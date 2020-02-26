|
20:00
Jumpball received by NC State
19:42
+3
Markell Johnson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Devon Daniels
3-0
19:32
Bad pass turnover on Armando Bacot
19:14
+2
Manny Bates made alley-oop shot, assist by Devon Daniels
5-0
18:49
Garrison Brooks missed jump shot
18:47
Defensive rebound by D.J. Funderburk
18:37
Offensive foul on Manny Bates
18:37
Turnover on Manny Bates
18:17
Lost ball turnover on Leaky Black, stolen by C.J. Bryce
18:07
+2
Markell Johnson made finger-roll layup
7-0
17:54
Brandon Robinson missed 3-pt. jump shot
17:52
Defensive rebound by NC State
17:52
Personal foul on Armando Bacot
17:36
+3
Markell Johnson made 3-pt. jump shot
10-0
17:24
Cole Anthony missed layup
17:22
Offensive rebound by Garrison Brooks
17:12
Garrison Brooks missed tip-in
17:10
Defensive rebound by D.J. Funderburk
17:05
Lost ball turnover on Markell Johnson, stolen by Cole Anthony
16:57
Bad pass turnover on Cole Anthony, stolen by D.J. Funderburk
16:49
Markell Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot
16:47
Defensive rebound by Armando Bacot
16:41
Lost ball turnover on Armando Bacot, stolen by Markell Johnson
16:41
Lost ball turnover on Devon Daniels, stolen by Leaky Black
16:33
Bad pass turnover on Armando Bacot
16:15
Double dribble turnover on Jericole Hellems
16:03
+2
Cole Anthony made reverse layup
10-2
16:03
Shooting foul on Devon Daniels
16:03
Cole Anthony missed free throw
16:03
Defensive rebound by D.J. Funderburk
15:49
+3
Jericole Hellems made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by D.J. Funderburk
13-2
15:41
+2
Leaky Black made jump shot, assist by Cole Anthony
13-4
15:14
Devon Daniels missed 3-pt. jump shot
15:12
Defensive rebound by Christian Keeling
15:03
+2
Christian Keeling made jump shot
13-6
14:53
Lost ball turnover on Jericole Hellems, stolen by Justin Pierce
14:46
Justin Pierce missed 3-pt. jump shot
14:44
Offensive rebound by Leaky Black
14:38
+2
Garrison Brooks made driving layup, assist by Cole Anthony
13-8
14:26
Offensive foul on C.J. Bryce
14:26
Turnover on C.J. Bryce
14:26
Commercial timeout called
14:11
Leaky Black missed jump shot
14:09
Defensive rebound by Markell Johnson
14:00
Braxton Beverly missed 3-pt. jump shot
13:58
Defensive rebound by Cole Anthony
13:48
Justin Pierce missed 3-pt. jump shot
13:46
Offensive rebound by Garrison Brooks
13:46
+2
Garrison Brooks made dunk
13-10
13:46
Shooting foul on Manny Bates
13:46
+1
Garrison Brooks made free throw
13-11
13:33
+2
D.J. Funderburk made layup, assist by Markell Johnson
15-11
13:21
Personal foul on Devon Daniels
13:07
Double dribble turnover on Garrison Brooks
12:52
Personal foul on Cole Anthony
12:38
+2
C.J. Bryce made fade-away jump shot, assist by Braxton Beverly
17-11
12:26
+2
Christian Keeling made jump shot, assist by Cole Anthony
17-13
12:10
Jericole Hellems missed jump shot
12:08
Defensive rebound by Christian Keeling
11:57
+2
Christian Keeling made driving layup
17-15
11:44
C.J. Bryce missed 3-pt. jump shot
11:42
Defensive rebound by Cole Anthony
11:33
Personal foul on Jericole Hellems
11:33
Commercial timeout called
11:12
Brandon Robinson missed 3-pt. jump shot
11:10
Defensive rebound by C.J. Bryce
10:53
Personal foul on Armando Bacot
10:51
C.J. Bryce missed 3-pt. jump shot
10:49
Defensive rebound by Armando Bacot
10:37
Leaky Black missed jump shot
10:35
Defensive rebound by C.J. Bryce
10:24
Markell Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot
10:22
Offensive rebound by D.J. Funderburk
10:17
+2
D.J. Funderburk made dunk
19-15
9:55
Armando Bacot missed layup
9:53
Offensive rebound by Garrison Brooks
9:53
+2
Garrison Brooks made dunk
19-17
9:53
Shooting foul on D.J. Funderburk
9:53
Garrison Brooks missed free throw
9:53
Defensive rebound by Jericole Hellems
9:34
+2
Markell Johnson made finger-roll layup
21-17
9:13
+2
Armando Bacot made dunk, assist by Andrew Platek
21-19
8:58
Braxton Beverly missed 3-pt. jump shot
8:56
Defensive rebound by Leaky Black
8:47
Shooting foul on Jericole Hellems
8:47
Garrison Brooks missed 1st of 2 free throws
8:47
+1
Garrison Brooks made 2nd of 2 free throws
21-20
8:22
+2
Braxton Beverly made driving layup, assist by Markell Johnson
23-20
8:13
Lost ball turnover on Cole Anthony, stolen by Markell Johnson
8:07
+3
Braxton Beverly made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Markell Johnson
26-20
7:44
+3
Cole Anthony made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Justin Pierce
26-23
7:26
Shooting foul on Leaky Black
7:26
Commercial timeout called
7:26
D.J. Funderburk missed 1st of 2 free throws
7:26
+1
D.J. Funderburk made 2nd of 2 free throws
27-23
7:09
+2
Garrison Brooks made layup
27-25
7:09
Shooting foul on Pat Andree
7:09
+1
Garrison Brooks made free throw
27-26
6:49
+2
D.J. Funderburk made jump shot, assist by Braxton Beverly
29-26
6:39
Garrison Brooks missed hook shot
6:37
Defensive rebound by Markell Johnson
6:32
+2
C.J. Bryce made layup, assist by Markell Johnson
31-26
6:07
+2
Leaky Black made jump shot
31-28
5:41
Pat Andree missed 3-pt. jump shot
5:39
Defensive rebound by Justin Pierce
5:16
Garrison Brooks missed jump shot
5:14
Offensive rebound by Justin Pierce
5:04
Justin Pierce missed dunk
5:02
Defensive rebound by D.J. Funderburk
4:50
+2
C.J. Bryce made fade-away jump shot
33-28
4:37
Shooting foul on Pat Andree
4:37
+1
Cole Anthony made 1st of 2 free throws
33-29
4:37
+1
Cole Anthony made 2nd of 2 free throws
33-30
4:25
Markell Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot
4:23
Defensive rebound by Christian Keeling
4:14
Christian Keeling missed 3-pt. jump shot
4:12
Offensive rebound by Justin Pierce
4:03
+2
Justin Pierce made layup, assist by Christian Keeling
33-32
3:41
Shooting foul on Andrew Platek
3:41
Commercial timeout called
3:41
+1
C.J. Bryce made 1st of 2 free throws
34-32
3:41
+1
C.J. Bryce made 2nd of 2 free throws
35-32
3:21
Cole Anthony missed 3-pt. jump shot
3:19
Defensive rebound by Markell Johnson
3:14
C.J. Bryce missed layup, blocked by Christian Keeling
3:12
Defensive rebound by Andrew Platek
3:06
Andrew Platek missed 3-pt. jump shot
3:04
Defensive rebound by C.J. Bryce
2:55
Jericole Hellems missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
2:53
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Cole Anthony
|
|
2:49
|
|
|
Personal foul on Braxton Beverly
|
|
2:49
|
|
+1
|
Andrew Platek made 1st of 2 free throws
|
35-33
|
2:49
|
|
|
Andrew Platek missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
2:49
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by D.J. Funderburk
|
|
2:32
|
|
+2
|
D.J. Funderburk made dunk, assist by Markell Johnson
|
37-33
|
2:14
|
|
+2
|
Andrew Platek made driving layup
|
37-35
|
2:00
|
|
|
C.J. Bryce missed floating jump shot
|
|
1:58
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by North Carolina
|
|
1:58
|
|
|
Personal foul on Danny Dixon
|
|
1:58
|
|
|
Justin Pierce missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
1:58
|
|
+1
|
Justin Pierce made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
37-36
|
1:44
|
|
|
Markell Johnson missed driving layup
|
|
1:42
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Garrison Brooks
|
|
1:36
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Justin Pierce
|
|
1:22
|
|
|
C.J. Bryce missed driving layup
|
|
1:20
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by North Carolina
|
|
1:01
|
|
+2
|
Garrison Brooks made fade-away jump shot
|
37-38
|
47.0
|
|
|
Personal foul on Cole Anthony
|
|
47.0
|
|
|
30-second timeout called
|
|
38.0
|
|
|
Markell Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
36.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Christian Keeling
|
|
31.0
|
|
|
30-second timeout called
|
|
21.0
|
|
|
Justin Pierce missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
19.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by D.J. Funderburk
|
|
13.0
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on D.J. Funderburk, stolen by Justin Pierce
|
|
12.0
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Justin Pierce, stolen by Markell Johnson
|
|
12.0
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Markell Johnson, stolen by Andrew Platek
|
|
1.0
|
|
+2
|
Leaky Black made reverse layup
|
37-40
|
0.0
|
|
|
End of period
|