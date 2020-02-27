NMEX
Tomes buries deep 3 and Air Force rallies to 60-58 win

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) Sid Tomes hit back-to-back 3-pointers, including the game-winner from well beyond the arc and Air Force rallied past New Mexico 60-58 Wednesday night.

Air Force closed on an 8-0 run over the final two minutes, Ryan Swan scored 14 points and grabbed 11 rebounds while Tomes added 10 points and 10 rebounds, scoring all his points after halftime.

Lavelle Scottie had 16 points and nine rebounds for Air Force (11-18, 5-12 Mountain West Conference). Scottie has scored 1,499 points in 125 games for the Falcons. Only six Air Force players have broken past 1,500 points.

New Mexico had two chances to win in the final eight seconds but JaQuan Lyle lost the handle as he set up for a 3-pointer from the right elbow about seven seconds left. Lyle quickly snatched at the ball and put up a hurried 3 that banged off the front of the rim. Jordan Arroyo grabbed the carom but his putback also hit the front rim and time expired during a scrum for the ball.

New Mexico scored a season-low 25 points in the second half. Lyle finished with 18 points, eight rebounds and six assists for the Lobos (17-13, 6-11), whose losing streak reached five games. Vance Jackson added 16 points.

Air Force finishes out the regular season against Colorado State on the road on Saturday. New Mexico finishes out the regular season against Utah State at home on Saturday.

---

---

1st Half
NMEX Lobos 33
AF Falcons 28

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by New Mexico  
19:31 +3 JaQuan Lyle made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Makuach Maluach 3-0
19:29 +2 Ryan Swan made layup, assist by Caleb Morris 3-2
19:03   Corey Manigault missed layup  
19:01   Defensive rebound by Ryan Swan  
18:35   A.J. Walker missed jump shot  
18:33   Defensive rebound by JaQuan Lyle  
18:28   Personal foul on A.J. Walker  
18:26   Personal foul on A.J. Walker  
18:20 +2 Makuach Maluach made layup, assist by JaQuan Lyle 5-2
17:50 +2 LeSean Brown made hook shot, assist by Caleb Morris 5-4
17:33   Keith McGee missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:31   Defensive rebound by Sid Tomes  
17:20   Personal foul on Keith McGee  
17:06 +3 Caleb Morris made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Sid Tomes 5-7
16:34   Makuach Maluach missed jump shot  
16:32   Defensive rebound by Lavelle Scottie  
16:21 +2 Ryan Swan made layup, assist by Lavelle Scottie 5-9
16:03   JaQuan Lyle missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:01   Defensive rebound by Lavelle Scottie  
15:43   LeSean Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:41   Offensive rebound by Air Force  
15:41   Commercial timeout called  
15:37 +2 Lavelle Scottie made jump shot, assist by Caleb Morris 5-11
15:19   Zane Martin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:17   Defensive rebound by Caleb Morris  
15:11   Shooting foul on Zane Martin  
15:11 +1 LeSean Brown made 1st of 2 free throws 5-12
15:11   LeSean Brown missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
15:11   Offensive rebound by Ryan Swan  
15:05   Out of bounds turnover on Lavelle Scottie  
14:44   Zane Martin missed layup  
14:42   Defensive rebound by Lavelle Scottie  
14:21 +3 Lavelle Scottie made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Sid Tomes 5-15
14:00   Bad pass turnover on JaQuan Lyle, stolen by Sid Tomes  
13:51   Lavelle Scottie missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:49   Defensive rebound by Jordan Arroyo  
13:41   Vance Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:39   Defensive rebound by LeSean Brown  
13:21   Caleb Morris missed jump shot  
13:19   Defensive rebound by JaQuan Lyle  
13:10   Vance Jackson missed reverse layup  
13:08   Defensive rebound by Ryan Swan  
13:00 +2 Lavelle Scottie made layup, assist by Caleb Morris 5-17
12:44   JaQuan Lyle missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:42   Defensive rebound by Sid Tomes  
12:38   Ameka Akaya missed layup, blocked by Jordan Arroyo  
12:36   Offensive rebound by Air Force  
12:23   Bad pass turnover on LeSean Brown, stolen by Makuach Maluach  
12:12 +2 Kurt Wegscheider made layup, assist by JaQuan Lyle 7-17
11:51 +3 LeSean Brown made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Chris Joyce 7-20
11:23 +2 Makuach Maluach made floating jump shot 9-20
11:23   Shooting foul on LeSean Brown  
11:23   Commercial timeout called  
11:23 +1 Makuach Maluach made free throw 10-20
11:15   Lost ball turnover on Chris Joyce, stolen by Jordan Arroyo  
10:58   Bad pass turnover on Makuach Maluach  
10:50   Personal foul on JaQuan Lyle  
10:20   Chris Joyce missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:18   Defensive rebound by JaQuan Lyle  
10:20   Lost ball turnover on Kurt Wegscheider  
10:20   A.J. Walker missed jump shot  
10:18   Defensive rebound by Keith McGee  
10:20   Keith McGee missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:18   Defensive rebound by Air Force  
10:20   Chris Joyce missed jump shot  
10:18   Defensive rebound by JaQuan Lyle  
10:15   Lost ball turnover on Corey Manigault, stolen by Ryan Swan  
10:03   Chris Joyce missed layup, blocked by JaQuan Lyle  
10:01   Defensive rebound by Emmanuel Kuac  
9:53   Personal foul on Lavelle Scottie  
9:41 +2 Corey Manigault made dunk, assist by Zane Martin 12-20
9:09   Caleb Morris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:07   Offensive rebound by Ryan Swan  
8:53   Bad pass turnover on Ryan Swan  
8:53   Zane Martin missed layup  
8:51   Defensive rebound by Mason Taylor  
8:43 +3 Caleb Morris made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Mason Taylor 12-23
8:18   Shooting foul on Mason Taylor  
8:18   Zane Martin missed 1st of 2 free throws  
8:18 +1 Zane Martin made 2nd of 2 free throws 13-23
8:06   Caleb Morris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:47   Personal foul on Ryan Swan  
7:47 +1 Corey Manigault made 1st of 2 free throws 14-23
7:47 +1 Corey Manigault made 2nd of 2 free throws 15-23
7:32   Bad pass turnover on Lavelle Scottie, stolen by Keith McGee  
7:23   Vance Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:21   Offensive rebound by Corey Manigault  
7:21   Corey Manigault missed layup, blocked by Ryan Swan  
7:19   Defensive rebound by Air Force  
6:57   Lost ball turnover on Sid Tomes, stolen by Vance Jackson  
6:53   Shooting foul on Sid Tomes  
6:53 +1 Vance Jackson made 1st of 2 free throws 16-23
6:53 +1 Vance Jackson made 2nd of 2 free throws 17-23
6:42   Lost ball turnover on LeSean Brown, stolen by Keith McGee  
6:38 +2 Zane Martin made layup, assist by Keith McGee 19-23
6:23   Sid Tomes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:21   Defensive rebound by Corey Manigault  
6:06   Traveling violation turnover on Corey Manigault  
5:48   Lost ball turnover on Lavelle Scottie, stolen by Zane Martin  
5:38   Shooting foul on LeSean Brown  
5:38 +1 Makuach Maluach made 1st of 2 free throws 20-23
5:38 +1 Makuach Maluach made 2nd of 2 free throws 21-23
5:27   Keaton Van Soelen missed layup, blocked by Makuach Maluach  
5:25   Offensive rebound by Air Force  
5:23 +3 Ryan Swan made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by A.J. Walker 21-26
5:04   Traveling violation turnover on Vance Jackson  
4:54   A.J. Walker missed jump shot  
4:52   Defensive rebound by Jordan Arroyo  
4:43 +3 Vance Jackson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by JaQuan Lyle 24-26
4:10 +2 Ryan Swan made layup, assist by A.J. Walker 24-28
3:48 +2 Jordan Arroyo made layup, assist by Vance Jackson 26-28
3:36   Carter Murphy missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:33   Defensive rebound by JaQuan Lyle  
3:21   JaQuan Lyle missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:17   Offensive rebound by Makuach Maluach  
3:15   Vance Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:10   Defensive rebound by Ryan Swan  
2:52   A.J. Walker missed jump shot  
2:50   Defensive rebound by Jordan Arroyo  
2:42 +2 Vance Jackson made layup 28-28
2:30   Keaton Van Soelen missed jump shot  
2:28   Offensive rebound by Ryan Swan  
2:28   Personal foul on Makuach Maluach  
2:28   Commercial timeout called  
2:27   Bad pass turnover on LeSean Brown, stolen by Zane Martin  
2:01   Zane Martin missed jump shot  
1:59   Defensive rebound by Keaton Van Soelen  
1:46   Lost ball turnover on Caleb Morris, stolen by JaQuan Lyle  
1:38 +2 JaQuan Lyle made dunk 30-28
1:15   Lavelle Scottie missed jump shot  
1:13   Defensive rebound by Vance Jackson  
59.0   Vance Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
57.0   Defensive rebound by Caleb Morris  
52.0   Caleb Morris missed layup, blocked by Vance Jackson  
50.0   Defensive rebound by JaQuan Lyle  
43.0   Lost ball turnover on Zane Martin  
2.0 +3 JaQuan Lyle made 3-pt. jump shot 33-28
29.0   Mason Taylor missed jump shot  
27.0   Defensive rebound by Makuach Maluach  
2.0 +3 JaQuan Lyle made 3-pt. jump shot 33-28

2nd Half
NMEX Lobos 25
AF Falcons 32

Time Team Play Score
19:44   Lavelle Scottie missed jump shot  
19:42   Defensive rebound by New Mexico  
19:23   Makuach Maluach missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:21   Defensive rebound by Ryan Swan  
19:15   Personal foul on JaQuan Lyle  
19:05   Lavelle Scottie missed jump shot  
19:03   Defensive rebound by Vance Jackson  
18:53   Bad pass turnover on Zane Martin, stolen by Lavelle Scottie  
18:46   Caleb Morris missed layup  
18:44   Defensive rebound by Zane Martin  
18:36   Makuach Maluach missed layup  
18:34   Defensive rebound by Sid Tomes  
18:29   Sid Tomes missed jump shot  
18:27   Defensive rebound by JaQuan Lyle  
18:22   Vance Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:20   Defensive rebound by Sid Tomes  
18:03   Ryan Swan missed jump shot  
18:01   Defensive rebound by Makuach Maluach  
17:29   Shot clock violation turnover on New Mexico  
17:24 +2 Caleb Morris made layup, assist by A.J. Walker 33-30
17:05 +2 Corey Manigault made layup, assist by JaQuan Lyle 35-30
16:50 +2 Ryan Swan made layup, assist by Lavelle Scottie 35-32
16:29   Vance Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:27   Defensive rebound by Lavelle Scottie  
16:21   Bad pass turnover on Sid Tomes  
16:00   Bad pass turnover on Vance Jackson  
15:58   Commercial timeout called  
15:45   Lavelle Scottie missed layup  
15:43   Offensive rebound by Ryan Swan  
15:37   Lavelle Scottie missed layup  
15:35   Defensive rebound by Vance Jackson  
15:18   Corey Manigault missed layup  
15:16   Defensive rebound by Ryan Swan  
15:01   Ryan Swan missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:59   Defensive rebound by Vance Jackson  
14:43   Corey Manigault missed jump shot  
14:41   Defensive rebound by Lavelle Scottie  
14:30   A.J. Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:28   Offensive rebound by Lavelle Scottie  
14:22 +2 Ryan Swan made layup, assist by Lavelle Scottie 35-34
14:10   Makuach Maluach missed dunk  
14:10   Defensive rebound by Air Force  
13:49 +3 Sid Tomes made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Lavelle Scottie 35-37
13:33   Personal foul on A.J. Walker  
13:33   JaQuan Lyle missed 1st of 2 free throws  
13:33 +1 JaQuan Lyle made 2nd of 2 free throws 36-37
13:07 +2 Ameka Akaya made jump shot 36-39
12:46 +3 JaQuan Lyle made 3-pt. jump shot 39-39
12:28   Ameka Akaya missed layup  
12:26   Defensive rebound by JaQuan Lyle  
12:16   Out of bounds turnover on Vance Jackson  
12:02 +3 Caleb Morris made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by LeSean Brown 39-42
11:38 +3 Vance Jackson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Zane Martin 42-42
11:27   Bad pass turnover on Chris Joyce, stolen by Vance Jackson  
11:20 +2 Kurt Wegscheider made layup, assist by Vance Jackson 44-42
10:53   LeSean Brown missed jump shot  
10:51   Offensive rebound by Lavelle Scottie  
10:45 +2 Lavelle Scottie made layup 44-44
10:29   Vance Jackson missed jump shot  
10:08   Shooting foul on Jordan Arroyo  
10:08 +1 Chris Joyce made 1st of 2 free throws 44-45
10:08   Chris Joyce missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
10:08   Defensive rebound by Zane Martin  
9:55   Zane Martin missed jump shot  
9:53   Defensive rebound by Sid Tomes  
9:48   Sid Tomes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:48   Defensive rebound by Keith McGee  
9:47   Personal foul on Ryan Swan  
9:22   JaQuan Lyle missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:20   Defensive rebound by LeSean Brown  
9:02   Lost ball turnover on Ameka Akaya  
8:48 +3 Vance Jackson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by JaQuan Lyle 47-45
8:25   Bad pass turnover on A.J. Walker, stolen by Kurt Wegscheider  
8:19 +2 Kurt Wegscheider made layup 49-45
8:02 +2 Lavelle Scottie made layup, assist by Chris Joyce 49-47
7:40 +3 Vance Jackson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by JaQuan Lyle 52-47
7:12 +2 Lavelle Scottie made jump shot 52-49
6:52   Jordan Arroyo missed dunk  
6:50   Offensive rebound by Vance Jackson  
6:38 +3 JaQuan Lyle made 3-pt. jump shot 55-49
6:23 +3 Lavelle Scottie made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Chris Joyce 55-52
5:48   Keith McGee missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:46   Defensive rebound by Lavelle Scottie  
5:37   A.J. Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:35   Defensive rebound by Jordan Arroyo  
5:06 +3 JaQuan Lyle made 3-pt. jump shot 58-52
4:50   Out of bounds turnover on Chris Joyce  
4:50   Commercial timeout called  
4:34   Corey Manigault missed jump shot  
4:32   Offensive rebound by Vance Jackson  
4:29   Vance Jackson missed layup, blocked by Sid Tomes  
4:27   Defensive rebound by Sid Tomes  
4:18   Chris Joyce missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:16   Offensive rebound by Ryan Swan  
4:09   Sid Tomes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:07   Defensive rebound by Kurt Wegscheider  
3:48   Vance Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:46   Defensive rebound by Lavelle Scottie  
3:33   Chris Joyce missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:31   Defensive rebound by Corey Manigault  
3:10   Zane Martin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:08   Defensive rebound by Sid Tomes  
3:07   Personal foul on Vance Jackson  
3:07   Commercial timeout called  
2:57   Out of bounds turnover on Caleb Morris  
2:26   Shot clock violation turnover on New Mexico  
2:15   A.J. Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:13   Offensive rebound by Sid Tomes  
2:09   Shooting foul on Jordan Arroyo  
2:09 +1 Sid Tomes made 1st of 2 free throws 58-53
2:09   Sid Tomes missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
2:09   Offensive rebound by Ryan Swan  
2:08   Shooting foul on Makuach Maluach  
2:08   Ryan Swan missed 1st of 2 free throws  
1:40   Kurt Wegscheider missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:08 +1 Ryan Swan made 2nd of 2 free throws 58-54
1:49   Personal foul on Caleb Morris  
1:40   Kurt Wegscheider missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:38   Defensive rebound by Sid Tomes  
1:22   Lost ball turnover on Ryan Swan, stolen by Vance Jackson  
1:15   Lost ball turnover on JaQuan Lyle, stolen by Caleb Morris  
1:08 +3 Sid Tomes made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by A.J. Walker 58-57
39.0  