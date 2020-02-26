|
20:00
|
|
|
Jumpball received by Syracuse
|
|
19:37
|
|
|
Joseph Girard III missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
19:35
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Bourama Sidibe
|
|
19:30
|
|
+2
|
Bourama Sidibe made tip-in
|
2-0
|
19:15
|
|
+2
|
Eric Hamilton made jump shot, assist by Trey McGowens
|
2-2
|
18:51
|
|
|
Joseph Girard III missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
18:49
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Bourama Sidibe
|
|
18:45
|
|
|
Personal foul on Anthony Starzynski
|
|
18:26
|
|
|
Marek Dolezaj missed jump shot
|
|
18:24
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Trey McGowens
|
|
18:11
|
|
|
Trey McGowens missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
18:09
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Elijah Hughes
|
|
17:51
|
|
|
Buddy Boeheim missed jump shot
|
|
17:49
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Marek Dolezaj
|
|
17:38
|
|
|
Buddy Boeheim missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
17:36
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Au'Diese Toney
|
|
17:25
|
|
|
Justin Champagnie missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
17:23
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Elijah Hughes
|
|
17:16
|
|
+2
|
Bourama Sidibe made layup, assist by Elijah Hughes
|
4-2
|
17:01
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Xavier Johnson, stolen by Joseph Girard III
|
|
16:52
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Justin Champagnie
|
|
16:52
|
|
|
Bourama Sidibe missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
16:52
|
|
|
Bourama Sidibe missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
16:52
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Justin Champagnie
|
|
16:30
|
|
|
Au'Diese Toney missed jump shot
|
|
16:28
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Terrell Brown
|
|
16:20
|
|
+2
|
Terrell Brown made layup
|
4-4
|
16:08
|
|
|
Elijah Hughes missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
16:06
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Justin Champagnie
|
|
15:46
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Terrell Brown, stolen by Marek Dolezaj
|
|
15:38
|
|
+2
|
Marek Dolezaj made layup
|
6-4
|
15:16
|
|
|
Justin Champagnie missed jump shot, blocked by Bourama Sidibe
|
|
15:14
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Elijah Hughes
|
|
14:56
|
|
|
Elijah Hughes missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
14:54
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Terrell Brown
|
|
14:43
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Elijah Hughes
|
|
14:43
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
14:43
|
|
|
Au'Diese Toney missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
14:43
|
|
+1
|
Au'Diese Toney made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
6-5
|
14:31
|
|
|
Marek Dolezaj missed layup
|
|
14:29
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Bourama Sidibe
|
|
13:58
|
|
|
Bourama Sidibe missed tip-in
|
|
13:58
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Abdoul Karim Coulibaly
|
|
13:58
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Trey McGowens
|
|
13:58
|
|
|
Turnover on Trey McGowens
|
|
13:42
|
|
|
Personal foul on Au'Diese Toney
|
|
13:37
|
|
+2
|
Elijah Hughes made jump shot, assist by Buddy Boeheim
|
8-5
|
13:16
|
|
|
Justin Champagnie missed layup
|
|
13:14
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Justin Champagnie
|
|
13:13
|
|
+2
|
Justin Champagnie made layup
|
8-7
|
13:00
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Joseph Girard III, stolen by Ryan Murphy
|
|
12:47
|
|
|
Ryan Murphy missed jump shot
|
|
12:45
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Bourama Sidibe
|
|
12:32
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Marek Dolezaj, stolen by Ryan Murphy
|
|
12:27
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Bourama Sidibe
|
|
12:27
|
|
+1
|
Justin Champagnie made 1st of 2 free throws
|
8-8
|
12:27
|
|
+1
|
Justin Champagnie made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
8-9
|
12:08
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Marek Dolezaj, stolen by Justin Champagnie
|
|
12:00
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Abdoul Karim Coulibaly
|
|
12:00
|
|
|
Turnover on Abdoul Karim Coulibaly
|
|
12:00
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
11:46
|
|
+2
|
Elijah Hughes made layup, assist by Howard Washington
|
10-9
|
11:30
|
|
|
Abdoul Karim Coulibaly missed jump shot
|
|
11:28
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Marek Dolezaj
|
|
11:21
|
|
+3
|
Elijah Hughes made 3-pt. jump shot
|
13-9
|
10:56
|
|
|
Out of bounds turnover on Justin Champagnie
|
|
10:41
|
|
|
Marek Dolezaj missed jump shot
|
|
10:39
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Marek Dolezaj
|
|
10:34
|
|
|
Marek Dolezaj missed layup
|
|
10:32
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Terrell Brown
|
|
10:25
|
|
+2
|
Trey McGowens made layup
|
13-11
|
10:15
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Xavier Johnson
|
|
10:15
|
|
+1
|
Elijah Hughes made 1st of 2 free throws
|
14-11
|
10:15
|
|
+1
|
Elijah Hughes made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
15-11
|
9:53
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Trey McGowens, stolen by Bourama Sidibe
|
|
9:37
|
|
+2
|
Bourama Sidibe made hook shot, assist by Quincy Guerrier
|
17-11
|
9:18
|
|
|
Justin Champagnie missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
9:16
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Elijah Hughes
|
|
9:08
|
|
|
Elijah Hughes missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
9:06
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Quincy Guerrier
|
|
9:06
|
|
+2
|
Quincy Guerrier made layup
|
19-11
|
9:05
|
|
|
30-second timeout called
|
|
8:39
|
|
+2
|
Justin Champagnie made layup, assist by Xavier Johnson
|
19-13
|
8:11
|
|
+2
|
Elijah Hughes made layup
|
21-13
|
7:49
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Terrell Brown
|
|
7:49
|
|
|
Turnover on Terrell Brown
|
|
7:49
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
7:39
|
|
|
Personal foul on Au'Diese Toney
|
|
7:39
|
|
+1
|
Elijah Hughes made 1st of 2 free throws
|
22-13
|
7:39
|
|
|
Elijah Hughes missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
7:39
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Justin Champagnie
|
|
7:23
|
|
+3
|
Xavier Johnson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Justin Champagnie
|
22-16
|
7:01
|
|
|
Quincy Guerrier missed jump shot
|
|
6:59
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Bourama Sidibe
|
|
6:59
|
|
+2
|
Bourama Sidibe made dunk
|
24-16
|
6:35
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Trey McGowens, stolen by Elijah Hughes
|
|
6:27
|
|
|
Buddy Boeheim missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
6:25
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Justin Champagnie
|
|
5:59
|
|
|
Trey McGowens missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
5:57
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Justin Champagnie
|
|
5:56
|
|
+3
|
Ryan Murphy made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Justin Champagnie
|
24-19
|
5:29
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Buddy Boeheim
|
|
5:29
|
|
|
Turnover on Buddy Boeheim
|
|
5:16
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Trey McGowens, stolen by Bourama Sidibe
|
|
5:10
|
|
|
Elijah Hughes missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
5:08
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Justin Champagnie
|
|
4:53
|
|
|
Trey McGowens missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
4:51
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Joseph Girard III
|
|
4:46
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Abdoul Karim Coulibaly
|
|
4:46
|
|
+1
|
Bourama Sidibe made 1st of 2 free throws
|
25-19
|
4:46
|
|
+1
|
Bourama Sidibe made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
26-19
|
4:34
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Xavier Johnson, stolen by Bourama Sidibe
|
|
4:24
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Xavier Johnson
|
|
4:24
|
|
+1
|
Elijah Hughes made 1st of 2 free throws
|
27-19
|
4:24
|
|
+1
|
Elijah Hughes made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
28-19
|
3:59
|
|
|
Terrell Brown missed jump shot
|
|
3:57
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Bourama Sidibe
|
|
3:41
|
|
+2
|
Joseph Girard III made layup, assist by Brycen Goodine
|
30-19
|
3:19
|
|
|
Ryan Murphy missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
3:17
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Bourama Sidibe
|
|
3:03
|
|
|
Marek Dolezaj missed jump shot
|
|
3:01
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Terrell Brown
|
|
3:01
|
|
|
Personal foul on Marek Dolezaj
|
|
3:01
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
3:01
|
|
|
Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Pittsburgh
|
|
3:01
|
|
+1
|
Joseph Girard III made 1st of 2 free throws
|
31-19
|
3:01
|
|
+1
|
Joseph Girard III made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
32-19
|
2:36
|
|
|
Gerald Drumgoole Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
2:34
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Bourama Sidibe
|
|
2:34
|
|
|
Personal foul on Terrell Brown
|
|
2:34
|
|
|
Bourama Sidibe missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
2:34
|
|
|
Bourama Sidibe missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
2:34
|
|
+1
|
Bourama Sidibe made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
33-19
|
2:11
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Bourama Sidibe
|
|
2:11
|
|
+1
|
Eric Hamilton made 1st of 2 free throws
|
33-20
|
2:11
|
|
+1
|
Eric Hamilton made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
33-21
|
1:48
|
|
+2
|
Marek Dolezaj made jump shot, assist by Elijah Hughes
|
35-21
|
1:25
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Ryan Murphy
|
|
1:13
|
|
|
Brycen Goodine missed layup
|
|
1:11
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Justin Champagnie
|
|
54.0
|
|
|
Eric Hamilton missed jump shot
|
|
52.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Elijah Hughes
|
|
28.0
|
|
|
Personal foul on Gerald Drumgoole Jr.
|
|
28.0
|
|
+1
|
Elijah Hughes made 1st of 2 free throws
|
36-21
|
28.0
|
|
+1
|
Elijah Hughes made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
37-21
|
6.0
|
|
|
Gerald Drumgoole Jr. missed layup
|
|
4.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Quincy Guerrier
|
|
2.0
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Quincy Guerrier, stolen by Justin Champagnie
|
|
2.0
|
|
|
Ryan Murphy missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Pittsburgh
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Pittsburgh
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
End of period
|