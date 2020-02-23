WICHST
CINCY

No Text

No OT! Cincinnati beats Wichita State 67-64 in regulation

  • AP
  • Feb 23, 2020

CINCINNATI (AP) The ball left Jamarius Burton's hands at mid-court, and everyone in a Cincinnati uniform had a familiar, bad feeling.

If the ball found the net, the Bearcats would be going overtime yet again.

Not this time. The shot had too much on it, and Cincinnati ended its NCAA record-tying streak of overtime games Sunday, holding on for a 67-64 victory over Wichita State.

As it has for the last few weeks, it came down to the final shot.

''Your heart drops a little bit, once that ball leaves (Burton's hands),'' said Jarron Cumberland, who had 24 points. ''But we've got it.''

The Bearcats (18-9, 11-4 American Athletic) had gone overtime each of their last four games, matching the NCAA record. With only seconds left, it seemed that a fifth one could be at hand.

''I mean, it crosses your mind,'' Cumberland said.

The Shockers (20-7, 8-6) couldn't extend the game, done in by their cold shooting in the closing minutes.

Cumberland led the way despite a poor shooting game. He went only 3 of 11 from the field, but made 16 of his 22 free throws, including one with 2.1 seconds left that provided the final margin.

Wichita State had its three-game winning streak snapped. Cincinnati has won six in a row over the Shockers, including an 80-79 victory on Feb. 6.

Jaime Echenique had 10 points and 12 rebounds for Wichita State.

Neither team led by more than five in a ragged first half that featured four ties and nine lead changes. Wichita State missed its last six shots in the half, helping Cincinnati put together an eight-point run for a 31-28 halftime lead.

''We made it about defense this week,'' coach John Brannen said. ''We felt we needed to play better. We just haven't been playing well, and it started with our investment, our physical and emotional investment.

''I felt for 25 minutes, it was as good as it's been in a month.''

The Shockers' cold shooting extended into the second half. They missed six of their first seven shots while Cincinnati pulled ahead 38-30.

Erik Stevenson scored six straight points for the Shockers, including a steal and layup, and Echenique had a three-point play that tied it 58-58 with 4:32 to go, but the Shockers went cold again at the end and never regained the lead.

After pulling even, Wichita State missed eight of its last nine shots from the field, allowing Cincinnati to hold on.

BIG PICTURE

Wichita State: The Shockers lost three straight - a season high - in early February, including a home loss to Cincinnati and road losses at Tulsa and Houston. They've since refurbished their NCAA Tournament credentials but have a tough closing stretch.

Cincinnati: The Bearcats were coming off an 89-87 double-overtime loss at home to UCF on Wednesday that dented their NCAA Tournament chances and left them with little margin for error.

''That's a huge win for us, especially with the things we want to accomplish,'' Cumberland said.

SERIES STUFF

Cincinnati leads the all-time series 24-12.

EXTRA, EXTRA

Cincinnati's streak of four straight overtime games tied the NCAA record with Jacksonville (1982), Illinois State (1985) and Dayton (1988). Cincinnati has played a school-record seven overtime games this season, going 4-3. The NCAA record for overtime games in a season is eight by Western Kentucky (1978), Portland (1984) and Valparaiso (1993).

CLOSER, BUT STILL NOT QUITE

The Bearcats' 80 points in their win at Wichita State were the most allowed by the Shockers this season. Their 67 points Sunday were the most Wichita State had allowed in the last four games.

UP NEXT

Wichita State hosts Temple on Thursday. The Shockers lost at Temple 65-53 on Jan. 15.

Cincinnati plays at Houston on Sunday. The Bearcats rallied at home to beat then-No. 21 Houston 64-62 on Feb. 1.

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

1st Half
WICHST Shockers 28
CINCY Bearcats 31

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Wichita State  
19:41   Jaime Echenique missed jump shot  
19:39   Defensive rebound by Tre Scott  
19:22   Chris Vogt missed layup  
19:20   Offensive rebound by Tre Scott  
19:09   Keith Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:07   Defensive rebound by Jaime Echenique  
19:02   Jamarius Burton missed jump shot  
19:00   Defensive rebound by Keith Williams  
18:44   Jarron Cumberland missed jump shot  
18:42   Defensive rebound by Erik Stevenson  
18:13   Shooting foul on Keith Williams  
18:12 +1 Jamarius Burton made 1st of 2 free throws 1-0
18:12 +1 Jamarius Burton made 2nd of 2 free throws 2-0
17:52   Bad pass turnover on Jarron Cumberland  
17:34   Jaime Echenique missed layup, blocked by Tre Scott  
17:32   Offensive rebound by Jaime Echenique  
17:28   Jamarius Burton missed layup, blocked by Jarron Cumberland  
17:26   Defensive rebound by Tre Scott  
17:20   Personal foul on Jaime Echenique  
17:15   Personal foul on Jamarius Burton  
17:03   Offensive foul on Keith Williams  
17:03   Turnover on Keith Williams  
17:01 +2 Jamarius Burton made layup, assist by Erik Stevenson 4-0
16:34   Lost ball turnover on Jarron Cumberland  
16:20   Dexter Dennis missed jump shot  
16:18   Offensive rebound by Jaime Echenique  
16:08   Jaime Echenique missed layup  
16:06   Defensive rebound by Chris Vogt  
16:06   Personal foul on Dexter Dennis  
16:11 +1 Jarron Cumberland made 1st of 2 free throws 4-1
16:11   Jarron Cumberland missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
16:11   Defensive rebound by Jaime Echenique  
15:56   Traveling violation turnover on Jamarius Burton  
15:56   Commercial timeout called  
15:36 +3 Tre Scott made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jarron Cumberland 4-4
15:08   Bad pass turnover on Asbjorn Midtgaard  
14:54   Tre Scott missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:52   Defensive rebound by Erik Stevenson  
14:45   Erik Stevenson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:43   Offensive rebound by Erik Stevenson  
14:39   Erik Stevenson missed layup  
14:37   Defensive rebound by Cincinnati  
14:23   Bad pass turnover on Jarron Cumberland, stolen by Erik Stevenson  
14:16   Traveling violation turnover on Erik Stevenson  
13:58   Tre Scott missed layup  
13:56   Defensive rebound by Trey Wade  
13:49   Asbjorn Midtgaard missed layup  
13:47   Defensive rebound by Mika Adams-Woods  
13:36 +2 Tre Scott made dunk, assist by Jaevin Cumberland 4-6
13:04 +3 Noah Fernandes made 3-pt. jump shot 7-6
12:46   Mika Adams-Woods missed floating jump shot  
12:44   Defensive rebound by Asbjorn Midtgaard  
12:34 +3 Trey Wade made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Noah Fernandes 10-6
12:11   Jumpball received by Cincinnati  
11:59   Commercial timeout called  
11:57   Shot clock violation turnover on Cincinnati  
11:42   Tyson Etienne missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:40   Defensive rebound by Zach Harvey  
11:18 +2 Jaevin Cumberland made jump shot 10-8
10:59   Bad pass turnover on Erik Stevenson, stolen by Chris McNeal  
10:54   Chris McNeal missed layup, blocked by Erik Stevenson  
10:52   Defensive rebound by Dexter Dennis  
10:44   Erik Stevenson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:42   Defensive rebound by Jaevin Cumberland  
10:40 +2 Zach Harvey made layup, assist by Jaevin Cumberland 10-10
10:40   Shooting foul on Tyson Etienne  
10:40 +1 Zach Harvey made free throw 10-11
10:25 +2 Dexter Dennis made floating jump shot 12-11
10:00 +2 Chris McNeal made layup, assist by Chris Vogt 12-13
10:00   Shooting foul on Dexter Dennis  
10:00 +1 Chris McNeal made free throw 12-14
9:45   Bad pass turnover on Grant Sherfield, stolen by Chris McNeal  
9:40 +2 Mamoudou Diarra made layup, assist by Jaevin Cumberland 12-16
9:21   Grant Sherfield missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:19   Offensive rebound by Jamarius Burton  
9:09   Tyson Etienne missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:07   Defensive rebound by Jaevin Cumberland  
8:41   Jaevin Cumberland missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:39   Defensive rebound by Jaime Echenique  
8:30   Grant Sherfield missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:28   Offensive rebound by Trey Wade  
8:24 +2 Trey Wade made layup 14-16
8:02   Bad pass turnover on Zach Harvey, stolen by Trey Wade  
7:39 +3 Noah Fernandes made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Erik Stevenson 17-16
7:18   Jaevin Cumberland missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:16   Defensive rebound by Jaime Echenique  
7:05 +2 Erik Stevenson made layup 19-16
6:46 +2 Jaevin Cumberland made jump shot, assist by Chris Vogt 19-18
6:21   Trey Wade missed jump shot  
6:19   Defensive rebound by Zach Harvey  
6:13 +3 Jarron Cumberland made 3-pt. jump shot 19-21
5:58   Lost ball turnover on Jaime Echenique, stolen by Zach Harvey  
5:57   Personal foul on Jamarius Burton  
5:57   Commercial timeout called  
5:28   Mika Adams-Woods missed layup, blocked by Jaime Echenique  
5:26   Defensive rebound by Noah Fernandes  
5:23   Shooting foul on Jarron Cumberland  
5:23 +1 Erik Stevenson made 1st of 2 free throws 20-21
5:23 +1 Erik Stevenson made 2nd of 2 free throws 21-21
4:56   Tre Scott missed jump shot  
4:54   Defensive rebound by Jaime Echenique  
4:43   Shooting foul on Tre Scott  
4:54 +1 Jaime Echenique made 1st of 2 free throws 22-21
4:43 +1 Jaime Echenique made 2nd of 2 free throws 23-21
4:28 +2 Tre Scott made alley-oop shot, assist by Jarron Cumberland 23-23
4:19   Erik Stevenson missed layup  
4:17   Defensive rebound by Mika Adams-Woods  
4:12   Bad pass turnover on Jaevin Cumberland, stolen by Grant Sherfield  
4:06 +3 Tyson Etienne made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Grant Sherfield 26-23
3:38   Jarron Cumberland missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:36   Defensive rebound by Erik Stevenson  
3:29 +2 Trey Wade made layup, assist by Grant Sherfield 28-23
3:20   30-second timeout called  
3:20   Commercial timeout called  
3:02   Shooting foul on Asbjorn Midtgaard  
3:02 +1 Tre Scott made 1st of 2 free throws 28-24
3:02   Tre Scott missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
3:02   Defensive rebound by Trey Wade  
2:49   Grant Sherfield missed jump shot  
2:47   Offensive rebound by Asbjorn Midtgaard  
2:41   Trey Wade missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:39   Defensive rebound by Jarron Cumberland  
2:30   Chris Vogt missed layup, blocked by Asbjorn Midtgaard  
2:28   Offensive rebound by Cincinnati  
2:24   Offensive foul on Tre Scott  
2:24   Turnover on Tre Scott  
2:04   Bad pass turnover on Tyson Etienne, stolen by Mamoudou Diarra  
1:57 +2 Mika Adams-Woods made layup 28-26
1:41   Tyson Etienne missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:39   Defensive rebound by Jarron Cumberland  
1:35   Shooting foul on Grant Sherfield  
1:35 +1 Jarron Cumberland made 1st of 2 free throws 28-27
1:35 +1 Jarron Cumberland made 2nd of 2 free throws 28-28
1:17   Jaime Echenique missed layup, blocked by Chris Vogt  
1:15   Defensive rebound by Chris Vogt  
1:11   Lost ball turnover on Jarron Cumberland, stolen by Erik Stevenson  
53.0   Noah Fernandes missed floating jump shot  
51.0   Defensive rebound by Chris Vogt  
37.0   Shooting foul on Erik Stevenson  
37.0   Mamoudou Diarra missed 1st of 2 free throws  
37.0 +1 Mamoudou Diarra made 2nd of 2 free throws 28-29
18.0   Erik Stevenson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16.0   Defensive rebound by Jaevin Cumberland  
4.0   Shooting foul on Erik Stevenson  
4.0 +1 Jarron Cumberland made 1st of 2 free throws 28-30
4.0 +1 Jarron Cumberland made 2nd of 2 free throws 28-31
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
WICHST Shockers 36
CINCY Bearcats 36

Time Team Play Score
19:41   Jaime Echenique missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:39   Defensive rebound by Jarron Cumberland  
19:20   Keith Williams missed jump shot  
19:18   Defensive rebound by Dexter Dennis  
19:10   Jamarius Burton missed layup  
19:08   Defensive rebound by Keith Williams  
19:03   Mika Adams-Woods missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:49 +2 Jamarius Burton made jump shot 30-31
18:22   Chris Vogt missed hook shot  
18:20   Personal foul on Jamarius Burton  
18:07   Jarron Cumberland missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:05   Defensive rebound by Wichita State  
17:44   Jaime Echenique missed layup  
18:02   Commercial timeout called  
17:44   Jaime Echenique missed layup  
17:42   Defensive rebound by Tre Scott  
17:33 +2 Chris Vogt made dunk, assist by Jarron Cumberland 30-33
17:12   Dexter Dennis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:10   Defensive rebound by Zach Harvey  
17:00   Chris Vogt missed hook shot  
16:58   Defensive rebound by Dexter Dennis  
16:48   Lost ball turnover on Grant Sherfield, stolen by Tre Scott  
16:41 +2 Jarron Cumberland made layup 30-35
16:41   Shooting foul on Dexter Dennis  
16:41 +1 Jarron Cumberland made free throw 30-36
16:41   Bad pass turnover on Erik Stevenson, stolen by Zach Harvey  
16:37 +2 Zach Harvey made layup 30-38
16:19   Noah Fernandes missed jump shot  
16:17   Defensive rebound by Zach Harvey  
16:10   Jaevin Cumberland missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:08   Defensive rebound by Erik Stevenson  
15:47   Tyson Etienne missed floating jump shot  
15:45   Defensive rebound by Tre Scott  
15:38   Personal foul on Erik Stevenson  
15:38   Commercial timeout called  
15:33   Bad pass turnover on Zach Harvey  
15:11   Personal foul on Chris Vogt  
15:01   Shooting foul on Chris Vogt  
15:01 +1 Jaime Echenique made 1st of 2 free throws 31-38
15:01 +1 Jaime Echenique made 2nd of 2 free throws 32-38
14:34   Jaevin Cumberland missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:32   Defensive rebound by Jaime Echenique  
14:21   Jaime Echenique missed jump shot  
14:19   Offensive rebound by Jamarius Burton  
14:15 +2 Jamarius Burton made layup 34-38
14:09 +3 Jaevin Cumberland made 3-pt. jump shot 34-41
13:55   Shooting foul on Chris Vogt  
13:55 +1 Jaime Echenique made 1st of 2 free throws 35-41
13:55   Jaime Echenique missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
13:55   Defensive rebound by Tre Scott  
13:54   Personal foul on Trey Wade  
13:39 +3 Jarron Cumberland made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Mamoudou Diarra 35-44
13:27 +3 Tyson Etienne made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jamarius Burton 38-44
13:02   Jarron Cumberland missed jump shot  
13:00   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Poor Bear-Chandler  
12:33   Tyson Etienne missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:31   Defensive rebound by Tre Scott  
12:25   Jaevin Cumberland missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:23   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Poor Bear-Chandler  
12:12 +2 Isaiah Poor Bear-Chandler made layup, assist by Noah Fernandes 40-44
11:50 +3 Mamoudou Diarra made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jarron Cumberland 40-47
11:34 +2 Jamarius Burton made jump shot 42-47
11:17   Personal foul on Tyson Etienne  
11:17   Commercial timeout called  
10:57   Jarron Cumberland missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Dexter Dennis  
10:55   Shot clock violation turnover on Cincinnati  
10:41   Bad pass turnover on Erik Stevenson  
10:31   Chris Vogt missed hook shot  
10:29   Defensive rebound by Trey Wade  
10:18   Lost ball turnover on Jaime Echenique, stolen by Keith Williams  
9:58   Jarron Cumberland missed floating jump shot  
9:56   Offensive rebound by Mika Adams-Woods  
9:52   Shooting foul on Noah Fernandes  
9:52 +1 Jarron Cumberland made 1st of 3 free throws 42-48
9:52 +1 Jarron Cumberland made 2nd of 3 free throws 42-49
9:52 +1 Jarron Cumberland made 3rd of 3 free throws 42-50
9:40 +2 Jaime Echenique made dunk, assist by Jamarius Burton 44-50
9:14   Chris Vogt missed layup, blocked by Jaime Echenique  
9:12   Offensive rebound by Mika Adams-Woods  
9:03 +2 Mika Adams-Woods made layup 44-52
8:58 +2 Erik Stevenson made layup, assist by Jamarius Burton 46-52
8:51   Offensive foul on Keith Williams  
8:51   Turnover on Keith Williams  
8:36   Erik Stevenson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:34   Defensive rebound by Chris Vogt  
8:18   Bad pass turnover on Jarron Cumberland, stolen by Erik Stevenson  
8:13 +2 Erik Stevenson made layup 48-52
7:15   Bad pass turnover on Jarron Cumberland, stolen by Erik Stevenson  
8:00   Commercial timeout called  
7:48   Jaevin Cumberland missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:46   Defensive rebound by Jaime Echenique  
7:39   Erik Stevenson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:35   Defensive rebound by Cincinnati  
7:15   Bad pass turnover on Jarron Cumberland, stolen by Erik Stevenson  
7:12   Shooting foul on Jaevin Cumberland  
7:12 +1 Erik Stevenson made 1st of 2 free throws 49-52
7:12 +1 Erik Stevenson made 2nd of 2 free throws 50-52
6:59 +2 Jaevin Cumberland made layup 50-54
6:41 +2 Dexter Dennis made jump shot, assist by Erik Stevenson 52-54
6:16   Jarron Cumberland missed layup  
6:14  