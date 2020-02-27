MD
MINN

No Text

Morsell's late 3 lifts No. 9 Maryland past Minnesota 74-73

  • AP
  • Feb 27, 2020

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) Down by double digits for most of the game and trailing by eight points near the two-minute mark, Maryland could've chalked up an off night at Minnesota to the rigor of Big Ten road play and still returned home in first place.

Darryl Morsell and his teammates refused to concede.

Morsell drained the go-ahead 3-pointer with 1.9 seconds left for No. 9 Maryland on Wednesday night, capping a furious comeback for a 74-73 victory with a 10-1 run over the final 2:06.

''Foul troubles, everything, I didn't know if we were ever going to get over the hump,'' coach Mark Turgeon said. ''But we've got a team of fighters.''

Jalen Smith had 16 points and 12 rebounds, including a soaring rebound and slam with 14.5 seconds remaining that pulled the Terrapins within 73-71. Gabe Kalscheur short-armed the front end of a one-and-one free throw with 12 seconds to go for the Gophers, who missed three foul shots in the final 39 seconds. Then the Terrapins hustled the ball up to find Morsell, who had 13 points and nine rebounds, for the winner from NBA range from the top of the key.

''When it left my hand, honestly, I thought it was going to hit off the backboard and go in,'' Morsell said. ''It looked good. I knew I wasn't going to miss short.''

Said Turgeon: ''Darryl's a warrior. Kid thinks he's going to make every shot.''

Aaron Wiggins scored 16 points and Anthony Cowan Jr. had 10 points, nine assists and six rebounds for Maryland (23-5, 13-4), which maintained a two-game lead for first place in the Big Ten with three games to go. This was the the third comeback victory from 15-plus points by the Terrapins this season, and the 17-point deficit overcome marked their largest of the last 10 years, according to ESPN research.

''This game already told us what we knew about each other. Everybody's tough,'' Smith said. ''We play with a lot of grit. Even if we're down, we're always going to fight back.''

Daniel Oturu had 28 points and 11 rebounds and Marcus Carr added 19 points and seven assists for Minnesota (13-14, 7-10), which saw its NCAA Tournament hope all but disappear with a third straight excruciating home defeat.

''Different levels of devastation. It's been very, very difficult. We could have won all three of them. So I feel for our guys. They're playing hard,'' said coach Richard Pitino, who declined to make players available to reporters. ''I've just got to get them back and get them positive again.''

The Terrapins missed seven of eight shots in the closing stretch, until Smith's dunk. Missing 12 of their first 13 tries from 3-point range, they trailed by as many as 17 points in the first half and still by 16 points with 15:55 to go on Kalscheur's 3-pointer that made it 54-38.

The Gophers, who faltered late in their last two home contests against Iowa and Indiana by, let another opponent climb back in the game with a shooting dropoff and some unforced turnovers. Wiggins intercepted a cross-court pass by Carr and went the other way for a one-handed slam, bringing Maryland within 66-62. That was the closest the Terrapins had been since 6-4.

Oturu made two free throws to push the lead back to 72-64 with 2:06 left, but Wiggins answered with a 3-pointer. Kalscheur fouled Cowan, who made two foul shots to bring Maryland within 72-69 with 45 seconds to go, and a backcourt turnover by Minnesota under heavy pressure gave the Terrapins the chance to tie.

Smith's 3-pointer clanged off the rim, and Kalscheur grabbed the rebound. He made one of two free throws and blocked Cowan's shot on the other end with 29 seconds left, seemingly putting the Gophers in safe mode.

STRONG START

Entering the game with the worst field-goal percentage in Big Ten play - and second-worst from 3-point range - the Gophers made six of their first seven shots from behind the arc. Isaiah Ihnen, a lanky freshman from Germany who has worked his way into significant playing time lately, made his first three 3-point attempts. The last one put Minnesota up 21-8. He missed his next four.

Carr found Jarvis Omersa on a fast break for an alley-oop that ignited the crowd, gave Minnesota a 23-12 lead and put Carr in a tie with Arrriel McDonald (1993-94) for the program's all-time single-season assist mark. Carr made the record his own a little later, with 182.

The Terrapins, meanwhile, were out of sorts. Turgeon was whistled for a technical less than four minutes in for arguing Smith's second foul. Cowan was teed up, too, after he made a layup, crash-landed against the stanchion under the basket and kicked in frustration at a cameraman after his feet were tangled in the cord.

COWAN STREAK

Cowan, the senior point guard, started his 127th consecutive game to set the all-time program record. He passed Keith Booth, who played from 1993-97.

BIG PICTURE

Maryland: Cowan had his second consecutive quiet game, going just 2 for 15 from the floor to fall to 3 for 19 over his last two contests. Wiggins came through again off the bench. He had 20 points on 7-for-15 shooting at Ohio State on Sunday.

Minnesota: After being outscored 11-0 over the final 5 1/2 minutes in a 58-55 loss to Iowa, blowing a 10-point first-half lead in a 68-56 loss to Indiana and now this, the Gophers have not only spoiled their season but put the future of Pitino in question. They've made the NCAA Tournament twice in his first six seasons.

''I'm very very confident in what we're doing here. I think our guys are really good kids and getting better,'' Pitino said. ''We can't worry about that. We've got to move on to the next one.''

UP NEXT

Maryland: Hosts No. 24 Michigan State on Saturday night. Maryland is 15-0 at home. The last time the team went undefeated at home was the 2001-02 season, when the Terps won the national championship.

Minnesota: Plays at Wisconsin on Sunday evening.

---

More AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

1st Half
MD Terrapins 31
MINN Golden Gophers 47

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Minnesota  
19:32 +3 Marcus Carr made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Gabe Kalscheur 0-3
19:11   Personal foul on Alihan Demir  
19:09   Personal foul on Alihan Demir  
19:01 +2 Darryl Morsell made dunk, assist by Anthony Cowan Jr. 2-3
18:44   Lost ball turnover on Gabe Kalscheur, stolen by Anthony Cowan Jr.  
18:14 +2 Jalen Smith made jump shot 4-3
17:53 +3 Isaiah Ihnen made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marcus Carr 4-6
17:25   Bad pass turnover on Anthony Cowan Jr.  
16:59 +3 Isaiah Ihnen made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Gabe Kalscheur 4-9
16:32   Bad pass turnover on Darryl Morsell, stolen by Marcus Carr  
16:25   Personal foul on Jalen Smith  
16:25 +3 Marcus Carr made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Daniel Oturu 4-12
16:03   Donta Scott missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:02   Defensive rebound by Minnesota  
16:02   Personal foul on Jalen Smith  
16:02   Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Maryland  
16:02 +1 Marcus Carr made 1st of 2 free throws 4-13
16:02   Marcus Carr missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
16:02   Offensive rebound by Minnesota  
15:51 +2 Daniel Oturu made turnaround jump shot, assist by Payton Willis 4-15
15:20   Donta Scott missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:18   Defensive rebound by Daniel Oturu  
15:13   Marcus Carr missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Darryl Morsell  
15:11   Defensive rebound by Anthony Cowan Jr.  
15:06   Eric Ayala missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:04   Offensive rebound by Anthony Cowan Jr.  
14:59 +2 Donta Scott made layup, assist by Anthony Cowan Jr. 6-15
14:34 +3 Daniel Oturu made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Isaiah Ihnen 6-18
14:15   Commercial timeout called  
14:03   Darryl Morsell missed running Jump Shot  
14:01   Offensive rebound by Darryl Morsell  
14:01   Shooting foul on Isaiah Ihnen  
14:01 +1 Darryl Morsell made 1st of 2 free throws 7-18
14:01 +1 Darryl Morsell made 2nd of 2 free throws 8-18
13:46 +3 Isaiah Ihnen made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marcus Carr 8-21
13:26   Anthony Cowan Jr. missed driving layup  
13:24   Defensive rebound by Daniel Oturu  
13:13   Isaiah Ihnen missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:11   Defensive rebound by Darryl Morsell  
13:05   Shooting foul on Gabe Kalscheur  
13:05 +1 Anthony Cowan Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 9-21
13:05 +1 Anthony Cowan Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 10-21
12:45   Payton Willis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:43   Offensive rebound by Isaiah Ihnen  
12:32   Personal foul on Joshua Tomaic  
12:17   Daniel Oturu missed jump shot  
12:15   Defensive rebound by Anthony Cowan Jr.  
12:10   Darryl Morsell missed layup  
12:08   Offensive rebound by Joshua Tomaic  
12:08 +2 Joshua Tomaic made tip-in 12-21
11:37   Daniel Oturu missed fade-away jump shot  
11:35   Defensive rebound by Joshua Tomaic  
11:28   Hakim Hart missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:25   Offensive rebound by Maryland  
11:25   Commercial timeout called  
11:17   Aaron Wiggins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:15   Defensive rebound by Tre' Williams  
10:59   Isaiah Ihnen missed floating jump shot  
10:57   Offensive rebound by Isaiah Ihnen  
10:48   Payton Willis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:46   Defensive rebound by Darryl Morsell  
10:34   Anthony Cowan Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:32   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Ihnen  
10:16   Bad pass turnover on Tre' Williams, stolen by Aaron Wiggins  
10:08   Darryl Morsell missed layup  
10:06   Offensive rebound by Anthony Cowan Jr.  
10:06   Anthony Cowan Jr. missed layup  
10:04   Offensive rebound by Hakim Hart  
10:04   Hakim Hart missed layup  
10:02   Defensive rebound by Marcus Carr  
9:58 +2 Jarvis Omersa made dunk, assist by Marcus Carr 12-23
9:26   Hakim Hart missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:24   Defensive rebound by Marcus Carr  
9:04   Bad pass turnover on Gabe Kalscheur, stolen by Aaron Wiggins  
8:59 +2 Aaron Wiggins made layup, assist by Eric Ayala 14-23
8:58   30-second timeout called  
8:31 +2 Marcus Carr made driving layup 14-25
8:03 +3 Eric Ayala made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Anthony Cowan Jr. 17-25
7:40   Offensive foul on Marcus Carr  
7:40   Turnover on Marcus Carr  
7:41   Commercial timeout called  
7:23   Bad pass turnover on Aaron Wiggins  
7:11   Gabe Kalscheur missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:09   Defensive rebound by Donta Scott  
6:58   Eric Ayala missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:56   Offensive rebound by Donta Scott  
6:53   Jumpball received by Maryland  
6:53   Offensive foul on Darryl Morsell  
6:53   Turnover on Darryl Morsell  
6:32 +2 Daniel Oturu made running Jump Shot 17-27
6:16   Personal foul on Gabe Kalscheur  
6:01   Anthony Cowan Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:59   Defensive rebound by Daniel Oturu  
5:51   Bad pass turnover on Gabe Kalscheur, stolen by Anthony Cowan Jr.  
5:51   Personal foul on Isaiah Ihnen  
5:51 +1 Anthony Cowan Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 18-27
5:51 +1 Anthony Cowan Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 19-27
5:30 +3 Payton Willis made 3-pt. jump shot 19-30
5:02   Darryl Morsell missed layup  
5:00   Offensive rebound by Darryl Morsell  
4:59   Darryl Morsell missed dunk  
4:59   Offensive rebound by Darryl Morsell  
4:59   Darryl Morsell missed dunk  
4:57   Defensive rebound by Tre' Williams  
4:40   Tre' Williams missed driving layup  
4:38   Offensive rebound by Daniel Oturu  
4:38   Shooting foul on Anthony Cowan Jr.  
4:38 +1 Daniel Oturu made 1st of 2 free throws 19-31
4:38 +1 Daniel Oturu made 2nd of 2 free throws 19-32
4:24   Darryl Morsell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:22   Offensive rebound by Aaron Wiggins  
4:22   Eric Ayala missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:20   Offensive rebound by Joshua Tomaic  
4:18   Anthony Cowan Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:16   Defensive rebound by Tre' Williams  
4:15   Personal foul on Joshua Tomaic  
4:15 +1 Tre' Williams made 1st of 2 free throws 19-33
4:15   Tre' Williams missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
4:15   Defensive rebound by Darryl Morsell  
3:54   Anthony Cowan Jr. missed driving layup  
3:53   Defensive rebound by Jarvis Omersa  
3:53   Personal foul on Jalen Smith  
3:53   Commercial timeout called  
3:53   Jarvis Omersa missed free throw  
3:53   Defensive rebound by Darryl Morsell  
3:42 +2 Anthony Cowan Jr. made layup, assist by Darryl Morsell 21-33
3:24 +2 Daniel Oturu made jump shot, assist by Jarvis Omersa 21-35
3:04 +2 Aaron Wiggins made turnaround jump shot 23-35
2:36 +2 Marcus Carr made driving layup 23-37
2:22   Personal foul on Tre' Williams  
2:22 +1 Aaron Wiggins made 1st of 2 free throws 24-37
2:22 +1 Aaron Wiggins made 2nd of 2 free throws 25-37
2:03 +2 Daniel Oturu made driving layup 25-39
1:51   Bad pass turnover on Aaron Wiggins, stolen by Payton Willis  
1:47   Payton Willis missed floating jump shot  
1:45   Offensive rebound by Alihan Demir  
1:43 +2 Alihan Demir made dunk 25-41
1:40   30-second timeout called  
1:30 +3 Aaron Wiggins made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Anthony Cowan Jr. 28-41
1:09   Jarvis Omersa missed turnaround jump shot  
1:07   Offensive rebound by Minnesota  
1:07   Personal foul on Joshua Tomaic  
1:07 +1 Daniel Oturu made 1st of 2 free throws 28-42
1:07 +1 Daniel Oturu made 2nd of 2 free throws 28-43
54.0 +2 Anthony Cowan Jr. made driving layup 30-43
53.0   Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Anthony Cowan Jr.  
53.0 +1 Marcus Carr made 1st of 2 free throws 30-44
53.0 +1 Marcus Carr made 2nd of 2 free throws 30-45
44.0 +2 Marcus Carr made floating jump shot 30-47
29.0   Shooting foul on Payton Willis  
29.0   Hakim Hart missed 1st of 2 free throws  
29.0 +1 Hakim Hart made 2nd of 2 free throws 31-47
1.0   Isaiah Ihnen missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0.0   Defensive rebound by Eric Ayala  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
MD Terrapins 43
MINN Golden Gophers 26

Time Team Play Score
19:45   Personal foul on Eric Ayala  
19:29   Alihan Demir missed jump shot  
19:27   Defensive rebound by Jalen Smith  
19:10   Donta Scott missed hook shot  
19:08   Offensive rebound by Donta Scott  
19:08 +2 Donta Scott made dunk 33-47
18:51   Violation on Unknown  
18:45   Gabe Kalscheur missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:43   Defensive rebound by Donta Scott  
18:29 +3 Donta Scott made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Eric Ayala 36-47
18:11 +2 Daniel Oturu made jump shot, assist by Alihan Demir 36-49
17:51   Personal foul on Gabe Kalscheur  
17:32   Anthony Cowan Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:30   Defensive rebound by Payton Willis  
17:24   Payton Willis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:21   Offensive rebound by Minnesota  
17:14   Marcus Carr missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:12   Defensive rebound by Jalen Smith  
16:59 +2 Darryl Morsell made jump shot, assist by Anthony Cowan Jr. 38-49
16:37 +2 Daniel Oturu made jump shot, assist by Payton Willis 38-51
16:12   Jalen Smith missed layup, blocked by Payton Willis  
16:10   Offensive rebound by Donta Scott  
16:07   Donta Scott missed dunk  
16:05   Defensive rebound by Payton Willis  
15:57 +3 Gabe Kalscheur made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marcus Carr 38-54
15:46   30-second timeout called  
15:46   Commercial timeout called  
15:32 +2 Jalen Smith made hook shot, assist by Aaron Wiggins 40-54
15:11   Bad pass turnover on Marcus Carr, stolen by Anthony Cowan Jr.  
15:02   Personal foul on Marcus Carr  
15:03   Commercial timeout called  
14:51   Shooting foul on Daniel Oturu  
14:51 +1 Jalen Smith made 1st of 2 free throws 41-54
14:51 +1 Jalen Smith made 2nd of 2 free throws 42-54
14:32   Alihan Demir missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:30   Defensive rebound by Eric Ayala  
14:21 +2 Eric Ayala made driving layup 44-54
14:01 +2 Daniel Oturu made layup, assist by Payton Willis 44-56
13:35 +2 Jalen Smith made driving layup 46-56
13:18 +3 Gabe Kalscheur made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Payton Willis 46-59
12:56   Jalen Smith missed dunk  
12:55   Offensive rebound by Jalen Smith  
12:55   Shooting foul on Alihan Demir  
12:55 +1 Jalen Smith made 1st of 2 free throws 47-59
12:55 +1 Jalen Smith made 2nd of 2 free throws 48-59
12:43   Personal foul on Donta Scott  
12:35   Payton Willis missed floating jump shot  
12:33   Offensive rebound by Payton Willis  
12:23   Payton Willis missed tip-in  
12:23   Defensive rebound by Jalen Smith  
12:23   Anthony Cowan Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:21   Defensive rebound by Daniel Oturu  
12:10   Marcus Carr missed jump shot  
12:08   Defensive rebound by Jalen Smith  
11:56   Donta Scott missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:54   Defensive rebound by Payton Willis  
11:31   Isaiah Ihnen missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:29   Defensive rebound by Aaron Wiggins  
11:22   Aaron Wiggins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:20   Offensive rebound by Donta Scott  
11:15 +2 Aaron Wiggins made hook shot, assist by Anthony Cowan Jr. 50-59
11:05   30-second timeout called  
11:05   Commercial timeout called  
10:47   Backcourt turnover on Daniel Oturu  
10:32   Jalen Smith missed layup, blocked by Daniel Oturu  
10:30   Defensive rebound by Daniel Oturu  
10:21 +3 Daniel Oturu made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marcus Carr 50-62
9:59   Bad pass turnover on Aaron Wiggins, stolen by Isaiah Ihnen  
9:52   Marcus Carr missed driving layup, blocked by Aaron Wiggins  
9:50   Offensive rebound by Minnesota  
9:47   Marcus Carr missed driving layup  
9:45   Offensive rebound by Isaiah Ihnen  
9:31   Bad pass turnover on Marcus Carr, stolen by Jalen Smith  
9:25   Anthony Cowan Jr. missed layup, blocked by Isaiah Ihnen  
9:23   Offensive rebound by Darryl Morsell  
9:23   Darryl Morsell missed layup, blocked by Daniel Oturu  
9:22   Defensive rebound by Gabe Kalscheur  
9:21   Personal foul on Hakim Hart  
9:06   Marcus Carr missed driving layup, blocked by Jalen Smith  
9:05   Offensive rebound by Minnesota  
9:00 +2 Marcus Carr made floating jump shot 50-64
8:39 +2 Donta Scott made layup 52-64
8:16   Isaiah Ihnen missed driving layup, blocked by Jalen Smith  
8:14   Defensive rebound by Jalen Smith  
8:08 +3 Jalen Smith made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Anthony Cowan Jr. 55-64
7:41   Lost ball turnover on Marcus Carr  
7:41   Commercial timeout called  
7:24   Shooting foul on Marcus Carr  
7:24 +1 Darryl Morsell made 1st of 2 free throws 56-64
7:24   Darryl Morsell missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
7:23