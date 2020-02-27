TENN
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) Mason Jones scored a game-high 37 points and Arkansas started the game on a 14-1 run and never trailed in an 86-69 win over Tennessee Wednesday night.

Jones, the SEC's leading scorer, scored nine of the 14 to start the game. He was joined in double figures by teammates Isaiah Joe and Desi Sills, who had 22 and 13 respectively.

''When Mason's scoring like he is, it opens things up for Zay (Joe) and Isaiah being out on the floor opens things up for Mason,'' Arkansas coach Eric Musselman said. ''Mason's growth as a player has been really really fun to be a part of and watch.''

Tennessee's 10 first-half turnovers were its demise. The Razorbacks (18-10, 6-9 in SEC) scored 18 points in the opening 20 minutes off those Volunteers giveaways. In response, Tennessee (15-13, 7-8) countered with just three points off three Arkansas turnovers in the same span.

The Volunteers cut Arkansas' 13-point halftime lead to two in the early part of the second, but Arkansas made six of its next seven from the field and built its lead back to double digits. Jones and Joe combined to score 39 of the Razorbacks' 46 points in the final 20 minutes.

''Mason Jones was terrific. We had no answer for him,'' Tennessee coach Rick Barnes said. He was feeling it, obviously. It's as good a performance as we've seen all year against us.''

Jordan Bowden led Tennessee with 19 points.

PURE SCORER

Jones eclipsed the 30-point threshold for the seventh time this season. The mark is the most for an Arkansas player in a single season since Martin Terry did it 10 times in the 1972-73 season.

TAKE, NO GIVE

Arkansas' seven turnovers tied for the fewest it has had this year. On the other end, the Razorbacks forced Tennessee into 12 giveaways - just two in the second half - but scored 24 points off them and outscored the Volunteers 14-0 on the fast break.

BIG PICTURE

Tennessee has now lost back-to-back games for the first time in almost a month and sits in the middle of the SEC standings.

Arkansas continued its NCAA Tournament revival with its second consecutive win after five straight losses while Joe, a projected NBA Draft pick, was out with a knee injury. The Razorbacks have won both since his return.

UP NEXT

The Volunteers host Florida on Saturday afternoon in Knoxville.

Arkansas will travel to Georgia to play the Bulldogs on Saturday night.

1st Half
TENN Volunteers 27
ARK Razorbacks 40

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Arkansas  
19:49   Isaiah Joe missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:47   Offensive rebound by Ethan Henderson  
19:40   Mason Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:38   Defensive rebound by Josiah-Jordan James  
19:17   Shooting foul on Adrio Bailey  
19:17 +1 Yves Pons made 1st of 2 free throws 1-0
19:17   Yves Pons missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
19:17   Offensive rebound by Tennessee  
19:04   Jordan Bowden missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:02   Defensive rebound by Jimmy Whitt Jr.  
18:45   Jimmy Whitt Jr. missed jump shot, blocked by Yves Pons  
18:43   Offensive rebound by Jimmy Whitt Jr.  
18:39   Bad pass turnover on Isaiah Joe, stolen by Yves Pons  
18:23   Bad pass turnover on Santiago Vescovi  
17:57 +2 Mason Jones made jump shot 1-2
17:43   Josiah-Jordan James missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:41   Defensive rebound by Adrio Bailey  
17:29   Mason Jones missed jump shot  
17:27   Offensive rebound by Ethan Henderson  
17:15 +2 Jimmy Whitt Jr. made jump shot 1-4
17:15   Shooting foul on Josiah-Jordan James  
17:15 +1 Jimmy Whitt Jr. made free throw 1-5
17:01   Yves Pons missed layup, blocked by Ethan Henderson  
16:59   Defensive rebound by Jimmy Whitt Jr.  
16:56   Isaiah Joe missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:54   Offensive rebound by Ethan Henderson  
16:47 +2 Ethan Henderson made layup 1-7
16:47   Jordan Bowden missed layup  
16:45   Defensive rebound by Ethan Henderson  
16:24 +2 Mason Jones made layup, assist by Isaiah Joe 1-9
16:01   Lost ball turnover on Santiago Vescovi, stolen by Isaiah Joe  
15:58   Shooting foul on Josiah-Jordan James  
15:58   Commercial timeout called  
15:58 +1 Mason Jones made 1st of 2 free throws 1-10
15:58 +1 Mason Jones made 2nd of 2 free throws 1-11
15:37   Lost ball turnover on Jordan Bowden, stolen by Adrio Bailey  
15:18 +3 Mason Jones made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jimmy Whitt Jr. 1-14
15:03 +2 Davonte Gaines made jump shot 3-14
14:38   Adrio Bailey missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:36   Defensive rebound by Jordan Bowden  
14:26   Santiago Vescovi missed jump shot  
14:24   Defensive rebound by Adrio Bailey  
14:07 +2 Mason Jones made jump shot 3-16
13:55   Shooting foul on Desi Sills  
13:55   Yves Pons missed 1st of 2 free throws  
13:55 +1 Yves Pons made 2nd of 2 free throws 4-16
13:38   Jimmy Whitt Jr. missed jump shot  
13:36   Defensive rebound by John Fulkerson  
13:16 +3 Jordan Bowden made 3-pt. jump shot 7-16
12:53   Offensive foul on Reggie Chaney  
12:53   Turnover on Reggie Chaney  
12:37   Lost ball turnover on John Fulkerson, stolen by Isaiah Joe  
12:30   Isaiah Joe missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:28   Offensive rebound by Jimmy Whitt Jr.  
12:12   Shooting foul on Jalen Johnson  
12:12 +1 Mason Jones made 1st of 2 free throws 7-17
12:12 +1 Mason Jones made 2nd of 2 free throws 7-18
11:49   Offensive foul on Davonte Gaines  
11:49   Turnover on Davonte Gaines  
11:49   Commercial timeout called  
11:40 +3 Desi Sills made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Mason Jones 7-21
11:21   Santiago Vescovi missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:19   Offensive rebound by John Fulkerson  
11:16 +2 John Fulkerson made layup 9-21
10:47 +3 Desi Sills made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Mason Jones 9-24
10:17   Offensive foul on Jordan Bowden  
10:17   Turnover on Jordan Bowden  
9:56   Mason Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:54   Defensive rebound by Yves Pons  
9:47   Jalen Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:45   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Joe  
9:35   Desi Sills missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:33   Defensive rebound by Davonte Gaines  
9:17   Santiago Vescovi missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:16   Offensive rebound by Tennessee  
9:16   Personal foul on Jalen Harris  
9:02   John Fulkerson missed layup  
9:00   Offensive rebound by Yves Pons  
8:56   Lost ball turnover on Yves Pons, stolen by Reggie Chaney  
8:56   Bad pass turnover on Jalen Harris, stolen by Davonte Gaines  
8:48   Personal foul on Isaiah Joe  
8:31 +3 Jordan Bowden made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Yves Pons 12-24
7:56   Mason Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:54   Defensive rebound by Tennessee  
7:56   Commercial timeout called  
7:40 +2 John Fulkerson made hook shot 14-24
7:40   Shooting foul on Adrio Bailey  
7:40 +1 John Fulkerson made free throw 15-24
7:12   Mason Jones missed jump shot  
7:10   Defensive rebound by Yves Pons  
6:45   John Fulkerson missed hook shot  
6:43   Offensive rebound by Davonte Gaines  
6:40 +2 Davonte Gaines made layup 17-24
6:22   Shooting foul on Yves Pons  
6:22 +1 Isaiah Joe made 1st of 2 free throws 17-25
6:22 +1 Isaiah Joe made 2nd of 2 free throws 17-26
6:12   Lost ball turnover on Josiah-Jordan James  
5:56 +2 Jimmy Whitt Jr. made jump shot 17-28
5:46   John Fulkerson missed hook shot, blocked by Ethan Henderson  
5:44   Defensive rebound by Ethan Henderson  
5:34   Desi Sills missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:32   Offensive rebound by Arkansas  
5:32   Shooting foul on John Fulkerson  
5:32 +1 Jimmy Whitt Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 17-29
5:32   Jimmy Whitt Jr. missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
5:32   Defensive rebound by Josiah-Jordan James  
5:05   Jordan Bowden missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:03   Offensive rebound by Yves Pons  
4:57 +3 Jordan Bowden made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Yves Pons 20-29
4:32 +3 Isaiah Joe made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jalen Harris 20-32
3:55   Lost ball turnover on Santiago Vescovi, stolen by Jimmy Whitt Jr.  
3:49 +3 Jalen Harris made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jimmy Whitt Jr. 20-35
3:49   30-second timeout called  
3:49   Commercial timeout called  
3:33   John Fulkerson missed jump shot  
3:31   Defensive rebound by Mason Jones  
3:23   Personal foul on Jordan Bowden  
3:23   Jalen Harris missed free throw  
3:23   Defensive rebound by Yves Pons  
3:02   John Fulkerson missed jump shot  
3:00   Defensive rebound by Arkansas  
3:00   Personal foul on Yves Pons  
3:00 +1 Jalen Harris made 1st of 2 free throws 20-36
3:00   Jalen Harris missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
3:00   Defensive rebound by Yves Pons  
2:46   Shooting foul on Isaiah Joe  
2:46 +1 Jordan Bowden made 1st of 2 free throws 21-36
2:46   Jordan Bowden missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
2:46   Defensive rebound by Ethan Henderson  
2:35   Personal foul on Jordan Bowden  
2:35   Mason Jones missed 1st of 2 free throws  
2:35   Mason Jones missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
2:35   Defensive rebound by Davonte Gaines  
2:09 +2 Santiago Vescovi made jump shot 23-36
1:48   Mason Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:46   Defensive rebound by John Fulkerson  
1:17   Santiago Vescovi missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:15   Offensive rebound by Davonte Gaines  
1:12 +2 Davonte Gaines made layup 25-36
42.0 +2 Desi Sills made layup 25-38
36.0   Davonte Gaines missed jump shot  
34.0   Offensive rebound by Jalen Johnson  
22.0 +2 Uros Plavsic made layup, assist by Davonte Gaines 27-38
6.0   Shooting foul on Davonte Gaines  
6.0 +1 Mason Jones made 1st of 2 free throws 27-39
6.0 +1 Mason Jones made 2nd of 2 free throws 27-40
2.0   Jordan Bowden missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0.0   Offensive rebound by Tennessee  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
TENN Volunteers 42
ARK Razorbacks 46

Time Team Play Score
19:48 +2 Adrio Bailey made layup, assist by Jimmy Whitt Jr. 27-42
19:21   Santiago Vescovi missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:19   Defensive rebound by Ethan Henderson  
19:10   Mason Jones missed layup  
19:08   Defensive rebound by John Fulkerson  
19:03   30-second timeout called  
19:03   Commercial timeout called  
18:50 +2 John Fulkerson made layup 29-42
18:27   Isaiah Joe missed jump shot  
18:25   Defensive rebound by Tennessee  
18:09   Personal foul on Adrio Bailey  
17:57 +2 Yves Pons made jump shot 31-42
17:57   Shooting foul on Adrio Bailey  
17:57 +1 Yves Pons made free throw 32-42
17:41   Isaiah Joe missed layup  
17:39   Offensive rebound by Ethan Henderson  
17:34   Ethan Henderson missed layup  
17:32   Defensive rebound by John Fulkerson  
17:23 +3 Jordan Bowden made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Josiah-Jordan James 35-42
17:20   30-second timeout called  
17:09   Jimmy Whitt Jr. missed layup  
17:07   Defensive rebound by Yves Pons  
16:51   Shooting foul on Ethan Henderson  
16:51 +1 John Fulkerson made 1st of 2 free throws 36-42
16:51   John Fulkerson missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
16:51   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Joe  
16:40   Traveling violation turnover on Mason Jones  
16:28 +2 John Fulkerson made layup 38-42
16:07 +2 Isaiah Joe made layup, assist by Mason Jones 38-44
15:48   Commercial timeout called  
15:38   Shooting foul on Desi Sills  
15:38   John Fulkerson missed 1st of 2 free throws  
15:38 +1 John Fulkerson made 2nd of 2 free throws 39-44
15:18   Reggie Chaney missed layup  
15:16   Defensive rebound by Yves Pons  
15:08   Josiah-Jordan James missed layup  
15:06   Defensive rebound by Arkansas  
15:08   Personal foul on John Fulkerson  
14:57   Shooting foul on Uros Plavsic  
14:57   Mason Jones missed 1st of 2 free throws  
14:57 +1 Mason Jones made 2nd of 2 free throws 39-45
14:47 +2 Jordan Bowden made layup 41-45
14:29   Desi Sills missed layup  
14:27   Offensive rebound by Desi Sills  
14:25   Desi Sills missed layup  
14:23   Defensive rebound by Tennessee  
14:10 +2 Jordan Bowden made jump shot 43-45
13:51   Mason Jones missed layup, blocked by John Fulkerson  
13:49   Offensive rebound by Arkansas  
13:44   Personal foul on Santiago Vescovi  
13:37 +2 Mason Jones made layup 43-47
13:37   Shooting foul on Josiah-Jordan James  
13:37 +1 Mason Jones made free throw 43-48
13:18   Personal foul on Reggie Chaney  
13:16   Jordan Bowden missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:14   Defensive rebound by Jimmy Whitt Jr.  
12:55 +3 Desi Sills made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jimmy Whitt Jr. 43-51
12:27   John Fulkerson missed hook shot, blocked by Ethan Henderson  
12:25   Defensive rebound by Mason Jones  
12:24   Shooting foul on Santiago Vescovi  
12:18 +3 Isaiah Joe made 3-pt. jump shot 43-54
11:58 +2 Yves Pons made jump shot, assist by Jordan Bowden 45-54
11:42 +2 Isaiah Joe made layup 45-56
11:41   30-second timeout called  
11:41   Commercial timeout called  
11:29   Personal foul on Ethan Henderson  
11:26 +2 Santiago Vescovi made layup, assist by Josiah-Jordan James 47-56
11:08   Isaiah Joe missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:06   Defensive rebound by Santiago Vescovi  
10:49   Josiah-Jordan James missed jump shot  
10:47   Defensive rebound by Desi Sills  
10:33 +2 Mason Jones made jump shot 47-58
10:08 +2 John Fulkerson made layup 49-58
9:53 +2 Mason Jones made layup 49-60
9:33   Personal foul on Mason Jones  
9:33 +1 John Fulkerson made 1st of 2 free throws 50-60
9:33 +1 John Fulkerson made 2nd of 2 free throws 51-60
9:23   Shooting foul on John Fulkerson  
9:23 +1 Isaiah Joe made 1st of 2 free throws 51-61
9:23 +1 Isaiah Joe made 2nd of 2 free throws 51-62
8:56   Offensive foul on Santiago Vescovi  
8:56   Turnover on Santiago Vescovi  
8:31 +2 Mason Jones made layup 51-64
8:18   Shooting foul on Isaiah Joe  
8:18 +1 Davonte Gaines made 1st of 2 free throws 52-64
8:18   Davonte Gaines missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
8:18   Defensive rebound by Ethan Henderson  
8:02 +3 Mason Jones made 3-pt. jump shot 52-67
7:44 +2 Jordan Bowden made jump shot 54-67
7:22 +3 Mason Jones made 3-pt. jump shot 54-70
7:06   Jordan Bowden missed layup  
7:04   Offensive rebound by Tennessee  
7:06   Shooting foul on Mason Jones  
7:06   Commercial timeout called  
7:06   Davonte Gaines missed 1st of 2 free throws  
7:06   Davonte Gaines missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
7:06   Defensive rebound by Jimmy Whitt Jr.  
6:38 +2 Desi Sills made jump shot 54-72
6:12 +2 Yves Pons made layup 56-72
6:12   Shooting foul on Mason Jones