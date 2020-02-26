CUSE
Hughes scores 25, Syracuse blows out Pittsburgh 72-49

  • Feb 26, 2020

PITTSBURGH (AP) Elijah Hughes scored 25 points, Joe Girard III added 16 and Bourama Sibide chipped in 13 points and 10 rebounds as Syracuse smothered Pittsburgh 72-49 on Wednesday night despite losing Buddy Boeheim to a left ankle injury in the first half.

The Orange (16-12, 9-8 Atlantic Coast Conference) won their second straight following a three-game slide by forcing the reeling Panthers (15-14, 6-12) into 17 turnovers and limiting Pitt to just 29% shooting (16 of 55) from the field. Justin Champagnie led Pitt with 13 points and 17 rebounds but couldn't stop the Panthers from dropping their fifth consecutive game.

Syracuse has picked itself up after getting rolled by No. 11 Louisville in a 24-point blowout last week. The Orange survived a scare at home from Georgia Tech over the weekend and followed it up by again suffocating the relatively undersized Panthers with their trademark 2-3 zone defense. Syracuse rode Boeheim early then held on in the second half for a 69-61 win on Jan. 25.

Boeheim wasn't nearly as effective in the rematch, going scoreless in 15 minutes before leaving after tweaking his left ankle while getting called for an offensive foul. The Orange led just 24-19 as Boeheim gingerly made his way to the bench. Yet rather than founder with its best outside shooter on the bench, Syracuse hit the gas. Pitt went without a field goal over the final 5:55 of the first half as the Orange used a 13-2 burst to take a 37-21 lead.

Hughes got wherever he wanted whenever he wanted against Pitt's defense. The Panthers put together a small surge at the beginning of the second half, getting within 11 at one point but the momentum didn't last. Pitt looked indecisive against the Orange's zone and either settled for 3-pointers it couldn't make - the Panthers shot just 6 of 26 from 3 - or unsuccessfully tried to get to the rim.

When Girard III knocked down 3-pointers on consecutive possessions, it gave Syracuse a 57-32 advantage. Pitt coach Jeff Capel sent in senior Anthony Starzynski - a walk-on - looking for a spark that never arrived.

BIG PICTURE

Syracuse: The Orange probably need to win their final three regular season games and then make some serious noise in the ACC tournament to have any shot at the NCAAs, but winning so easily with Boeheim a non-factor showcased the kind of depth they didn't have earlier in the year.

Pitt: Capel is still very much in the building phase two years after taking over a team that went winless in conference play the season before he arrived. Of the four players who said goodbye during Senior Night only one - graduate transfer center Eric Hamilton - played significant minutes. The Panthers are still very young, but they also have looked run down of late, similar to last season when they dropped 13 straight conference games.

UP NEXT

Syracuse: Host North Carolina on Saturday.

Pitt: Finish up the regular season with a two-game road trip beginning on Saturday at North Carolina State.

1st Half
CUSE Orange 37
PITT Panthers 21

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Syracuse  
19:37   Joseph Girard III missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:35   Offensive rebound by Bourama Sidibe  
19:30 +2 Bourama Sidibe made tip-in 2-0
19:15 +2 Eric Hamilton made jump shot, assist by Trey McGowens 2-2
18:51   Joseph Girard III missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:49   Offensive rebound by Bourama Sidibe  
18:45   Personal foul on Anthony Starzynski  
18:26   Marek Dolezaj missed jump shot  
18:24   Defensive rebound by Trey McGowens  
18:11   Trey McGowens missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:09   Defensive rebound by Elijah Hughes  
17:51   Buddy Boeheim missed jump shot  
17:49   Offensive rebound by Marek Dolezaj  
17:38   Buddy Boeheim missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:36   Defensive rebound by Au'Diese Toney  
17:25   Justin Champagnie missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:23   Defensive rebound by Elijah Hughes  
17:16 +2 Bourama Sidibe made layup, assist by Elijah Hughes 4-2
17:01   Bad pass turnover on Xavier Johnson, stolen by Joseph Girard III  
16:52   Shooting foul on Justin Champagnie  
16:52   Bourama Sidibe missed 1st of 2 free throws  
16:52   Bourama Sidibe missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
16:52   Defensive rebound by Justin Champagnie  
16:30   Au'Diese Toney missed jump shot  
16:28   Offensive rebound by Terrell Brown  
16:20 +2 Terrell Brown made layup 4-4
16:08   Elijah Hughes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:06   Defensive rebound by Justin Champagnie  
15:46   Bad pass turnover on Terrell Brown, stolen by Marek Dolezaj  
15:38 +2 Marek Dolezaj made layup 6-4
15:16   Justin Champagnie missed jump shot, blocked by Bourama Sidibe  
15:14   Defensive rebound by Elijah Hughes  
14:56   Elijah Hughes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:54   Defensive rebound by Terrell Brown  
14:43   Shooting foul on Elijah Hughes  
14:43   Commercial timeout called  
14:43   Au'Diese Toney missed 1st of 2 free throws  
14:43 +1 Au'Diese Toney made 2nd of 2 free throws 6-5
14:31   Marek Dolezaj missed layup  
14:29   Offensive rebound by Bourama Sidibe  
13:58   Bourama Sidibe missed tip-in  
13:58   Defensive rebound by Abdoul Karim Coulibaly  
13:58   Offensive foul on Trey McGowens  
13:58   Turnover on Trey McGowens  
13:42   Personal foul on Au'Diese Toney  
13:37 +2 Elijah Hughes made jump shot, assist by Buddy Boeheim 8-5
13:16   Justin Champagnie missed layup  
13:14   Offensive rebound by Justin Champagnie  
13:13 +2 Justin Champagnie made layup 8-7
13:00   Lost ball turnover on Joseph Girard III, stolen by Ryan Murphy  
12:47   Ryan Murphy missed jump shot  
12:45   Defensive rebound by Bourama Sidibe  
12:32   Bad pass turnover on Marek Dolezaj, stolen by Ryan Murphy  
12:27   Shooting foul on Bourama Sidibe  
12:27 +1 Justin Champagnie made 1st of 2 free throws 8-8
12:27 +1 Justin Champagnie made 2nd of 2 free throws 8-9
12:08   Lost ball turnover on Marek Dolezaj, stolen by Justin Champagnie  
12:00   Offensive foul on Abdoul Karim Coulibaly  
12:00   Turnover on Abdoul Karim Coulibaly  
12:00   Commercial timeout called  
11:46 +2 Elijah Hughes made layup, assist by Howard Washington 10-9
11:30   Abdoul Karim Coulibaly missed jump shot  
11:28   Defensive rebound by Marek Dolezaj  
11:21 +3 Elijah Hughes made 3-pt. jump shot 13-9
10:56   Out of bounds turnover on Justin Champagnie  
10:41   Marek Dolezaj missed jump shot  
10:39   Offensive rebound by Marek Dolezaj  
10:34   Marek Dolezaj missed layup  
10:32   Defensive rebound by Terrell Brown  
10:25 +2 Trey McGowens made layup 13-11
10:15   Shooting foul on Xavier Johnson  
10:15 +1 Elijah Hughes made 1st of 2 free throws 14-11
10:15 +1 Elijah Hughes made 2nd of 2 free throws 15-11
9:53   Bad pass turnover on Trey McGowens, stolen by Bourama Sidibe  
9:37 +2 Bourama Sidibe made hook shot, assist by Quincy Guerrier 17-11
9:18   Justin Champagnie missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:16   Defensive rebound by Elijah Hughes  
9:08   Elijah Hughes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:06   Offensive rebound by Quincy Guerrier  
9:06 +2 Quincy Guerrier made layup 19-11
9:05   30-second timeout called  
8:39 +2 Justin Champagnie made layup, assist by Xavier Johnson 19-13
8:11 +2 Elijah Hughes made layup 21-13
7:49   Offensive foul on Terrell Brown  
7:49   Turnover on Terrell Brown  
7:49   Commercial timeout called  
7:39   Personal foul on Au'Diese Toney  
7:39 +1 Elijah Hughes made 1st of 2 free throws 22-13
7:39   Elijah Hughes missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
7:39   Defensive rebound by Justin Champagnie  
7:23 +3 Xavier Johnson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Justin Champagnie 22-16
7:01   Quincy Guerrier missed jump shot  
6:59   Offensive rebound by Bourama Sidibe  
6:59 +2 Bourama Sidibe made dunk 24-16
6:35   Bad pass turnover on Trey McGowens, stolen by Elijah Hughes  
6:27   Buddy Boeheim missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:25   Defensive rebound by Justin Champagnie  
5:59   Trey McGowens missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:57   Offensive rebound by Justin Champagnie  
5:56 +3 Ryan Murphy made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Justin Champagnie 24-19
5:29   Offensive foul on Buddy Boeheim  
5:29   Turnover on Buddy Boeheim  
5:16   Bad pass turnover on Trey McGowens, stolen by Bourama Sidibe  
5:10   Elijah Hughes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:08   Defensive rebound by Justin Champagnie  
4:53   Trey McGowens missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:51   Defensive rebound by Joseph Girard III  
4:46   Shooting foul on Abdoul Karim Coulibaly  
4:46 +1 Bourama Sidibe made 1st of 2 free throws 25-19
4:46 +1 Bourama Sidibe made 2nd of 2 free throws 26-19
4:34   Bad pass turnover on Xavier Johnson, stolen by Bourama Sidibe  
4:24   Shooting foul on Xavier Johnson  
4:24 +1 Elijah Hughes made 1st of 2 free throws 27-19
4:24 +1 Elijah Hughes made 2nd of 2 free throws 28-19
3:59   Terrell Brown missed jump shot  
3:57   Defensive rebound by Bourama Sidibe  
3:41 +2 Joseph Girard III made layup, assist by Brycen Goodine 30-19
3:19   Ryan Murphy missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:17   Defensive rebound by Bourama Sidibe  
3:03   Marek Dolezaj missed jump shot  
3:01   Defensive rebound by Terrell Brown  
3:01   Personal foul on Marek Dolezaj  
3:01   Commercial timeout called  
3:01   Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Pittsburgh  
3:01 +1 Joseph Girard III made 1st of 2 free throws 31-19
3:01 +1 Joseph Girard III made 2nd of 2 free throws 32-19
2:36   Gerald Drumgoole Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:34   Defensive rebound by Bourama Sidibe  
2:34   Personal foul on Terrell Brown  
2:34   Bourama Sidibe missed 1st of 2 free throws  
2:34   Bourama Sidibe missed 1st of 2 free throws  
2:34 +1 Bourama Sidibe made 2nd of 2 free throws 33-19
2:11   Shooting foul on Bourama Sidibe  
2:11 +1 Eric Hamilton made 1st of 2 free throws 33-20
2:11 +1 Eric Hamilton made 2nd of 2 free throws 33-21
1:48 +2 Marek Dolezaj made jump shot, assist by Elijah Hughes 35-21
1:25   Lost ball turnover on Ryan Murphy  
1:13   Brycen Goodine missed layup  
1:11   Defensive rebound by Justin Champagnie  
54.0   Eric Hamilton missed jump shot  
52.0   Defensive rebound by Elijah Hughes  
28.0   Personal foul on Gerald Drumgoole Jr.  
28.0 +1 Elijah Hughes made 1st of 2 free throws 36-21
28.0 +1 Elijah Hughes made 2nd of 2 free throws 37-21
6.0   Gerald Drumgoole Jr. missed layup  
4.0   Defensive rebound by Quincy Guerrier  
2.0   Lost ball turnover on Quincy Guerrier, stolen by Justin Champagnie  
2.0   Ryan Murphy missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0.0   Offensive rebound by Pittsburgh  
0.0   Offensive rebound by Pittsburgh  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
CUSE Orange 35
PITT Panthers 28

Time Team Play Score
19:49   Lost ball turnover on Xavier Johnson, stolen by Bourama Sidibe  
19:38   Bad pass turnover on Marek Dolezaj  
19:20   Xavier Johnson missed jump shot  
19:18   Defensive rebound by Bourama Sidibe  
19:07   Joseph Girard III missed jump shot  
19:05   Defensive rebound by Justin Champagnie  
19:00 +2 Au'Diese Toney made layup, assist by Xavier Johnson 37-23
19:00   Shooting foul on Bourama Sidibe  
19:00   Au'Diese Toney missed free throw  
19:00   Offensive rebound by Terrell Brown  
18:42 +3 Trey McGowens made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Xavier Johnson 37-26
18:22 +3 Elijah Hughes made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Joseph Girard III 40-26
18:07   Justin Champagnie missed jump shot  
18:05   Defensive rebound by Marek Dolezaj  
17:57 +2 Marek Dolezaj made layup 42-26
17:35   Xavier Johnson missed jump shot, blocked by Bourama Sidibe  
17:33   Offensive rebound by Justin Champagnie  
17:28   Justin Champagnie missed jump shot  
17:26   Offensive rebound by Au'Diese Toney  
17:18   Au'Diese Toney missed jump shot, blocked by Bourama Sidibe  
17:16   Defensive rebound by Elijah Hughes  
16:58 +2 Elijah Hughes made jump shot 44-26
16:41   Shooting foul on Bourama Sidibe  
16:41 +1 Justin Champagnie made 1st of 2 free throws 44-27
16:41 +1 Justin Champagnie made 2nd of 2 free throws 44-28
16:28   Brycen Goodine missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:26   Defensive rebound by Justin Champagnie  
16:19   Au'Diese Toney missed layup  
16:17   Defensive rebound by Brycen Goodine  
16:13 +2 Elijah Hughes made layup, assist by Brycen Goodine 46-28
15:53   Au'Diese Toney missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:51   Defensive rebound by Quincy Guerrier  
15:42   Shooting foul on Terrell Brown  
15:42   Commercial timeout called  
15:42   Quincy Guerrier missed 1st of 2 free throws  
15:42   Quincy Guerrier missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
15:42   Defensive rebound by Justin Champagnie  
15:20   Gerald Drumgoole Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Brycen Goodine  
15:18   Defensive rebound by Marek Dolezaj  
15:03 +3 Brycen Goodine made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marek Dolezaj 49-28
14:38 +2 Abdoul Karim Coulibaly made hook shot, assist by Trey McGowens 49-30
14:23 +2 Brycen Goodine made jump shot 51-30
13:55 +2 Justin Champagnie made dunk, assist by Abdoul Karim Coulibaly 51-32
13:40   Joseph Girard III missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:38   Offensive rebound by Syracuse  
13:27 +3 Joseph Girard III made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marek Dolezaj 54-32
13:16   Bad pass turnover on Trey McGowens  
13:08   Marek Dolezaj missed jump shot  
13:06   Offensive rebound by Marek Dolezaj  
12:47 +3 Joseph Girard III made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Quincy Guerrier 57-32
12:34   Lost ball turnover on Abdoul Karim Coulibaly, stolen by Elijah Hughes  
12:29   Bad pass turnover on Joseph Girard III, stolen by Abdoul Karim Coulibaly  
12:29   Personal foul on Quincy Guerrier  
12:17   Shooting foul on Elijah Hughes  
12:16 +1 Xavier Johnson made 1st of 2 free throws 57-33
12:16 +1 Xavier Johnson made 2nd of 2 free throws 57-34
12:11   Lost ball turnover on Joseph Girard III, stolen by Xavier Johnson  
12:06 +2 Justin Champagnie made layup, assist by Xavier Johnson 57-36
12:06   Shooting foul on Marek Dolezaj  
12:06 +1 Justin Champagnie made free throw 57-37
12:06   Bad pass turnover on Elijah Hughes, stolen by Xavier Johnson  
12:06   Xavier Johnson missed layup  
12:04   Defensive rebound by Elijah Hughes  
11:41   Brycen Goodine missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:39   Offensive rebound by Marek Dolezaj  
11:28   Brycen Goodine missed jump shot  
11:26   Defensive rebound by Justin Champagnie  
11:09   Anthony Starzynski missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:07   Defensive rebound by Joseph Girard III  
10:59 +3 Joseph Girard III made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Brycen Goodine 60-37
10:40   Xavier Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:38   Defensive rebound by Elijah Hughes  
10:31 +2 Quincy Guerrier made layup, assist by Brycen Goodine 62-37
10:31   Shooting foul on Eric Hamilton  
10:31   Commercial timeout called  
10:31   Quincy Guerrier missed free throw  
10:31   Defensive rebound by Eric Hamilton  
10:13   Anthony Starzynski missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:11   Defensive rebound by Quincy Guerrier  
9:48   Offensive foul on Quincy Guerrier  
9:48   Turnover on Quincy Guerrier  
9:31 +3 Anthony Starzynski made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Xavier Johnson 62-40
9:06   Elijah Hughes missed jump shot  
9:04   Defensive rebound by Justin Champagnie  
8:38   Anthony Starzynski missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:36   Defensive rebound by Elijah Hughes  
8:26   Lost ball turnover on Marek Dolezaj  
7:53   Anthony Starzynski missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:51   Offensive rebound by Au'Diese Toney  
7:46   Xavier Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:44   Defensive rebound by Quincy Guerrier  
7:40 +2 Elijah Hughes made layup 64-40
7:29 +2 Au'Diese Toney made jump shot 64-42
7:16   Personal foul on Au'Diese Toney  
7:16   Commercial timeout called  
7:08   Marek Dolezaj missed layup, blocked by Justin Champagnie  
7:06   Defensive rebound by Pittsburgh  
6:56   Bad pass turnover on Anthony Starzynski, stolen by Bourama Sidibe  
6:45   Joseph Girard III missed jump shot, blocked by Terrell Brown  
6:43   Defensive rebound by Justin Champagnie  
6:32   Anthony Starzynski missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:30   Defensive rebound by Quincy Guerrier  
6:10   Elijah Hughes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:08   Defensive rebound by Terrell Brown  
5:57   Shooting foul on Marek Dolezaj  
5:57   Terrell Brown missed 1st of 2 free throws  
5:57 +1 Terrell Brown made 2nd of 2 free throws 64-43
5:50 +2 Bourama Sidibe made dunk, assist by Marek Dolez