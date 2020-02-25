|
20:00
Jumpball received by Michigan State
19:46
Rocket Watts missed 3-pt. jump shot
19:44
Defensive rebound by Luka Garza
19:22
Luka Garza missed layup, blocked by Marcus Bingham Jr.
19:20
Offensive rebound by Luka Garza
19:16
Luka Garza missed layup
19:14
Defensive rebound by Xavier Tillman
19:11
Shooting foul on Joe Toussaint
19:11
+1
|
Cassius Winston made 1st of 2 free throws
0-1
19:11
Cassius Winston missed 2nd of 2 free throws
19:11
Defensive rebound by Ryan Kriener
18:42
Luka Garza missed 3-pt. jump shot
18:40
Defensive rebound by Cassius Winston
18:37
Double dribble turnover on Cassius Winston
18:30
|
Joe Toussaint made jump shot
2-1
18:23
|
Aaron Henry made floating jump shot, assist by Cassius Winston
2-3
18:07
|
Ryan Kriener made finger-roll layup, assist by Connor McCaffery
4-3
17:56
|
Rocket Watts made layup, assist by Marcus Bingham Jr.
4-5
17:38
Offensive foul on Ryan Kriener
17:38
Turnover on Ryan Kriener
17:26
Bad pass turnover on Aaron Henry, stolen by Connor McCaffery
17:14
|
Joe Toussaint made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Luka Garza
7-5
16:53
|
Rocket Watts made floating jump shot
7-7
16:32
Luka Garza missed 3-pt. jump shot
16:30
Defensive rebound by Aaron Henry
16:20
Offensive foul on Xavier Tillman
16:20
Turnover on Xavier Tillman
15:52
|
Ryan Kriener made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Connor McCaffery
10-7
15:31
Personal foul on Ryan Kriener
15:31
Commercial timeout called
15:15
Aaron Henry missed 3-pt. jump shot
15:13
Defensive rebound by Cordell Pemsl
15:12
Personal foul on Xavier Tillman
14:56
Personal foul on Thomas Kithier
14:37
Joe Toussaint missed jump shot
14:35
Defensive rebound by Cassius Winston
14:25
Gabe Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot
14:23
Defensive rebound by Cordell Pemsl
14:14
Joe Wieskamp missed 3-pt. jump shot
14:12
Offensive rebound by Cordell Pemsl
14:04
Joe Wieskamp missed jump shot
14:02
Defensive rebound by Malik Hall
13:53
|
Malik Hall made driving layup
10-9
13:33
|
Connor McCaffery made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Luka Garza
13-9
13:07
|
Malik Hall made turnaround jump shot
13-11
12:58
Bad pass turnover on Joe Toussaint, stolen by Kyle Ahrens
12:53
Personal foul on Connor McCaffery
12:45
Kyle Ahrens missed 3-pt. jump shot
12:43
Defensive rebound by Joe Toussaint
12:35
Shooting foul on Marcus Bingham Jr.
12:35
Luka Garza missed 1st of 2 free throws
12:35
|
Luka Garza made 2nd of 2 free throws
14-11
12:07
Bad pass turnover on Kyle Ahrens
11:53
Offensive foul on Luka Garza
11:53
Turnover on Luka Garza
11:54
Commercial timeout called
11:32
Malik Hall missed driving layup
11:30
Defensive rebound by Cordell Pemsl
11:08
Joe Wieskamp missed 3-pt. jump shot
11:06
Offensive rebound by Luka Garza
10:57
|
Luka Garza made layup, assist by Connor McCaffery
16-11
10:28
|
Aaron Henry made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Foster Loyer
16-14
10:16
|
Bakari Evelyn made floating jump shot
18-14
9:56
Bad pass turnover on Marcus Bingham Jr., stolen by Connor McCaffery
9:56
Personal foul on Foster Loyer
9:43
|
Cordell Pemsl made layup, assist by Luka Garza
20-14
9:43
Shooting foul on Aaron Henry
9:43
Cordell Pemsl missed free throw
9:43
Defensive rebound by Aaron Henry
9:25
Thomas Kithier missed layup
9:23
Defensive rebound by Bakari Evelyn
9:03
Cordell Pemsl missed finger-roll layup
9:01
Defensive rebound by Malik Hall
8:53
Lost ball turnover on Cassius Winston, stolen by Joe Wieskamp
8:48
Joe Wieskamp missed driving layup
8:46
Defensive rebound by Thomas Kithier
8:41
Rocket Watts missed 3-pt. jump shot
8:39
Offensive rebound by Thomas Kithier
8:23
|
Thomas Kithier made alley-oop shot, assist by Cassius Winston
20-16
8:04
Personal foul on Thomas Kithier
8:04
Luka Garza missed free throw
8:04
Offensive rebound by Joe Toussaint
7:47
Connor McCaffery missed 3-pt. jump shot
7:45
Offensive rebound by Joe Toussaint
7:42
Shot clock violation turnover on Iowa
7:42
Commercial timeout called
7:25
Rocket Watts missed floating jump shot
7:23
Offensive rebound by Julius Marble
7:23
Personal foul on Riley Till
7:21
|
Rocket Watts made finger-roll layup, assist by Aaron Henry
20-18
7:21
Shooting foul on Riley Till
7:21
|
Rocket Watts made free throw
20-19
7:09
Out of bounds turnover on Bakari Evelyn
6:56
|
Julius Marble made layup, assist by Cassius Winston
20-21
6:38
Luka Garza missed layup
6:36
Defensive rebound by Kyle Ahrens
6:29
Cassius Winston missed floating jump shot
6:27
Defensive rebound by Iowa
6:01
Joe Toussaint missed 3-pt. jump shot
5:59
Offensive rebound by Luka Garza
5:57
|
Luka Garza made dunk
22-21
5:44
Rocket Watts missed 3-pt. jump shot
5:42
Defensive rebound by Iowa
5:12
|
Connor McCaffery made jump shot
24-21
5:03
Cassius Winston missed jump shot
5:01
Offensive rebound by Cassius Winston
4:57
Cassius Winston missed layup, blocked by Joe Toussaint
4:55
Defensive rebound by Bakari Evelyn
4:49
Joe Toussaint missed layup
4:47
Offensive rebound by Luka Garza
4:47
|
Luka Garza made dunk
26-21
4:47
Shooting foul on Julius Marble
4:47
|
Luka Garza made free throw
27-21
4:26
Rocket Watts missed driving layup
4:24
Defensive rebound by Luka Garza
4:09
Lost ball turnover on Joe Toussaint, stolen by Marcus Bingham Jr.
4:04
|
Rocket Watts made finger-roll layup, assist by Marcus Bingham Jr.
27-23
3:47
Luka Garza missed 3-pt. jump shot
3:45
Defensive rebound by Aaron Henry
3:22
Aaron Henry missed 3-pt. jump shot
3:20
Defensive rebound by Cordell Pemsl
2:56
|
Luka Garza made layup, assist by Joe Toussaint
29-23
2:37
Rocket Watts missed jump shot
2:35
Defensive rebound by Joe Wieskamp
2:16
Luka Garza missed layup, blocked by Marcus Bingham Jr.
2:14
Defensive rebound by Malik Hall
2:08
|
Marcus Bingham Jr. made layup, assist by Aaron Henry
29-25
1:59
|
Luka Garza made layup, assist by Connor McCaffery
31-25
1:45
Aaron Henry missed floating jump shot
1:43
Defensive rebound by Cordell Pemsl
1:42
Commercial timeout called
1:27
Bakari Evelyn missed 3-pt. jump shot
1:25
Defensive rebound by Cassius Winston
1:20
|
Marcus Bingham Jr. made dunk, assist by Cassius Winston
31-27
49.0
|
Connor McCaffery made fade-away jump shot
33-27
41.0
30-second timeout called
27.0
Gabe Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot
25.0
Defensive rebound by Joe Wieskamp
2.0
Joe Wieskamp missed 3-pt. jump shot
0.0
Defensive rebound by Gabe Brown
0.0
End of period
