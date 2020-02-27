|
19:58
Jumpball received by Duquesne
19:38
Maceo Austin missed layup
19:36
Offensive rebound by Duquesne
19:23
Bad pass turnover on Sincere Carry, stolen by Kyle Lofton
19:09
+2
Osun Osunniyi made layup, assist by Kyle Lofton
0-2
19:09
Shooting foul on Michael Hughes
19:09
+1
Osun Osunniyi made free throw
0-3
18:50
+2
Michael Hughes made dunk, assist by Marcus Weathers
2-3
18:41
Kyle Lofton missed layup
18:39
Offensive rebound by St. Bonaventure
18:30
Bad pass turnover on Osun Osunniyi
18:17
Lamar Norman Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot
18:15
Defensive rebound by Osun Osunniyi
17:56
Jaren English missed jump shot
17:54
Offensive rebound by Jaren English
17:50
Jaren English missed jump shot, blocked by Michael Hughes
17:48
Defensive rebound by Lamar Norman Jr.
17:30
Lamar Norman Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot
17:28
Defensive rebound by Justin Winston
17:15
Justin Winston missed 3-pt. jump shot
17:13
Defensive rebound by Sincere Carry
17:01
Marcus Weathers missed jump shot
16:59
Offensive rebound by Michael Hughes
16:52
Lamar Norman Jr. missed layup, blocked by Osun Osunniyi
16:50
Offensive rebound by Duquesne
16:45
+3
Lamar Norman Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Baylee Steele
5-3
16:28
Justin Winston missed 3-pt. jump shot
16:26
Defensive rebound by Maceo Austin
16:14
Maceo Austin missed jump shot
16:12
Defensive rebound by Dominick Welch
16:05
Dominick Welch missed layup
16:03
Defensive rebound by Sincere Carry
15:59
+2
Lamar Norman Jr. made layup, assist by Sincere Carry
7-3
15:34
Dominick Welch missed 3-pt. jump shot
15:32
Defensive rebound by Baylee Steele
15:23
Sincere Carry missed 3-pt. jump shot
15:23
Defensive rebound by St. Bonaventure
15:22
Commercial timeout called
14:56
Dominick Welch missed layup, blocked by Austin Rotroff
14:54
Defensive rebound by Austin Rotroff
14:49
Tavian Dunn-Martin missed 3-pt. jump shot
14:47
Defensive rebound by Kyle Lofton
14:41
+3
Jaren English made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kyle Lofton
7-6
14:18
Sincere Carry missed jump shot
14:16
Defensive rebound by Osun Osunniyi
13:50
Osun Osunniyi missed jump shot
13:48
Defensive rebound by Baylee Steele
13:33
Baylee Steele missed jump shot
13:31
Offensive rebound by Baylee Steele
13:29
Personal foul on Alejandro Vasquez
13:21
Baylee Steele missed layup, blocked by Osun Osunniyi
13:19
Offensive rebound by Duquesne
13:19
Baylee Steele missed 3-pt. jump shot
13:17
Defensive rebound by Kyle Lofton
13:04
+3
Bobby Planutis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kyle Lofton
7-9
12:48
+2
Austin Rotroff made layup, assist by Baylee Steele
9-9
12:32
Osun Osunniyi missed layup
12:30
Offensive rebound by Osun Osunniyi
12:25
Osun Osunniyi missed layup
12:23
Defensive rebound by Austin Rotroff
12:14
+3
Tavian Dunn-Martin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Sincere Carry
12-9
11:41
Kyle Lofton missed 3-pt. jump shot
11:39
Defensive rebound by Maceo Austin
11:29
Tavian Dunn-Martin missed layup
11:27
Defensive rebound by Bobby Planutis
11:19
Shooting foul on Baylee Steele
11:19
Commercial timeout called
11:19
Jaren English missed 1st of 2 free throws
11:19
Defensive rebound by Marcus Weathers
11:19
Jaren English missed 2nd of 2 free throws
11:19
Defensive rebound by Marcus Weathers
11:01
+2
Michael Hughes made layup, assist by Evan Buckley
14-9
11:01
Shooting foul on Amadi Ikpeze
11:01
Michael Hughes missed free throw
11:01
Defensive rebound by Bobby Planutis
10:43
+2
Amadi Ikpeze made jump shot, assist by Kyle Lofton
14-11
10:26
Lost ball turnover on Maceo Austin, stolen by Bobby Planutis
10:24
Bad pass turnover on Kyle Lofton
10:15
Lamar Norman Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot
10:13
Defensive rebound by Kyle Lofton
10:06
Amadi Ikpeze missed layup
10:04
Defensive rebound by Michael Hughes
9:42
+2
Marcus Weathers made dunk, assist by Lamar Norman Jr.
16-11
9:34
Personal foul on Evan Buckley
9:24
Out of bounds turnover on Bobby Planutis
9:15
Marcus Weathers missed layup
9:13
Offensive rebound by Michael Hughes
9:07
+2
Michael Hughes made dunk
18-11
8:56
Alejandro Vasquez missed jump shot
8:54
Offensive rebound by Dominick Welch
8:53
Traveling violation turnover on Dominick Welch
8:30
Sincere Carry missed 3-pt. jump shot
8:28
Offensive rebound by Marcus Weathers
8:22
+2
Marcus Weathers made layup
20-11
8:07
+2
Justin Winston made jump shot
20-13
7:44
Michael Hughes missed 3-pt. jump shot
7:42
Defensive rebound by Dominick Welch
7:33
Jaren English missed 3-pt. jump shot
7:31
Offensive rebound by Justin Winston
7:27
+2
Justin Winston made layup
20-15
7:07
Shooting foul on Kyle Lofton
7:07
Commercial timeout called
7:07
Sincere Carry missed 1st of 2 free throws
7:07
+1
Sincere Carry made 2nd of 2 free throws
21-15
6:52
+3
Dominick Welch made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jaren English
21-18
6:23
Lost ball turnover on Austin Rotroff
6:04
+3
Justin Winston made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Alejandro Vasquez
21-21
5:40
Baylee Steele missed 3-pt. jump shot
5:38
Defensive rebound by Jaren English
5:31
Alejandro Vasquez missed 3-pt. jump shot
5:29
Offensive rebound by Dominick Welch
5:29
Shooting foul on Lamar Norman Jr.
5:29
Dominick Welch missed 1st of 2 free throws
5:29
+1
Dominick Welch made 2nd of 2 free throws
21-22
5:03
+2
Austin Rotroff made layup, assist by Sincere Carry
23-22
4:41
Alejandro Vasquez missed 3-pt. jump shot
4:39
Defensive rebound by Duquesne
4:21
Sincere Carry missed 3-pt. jump shot
4:19
Offensive rebound by Michael Hughes
4:13
+3
Maceo Austin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Michael Hughes
26-22
4:04
Lost ball turnover on Jaren English, stolen by Tavian Dunn-Martin
3:59
+2
Tavian Dunn-Martin made layup
28-22
3:42
Personal foul on Baylee Steele
3:38
Commercial timeout called
3:28
Justin Winston missed jump shot
3:26
Defensive rebound by Baylee Steele
3:12
|
|
Maceo Austin missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
3:10
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Kyle Lofton
|
|
3:03
|
|
|
Dominick Welch missed layup
|
|
3:01
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Maceo Austin
|
|
2:32
|
|
+2
|
Michael Hughes made layup, assist by Maceo Austin
|
30-22
|
2:32
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Justin Winston
|
|
2:32
|
|
|
Michael Hughes missed free throw
|
|
2:32
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Justin Winston
|
|
2:32
|
|
|
Personal foul on Marcus Weathers
|
|
2:26
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Osun Osunniyi
|
|
2:26
|
|
|
Tavian Dunn-Martin missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
2:24
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Marcus Weathers
|
|
2:01
|
|
|
Marcus Weathers missed jump shot
|
|
2:00
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Austin Rotroff
|
|
1:56
|
|
|
Austin Rotroff missed jump shot, blocked by Osun Osunniyi
|
|
1:49
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Dominick Welch
|
|
1:48
|
|
+2
|
Osun Osunniyi made dunk, assist by Jaren English
|
30-24
|
1:31
|
|
+3
|
Sincere Carry made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tavian Dunn-Martin
|
33-24
|
1:31
|
|
+3
|
Sincere Carry made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tavian Dunn-Martin
|
33-24
|
1:13
|
|
+2
|
Kyle Lofton made dunk, assist by Jaren English
|
33-26
|
53.0
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Tavian Dunn-Martin
|
|
36.0
|
|
|
Dominick Welch missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
36.0
|
|
|
Dominick Welch missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
34.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Duquesne
|
|
33.0
|
|
|
Personal foul on Justin Winston
|
|
10.0
|
|
+2
|
Austin Rotroff made dunk, assist by Sincere Carry
|
35-26
|
10.0
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Osun Osunniyi
|
|
10.0
|
|
|
Austin Rotroff missed free throw
|
|
10.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Bobby Planutis
|
|
3.0
|
|
+2
|
Jaren English made layup
|
35-28