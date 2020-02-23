SFLA
UCONN

No Text

Vital, Bouknight lead UConn to 78-71 win over South Florida

  • AP
  • Feb 23, 2020

STORRS, Conn. (AP) Christian Vital scored 24 points and James Bouknight had 16 of his 19 points in the second half to lead UConn past South Florida 78-71 on Sunday.

Jalen Gaffney and Brendan Adams each added 10 points for Connecticut ( 15-12, 6-8 American)

Justin Brown scored 22 points and David Collins added 18 to lead USF ( 11-16, 4-10), which has lost four straight.

The Huskies led by as many as 11 points in the first half and by six points at halftime.

But Bouknight and center Josh Carlton each picked up their third fouls early in the second half and USF hit its first five shots after intermission.

A 3-pointer by Laquincy Rideau tied the game at 38 and a 3-pointer by Madut Akec gave the Bulls their only lead of the second half at 47-46.

A tomahawk dunk from Vital highlighted an 8-2 run that put the Huskies back up 59-53.

But three minutes later, a pair of free throws from David Collins cut UConn's lead to 65-62.

Vital and Bouknight took over from there.

A step-back 3-pointer from Vital, which sent a defender sprawling, started an 8-0 run that clinched the game. He and Bouknight accounted for 12 of the Huskies final 13 points.

BIG PICTURE:

USF: The Bulls visits to Connecticut have not gone well. USF is now 0-11 the road against UConn and 4-23 all-time against the Huskies.

UConn: The Huskies improved to 61-61 in regular-season play over its seven-years in the American Athletic Conference. They have four more conference games to try and finish their tenure in the AAC with a winning record. UConn is leaving the conference at the end of the season to return to the Big East.

UP NEXT:

USF: The Bulls head home to host East Carolina on Wednesday

UConn: UConn hosts the other Florida team in the AAC, UCF, on Wednesday.

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

1st Half
SFLA Bulls 25
UCONN Huskies 31

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Connecticut  
19:37   Josh Carlton missed layup  
19:35   Defensive rebound by David Collins  
19:20 +2 Michael Durr made hook shot 2-0
18:49   Bad pass turnover on Jalen Gaffney, stolen by Laquincy Rideau  
18:32 +2 Michael Durr made jump shot, assist by Laquincy Rideau 4-0
18:08 +3 James Bouknight made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Christian Vital 4-3
17:45 +2 Justin Brown made jump shot, assist by David Collins 6-3
17:45   Personal foul on Michael Durr  
17:18 +2 Christian Vital made layup 6-5
16:55   Shooting foul on James Bouknight  
16:56 +1 David Collins made 1st of 2 free throws 7-5
16:56 +1 David Collins made 2nd of 2 free throws 8-5
16:24   Christian Vital missed jump shot  
16:22   Offensive rebound by Josh Carlton  
16:22 +2 Josh Carlton made layup 8-7
16:22   Shooting foul on Antun Maricevic  
16:22   Josh Carlton missed free throw  
16:22   Defensive rebound by Antun Maricevic  
16:08   Antun Maricevic missed hook shot  
16:06   Offensive rebound by Justin Brown  
15:56 +2 Justin Brown made jump shot 10-7
15:39   Lost ball turnover on Josh Carlton, stolen by Xavier Castaneda  
15:28   Laquincy Rideau missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:26   Offensive rebound by Laquincy Rideau  
15:26   Personal foul on James Bouknight  
15:26   Commercial timeout called  
15:13 +2 Antun Maricevic made hook shot 12-7
14:42   Christian Vital missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:40   Defensive rebound by Justin Brown  
14:34   Xavier Castaneda missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:32   Defensive rebound by Alterique Gilbert  
14:23 +2 Isaiah Whaley made layup, assist by Jalen Gaffney 12-9
14:03   Bad pass turnover on Antun Maricevic, stolen by Jalen Gaffney  
13:55   Shooting foul on Laquincy Rideau  
13:55   Jalen Gaffney missed 1st of 2 free throws  
13:55 +1 Jalen Gaffney made 2nd of 2 free throws 12-10
13:36   Michael Durr missed hook shot  
13:34   Defensive rebound by Christian Vital  
13:14 +3 Christian Vital made 3-pt. jump shot 12-13
12:59   Personal foul on Christian Vital  
12:50   Bad pass turnover on Laquincy Rideau, stolen by Sidney Wilson  
12:50   Out of bounds turnover on Alterique Gilbert  
12:27   David Collins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:25   Offensive rebound by South Florida  
12:20   David Collins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:18   Defensive rebound by Alterique Gilbert  
12:18   Personal foul on David Collins  
12:18   Brendan Adams missed layup  
12:16   Offensive rebound by Brendan Adams  
11:54   Shooting foul on Rashun Williams  
11:54   Commercial timeout called  
11:54 +1 Isaiah Whaley made 1st of 2 free throws 12-14
11:54 +1 Isaiah Whaley made 2nd of 2 free throws 12-15
11:41   Lost ball turnover on Laquincy Rideau, stolen by Alterique Gilbert  
11:12   Brendan Adams missed layup, blocked by Michael Durr  
11:10   Offensive rebound by Sidney Wilson  
11:09   Shot clock violation turnover on Connecticut  
10:56   Michael Durr missed hook shot  
10:54   Defensive rebound by Connecticut  
10:25 +2 Brendan Adams made jump shot 12-17
10:14   Bad pass turnover on Ezacuras Dawson III  
9:38   Sidney Wilson missed jump shot  
9:36   Defensive rebound by David Collins  
9:14   David Collins missed layup  
9:12   Offensive rebound by Michael Durr  
9:09 +2 Michael Durr made dunk 14-17
8:49 +2 Brendan Adams made layup, assist by Jalen Gaffney 14-19
8:26   Michael Durr missed layup  
8:24   Defensive rebound by Josh Carlton  
8:18   Brendan Adams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:16   Offensive rebound by Sidney Wilson  
8:06   Sidney Wilson missed layup  
8:04   Defensive rebound by Xavier Castaneda  
8:04   Shooting foul on Brendan Adams  
8:04 +1 David Collins made 1st of 2 free throws 15-19
8:04   David Collins missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
8:04   Defensive rebound by Christian Vital  
7:57   Bad pass turnover on Christian Vital, stolen by Madut Akec  
7:57   Commercial timeout called  
7:55   Lost ball turnover on Michael Durr, stolen by Christian Vital  
7:34   Jalen Gaffney missed jump shot  
7:32   Defensive rebound by Laquincy Rideau  
7:03   Personal foul on Josh Carlton  
6:52   Personal foul on Josh Carlton  
6:38   Offensive foul on Xavier Castaneda  
6:38   Turnover on Xavier Castaneda  
6:17 +3 Alterique Gilbert made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Brendan Adams 15-22
5:50   Out of bounds turnover on Xavier Castaneda  
5:21 +2 Christian Vital made layup 15-24
5:07   30-second timeout called  
5:07   Commercial timeout called  
4:53 +3 Justin Brown made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Xavier Castaneda 18-24
4:36   Personal foul on Justin Brown  
4:34 +1 Brendan Adams made 1st of 2 free throws 18-25
4:34 +1 Brendan Adams made 2nd of 2 free throws 18-26
4:18   Michael Durr missed jump shot  
4:16   Defensive rebound by Alterique Gilbert  
4:06   Brendan Adams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:04   Defensive rebound by Xavier Castaneda  
3:57   Personal foul on Isaiah Whaley  
3:57   Commercial timeout called  
3:57 +1 Xavier Castaneda made 1st of 2 free throws 19-26
3:57 +1 Xavier Castaneda made 2nd of 2 free throws 20-26
3:29 +2 Jalen Gaffney made jump shot 20-28
3:02   Justin Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:00   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Whaley  
2:53   Traveling violation turnover on Alterique Gilbert  
2:39   Antun Maricevic missed hook shot, blocked by Isaiah Whaley  
2:37   Defensive rebound by Jalen Gaffney  
2:18   Shooting foul on David Collins  
2:18 +1 Isaiah Whaley made 1st of 2 free throws 20-29
2:18   Isaiah Whaley missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
2:18   Defensive rebound by Ezacuras Dawson III  
1:56   Antun Maricevic missed hook shot  
1:54   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Whaley  
1:39   Sidney Wilson missed layup  
1:37   Defensive rebound by Antun Maricevic  
1:30   Ezacuras Dawson III missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:28   Offensive rebound by Justin Brown  
1:21   Justin Brown missed jump shot  
1:21   Offensive rebound by Antun Maricevic  
1:21   Antun Maricevic missed layup, blocked by Isaiah Whaley  
1:21   Defensive rebound by Brendan Adams  
1:21   Shooting foul on Ezacuras Dawson III  
1:21 +1 Christian Vital made 1st of 2 free throws 20-30
1:21 +1 Christian Vital made 2nd of 2 free throws 20-31
1:00   Shooting foul on Sidney Wilson  
1:00 +1 Justin Brown made 1st of 3 free throws 21-31
1:00 +1 Justin Brown made 2nd of 3 free throws 22-31
1:00 +1 Justin Brown made 3rd of 3 free throws 23-31
44.0   Traveling violation turnover on Brendan Adams  
21.0 +2 Justin Brown made jump shot, assist by Laquincy Rideau 25-31
2.0   Defensive rebound by South Florida  
4.0   Christian Vital missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2.0   Defensive rebound by South Florida  

2nd Half
SFLA Bulls 46
UCONN Huskies 47

Time Team Play Score
19:54   Personal foul on James Bouknight  
19:45 +3 Laquincy Rideau made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Xavier Castaneda 28-31
19:13   Shooting foul on Xavier Castaneda  
19:13   Jalen Gaffney missed 1st of 2 free throws  
19:13 +1 Jalen Gaffney made 2nd of 2 free throws 28-32
18:57   Out of bounds turnover on Xavier Castaneda  
18:42   Lost ball turnover on Christian Vital, stolen by Laquincy Rideau  
18:42   Offensive foul on Laquincy Rideau  
18:42   Turnover on Laquincy Rideau  
18:35 +2 Josh Carlton made hook shot, assist by Brendan Adams 28-34
18:17   Lost ball turnover on Laquincy Rideau, stolen by Jalen Gaffney  
18:11   Isaiah Whaley missed jump shot  
18:09   Defensive rebound by Michael Durr  
17:40 +2 Michael Durr made layup, assist by Xavier Castaneda 30-34
17:16   Jalen Gaffney missed jump shot  
17:14   Defensive rebound by Michael Durr  
17:10 +3 Justin Brown made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Laquincy Rideau 33-34
16:46   Offensive foul on Josh Carlton  
16:46   Turnover on Josh Carlton  
16:34   Personal foul on Brendan Adams  
16:15   Bad pass turnover on Xavier Castaneda, stolen by Christian Vital  
16:10 +2 Christian Vital made layup 33-36
15:44 +2 Laquincy Rideau made layup 35-36
15:34 +2 Jalen Gaffney made layup, assist by Alterique Gilbert 35-38
15:07 +3 Laquincy Rideau made 3-pt. jump shot 38-38
14:57   Bad pass turnover on Christian Vital, stolen by David Collins  
14:40   Laquincy Rideau missed jump shot, blocked by Isaiah Whaley  
14:40   Defensive rebound by Christian Vital  
14:40 +2 Brendan Adams made layup, assist by Christian Vital 38-40
14:23   Justin Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:21   Defensive rebound by Christian Vital  
14:14   Christian Vital missed layup, blocked by Xavier Castaneda  
14:12   Defensive rebound by South Florida  
14:12   Commercial timeout called  
13:49   Ezacuras Dawson III missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:47   Defensive rebound by Christian Vital  
13:20   Lost ball turnover on Jalen Gaffney, stolen by Laquincy Rideau  
13:09   Laquincy Rideau missed layup  
13:07   Offensive rebound by Justin Brown  
13:02 +2 Justin Brown made layup 40-40
12:49   Personal foul on Justin Brown  
12:36 +3 Jalen Gaffney made 3-pt. jump shot 40-43
12:03 +2 Ezacuras Dawson III made layup 42-43
11:51 +3 Christian Vital made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jalen Gaffney 42-46
11:26   Antun Maricevic missed hook shot  
11:24   Defensive rebound by Christian Vital  
11:15   Isaiah Whaley missed layup, blocked by David Collins  
11:13   Defensive rebound by Antun Maricevic  
11:04   David Collins missed layup  
11:02   Offensive rebound by Justin Brown  
11:02 +2 Justin Brown made layup 44-46
11:02   Commercial timeout called  
10:41   Offensive foul on Christian Vital  
10:41   Turnover on Christian Vital  
10:10 +3 Madut Akec made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by David Collins 47-46
9:36 +3 James Bouknight made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Alterique Gilbert 47-49
9:12 +2 David Collins made layup 49-49
9:04   Personal foul on Laquincy Rideau  
8:56   Lost ball turnover on James Bouknight, stolen by Xavier Castaneda  
8:43   Lost ball turnover on David Collins, stolen by Isaiah Whaley  
8:34   Shooting foul on Madut Akec  
8:34 +1 James Bouknight made 1st of 2 free throws 49-50
8:34 +1 James Bouknight made 2nd of 2 free throws 49-51
8:34   Michael Durr missed layup  
8:32   Offensive rebound by Michael Durr  
8:07   Shooting foul on Brendan Adams  
8:07 +1 David Collins made 1st of 2 free throws 50-51
8:07 +1 David Collins made 2nd of 2 free throws 51-51
7:52   Jalen Gaffney missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:50   Offensive rebound by Connecticut  
7:50   Personal foul on Ezacuras Dawson III  
7:50   Commercial timeout called  
7:49   Christian Vital missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:47   Offensive rebound by Isaiah Whaley  
7:40 +3 Christian Vital made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Isaiah Whaley 51-54
7:23   Personal foul on Alterique Gilbert  
7:12 +2 Michael Durr made hook shot 53-54
6:51 +2 Isaiah Whaley made layup, assist by Christian Vital 53-56
6:51   Shooting foul on Justin Brown  
6:51 +1 Isaiah Whaley made free throw 53-57
6:35   Bad pass turnover on Justin Brown, stolen by Christian Vital  
6:27 +2 Christian Vital made dunk 53-59
5:07   Defensive rebound by Laquincy Rideau  
6:12 +2 David Collins made layup 55-59
5:52   Bad pass turnover on Alterique Gilbert  
5:32   Justin Brown missed jump shot  
5:30   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Whaley  
5:09   Christian Vital missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:07   Defensive rebound by Laquincy Rideau  
4:49   Laquincy Rideau missed layup  
4:47   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Whaley  
3:29 +2 Brendan Adams made layup 58-63
4:14   Christian Vital missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:12   Offensive rebound by James Bouknight  
4:06 +2 James Bouknight made dunk 55-61
3:56 +3 David Collins made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Laquincy Rideau 58-61
3:34   James Bouknight missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:32   Offensive rebound by Brendan Adams  
3:29 +2 Brendan Adams made layup 58-63
3:29   Shooting foul on Laquincy Rideau  
3:29   Commercial timeout called  
3:29   Brendan Adams missed free throw  
3:29   Defensive rebound by Justin Brown  
3:16 +2 David Collins made layup 60-63
3:03   Personal foul on David Collins  
3:03 +1 James Bouknight made 1st of 2 free throws 60-64
3:03 +1 James Bouknight made 2nd of 2 free throws 60-65
2:57   Shooting foul on Brendan Adams  
2:57 +1 David Collins made 1st of 2 free throws 61-65
2:57 +1 David Collins made 2nd of 2 free throws 62-65
2:33 +3 Christian Vital made 3-pt. jump shot 62-68
2:02   Shot clock violation turnover on South Florida  
1:45 +2 James Bouknight made jump shot 62-70
1:45   Shooting foul on Xavier Castaneda  
1:45 +1 James Bouknight made free throw 62-71
1:37   Lost ball turnover on David Collins, stolen by Isaiah Whaley  
1:34 +2 James Bouknight made layup, assist by Brendan Adams 62-73
39.0 +1 Jalen Gaffney made 2nd of 2 free throws 66-76
1:25 +2 Laquincy Rideau made layup 64-73
1:09 +2 James Bouknight made jump shot, assist by Brendan Adams 64-75
48.0   Michael Durr missed layup  
46.0   Offensive rebound by David Collins  
46.0 +2 David Collins made layup 66-75
28.0 +1 Christian Vital made 2nd of 2 free throws 68-78
39.0   Personal foul on David Collins  
39.0   Jalen Gaffney missed 1st of 2 free throws  
17.0 +3 Justin Brown made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Laquincy Rideau