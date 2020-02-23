STNFRD
WASHST

No Text

Stanford cruises past Washington State 75-57

  • AP
  • Feb 23, 2020

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) Oscar da Silva is a tough matchup for anyone. He can score inside and outside and that versatility was on display Sunday night in Stanford's 75-57 victory over Washington State.

Da Silva scored 19 points and Daejon Davis added 17 to help Stanford keep it hopes of an at large bid for the NCAA tournament alive.

Stanford (18-9, 7-7 Pac-12) shot 56% from the field and held the Cougars to 32% shooting, including 7 of 30 from 3-point range.

The Cardinal have won eight straight against the Cougars and completed their second sweep of the Washington schools in three years.

Da Silva went 6 of 10 from the field and grabbed 10 rebounds for his sixth double-double of the season. Davis, who averages 8.2 points per game, was 6-of-12 shooting.

“Road sweeps are hard to come by so we feel great about that,” said Stanford coach Jerod Haase. “We weren’t perfect, they weren’t perfect but we made enough plays to get it done and we are proud of that.”

CJ Elleby scored 22 points and had 10 rebounds for Washington State (14-14, 5-10, Pac-12), which lost its fourth straight. The Cougars have been without their starting point guard and second-leading scorer, Isaac Bonton, the past three games due to injury. During that time Washington State has scored just 55 points per game and shot just 29.6% overall and 19.3% from deep. The Cougars have not taken a lead in the last two games.

“Tough matchup there for us because Da Silva is just such a problem and a good player and they get so much shooting around him,” said Washington State coach Kyle Smith. “I thought they played well as a team too. For 30 minutes or so, we were fighting and competing but they shot the ball really well."

Stanford led by as many as 14 points in the first half and held Washington State to 34% shooting overall and 4 of 15 from 3-point range. The Cardinal went on a 15-1 run to take a 31-19 lead with 3:10 left in the first half. Washington State responded with a 10-3 spurt that was sparked and finished by Elleby 3-pointers to close the Stanford lead to 36-29 at the break.

Davis opened the second half by scoring seven points in the midst of a 9-1 Cardinal run to make the score 45-33. Washington State responded with a 8-0 run and Stanford went without a field goal for 5:35 to narrow the Cardinal lead to 47-43 with 11:30 to play.

That was the closest the Cougars got. Stanford gradually began pulling away and then went on a 10-0 run with 5:27 left in the game to take a commanding 65-48 lead and never looked back.

“I think this shows we have got a lot of fight left in us,” Haase said. “We are eager and anxious to keep playing and see what it can turn into. Our whole body of work right now has been pretty darn good and I think we will be confident going into every game.”

BIG PICTURE

Stanford: The Cardinal's road sweep of the Washington schools gives its tournament resume some much needed padding. Stanford will need convincing performances against Utah and Colorado next week to keep their postseason hopes alive.

Washington State: The Cougars' poor shooting without Isaac Bonton in the lineup continued. This was the first time in the last three games that they shot over 30%. They are hopeful their starting point guard will be available to play Friday at Washington.

UP NEXT

Stanford: The Cardinal host Utah on Wednesday

Washington State: The Cougars play at Washington on Friday

1st Half
STNFRD Cardinal 36
WASHST Cougars 29

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Washington State  
19:55   CJ Elleby missed jump shot  
19:53   Defensive rebound by Daejon Davis  
19:14   Spencer Jones missed jump shot  
19:12   Defensive rebound by Noah Williams  
18:58   Noah Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:56   Offensive rebound by Marvin Cannon  
18:45   Jeff Pollard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:43   Defensive rebound by Spencer Jones  
18:34 +3 Spencer Jones made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Oscar da Silva 3-0
18:22   Noah Williams missed jump shot  
18:20   Defensive rebound by Oscar da Silva  
18:09 +2 Oscar da Silva made dunk 5-0
17:17 +3 CJ Elleby made 3-pt. jump shot 5-3
17:12 +3 Spencer Jones made 3-pt. jump shot 8-3
16:37   Offensive foul on Noah Williams  
16:37   Turnover on Noah Williams  
16:30   Bad pass turnover on Daejon Davis, stolen by Tony Miller  
15:37   Lost ball turnover on Jeff Pollard, stolen by Oscar da Silva  
15:55   Tyrell Terry missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:53   Defensive rebound by Noah Williams  
15:50   Jervae Robinson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:48   Defensive rebound by Bryce Wills  
15:29   Commercial timeout called  
15:22 +2 Oscar da Silva made layup 10-3
14:49 +2 Jeff Pollard made layup 10-5
14:18   Daejon Davis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:16   Defensive rebound by CJ Elleby  
14:04   Noah Williams missed jump shot  
14:02   Defensive rebound by Oscar da Silva  
13:45 +3 Oscar da Silva made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Bryce Wills 13-5
13:20   Jervae Robinson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:18   Defensive rebound by Oscar da Silva  
13:05   Lost ball turnover on Bryce Wills, stolen by Tony Miller  
12:58   CJ Elleby missed layup  
12:56   Offensive rebound by Noah Williams  
12:56 +2 Noah Williams made layup 13-7
12:39   Jaiden Delaire missed layup, blocked by CJ Elleby  
12:37   Defensive rebound by CJ Elleby  
12:26   Jervae Robinson missed layup  
12:22   Offensive rebound by Tony Miller  
12:22 +2 Tony Miller made dunk, assist by Jervae Robinson 13-9
12:21   Personal foul on Lukas Kisunas  
12:10   Daejon Davis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:08   Defensive rebound by CJ Elleby  
11:56   Personal foul on Spencer Jones  
11:56   Commercial timeout called  
11:53   CJ Elleby missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:51   Defensive rebound by Spencer Jones  
11:41 +2 Jaiden Delaire made layup, assist by Tyrell Terry 15-9
11:26   DJ Rodman missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:24   Offensive rebound by Tony Miller  
11:24   Personal foul on Jaiden Delaire  
11:12   Shooting foul on Jaiden Delaire  
11:12 +1 Jeff Pollard made 1st of 2 free throws 15-10
11:12 +1 Jeff Pollard made 2nd of 2 free throws 15-11
10:54   Traveling violation turnover on Daejon Davis  
10:37   Bad pass turnover on Noah Williams, stolen by Daejon Davis  
10:13   Lost ball turnover on Oscar da Silva, stolen by Tony Miller  
9:56   Lost ball turnover on CJ Elleby, stolen by Jaiden Delaire  
9:48   Daejon Davis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:46   Defensive rebound by Jervae Robinson  
9:32 +3 CJ Elleby made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Noah Williams 15-14
9:04   Offensive foul on Bryce Wills  
9:04   Turnover on Bryce Wills  
8:50   Offensive foul on Noah Williams  
8:50   Turnover on Noah Williams  
8:31   Shooting foul on Tony Miller  
8:31 +1 Oscar da Silva made 1st of 2 free throws 16-14
8:31   Oscar da Silva missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
8:31   Defensive rebound by CJ Elleby  
8:14   Shooting foul on Bryce Wills  
8:14 +1 CJ Elleby made 1st of 2 free throws 16-15
8:14 +1 CJ Elleby made 2nd of 2 free throws 16-16
8:03   Tyrell Terry missed layup, blocked by Tony Miller  
8:01   Defensive rebound by Aljaz Kunc  
7:54   DJ Rodman missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:52   Defensive rebound by Stanford  
7:52   Commercial timeout called  
7:33   Shooting foul on Jervae Robinson  
7:33 +1 Tyrell Terry made 1st of 2 free throws 17-16
7:33 +1 Tyrell Terry made 2nd of 2 free throws 18-16
7:13   CJ Elleby missed jump shot  
7:11   Offensive rebound by Tony Miller  
7:03 +2 Tony Miller made layup 18-18
6:50   Personal foul on Jervae Robinson  
6:44 +3 Isaac White made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tyrell Terry 21-18
6:25   Jervae Robinson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:23   Defensive rebound by Oscar da Silva  
6:11 +3 Daejon Davis made 3-pt. jump shot 24-18
5:47   Defensive rebound by Isaac White  
5:47   Shooting foul on Oscar da Silva  
5:47 +1 Tony Miller made 1st of 2 free throws 24-19
5:47   Tony Miller missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
5:47   Defensive rebound by Isaac White  
5:34 +2 Oscar da Silva made layup, assist by Jaiden Delaire 26-19
5:19   Tony Miller missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:17   Defensive rebound by Isaac White  
4:58 +2 Daejon Davis made layup 28-19
4:45   CJ Elleby missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:43   Defensive rebound by Jaiden Delaire  
4:36 +3 Isaac White made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tyrell Terry 31-19
4:12   CJ Elleby missed layup  
4:10   Defensive rebound by Oscar da Silva  
4:02   Oscar da Silva missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:00   Defensive rebound by Aljaz Kunc  
3:32   Noah Williams missed layup, blocked by Jaiden Delaire  
3:30   Defensive rebound by Oscar da Silva  
3:10   Shooting foul on DJ Rodman  
3:10   Commercial timeout called  
3:10 +1 Jaiden Delaire made 1st of 2 free throws 32-19
3:10 +1 Jaiden Delaire made 2nd of 2 free throws 33-19
2:49   Bad pass turnover on Aljaz Kunc, stolen by Lukas Kisunas  
2:39   Tyrell Terry missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:37   Defensive rebound by Jervae Robinson  
2:32 +3 CJ Elleby made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jervae Robinson 33-22
2:15   Lost ball turnover on Lukas Kisunas  
2:05 +2 CJ Elleby made layup, assist by Jervae Robinson 33-24
1:50   Bad pass turnover on Tyrell Terry, stolen by CJ Elleby  
1:42 +2 Aljaz Kunc made layup, assist by Jervae Robinson 33-26
1:16   Offensive foul on Daejon Davis  
1:16   Turnover on Daejon Davis  
55.0   Daron Henson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
53.0   Defensive rebound by Tyrell Terry  
27.0 +2 Daejon Davis made layup 35-26
27.0   Shooting foul on Noah Williams  
27.0 +1 Daejon Davis made free throw 36-26
6.0 +3 CJ Elleby made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Noah Williams 36-29
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
STNFRD Cardinal 39
WASHST Cougars 28

Time Team Play Score
19:47   Lost ball turnover on Oscar da Silva, stolen by CJ Elleby  
19:36 +3 Marvin Cannon made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by CJ Elleby 36-32
19:11 +2 Daejon Davis made layup 38-32
18:52   Bad pass turnover on Jervae Robinson, stolen by Oscar da Silva  
18:44 +3 Daejon Davis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tyrell Terry 41-32
18:24   Jeff Pollard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:22   Offensive rebound by Washington State  
18:19   Bad pass turnover on Jervae Robinson  
18:05 +2 Oscar da Silva made layup 43-32
17:47   Shooting foul on Bryce Wills  
17:47   Tony Miller missed 1st of 2 free throws  
17:47 +1 Tony Miller made 2nd of 2 free throws 43-33
17:23 +2 Jaiden Delaire made dunk, assist by Oscar da Silva 45-33
17:14   Personal foul on Tyrell Terry  
17:14 +1 CJ Elleby made 1st of 2 free throws 45-34
17:14 +1 CJ Elleby made 2nd of 2 free throws 45-35
16:56 +2 Daejon Davis made layup 47-35
16:56   Shooting foul on Tony Miller  
16:56   Daejon Davis missed free throw  
16:56   Defensive rebound by CJ Elleby  
16:47   Jervae Robinson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:45   Defensive rebound by Jaiden Delaire  
16:27   Oscar da Silva missed layup  
16:25   Defensive rebound by CJ Elleby  
16:02   Tony Miller missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:00   Offensive rebound by Tony Miller  
15:51 +2 Tony Miller made layup, assist by Noah Williams 47-37
15:32   Oscar da Silva missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:30   Defensive rebound by Tony Miller  
15:20 +2 Jervae Robinson made jump shot 47-39
14:59   Personal foul on CJ Elleby  
14:59   Commercial timeout called  
14:51   Offensive foul on Jaiden Delaire  
14:51   Turnover on Jaiden Delaire  
14:38   Jervae Robinson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:36   Defensive rebound by Stanford  
14:04   Daejon Davis missed layup  
14:02   Defensive rebound by CJ Elleby  
13:57   CJ Elleby missed layup  
13:55   Offensive rebound by Marvin Cannon  
13:45   Personal foul on James Keefe  
13:34   Noah Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:32   Defensive rebound by Isaac White  
13:03   Daejon Davis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:01   Defensive rebound by CJ Elleby  
12:49 +2 CJ Elleby made jump shot, assist by Jervae Robinson 47-41
12:17   Bryce Wills missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:15   Defensive rebound by Jervae Robinson  
11:59 +2 Jervae Robinson made layup 47-43
11:47   30-second timeout called  
11:34   Daejon Davis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:32   Offensive rebound by James Keefe  
11:23   Personal foul on CJ Elleby  
11:23   Commercial timeout called  
11:09 +3 Spencer Jones made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Daejon Davis 50-43
10:55   CJ Elleby missed jump shot, blocked by Spencer Jones  
10:53   Defensive rebound by Bryce Wills  
10:40   Shooting foul on Tony Miller  
10:40 +1 Oscar da Silva made 1st of 2 free throws 51-43
10:40   Oscar da Silva missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
10:40   Defensive rebound by Jervae Robinson  
10:31   Offensive foul on Tony Miller  
10:31   Turnover on Tony Miller  
10:10 +2 Bryce Wills made jump shot 53-43
10:02   30-second timeout called  
9:49   Personal foul on Tyrell Terry  
9:46 +3 Jervae Robinson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by CJ Elleby 53-46
9:25 +2 Bryce Wills made dunk, assist by Oscar da Silva 55-46
9:05 +2 Jervae Robinson made jump shot 55-48
8:49   Shooting foul on Marvin Cannon  
8:49 +1 Daejon Davis made 1st of 2 free throws 56-48
8:49 +1 Daejon Davis made 2nd of 2 free throws 57-48
8:29   CJ Elleby missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:27   Defensive rebound by Oscar da Silva  
8:22   Lost ball turnover on Oscar da Silva, stolen by Marvin Cannon  
8:17   Jervae Robinson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:15   Defensive rebound by Tyrell Terry  
8:11 +2 Tyrell Terry made layup 59-48
8:11   Shooting foul on Marvin Cannon  
8:11 +1 Tyrell Terry made free throw 60-48
7:51   Shooting foul on Oscar da Silva  
7:51   Commercial timeout called  
7:51   Marvin Cannon missed 1st of 2 free throws  
7:51   Marvin Cannon missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
7:51   Defensive rebound by Oscar da Silva  
7:26   30-second timeout called  
7:22   Isaac White missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by CJ Elleby  
7:19   Shot clock violation turnover on Stanford  
7:10   CJ Elleby missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:08   Defensive rebound by Oscar da Silva  
6:47   Oscar da Silva missed jump shot  
6:45   Defensive rebound by CJ Elleby  
6:39   Jervae Robinson missed jump shot  
6:37   Defensive rebound by Bryce Wills  
6:15 +3 Oscar da Silva made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tyrell Terry 63-48
5:50   Jervae Robinson missed layup  
5:48   Defensive rebound by Oscar da Silva  
5:27   Personal foul on Tony Miller  
5:27 +1 Oscar da Silva made free throw 64-48
5:27 +1 Oscar da Silva made 2nd of 2 free throws 65-48
5:03   Personal foul on Bryce Wills  
5:03 +1 Jervae Robinson made 1st of 2 free throws 65-49
5:03 +1 Jervae Robinson made 2nd of 2 free throws 65-50
4:37   Shooting foul on Aljaz Kunc  
4:37   Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Washington State  
4:37   Tyrell Terry missed 1st of 2 free throws  
4:37 +1 Tyrell Terry made 2nd of 2 free throws 66-50
4:37 +1 Bryce Wills made 1st of 2 free throws 67-50
4:37 +1 Bryce Wills made 2nd of 2 free throws 68-50
4:26   Aljaz Kunc missed layup  
4:24   Offensive rebound by CJ Elleby  
4:18 +2 CJ Elleby made layup 68-52
3:56   Personal foul on Noah Williams  
3:56   Commercial timeout called  
3:56   Oscar da Silva missed 1st of 2 free throws  
3:56 +1 Oscar da Silva made 2nd of 2 free throws 69-52
3:32   CJ Elleby missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:30   Defensive rebound by Stanford  
3:09 +3 Tyrell Terry made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Oscar da Silva 72-52
2:53 +3 Jervae Robinson made 3-pt. jump shot 72-55
2:24   Bad pass turnover on Daejon Davis, stolen by Jervae Robinson  
2:12   Noah Williams missed jump shot, blocked by Spencer Jones  
2:10   Offensive rebound by Noah Williams  
2:10   Noah Williams missed layup  
2:08   Offensive rebound by Marvin Cannon  
2:08   Personal foul on Oscar da Silva  
2:08 +1 Marvin Cannon made 1st of 2 free throws 72-56
2:08 +1 Marvin Cannon made 2nd of 2 free throws 72-57
1:49 +3 Tyrell Terry made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Daejon Davis 75-57
1:32   CJ Elleby missed jump shot  
1:30   Defensive rebound by Tyrell Terry  
1:08   Tyrell Terry missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:06   Offensive rebound by Jaiden Delaire  