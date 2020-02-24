WVU
TEXAS

Jones, Ramey lead Texas past No. 20 West Virginia 67-57

  • AP
  • Feb 24, 2020

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) Texas got pummeled by West Virginia earlier this season. The Longhorns were anything but the same timid bunch in the rematch.

Andrew Jones scored 22 points and Courtney Ramey added 21 to lead the surging Longhorns over the 20th-ranked Mountaineers 67-57 on Monday night as Texas won its third in a row with an injury-depleted lineup.

Texas (17-11, 7-8 Big 12) has its first three-game win streak in conference play since 2016. The Mountaineers (19-9, 7-8) have lost six straight on the road in the Big 12.

West Virginia beat Texas by 38 points back on Jan. 20, the worst loss of coach Shaka Smart's five years with the Longhorns. But the Mountaineers came staggering into the rematch off a long road trip and Texas didn't buckle in a physical matchup while Jones and Ramey poured in points from the outside.

Oscar Tshiebwe scored 14 points to lead West Virginia.

Jones scored 16 points in the first half on a barrage of 3-pointers, and the Longhorns shot 62% against one of the best defensive teams in the country to lead 34-28 at halftime. Texas trailed by 25 at halftime in the first meeting.

Texas is missing three starters or regular players with injuries and had another, forward Kamaka Hepa, knocked out with strep throat Monday night.

''Over the last couple of games, me and Courtney have just felt a chemistry. It's beginning to click,'' Jones said. ''With guys out, it's forcing me to step up. When two players are in sync, you can do great things and lead a team to victory.''

West Virginia cut the Texas lead to three early in the second half before Ramey drilled a 3-pointer from the left wing, then made another to push the lead to nine.

The Mountaineers' last real chance to push for the lead came when Smart was called for a technical foul and Sean McNeil made both free throws to get West Virginia within 54-47. But Texas' Matt Coleman III made a quick jumper on the other end and any momentum quickly died.

''I did not try to get that. When you are playing (West Virginia), it's hand-to-hand combat,'' Smart said. ''It's a very challenging game to officiate. I imagine I just got caught up standing up for our guys.''

BIG PICTURE

West Virginia: The Mountaineers have been woeful on the road and terrible free-throw shooting doomed them Monday night. They were 10 of 21 on a night they got to the shooting bonus early in the second half. Just a few made shots would have kept the game close.

The Mountaineers are also just 7 of 44 shooting 3-pointers over the the last three games. West Virginia made three against Texas, none in the second half.

''This game is about making shots. They made shots and we can't,'' West Virginia coach Bob Huggins said. ''They continue to clank off the rim and its demoralizing. It zaps your enthusiasm.''

Texas: The Longhorns are playing with the desperation they needed a month ago. They have clawed back from the bottom third of the league in a season of open speculation on Smart's future. Texas hasn't finished at .500 or better in the Big 12 since Smart's first season in 2015-2016.

''Our guys really exemplify Texas fight,'' Smart said. ''We haven't talked to the guys about the negative stuff people say about us. ... What you are seeing the last few games is the back against the wall and still fighting.''

BIG PLAY SUB

Texas freshman guard Brock Cunningham barely played much of this season but has taken on a much bigger role as injuries decimated the lineup and has delivered some big and timely plays.

Cunningham had two key offensive rebounds in the final three minutes, then came flying down the baseline to block a shot by Jermaine Haley, protecting a 62-54 lead with 1:44 left.

''That's just what I bring to the team,'' said Cunningham, whose defensive intensity has sparked similar efforts from teammates.

Cunningham didn't even play in 15 games this season, but has logged at least 15 minutes in each of the last four.

''We're at a point of this season where if we had lost any of these last three games, our postseason dreams would have been shattered,'' he said.

UP NEXT

West Virginia hosts Oklahoma on Saturday.

Texas plays at Texas Tech on Saturday.

1st Half
WVU Mountaineers 28
TEXAS Longhorns 34

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Texas  
19:27   Out of bounds turnover on Matt Coleman III  
18:59   Emmitt Matthews Jr. missed layup, blocked by Kai Jones  
18:57   Defensive rebound by Kai Jones  
18:51   Personal foul on Jordan McCabe  
18:42   Courtney Ramey missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:40   Defensive rebound by Emmitt Matthews Jr.  
18:19   Bad pass turnover on Taz Sherman, stolen by Andrew Jones  
17:49   Bad pass turnover on Andrew Jones, stolen by Oscar Tshiebwe  
17:35   Jordan McCabe missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:33   Offensive rebound by Oscar Tshiebwe  
17:28 +2 Oscar Tshiebwe made layup 2-0
17:05   Royce Hamm Jr. missed layup  
17:03   Defensive rebound by Oscar Tshiebwe  
16:57   Jordan McCabe missed layup, blocked by Royce Hamm Jr.  
16:55   Offensive rebound by West Virginia  
16:50   Emmitt Matthews Jr. missed layup  
16:48   Offensive rebound by Oscar Tshiebwe  
16:23   Oscar Tshiebwe missed layup  
16:23   Defensive rebound by Kai Jones  
16:23   Personal foul on Oscar Tshiebwe  
16:23 +2 Courtney Ramey made jump shot, assist by Andrew Jones 2-2
16:02   Shooting foul on Kai Jones  
16:02   Jermaine Haley missed 1st of 2 free throws  
16:02 +1 Jermaine Haley made 2nd of 2 free throws 3-2
15:40   Commercial timeout called  
15:30   Shot clock violation turnover on Texas  
15:20   Offensive foul on Emmitt Matthews Jr.  
15:20   Turnover on Emmitt Matthews Jr.  
15:03 +2 Courtney Ramey made layup, assist by Andrew Jones 3-4
14:42 +2 Oscar Tshiebwe made layup, assist by Jordan McCabe 5-4
14:42   Shooting foul on Andrew Jones  
14:42 +1 Oscar Tshiebwe made free throw 6-4
14:37   Offensive foul on Matt Coleman III  
14:37   Turnover on Matt Coleman III  
14:20   Bad pass turnover on Jordan McCabe  
14:15 +2 Kai Jones made dunk, assist by Andrew Jones 6-6
13:44   Emmitt Matthews Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:42   Defensive rebound by Courtney Ramey  
13:34 +3 Andrew Jones made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Courtney Ramey 6-9
13:11   Taz Sherman missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:09   Defensive rebound by Kai Jones  
12:58   Personal foul on Taz Sherman  
12:44   Bad pass turnover on Courtney Ramey, stolen by Miles McBride  
12:38   Bad pass turnover on Emmitt Matthews Jr., stolen by Andrew Jones  
12:34   Traveling violation turnover on Kai Jones  
12:09   Bad pass turnover on Miles McBride  
11:57 +3 Andrew Jones made 3-pt. jump shot 6-12
11:36   Offensive foul on Derek Culver  
11:36   Turnover on Derek Culver  
11:36   Commercial timeout called  
11:25 +2 Andrew Jones made layup 6-14
11:06   Personal foul on Will Baker  
11:04   Miles McBride missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:02   Offensive rebound by Chase Harler  
10:55   Traveling violation turnover on Gabe Osabuohien  
10:42 +3 Andrew Jones made 3-pt. jump shot 6-17
10:30 +2 Chase Harler made layup 8-17
10:02 +2 Royce Hamm Jr. made jump shot 8-19
9:52   Personal foul on Royce Hamm Jr.  
9:36 +3 Sean McNeil made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Miles McBride 11-19
9:07   Brock Cunningham missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:05   Defensive rebound by Emmitt Matthews Jr.  
8:49 +2 Derek Culver made layup 13-19
8:29   Brock Cunningham missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:27   Defensive rebound by Miles McBride  
8:04   Miles McBride missed jump shot  
8:02   Defensive rebound by Will Baker  
8:01   Bad pass turnover on Will Baker  
7:53   Traveling violation turnover on Miles McBride  
7:53   Commercial timeout called  
7:38   Offensive foul on Will Baker  
7:38   Turnover on Will Baker  
7:19   Gabe Osabuohien missed layup  
7:17   Offensive rebound by Emmitt Matthews Jr.  
7:12 +2 Emmitt Matthews Jr. made layup 15-19
6:54   Lost ball turnover on Kai Jones  
6:39 +3 Sean McNeil made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jordan McCabe 18-19
6:11 +3 Matt Coleman III made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Royce Hamm Jr. 18-22
5:52   Personal foul on Matt Coleman III  
5:52   Jordan McCabe missed free throw  
5:52   Defensive rebound by Courtney Ramey  
5:38   Andrew Jones missed layup  
5:34   Offensive rebound by Texas  
5:27   Donovan Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:25   Defensive rebound by Emmitt Matthews Jr.  
5:22   Personal foul on Donovan Williams  
5:22   Sean McNeil missed free throw  
5:22   Defensive rebound by Royce Hamm Jr.  
5:11 +2 Courtney Ramey made jump shot 18-24
4:56   Gabe Osabuohien missed layup  
4:54   Defensive rebound by Kai Jones  
4:45 +3 Andrew Jones made 3-pt. jump shot 18-27
4:36   30-second timeout called  
4:24 +3 Sean McNeil made 3-pt. jump shot 21-27
4:08   Personal foul on Jordan McCabe  
4:02   Kai Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:00   Offensive rebound by Andrew Jones  
3:48 +2 Courtney Ramey made layup 21-29
3:13 +2 Oscar Tshiebwe made layup, assist by Derek Culver 23-29
2:50   Andrew Jones missed jump shot  
2:48   Defensive rebound by Miles McBride  
2:40   Shooting foul on Royce Hamm Jr.  
2:40   Commercial timeout called  
2:40   Derek Culver missed 1st of 2 free throws  
2:40 +1 Derek Culver made 2nd of 2 free throws 24-29
2:27   Personal foul on Jermaine Haley  
2:27 +1 Andrew Jones made 1st of 2 free throws 24-30
2:27 +1 Andrew Jones made 2nd of 2 free throws 24-31
2:06 +2 Jermaine Haley made layup, assist by Oscar Tshiebwe 26-31
1:40 +3 Courtney Ramey made 3-pt. jump shot 26-34
1:07   Derek Culver missed layup  
1:05   Offensive rebound by Jermaine Haley  
59.0 +2 Derek Culver made layup, assist by Jermaine Haley 28-34
37.0   Offensive foul on Royce Hamm Jr.  
37.0   Turnover on Royce Hamm Jr.  
11.0   Miles McBride missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9.0   Defensive rebound by Brock Cunningham  

2nd Half
WVU Mountaineers 29
TEXAS Longhorns 33

Time Team Play Score
19:49 +2 Jermaine Haley made layup, assist by Derek Culver 30-34
19:16   Courtney Ramey missed jump shot  
19:14   Defensive rebound by Derek Culver  
19:08   Offensive foul on Oscar Tshiebwe  
19:08   Turnover on Oscar Tshiebwe  
18:52   Shooting foul on Jordan McCabe  
18:52 +1 Matt Coleman III made 1st of 2 free throws 30-35
18:52 +1 Matt Coleman III made 2nd of 2 free throws 30-36
18:39   Shooting foul on Kai Jones  
18:39   Oscar Tshiebwe missed 1st of 2 free throws  
18:39 +1 Oscar Tshiebwe made 2nd of 2 free throws 31-36
18:21   Andrew Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:19   Defensive rebound by Derek Culver  
18:08   Personal foul on Will Baker  
17:51   Derek Culver missed jump shot  
17:49   Defensive rebound by Andrew Jones  
17:34   Matt Coleman III missed jump shot  
17:32   Defensive rebound by Oscar Tshiebwe  
17:26 +2 Jermaine Haley made layup 33-36
17:09 +3 Courtney Ramey made 3-pt. jump shot 33-39
16:44 +2 Derek Culver made hook shot 35-39
16:24 +2 Kai Jones made jump shot, assist by Courtney Ramey 35-41
15:59   Taz Sherman missed layup, blocked by Kai Jones  
15:57   Defensive rebound by Will Baker  
15:45   Andrew Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:43   Offensive rebound by Courtney Ramey  
15:38 +2 Andrew Jones made layup, assist by Courtney Ramey 35-43
15:20   Traveling violation turnover on Taz Sherman  
15:20   Commercial timeout called  
15:05   Bad pass turnover on Courtney Ramey  
14:48   Lost ball turnover on Jordan McCabe, stolen by Kai Jones  
14:21   Bad pass turnover on Andrew Jones, stolen by Jordan McCabe  
14:13   Jordan McCabe missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:11   Offensive rebound by Oscar Tshiebwe  
14:04 +2 Oscar Tshiebwe made layup 37-43
13:47 +3 Courtney Ramey made 3-pt. jump shot 37-46
13:23   Shooting foul on Courtney Ramey  
13:23 +1 Oscar Tshiebwe made 1st of 2 free throws 38-46
13:23 +1 Oscar Tshiebwe made 2nd of 2 free throws 39-46
13:22   Traveling violation turnover on Royce Hamm Jr.  
12:56 +2 Oscar Tshiebwe made layup, assist by Derek Culver 41-46
12:36   Courtney Ramey missed layup  
12:34   Defensive rebound by Oscar Tshiebwe  
12:26   Oscar Tshiebwe missed layup  
12:24   Defensive rebound by Courtney Ramey  
12:16 +3 Andrew Jones made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Courtney Ramey 41-49
11:52   Jermaine Haley missed layup  
11:50   Defensive rebound by Andrew Jones  
11:26   Courtney Ramey missed layup  
11:24   Offensive rebound by Kai Jones  
11:24   Offensive foul on Kai Jones  
11:24   Turnover on Kai Jones  
11:24   Commercial timeout called  
11:07   3-second violation turnover on Jermaine Haley  
10:49   Personal foul on Jermaine Haley  
10:38   Shooting foul on Gabe Osabuohien  
10:38 +1 Andrew Jones made 1st of 2 free throws 41-50
10:38   Andrew Jones missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
10:38   Defensive rebound by Jermaine Haley  
10:09   Sean McNeil missed jump shot  
10:07   Offensive rebound by Jermaine Haley  
10:01 +2 Sean McNeil made layup, assist by Jermaine Haley 43-50
9:46   Offensive foul on Will Baker  
9:46   Turnover on Will Baker  
9:39   Personal foul on Kai Jones  
9:25   Oscar Tshiebwe missed layup  
9:23   Defensive rebound by Kai Jones  
9:06 +2 Courtney Ramey made layup 43-52
8:41   Jermaine Haley missed jump shot  
8:39   Defensive rebound by Royce Hamm Jr.  
8:18   30-second timeout called  
8:11   Personal foul on Jordan McCabe  
8:03   Courtney Ramey missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:01   Defensive rebound by Derek Culver  
8:01   Personal foul on Brock Cunningham  
8:01   Derek Culver missed free throw  
8:01   Defensive rebound by Royce Hamm Jr.  
7:59   Lost ball turnover on Royce Hamm Jr.  
7:59   Commercial timeout called  
7:55   Personal foul on Royce Hamm Jr.  
7:55   Derek Culver missed free throw  
7:55   Defensive rebound by Courtney Ramey  
7:47   Andrew Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:27 +2 Miles McBride made layup 45-52
6:59 +2 Will Baker made dunk, assist by Brock Cunningham 45-54
6:36   Personal foul on Brock Cunningham  
6:36   Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Texas  
6:36 +1 Sean McNeil made 1st of 2 free throws 46-54
6:36 +1 Sean McNeil made 2nd of 2 free throws 47-54
6:36   Derek Culver missed free throw  
6:36   Defensive rebound by Brock Cunningham  
6:15 +2 Matt Coleman III made jump shot 47-56
5:56   Offensive foul on Derek Culver  
5:56   Turnover on Derek Culver  
5:40   Will Baker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:38   Defensive rebound by Emmitt Matthews Jr.  
5:26 +2 Derek Culver made layup, assist by Gabe Osabuohien 49-56
5:26   Shooting foul on Brock Cunningham  
5:26   Derek Culver missed free throw  
5:26   Defensive rebound by Brock Cunningham  
5:07   Personal foul on Gabe Osabuohien  
5:07 +1 Brock Cunningham made 1st of 2 free throws 49-57
5:07   Brock Cunningham missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
5:07   Defensive rebound by Gabe Osabuohien  
4:38   Gabe Osabuohien missed layup  
4:16   Personal foul on Oscar Tshiebwe  
4:16   Matt Coleman III missed free throw  
4:16   Defensive rebound by Derek Culver  
4:04   Shooting foul on Brock Cunningham  
4:04   Gabe Osabuohien missed 1st of 2 free throws  
4:04 +1 Gabe Osabuohien made 2nd of 2 free throws 50-57
3:55   Personal foul on Gabe Osabuohien  
3:55 +1 Matt Coleman III made 1st of 2 free throws 50-58
3:55 +1 Matt Coleman III made 2nd of 2 free throws 50-59
3:38   Emmitt Matthews Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:36   Offensive rebound by Chase Harler  
3:36 +2 Chase Harler made layup 52-59
3:32   Turnover on Andrew Jones  
3:31   Chase Harler missed jump shot  
3:29   Defensive rebound by Will Baker  
3:01   Andrew Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:59   Offensive rebound by Matt Coleman III  
2:41   Matt Coleman III missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Derek Culver  
2:39   Offensive rebound by Matt Coleman III  
2:22   Matt Coleman III missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:20   Offensive rebound by Brock Cunningham  
2:18 +2 Courtney Ramey made layup 52-61
2:18   Shooting foul on Jermaine Haley  
2:18   Courtney Ramey missed free throw  
2:18   Defensive rebound by Derek Culver  
2:08 +2 Derek Culver made dunk, assist by Jermaine Haley 54-61
1:57   Personal foul on Chase Harler  
1:57   Brock Cunningham missed 1st of 2 free throws  
1:57 +1 Brock Cunningham made 2nd of 2 free throws 54-62
1:42   Jermaine Haley missed layup, blocked by Brock Cunningham  
1:40   Offensive rebound by West Virginia  
1:37   Derek Culver missed hook shot  
1:35   Offensive rebound by Gabe Osabuohien  
1:35   Out of bounds turnover on Emmitt Matthews Jr.  
1:32