KU routs Oklahoma State 83-58 in first game back at No. 1

  • AP
  • Feb 24, 2020

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) When shots aren't falling early, Kansas can always rely on defense and Doke.

Udoka Azubuike had 19 points and 16 rebounds, the Jayhawks shut down Oklahoma State long enough for their offense to come alive in the second half, and coach Bill Self's team rolled to an 83-58 victory over Oklahoma State on Monday night to celebrate its return to the No. 1 ranking.

Devon Dotson added 11 points and Christian Braun and David McCormack had 10 apiece for the Jayhawks (25-3, 14-1), whose victory over No. 2 Baylor over the weekend allowed them to retake the top spot in the AP poll. And the win over the Cowboys (14-14, 4-11) gave Kansas a half-game lead over Bears in the race for the Big 12 title.

''It was kind of rough at first, you know, starting to get going,'' Agbaji said, ''but the coaches, they did a good job of getting us pumped up for the game. We just had to come into this game with a lot more focus, because you have to finish out the rest of this conference season.''

Dotson and fellow backcourt mate Marcus Garrett were a combined 5 of 20 from the field, but Azubuike and the rest of the Jayhawks picked them up. They now now have won five straight against the Cowboys and 22 of the last 24 games played against them in Allen Fieldhouse as they burnish their credentials for the No. 1 overall NCAA Tournament seeding.

''Damn, they're good,'' Oklahoma State coach Mike Boynton said. ''They have a really good team.''

Cameron McGriff led the Cowboys with 16 points, though most came with the game well out of reach. Isaac Likekele and Lindy Waters added 11 apiece as Oklahoma State was held to 39% shooting from the field.

''We're not a national championship contender. They are,'' Boynton said. ''And the reason they are is not only because they have (Azubuike) but because they have as dynamic a point guard there is in college basketball. And their ancillary pieces all contribute as well. We just played against a really good team.''

Early on, the Cowboys' game plan was obvious: They were going to switch between man-to-man and zone defenses and continually collapse into the paint, trying their best to take away Azubuike's vast array of rim-rattling dunks.

As a result, eight of the first 11 shots Kansas hoisted up came from beyond the 3-point line.

The plan worked for a bit, but the Jayhawks methodically pushed the lead toward double digits. It finally hit that mark when McCormack swatted Likekele's layup attempt to create a run-out, and Dotson finished it by tossing up a lob that Agbaji hammered down to give Kansas a 27-17 lead with just under 6 minutes left in the first half.

Oklahoma State kept the deficit from growing into the early stages of the second half, in part because of the way it kept Dotson from getting to the bucket. The sprightly guard had just about every shot contested or blocked, and his frustration was visible when another shot was swatted just before the under-16 media timeout.

The Cowboys simply couldn't find enough offense to capitalize.

The Jayhawks eventually embarked on a 16-2 run that included 11 straight points. Two came at the foul line when Dotson was whacked in the chin by McGriff's elbow and Oklahoma State's forward was given a technical foul, and the run ended when Dotson stripped Likekele and converted a three-point play at the other end to make it 51-30 with 14:17 to go.

The Jayhawks cruised the rest of the way, allowing Self to empty his bench in the closing minutes.

''After the game started, you know, we weren't good early and we were ahead 12-10 because we made four 3s,'' Self said. ''After that we guarded them really well, holding them to 25 at half, and they made two 3s off silly mistakes. So I thought we did a good job defensively in the first half. The second half was pretty good.''

BIG PICTURE

Oklahoma State finished the game on an 11-0 run to make the final score appear more respectable. But in reality the Cowboys were never in the game after the first few minutes of the second half, when the Jayhawks heated up on offense.

Kansas committed just 10 turnovers and shot 44% from the field, despite Dotson and Garrett struggling from the field. The duo compensated by piling up 11 assists, eight rebounds and making plenty of plays on defense.

UP NEXT

Oklahoma State begins a final homestand against Iowa State on Saturday.

Kansas heads down Interstate 70 to face Kansas State on Saturday.

---

1st Half
OKLAST Cowboys 25
KANSAS Jayhawks 35

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Kansas  
19:43   Devon Dotson missed layup, blocked by Yor Anei  
19:41   Defensive rebound by Isaac Likekele  
19:29   Yor Anei missed fade-away jump shot  
19:27   Offensive rebound by Cameron McGriff  
19:14 +2 Lindy Waters III made jump shot 2-0
18:50 +3 Ochai Agbaji made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Udoka Azubuike 2-3
18:20   Jonathan Laurent missed jump shot, blocked by Udoka Azubuike  
18:18   Defensive rebound by Udoka Azubuike  
18:12   Ochai Agbaji missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:10   Defensive rebound by Isaac Likekele  
17:49   Traveling violation turnover on Cameron McGriff  
17:28   Isaiah Moss missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:26   Defensive rebound by Isaac Likekele  
17:20   Isaac Likekele missed layup  
17:18   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Moss  
17:14   Devon Dotson missed layup  
17:12   Defensive rebound by Jonathan Laurent  
17:09   Isaac Likekele missed layup, blocked by Udoka Azubuike  
17:07   Offensive rebound by Oklahoma State  
16:57 +2 Cameron McGriff made jump shot 4-3
16:34   Devon Dotson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:32   Offensive rebound by Marcus Garrett  
16:18   Bad pass turnover on Ochai Agbaji, stolen by Isaac Likekele  
16:16 +2 Isaac Likekele made layup 6-3
16:16   Shooting foul on Ochai Agbaji  
16:16   Isaac Likekele missed free throw  
16:16   Defensive rebound by Marcus Garrett  
15:57   Marcus Garrett missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:55   Defensive rebound by Jonathan Laurent  
15:50   Lindy Waters III missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:48   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Moss  
15:38 +3 Isaiah Moss made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ochai Agbaji 6-6
15:21   Cameron McGriff missed driving layup  
15:19   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Moss  
15:14   Ochai Agbaji missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:12   Defensive rebound by Jonathan Laurent  
14:58 +2 Cameron McGriff made driving layup 8-6
14:31 +3 Devon Dotson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marcus Garrett 8-9
14:15   Cameron McGriff missed layup  
14:13   Offensive rebound by Yor Anei  
14:06   Yor Anei missed dunk  
14:04   Defensive rebound by Udoka Azubuike  
13:55   Isaiah Moss missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:53   Defensive rebound by Yor Anei  
13:23   Cameron McGriff missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:21   Defensive rebound by Udoka Azubuike  
13:13   Devon Dotson missed driving layup, blocked by Isaac Likekele  
13:11   Defensive rebound by Jonathan Laurent  
12:53   Bad pass turnover on Jonathan Laurent  
12:53   Commercial timeout called  
12:43   Bad pass turnover on David McCormack, stolen by Kalib Boone  
12:40   Shooting foul on David McCormack  
12:40 +1 Isaac Likekele made 1st of 2 free throws 9-9
12:40 +1 Isaac Likekele made 2nd of 2 free throws 10-9
12:25 +3 Christian Braun made 3-pt. jump shot 10-12
12:05   Kalib Boone missed hook shot  
12:03   Offensive rebound by Cameron McGriff  
12:01   Thomas Dziagwa missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:59   Defensive rebound by Kansas  
11:59   Commercial timeout called  
11:44   Marcus Garrett missed driving layup  
11:42   Offensive rebound by David McCormack  
11:37 +2 David McCormack made dunk 10-14
11:22   Thomas Dziagwa missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:20   Defensive rebound by Tristan Enaruna  
11:09   Shooting foul on Cameron McGriff  
11:09 +1 Tristan Enaruna made 1st of 2 free throws 10-15
11:09   Tristan Enaruna missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
11:09   Defensive rebound by Lindy Waters III  
10:42   Thomas Dziagwa missed jump shot  
10:40   Defensive rebound by Udoka Azubuike  
10:31   Udoka Azubuike missed alley-oop shot  
10:30   Offensive rebound by Udoka Azubuike  
10:30   Personal foul on Kalib Boone  
10:20   Shooting foul on Kalib Boone  
10:20 +1 Udoka Azubuike made 1st of 2 free throws 10-16
10:20 +1 Udoka Azubuike made 2nd of 2 free throws 10-17
9:56 +2 Lindy Waters III made jump shot 12-17
9:31   Marcus Garrett missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:29   Defensive rebound by Yor Anei  
9:17   Isaac Likekele missed driving layup  
9:15   Offensive rebound by Yor Anei  
9:15 +2 Yor Anei made tip-in 14-17
8:46   Shooting foul on Lindy Waters III  
8:46 +1 Udoka Azubuike made 1st of 2 free throws 14-18
8:46 +1 Udoka Azubuike made 2nd of 2 free throws 14-19
8:33   Avery Anderson III missed jump shot  
8:31   Defensive rebound by Devon Dotson  
8:04   Devon Dotson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:02   Offensive rebound by Udoka Azubuike  
7:56 +2 Udoka Azubuike made dunk 14-21
7:40   Shooting foul on Udoka Azubuike  
7:40   Commercial timeout called  
7:40   Yor Anei missed 1st of 2 free throws  
7:40 +1 Yor Anei made 2nd of 2 free throws 15-21
7:20 +2 David McCormack made layup, assist by Marcus Garrett 15-23
6:53   Yor Anei missed jump shot  
6:51   Defensive rebound by Devon Dotson  
6:44   Bad pass turnover on Devon Dotson  
6:19 +2 Yor Anei made layup, assist by Jonathan Laurent 17-23
6:04 +2 David McCormack made jump shot, assist by Devon Dotson 17-25
5:54   Isaac Likekele missed driving layup, blocked by David McCormack  
5:52   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Moss  
5:46 +2 Ochai Agbaji made alley-oop shot, assist by Devon Dotson 17-27
5:48   30-second timeout called  
5:31   Personal foul on Marcus Garrett  
5:24   Lindy Waters III missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:21   Defensive rebound by Kansas  
5:13   Devon Dotson missed driving layup, blocked by Yor Anei  
5:11   Offensive rebound by David McCormack  
4:51   David McCormack missed layup, blocked by Yor Anei  
4:51   Defensive rebound by Yor Anei  
4:51   Jumpball received by Oklahoma State  
4:35 +2 Cameron McGriff made dunk, assist by Yor Anei 19-27
4:23   Devon Dotson missed floating jump shot  
4:21   Defensive rebound by Oklahoma State  
4:03   Cameron McGriff missed reverse layup  
4:01   Defensive rebound by Christian Braun  
3:56 +3 Isaiah Moss made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marcus Garrett 19-30
3:42   Commercial timeout called  
3:29   Cameron McGriff missed fade-away jump shot  
3:27   Defensive rebound by Udoka Azubuike  
2:58   Isaiah Moss missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:56   Offensive rebound by Udoka Azubuike  
2:56   Personal foul on Isaac Likekele  
2:52   Tristan Enaruna missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:50   Offensive rebound by Udoka Azubuike  
2:50   Personal foul on Yor Anei  
2:45   Christian Braun missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:41   Defensive rebound by Oklahoma State  
2:29 +3 Thomas Dziagwa made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Lindy Waters III 22-30
2:15   Personal foul on Cameron McGriff  
2:15 +1 Christian Braun made 1st of 2 free throws 22-31
2:15   Turnover on Udoka Azubuike  
2:01 +3 Lindy Waters III made 3-pt. jump shot 25-31
1:17   Defensive rebound by Udoka Azubuike  
1:46 +2 Udoka Azubuike made dunk, assist by Marcus Garrett 25-33
1:35   Personal foul on Marcus Garrett  
1:19   Thomas Dziagwa missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:17   Defensive rebound by Udoka Azubuike  
1:08   Personal foul on Lindy Waters III  
1:08 +1 Ochai Agbaji made 1st of 2 free throws 25-34
1:08 +1 Ochai Agbaji made 2nd of 2 free throws 25-35
37.0   Shot clock violation turnover on Lindy Waters III  
7.0   Ochai Agbaji missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5.0   Offensive rebound by Udoka Azubuike  
4.0   Ochai Agbaji missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Isaac Likekele  
2.0   Defensive rebound by Jonathan Laurent  

2nd Half
OKLAST Cowboys 33
KANSAS Jayhawks 48

Time Team Play Score
19:49   Marcus Garrett missed driving layup  
19:47   Defensive rebound by Lindy Waters III  
19:36 +2 Lindy Waters III made reverse layup 27-35
19:20   Marcus Garrett missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:18   Defensive rebound by Jonathan Laurent  
19:04   Shooting foul on Isaiah Moss  
19:04   Isaac Likekele missed 1st of 2 free throws  
19:04 +1 Isaac Likekele made 2nd of 2 free throws 28-35
18:52   Devon Dotson missed layup, blocked by Yor Anei  
18:50   Defensive rebound by Isaac Likekele  
18:41   Jonathan Laurent missed layup, blocked by Udoka Azubuike  
18:39   Defensive rebound by Devon Dotson  
18:27   Devon Dotson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:25   Offensive rebound by Udoka Azubuike  
18:18 +2 Udoka Azubuike made dunk 28-37
17:57   Traveling violation turnover on Yor Anei  
15:37 +2 Ochai Agbaji made layup 28-39
17:37   Shooting foul on Jonathan Laurent  
17:37 +1 Ochai Agbaji made free throw 28-40
17:06 +2 Isaac Likekele made layup, assist by Yor Anei 30-40
16:44   Personal foul on Jonathan Laurent  
16:28 +3 Ochai Agbaji made 3-pt. jump shot 30-43
16:02   Yor Anei missed hook shot  
16:00   Offensive rebound by Jonathan Laurent  
16:00   Lost ball turnover on Jonathan Laurent, stolen by Isaiah Moss  
15:56   Shooting foul on Lindy Waters III  
15:56   Commercial timeout called  
15:42   Lost ball turnover on Marcus Garrett, stolen by Lindy Waters III  
15:33   Offensive foul on Isaac Likekele  
15:33   Turnover on Isaac Likekele  
15:09 +3 Isaiah Moss made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marcus Garrett 30-46
14:41   Lindy Waters III missed jump shot  
14:39   Offensive rebound by Cameron McGriff  
14:38   Personal foul on Devon Dotson  
14:38   Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Cameron McGriff  
14:38   Turnover on Cameron McGriff  
14:38 +1 Devon Dotson made 1st of 2 free throws 30-47
14:38 +1 Devon Dotson made 2nd of 2 free throws 30-48
14:27   Lost ball turnover on Udoka Azubuike  
14:20   Bad pass turnover on Isaac Likekele, stolen by Devon Dotson  
14:17 +2 Devon Dotson made layup, assist by Marcus Garrett 30-50
14:17   Shooting foul on Thomas Dziagwa  
14:17 +1 Devon Dotson made free throw 30-51
13:55 +2 Cameron McGriff made jump shot, assist by Kalib Boone 32-51
13:40 +2 Ochai Agbaji made jump shot 32-53
13:16   Bad pass turnover on Avery Anderson III  
13:00 +2 Devon Dotson made driving layup 32-55
12:46   Bad pass turnover on Avery Anderson III, stolen by Marcus Garrett  
12:43 +2 Marcus Garrett made layup 32-57
12:43   Shooting foul on Cameron McGriff  
12:43 +1 Marcus Garrett made free throw 32-58
12:31   Isaac Likekele missed floating jump shot  
12:29   Defensive rebound by Udoka Azubuike  
12:06 +2 Udoka Azubuike made alley-oop shot, assist by Isaiah Moss 32-60
11:51   Shooting foul on Isaiah Moss  
11:51   Commercial timeout called  
11:51 +1 Kalib Boone made 1st of 2 free throws 33-60
11:51 +1 Kalib Boone made 2nd of 2 free throws 34-60
11:29   Isaiah Moss missed driving layup  
11:27   Offensive rebound by Udoka Azubuike  
11:25 +2 Udoka Azubuike made dunk 34-62
11:25   Shooting foul on Kalib Boone  
11:25 +1 Udoka Azubuike made free throw 34-63
11:12   Thomas Dziagwa missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:10   Defensive rebound by Christian Braun  
10:50   Shooting foul on Kalib Boone  
10:50   Udoka Azubuike missed 1st of 2 free throws  
10:50 +1 Udoka Azubuike made 2nd of 2 free throws 34-64
10:29   Shooting foul on Christian Braun  
10:29 +1 Lindy Waters III made 1st of 2 free throws 35-64
10:29 +1 Lindy Waters III made 2nd of 2 free throws 36-64
10:15 +2 Marcus Garrett made layup 36-66
9:53 +2 Yor Anei made hook shot 38-66
9:29 +3 Christian Braun made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marcus Garrett 38-69
9:15   Cameron McGriff missed floating jump shot  
9:13   Defensive rebound by David McCormack  
9:04   David McCormack missed layup, blocked by Jonathan Laurent  
9:02   Defensive rebound by Jonathan Laurent  
9:04   Jumpball received by Oklahoma State  
8:46   Yor Anei missed jump shot  
8:44   Defensive rebound by Devon Dotson  
8:20   Bad pass turnover on Devon Dotson, stolen by Yor Anei  
8:20   Personal foul on Devon Dotson  
8:04   Shooting foul on Tristan Enaruna  
8:04 +1 Isaac Likekele made 1st of 2 free throws 39-69
8:04 +1 Isaac Likekele made 2nd of 2 free throws 40-69
7:44 +2 David McCormack made jump shot 40-71
7:25   Bad pass turnover on Yor Anei  
7:25   Commercial timeout called  
7:08 +3 Tristan Enaruna made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by David McCormack 40-74
6:53   Yor Anei missed hook shot  
6:51   Defensive rebound by Marcus Garrett  
6:44   Offensive foul on David McCormack  
6:44   Turnover on David McCormack  
6:29   Shooting foul on David McCormack  
6:29 +1 Cameron McGriff made 1st of 2 free throws 41-74
6:29 +1 Cameron McGriff made 2nd of 2 free throws 42-74
6:17   Tristan Enaruna missed layup, blocked by Cameron McGriff  
6:15   Defensive rebound by Cameron McGriff  
6:09 +2 Cameron McGriff made jump shot 44-74
5:48   Tristan Enaruna missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:46   Offensive rebound by Udoka Azubuike  
5:41 +3 Christian Braun made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Udoka Azubuike 44-77
5:30   Cameron McGriff missed jump shot  
5:28   Defensive rebound by Udoka Azubuike  