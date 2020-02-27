LSU
FLA

No Text

Career nights for Johnson, Lewis as Florida thumps LSU 81-66

  • AP
  • Feb 27, 2020

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) Florida coach Mike White challenged Keyontae Johnson before the tip, asking the sophomore forward whether he could "play hard for the seventh game in a row.”

Johnson responded with another double-double - and a career night.

Johnson had a career-high 25 points to go along with 11 rebounds - his fourth double-double in Florida’s last six games - and the Gators handed LSU its worst lost of the season, 81-66 on Wednesday night.

Johnson made 11 of 15 shots. He added a game-high five assists, two steals and two blocked shots.

“I feel like I’m gaining more confidence with each game that goes by, learning from it and trying to carry it over," Johnson said. “Everybody’s feeding off me.”

Freshman Scottie Lewis also enjoyed a career night for Florida, finishing with 18 points on 8-of-12 shooting.

“We have the capability and the pieces to win the tournament - the SEC and the NCAA Tournament," Lewis said. "He knows that if we play at the highest level, the way we know we can, there’s not too many teams that can beat us.”

The Gators (18-10, 10-5 Southeastern Conference) won for the fourth time in five games, bolstering their NCAA Tournament resume with less than three weeks remaining before Selection Sunday. Florida now has six wins against teams in the top 50 of the NCAA Evaluation Tool (NET) rankings, the primary method used to select and seed the 68-team field.

This one was as impressive as any of the others as Florida led start to finish and handed LSU (19-9, 10-5) its fourth loss in its last five on the road.

Andrew Nembhard chipped in 17 points for Florida, which shot 55% from the field and hit 9 of 21 from 3-point range.

“We got whipped in every phase of the game," LSU coach Will Wade said. "Not much else to say. We got killed. They were ready to play. Florida was ready to get to it. They beat us on the glass. They beat us to loose balls. They shot 55%. Wish I had more to tell you. We got beat everywhere.”

Emmitt Williams led the Tigers with 25 points on 10-of-12 shooting. Trendon Watford added 15.

LSU’s leading scorer, Skylar Mays, had his worst game of the season. The senior guard finished with three points on 1-of-6 shooting. There was one stretch in the first half in which he clanked a dunk, missed a wide-open 3-pointer from the corner and then whiffed on a layup.

“There wasn’t a lot of space for us to maneuver,” Wade said.

Johnson, meanwhile, dominated from the opening tip. Florida hit its first six shots and built a 12-point lead with Johnson leading the way. Wade called timeout to help his team regroup, and it seemed to work - briefly.

But nothing Wade did - changing defenses and defenders - slowed down Johnson. He made his first eight shots and finished the first half with 17 points. He added a 3-pointer on the opening drive after intermission.

“This is two straight years we haven’t been able to guard him," Wade said. "He loves when he sees the purple; he just lights up.”

Johnson’s night included several driving layups, a steal and a score, a dunk and a three-point play the old-fashioned way. It started with White's challenge.

“That gave me motivation,” Johnson said.

BIG PICTURE

LSU: This was a rare lopsided loss for the Tigers, who trailed by as many as 19 points midway through the second half. Of LSU’s nine losses this season, five have been by three points or less.

Florida: Johnson notched his seventh double-double of the season, second on the team to Kerry Blackshear Jr.’s eight. They are the first Florida teammates with at least seven double-doubles in the same season since Joakim Noah and Al Horford in 2006-07.

UP NEXT

LSU: Hosts Texas A&M on Saturday. The Tigers have won five in a row in the series, including a 89-85 victory in overtime in mid-January.

Florida: Plays at Tennessee on Saturday. The Gators have dropped three straight and four of the last five in the series.

1st Half
LSU Tigers 31
FLA Gators 41

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by LSU  
19:40   Darius Days missed jump shot, blocked by Kerry Blackshear Jr.  
19:38   Defensive rebound by Florida  
18:58   Noah Locke missed jump shot  
18:58   Defensive rebound by Aundre Hyatt  
18:58   Darius Days missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Scottie Lewis  
18:56   Defensive rebound by Keyontae Johnson  
18:53   Bad pass turnover on Keyontae Johnson, stolen by Javonte Smart  
18:46   Javonte Smart missed layup  
18:44   Defensive rebound by Keyontae Johnson  
18:31 +2 Kerry Blackshear Jr. made hook shot 0-2
18:06   Lost ball turnover on Trendon Watford  
17:51 +2 Keyontae Johnson made layup 0-4
17:31   Trendon Watford missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:29   Defensive rebound by Keyontae Johnson  
17:20 +3 Andrew Nembhard made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Scottie Lewis 0-7
17:03   Bad pass turnover on Emmitt Williams  
16:56 +2 Scottie Lewis made layup 0-9
16:32 +2 Emmitt Williams made dunk, assist by Trendon Watford 2-9
16:15 +2 Keyontae Johnson made layup 2-11
16:15   Shooting foul on Emmitt Williams  
16:15 +1 Keyontae Johnson made free throw 2-12
15:55   Marlon Taylor missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:53   Defensive rebound by Andrew Nembhard  
15:46   Traveling violation turnover on Kerry Blackshear Jr.  
15:46   Commercial timeout called  
15:36   Emmitt Williams missed layup  
15:34   Defensive rebound by Kerry Blackshear Jr.  
15:24 +2 Scottie Lewis made layup 2-14
14:58 +2 Trendon Watford made hook shot 4-14
14:37   Kerry Blackshear Jr. missed layup, blocked by Emmitt Williams  
14:28   Offensive rebound by Keyontae Johnson  
14:28   Andrew Nembhard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:28   Defensive rebound by Marshall Graves  
14:24   Personal foul on Kerry Blackshear Jr.  
14:12 +2 Emmitt Williams made layup 6-14
13:49 +2 Keyontae Johnson made jump shot 6-16
13:33 +2 Trendon Watford made layup 8-16
13:33   Shooting foul on Dontay Bassett  
13:33 +1 Trendon Watford made free throw 9-16
13:04 +2 Keyontae Johnson made layup 9-18
12:49 +3 Javonte Smart made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marlon Taylor 12-18
12:25 +2 Scottie Lewis made layup, assist by Dontay Bassett 12-20
12:06   Offensive foul on Marlon Taylor  
12:06   Turnover on Marlon Taylor  
11:41 +3 Scottie Lewis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Andrew Nembhard 12-23
11:30   Darius Days missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:28   Offensive rebound by Aundre Hyatt  
11:28   Shooting foul on Dontay Bassett  
11:28   Commercial timeout called  
11:28 +1 Aundre Hyatt made 1st of 2 free throws 13-23
11:28 +1 Aundre Hyatt made 2nd of 2 free throws 14-23
11:28   Personal foul on Aundre Hyatt  
11:06 +2 Jason Jitoboh made hook shot, assist by Keyontae Johnson 14-25
10:55   Darius Days missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:53   Defensive rebound by Keyontae Johnson  
10:32   Scottie Lewis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:28   Offensive rebound by Florida  
10:26 +2 Keyontae Johnson made layup 14-27
10:21   Shooting foul on Skylar Mays  
10:15   Keyontae Johnson missed free throw  
10:15   Defensive rebound by Emmitt Williams  
10:10 +2 Trendon Watford made layup 16-27
9:50 +2 Tre Mann made layup 16-29
9:50   Shooting foul on Aundre Hyatt  
9:50   Tre Mann missed free throw  
9:47   Defensive rebound by Trendon Watford  
9:41 +3 Skylar Mays made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Trendon Watford 19-29
9:15   Andrew Nembhard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:13   Offensive rebound by Keyontae Johnson  
9:05   Tre Mann missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:03   Defensive rebound by Skylar Mays  
8:59   Bad pass turnover on Skylar Mays, stolen by Keyontae Johnson  
8:53 +2 Keyontae Johnson made layup 19-31
8:42   Marlon Taylor missed jump shot  
8:40   Defensive rebound by Andrew Nembhard  
8:30   Andrew Nembhard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:28   Defensive rebound by Javonte Smart  
8:15   Trendon Watford missed jump shot, blocked by Jason Jitoboh  
8:13   Defensive rebound by Andrew Nembhard  
7:47   Andrew Nembhard missed jump shot  
7:45   Defensive rebound by Emmitt Williams  
7:20   Marlon Taylor missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:18   Offensive rebound by LSU  
7:18   Commercial timeout called  
7:08   Skylar Mays missed dunk  
7:06   Defensive rebound by Omar Payne  
6:40   Scottie Lewis missed jump shot  
6:38   Defensive rebound by Marlon Taylor  
6:33   Skylar Mays missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:31   Defensive rebound by Scottie Lewis  
6:11   Ques Glover missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:09   Offensive rebound by Kerry Blackshear Jr.  
5:58   Ques Glover missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:48   Defensive rebound by LSU  
5:48   Personal foul on Omar Payne  
5:40   Skylar Mays missed layup  
5:38   Defensive rebound by Kerry Blackshear Jr.  
5:13 +2 Ques Glover made layup 19-33
4:51   Darius Days missed layup, blocked by Kerry Blackshear Jr.  
4:50   Offensive rebound by Trendon Watford  
4:46   Javonte Smart missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:44   Offensive rebound by Trendon Watford  
4:34   Personal foul on Noah Locke  
4:29 +3 Darius Days made 3-pt. jump shot 22-33
4:09   Noah Locke missed jump shot  
4:07   Defensive rebound by Trendon Watford  
4:01   Lost ball turnover on Trendon Watford, stolen by Ques Glover  
3:57 +2 Keyontae Johnson made dunk, assist by Ques Glover 22-35
3:42 +3 Darius Days made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by James Bishop 25-35
3:24 +2 Keyontae Johnson made dunk, assist by Kerry Blackshear Jr. 25-37
2:17   Offensive rebound by Kerry Blackshear Jr.  
3:20   Commercial timeout called  
3:00   Bad pass turnover on Emmitt Williams, stolen by Keyontae Johnson  
2:47   Bad pass turnover on Tre Mann, stolen by Emmitt Williams  
2:42 +2 Emmitt Williams made dunk, assist by James Bishop 27-37
2:19   Kerry Blackshear Jr. missed layup  
2:17   Offensive rebound by Kerry Blackshear Jr.  
2:16   Personal foul on Darius Days  
2:03   Kerry Blackshear Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:01   Defensive rebound by Trendon Watford  
1:52   Personal foul on Ques Glover  
1:44   James Bishop missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:42   Offensive rebound by LSU  
1:37   Personal foul on Kerry Blackshear Jr.  
1:37   Emmitt Williams missed free throw  
1:37   Defensive rebound by Scottie Lewis  
1:33 +2 Jason Jitoboh made layup, assist by Keyontae Johnson 27-39
1:17 +2 Emmitt Williams made hook shot 29-39
1:05 +2 Jason Jitoboh made layup, assist by Scottie Lewis 29-41
48.0 +2 Trendon Watford made dunk, assist by Marlon Taylor 31-41
32.0   Keyontae Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
30.0   Defensive rebound by Emmitt Williams  
3.0   James Bishop missed jump shot  
1.0   Defensive rebound by Keyontae Johnson  

2nd Half
LSU Tigers 35
FLA Gators 40

Time Team Play Score
19:48 +3 Keyontae Johnson made 3-pt. jump shot 31-44
19:31   Skylar Mays missed layup  
19:29   Offensive rebound by Trendon Watford  
19:29 +2 Trendon Watford made layup 33-44
19:17   Andrew Nembhard missed jump shot  
19:15   Defensive rebound by Trendon Watford  
19:07 +2 Emmitt Williams made jump shot 35-44
18:53 +2 Kerry Blackshear Jr. made dunk 35-46
18:32 +2 Javonte Smart made layup 37-46
18:06 +3 Andrew Nembhard made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Scottie Lewis 37-49
17:32   Javonte Smart missed jump shot  
17:30   Defensive rebound by Keyontae Johnson  
17:25 +2 Andrew Nembhard made layup 37-51
17:02   Javonte Smart missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:00   Defensive rebound by Kerry Blackshear Jr.  
16:52   Scottie Lewis missed layup  
16:50   Defensive rebound by LSU  
16:31   Emmitt Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:29   Defensive rebound by Keyontae Johnson  
16:03   Kerry Blackshear Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:59   Defensive rebound by LSU  
15:59   Commercial timeout called  
15:46 +2 Marlon Taylor made alley-oop shot, assist by Skylar Mays 39-51
15:24   Kerry Blackshear Jr. missed layup, blocked by Javonte Smart  
15:22   Offensive rebound by Kerry Blackshear Jr.  
15:22   Shooting foul on Emmitt Williams  
15:22   Kerry Blackshear Jr. missed 1st of 2 free throws  
15:23 +1 Kerry Blackshear Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 39-52
15:08   Trendon Watford missed jump shot  
15:06   Defensive rebound by Keyontae Johnson  
14:54   Andrew Nembhard missed jump shot  
14:52   Defensive rebound by Javonte Smart  
14:33   Traveling violation turnover on Trendon Watford  
14:25 +3 Scottie Lewis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Keyontae Johnson 39-55
14:04   Marlon Taylor missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:02   Defensive rebound by Kerry Blackshear Jr.  
13:52   Keyontae Johnson missed jump shot  
13:50   Defensive rebound by Javonte Smart  
13:44 +2 Emmitt Williams made layup 41-55
13:42   Shooting foul on Keyontae Johnson  
13:44 +1 Emmitt Williams made free throw 42-55
13:25   Keyontae Johnson missed jump shot  
13:23   Defensive rebound by Skylar Mays  
13:05   Darius Days missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:01   Defensive rebound by Florida  
12:34 +2 Andrew Nembhard made driving layup 42-57
12:19   Personal foul on Andrew Nembhard  
12:07   Aundre Hyatt missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:05   Defensive rebound by Tre Mann  
11:45 +3 Kerry Blackshear Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tre Mann 42-60
11:36   Offensive foul on Darius Days  
11:36   Turnover on Darius Days  
11:36   Commercial timeout called  
11:23   Tre Mann missed jump shot  
11:21   Defensive rebound by Trendon Watford  
11:12 +2 Trendon Watford made jump shot 44-60
10:51 +3 Keyontae Johnson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Scottie Lewis 44-63
10:20 +2 Emmitt Williams made layup 46-63
10:03   Personal foul on James Bishop  
9:43   Scottie Lewis missed layup  
9:41   Defensive rebound by Trendon Watford  
9:30   Shooting foul on Keyontae Johnson  
9:30 +1 Emmitt Williams made 1st of 2 free throws 47-63
9:30 +1 Emmitt Williams made 2nd of 2 free throws 48-63
9:03   Keyontae Johnson missed layup  
9:01   Defensive rebound by Trendon Watford  
8:41 +2 Emmitt Williams made turnaround jump shot 50-63
8:25   Lost ball turnover on Tre Mann  
8:12   Javonte Smart missed layup, blocked by Keyontae Johnson  
8:10   Defensive rebound by Noah Locke  
7:46 +2 Andrew Nembhard made jump shot 50-65
7:26 +2 Emmitt Williams made reverse layup 52-65
7:25   30-second timeout called  
7:25   Commercial timeout called  
7:02 +3 Andrew Nembhard made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Keyontae Johnson 52-68
6:42 +3 Javonte Smart made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Skylar Mays 55-68
6:21 +2 Scottie Lewis made layup 55-70
5:52   Personal foul on Kerry Blackshear Jr.  
5:52   Commercial timeout called  
5:34   Jumpball received by LSU  
5:30 +3 James Bishop made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Javonte Smart 58-70
5:12   Noah Locke missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:10   Defensive rebound by Javonte Smart  
5:01 +2 James Bishop made layup 60-70
5:01   Shooting foul on Kerry Blackshear Jr.  
5:01   James Bishop missed free throw  
5:01   Defensive rebound by Noah Locke  
5:02   Personal foul on Trendon Watford  
4:54 +2 Scottie Lewis made alley-oop shot, assist by Andrew Nembhard 60-72
4:33   Skylar Mays missed jump shot  
4:31   Defensive rebound by Noah Locke  
4:20   Personal foul on James Bishop  
4:05   Noah Locke missed jump shot  
4:03   Defensive rebound by Trendon Watford  
3:54   James Bishop missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:52   Defensive rebound by Jason Jitoboh  
3:28 +2 Keyontae Johnson made layup, assist by Andrew Nembhard 60-74
3:12 +2 Emmitt Williams made layup 62-74
3:12   30-second timeout called  
3:12   Commercial timeout called  
3:03 +3 Noah Locke made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Andrew Nembhard 62-77
2:41 +2 Trendon Watford made layup 64-77
2:13   Bad pass turnover on Scottie Lewis, stolen by Skylar Mays  
2:12   Shooting foul on Andrew Nembhard  
2:06   Skylar Mays missed 1st of 2 free throws  
2:06   Skylar Mays missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
2:06   Defensive rebound by Kerry Blackshear Jr.  
1:43 +2 Scottie Lewis made alley-oop shot, assist by Keyontae Johnson 64-79
1:28   Shooting foul on Kerry Blackshear Jr.  
1:28 +1 Emmitt Williams made 1st of 2 free throws 65-79
1:28 +1 Emmitt Williams made 2nd of 2 free throws 66-79
59.0   Shooting foul on James Bishop  
59.0 +1 Andrew Nembhard made 1st of 2 free throws 66-80
59.0   30-second timeout called  
59.0 +1 Andrew Nembhard made 2nd of 2 free throws 66-81
47.0   James Bishop missed layup  
45.0   Defensive rebound by Keyontae Johnson  
19.0   Tre Mann missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16.0   Defensive rebound by LSU  
9.0   James Bishop missed layup, blocked by Keyontae Johnson  
7.0   Offensive rebound by Aundre Hyatt  
6.0   Marshall Graves missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4.0   Offensive rebound by Courtese Cooper  
4.0   Aundre Hyatt missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2.0   Offensive rebound by Courtese Cooper  
0.0   End of period  
Key Players
S. Mays
4 G
K. Blackshear Jr.
24 F
27.7 Min. Per Game 27.7
13.3 Pts. Per Game 13.3
1.7 Ast. Per Game 1.7
7.5 Reb. Per Game 7.5
48.7 Field Goal % 43.6
36.1 Three Point % 31.6
84.1 Free Throw % 79.8