Carry, Hughes lift Duquesne over St. Bonaventure in overtime

  • Feb 27, 2020

SAINT BONAVENTURE, N.Y. (AP) Sincere Carry had 18 points and 11 assists to lift Duquesne to an 81-77 overtime win over St. Bonaventure on Wednesday night.

Michael Hughes had 18 points, three assists and three blocks for Duquesne (19-8, 9-6 Atlantic 10 Conference). Lamar Norman Jr. added 14 points. Baylee Steele had nine rebounds.

Osun Osunniyi scored a career-high 23 points plus 13 rebounds and three blocks for the Bonnies (18-10, 10-5). Jaren English added 15 points. Kyle Lofton had 14 points and seven assists. Dominick Welch tied a career high with 14 rebounds plus 10 points.

Carry and Lofton were the only players to score in the final minute of regulation, Carry making two free throws to tie it at 71 with 13 seconds remaining. Duquesne opened overtime with a 3-pointer by Baylee Steele and maintained the lead to the end. The Bonnies did not score after English made two free throws with 1:03 to go.

The result dropped St. Bonaventure to fourth place in the league standings with three games to play. Duquesne moved up to a tie for fifth place.

The Dukes evened the season series against the Bonnies with the win. St. Bonaventure defeated Duquesne 83-80 on Feb. 8.

Duquesne plays George Mason at home on Saturday. St. Bonaventure matches up against La Salle on the road on Saturday.

1st Half
DUQ Dukes 35
STBON Bonnies 28

Time Team Play Score
19:58   Jumpball received by Duquesne  
19:38   Maceo Austin missed layup  
19:36   Offensive rebound by Duquesne  
19:23   Bad pass turnover on Sincere Carry, stolen by Kyle Lofton  
19:09 +2 Osun Osunniyi made layup, assist by Kyle Lofton 0-2
19:09   Shooting foul on Michael Hughes  
19:09 +1 Osun Osunniyi made free throw 0-3
18:50 +2 Michael Hughes made dunk, assist by Marcus Weathers 2-3
18:41   Kyle Lofton missed layup  
18:39   Offensive rebound by St. Bonaventure  
18:30   Bad pass turnover on Osun Osunniyi  
18:17   Lamar Norman Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:15   Defensive rebound by Osun Osunniyi  
17:56   Jaren English missed jump shot  
17:54   Offensive rebound by Jaren English  
17:50   Jaren English missed jump shot, blocked by Michael Hughes  
17:48   Defensive rebound by Lamar Norman Jr.  
17:30   Lamar Norman Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:28   Defensive rebound by Justin Winston  
17:15   Justin Winston missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:13   Defensive rebound by Sincere Carry  
17:01   Marcus Weathers missed jump shot  
16:59   Offensive rebound by Michael Hughes  
16:52   Lamar Norman Jr. missed layup, blocked by Osun Osunniyi  
16:50   Offensive rebound by Duquesne  
16:45 +3 Lamar Norman Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Baylee Steele 5-3
16:28   Justin Winston missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:26   Defensive rebound by Maceo Austin  
16:14   Maceo Austin missed jump shot  
16:12   Defensive rebound by Dominick Welch  
16:05   Dominick Welch missed layup  
16:03   Defensive rebound by Sincere Carry  
15:59 +2 Lamar Norman Jr. made layup, assist by Sincere Carry 7-3
15:34   Dominick Welch missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:32   Defensive rebound by Baylee Steele  
15:23   Sincere Carry missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:23   Defensive rebound by St. Bonaventure  
15:22   Commercial timeout called  
14:56   Dominick Welch missed layup, blocked by Austin Rotroff  
14:54   Defensive rebound by Austin Rotroff  
14:49   Tavian Dunn-Martin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:47   Defensive rebound by Kyle Lofton  
14:41 +3 Jaren English made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kyle Lofton 7-6
14:18   Sincere Carry missed jump shot  
14:16   Defensive rebound by Osun Osunniyi  
13:50   Osun Osunniyi missed jump shot  
13:48   Defensive rebound by Baylee Steele  
13:33   Baylee Steele missed jump shot  
13:31   Offensive rebound by Baylee Steele  
13:29   Personal foul on Alejandro Vasquez  
13:21   Baylee Steele missed layup, blocked by Osun Osunniyi  
13:19   Offensive rebound by Duquesne  
13:19   Baylee Steele missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:17   Defensive rebound by Kyle Lofton  
13:04 +3 Bobby Planutis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kyle Lofton 7-9
12:48 +2 Austin Rotroff made layup, assist by Baylee Steele 9-9
12:32   Osun Osunniyi missed layup  
12:30   Offensive rebound by Osun Osunniyi  
12:25   Osun Osunniyi missed layup  
12:23   Defensive rebound by Austin Rotroff  
12:14 +3 Tavian Dunn-Martin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Sincere Carry 12-9
11:41   Kyle Lofton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:39   Defensive rebound by Maceo Austin  
11:29   Tavian Dunn-Martin missed layup  
11:27   Defensive rebound by Bobby Planutis  
11:19   Shooting foul on Baylee Steele  
11:19   Commercial timeout called  
11:19   Jaren English missed 1st of 2 free throws  
11:19   Defensive rebound by Marcus Weathers  
11:19   Jaren English missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
11:19   Defensive rebound by Marcus Weathers  
11:01 +2 Michael Hughes made layup, assist by Evan Buckley 14-9
11:01   Shooting foul on Amadi Ikpeze  
11:01   Michael Hughes missed free throw  
11:01   Defensive rebound by Bobby Planutis  
10:43 +2 Amadi Ikpeze made jump shot, assist by Kyle Lofton 14-11
10:26   Lost ball turnover on Maceo Austin, stolen by Bobby Planutis  
10:24   Bad pass turnover on Kyle Lofton  
10:15   Lamar Norman Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:13   Defensive rebound by Kyle Lofton  
10:06   Amadi Ikpeze missed layup  
10:04   Defensive rebound by Michael Hughes  
9:42 +2 Marcus Weathers made dunk, assist by Lamar Norman Jr. 16-11
9:34   Personal foul on Evan Buckley  
9:24   Out of bounds turnover on Bobby Planutis  
9:15   Marcus Weathers missed layup  
9:13   Offensive rebound by Michael Hughes  
9:07 +2 Michael Hughes made dunk 18-11
8:56   Alejandro Vasquez missed jump shot  
8:54   Offensive rebound by Dominick Welch  
8:53   Traveling violation turnover on Dominick Welch  
8:30   Sincere Carry missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:28   Offensive rebound by Marcus Weathers  
8:22 +2 Marcus Weathers made layup 20-11
8:07 +2 Justin Winston made jump shot 20-13
7:44   Michael Hughes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:42   Defensive rebound by Dominick Welch  
7:33   Jaren English missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:31   Offensive rebound by Justin Winston  
7:27 +2 Justin Winston made layup 20-15
7:07   Shooting foul on Kyle Lofton  
7:07   Commercial timeout called  
7:07   Sincere Carry missed 1st of 2 free throws  
7:07 +1 Sincere Carry made 2nd of 2 free throws 21-15
6:52 +3 Dominick Welch made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jaren English 21-18
6:23   Lost ball turnover on Austin Rotroff  
6:04 +3 Justin Winston made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Alejandro Vasquez 21-21
5:40   Baylee Steele missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:38   Defensive rebound by Jaren English  
5:31   Alejandro Vasquez missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:29   Offensive rebound by Dominick Welch  
5:29   Shooting foul on Lamar Norman Jr.  
5:29   Dominick Welch missed 1st of 2 free throws  
5:29 +1 Dominick Welch made 2nd of 2 free throws 21-22
5:03 +2 Austin Rotroff made layup, assist by Sincere Carry 23-22
4:41   Alejandro Vasquez missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:39   Defensive rebound by Duquesne  
4:21   Sincere Carry missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:19   Offensive rebound by Michael Hughes  
4:13 +3 Maceo Austin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Michael Hughes 26-22
4:04   Lost ball turnover on Jaren English, stolen by Tavian Dunn-Martin  
3:59 +2 Tavian Dunn-Martin made layup 28-22
3:42   Personal foul on Baylee Steele  
3:38   Commercial timeout called  
3:28   Justin Winston missed jump shot  
3:26   Defensive rebound by Baylee Steele  
3:12   Maceo Austin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:10   Defensive rebound by Kyle Lofton  
3:03   Dominick Welch missed layup  
3:01   Defensive rebound by Maceo Austin  
2:32 +2 Michael Hughes made layup, assist by Maceo Austin 30-22
2:32   Shooting foul on Justin Winston  
2:32   Michael Hughes missed free throw  
2:32   Defensive rebound by Justin Winston  
2:32   Personal foul on Marcus Weathers  
2:26   Lost ball turnover on Osun Osunniyi  
2:26   Tavian Dunn-Martin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:24   Offensive rebound by Marcus Weathers  
2:01   Marcus Weathers missed jump shot  
2:00   Offensive rebound by Austin Rotroff  
1:56   Austin Rotroff missed jump shot, blocked by Osun Osunniyi  
1:49   Defensive rebound by Dominick Welch  
1:48 +2 Osun Osunniyi made dunk, assist by Jaren English 30-24
1:31 +3 Sincere Carry made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tavian Dunn-Martin 33-24
1:13 +2 Kyle Lofton made dunk, assist by Jaren English 33-26
53.0   Bad pass turnover on Tavian Dunn-Martin  
36.0   Dominick Welch missed 3-pt. jump shot  
36.0   Dominick Welch missed 3-pt. jump shot  
34.0   Defensive rebound by Duquesne  
33.0   Personal foul on Justin Winston  
10.0 +2 Austin Rotroff made dunk, assist by Sincere Carry 35-26
10.0   Shooting foul on Osun Osunniyi  
10.0   Austin Rotroff missed free throw  
10.0   Defensive rebound by Bobby Planutis  
3.0 +2 Jaren English made layup 35-28

2nd Half
DUQ Dukes 36
STBON Bonnies 43

Time Team Play Score
19:48 +2 Kyle Lofton made jump shot, assist by Justin Winston 35-30
19:33   Sincere Carry missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:31   Offensive rebound by Maceo Austin  
19:22   Marcus Weathers missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:20   Offensive rebound by Michael Hughes  
19:15 +3 Lamar Norman Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Michael Hughes 38-30
19:10 +2 Osun Osunniyi made layup, assist by Kyle Lofton 38-32
18:46   Offensive foul on Marcus Weathers  
18:46   Turnover on Marcus Weathers  
18:34 +3 Kyle Lofton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Justin Winston 38-35
18:08   Lost ball turnover on Michael Hughes, stolen by Kyle Lofton  
17:57 +2 Dominick Welch made layup, assist by Jaren English 38-37
17:40   Sincere Carry missed jump shot  
17:38   Defensive rebound by Dominick Welch  
17:32 +2 Osun Osunniyi made dunk, assist by Dominick Welch 38-39
17:32   Commercial timeout called  
17:23 +3 Lamar Norman Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Sincere Carry 41-39
16:53   Justin Winston missed layup  
16:51   Offensive rebound by Dominick Welch  
16:46   Dominick Welch missed layup, blocked by Michael Hughes  
16:44   Offensive rebound by Dominick Welch  
16:38   Kyle Lofton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:36   Offensive rebound by Osun Osunniyi  
16:31   Dominick Welch missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:29   Defensive rebound by Baylee Steele  
16:24   Bad pass turnover on Michael Hughes  
16:03   Osun Osunniyi missed jump shot  
16:01   Offensive rebound by Kyle Lofton  
15:59   Personal foul on Sincere Carry  
15:59   Commercial timeout called  
15:53   Jaren English missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:51   Defensive rebound by Austin Rotroff  
15:33 +3 Tavian Dunn-Martin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Sincere Carry 44-39
15:15   Out of bounds turnover on Bobby Planutis  
14:57   Personal foul on Dominick Welch  
14:43 +3 Lamar Norman Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot 47-39
14:43   Kyle Lofton missed layup  
1:33   Offensive rebound by Osun Osunniyi  
14:31 +2 Osun Osunniyi made layup 47-41
14:22   Baylee Steele missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:20   Defensive rebound by Dominick Welch  
14:05 +2 Kyle Lofton made jump shot 47-43
13:50   Lamar Norman Jr. missed layup  
13:48   Defensive rebound by Dominick Welch  
13:41   Dominick Welch missed layup  
13:39   Offensive rebound by Dominick Welch  
13:36   Dominick Welch missed layup  
13:34   Offensive rebound by Osun Osunniyi  
13:27 +2 Osun Osunniyi made dunk 47-45
13:11   Shooting foul on Kyle Lofton  
13:11   Sincere Carry missed 1st of 2 free throws  
13:11 +1 Sincere Carry made 2nd of 2 free throws 48-45
12:55   Lost ball turnover on Kyle Lofton, stolen by Michael Hughes  
12:55   Personal foul on Bobby Planutis  
12:45   Sincere Carry missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:43   Defensive rebound by Jaren English  
12:34   Dominick Welch missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:32   Defensive rebound by Tavian Dunn-Martin  
12:16   Maceo Austin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:14   Offensive rebound by Marcus Weathers  
11:53 +2 Michael Hughes made jump shot, assist by Sincere Carry 50-45
11:37 +2 Jaren English made jump shot 50-47
11:13   Commercial timeout called  
11:11   Personal foul on Justin Winston  
10:55   Lost ball turnover on Tavian Dunn-Martin  
10:43   Personal foul on Marcus Weathers  
10:42   Lost ball turnover on Kyle Lofton, stolen by Michael Hughes  
10:37 +2 Maceo Austin made dunk, assist by Tavian Dunn-Martin 52-47
10:16   Personal foul on Michael Hughes  
10:14   Shooting foul on Evan Buckley  
10:14 +1 Jaren English made 1st of 2 free throws 52-48
10:14 +1 Jaren English made 2nd of 2 free throws 52-49
10:01   Out of bounds turnover on Tavian Dunn-Martin  
9:47   Jaren English missed layup, blocked by Michael Hughes  
9:44   Shooting foul on Evan Buckley  
9:44   Justin Winston missed 1st of 2 free throws  
9:44 +1 Justin Winston made 2nd of 2 free throws 52-50
9:28 +2 Baylee Steele made layup, assist by Sincere Carry 54-50
8:59   Justin Winston missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:57   Defensive rebound by Baylee Steele  
8:45 +2 Michael Hughes made dunk, assist by Sincere Carry 56-50
8:31   Personal foul on Evan Buckley  
8:31   Kyle Lofton missed free throw  
8:31   Defensive rebound by Baylee Steele  
8:21   Commercial timeout called  
8:14   Austin Rotroff missed layup, blocked by Dominick Welch  
8:12   Offensive rebound by Baylee Steele  
8:00   Bad pass turnover on Sincere Carry, stolen by Kyle Lofton  
7:57 +2 Dominick Welch made dunk, assist by Kyle Lofton 56-52
7:35   Lost ball turnover on Sincere Carry, stolen by Bobby Planutis  
7:28 +2 Bobby Planutis made layup, assist by Kyle Lofton 56-54
6:58   Tavian Dunn-Martin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:57   Offensive rebound by Duquesne  
6:57   Personal foul on Amadi Ikpeze  
6:55   Tavian Dunn-Martin missed 3-pt. jump shot  