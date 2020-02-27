|
20:00
Jumpball received by Boise State
19:46
Derrick Alston Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot
19:44
Defensive rebound by Vitaliy Shibel
19:22
Amauri Hardy missed layup
19:20
Defensive rebound by Derrick Alston Jr.
19:22
Lost ball turnover on Derrick Alston Jr., stolen by Elijah Mitrou-Long
19:10
Elijah Mitrou-Long missed 3-pt. jump shot
19:08
Defensive rebound by Abu Kigab
18:45
Abu Kigab missed layup
18:43
Defensive rebound by Bryce Hamilton
18:16
Bryce Hamilton missed jump shot
18:14
Offensive rebound by Vitaliy Shibel
17:58
Vitaliy Shibel missed 3-pt. jump shot
17:56
Defensive rebound by Abu Kigab
17:45
+2
RJ Williams made layup
2-0
17:45
Shooting foul on Vitaliy Shibel
17:45
RJ Williams missed free throw
17:45
Defensive rebound by Amauri Hardy
17:26
+2
Bryce Hamilton made layup, assist by Marvin Coleman
2-2
17:12
Justinian Jessup missed 3-pt. jump shot
17:10
Defensive rebound by Bryce Hamilton
16:57
Elijah Mitrou-Long missed 3-pt. jump shot
16:55
Offensive rebound by UNLV
16:53
Amauri Hardy missed 3-pt. jump shot
16:51
Defensive rebound by RayJ Dennis
16:35
Traveling violation turnover on RJ Williams
16:22
Traveling violation turnover on Marvin Coleman
16:07
RayJ Dennis missed 3-pt. jump shot
16:05
Offensive rebound by Justinian Jessup
15:54
Commercial timeout called
15:46
Justinian Jessup missed 3-pt. jump shot
15:44
Defensive rebound by Marvin Coleman
15:24
+2
Elijah Mitrou-Long made layup
2-4
15:00
Abu Kigab missed layup
14:58
Defensive rebound by Marvin Coleman
14:42
+3
Bryce Hamilton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Amauri Hardy
2-7
14:18
Justinian Jessup missed jump shot
14:16
Defensive rebound by Marvin Coleman
14:10
Shooting foul on Robin Jorch
14:10
+1
Bryce Hamilton made 1st of 2 free throws
2-8
14:10
Bryce Hamilton missed 2nd of 2 free throws
14:10
Offensive rebound by Marvin Coleman
14:07
Marvin Coleman missed layup
14:07
Defensive rebound by Boise State
13:38
+3
Alex Hobbs made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Derrick Alston Jr.
5-8
13:12
Marvin Coleman missed 3-pt. jump shot
13:10
Defensive rebound by Robin Jorch
13:10
Personal foul on Cheikh Mbacke Diong
12:55
Personal foul on Elijah Mitrou-Long
12:55
Personal foul on Marvin Coleman
12:42
Offensive foul on Robin Jorch
12:42
Turnover on Robin Jorch
12:42
Vitaliy Shibel missed 3-pt. jump shot
12:40
Defensive rebound by RJ Williams
12:42
Bad pass turnover on Alex Hobbs, stolen by Bryce Hamilton
12:11
+2
Bryce Hamilton made layup
5-10
12:42
Justinian Jessup missed layup
12:40
Defensive rebound by Jonah Antonio
11:36
Shooting foul on Marcus Dickinson
11:36
Commercial timeout called
11:36
+1
Bryce Hamilton made 1st of 2 free throws
5-11
11:36
Bryce Hamilton missed 2nd of 2 free throws
11:36
Defensive rebound by Justinian Jessup
11:10
Abu Kigab missed jump shot
11:08
Defensive rebound by Bryce Hamilton
10:57
Lost ball turnover on Bryce Hamilton, stolen by Justinian Jessup
10:50
+2
Alex Hobbs made layup, assist by Justinian Jessup
7-11
10:30
+3
Amauri Hardy made 3-pt. jump shot
7-14
10:09
Abu Kigab missed jump shot
10:07
Defensive rebound by Amauri Hardy
9:57
Bad pass turnover on Marvin Coleman, stolen by Alex Hobbs
9:37
+2
Abu Kigab made layup, assist by Alex Hobbs
9-14
9:22
Jonah Antonio missed 3-pt. jump shot
9:20
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by RJ Williams
|
|
8:56
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Vitaliy Shibel
|
|
8:56
|
|
|
RJ Williams missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
8:56
|
|
+1
|
RJ Williams made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
10-14
|
8:37
|
|
|
Jumpball received by UNLV
|
|
8:31
|
|
|
Jonah Antonio missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
8:29
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by RJ Williams
|
|
8:01
|
|
|
RayJ Dennis missed jump shot
|
|
7:59
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jonah Antonio
|
|
7:50
|
|
|
Elijah Mitrou-Long missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
7:48
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by RayJ Dennis
|
|
7:52
|
|
|
RJ Williams missed jump shot
|
|
7:50
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by RJ Williams
|
|
7:50
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Jay Green
|
|
7:50
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
7:50
|
|
+1
|
RJ Williams made 1st of 2 free throws
|
11-14
|
7:50
|
|
|
RJ Williams missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
7:50
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jay Green
|
|
7:29
|
|
+2
|
Elijah Mitrou-Long made layup
|
11-16
|
7:18
|
|
|
Personal foul on Jay Green
|
|
7:18
|
|
+1
|
Derrick Alston Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws
|
12-16
|
7:18
|
|
+1
|
Derrick Alston Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
13-16
|
7:09
|
|
|
Marvin Coleman missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
7:07
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Boise State
|
|
6:48
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on RJ Williams, stolen by Jonah Antonio
|
|
6:39
|
|
|
Jumpball received by Boise State
|
|
6:39
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Nick Blair, stolen by Marcus Dickinson
|
|
6:22
|
|
|
RJ Williams missed jump shot
|
|
6:20
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Marvin Coleman
|
|
6:14
|
|
|
Jonah Antonio missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
6:12
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Marvin Coleman
|
|
6:02
|
|
|
Personal foul on Max Rice
|
|
5:52
|
|
|
Nick Blair missed layup
|
|
5:50
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Marvin Coleman
|
|
5:50
|
|
|
Shooting foul on RJ Williams
|
|
5:50
|
|
+1
|
Marvin Coleman made 1st of 2 free throws
|
13-17
|
5:50
|
|
|
Marvin Coleman missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
5:50
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Justinian Jessup
|
|
5:33
|
|
|
Justinian Jessup missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
5:31
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Marvin Coleman
|
|
5:11
|
|
|
Personal foul on Marcus Dickinson
|
|
4:52
|
|
+2
|
Bryce Hamilton made jump shot
|
13-19
|
4:21
|
|
|
Robin Jorch missed hook shot
|
|
4:19
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Nick Blair
|
|
4:08
|
|
+3
|
Amauri Hardy made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Bryce Hamilton
|
13-22
|
4:08
|
|
|
30-second timeout called
|
|
4:08
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
3:45
|
|
|
RJ Williams missed layup, blocked by Nick Blair
|
|
3:43
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Amauri Hardy
|
|
3:36
|
|
+2
|
Amauri Hardy made layup
|
13-24
|
3:25
|
|
+2
|
Derrick Alston Jr. made layup
|
15-24
|
3:08
|
|
|
Shooting foul on RJ Williams
|
|
3:08
|
|
|
Bryce Hamilton missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
3:08
|
|
|
Bryce Hamilton missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
3:08
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by RayJ Dennis
|
|
2:56
|
|
|
Derrick Alston Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
2:54
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jay Green
|
|
2:40
|
|
+2
|
Elijah Mitrou-Long made layup, assist by Nick Blair
|
15-26
|
2:12
|
|
|
Alex Hobbs missed layup
|
|
2:10
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by RJ Williams
|
|
2:01
|
|
|
RJ Williams missed layup
|
|
1:59
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by RJ Williams
|
|
1:55
|
|
+2
|
RJ Williams made layup
|
17-26
|
1:53
|
|
+2
|
Bryce Hamilton made layup, assist by Jay Green
|
17-28
|
1:35
|
|
|
RJ Williams missed layup
|
|
1:33
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jay Green
|
|
1:33
|
|
|
Personal foul on RJ Williams
|
|
1:33
|
|
|
Jay Green missed free throw
|
|
1:33
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Justinian Jessup
|
|
1:18
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Robin Jorch, stolen by Bryce Hamilton
|
|
1:10
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Amauri Hardy, stolen by Alex Hobbs
|
|
1:07
|
|
|
Personal foul on Bryce Hamilton
|
|
1:07
|
|
+1
|
Alex Hobbs made 1st of 2 free throws
|
18-28
|
1:07
|
|
+1
|
Alex Hobbs made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
19-28
|
54.0
|
|
+2
|
Amauri Hardy made layup
|
19-30
|
44.0
|
|
|
RayJ Dennis missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
42.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Bryce Hamilton
|
|
37.0
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Derrick Alston Jr.
|
|
37.0
|
|
+1
|
Jay Green made 1st of 2 free throws
|
19-31
|
37.0
|
|
|
Jay Green missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
37.0
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Marvin Coleman
|
|
19.0
|
|
+3
|
Bryce Hamilton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Amauri Hardy
|
19-34
|
2.0
|
|
+3
|
Alex Hobbs made 3-pt. jump shot
|
22-34
|
0.0
|
|
|
End of period
|