LVILLE
FSU

No Text

No. 6 Florida State rallies past No. 11 Louisville 82-67

  • AP
  • Feb 24, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) Florida State's home dominance looked shaky as it trailed Louisville by 10 points in the second half.

The Seminoles quickly regrouped and mounted a surge to defend their floor and move atop the Atlantic Coast Conference - for now.

Trent Forrest scored 14 of his 16 points after halftime, and No. 6 Florida State rallied from the double-digit deficit to beat No. 11 Louisville 82-67 on Monday night.

The Seminoles (24-4, 14-3) moved past the Cardinals into first place in the ACC. They lead Louisville and No. 7 Duke by a half-game in pursuit of their first ACC regular-season championship.

Three games remain, but this victory spoke volumes about FSU's desire to make it happen.

''We're here and here to stay,'' Forrest said. ''We've been on the up-and-up basically since my freshman year. We've been going out each night and trying to get the respect that we deserve. We just have to keep building on it.''

Patrick Williams' thunderous dunk put an exclamation point to a 15-0 run that put the Seminoles ahead for good. Florida State outscored Louisville 50-27 in the second half and extended its home winning streak to 22 games.

The Seminoles' second-half run came with starters on the bench. Reserve guards Anthony Polite (eight points) and RayQuan Evans (four) were productive offensively and sparked the rally with stifling defense.

''We have been winning games all year with the quality of our depth and our ability to play good defense for long periods of time,'' Florida State coach Leonard Hamilton said.

Devin Vassell and M.J. Walker each scored 12 points for FSU, which set a school record for ACC regular-season wins. Vassell scored 10 points after halftime.

Ryan McMahon scored 14 points and Jordan Nwora had 13 points and eight rebounds for Louisville (23-6, 14-4), which went more than nine minutes without a field goal during one second-half stretch.

''We battled,'' Louisville coach Chris Mack said. ''I thought their pressure, although it might not have turned us over, kept us on our heels. We handled it for the first 20 minutes. Just didn't keep up the pace in the second half.''

INJURY REPORT

The Cardinals played short-handed most of the night after junior center Malik Williams injured his left foot minutes into the game. He returned to the bench with a boot on the foot. Mack said Williams has a twisted ankle and didn't know when he'd return.

SUSTAINED SUCCESS

Florida State has won 24 games in consecutive seasons for the first time in school history. The Seminoles were 29-8 last season.

FULL HOUSE

Florida State posted its fourth sellout this season, drawing 11,500 fans to the Donald L. Tucker Center.

BIG PICTURE

Louisville: The Cardinals shot well in the first half, making 52% before cooling off to 32% in the second.

Florida State: The Seminoles shot 50% in each half and overcame nine first-half turnovers to complete a season sweep of Louisville.

UP NEXT

Louisville hosts Virginia Tech on Sunday.

Florida State visits Clemson on Saturday.

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

1st Half
LVILLE Cardinals 40
FSU Seminoles 32

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Florida State  
19:37   M.J. Walker missed jump shot  
19:35   Defensive rebound by David Johnson  
19:11 +2 Malik Williams made jump shot, assist by David Johnson 2-0
18:49 +2 Raiquan Gray made layup 2-2
18:25 +2 Jordan Nwora made layup, assist by Malik Williams 4-2
18:18   Personal foul on Lamarr Kimble  
18:13   Personal foul on Jordan Nwora  
18:11 +2 Malik Osborne made jump shot, assist by Trent Forrest 4-4
17:55   Lamarr Kimble missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:53   Defensive rebound by Malik Osborne  
17:46   M.J. Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:44   Offensive rebound by Trent Forrest  
17:31   Malik Osborne missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:29   Defensive rebound by Malik Williams  
17:13 +2 Lamarr Kimble made jump shot 6-4
16:45   Bad pass turnover on Raiquan Gray  
16:27 +2 Lamarr Kimble made jump shot 8-4
16:08   Traveling violation turnover on Malik Osborne  
15:50   Steven Enoch missed layup  
15:48   Defensive rebound by Malik Osborne  
15:41 +2 Raiquan Gray made layup 8-6
15:22   Dwayne Sutton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:20   Defensive rebound by Raiquan Gray  
15:16   Raiquan Gray missed layup  
15:14   Offensive rebound by Raiquan Gray  
15:14   Raiquan Gray missed dunk  
15:12   Offensive rebound by Malik Osborne  
15:03   Devin Vassell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:01   Defensive rebound by Jordan Nwora  
14:44   Shooting foul on M.J. Walker  
14:44   Commercial timeout called  
14:44 +1 Steven Enoch made 1st of 2 free throws 9-6
14:44 +1 Steven Enoch made 2nd of 2 free throws 10-6
14:23   Rayquan Evans missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:21   Defensive rebound by Jordan Nwora  
14:13   Lost ball turnover on David Johnson, stolen by M.J. Walker  
14:07   Rayquan Evans missed layup  
14:05   Defensive rebound by Lamarr Kimble  
13:48   Shooting foul on Rayquan Evans  
13:48 +1 Jordan Nwora made 1st of 2 free throws 11-6
13:48 +1 Jordan Nwora made 2nd of 2 free throws 12-6
13:32   Traveling violation turnover on Patrick Williams  
13:09   Out of bounds turnover on Lamarr Kimble  
12:53 +3 Anthony Polite made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Trent Forrest 12-9
12:30   Lost ball turnover on Steven Enoch, stolen by Trent Forrest  
12:30   Personal foul on Steven Enoch  
12:15   Dominik Olejniczak missed hook shot  
12:13   Defensive rebound by Jordan Nwora  
11:52 +2 Dwayne Sutton made layup 14-9
11:31 +2 Dominik Olejniczak made layup, assist by Trent Forrest 14-11
11:31   Shooting foul on Steven Enoch  
11:32   Commercial timeout called  
11:32   Dominik Olejniczak missed free throw  
11:32   Defensive rebound by Jordan Nwora  
11:20 +3 Ryan McMahon made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by David Johnson 17-11
11:12 +2 Trent Forrest made layup 17-13
10:47   Jordan Nwora missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:45   Defensive rebound by Trent Forrest  
10:39   Anthony Polite missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:37   Offensive rebound by Patrick Williams  
10:33   Patrick Williams missed jump shot  
10:31   Defensive rebound by Jordan Nwora  
10:33   Personal foul on Anthony Polite  
10:20   David Johnson missed layup, blocked by Patrick Williams  
10:18   Defensive rebound by Rayquan Evans  
10:10   Shooting foul on David Johnson  
10:10 +1 Patrick Williams made 1st of 2 free throws 17-14
10:10 +1 Patrick Williams made 2nd of 2 free throws 17-15
10:00 +2 Samuell Williamson made layup 19-15
9:29   Malik Osborne missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:27   Defensive rebound by Dwayne Sutton  
9:13   Jordan Nwora missed layup  
9:13   Defensive rebound by Patrick Williams  
9:15   Lost ball turnover on Patrick Williams, stolen by David Johnson  
9:13 +2 Samuell Williamson made layup, assist by David Johnson 21-15
8:53   Patrick Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:51   Offensive rebound by Malik Osborne  
8:46 +2 Malik Osborne made dunk 21-17
8:28   Dwayne Sutton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:26   Offensive rebound by David Johnson  
8:25   Bad pass turnover on David Johnson, stolen by Trent Forrest  
8:23   Offensive foul on Trent Forrest  
8:23   Turnover on Trent Forrest  
8:10   Darius Perry missed jump shot  
8:08   Defensive rebound by Malik Osborne  
7:57   Bad pass turnover on Trent Forrest  
7:49 +3 Ryan McMahon made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Darius Perry 24-17
7:31 +2 Devin Vassell made jump shot 24-19
7:10   Traveling violation turnover on Darius Perry  
7:10   Commercial timeout called  
7:02   Offensive foul on Wyatt Wilkes  
7:02   Turnover on Wyatt Wilkes  
6:39   Lamarr Kimble missed layup  
6:37   Offensive rebound by Samuell Williamson  
6:35   Samuell Williamson missed layup  
6:33   Defensive rebound by Wyatt Wilkes  
6:30   Personal foul on Lamarr Kimble  
6:24   Shooting foul on Samuell Williamson  
6:24 +1 Raiquan Gray made 1st of 2 free throws 24-20
6:24   Raiquan Gray missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
6:24   Defensive rebound by Jordan Nwora  
6:04 +2 David Johnson made jump shot 26-20
6:04   Shooting foul on Raiquan Gray  
6:04   David Johnson missed free throw  
6:04   Defensive rebound by Raiquan Gray  
5:46 +2 M.J. Walker made layup 26-22
5:15 +2 Jordan Nwora made jump shot, assist by David Johnson 28-22
5:01 +3 M.J. Walker made 3-pt. jump shot 28-25
4:46   Commercial timeout called  
4:35 +2 David Johnson made layup 30-25
4:20 +2 M.J. Walker made jump shot 30-27
4:05 +2 Jordan Nwora made jump shot 32-27
3:58   Offensive foul on Raiquan Gray  
3:58   Turnover on Raiquan Gray  
3:34 +3 Ryan McMahon made 3-pt. jump shot 35-27
3:34 +3 Ryan McMahon made 3-pt. jump shot 35-27
3:05   Double dribble turnover on M.J. Walker  
2:48 +2 David Johnson made layup 37-27
2:30   Defensive rebound by Jordan Nwora  
2:32   Anthony Polite missed layup  
2:30   Defensive rebound by Jordan Nwora  
2:07   David Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:05   Offensive rebound by Dwayne Sutton  
2:00   Dwayne Sutton missed layup  
1:59   Offensive rebound by Dwayne Sutton  
1:59   Dwayne Sutton missed layup  
1:57   Defensive rebound by Florida State  
1:41 +2 Patrick Williams made jump shot 37-29
1:17 +3 Jordan Nwora made 3-pt. jump shot 40-29
59.0   Trent Forrest missed jump shot  
57.0   Defensive rebound by Ryan McMahon  
50.0   Jordan Nwora missed layup  
48.0   Defensive rebound by Patrick Williams  
42.0 +3 Anthony Polite made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Patrick Williams 40-32
25.0   Jordan Nwora missed jump shot  
23.0   Offensive rebound by Ryan McMahon  
4.0   Lost ball turnover on David Johnson, stolen by Trent Forrest  

2nd Half
LVILLE Cardinals 27
FSU Seminoles 50

Time Team Play Score
19:44   Bad pass turnover on David Johnson, stolen by Devin Vassell  
19:37   Trent Forrest missed jump shot  
19:35   Defensive rebound by David Johnson  
19:14   Steven Enoch missed layup  
19:12   Offensive rebound by Dwayne Sutton  
19:08 +2 Dwayne Sutton made dunk 42-32
19:01   M.J. Walker missed layup  
18:59   Defensive rebound by Steven Enoch  
18:55   Shooting foul on Devin Vassell  
18:55 +1 Dwayne Sutton made 1st of 2 free throws 43-32
18:55 +1 Dwayne Sutton made 2nd of 2 free throws 44-32
18:36   Personal foul on David Johnson  
18:28 +2 Raiquan Gray made layup 44-34
18:28   Shooting foul on Jordan Nwora  
18:28 +1 Raiquan Gray made free throw 44-35
18:07 +2 Lamarr Kimble made jump shot 46-35
17:52 +3 Trent Forrest made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Raiquan Gray 46-38
17:35   David Johnson missed layup  
17:33   Defensive rebound by Malik Osborne  
17:28 +2 Devin Vassell made jump shot, assist by Malik Osborne 46-40
17:02 +3 Lamarr Kimble made 3-pt. jump shot 49-40
17:01   30-second timeout called  
17:01   Commercial timeout called  
16:49   Trent Forrest missed jump shot  
16:47   Defensive rebound by Dwayne Sutton  
16:26 +2 Dwayne Sutton made layup, assist by Lamarr Kimble 51-40
16:18   Official timeout called  
16:18   Commercial timeout called  
15:58   Anthony Polite missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:56   Defensive rebound by Louisville  
15:37   Jordan Nwora missed jump shot, blocked by Raiquan Gray  
15:35   Defensive rebound by Raiquan Gray  
15:34   Traveling violation turnover on Trent Forrest  
15:10   Lamarr Kimble missed layup  
15:08   Defensive rebound by Malik Osborne  
14:57 +2 Devin Vassell made jump shot 51-42
14:57   Shooting foul on Ryan McMahon  
14:57 +1 Devin Vassell made free throw 51-43
14:48   Dwayne Sutton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:46   Offensive rebound by Steven Enoch  
14:42 +2 Steven Enoch made dunk 53-43
14:28   Shooting foul on David Johnson  
14:28 +1 Trent Forrest made 1st of 2 free throws 53-44
14:28 +1 Trent Forrest made 2nd of 2 free throws 53-45
14:13   Ryan McMahon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:11   Defensive rebound by Dominik Olejniczak  
13:59   Personal foul on Ryan McMahon  
13:50 +2 Devin Vassell made jump shot 53-47
13:34   Shooting foul on Dominik Olejniczak  
13:34 +1 Ryan McMahon made 1st of 2 free throws 54-47
13:34 +1 Ryan McMahon made 2nd of 2 free throws 55-47
13:21 +2 Dominik Olejniczak made hook shot 55-49
12:59   Ryan McMahon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:57   Defensive rebound by Devin Vassell  
12:37   Devin Vassell missed layup, blocked by Jordan Nwora  
12:35   Defensive rebound by Ryan McMahon  
12:31   Bad pass turnover on Ryan McMahon  
12:19   Patrick Williams missed layup, blocked by Dwayne Sutton  
12:17   Defensive rebound by Louisville  
11:56   Lost ball turnover on Lamarr Kimble  
11:47 +3 Devin Vassell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Rayquan Evans 55-52
11:21   Darius Perry missed layup, blocked by Dominik Olejniczak  
11:19   Offensive rebound by Lamarr Kimble  
11:12   Lamarr Kimble missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:10   Defensive rebound by Rayquan Evans  
11:04   Personal foul on Steven Enoch  
11:04   Commercial timeout called  
10:51   Devin Vassell missed jump shot  
10:49   Defensive rebound by Jordan Nwora  
10:28   Dwayne Sutton missed layup  
10:26   Defensive rebound by Dominik Olejniczak  
10:21   Official timeout called  
10:05   Shooting foul on David Johnson  
10:05 +1 Patrick Williams made 1st of 2 free throws 55-53
10:05 +1 Patrick Williams made 2nd of 2 free throws 55-54
9:48   Jordan Nwora missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:46   Defensive rebound by Anthony Polite  
9:35   Shooting foul on Darius Perry  
9:35 +1 Rayquan Evans made 1st of 2 free throws 55-55
9:35 +1 Rayquan Evans made 2nd of 2 free throws 55-56
9:25   Jordan Nwora missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:23   Defensive rebound by Anthony Polite  
9:14 +2 Rayquan Evans made jump shot 55-58
9:15   Shooting foul on Darius Perry  
9:15   Rayquan Evans missed free throw  
9:15   Offensive rebound by Anthony Polite  
9:04   Shooting foul on Ryan McMahon  
9:04 +1 M.J. Walker made 1st of 2 free throws 55-59
9:04 +1 M.J. Walker made 2nd of 2 free throws 55-60
8:43   Bad pass turnover on Lamarr Kimble, stolen by Patrick Williams  
8:37 +2 Patrick Williams made dunk 55-62
8:33   30-second timeout called  
8:24   Shooting foul on Anthony Polite  
8:24 +1 Ryan McMahon made 1st of 3 free throws 56-62
8:24 +1 Ryan McMahon made 2nd of 3 free throws 57-62
8:24 +1 Ryan McMahon made 3rd of 3 free throws 58-62
8:02 +2 Anthony Polite made jump shot 58-64
7:54   30-second timeout called  
7:54   Commercial timeout called  
7:49   Personal foul on Rayquan Evans  
7:38   Jordan Nwora missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:36   Defensive rebound by Rayquan Evans  
7:09   M.J. Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:07   Offensive rebound by Patrick Williams  
7:06   Personal foul on Dwayne Sutton  
7:06   Patrick Williams missed 1st of 2 free throws  
7:06 +1 Patrick Williams made 2nd of 2 free throws 58-65
6:48   Personal foul on Dominik Olejniczak  
6:46   Lost ball turnover on Jordan Nwora  
6:16   Rayquan Evans missed jump shot  
6:14   Defensive rebound by Steven Enoch  
6:03   Bad pass turnover on David Johnson, stolen by M.J. Walker  
5:57 +2 Trent Forrest made layup, assist by M.J. Walker 58-67
5:40 +2 David Johnson made jump shot 60-67
5:23   Personal foul on Jordan Nwora  
5:23 +1 Patrick Williams made 1st of 2 free throws