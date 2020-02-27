STJOES
Perkins lifts Saint Louis past St. Joseph's 76-63

  • Feb 27, 2020

ST. LOUIS (AP) Javonte Perkins had 21 points as Saint Louis beat Saint Joseph's 76-63 on Wednesday night.

Hasahn French had 19 points and eight rebounds for Saint Louis (20-8, 9-6 Atlantic 10 Conference). Jordan Goodwin added 17 points and 11 rebounds. Terrence Hargrove Jr. had 13 points and three blocks.

Ryan Daly had 16 points for the Hawks (5-23, 1-14). Cameron Brown added 14 points.

The Billikens improve to 2-0 against the Hawks on the season. Saint Louis defeated Saint Joseph's 78-73 on Feb. 1. Saint Louis matches up against Rhode Island on the road on Sunday. Saint Joseph's takes on Fordham at home on Saturday.

1st Half
STJOES Hawks 25
STLOU Billikens 31

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Saint Louis  
19:57   Hasahn French missed layup  
19:55   Offensive rebound by Jordan Goodwin  
19:53   Shooting foul on Lorenzo Edwards  
19:53 +1 Jordan Goodwin made 1st of 2 free throws 0-1
19:53 +1 Jordan Goodwin made 2nd of 2 free throws 0-2
19:25 +2 Ryan Daly made jump shot 2-2
18:56   Shooting foul on Ryan Daly  
18:56   Jimmy Bell Jr. missed 1st of 2 free throws  
18:56   Jimmy Bell Jr. missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
18:56   Defensive rebound by Ryan Daly  
18:37   Lorenzo Edwards missed layup, blocked by Hasahn French  
18:35   Defensive rebound by Jimmy Bell Jr.  
18:21 +2 Jimmy Bell Jr. made jump shot 2-4
17:59   Lorenzo Edwards missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:57   Defensive rebound by Demarius Jacobs  
17:41 +2 Jordan Goodwin made layup 2-6
17:23   Rahmir Moore missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:21   Defensive rebound by Jordan Goodwin  
17:13   Demarius Jacobs missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:11   Offensive rebound by Jimmy Bell Jr.  
17:04   Jordan Goodwin missed jump shot  
17:02   Defensive rebound by Saint Joseph's  
16:48   Ryan Daly missed driving layup  
16:46   Defensive rebound by Jimmy Bell Jr.  
16:41   Yuri Collins missed jump shot  
16:39   Defensive rebound by Cameron Brown  
16:30   Cameron Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:28   Defensive rebound by Hasahn French  
16:18   Bad pass turnover on Yuri Collins, stolen by Myles Douglas  
16:15   Offensive foul on Myles Douglas  
16:15   Turnover on Myles Douglas  
16:03   Demarius Jacobs missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:01   Defensive rebound by Toliver Freeman  
15:46   Myles Douglas missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:44   Defensive rebound by Javonte Perkins  
15:34   Javonte Perkins missed jump shot  
15:32   Defensive rebound by Toliver Freeman  
15:24   Toliver Freeman missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:22   Defensive rebound by Demarius Jacobs  
15:07   Bad pass turnover on Javonte Perkins, stolen by Ryan Daly  
15:03 +2 Ryan Daly made jump shot 4-6
15:03   Personal foul on Javonte Perkins  
15:03   Commercial timeout called  
15:03 +1 Ryan Daly made free throw 5-6
14:44   Tay Weaver missed jump shot  
14:42   Offensive rebound by Hasahn French  
14:35 +2 Jordan Goodwin made layup 5-8
14:14   Bad pass turnover on Toliver Freeman  
14:05   Hasahn French missed hook shot  
14:03   Offensive rebound by Jordan Goodwin  
14:03   Personal foul on Myles Douglas  
13:48   Yuri Collins missed layup, blocked by Anthony Longpre  
13:46   Defensive rebound by Rahmir Moore  
13:42   Ryan Daly missed jump shot  
13:40   Defensive rebound by Jordan Goodwin  
13:23   Javonte Perkins missed layup  
13:21   Defensive rebound by Cameron Brown  
13:00   Anthony Longpre missed jump shot  
12:58   Defensive rebound by Javonte Perkins  
12:57   Personal foul on Toliver Freeman  
12:37   Shooting foul on Anthony Longpre  
12:37 +1 Jordan Goodwin made 1st of 2 free throws 5-9
12:37 +1 Jordan Goodwin made 2nd of 2 free throws 5-10
12:26   Cameron Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:24   Defensive rebound by Terrence Hargrove Jr.  
12:14 +2 Hasahn French made hook shot, assist by Demarius Jacobs 5-12
11:58   Anthony Longpre missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:56   Defensive rebound by Terrence Hargrove Jr.  
11:46 +2 Hasahn French made dunk 5-14
11:44   30-second timeout called  
11:44   Commercial timeout called  
11:30 +2 Rahmir Moore made layup 7-14
11:30   Shooting foul on Demarius Jacobs  
11:30   Rahmir Moore missed free throw  
11:30   Defensive rebound by Hasahn French  
11:04   Tay Weaver missed jump shot  
11:02   Defensive rebound by Lorenzo Edwards  
10:45   Dennis Ashley missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Tay Weaver  
10:43   Defensive rebound by Demarius Jacobs  
10:35 +2 Tay Weaver made layup, assist by Demarius Jacobs 7-16
10:22   Lorenzo Edwards missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:20   Defensive rebound by Tay Weaver  
10:12   Bad pass turnover on Tay Weaver, stolen by Lorenzo Edwards  
10:12 +2 Ryan Daly made jump shot 9-16
9:55   Personal foul on Dennis Ashley  
9:55   Yuri Collins missed free throw  
9:55   Offensive rebound by Terrence Hargrove Jr.  
9:49   Terrence Hargrove Jr. missed jump shot  
9:47   Defensive rebound by Cameron Brown  
9:36   Jumpball received by Saint Joseph's  
9:28   Ryan Daly missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:26   Defensive rebound by Hasahn French  
9:17 +2 Terrence Hargrove Jr. made layup, assist by Yuri Collins 9-18
8:44   Ryan Daly missed layup, blocked by Terrence Hargrove Jr.  
8:42   Defensive rebound by Hasahn French  
8:16   Shooting foul on Chereef Knox  
8:17 +1 Jordan Goodwin made 1st of 2 free throws 9-19
8:17 +1 Jordan Goodwin made 2nd of 2 free throws 9-20
7:52   Bad pass turnover on Toliver Freeman  
7:52   Commercial timeout called  
7:31 +2 Terrence Hargrove Jr. made dunk, assist by Yuri Collins 9-22
7:17   Rahmir Moore missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:15   Defensive rebound by Yuri Collins  
7:07   Traveling violation turnover on Hasahn French  
6:38 +2 Toliver Freeman made layup 11-22
6:16 +2 Javonte Perkins made jump shot, assist by Yuri Collins 11-24
6:21   Shooting foul on Toliver Freeman  
6:16 +1 Javonte Perkins made free throw 11-25
6:05   Personal foul on Jordan Goodwin  
5:51 +2 Cameron Brown made layup 13-25
5:30   Bad pass turnover on Jordan Goodwin, stolen by Anthony Longpre  
5:18   Ryan Daly missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:16   Defensive rebound by Yuri Collins  
5:10   Bad pass turnover on Yuri Collins, stolen by Anthony Longpre  
4:57   Cameron Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:55   Defensive rebound by Jordan Goodwin  
4:51   Traveling violation turnover on Yuri Collins  
4:36 +2 Cameron Brown made jump shot, assist by Anthony Longpre 15-25
4:36   Personal foul on Tay Weaver  
4:36 +1 Cameron Brown made free throw 16-25
4:21 +2 Jordan Goodwin made layup, assist by Demarius Jacobs 16-27
4:06   Cameron Brown missed layup  
4:04   Defensive rebound by Jordan Goodwin  
3:59   Tay Weaver missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:57   Defensive rebound by Cameron Brown  
3:41   Shooting foul on Jordan Goodwin  
3:41   Commercial timeout called  
3:41   Ryan Daly missed 1st of 2 free throws  
3:41 +1 Ryan Daly made 2nd of 2 free throws 17-27
3:30   Hasahn French missed jump shot  
3:28   Defensive rebound by Lorenzo Edwards  
3:13 +3 Lorenzo Edwards made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Anthony Longpre 20-27
3:03   30-second timeout called  
2:55 +2 Hasahn French made jump shot 20-29
2:40   Bad pass turnover on Cameron Brown, stolen by Javonte Perkins  
2:29   Hasahn French missed jump shot  
2:27   Defensive rebound by Lorenzo Edwards  
2:18   Lorenzo Edwards missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:16   Defensive rebound by Hasahn French  
1:58   Personal foul on Anthony Longpre  
1:58   Hasahn French missed 1st of 2 free throws  
1:58   Hasahn French missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
1:58   Offensive rebound by Yuri Collins  
1:38   Terrence Hargrove Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:36   Defensive rebound by Anthony Longpre  
1:19   Ryan Daly missed layup, blocked by Hasahn French  
1:17   Defensive rebound by Yuri Collins  
1:06 +2 Hasahn French made dunk, assist by Demarius Jacobs 20-31
50.0 +3 Lorenzo Edwards made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ryan Daly 23-31
24.0   Shooting foul on Cameron Brown  
24.0   Hasahn French missed 1st of 2 free throws  
24.0   Hasahn French missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
24.0   Defensive rebound by Ryan Daly  
0.0 +2 Ryan Daly made layup 25-31
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
STJOES Hawks 38
STLOU Billikens 45

Time Team Play Score
19:35 +2 Jordan Goodwin made jump shot 25-33
19:10   Cameron Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:08   Defensive rebound by Saint Louis  
18:51 +2 Hasahn French made layup 25-35
18:51   Shooting foul on Lorenzo Edwards  
18:51 +1 Hasahn French made free throw 25-36
18:23   Toliver Freeman missed jump shot  
18:21   Offensive rebound by Rahmir Moore  
18:15 +3 Toliver Freeman made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Rahmir Moore 28-36
17:59   Javonte Perkins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:57   Offensive rebound by Hasahn French  
17:51 +2 Hasahn French made layup 28-38
17:44 +2 Ryan Daly made jump shot 30-38
17:28   Personal foul on Lorenzo Edwards  
17:28   Javonte Perkins missed 1st of 2 free throws  
17:28   Javonte Perkins missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
17:28   Defensive rebound by Toliver Freeman  
17:06   Ryan Daly missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:04   Defensive rebound by Demarius Jacobs  
16:54   Shooting foul on Chereef Knox  
16:54 +1 Javonte Perkins made 1st of 2 free throws 30-39
16:54 +1 Javonte Perkins made 2nd of 2 free throws 30-40
16:39   Shooting foul on Demarius Jacobs  
16:39 +1 Cameron Brown made 1st of 2 free throws 31-40
16:39 +1 Cameron Brown made 2nd of 2 free throws 32-40
16:20   Flagrant foul on Rahmir Moore  
16:20   Hasahn French missed 1st of 2 free throws  
16:20 +1 Hasahn French made 2nd of 2 free throws 32-41
16:09 +2 Javonte Perkins made jump shot, assist by Jordan Goodwin 32-43
15:46 +2 Anthony Longpre made jump shot 34-43
15:15   Jordan Goodwin missed jump shot  
15:13   Defensive rebound by Rahmir Moore  
14:56 +3 Chereef Knox made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ryan Daly 37-43
14:38 +2 Javonte Perkins made jump shot, assist by Yuri Collins 37-45
14:02   Cameron Brown missed layup  
14:00   Defensive rebound by Javonte Perkins  
13:59   Shooting foul on Ryan Daly  
14:01   Commercial timeout called  
14:01   Hasahn French missed 1st of 2 free throws  
14:01   Hasahn French missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
14:01   Defensive rebound by Toliver Freeman  
13:34   Ryan Daly missed jump shot  
13:32   Defensive rebound by Jordan Goodwin  
13:28   Lost ball turnover on Jordan Goodwin  
13:05   Myles Douglas missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:03   Defensive rebound by Jordan Goodwin  
12:54 +2 Javonte Perkins made jump shot, assist by Demarius Jacobs 37-47
12:27   Lost ball turnover on Anthony Longpre  
12:27   30-second timeout called  
12:27   Commercial timeout called  
12:00   Jordan Goodwin missed layup  
11:58   Defensive rebound by Ryan Daly  
11:51   Shooting foul on Demarius Jacobs  
11:51   Commercial timeout called  
11:51 +1 Myles Douglas made 1st of 2 free throws 38-47
11:51 +1 Myles Douglas made 2nd of 2 free throws 39-47
11:35 +2 Javonte Perkins made jump shot, assist by Jordan Goodwin 39-49
11:08 +2 Cameron Brown made jump shot 41-49
10:46   Bad pass turnover on Jordan Goodwin  
10:21   Bad pass turnover on Cameron Brown, stolen by Hasahn French  
10:16   Shooting foul on Myles Douglas  
10:16 +1 Jordan Goodwin made 1st of 2 free throws 41-50
10:16   Jordan Goodwin missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
10:16   Defensive rebound by Lorenzo Edwards  
9:54   Ryan Daly missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:52   Defensive rebound by Jordan Goodwin  
9:44 +2 Jordan Goodwin made layup, assist by Yuri Collins 41-52
9:28 +3 Myles Douglas made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ryan Daly 44-52
9:28   Shooting foul on Tay Weaver  
9:28   Myles Douglas missed free throw  
9:28   Offensive rebound by Myles Douglas  
9:06   Ryan Daly missed jump shot  
9:04   Defensive rebound by Jordan Goodwin  
8:42   Bad pass turnover on Yuri Collins  
8:26   Ryan Daly missed layup  
8:24   Defensive rebound by Hasahn French  
8:16   Shooting foul on Anthony Longpre  
8:15 +1 Javonte Perkins made 1st of 2 free throws 44-53
8:15 +1 Javonte Perkins made 2nd of 2 free throws 44-54
8:04 +3 Lorenzo Edwards made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ryan Daly 47-54
7:36 +3 Javonte Perkins made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Yuri Collins 47-57
7:19   Myles Douglas missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:17   Offensive rebound by Rahmir Moore  
7:10   Rahmir Moore missed layup  
7:08   Defensive rebound by Javonte Perkins  
6:55 +3 Terrence Hargrove Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Javonte Perkins 47-60
6:47   30-second timeout called  
6:47   Commercial timeout called  
6:20   Ryan Daly missed layup, blocked by Terrence Hargrove Jr.  
6:18   Defensive rebound by Terrence Hargrove Jr.  
6:08   Jordan Goodwin missed jump shot, blocked by Myles Douglas  
6:06   Defensive rebound by Lorenzo Edwards  
5:58   Lorenzo Edwards missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:56   Defensive rebound by Javonte Perkins  
5:54 +2 Terrence Hargrove Jr. made layup, assist by Yuri Collins 47-62
5:54   Shooting foul on Ryan Daly  
5:54   Terrence Hargrove Jr. missed free throw  
5:54   Defensive rebound by Rahmir Moore  
5:53   Personal foul on Hasahn French  
5:33 +2 Myles Douglas made jump shot 49-62
5:12   Terrence Hargrove Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:10   Defensive rebound by Anthony Longpre  
4:59