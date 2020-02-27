MIZZOU
VANDY

No Text

Missouri beats Vandy 61-52 for 1st SEC road win of season

  • AP
  • Feb 27, 2020

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) Cuonzo Martin and his assistant coaches hadn't talked about Missouri needing to win a road game in the Southeastern Conference.

That doesn't make the Tigers' first league victory in nearly a year any less important.

Xavier Pinson scored 15 of his 17 points in the second half, and the Missouri Tigers beat Vanderbilt 61-52 Wednesday night.

The Tigers (14-14, 6-9) had not won away from Columbia since a victory at Georgia on March 6, 2019. Now Missouri has won four straight against Vanderbilt giving the Tigers their longest current winning streak against any SEC team. Martin, the Tigers third-year coach, also improved to 6-2 all-time against the Commodores.

“It was important just to win the game first and foremost to keep pushing, keep getting better,” Martin said. “I think we've gotten better as a team, but to always get a road win is not an easy thing. And for us I think it was becoming more mental."

Reed Nikko added 14 points for Missouri.

Vanderbilt (9-19, 1-14) lost its sixth straight after leading by as many as nine in the first half. The Commodores went cold making only one bucket in 12:27 spanning the end of the first half and deep into the second.

Coach Jerry Stackhouse called it a disappointing loss.

“Sound like a broken record,” Stackhouse said. “Did some things in the first half, come out in the second half and didn't execute quite as well on either end offensively or defensively. But we were pretty good for most of possessions defensively, but we didn't secure the rebound. That was probably our biggest nemesis tonight.”

Scotty Pippen Jr. led Vanderbilt with 19 points, and Saben Lee added 14.

Vanderbilt jumped out to a 28-17 lead thanks to Pippen scoring 15 in the first half, his last coming with 3:59 left. But the Commodores went cold and didn't make another bucket the rest of the half. Missouri scored seven straight to pull within 28-27 at halftime.

The Commodores' shooting woes continued in the second half with Lee's layup with 19:06 the only made bucket by Vanderbilt until walk-on Drew Weikert's layup with 11:32 left. Missouri went on an 11-1 run and led by as much as 42-33 on a three-point play by Nikko with 13:31 to go.

Vanderbilt stayed close at the free throw line. Ejike Obinna dunked to pull Vanderbilt within 53-48 with 3:40 remaining. But he missed the free throw after being fouled, and the Commodores never got closer down the stretch as Missouri padded the lead to as many as 10 in the final two minutes.

Martin said Missouri must improve at finishing games, something they struggled with against LSU and Arkansas. He noted they didn't finish well against Vanderbilt.

“To give ourselves a chance, we got to continue to do a better job of not turning the ball over down the stretch executing,” Martin said. “We did a better job in this game than the previous two road games of executing on the defensive side of the ball. I think that was the difference.”

BIG PICTURE

Missouri: The Tigers came in ranked 22nd nationally defending the 3, allowing teams to shoot only 29.4%. They held Vanderbilt to 19% (4 of 21) outside the arc. ... They also outrebounded Vanderbilt 42-27.

Vanderbilt: The Commodores rank 10th in the SEC at the free throw line, shooting 69.3%. They shot only 55% against Missouri (16 of 29). They were even worse shooting from the floor in the second half, making only 6 of 18 (33%).

UP NEXT

Missouri hosts Mississippi State on Saturday afternoon.

Vanderbilt starts a two-game road swing Saturday at Ole Miss.

--

Follow Teresa M. Walker at www.twitter.com/teresamwalker

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/MarchMadness and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

1st Half
MIZZOU Tigers 27
VANDY Commodores 28

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Missouri  
20:00 +2 Reed Nikko made layup, assist by Dru Smith 2-0
19:37   Saben Lee missed layup, blocked by Reed Nikko  
19:35   Defensive rebound by Reed Nikko  
19:24   Xavier Pinson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:22   Defensive rebound by Dylan Disu  
19:15   Scotty Pippen Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:13   Defensive rebound by Reed Nikko  
18:58   Xavier Pinson missed jump shot  
18:56   Defensive rebound by Saben Lee  
18:47 +2 Scotty Pippen Jr. made jump shot 2-2
18:05   Bad pass turnover on Kobe Brown  
17:48 +2 Ejike Obinna made layup, assist by Dylan Disu 2-4
17:15   Javon Pickett missed layup  
17:13   Offensive rebound by Javon Pickett  
17:11 +2 Javon Pickett made layup 4-4
17:04 +2 Saben Lee made layup 4-6
16:51   Bad pass turnover on Kobe Brown  
16:26   Personal foul on Javon Pickett  
16:22   Dylan Disu missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:20   Defensive rebound by Javon Pickett  
16:10   Dru Smith missed layup  
16:08   Defensive rebound by Dylan Disu  
16:03   Maxwell Evans missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:01   Defensive rebound by Kobe Brown  
15:50   Kobe Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:48   Defensive rebound by Maxwell Evans  
15:40   Maxwell Evans missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:38   Defensive rebound by Reed Nikko  
15:19 +3 Mark Smith made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dru Smith 7-6
15:00   Bad pass turnover on Saben Lee, stolen by Javon Pickett  
14:52   Javon Pickett missed layup, blocked by Dylan Disu  
14:50   Defensive rebound by Ejike Obinna  
14:42   Dylan Disu missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:40   Defensive rebound by Kobe Brown  
14:21   Jumpball received by Vanderbilt  
14:21   Lost ball turnover on Javon Pickett, stolen by Maxwell Evans  
14:21   Commercial timeout called  
14:10   Traveling violation turnover on Dylan Disu  
13:57   Shooting foul on Jordan Wright  
13:57 +1 Xavier Pinson made 1st of 2 free throws 8-6
13:57 +1 Xavier Pinson made 2nd of 2 free throws 9-6
13:43   Saben Lee missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:41   Defensive rebound by Xavier Pinson  
13:23   Shooting foul on Jordan Wright  
13:23   Jeremiah Tilmon missed 1st of 2 free throws  
13:23   Jeremiah Tilmon missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
13:23   Defensive rebound by Dylan Disu  
13:03   Dylan Disu missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:01   Defensive rebound by Javon Pickett  
12:54   Offensive foul on Xavier Pinson  
12:54   Turnover on Xavier Pinson  
12:32   Braelee Albert missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:30   Defensive rebound by Xavier Pinson  
12:16   Javon Pickett missed layup  
12:14   Defensive rebound by Jordan Wright  
12:04   Jordan Wright missed layup, blocked by Jeremiah Tilmon  
12:02   Defensive rebound by Javon Pickett  
11:42   Commercial timeout called  
11:36   Dru Smith missed jump shot  
11:34   Defensive rebound by Dylan Disu  
11:06 +3 Saben Lee made 3-pt. jump shot 9-9
10:48   Javon Pickett missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:46   Defensive rebound by Dylan Disu  
10:32   Braelee Albert missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:30   Defensive rebound by Javon Pickett  
10:17 +2 Reed Nikko made dunk, assist by Mitchell Smith 11-9
10:17   Shooting foul on Jordan Wright  
10:17 +1 Reed Nikko made 1st of 2 free throws 12-9
10:08   Personal foul on Parker Braun  
9:48   Saben Lee missed dunk  
9:46   Defensive rebound by Mark Smith  
9:28   Lost ball turnover on Mark Smith, stolen by Scotty Pippen Jr.  
9:19 +2 Scotty Pippen Jr. made dunk 12-11
9:04 +2 Dru Smith made jump shot 14-11
8:35 +3 Scotty Pippen Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Braelee Albert 14-14
8:12 +2 Javon Pickett made jump shot 16-14
7:38   Braelee Albert missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:36   Shot clock violation turnover on Vanderbilt  
7:22   Bad pass turnover on Dru Smith  
7:22   Bad pass turnover on Dru Smith  
6:54   Scotty Pippen Jr. missed jump shot  
6:52   Offensive rebound by Ejike Obinna  
6:52   Personal foul on Parker Braun  
6:36 +3 Scotty Pippen Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Maxwell Evans 16-17
6:19   Mark Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:17   Defensive rebound by Maxwell Evans  
6:05 +2 Scotty Pippen Jr. made layup 16-19
6:05   Shooting foul on Kobe Brown  
6:05   Scotty Pippen Jr. missed free throw  
6:05   Defensive rebound by Mitchell Smith  
5:52   Dru Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:50   Offensive rebound by Mitchell Smith  
5:47   Bad pass turnover on Mitchell Smith, stolen by Scotty Pippen Jr.  
5:43   Shooting foul on Xavier Pinson  
5:43 +1 Scotty Pippen Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 16-20
5:43   Scotty Pippen Jr. missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
5:43   Defensive rebound by Jeremiah Tilmon  
5:30   Dru Smith missed layup  
5:28   Offensive rebound by Jeremiah Tilmon  
5:24 +2 Jeremiah Tilmon made layup 18-20
5:16   Personal foul on Mark Smith  
5:16 +1 Maxwell Evans made 1st of 2 free throws 18-21
5:16 +1 Maxwell Evans made 2nd of 2 free throws 18-22
5:09   Mark Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:07   Defensive rebound by Maxwell Evans  
4:49 +3 Dylan Disu made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Maxwell Evans 18-25
4:24   Javon Pickett missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:22   Defensive rebound by Dylan Disu  
3:59 +2 Scotty Pippen Jr. made jump shot 18-27
3:42 +2 Mark Smith made layup 20-27
3:13   Commercial timeout called  
3:12   Dylan Disu missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:10   Defensive rebound by Missouri  
2:51   Shooting foul on Dylan Disu  
2:51 +1 Mitchell Smith made 1st of 3 free throws 21-27
2:51 +1 Mitchell Smith made 2nd of 3 free throws 22-27
2:51 +1 Mitchell Smith made 3rd of 3 free throws 23-27
2:29   Maxwell Evans missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:27   Defensive rebound by Dru Smith  
2:16   Dru Smith missed jump shot, blocked by Ejike Obinna  
2:14   Defensive rebound by Saben Lee  
2:01   Offensive foul on Dylan Disu  
2:01   Turnover on Dylan Disu  
1:45 +2 Dru Smith made jump shot 25-27
1:14   Shooting foul on Kobe Brown  
1:14 +1 Maxwell Evans made 1st of 2 free throws 25-28
1:14   Maxwell Evans missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
1:14   Defensive rebound by Reed Nikko  
59.0 +2 Dru Smith made jump shot 27-28
37.0   Saben Lee missed 3-pt. jump shot  
35.0   Defensive rebound by Javon Pickett  
19.0   Personal foul on Reed Nikko  
21.0   Dru Smith missed layup  
19.0   Defensive rebound by Ejike Obinna  
19.0   Personal foul on Reed Nikko  
19.0   Ejike Obinna missed free throw  
19.0   Defensive rebound by Mitchell Smith  
7.0   Dru Smith missed jump shot  
5.0   Defensive rebound by Braelee Albert  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
MIZZOU Tigers 34
VANDY Commodores 24

Time Team Play Score
19:51   Personal foul on Dylan Disu  
19:48   Personal foul on Dylan Disu  
19:41 +2 Reed Nikko made dunk, assist by Xavier Pinson 29-28
19:18   Saben Lee missed jump shot  
19:16   Defensive rebound by Xavier Pinson  
19:11   Kobe Brown missed jump shot  
19:09   Defensive rebound by Maxwell Evans  
19:04 +2 Saben Lee made layup, assist by Maxwell Evans 29-30
18:45   Xavier Pinson missed layup  
18:43   Defensive rebound by Vanderbilt  
18:27   Bad pass turnover on Saben Lee  
18:16 +2 Xavier Pinson made jump shot 31-30
17:49   Shooting foul on Reed Nikko  
17:49 +1 Ejike Obinna made 1st of 2 free throws 31-31
17:49 +1 Ejike Obinna made 2nd of 2 free throws 31-32
17:32   3-second violation turnover on Reed Nikko  
17:20   Shooting foul on Dru Smith  
17:20   Scotty Pippen Jr. missed 1st of 2 free throws  
17:20   Scotty Pippen Jr. missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
17:20   Defensive rebound by Mitchell Smith  
17:03 +3 Xavier Pinson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Mitchell Smith 34-32
16:30   Jordan Wright missed layup  
16:28   Defensive rebound by Mitchell Smith  
16:22 +2 Xavier Pinson made layup 36-32
15:58   Jordan Wright missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:56   Defensive rebound by Xavier Pinson  
15:50   Bad pass turnover on Xavier Pinson  
15:50   Commercial timeout called  
15:31   Shooting foul on Xavier Pinson  
15:13   Scotty Pippen Jr. missed 1st of 2 free throws  
15:04   Scotty Pippen Jr. missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
15:04   Defensive rebound by Mitchell Smith  
15:17   Xavier Pinson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:15   Defensive rebound by Maxwell Evans  
15:08   Shooting foul on Jeremiah Tilmon  
15:08   Saben Lee missed 1st of 2 free throws  
15:08 +1 Saben Lee made 2nd of 2 free throws 36-33
14:42   Traveling violation turnover on Jeremiah Tilmon  
14:30   Offensive foul on Braelee Albert  
14:30   Turnover on Braelee Albert  
14:12 +3 Dru Smith made 3-pt. jump shot 39-33
13:49   Saben Lee missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:47   Defensive rebound by Javon Pickett  
13:31 +2 Reed Nikko made layup, assist by Parker Braun 41-33
13:31   Shooting foul on Ejike Obinna  
13:31 +1 Reed Nikko made free throw 42-33
13:06   Shooting foul on Reed Nikko  
13:06 +1 Jordan Wright made 1st of 2 free throws 42-34
13:06 +1 Jordan Wright made 2nd of 2 free throws 42-35
13:01   Personal foul on Jordan Wright  
12:40   Dru Smith missed jump shot  
12:38   Defensive rebound by Saben Lee  
12:31   Lost ball turnover on Saben Lee, stolen by Dru Smith  
12:05   Jumpball received by Vanderbilt  
12:05   Lost ball turnover on Dru Smith, stolen by Drew Weikert  
11:41   Personal foul on Xavier Pinson  
11:41   Commercial timeout called  
11:30 +2 Drew Weikert made jump shot 42-37
11:11   Out of bounds turnover on Dru Smith  
10:44   Maxwell Evans missed layup  
10:42   Defensive rebound by Mitchell Smith  
10:17   Kobe Brown missed layup  
10:15   Offensive rebound by Kobe Brown  
10:09 +2 Kobe Brown made layup 44-37
10:03   Lost ball turnover on Saben Lee, stolen by Dru Smith  
9:52   Personal foul on Drew Weikert  
9:45   Mitchell Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:43   Offensive rebound by Mitchell Smith  
9:35 +3 Mitchell Smith made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dru Smith 47-37
9:02   Scotty Pippen Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:00   Defensive rebound by Javon Pickett  
8:37   Bad pass turnover on Dru Smith, stolen by Maxwell Evans  
8:37   Offensive foul on Scotty Pippen Jr.  
8:37   Turnover on Scotty Pippen Jr.  
8:28   Javon Pickett missed jump shot  
8:26   Defensive rebound by Scotty Pippen Jr.  
8:20 +2 Saben Lee made layup 47-39
7:58   Mitchell Smith missed jump shot  
7:56   Defensive rebound by Saben Lee  
7:40   Saben Lee missed jump shot, blocked by Dru Smith  
7:38   Offensive rebound by Vanderbilt  
7:40   Commercial timeout called  
7:36 +2 Saben Lee made layup 47-41
7:12 +2 Xavier Pinson made jump shot 49-41
6:53   Personal foul on Dru Smith  
6:53 +1 Saben Lee made 1st of 2 free throws 49-42
6:53   Saben Lee missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
6:53   Defensive rebound by Mitchell Smith  
6:30   Torrence Watson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:28   Offensive rebound by Dru Smith  
6:11   Xavier Pinson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:09   Defensive rebound by Maxwell Evans  
5:42   Shooting foul on Dru Smith  
5:42 +1 Scotty Pippen Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 49-43
5:42 +1 Scotty Pippen Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 49-44
5:22   Xavier Pinson missed jump shot  
5:20   Offensive rebound by Reed Nikko  
5:17 +2 Reed Nikko made tip-in 51-44
5:08   Scotty Pippen Jr. missed layup  
5:06   Offensive rebound by Ejike Obinna  
5:02 +2 Ejike Obinna made tip-in 51-46
4:37   Dru Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:35   Offensive rebound by Mitchell Smith  
4:21 +2 Xavier Pinson made layup 53-46
4:12   Offensive foul on Scotty Pippen Jr.  
4:12   Turnover on Scotty Pippen Jr.  
3:51   Dru Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:49   Defensive rebound by Maxwell Evans  
3:40 +2 Ejike Obinna made dunk, assist by Saben Lee 53-48
3:39   Shooting foul on Mitchell Smith  
3:39   Commercial timeout called  
3:39   Ejike Obinna missed free throw  
3:39   Defensive rebound by Kobe Brown  
3:18 +2 Xavier Pinson made layup 55-48
3:11   Offensive foul on Saben Lee  
3:11   Turnover on Saben Lee  
3:05   Shooting foul on Ejike Obinna  
3:05 +1 Kobe Brown made 1st of 2 free throws 56-48
3:05 +1 Kobe Brown made 2nd of 2 free throws 57-48
2:49   Saben Lee missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:47   Defensive rebound by Javon Pickett