No. 12 Villanova beats St. John's 71-60 on night for Lowry

  • Feb 26, 2020

VILLANOVA, Pa. (AP) Saddiq Bey scored 23 points and Justin Moore added 21 to lead No. 12 Villanova past St. John's 71-60 on Wednesday night.

The Wildcats (22-6, 11-4 Big East) had trouble shaking St. John's until late on a night the program honored former star Kyle Lowry. Lowry, a five-time All-Star guard for the NBA champion Toronto Raptors, played two seasons for the Wildcats and was one of the early pieces that helped build coach Jay Wright's program into a national power.

Lowry was flanked by former teammates and called the jersey recognition honor a ''once in a lifetime'' experience that he was able to share with his wife and two young sons. His sons, Karter and Kameron, played with the microphones at a halftime press conference.

Lowry played from 2004-2006 when the Wildcats made their first two NCAA Tournament trips of Wright's young tenure.

''From the time I got here, he was kind of on that proverbial hot seat,'' Lowry said. ''Now, he's never going anywhere and he's one of the best coaches in the history of college basketball.''

Wright has since won two national titles at Villanova and was named the AP Coach of the Decade. Wright has said how Lowry skipped classes and was disruptive at practice, so much so that it got to the point where the feisty guard might not have made it to a second season. Lowry, now extremely close with Wright, laughed when he recalled his rocky relationship with his coach.

''My freshman year, I was such an immature kid and I didn't know what to expect, I didn't know what I wanted or what I could do or what my abilities were off the court,'' Lowry said. ''I didn't know what I was, I didn't know who I was. Me and Coach never talked about basketball. We always talked about these things off the court. That's why me and Jay, to this day, have the relationship that we have. It wasn't nothing about basketball. He didn't worry about me on the court. He worried about me as a man.''

Wright's biggest worry Wednesday was a St. John's team that came in 12 1/2-point underdogs and kept the deficit within single digits for most of the second half. Greg Williams Jr. buried a 3 for the Red Storm (14-14, 3-12) with 4:37 left that pulled them within six.

Moore, though, steadied the Wildcats with his fifth 3 of the game, a driving layup and a pull-up jumper in succession that stretched the lead to 13 and sealed another win for the perennial Big East power.

PRETTY CLOSE

Villanova hit seven 3s to St. John's one in the first half but only led 36-34 at the break.

BIG PICTURE

St. John's is just counting down the days until the season ends. Barring an improbable run to a championship in the Big East Tournament, the Red Storm are looking for the future. They played their fourth straight game without Mustapha Heron (13.8 points) because of a sprained right ankle.

Villanova won its fifth straight game and has a big rematch against No. 13 Seton Hall ahead on March 4. Seton Hall won the first meeting and both teams could meet again in a conference tournament title game.

NOVA-ON-NOVA RUMBLE

Lowry had a staredown with former Wildcat Donte DiVincenzo, the most outstanding player of Villanova's 2018 title team, after a hard foul in Toronto's game against Milwaukee on Tuesday.

''Donte better cut that stuff out,'' Lowry said with a laugh. ''That's my guy, though. I fouled him hard and he didn't like it. It's all in the competitive nature. I love Donte and what he's doing. He's having a great year. Hopefully, we see them in the playoffs.''

UP NEXT

St. John's returns home to play No. 10 Creighton

The Wildcats play Providence on Saturday at Wells Fargo Center.

1st Half
STJOHN Red Storm 34
NOVA Wildcats 36

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by St. John's  
19:42   LJ Figueroa missed jump shot  
19:40   Defensive rebound by Jeremiah Robinson-Earl  
19:30 +3 Saddiq Bey made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jermaine Samuels 0-3
19:23 +2 Rasheem Dunn made layup 2-3
19:04   Collin Gillespie missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:02   Defensive rebound by Julian Champagnie  
18:48   Josh Roberts missed layup  
18:46   Defensive rebound by Justin Moore  
18:40 +3 Saddiq Bey made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Collin Gillespie 2-6
18:16   Greg Williams Jr. missed jump shot  
18:14   Defensive rebound by Jermaine Samuels  
18:07 +3 Justin Moore made 3-pt. jump shot 2-9
17:48   LJ Figueroa missed jump shot  
17:46   Defensive rebound by Saddiq Bey  
17:34   Jermaine Samuels missed layup  
17:32   Defensive rebound by LJ Figueroa  
17:26   LJ Figueroa missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:24   Defensive rebound by Jeremiah Robinson-Earl  
17:02 +2 Saddiq Bey made jump shot 2-11
16:34 +2 Julian Champagnie made alley-oop shot, assist by Rasheem Dunn 4-11
16:16   Jermaine Samuels missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:14   Defensive rebound by Josh Roberts  
15:54   Greg Williams Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:52   Defensive rebound by Cole Swider  
15:33 +3 Justin Moore made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jeremiah Robinson-Earl 4-14
15:17   Shooting foul on Dhamir Cosby-Roundtree  
15:17   Commercial timeout called  
15:17 +1 Josh Roberts made 1st of 2 free throws 5-14
15:17 +1 Josh Roberts made 2nd of 2 free throws 6-14
15:07   Offensive foul on Dhamir Cosby-Roundtree  
15:07   Turnover on Dhamir Cosby-Roundtree  
14:42   Nick Rutherford missed layup  
14:40   Defensive rebound by Cole Swider  
14:17   Bad pass turnover on Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, stolen by Rasheem Dunn  
14:11   Rasheem Dunn missed layup  
14:09   Offensive rebound by Julian Champagnie  
14:06 +2 Julian Champagnie made dunk 8-14
13:40   Shooting foul on Nick Rutherford  
13:40 +1 Collin Gillespie made 1st of 2 free throws 8-15
13:40 +1 Collin Gillespie made 2nd of 2 free throws 8-16
13:19   Offensive foul on Rasheem Dunn  
13:19   Turnover on Rasheem Dunn  
13:09   Jeremiah Robinson-Earl missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:06   Defensive rebound by St. John's  
12:44 +2 Greg Williams Jr. made driving layup, assist by David Caraher 10-16
12:15 +2 Brandon Slater made layup, assist by Jermaine Samuels 10-18
11:59   Nick Rutherford missed layup  
11:57   Defensive rebound by Justin Moore  
11:51   Bad pass turnover on Collin Gillespie, stolen by Nick Rutherford  
11:44   Nick Rutherford missed layup, blocked by Justin Moore  
11:43   Offensive rebound by St. John's  
11:43   Commercial timeout called  
11:27   Marcellus Earlington missed jump shot  
11:25   Offensive rebound by Julian Champagnie  
11:19   Julian Champagnie missed layup  
11:17   Defensive rebound by Jeremiah Robinson-Earl  
11:11   Collin Gillespie missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:09   Defensive rebound by David Caraher  
10:53   Julian Champagnie missed layup, blocked by Jeremiah Robinson-Earl  
10:51   Defensive rebound by Jermaine Samuels  
10:40   Lost ball turnover on Collin Gillespie, stolen by Greg Williams Jr.  
10:31 +2 Nick Rutherford made layup, assist by Greg Williams Jr. 12-18
10:13 +3 Saddiq Bey made 3-pt. jump shot 12-21
9:53   Julian Champagnie missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:51   Defensive rebound by Villanova  
9:35   Collin Gillespie missed jump shot  
9:31   Defensive rebound by David Caraher  
9:11 +2 Marcellus Earlington made driving layup 14-21
8:51   Lost ball turnover on Justin Moore  
8:33   David Caraher missed jump shot  
8:31   Defensive rebound by Jeremiah Robinson-Earl  
8:11   Personal foul on Greg Williams Jr.  
8:09   Saddiq Bey missed jump shot  
8:07   Defensive rebound by Josh Roberts  
8:01 +2 Marcellus Earlington made jump shot, assist by David Caraher 16-21
7:42   Shooting foul on Josh Roberts  
7:42   Commercial timeout called  
7:42   Justin Moore missed 1st of 2 free throws  
7:42   Justin Moore missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
7:42   Justin Moore missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
7:42   Defensive rebound by Josh Roberts  
7:28   Shooting foul on Brandon Slater  
7:28 +1 Marcellus Earlington made 1st of 2 free throws 17-21
7:28 +1 Marcellus Earlington made 2nd of 2 free throws 18-21
7:10 +3 Justin Moore made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Collin Gillespie 18-24
6:53   Marcellus Earlington missed layup  
6:51   Defensive rebound by Jermaine Samuels  
6:31   Jermaine Samuels missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:29   Defensive rebound by Marcellus Earlington  
6:22   Rasheem Dunn missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:20   Defensive rebound by Jermaine Samuels  
5:56 +2 Jermaine Samuels made layup 18-26
5:28 +3 Greg Williams Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Rasheem Dunn 21-26
5:03 +2 Saddiq Bey made driving layup 21-28
4:44   Shooting foul on Collin Gillespie  
4:44 +1 Rasheem Dunn made 1st of 2 free throws 22-28
4:44   Rasheem Dunn missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
4:44   Defensive rebound by Saddiq Bey  
4:30 +2 Collin Gillespie made jump shot 22-30
4:13   Rasheem Dunn missed jump shot  
4:11   Offensive rebound by LJ Figueroa  
4:05   Greg Williams Jr. missed jump shot  
4:03   Defensive rebound by Jeremiah Robinson-Earl  
3:41 +3 Cole Swider made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Collin Gillespie 22-33
3:16   Josh Roberts missed layup, blocked by Jeremiah Robinson-Earl  
3:14   Defensive rebound by Brandon Slater  
3:12   Unsportsmanlike technical foul on St. John's  
3:12   Commercial timeout called  
3:12 +1 Collin Gillespie made 1st of 2 free throws 22-34
3:12 +1 Collin Gillespie made 2nd of 2 free throws 22-35
2:59   Lost ball turnover on Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, stolen by Julian Champagnie  
2:41 +2 LJ Figueroa made floating jump shot 24-35
2:23   Collin Gillespie missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Nick Rutherford  
2:21   Defensive rebound by LJ Figueroa  
2:16 +2 Nick Rutherford made layup, assist by LJ Figueroa 26-35
2:00   Collin Gillespie missed jump shot  
2:00   Collin Gillespie missed jump shot  
1:58   Defensive rebound by Marcellus Earlington  
1:37   Nick Rutherford missed layup, blocked by Cole Swider  
1:35   Offensive rebound by St. John's  
1:32 +2 Marcellus Earlington made hook shot 28-35
1:19   Bad pass turnover on Justin Moore, stolen by Julian Champagnie  
1:12   Shooting foul on Cole Swider  
1:12 +1 Nick Rutherford made 1st of 2 free throws 29-35
1:12 +1 Nick Rutherford made 2nd of 2 free throws 30-35
1:05   Lost ball turnover on Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, stolen by Marcellus Earlington  
1:01 +2 Nick Rutherford made layup, assist by Rasheem Dunn 32-35
47.0   Offensive foul on Saddiq Bey  
47.0   Turnover on Saddiq Bey  
42.0   LJ Figueroa missed 3-pt. jump shot  
40.0   Defensive rebound by Villanova  
37.0   Personal foul on Rasheem Dunn  
27.0   Collin Gillespie missed 3-pt. jump shot  
25.0   Defensive rebound by Greg Williams Jr.  
15.0   Nick Rutherford missed jump shot  
13.0   Defensive rebound by Jermaine Samuels  
8.0   Shooting foul on LJ Figueroa  
8.0   Saddiq Bey missed 1st of 2 free throws  
8.0 +1 Saddiq Bey made 2nd of 2 free throws 32-36
8.0 +1 Saddiq Bey made 2nd of 2 free throws 32-36
3.0 +2 Rasheem Dunn made driving layup 34-36
3.0 +2 Rasheem Dunn made driving layup 34-36
3.0   Shooting foul on Justin Moore  
3.0   Rasheem Dunn missed free throw  
3.0   Defensive rebound by Jermaine Samuels  

2nd Half
STJOHN Red Storm 26
NOVA Wildcats 35

Time Team Play Score
19:51 +2 Julian Champagnie made layup, assist by Rasheem Dunn 36-36
19:31 +3 Saddiq Bey made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Collin Gillespie 36-39
19:05   LJ Figueroa missed jump shot  
19:03   Defensive rebound by Villanova  
18:50 +3 Justin Moore made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Saddiq Bey 36-42
18:34   Josh Roberts missed layup  
18:32   Defensive rebound by Jeremiah Robinson-Earl  
18:26   Lost ball turnover on Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, stolen by Julian Champagnie  
18:14   Bad pass turnover on Rasheem Dunn, stolen by Collin Gillespie  
18:08   Shooting foul on LJ Figueroa  
18:08 +1 Saddiq Bey made 1st of 2 free throws 36-43
18:08 +1 Saddiq Bey made 2nd of 2 free throws 36-44
17:44   Bad pass turnover on LJ Figueroa, stolen by Saddiq Bey  
17:34   Collin Gillespie missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:32   Defensive rebound by LJ Figueroa  
17:31   Personal foul on Jermaine Samuels  
17:15   Marcellus Earlington missed layup, blocked by Jermaine Samuels  
17:13   Defensive rebound by Justin Moore  
17:00   Justin Moore missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:58   Defensive rebound by Julian Champagnie  
16:49   LJ Figueroa missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:47   Offensive rebound by St. John's  
16:34   Rasheem Dunn missed layup  
16:32   Defensive rebound by Collin Gillespie  
16:27   Saddiq Bey missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:25   Offensive rebound by Dhamir Cosby-Roundtree  
16:21   Personal foul on Greg Williams Jr.  
16:15   Collin Gillespie missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:13   Offensive rebound by Saddiq Bey  
16:07 +2 Saddiq Bey made dunk 36-46
15:50 +2 Julian Champagnie made driving layup, assist by Rasheem Dunn 38-46
15:50   Shooting foul on Jeremiah Robinson-Earl  
15:50   Commercial timeout called  
15:50 +1 Julian Champagnie made free throw 39-46
15:37   Jermaine Samuels missed layup  
15:35   Defensive rebound by Julian Champagnie  
15:29   Marcellus Earlington missed jump shot  
15:27   Defensive rebound by Dhamir Cosby-Roundtree  
15:05   Jumpball received by Villanova  
15:05   30-second timeout called  
15:05   Commercial timeout called  
14:58   Saddiq Bey missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:56   Offensive rebound by Villanova  
14:56   Shot clock violation turnover on Villanova  
14:31   Marcellus Earlington missed jump shot  
14:29   Defensive rebound by Dhamir Cosby-Roundtree  
14:12   Saddiq Bey missed layup  
14:10   Defensive rebound by Julian Champagnie  
14:03 +2 David Caraher made layup, assist by Nick Rutherford 41-46
13:32   Collin Gillespie missed jump shot  
13:30   Offensive rebound by Dhamir Cosby-Roundtree  
13:26   Personal foul on Marcellus Earlington  
13:23 +2 Jermaine Samuels made jump shot 41-48
13:02   30-second timeout called  
12:42 +2 Greg Williams Jr. made jump shot 43-48
12:14   Jermaine Samuels missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Julian Champagnie  
12:12   Offensive rebound by Villanova  
12:12   Shot clock violation turnover on Villanova  
12:01   Nick Rutherford missed layup  
11:59   Defensive rebound by Justin Moore  
11:31 +3 Cole Swider made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Justin Moore 43-51
11:07   Marcellus Earlington missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:05   Defensive rebound by Justin Moore  
10:53   Cole Swider missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:51   Defensive rebound by Nick Rutherford  
10:32   Shooting foul on Jeremiah Robinson-Earl  
10:32   Commercial timeout called  
10:32 +1 Julian Champagnie made 1st of 2 free throws 44-51
10:32   Julian Champagnie missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
10:32   Defensive rebound by Jeremiah Robinson-Earl  
10:14   Cole Swider missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:12   Offensive rebound by Jermaine Samuels  
10:07   Saddiq Bey missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:05   Defensive rebound by Rasheem Dunn  
9:45   Greg Williams Jr. missed jump shot  
9:43   Defensive rebound by Justin Moore  
9:30   Collin Gillespie missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:28   Defensive rebound by Josh Roberts  
9:15   Greg Williams Jr. missed jump shot  
9:13   Offensive rebound by David Caraher  
9:08 +2 Marcellus Earlington made layup, assist by Greg Williams Jr. 46-51
8:50   Justin Moore missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:48   Defensive rebound by Greg Williams Jr.  
8:42   Shooting foul on Justin Moore  
8:42 +1 Rasheem Dunn made 1st of 2 free throws 47-51
8:42 +1 Rasheem Dunn made 2nd of 2 free throws 48-51
8:38   Personal foul on David Caraher  
8:14 +2 Justin Moore made jump shot, assist by Saddiq Bey 48-53
8:02 +2 Rasheem Dunn made layup 50-53
8:02   Shooting foul on Collin Gillespie  
8:02 +1 Rasheem Dunn made free throw 51-53
7:45   Shooting foul on David Caraher  
7:45   Commercial timeout called  
7:45   Jeremiah Robinson-Earl missed 1st of 2 free throws  
7:45 +1 Jeremiah Robinson-Earl made 2nd of 2 free throws 51-54
7:26   LJ Figueroa missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:24   Offensive rebound by Marcellus Earlington  
7:24   Marcellus Earlington missed layup, blocked by Jeremiah Robinson-Earl  
7:22   Defensive rebound by Villanova  
6:56   Saddiq Bey missed layup, blocked by Julian Champagnie  
6:54   Offensive rebound by Saddiq Bey  
6:45 +2 Collin Gillespie made jump shot 51-56
6:25   Lost ball turnover on Greg Williams Jr.  
6:06   Shooting foul on Nick Rutherford  
6:06 +1 Jeremiah Robinson-Earl made 1st of 2 free throws 51-57
6:06 +1 Jeremiah Robinson-Earl made 2nd of 2 free throws 51-58
5:58   Julian Champagnie missed jump shot  
5:56   Defensive rebound by Jeremiah Robinson-Earl  
5:54   Personal foul on Rasheem Dunn  
5:54 +1 Jeremiah Robinson-Earl made 1st of 2 free throws 51-59