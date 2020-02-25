DEPAUL
XAVIER

Marshall scores 23, Xavier pulls away from DePaul 78-67

  • AP
  • Feb 25, 2020

CINCINNATI (AP) Xavier coach Travis Steele shows his players video of Buster Douglas overcoming a knockdown to upset Mike Tyson for the heavyweight title in 1990. They got the point.

Naji Marshall scored 23 points Tuesday night and Xavier recovered from its worst offensive game of the season by hitting 3s and pulling away to a 78-67 victory over DePaul.

Xavier (18-10, 7-8 Big East) was coming off a 64-55 loss to No. 12 Villanova, the fewest points the Musketeers had scored in a game at the Cintas Center since 2012-13.

''After that loss, we took practice very seriously,'' said Marshall, who made eight of his 13 shots. ''Guys got in the gym, worked on their jump shots, worked on film. Guys locked in the last two days and it showed on the court.''

Steele's history lesson from one of boxing's biggest upsets seemed to get their attention.

''We get to write our own story,'' Steele said. ''Also, we want them to get the reality of where we are and to play with the sense of urgency that we need.''

They made 10 shots from beyond the arc in the first half while pulling ahead by double-digits against the league's last-place team. Xavier finished with a season-high 12 3-pointers on 25 attempts.

Xavier's Tyrique Jones got into foul trouble and had his streak of double-doubles snapped at nine straight games, one shy of the school record shared by Tyrone Hill (1989-90) and David West (2002-03). Jones finished with nine points and five rebounds in 29 minutes.

Romero Weems scored 16 points for DePaul (14-14, 2-13), and Paul Reed had 14 points and 16 rebounds. The Blue Demons dominated the boards 40-25 but had 22 turnovers.

''Once you give them a little bit of an opening, they become even better and more inspired and confident,'' DePaul coach Dave Leitao said. ''I thought that's what happened early.''

Three-point shooting has been a shortcoming for Xavier this season, but the Musketeers went 10-of-19 from beyond the arc in the first half. Marshall led the way, scoring 16 points and overcoming a right shoulder injury that sent him to the bench briefly.

Marshall's 3 pushed the lead to 37-24, and Xavier was ahead 44-36 at halftime.

Xavier had five turnovers before the first media timeout in the second half, helping DePaul cut the lead to 50-47. The Blue Demons turned the ball over seven times in a five-minute span, helping Xavier rebuild the lead to 61-48 and close it out.

''We turned the ball over an alarming rate, especially close to the basket,'' Leitao said.

BIG PICTURE

DePaul: The Blue Demons are wrapping up a season that started with great promise and imploded when conference play began. They won their first nine games and went 12-1 in non-conference play.

Xavier: The Musketeers needed to beat the Big East's bottom team to protect their NCAA Tournament credentials. They're one win away from getting to .500 in the Big East after starting 2-6.

SERIES STUFF

Xavier leads the series 16-10, taking 11 of the last 12 games.

DOMINATED UP FRONT

Xavier came into the game leading the Big East in offensive rebounds and rebounding margin, but couldn't keep up with DePaul's front line. The Blue Demons had 15 offensive rebounds, eight by Reed.

''It's kind of disappointing that we let down that end of the bargain this time,'' Marshall said.

OUCH!

Weems got hit in the back of the head with 11:36 left and went to the locker room for an exam. He returned a few minutes later and finished with a team high in points.

UP NEXT

DePaul plays at Butler on Saturday. The Blue Demons knocked off then-No. 5 Butler 79-66 on Jan. 14. Since then, they've lost nine of 10.

Xavier plays at Georgetown on Sunday. The Musketeers beat the Hoyas 66-57 at the Cintas Center on Jan. 22.

1st Half
DEPAUL Blue Demons 36
XAVIER Musketeers 44

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by DePaul  
19:41   5-second inbounding violation turnover on DePaul  
19:12 +3 Jason Carter made 3-pt. jump shot 0-3
18:42   Jaylen Butz missed layup, blocked by Zach Freemantle  
18:40   Offensive rebound by Jaylen Butz  
18:40 +2 Jaylen Butz made dunk 2-3
18:24   Naji Marshall missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:22   Offensive rebound by Tyrique Jones  
18:22   Tyrique Jones missed layup  
18:20   Defensive rebound by Paul Reed  
18:13   Lost ball turnover on Charlie Moore, stolen by Tyrique Jones  
17:43   Naji Marshall missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:41   Defensive rebound by Jaylen Butz  
17:33   Bad pass turnover on Charlie Moore, stolen by Paul Scruggs  
17:25 +2 Tyrique Jones made jump shot, assist by Jason Carter 2-5
17:12 +2 Jalen Coleman-Lands made jump shot 4-5
16:51   Personal foul on Romeo Weems  
16:37   Bad pass turnover on Naji Marshall, stolen by Jalen Coleman-Lands  
16:31 +2 Charlie Moore made layup, assist by Jalen Coleman-Lands 6-5
16:08 +3 Jason Carter made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tyrique Jones 6-8
15:50   Romeo Weems missed jump shot  
15:48   Offensive rebound by Paul Reed  
15:48   Paul Reed missed layup  
15:46   Offensive rebound by Paul Reed  
15:46   Paul Reed missed layup  
15:44   Defensive rebound by Naji Marshall  
15:38   Shooting foul on Jaylen Butz  
15:38   Commercial timeout called  
15:28 +3 KyKy Tandy made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jason Carter 6-11
14:56   Personal foul on KyKy Tandy  
14:54   Charlie Moore missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:52   Offensive rebound by Romeo Weems  
14:52 +2 Romeo Weems made dunk 8-11
14:34 +3 Naji Marshall made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tyrique Jones 8-14
14:18   Bad pass turnover on Jalen Coleman-Lands, stolen by Naji Marshall  
14:11   Bad pass turnover on Naji Marshall  
13:53   Paul Reed missed layup, blocked by Tyrique Jones  
13:51   Offensive rebound by Paul Reed  
13:51 +2 Paul Reed made dunk 10-14
13:36 +2 Naji Marshall made layup 10-16
13:28   Paul Reed missed jump shot  
13:26   Defensive rebound by Naji Marshall  
13:14   Personal foul on Jaylen Butz  
13:09 +3 KyKy Tandy made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Naji Marshall 10-19
12:55 +2 Darious Hall made driving layup 12-19
12:41   Quentin Goodin missed layup, blocked by Paul Reed  
12:39   Defensive rebound by Paul Reed  
12:33   Oscar Lopez Jr. missed layup, blocked by Jason Carter  
12:31   Defensive rebound by Naji Marshall  
12:27 +2 Naji Marshall made driving layup 12-21
12:27   Shooting foul on Darious Hall  
12:27 +1 Naji Marshall made free throw 12-22
12:11   Personal foul on Zach Freemantle  
12:08   Bad pass turnover on Darious Hall, stolen by Zach Freemantle  
12:06   Paul Scruggs missed layup  
12:04   Defensive rebound by DePaul  
11:48   Oscar Lopez Jr. missed layup  
11:46   Defensive rebound by Zach Freemantle  
11:40 +2 KyKy Tandy made driving layup 12-24
11:34   Commercial timeout called  
11:23   Lost ball turnover on Charlie Moore, stolen by Zach Freemantle  
11:17   Paul Scruggs missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:15   Defensive rebound by Jalen Coleman-Lands  
11:01   Jalen Coleman-Lands missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:59   Offensive rebound by Romeo Weems  
10:59 +2 Romeo Weems made tip-in 14-24
10:26   KyKy Tandy missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Nick Ongenda  
10:24   Defensive rebound by Darious Hall  
10:16   Romeo Weems missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:14   Defensive rebound by Zach Freemantle  
10:02   Dontarius James missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:00   Defensive rebound by Charlie Moore  
9:53   Personal foul on Paul Scruggs  
9:46 +2 Paul Reed made jump shot, assist by Oscar Lopez Jr. 16-24
9:28   Bad pass turnover on Jason Carter, stolen by Paul Reed  
9:16   Jalen Coleman-Lands missed jump shot  
9:14   Offensive rebound by Nick Ongenda  
9:12   Nick Ongenda missed layup, blocked by Zach Freemantle  
9:10   Offensive rebound by Romeo Weems  
9:08 +3 Jalen Coleman-Lands made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Oscar Lopez Jr. 19-24
8:49 +3 Zach Freemantle made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Naji Marshall 19-27
8:25   Traveling violation turnover on Oscar Lopez Jr.  
8:12   Zach Freemantle missed jump shot, blocked by Nick Ongenda  
8:10   Offensive rebound by Zach Freemantle  
8:06   Zach Freemantle missed jump shot, blocked by Nick Ongenda  
8:04   Defensive rebound by Jalen Coleman-Lands  
7:56 +2 Paul Reed made jump shot 21-27
7:39   Shooting foul on Nick Ongenda  
7:39   Commercial timeout called  
7:39   Tyrique Jones missed 1st of 2 free throws  
7:39 +1 Tyrique Jones made 2nd of 2 free throws 21-28
7:26   Bad pass turnover on Nick Ongenda, stolen by Jason Carter  
7:12   Tyrique Jones missed jump shot  
7:10   Offensive rebound by Jason Carter  
7:05 +3 Naji Marshall made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jason Carter 21-31
6:53 +3 Paul Reed made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Oscar Lopez Jr. 24-31
6:38 +3 Jason Carter made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Naji Marshall 24-34
6:32   30-second timeout called  
6:24   Bad pass turnover on Charlie Moore  
6:08   Tyrique Jones missed layup, blocked by Nick Ongenda  
6:06   Defensive rebound by Charlie Moore  
6:00   Jalen Coleman-Lands missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:58   Defensive rebound by Naji Marshall  
5:59   Personal foul on Paul Reed  
5:44 +3 Naji Marshall made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jason Carter 24-37
5:29   Personal foul on Jason Carter  
5:11 +2 Nick Ongenda made dunk, assist by Paul Reed 26-37
4:50   Bad pass turnover on Quentin Goodin  
4:33 +3 Charlie Moore made 3-pt. jump shot 29-37
4:06   Naji Marshall missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:04   Defensive rebound by Charlie Moore  
4:03   Personal foul on Tyrique Jones  
3:41   Paul Reed missed jump shot  
3:39   Defensive rebound by Jason Carter  
3:20 +3 Paul Scruggs made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by KyKy Tandy 29-40
2:57   Bad pass turnover on Paul Reed, stolen by Naji Marshall  
2:52 +2 Naji Marshall made driving layup 29-42
2:42 +2 Charlie Moore made driving layup 31-42
2:19   Naji Marshall missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:17   Defensive rebound by Paul Reed  
2:03   Jalen Coleman-Lands missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:01   Defensive rebound by Tyrique Jones  
1:40   KyKy Tandy missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:38   Offensive rebound by Jason Carter  
1:31 +2 Tyrique Jones made dunk, assist by Naji Marshall 31-44
1:11   Romeo Weems missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:09   Offensive rebound by Paul Reed  
1:07   Shooting foul on Tyrique Jones  
1:07   Commercial timeout called  
1:07   Paul Reed missed 1st of 2 free throws  
1:07 +1 Paul Reed made 2nd of 2 free throws 32-44
47.0   Zach Freemantle missed layup, blocked by Paul Reed  
45.0   Defensive rebound by Oscar Lopez Jr.  
28.0 +2 Paul Reed made dunk, assist by Jalen Coleman-Lands 34-44
25.0   Traveling violation turnover on KyKy Tandy  
20.0 +2 Romeo Weems made layup 36-44
1.0   Naji Marshall missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0.0   Defensive rebound by Oscar Lopez Jr.  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
DEPAUL Blue Demons 31
XAVIER Musketeers 34

Time Team Play Score
19:37   Bad pass turnover on Zach Freemantle, stolen by Romeo Weems  
19:34   Romeo Weems missed layup, blocked by Naji Marshall  
19:32   Defensive rebound by Xavier  
19:15   Bad pass turnover on Jason Carter, stolen by Romeo Weems  
19:09 +2 Charlie Moore made driving layup, assist by Romeo Weems 38-44
19:02   30-second timeout called  
19:02   Commercial timeout called  
18:44   Paul Scruggs missed jump shot, blocked by Paul Reed  
18:42   Defensive rebound by Jaylen Butz  
18:36 +3 Charlie Moore made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jaylen Butz 41-44
18:19 +2 Tyrique Jones made dunk, assist by Jason Carter 41-46
18:07   Traveling violation turnover on Romeo Weems  
17:52   Bad pass turnover on Naji Marshall, stolen by Jaylen Butz  
17:45   Jalen Coleman-Lands missed layup  
17:43   Offensive rebound by Paul Reed  
17:43 +2 Paul Reed made dunk 43-46
17:24   Offensive foul on Tyrique Jones  
17:24   Turnover on Tyrique Jones  
17:01   Charlie Moore missed layup  
16:59   Offensive rebound by Jaylen Butz  
16:57   Jaylen Butz missed tip-in  
16:47   Defensive rebound by Zach Freemantle  
16:47 +2 Zach Freemantle made jump shot, assist by Paul Scruggs 43-48
16:30   Offensive foul on Jalen Coleman-Lands  
16:30   Turnover on Jalen Coleman-Lands  
16:12   Zach Freemantle missed layup  
16:10   Defensive rebound by Paul Reed  
16:04   Charlie Moore missed layup  
16:02   Defensive rebound by Paul Scruggs  
15:58 +2 Naji Marshall made dunk, assist by Paul Scruggs 43-50
15:51   Paul Reed missed layup, blocked by Zach Freemantle  
15:49   Offensive rebound by Paul Reed  
15:34 +2 Romeo Weems made jump shot, assist by Paul Reed 45-50
15:05   Paul Scruggs missed jump shot  
15:03   Defensive rebound by Paul Reed  
14:57 +2 Jaylen Butz made driving dunk, assist by Romeo Weems 47-50
14:45   Bad pass turnover on KyKy Tandy, stolen by Romeo Weems  
14:42   Commercial timeout called  
14:23   Lost ball turnover on Jaylen Butz  
14:10   Shooting foul on Oscar Lopez Jr.  
14:10 +1 Paul Scruggs made 1st of 2 free throws 47-51
14:10 +1 Paul Scruggs made 2nd of 2 free throws 47-52
13:58   Shooting foul on Quentin Goodin  
13:58 +1 Darious Hall made 1st of 2 free throws 48-52
13:58   Darious Hall missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
13:58   Defensive rebound by Zach Freemantle  
13:51 +2 KyKy Tandy made driving layup, assist by Zach Freemantle 48-54
13:39   Offensive foul on Oscar Lopez Jr.  
13:39   Turnover on Oscar Lopez Jr.  
13:19   KyKy Tandy missed jump shot  
13:17   Defensive rebound by Paul Reed  
13:08   Bad pass turnover on Darious Hall, stolen by Zach Freemantle  
12:51   KyKy Tandy missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:49   Defensive rebound by Paul Reed  
12:28   Bad pass turnover on Oscar Lopez Jr.  
12:17   Bad pass turnover on Jason Carter, stolen by Romeo Weems  
12:12   Jalen Coleman-Lands missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:10   Offensive rebound by Paul Reed  
12:03   Bad pass turnover on Jalen Coleman-Lands  
11:44 +2 Zach Freemantle made layup, assist by Naji Marshall 48-56
11:36   Commercial timeout called  
11:27   Offensive foul on Darious Hall  
11:27   Turnover on Darious Hall  
11:01 +2 Quentin Goodin made finger-roll layup 48-58
10:44   Paul Reed missed layup  
10:42   Defensive rebound by Quentin Goodin  
10:27   Personal foul on Charlie Moore  
10:23   Bad pass turnover on Naji Marshall  
10:13   Lost ball turnover on Jalen Coleman-Lands, stolen by Naji Marshall  
9:57 +3 Paul Scruggs made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Naji Marshall 48-61
9:31   Charlie Moore missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:29   Defensive rebound by Paul Scruggs  
9:11   Traveling violation turnover on Tyrique Jones  
8:44   Jalen Coleman-Lands missed layup, blocked by Tyrique Jones  
8:42   Defensive rebound by Paul Scruggs  
8:41   Personal foul on Charlie Moore  
8:32   Personal foul on Charlie Moore  
8:32 +1 Paul Scruggs made 1st of 2 free throws 48-62
8:32   Paul Scruggs missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
8:32   Offensive rebound by Zach Freemantle  
8:31   Zach Freemantle missed layup  
8:29   Defensive rebound by Romeo Weems  
8:18 +2 Jaylen Butz made turnaround jump shot, assist by Oscar Lopez Jr. 50-62
7:59 +2 Zach Freemantle made dunk, assist by Quentin Goodin 50-64
7:44 +2 Jaylen Butz made driving layup, assist by Romeo Weems 52-64
7:24   Paul Scruggs missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:22   Defensive rebound by DePaul  
7:20   Commercial timeout called  
7:03   DJ Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:01   Defensive rebound by Tyrique Jones  
6:37   Zach Freemantle missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:35   Offensive rebound by Naji Marshall  
6:31   Tyrique Jones missed layup, blocked by Jaylen Butz  
6:29   Defensive rebound by DJ Williams  
6:19   Personal foul on Quentin Goodin  
6:19 +1 Jaylen Butz made 1st of 2 free throws 53-64
6:19   Jaylen Butz missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
6:19   Offensive rebound by Paul Reed  
6:17   Lost ball turnover on Paul Reed, stolen by Quentin Goodin  
5:56   Personal foul on Jaylen Butz  
5:56   Zach Freemantle missed free throw  
5:56   Defensive rebound by Jaylen Butz  
5:42 +3 Romeo Weems made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Paul Reed 56-64
5:15 +2 Zach Freemantle made floating jump shot, assist by Paul Scruggs 56-66
5:01 +2 Jaylen Butz made hook shot 58-66
4:43 +2 Naji Marshall made driving layup, assist by Paul Scruggs 58-68
4:43   Shooting foul on Paul Reed  
4:43 +1 Naji Marshall made free throw 58-69
4:25   Personal foul on Paul Scruggs  
4:19 +3 Romeo Weems made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Charlie Moore 61-69
3:58 +3 Paul Scruggs made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Quentin Goodin 61-72
3:49   Jalen Coleman-Lands missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:46   Defensive rebound by Tyrique Jones  
3:46   Commercial timeout called  
3:20   Jason Carter missed jump shot  
3:18   Defensive rebound by Paul Reed  
3:06   Traveling violation turnover on Charlie Moore  
3:03 +2 Tyrique Jones made alley-oop shot, assist by Jason Carter 61-74
2:44   Paul Reed missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:42   Defensive rebound by Naji Marshall  
2:25   Quentin Goodin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:23   Defensive rebound by Romeo Weems  
2:16   Double dribble turnover on Charlie Moore  
1:55   Shooting foul on Charlie Moore