20:00
Jumpball received by Arkansas
19:49
Isaiah Joe missed 3-pt. jump shot
19:47
Offensive rebound by Ethan Henderson
19:40
Mason Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot
19:38
Defensive rebound by Josiah-Jordan James
19:17
Shooting foul on Adrio Bailey
19:17
+1
Yves Pons made 1st of 2 free throws
1-0
19:17
Yves Pons missed 2nd of 2 free throws
19:17
Offensive rebound by Tennessee
19:04
Jordan Bowden missed 3-pt. jump shot
19:02
Defensive rebound by Jimmy Whitt Jr.
18:45
Jimmy Whitt Jr. missed jump shot, blocked by Yves Pons
18:43
Offensive rebound by Jimmy Whitt Jr.
18:39
Bad pass turnover on Isaiah Joe, stolen by Yves Pons
18:23
Bad pass turnover on Santiago Vescovi
17:57
+2
Mason Jones made jump shot
1-2
17:43
Josiah-Jordan James missed 3-pt. jump shot
17:41
Defensive rebound by Adrio Bailey
17:29
Mason Jones missed jump shot
17:27
Offensive rebound by Ethan Henderson
17:15
+2
Jimmy Whitt Jr. made jump shot
1-4
17:15
Shooting foul on Josiah-Jordan James
17:15
+1
Jimmy Whitt Jr. made free throw
1-5
17:01
Yves Pons missed layup, blocked by Ethan Henderson
16:59
Defensive rebound by Jimmy Whitt Jr.
16:56
Isaiah Joe missed 3-pt. jump shot
16:54
Offensive rebound by Ethan Henderson
16:47
+2
Ethan Henderson made layup
1-7
16:47
Jordan Bowden missed layup
16:45
Defensive rebound by Ethan Henderson
16:24
+2
Mason Jones made layup, assist by Isaiah Joe
1-9
16:01
Lost ball turnover on Santiago Vescovi, stolen by Isaiah Joe
15:58
Shooting foul on Josiah-Jordan James
15:58
Commercial timeout called
15:58
+1
Mason Jones made 1st of 2 free throws
1-10
15:58
+1
Mason Jones made 2nd of 2 free throws
1-11
15:37
Lost ball turnover on Jordan Bowden, stolen by Adrio Bailey
15:18
+3
Mason Jones made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jimmy Whitt Jr.
1-14
15:03
+2
Davonte Gaines made jump shot
3-14
14:38
Adrio Bailey missed 3-pt. jump shot
14:36
Defensive rebound by Jordan Bowden
14:26
Santiago Vescovi missed jump shot
14:24
Defensive rebound by Adrio Bailey
14:07
+2
Mason Jones made jump shot
3-16
13:55
Shooting foul on Desi Sills
13:55
Yves Pons missed 1st of 2 free throws
13:55
+1
Yves Pons made 2nd of 2 free throws
4-16
13:38
Jimmy Whitt Jr. missed jump shot
13:36
Defensive rebound by John Fulkerson
13:16
+3
Jordan Bowden made 3-pt. jump shot
7-16
12:53
Offensive foul on Reggie Chaney
12:53
Turnover on Reggie Chaney
12:37
Lost ball turnover on John Fulkerson, stolen by Isaiah Joe
12:30
Isaiah Joe missed 3-pt. jump shot
12:28
Offensive rebound by Jimmy Whitt Jr.
12:12
Shooting foul on Jalen Johnson
12:12
+1
Mason Jones made 1st of 2 free throws
7-17
12:12
+1
Mason Jones made 2nd of 2 free throws
7-18
11:49
Offensive foul on Davonte Gaines
11:49
Turnover on Davonte Gaines
11:49
Commercial timeout called
11:40
+3
Desi Sills made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Mason Jones
7-21
11:21
Santiago Vescovi missed 3-pt. jump shot
11:19
Offensive rebound by John Fulkerson
11:16
+2
John Fulkerson made layup
9-21
10:47
+3
Desi Sills made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Mason Jones
9-24
10:17
Offensive foul on Jordan Bowden
10:17
Turnover on Jordan Bowden
9:56
Mason Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot
9:54
Defensive rebound by Yves Pons
9:47
Jalen Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot
9:45
Defensive rebound by Isaiah Joe
9:35
Desi Sills missed 3-pt. jump shot
9:33
Defensive rebound by Davonte Gaines
9:17
Santiago Vescovi missed 3-pt. jump shot
9:16
Offensive rebound by Tennessee
9:16
Personal foul on Jalen Harris
9:02
John Fulkerson missed layup
9:00
Offensive rebound by Yves Pons
8:56
Lost ball turnover on Yves Pons, stolen by Reggie Chaney
8:56
Bad pass turnover on Jalen Harris, stolen by Davonte Gaines
8:48
Personal foul on Isaiah Joe
8:31
+3
Jordan Bowden made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Yves Pons
12-24
7:56
Mason Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot
7:54
Defensive rebound by Tennessee
7:56
Commercial timeout called
7:40
+2
John Fulkerson made hook shot
14-24
7:40
Shooting foul on Adrio Bailey
7:40
+1
John Fulkerson made free throw
15-24
7:12
Mason Jones missed jump shot
7:10
Defensive rebound by Yves Pons
6:45
John Fulkerson missed hook shot
6:43
Offensive rebound by Davonte Gaines
6:40
+2
Davonte Gaines made layup
17-24
6:22
Shooting foul on Yves Pons
6:22
+1
Isaiah Joe made 1st of 2 free throws
17-25
6:22
+1
Isaiah Joe made 2nd of 2 free throws
17-26
6:12
Lost ball turnover on Josiah-Jordan James
5:56
+2
Jimmy Whitt Jr. made jump shot
17-28
5:46
John Fulkerson missed hook shot, blocked by Ethan Henderson
5:44
Defensive rebound by Ethan Henderson
5:34
Desi Sills missed 3-pt. jump shot
5:32
Offensive rebound by Arkansas
5:32
Shooting foul on John Fulkerson
5:32
+1
Jimmy Whitt Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws
17-29
5:32
Jimmy Whitt Jr. missed 2nd of 2 free throws
5:32
Defensive rebound by Josiah-Jordan James
5:05
Jordan Bowden missed 3-pt. jump shot
5:03
Offensive rebound by Yves Pons
4:57
+3
Jordan Bowden made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Yves Pons
20-29
4:32
+3
Isaiah Joe made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jalen Harris
20-32
3:55
Lost ball turnover on Santiago Vescovi, stolen by Jimmy Whitt Jr.
3:49
+3
Jalen Harris made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jimmy Whitt Jr.
20-35
3:49
30-second timeout called
3:49
Commercial timeout called
3:33
John Fulkerson missed jump shot
3:31
Defensive rebound by Mason Jones
3:23
Personal foul on Jordan Bowden
3:23
Jalen Harris missed free throw
3:23
Defensive rebound by Yves Pons
3:02
John Fulkerson missed jump shot
3:00
Defensive rebound by Arkansas
3:00
Personal foul on Yves Pons
3:00
+1
Jalen Harris made 1st of 2 free throws
20-36
3:00
Jalen Harris missed 2nd of 2 free throws
3:00
Defensive rebound by Yves Pons
2:46
Shooting foul on Isaiah Joe
2:46
+1
Jordan Bowden made 1st of 2 free throws
21-36
2:46
Jordan Bowden missed 2nd of 2 free throws
2:46
|
|
Defensive rebound by Ethan Henderson
|
|
2:35
|
|
|
Personal foul on Jordan Bowden
|
|
2:35
|
|
|
Mason Jones missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
2:35
|
|
|
Mason Jones missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
2:35
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Davonte Gaines
|
|
2:09
|
|
+2
|
Santiago Vescovi made jump shot
|
23-36
|
1:48
|
|
|
Mason Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
1:46
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by John Fulkerson
|
|
1:17
|
|
|
Santiago Vescovi missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
1:15
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Davonte Gaines
|
|
1:12
|
|
+2
|
Davonte Gaines made layup
|
25-36
|
42.0
|
|
+2
|
Desi Sills made layup
|
25-38
|
36.0
|
|
|
Davonte Gaines missed jump shot
|
|
34.0
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Jalen Johnson
|
|
22.0
|
|
+2
|
Uros Plavsic made layup, assist by Davonte Gaines
|
27-38
|
6.0
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Davonte Gaines
|
|
6.0
|
|
+1
|
Mason Jones made 1st of 2 free throws
|
27-39
|
6.0
|
|
+1
|
Mason Jones made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
27-40
|
2.0
|
|
|
Jordan Bowden missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Tennessee
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
End of period
|