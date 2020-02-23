|
20:00
Jumpball received by Connecticut
19:37
Josh Carlton missed layup
19:35
Defensive rebound by David Collins
19:20
+2
Michael Durr made hook shot
2-0
18:49
Bad pass turnover on Jalen Gaffney, stolen by Laquincy Rideau
18:32
+2
Michael Durr made jump shot, assist by Laquincy Rideau
4-0
18:08
+3
James Bouknight made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Christian Vital
4-3
17:45
+2
Justin Brown made jump shot, assist by David Collins
6-3
17:45
Personal foul on Michael Durr
17:18
+2
Christian Vital made layup
6-5
16:55
Shooting foul on James Bouknight
16:56
+1
David Collins made 1st of 2 free throws
7-5
16:56
+1
David Collins made 2nd of 2 free throws
8-5
16:24
Christian Vital missed jump shot
16:22
Offensive rebound by Josh Carlton
16:22
+2
Josh Carlton made layup
8-7
16:22
Shooting foul on Antun Maricevic
16:22
Josh Carlton missed free throw
16:22
Defensive rebound by Antun Maricevic
16:08
Antun Maricevic missed hook shot
16:06
Offensive rebound by Justin Brown
15:56
+2
Justin Brown made jump shot
10-7
15:39
Lost ball turnover on Josh Carlton, stolen by Xavier Castaneda
15:28
Laquincy Rideau missed 3-pt. jump shot
15:26
Offensive rebound by Laquincy Rideau
15:26
Personal foul on James Bouknight
15:26
Commercial timeout called
15:13
+2
Antun Maricevic made hook shot
12-7
14:42
Christian Vital missed 3-pt. jump shot
14:40
Defensive rebound by Justin Brown
14:34
Xavier Castaneda missed 3-pt. jump shot
14:32
Defensive rebound by Alterique Gilbert
14:23
+2
Isaiah Whaley made layup, assist by Jalen Gaffney
12-9
14:03
Bad pass turnover on Antun Maricevic, stolen by Jalen Gaffney
13:55
Shooting foul on Laquincy Rideau
13:55
Jalen Gaffney missed 1st of 2 free throws
13:55
+1
Jalen Gaffney made 2nd of 2 free throws
12-10
13:36
Michael Durr missed hook shot
13:34
Defensive rebound by Christian Vital
13:14
+3
Christian Vital made 3-pt. jump shot
12-13
12:59
Personal foul on Christian Vital
12:50
Bad pass turnover on Laquincy Rideau, stolen by Sidney Wilson
12:50
Out of bounds turnover on Alterique Gilbert
12:27
David Collins missed 3-pt. jump shot
12:25
Offensive rebound by South Florida
12:20
David Collins missed 3-pt. jump shot
12:18
Defensive rebound by Alterique Gilbert
12:18
Personal foul on David Collins
12:18
Brendan Adams missed layup
12:16
Offensive rebound by Brendan Adams
11:54
Shooting foul on Rashun Williams
11:54
Commercial timeout called
11:54
+1
Isaiah Whaley made 1st of 2 free throws
12-14
11:54
+1
Isaiah Whaley made 2nd of 2 free throws
12-15
11:41
Lost ball turnover on Laquincy Rideau, stolen by Alterique Gilbert
11:12
Brendan Adams missed layup, blocked by Michael Durr
11:10
Offensive rebound by Sidney Wilson
11:09
Shot clock violation turnover on Connecticut
10:56
Michael Durr missed hook shot
10:54
Defensive rebound by Connecticut
10:25
+2
Brendan Adams made jump shot
12-17
10:14
Bad pass turnover on Ezacuras Dawson III
9:38
Sidney Wilson missed jump shot
9:36
Defensive rebound by David Collins
9:14
David Collins missed layup
9:12
Offensive rebound by Michael Durr
9:09
+2
Michael Durr made dunk
14-17
8:49
+2
Brendan Adams made layup, assist by Jalen Gaffney
14-19
8:26
Michael Durr missed layup
8:24
Defensive rebound by Josh Carlton
8:18
Brendan Adams missed 3-pt. jump shot
8:16
Offensive rebound by Sidney Wilson
8:06
Sidney Wilson missed layup
8:04
Defensive rebound by Xavier Castaneda
8:04
Shooting foul on Brendan Adams
8:04
+1
David Collins made 1st of 2 free throws
15-19
8:04
David Collins missed 2nd of 2 free throws
8:04
Defensive rebound by Christian Vital
7:57
Bad pass turnover on Christian Vital, stolen by Madut Akec
7:57
Commercial timeout called
7:55
Lost ball turnover on Michael Durr, stolen by Christian Vital
7:34
Jalen Gaffney missed jump shot
7:32
Defensive rebound by Laquincy Rideau
7:03
Personal foul on Josh Carlton
6:52
Personal foul on Josh Carlton
6:38
Offensive foul on Xavier Castaneda
6:38
Turnover on Xavier Castaneda
6:17
+3
Alterique Gilbert made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Brendan Adams
15-22
5:50
Out of bounds turnover on Xavier Castaneda
5:21
+2
Christian Vital made layup
15-24
5:07
30-second timeout called
5:07
Commercial timeout called
4:53
+3
Justin Brown made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Xavier Castaneda
18-24
4:36
Personal foul on Justin Brown
4:34
+1
Brendan Adams made 1st of 2 free throws
18-25
4:34
+1
Brendan Adams made 2nd of 2 free throws
18-26
4:18
Michael Durr missed jump shot
4:16
Defensive rebound by Alterique Gilbert
4:06
Brendan Adams missed 3-pt. jump shot
4:04
Defensive rebound by Xavier Castaneda
3:57
Personal foul on Isaiah Whaley
3:57
Commercial timeout called
3:57
+1
Xavier Castaneda made 1st of 2 free throws
19-26
3:57
+1
Xavier Castaneda made 2nd of 2 free throws
20-26
3:29
+2
Jalen Gaffney made jump shot
20-28
3:02
Justin Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot
3:00
Defensive rebound by Isaiah Whaley
2:53
Traveling violation turnover on Alterique Gilbert
2:39
Antun Maricevic missed hook shot, blocked by Isaiah Whaley
2:37
Defensive rebound by Jalen Gaffney
2:18
Shooting foul on David Collins
2:18
+1
Isaiah Whaley made 1st of 2 free throws
20-29
2:18
Isaiah Whaley missed 2nd of 2 free throws
2:18
Defensive rebound by Ezacuras Dawson III
1:56
Antun Maricevic missed hook shot
1:54
Defensive rebound by Isaiah Whaley
1:39
Sidney Wilson missed layup
1:37
Defensive rebound by Antun Maricevic
1:30
Ezacuras Dawson III missed 3-pt. jump shot
1:28
Offensive rebound by Justin Brown
1:21
Justin Brown missed jump shot
1:21
Offensive rebound by Antun Maricevic
1:21
Antun Maricevic missed layup, blocked by Isaiah Whaley
1:21
Defensive rebound by Brendan Adams
1:21
Shooting foul on Ezacuras Dawson III
1:21
+1
Christian Vital made 1st of 2 free throws
20-30
1:21
+1
Christian Vital made 2nd of 2 free throws
20-31
|
1:00
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Sidney Wilson
|
|
1:00
|
|
+1
|
Justin Brown made 1st of 3 free throws
|
21-31
|
1:00
|
|
+1
|
Justin Brown made 2nd of 3 free throws
|
22-31
|
1:00
|
|
+1
|
Justin Brown made 3rd of 3 free throws
|
23-31
|
44.0
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Brendan Adams
|
|
21.0
|
|
+2
|
Justin Brown made jump shot, assist by Laquincy Rideau
|
25-31
|
2.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by South Florida
|
|
4.0
|
|
|
Christian Vital missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
2.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by South Florida
|