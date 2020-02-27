|
20:00
|
|
|
Jumpball received by Saint Louis
|
|
19:57
|
|
|
Hasahn French missed layup
|
|
19:55
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Jordan Goodwin
|
|
19:53
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Lorenzo Edwards
|
|
19:53
|
|
+1
|
Jordan Goodwin made 1st of 2 free throws
|
0-1
|
19:53
|
|
+1
|
Jordan Goodwin made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
0-2
|
19:25
|
|
+2
|
Ryan Daly made jump shot
|
2-2
|
18:56
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Ryan Daly
|
|
18:56
|
|
|
Jimmy Bell Jr. missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
18:56
|
|
|
Jimmy Bell Jr. missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
18:56
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Ryan Daly
|
|
18:37
|
|
|
Lorenzo Edwards missed layup, blocked by Hasahn French
|
|
18:35
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jimmy Bell Jr.
|
|
18:21
|
|
+2
|
Jimmy Bell Jr. made jump shot
|
2-4
|
17:59
|
|
|
Lorenzo Edwards missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
17:57
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Demarius Jacobs
|
|
17:41
|
|
+2
|
Jordan Goodwin made layup
|
2-6
|
17:23
|
|
|
Rahmir Moore missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
17:21
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jordan Goodwin
|
|
17:13
|
|
|
Demarius Jacobs missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
17:11
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Jimmy Bell Jr.
|
|
17:04
|
|
|
Jordan Goodwin missed jump shot
|
|
17:02
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Saint Joseph's
|
|
16:48
|
|
|
Ryan Daly missed driving layup
|
|
16:46
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jimmy Bell Jr.
|
|
16:41
|
|
|
Yuri Collins missed jump shot
|
|
16:39
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Cameron Brown
|
|
16:30
|
|
|
Cameron Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
16:28
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Hasahn French
|
|
16:18
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Yuri Collins, stolen by Myles Douglas
|
|
16:15
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Myles Douglas
|
|
16:15
|
|
|
Turnover on Myles Douglas
|
|
16:03
|
|
|
Demarius Jacobs missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
16:01
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Toliver Freeman
|
|
15:46
|
|
|
Myles Douglas missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
15:44
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Javonte Perkins
|
|
15:34
|
|
|
Javonte Perkins missed jump shot
|
|
15:32
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Toliver Freeman
|
|
15:24
|
|
|
Toliver Freeman missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
15:22
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Demarius Jacobs
|
|
15:07
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Javonte Perkins, stolen by Ryan Daly
|
|
15:03
|
|
+2
|
Ryan Daly made jump shot
|
4-6
|
15:03
|
|
|
Personal foul on Javonte Perkins
|
|
15:03
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
15:03
|
|
+1
|
Ryan Daly made free throw
|
5-6
|
14:44
|
|
|
Tay Weaver missed jump shot
|
|
14:42
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Hasahn French
|
|
14:35
|
|
+2
|
Jordan Goodwin made layup
|
5-8
|
14:14
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Toliver Freeman
|
|
14:05
|
|
|
Hasahn French missed hook shot
|
|
14:03
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Jordan Goodwin
|
|
14:03
|
|
|
Personal foul on Myles Douglas
|
|
13:48
|
|
|
Yuri Collins missed layup, blocked by Anthony Longpre
|
|
13:46
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Rahmir Moore
|
|
13:42
|
|
|
Ryan Daly missed jump shot
|
|
13:40
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jordan Goodwin
|
|
13:23
|
|
|
Javonte Perkins missed layup
|
|
13:21
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Cameron Brown
|
|
13:00
|
|
|
Anthony Longpre missed jump shot
|
|
12:58
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Javonte Perkins
|
|
12:57
|
|
|
Personal foul on Toliver Freeman
|
|
12:37
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Anthony Longpre
|
|
12:37
|
|
+1
|
Jordan Goodwin made 1st of 2 free throws
|
5-9
|
12:37
|
|
+1
|
Jordan Goodwin made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
5-10
|
12:26
|
|
|
Cameron Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
12:24
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Terrence Hargrove Jr.
|
|
12:14
|
|
+2
|
Hasahn French made hook shot, assist by Demarius Jacobs
|
5-12
|
11:58
|
|
|
Anthony Longpre missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
11:56
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Terrence Hargrove Jr.
|
|
11:46
|
|
+2
|
Hasahn French made dunk
|
5-14
|
11:44
|
|
|
30-second timeout called
|
|
11:44
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
11:30
|
|
+2
|
Rahmir Moore made layup
|
7-14
|
11:30
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Demarius Jacobs
|
|
11:30
|
|
|
Rahmir Moore missed free throw
|
|
11:30
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Hasahn French
|
|
11:04
|
|
|
Tay Weaver missed jump shot
|
|
11:02
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Lorenzo Edwards
|
|
10:45
|
|
|
Dennis Ashley missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Tay Weaver
|
|
10:43
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Demarius Jacobs
|
|
10:35
|
|
+2
|
Tay Weaver made layup, assist by Demarius Jacobs
|
7-16
|
10:22
|
|
|
Lorenzo Edwards missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
10:20
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Tay Weaver
|
|
10:12
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Tay Weaver, stolen by Lorenzo Edwards
|
|
10:12
|
|
+2
|
Ryan Daly made jump shot
|
9-16
|
9:55
|
|
|
Personal foul on Dennis Ashley
|
|
9:55
|
|
|
Yuri Collins missed free throw
|
|
9:55
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Terrence Hargrove Jr.
|
|
9:49
|
|
|
Terrence Hargrove Jr. missed jump shot
|
|
9:47
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Cameron Brown
|
|
9:36
|
|
|
Jumpball received by Saint Joseph's
|
|
9:28
|
|
|
Ryan Daly missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
9:26
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Hasahn French
|
|
9:17
|
|
+2
|
Terrence Hargrove Jr. made layup, assist by Yuri Collins
|
9-18
|
8:44
|
|
|
Ryan Daly missed layup, blocked by Terrence Hargrove Jr.
|
|
8:42
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Hasahn French
|
|
8:16
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Chereef Knox
|
|
8:17
|
|
+1
|
Jordan Goodwin made 1st of 2 free throws
|
9-19
|
8:17
|
|
+1
|
Jordan Goodwin made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
9-20
|
7:52
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Toliver Freeman
|
|
7:52
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
7:31
|
|
+2
|
Terrence Hargrove Jr. made dunk, assist by Yuri Collins
|
9-22
|
7:17
|
|
|
Rahmir Moore missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
7:15
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Yuri Collins
|
|
7:07
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Hasahn French
|
|
6:38
|
|
+2
|
Toliver Freeman made layup
|
11-22
|
6:16
|
|
+2
|
Javonte Perkins made jump shot, assist by Yuri Collins
|
11-24
|
6:21
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Toliver Freeman
|
|
6:16
|
|
+1
|
Javonte Perkins made free throw
|
11-25
|
6:05
|
|
|
Personal foul on Jordan Goodwin
|
|
5:51
|
|
+2
|
Cameron Brown made layup
|
13-25
|
5:30
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Jordan Goodwin, stolen by Anthony Longpre
|
|
5:18
|
|
|
Ryan Daly missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
5:16
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Yuri Collins
|
|
5:10
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Yuri Collins, stolen by Anthony Longpre
|
|
4:57
|
|
|
Cameron Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
4:55
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jordan Goodwin
|
|
4:51
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Yuri Collins
|
|
4:36
|
|
+2
|
Cameron Brown made jump shot, assist by Anthony Longpre
|
15-25
|
4:36
|
|
|
Personal foul on Tay Weaver
|
|
4:36
|
|
+1
|
Cameron Brown made free throw
|
16-25
|
4:21
|
|
+2
|
Jordan Goodwin made layup, assist by Demarius Jacobs
|
16-27
|
4:06
|
|
|
Cameron Brown missed layup
|
|
4:04
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jordan Goodwin
|
|
3:59
|
|
|
Tay Weaver missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
3:57
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Cameron Brown
|
|
3:41
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Jordan Goodwin
|
|
3:41
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
3:41
|
|
|
Ryan Daly missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
3:41
|
|
+1
|
Ryan Daly made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
17-27
|
3:30
|
|
|
Hasahn French missed jump shot
|
|
3:28
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Lorenzo Edwards
|
|
3:13
|
|
+3
|
Lorenzo Edwards made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Anthony Longpre
|
20-27
|
3:03
|
|
|
30-second timeout called
|
|
2:55
|
|
+2
|
Hasahn French made jump shot
|
20-29
|
2:40
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Cameron Brown, stolen by Javonte Perkins
|
|
2:29
|
|
|
Hasahn French missed jump shot
|
|
2:27
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Lorenzo Edwards
|
|
2:18
|
|
|
Lorenzo Edwards missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
2:16
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Hasahn French
|
|
1:58
|
|
|
Personal foul on Anthony Longpre
|
|
1:58
|
|
|
Hasahn French missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
1:58
|
|
|
Hasahn French missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
1:58
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Yuri Collins
|
|
1:38
|
|
|
Terrence Hargrove Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
1:36
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Anthony Longpre
|
|
1:19
|
|
|
Ryan Daly missed layup, blocked by Hasahn French
|
|
1:17
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Yuri Collins
|
|
1:06
|
|
+2
|
Hasahn French made dunk, assist by Demarius Jacobs
|
20-31
|
50.0
|
|
+3
|
Lorenzo Edwards made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ryan Daly
|
23-31
|
24.0
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Cameron Brown
|
|
24.0
|
|
|
Hasahn French missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
24.0
|
|
|
Hasahn French missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
24.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Ryan Daly
|
|
0.0
|
|
+2
|
Ryan Daly made layup
|
25-31
|
0.0
|
|
|
End of period
|