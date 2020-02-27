BOISE
UNLV

No Text

Hardy, Hamilton propel UNLV past Boise State 76-66

  AP
  Feb 27, 2020

LAS VEGAS (AP) Amauri Hardy and Bryce Hamilton combined to score 46 points and UNLV breezed to a 76-66 victory over Boise State on Wednesday night.

Hardy finished with 24 points on 9-of-13 shooting from the floor, including three 3-pointers, for the Rebels (16-14, 11-6 Mountain West Conference), who won their fourth straight game and moved past Boise State (19-11, 11-7) into fourth place in the conference standings. He added six rebounds and five assists. Hamilton scored 22 on 7-of-12 shooting with eight rebounds and two steals. Elijah Mitrou-Long pitched in with 16 points.

Justinian Jessup paced the Broncos with 19 points and seven rebounds. Derrick Alston scored 11 with eight rebounds. RJ Williams and reserve Alex Hobbs scored 10 apiece with Williams snagging 13 rebounds for his 10th double-double of the season.

UNLV shot 51% from the floor, but the Rebels shot just 25% from 3-point range (6 of 24) and 52% at the foul line (14 of 27). Boise State shot only 31% overall, including 25% in the first half that left it trailing 34-22 at halftime. The Broncos made 9 of 26 from distance (35%) and 17 of 25 at the foul line.

The two teams split the regular-season series after Boise State defeated UNLV 73-66 in the first meeting.

1st Half
BOISE Broncos 22
UNLV Rebels 34

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Boise State  
19:46   Derrick Alston Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:44   Defensive rebound by Vitaliy Shibel  
19:22   Amauri Hardy missed layup  
19:20   Defensive rebound by Derrick Alston Jr.  
19:22   Lost ball turnover on Derrick Alston Jr., stolen by Elijah Mitrou-Long  
19:10   Elijah Mitrou-Long missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:08   Defensive rebound by Abu Kigab  
18:45   Abu Kigab missed layup  
18:43   Defensive rebound by Bryce Hamilton  
18:16   Bryce Hamilton missed jump shot  
18:14   Offensive rebound by Vitaliy Shibel  
17:58   Vitaliy Shibel missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:56   Defensive rebound by Abu Kigab  
17:45 +2 RJ Williams made layup 2-0
17:45   Shooting foul on Vitaliy Shibel  
17:45   RJ Williams missed free throw  
17:45   Defensive rebound by Amauri Hardy  
17:26 +2 Bryce Hamilton made layup, assist by Marvin Coleman 2-2
17:12   Justinian Jessup missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:10   Defensive rebound by Bryce Hamilton  
16:57   Elijah Mitrou-Long missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:55   Offensive rebound by UNLV  
16:53   Amauri Hardy missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:51   Defensive rebound by RayJ Dennis  
16:35   Traveling violation turnover on RJ Williams  
16:22   Traveling violation turnover on Marvin Coleman  
16:07   RayJ Dennis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:05   Offensive rebound by Justinian Jessup  
15:54   Commercial timeout called  
15:46   Justinian Jessup missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:44   Defensive rebound by Marvin Coleman  
15:24 +2 Elijah Mitrou-Long made layup 2-4
15:00   Abu Kigab missed layup  
14:58   Defensive rebound by Marvin Coleman  
14:42 +3 Bryce Hamilton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Amauri Hardy 2-7
14:18   Justinian Jessup missed jump shot  
14:16   Defensive rebound by Marvin Coleman  
14:10   Shooting foul on Robin Jorch  
14:10 +1 Bryce Hamilton made 1st of 2 free throws 2-8
14:10   Bryce Hamilton missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
14:10   Offensive rebound by Marvin Coleman  
14:07   Marvin Coleman missed layup  
14:07   Defensive rebound by Boise State  
13:38 +3 Alex Hobbs made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Derrick Alston Jr. 5-8
13:12   Marvin Coleman missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:10   Defensive rebound by Robin Jorch  
13:10   Personal foul on Cheikh Mbacke Diong  
12:55   Personal foul on Elijah Mitrou-Long  
12:55   Personal foul on Marvin Coleman  
12:42   Offensive foul on Robin Jorch  
12:42   Turnover on Robin Jorch  
12:42   Vitaliy Shibel missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:40   Defensive rebound by RJ Williams  
12:42   Bad pass turnover on Alex Hobbs, stolen by Bryce Hamilton  
12:11 +2 Bryce Hamilton made layup 5-10
12:42   Justinian Jessup missed layup  
12:40   Defensive rebound by Jonah Antonio  
11:36   Shooting foul on Marcus Dickinson  
11:36   Commercial timeout called  
11:36 +1 Bryce Hamilton made 1st of 2 free throws 5-11
11:36   Bryce Hamilton missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
11:36   Defensive rebound by Justinian Jessup  
11:10   Abu Kigab missed jump shot  
11:08   Defensive rebound by Bryce Hamilton  
10:57   Lost ball turnover on Bryce Hamilton, stolen by Justinian Jessup  
10:50 +2 Alex Hobbs made layup, assist by Justinian Jessup 7-11
10:30 +3 Amauri Hardy made 3-pt. jump shot 7-14
10:09   Abu Kigab missed jump shot  
10:07   Defensive rebound by Amauri Hardy  
9:57   Bad pass turnover on Marvin Coleman, stolen by Alex Hobbs  
9:37 +2 Abu Kigab made layup, assist by Alex Hobbs 9-14
9:22   Jonah Antonio missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:20   Defensive rebound by RJ Williams  
8:56   Shooting foul on Vitaliy Shibel  
8:56   RJ Williams missed 1st of 2 free throws  
8:56 +1 RJ Williams made 2nd of 2 free throws 10-14
8:37   Jumpball received by UNLV  
8:31   Jonah Antonio missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:29   Defensive rebound by RJ Williams  
8:01   RayJ Dennis missed jump shot  
7:59   Defensive rebound by Jonah Antonio  
7:50   Elijah Mitrou-Long missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:48   Defensive rebound by RayJ Dennis  
7:52   RJ Williams missed jump shot  
7:50   Offensive rebound by RJ Williams  
7:50   Shooting foul on Jay Green  
7:50   Commercial timeout called  
7:50 +1 RJ Williams made 1st of 2 free throws 11-14
7:50   RJ Williams missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
7:50   Defensive rebound by Jay Green  
7:29 +2 Elijah Mitrou-Long made layup 11-16
7:18   Personal foul on Jay Green  
7:18 +1 Derrick Alston Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 12-16
7:18 +1 Derrick Alston Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 13-16
7:09   Marvin Coleman missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:07   Defensive rebound by Boise State  
6:48   Bad pass turnover on RJ Williams, stolen by Jonah Antonio  
6:39   Jumpball received by Boise State  
6:39   Lost ball turnover on Nick Blair, stolen by Marcus Dickinson  
6:22   RJ Williams missed jump shot  
6:20   Defensive rebound by Marvin Coleman  
6:14   Jonah Antonio missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:12   Offensive rebound by Marvin Coleman  
6:02   Personal foul on Max Rice  
5:52   Nick Blair missed layup  
5:50   Offensive rebound by Marvin Coleman  
5:50   Shooting foul on RJ Williams  
5:50 +1 Marvin Coleman made 1st of 2 free throws 13-17
5:50   Marvin Coleman missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
5:50   Defensive rebound by Justinian Jessup  
5:33   Justinian Jessup missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:31   Defensive rebound by Marvin Coleman  
5:11   Personal foul on Marcus Dickinson  
4:52 +2 Bryce Hamilton made jump shot 13-19
4:21   Robin Jorch missed hook shot  
4:19   Defensive rebound by Nick Blair  
4:08 +3 Amauri Hardy made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Bryce Hamilton 13-22
4:08   30-second timeout called  
4:08   Commercial timeout called  
3:45   RJ Williams missed layup, blocked by Nick Blair  
3:43   Defensive rebound by Amauri Hardy  
3:36 +2 Amauri Hardy made layup 13-24
3:25 +2 Derrick Alston Jr. made layup 15-24
3:08   Shooting foul on RJ Williams  
3:08   Bryce Hamilton missed 1st of 2 free throws  
3:08   Bryce Hamilton missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
3:08   Defensive rebound by RayJ Dennis  
2:56   Derrick Alston Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:54   Defensive rebound by Jay Green  
2:40 +2 Elijah Mitrou-Long made layup, assist by Nick Blair 15-26
2:12   Alex Hobbs missed layup  
2:10   Offensive rebound by RJ Williams  
2:01   RJ Williams missed layup  
1:59   Offensive rebound by RJ Williams  
1:55 +2 RJ Williams made layup 17-26
1:53 +2 Bryce Hamilton made layup, assist by Jay Green 17-28
1:35   RJ Williams missed layup  
1:33   Defensive rebound by Jay Green  
1:33   Personal foul on RJ Williams  
1:33   Jay Green missed free throw  
1:33   Defensive rebound by Justinian Jessup  
1:18   Bad pass turnover on Robin Jorch, stolen by Bryce Hamilton  
1:10   Lost ball turnover on Amauri Hardy, stolen by Alex Hobbs  
1:07   Personal foul on Bryce Hamilton  
1:07 +1 Alex Hobbs made 1st of 2 free throws 18-28
1:07 +1 Alex Hobbs made 2nd of 2 free throws 19-28
54.0 +2 Amauri Hardy made layup 19-30
44.0   RayJ Dennis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
42.0   Defensive rebound by Bryce Hamilton  
37.0   Shooting foul on Derrick Alston Jr.  
37.0 +1 Jay Green made 1st of 2 free throws 19-31
37.0   Jay Green missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
37.0   Offensive rebound by Marvin Coleman  
19.0 +3 Bryce Hamilton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Amauri Hardy 19-34
2.0 +3 Alex Hobbs made 3-pt. jump shot 22-34
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
BOISE Broncos 44
UNLV Rebels 42

Time Team Play Score
19:49   Bryce Hamilton missed hook shot  
19:47   Defensive rebound by Abu Kigab  
19:38   Shooting foul on Nick Blair  
19:38   Abu Kigab missed 1st of 2 free throws  
19:38   Abu Kigab missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
19:38   Defensive rebound by Bryce Hamilton  
19:30 +2 Amauri Hardy made layup 22-36
19:14   Bad pass turnover on RayJ Dennis, stolen by Marvin Coleman  
19:01   Personal foul on Justinian Jessup  
18:50 +2 Amauri Hardy made jump shot, assist by Elijah Mitrou-Long 22-38
18:34   Derrick Alston Jr. missed layup  
18:32   Offensive rebound by Derrick Alston Jr.  
18:32   Personal foul on Amauri Hardy  
18:26 +2 Abu Kigab made layup, assist by Justinian Jessup 24-38
18:02 +2 Jay Green made layup, assist by Elijah Mitrou-Long 24-40
17:45 +3 Derrick Alston Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Alex Hobbs 27-40
17:25 +2 Nick Blair made layup, assist by Bryce Hamilton 27-42
17:25   Shooting foul on RayJ Dennis  
17:25 +1 Nick Blair made free throw 27-43
17:04   Alex Hobbs missed layup  
17:02   Defensive rebound by Nick Blair  
16:41 +2 Elijah Mitrou-Long made layup, assist by Amauri Hardy 27-45
16:33   Alex Hobbs missed dunk, blocked by Bryce Hamilton  
16:31   Defensive rebound by Elijah Mitrou-Long  
16:23   Offensive foul on Bryce Hamilton  
16:23   Turnover on Bryce Hamilton  
16:06   Justinian Jessup missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:04   Offensive rebound by Derrick Alston Jr.  
15:58   Derrick Alston Jr. missed layup  
15:56   Defensive rebound by Nick Blair  
15:41 +2 Amauri Hardy made layup 27-47
15:28   RJ Williams missed jump shot  
15:26   Offensive rebound by RJ Williams  
15:25 +2 RJ Williams made layup 29-47
15:25   Shooting foul on Nick Blair  
15:25   Commercial timeout called  
15:25   RJ Williams missed free throw  
15:25   Defensive rebound by Jay Green  
15:06   Shooting foul on Alex Hobbs  
15:06 +1 Bryce Hamilton made 1st of 2 free throws 29-48
14:48 +1 Bryce Hamilton made 2nd of 2 free throws 29-49
14:50   Derrick Alston Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:48   Offensive rebound by RJ Williams  
14:47   Derrick Alston Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:45   Offensive rebound by RJ Williams  
14:39 +2 Derrick Alston Jr. made dunk, assist by RJ Williams 31-49
14:06 +2 Marvin Coleman made layup, assist by Amauri Hardy 32-51
13:53   Alex Hobbs missed layup  
13:51   Offensive rebound by RJ Williams  
13:51   Shooting foul on Jay Green  
13:51 +1 RJ Williams made 1st of 2 free throws 32-51
13:51 +1 RJ Williams made 2nd of 2 free throws 33-51
13:34   Bryce Hamilton missed jump shot  
13:32   Defensive rebound by RJ Williams  
13:25   Personal foul on Marvin Coleman  
13:15   RJ Williams missed layup, blocked by Cheikh Mbacke Diong  
13:13   Defensive rebound by Nick Blair  
12:50 +2 Marvin Coleman made layup, assist by Amauri Hardy 33-53
12:36   Bad pass turnover on RJ Williams  
12:24   Amauri Hardy missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:22   Defensive rebound by Derrick Alston Jr.  
11:59   Derrick Alston Jr. missed jump shot  
11:57   Defensive rebound by Amauri Hardy  
11:51 +2 Elijah Mitrou-Long made layup 33-55
11:35   Max Rice missed layup  
11:33   Defensive rebound by Marvin Coleman  
11:21 +3 Elijah Mitrou-Long made 3-pt. jump shot 33-58
10:58   Lost ball turnover on RJ Williams, stolen by Cheikh Mbacke Diong  
10:49 +2 Amauri Hardy made layup, assist by Marvin Coleman 33-60
10:49   Commercial timeout called  
10:36   Personal foul on Amauri Hardy  
10:36   Commercial timeout called  
10:36   RJ Williams missed free throw  
10:36   Defensive rebound by Cheikh Mbacke Diong  
10:32   Personal foul on Abu Kigab  
10:17   Cheikh Mbacke Diong missed layup  
10:15   Defensive rebound by Justinian Jessup  
10:13   Shooting foul on Cheikh Mbacke Diong  
10:13 +1 Justinian Jessup made 1st of 3 free throws 34-60
10:13 +1 Justinian Jessup made 2nd of 3 free throws 35-60
10:13 +1 Justinian Jessup made 3rd of 3 free throws 36-60
9:52   Elijah Mitrou-Long missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:50   Defensive rebound by RJ Williams  
9:43   Max Rice missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:41   Offensive rebound by Marcus Dickinson  
9:33   Abu Kigab missed jump shot  
9:31   Defensive rebound by Amauri Hardy  
9:17   Bryce Hamilton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:15   Defensive rebound by RJ Williams  
9:00 +3 Marcus Dickinson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Justinian Jessup 39-60
8:38