IOWA
MICHST

Winston-led, No. 24 Michigan State beats No. 18 Iowa 78-70

  • AP
  • Feb 25, 2020

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) Cassius Winston scored 19 of his 20 points in the second half and Rocket Watts matched a career high with 21 points, helping No. 24 Michigan State rally to beat No. 18 Iowa 78-70 Tuesday night.

The Spartan (19, 9, 11-6 Big Ten) moved into sole possession of second place in the conference, 1 1/2 games behind No. 9 Maryland, with their third win in four games.

The Hawkeyes (19-9, 10-7) started the night tied for second in the Big Ten and ended it slipping to sixth place, possibly making an impact on their seeding for the conference tournament in two weeks.

Iowa's Luka Garza scored 20, Ryan Kriener had 18 points before fouling out late in the game and Connor McCaffery added 11 points.

Aaron Henry scored 17 points, one shy of his season high, for the Spartans.

Winston had only one point in the first half and Xavier Tillman did not score before halftime after going to the bench early in the game with two fouls.

Without Michigan State's top two scorers producing, Iowa controlled the first half and was up 33-27 after 20 minutes.

Winston bounced back in the second half and his team did, too. The senior All-America point guard set up Tillman for a go-ahead basket in the lane midway through the second half.

Henry put the Spartans ahead for good at the free throw line with 4:17 left. They held onto a late lead after wasting one in the final minutes of their last home game against Maryland.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

The Spartans have an opportunity to make a big jump in the poll if they can also beat the ninth-ranked and first-place Terrapins on the road this week. The Hawkeyes will have a chance to hold their position if they can bounce back with a win over No. 16 Penn State.

BIG PICTURE

Iowa: Garza can't do it alone if the Hawkeyes are going to have a successful season and he had help at Michigan State with Kriener and McCaffery scoring in double digits.

Michigan State: Watts and Henry contributed offensively, an encouraging sign for a team that needs more than just Winston and Tillman to score.

UP NEXT

Iowa: Hosts No. 16 Penn State on Saturday.

Michigan State: Play at Maryland on Saturday night.

---

1st Half
IOWA Hawkeyes 33
MICHST Spartans 27

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Michigan State  
19:46   Rocket Watts missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:44   Defensive rebound by Luka Garza  
19:22   Luka Garza missed layup, blocked by Marcus Bingham Jr.  
19:20   Offensive rebound by Luka Garza  
19:16   Luka Garza missed layup  
19:14   Defensive rebound by Xavier Tillman  
19:11   Shooting foul on Joe Toussaint  
19:11 +1 Cassius Winston made 1st of 2 free throws 0-1
19:11   Cassius Winston missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
19:11   Defensive rebound by Ryan Kriener  
18:42   Luka Garza missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:40   Defensive rebound by Cassius Winston  
18:37   Double dribble turnover on Cassius Winston  
18:30 +2 Joe Toussaint made jump shot 2-1
18:23 +2 Aaron Henry made floating jump shot, assist by Cassius Winston 2-3
18:07 +2 Ryan Kriener made finger-roll layup, assist by Connor McCaffery 4-3
17:56 +2 Rocket Watts made layup, assist by Marcus Bingham Jr. 4-5
17:38   Offensive foul on Ryan Kriener  
17:38   Turnover on Ryan Kriener  
17:26   Bad pass turnover on Aaron Henry, stolen by Connor McCaffery  
17:14 +3 Joe Toussaint made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Luka Garza 7-5
16:53 +2 Rocket Watts made floating jump shot 7-7
16:32   Luka Garza missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:30   Defensive rebound by Aaron Henry  
16:20   Offensive foul on Xavier Tillman  
16:20   Turnover on Xavier Tillman  
15:52 +3 Ryan Kriener made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Connor McCaffery 10-7
15:31   Personal foul on Ryan Kriener  
15:31   Commercial timeout called  
15:15   Aaron Henry missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:13   Defensive rebound by Cordell Pemsl  
15:12   Personal foul on Xavier Tillman  
14:56   Personal foul on Thomas Kithier  
14:37   Joe Toussaint missed jump shot  
14:35   Defensive rebound by Cassius Winston  
14:25   Gabe Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:23   Defensive rebound by Cordell Pemsl  
14:14   Joe Wieskamp missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:12   Offensive rebound by Cordell Pemsl  
14:04   Joe Wieskamp missed jump shot  
14:02   Defensive rebound by Malik Hall  
13:53 +2 Malik Hall made driving layup 10-9
13:33 +3 Connor McCaffery made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Luka Garza 13-9
13:07 +2 Malik Hall made turnaround jump shot 13-11
12:58   Bad pass turnover on Joe Toussaint, stolen by Kyle Ahrens  
12:53   Personal foul on Connor McCaffery  
12:45   Kyle Ahrens missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:43   Defensive rebound by Joe Toussaint  
12:35   Shooting foul on Marcus Bingham Jr.  
12:35   Luka Garza missed 1st of 2 free throws  
12:35 +1 Luka Garza made 2nd of 2 free throws 14-11
12:07   Bad pass turnover on Kyle Ahrens  
11:53   Offensive foul on Luka Garza  
11:53   Turnover on Luka Garza  
11:54   Commercial timeout called  
11:32   Malik Hall missed driving layup  
11:30   Defensive rebound by Cordell Pemsl  
11:08   Joe Wieskamp missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:06   Offensive rebound by Luka Garza  
10:57 +2 Luka Garza made layup, assist by Connor McCaffery 16-11
10:28 +3 Aaron Henry made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Foster Loyer 16-14
10:16 +2 Bakari Evelyn made floating jump shot 18-14
9:56   Bad pass turnover on Marcus Bingham Jr., stolen by Connor McCaffery  
9:56   Personal foul on Foster Loyer  
9:43 +2 Cordell Pemsl made layup, assist by Luka Garza 20-14
9:43   Shooting foul on Aaron Henry  
9:43   Cordell Pemsl missed free throw  
9:43   Defensive rebound by Aaron Henry  
9:25   Thomas Kithier missed layup  
9:23   Defensive rebound by Bakari Evelyn  
9:03   Cordell Pemsl missed finger-roll layup  
9:01   Defensive rebound by Malik Hall  
8:53   Lost ball turnover on Cassius Winston, stolen by Joe Wieskamp  
8:48   Joe Wieskamp missed driving layup  
8:46   Defensive rebound by Thomas Kithier  
8:41   Rocket Watts missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:39   Offensive rebound by Thomas Kithier  
8:23 +2 Thomas Kithier made alley-oop shot, assist by Cassius Winston 20-16
8:04   Personal foul on Thomas Kithier  
8:04   Luka Garza missed free throw  
8:04   Offensive rebound by Joe Toussaint  
7:47   Connor McCaffery missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:45   Offensive rebound by Joe Toussaint  
7:42   Shot clock violation turnover on Iowa  
7:42   Commercial timeout called  
7:25   Rocket Watts missed floating jump shot  
7:23   Offensive rebound by Julius Marble  
7:23   Personal foul on Riley Till  
7:21 +2 Rocket Watts made finger-roll layup, assist by Aaron Henry 20-18
7:21   Shooting foul on Riley Till  
7:21 +1 Rocket Watts made free throw 20-19
7:09   Out of bounds turnover on Bakari Evelyn  
6:56 +2 Julius Marble made layup, assist by Cassius Winston 20-21
6:38   Luka Garza missed layup  
6:36   Defensive rebound by Kyle Ahrens  
6:29   Cassius Winston missed floating jump shot  
6:27   Defensive rebound by Iowa  
6:01   Joe Toussaint missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:59   Offensive rebound by Luka Garza  
5:57 +2 Luka Garza made dunk 22-21
5:44   Rocket Watts missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:42   Defensive rebound by Iowa  
5:12 +2 Connor McCaffery made jump shot 24-21
5:03   Cassius Winston missed jump shot  
5:01   Offensive rebound by Cassius Winston  
4:57   Cassius Winston missed layup, blocked by Joe Toussaint  
4:55   Defensive rebound by Bakari Evelyn  
4:49   Joe Toussaint missed layup  
4:47   Offensive rebound by Luka Garza  
4:47 +2 Luka Garza made dunk 26-21
4:47   Shooting foul on Julius Marble  
4:47 +1 Luka Garza made free throw 27-21
4:26   Rocket Watts missed driving layup  
4:24   Defensive rebound by Luka Garza  
4:09   Lost ball turnover on Joe Toussaint, stolen by Marcus Bingham Jr.  
4:04 +2 Rocket Watts made finger-roll layup, assist by Marcus Bingham Jr. 27-23
3:47   Luka Garza missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:45   Defensive rebound by Aaron Henry  
3:22   Aaron Henry missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:20   Defensive rebound by Cordell Pemsl  
2:56 +2 Luka Garza made layup, assist by Joe Toussaint 29-23
2:37   Rocket Watts missed jump shot  
2:35   Defensive rebound by Joe Wieskamp  
2:16   Luka Garza missed layup, blocked by Marcus Bingham Jr.  
2:14   Defensive rebound by Malik Hall  
2:08 +2 Marcus Bingham Jr. made layup, assist by Aaron Henry 29-25
1:59 +2 Luka Garza made layup, assist by Connor McCaffery 31-25
1:45   Aaron Henry missed floating jump shot  
1:43   Defensive rebound by Cordell Pemsl  
1:42   Commercial timeout called  
1:27   Bakari Evelyn missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:25   Defensive rebound by Cassius Winston  
1:20 +2 Marcus Bingham Jr. made dunk, assist by Cassius Winston 31-27
49.0 +2 Connor McCaffery made fade-away jump shot 33-27
41.0   30-second timeout called  
27.0   Gabe Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot  
25.0   Defensive rebound by Joe Wieskamp  
2.0   Joe Wieskamp missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0.0   Defensive rebound by Gabe Brown  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
IOWA Hawkeyes 37
MICHST Spartans 51

Time Team Play Score
19:41   Ryan Kriener missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:39   Defensive rebound by Rocket Watts  
19:28 +3 Cassius Winston made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Rocket Watts 33-30
19:19   Personal foul on Marcus Bingham Jr.  
19:10 +2 Ryan Kriener made hook shot 35-30
19:00   Bad pass turnover on Cassius Winston  
18:46   Shooting foul on Thomas Kithier  
18:46 +1 Joe Wieskamp made 1st of 2 free throws 36-30
18:46 +1 Joe Wieskamp made 2nd of 2 free throws 37-30
18:22   Xavier Tillman missed jump shot  
18:20   Offensive rebound by Xavier Tillman  
18:20 +2 Xavier Tillman made layup 37-32
17:59 +2 Luka Garza made layup, assist by Connor McCaffery 39-32
17:42   Julius Marble missed reverse layup  
17:40   Defensive rebound by Luka Garza  
17:31 +3 Ryan Kriener made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Joe Toussaint 42-32
17:14 +2 Rocket Watts made jump shot, assist by Cassius Winston 42-34
17:02   Shooting foul on Julius Marble  
17:02   Luka Garza missed 1st of 2 free throws  
17:02 +1 Luka Garza made 2nd of 2 free throws 43-34
16:41 +3 Rocket Watts made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Cassius Winston 43-37
16:29   Lost ball turnover on Joe Wieskamp, stolen by Xavier Tillman  
16:25   Shooting foul on Joe Toussaint  
16:25 +1 Xavier Tillman made 1st of 2 free throws 43-38
16:25   Xavier Tillman missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
16:25   Defensive rebound by Ryan Kriener  
16:11   Ryan Kriener missed hook shot  
16:09   Defensive rebound by Xavier Tillman  
16:03 +3 Cassius Winston made 3-pt. jump shot 43-41
15:41   Joe Wieskamp missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:39   Offensive rebound by Joe Toussaint  
15:32 +2 Luka Garza made layup, assist by Joe Toussaint 45-41
15:32   Shooting foul on Malik Hall  
15:32   Commercial timeout called  
15:32 +1 Luka Garza made free throw 46-41
15:23   Bad pass turnover on Rocket Watts, stolen by Ryan Kriener  
15:08 +3 Connor McCaffery made 3-pt. jump shot 49-41
14:33   Rocket Watts missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:31   Offensive rebound by Malik Hall  
14:31   Personal foul on Joe Toussaint  
14:20 +3 Cassius Winston made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Malik Hall 49-44
14:08   Luka Garza missed jump shot  
14:06   Offensive rebound by Ryan Kriener  
13:55 +2 Ryan Kriener made layup 51-44
13:51 +2 Cassius Winston made layup 51-46
13:45   Lost ball turnover on Joe Wieskamp  
13:34 +3 Cassius Winston made 3-pt. jump shot 51-49
13:15   Ryan Kriener missed hook shot  
13:13   Defensive rebound by Malik Hall  
13:08   Personal foul on Bakari Evelyn  
13:06   Malik Hall missed layup, blocked by Cordell Pemsl  
13:04   Offensive rebound by Michigan State  
12:58   Aaron Henry missed jump shot  
12:56   Defensive rebound by Luka Garza  
12:49   Personal foul on Malik Hall  
12:33   Traveling violation turnover on Cordell Pemsl  
12:22 +2 Aaron Henry made jump shot, assist by Cassius Winston 51-51
12:14   Personal foul on Cassius Winston  
12:01   Luka Garza missed jump shot, blocked by Xavier Tillman  
11:59   Defensive rebound by Xavier Tillman  
11:48   Malik Hall missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:46   Defensive rebound by Connor McCaffery  
11:24   Cordell Pemsl missed hook shot  
11:22   Defensive rebound by Aaron Henry  
11:01 +2 Xavier Tillman made layup, assist by Cassius Winston 51-53
10:58   30-second timeout called  
10:58   Commercial timeout called  
10:43   Bad pass turnover on Bakari Evelyn, stolen by Cassius Winston  
10:27   Bad pass turnover on Kyle Ahrens  
10:27   Commercial timeout called  
10:00 +2 Bakari Evelyn made turnaround jump shot 53-53
9:32   Xavier Tillman missed jump shot, blocked by Ryan Kriener  
9:30   Defensive rebound by Ryan Kriener  
9:05   Ryan Kriener missed hook shot  
9:03   Offensive rebound by Joe Wieskamp  
8:47   Personal foul on Thomas Kithier  
8:47 +1 Bakari Evelyn made 1st of 2 free throws 54-53
8:47 +1 Bakari Evelyn made 2nd of 2 free throws 55-53
8:35   Shooting foul on Ryan Kriener  
8:35   Xavier Tillman missed 1st of 2 free throws  
8:35 +1 Xavier Tillman made 2nd of 2 free throws 55-54
8:18 +2 Ryan Kriener made jump shot 57-54
8:01   Personal foul on Luka Garza  
8:01   Personal foul on Joe Wieskamp  
7:54   Cassius Winston missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:52   Defensive rebound by Ryan Kriener  
7:37   Ryan Kriener missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:35   Defensive rebound by Rocket Watts  
7:17 +2 Rocket Watts made floating jump shot 57-56
7:04 +2 Luka Garza made layup, assist by Bakari Evelyn 59-56
6:57   Lost ball turnover on Rocket Watts, stolen by Connor McCaffery  
6:57   Personal foul on Xavier Tillman  
6:57   Commercial timeout called  
6:57 +1 Connor McCaffery made 1st of 2 free throws 60-56
6:57   Connor McCaffery missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
6:57   Defensive rebound by Aaron Henry  
6:28 +2 Aaron Henry made jump shot, assist by Cassius Winston 60-58
6:14   Luka Garza missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:12   Defensive rebound by Xavier Tillman  
5:58   Rocket Watts missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:56   Defensive rebound by Ryan Kriener  
5:47   Luka Garza missed layup  
5:45   Defensive rebound by Malik Hall  
5:28   Aaron Henry missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:26   Offensive rebound by Xavier Tillman  
5:24   Shooting foul on Ryan Kriener  
5:24 +1 Aaron Henry made 1st of 2 free throws 60-59
5:24   Aaron Henry missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
5:24   Defensive rebound by Cordell Pemsl  
5:09   Bakari Evelyn missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:07   Offensive rebound by Cordell Pemsl  
4:54   Shooting foul on Aaron Henry  
4:54