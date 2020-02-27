UCF
UCONN

No Text

UConn beats UCF to guarantee no losing record this season

  • AP
  • Feb 27, 2020

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) UConn could drop the rest of its games this season and still avoid a losing record for the first time in four years.

Isaiah Whaley tied a career-high with 18 points and pulled down 11 rebounds to help Connecticut to an 81-65 win over UCF Wednesday in the American Athletic Conference.

Christian Vital also had 18 points and James Bouknight finished with 16 for the Huskies (16-12, 7-8 American Athletic Conference), who have three games left in the regular season and at least one in the conference tournament.

''Everybody is in good spirits right now,'' Whaley said. ''We're still playing for stuff right now. We're still playing meaningful games.''

UConn led by just four points at halftime, but broke the game open with a 12-2 run early in the second half.

A Vital drive gave UConn its first double-digit lead at 53-42 and a second-chance dunk by Whaley put the Huskies up 60-43 lead midway through the second half.

Whaley, who came in averaging 4.7 points, hit seven of his nine shots from the floor and made all four of his foul shots.

''He was relentless on the boards, creating second and third opportunities for them,'' UCF coach Johnny Dawkins said.

A 3-pointer by UCF's Darin Green Jr. capped a 7-0 run that cut the deficit to 10 points before the Huskies stretched it out again.

Collin Smith had 17 points to lead UCF (14-13, 5-10), which had won three of its previous four games, including victories over AAC leaders Cincinnati and Tulsa. Ceasar DeJesus added 14 points for the Knights.

UConn opened strong. Whaley had two early buckets, UConn scored its first eight points in the lane and jumped out to an 11-4 lead.

Smith hit three shots during a 10-3 run that tied the game and a drive by DeJesus around Vital gave UCF a lead at 18-16.

But the Huskies scored the next nine points, holding UCF off the scoreboard for 3 1/2 minutes.

The Bulls kept the game close and trailed 36-32 at halftime.

The Huskies, led by Whaley, won the game down low, outscoring UCF 48-38 in the paint and outrebounding the Knights 36-28.

Vital said the Huskies, who have now won three of their last four, are thinking about much more than a .500 record.

''I thought that was expected at a program like this,'' he said.

STEPPING UP

In the three games since UConn lost forward Akok Akok to a torn Achilles on Feb. 16, Whaley has averaged 14.6 points and 10 rebounds. Last year, the junior averaged fewer than four minutes and just under a single point per game.

''In recruiting, we'll use him as an example of player development, no doubt,'' UConn coach Dan Hurley said.

STAT OF THE GAME

UConn held UCF to just two 3-point baskets on 13 attempts. The Knights came into the game 7-2 when they hit eight or more 3-pointers in a game. They are now 7-11 when they don't.

BIG PICTURE

UCF: The Knights fell to 4-10 when being held under 71 points. They're 10-3 when scoring more than that.

UConn: Vital moved past Donyell Marshall and Khalid El Amin and into 13th place on the school's all-time scoring list (1,654). His two 3-pointers extended his American Athletic Conference record to 255.

UP NEXT

UCF: The Knights travel to Tulsa for a rematch on Saturday with a team they upset earlier this month in Florida

UConn: The Huskies visit East Carolina on Saturday for their only scheduled meeting with the Pirates this year and the last one scheduled before the Huskies leave the AAC for the Big East after this season.

---

More AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

1st Half
UCF Knights 32
UCONN Huskies 36

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by UCF  
19:28   Collin Smith missed jump shot  
19:26   Defensive rebound by Christian Vital  
19:16 +2 Isaiah Whaley made layup, assist by Christian Vital 0-2
18:57   Bad pass turnover on Darin Green Jr., stolen by Christian Vital  
18:57 +2 Christian Vital made layup 0-4
18:53   Shooting foul on Collin Smith  
18:53   Christian Vital missed free throw  
18:53   Defensive rebound by Collin Smith  
18:34 +2 Matt Milon made jump shot 2-4
18:05 +2 Josh Carlton made layup 2-6
17:49   Matt Milon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:47   Defensive rebound by Connecticut  
17:29   Lost ball turnover on Josh Carlton, stolen by Brandon Mahan  
17:29   Personal foul on Josh Carlton  
17:14   Tony Johnson Jr. missed jump shot  
17:12   Defensive rebound by James Bouknight  
17:05 +2 Isaiah Whaley made layup, assist by Jalen Gaffney 2-8
16:57   30-second timeout called  
16:43   Collin Smith missed jump shot  
16:41   Defensive rebound by Josh Carlton  
16:25   Josh Carlton missed jump shot  
16:23   Defensive rebound by Dazon Ingram  
16:17 +2 Brandon Mahan made layup, assist by Dazon Ingram 4-8
15:50 +3 Christian Vital made 3-pt. jump shot 4-11
15:26 +2 Ceasar DeJesus made jump shot 6-11
15:01   Traveling violation turnover on Christian Vital  
15:01   Commercial timeout called  
14:31 +2 Collin Smith made jump shot 8-11
14:03 +3 James Bouknight made 3-pt. jump shot 8-14
13:40 +2 Ceasar DeJesus made layup 10-14
13:13   Bad pass turnover on Christian Vital, stolen by Ceasar DeJesus  
13:06 +2 Collin Smith made layup, assist by Dazon Ingram 12-14
12:44   Christian Vital missed jump shot  
12:42   Offensive rebound by Isaiah Whaley  
12:33   Isaiah Whaley missed jump shot  
12:31   Defensive rebound by Collin Smith  
12:29   Personal foul on Jalen Gaffney  
12:12 +2 Collin Smith made jump shot 14-14
11:48 +2 Josh Carlton made layup, assist by Christian Vital 14-16
11:29   Collin Smith missed jump shot  
11:27   Defensive rebound by Christian Vital  
11:21   Alterique Gilbert missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:19   Defensive rebound by Frank Bertz  
11:14 +2 Ceasar DeJesus made layup 16-16
10:45   Out of bounds turnover on Josh Carlton  
10:45   Commercial timeout called  
10:29   Matt Milon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:27   Defensive rebound by Connecticut  
10:13   Christian Vital missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:11   Defensive rebound by Matt Milon  
10:00   Bad pass turnover on Ceasar DeJesus, stolen by Christian Vital  
9:54   Christian Vital missed layup  
9:52   Defensive rebound by Dazon Ingram  
9:47 +2 Ceasar DeJesus made layup 18-16
9:34   Offensive foul on Josh Carlton  
9:34   Turnover on Josh Carlton  
9:06   Lost ball turnover on Dazon Ingram, stolen by Jalen Gaffney  
9:00 +2 Brendan Adams made layup 18-18
9:00   Shooting foul on Dazon Ingram  
9:00   Brendan Adams missed free throw  
9:00   Offensive rebound by Isaiah Whaley  
8:58   Shooting foul on Ibrahim Famouke Doumbia  
8:58 +1 Isaiah Whaley made 1st of 2 free throws 18-19
8:58 +1 Isaiah Whaley made 2nd of 2 free throws 18-20
8:34   Offensive foul on Brandon Mahan  
8:34   Turnover on Brandon Mahan  
8:10   Jalen Gaffney missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:08   Defensive rebound by Tony Johnson Jr.  
7:48   Lost ball turnover on Tony Johnson Jr., stolen by Isaiah Whaley  
7:47   Personal foul on Tony Johnson Jr.  
7:47   Commercial timeout called  
7:32   Lost ball turnover on Sidney Wilson, stolen by Brandon Mahan  
7:20   Personal foul on Alterique Gilbert  
7:00   Brandon Mahan missed jump shot  
6:58   Defensive rebound by Jalen Gaffney  
6:52   Sidney Wilson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:50   Offensive rebound by James Bouknight  
6:39 +3 James Bouknight made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Alterique Gilbert 18-23
6:06   Offensive foul on Collin Smith  
6:06   Turnover on Collin Smith  
6:00   Personal foul on Tony Johnson Jr.  
6:00 +1 Jalen Gaffney made 1st of 2 free throws 18-24
6:00 +1 Jalen Gaffney made 2nd of 2 free throws 18-25
5:53   Frank Bertz missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:51   Offensive rebound by Dazon Ingram  
5:41   Ceasar DeJesus missed jump shot  
5:39   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Whaley  
5:33   Jalen Gaffney missed jump shot  
5:31   Defensive rebound by Frank Bertz  
5:28   Shooting foul on Isaiah Whaley  
5:28 +1 Frank Bertz made 1st of 2 free throws 19-25
5:28 +1 Frank Bertz made 2nd of 2 free throws 20-25
4:59 +2 Brendan Adams made jump shot 20-27
4:49   Darin Green Jr. missed layup  
4:47   Defensive rebound by Sidney Wilson  
4:36   Shooting foul on Frank Bertz  
4:36   James Bouknight missed 1st of 2 free throws  
4:36   James Bouknight missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
4:36   Defensive rebound by Dazon Ingram  
4:27   Frank Bertz missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:25   Offensive rebound by Frank Bertz  
4:20   Lost ball turnover on Frank Bertz, stolen by Sidney Wilson  
4:13   Brendan Adams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:11   Defensive rebound by Frank Bertz  
3:58   Shooting foul on Sidney Wilson  
3:58   Commercial timeout called  
3:58 +1 Ceasar DeJesus made 1st of 2 free throws 21-27
3:58 +1 Ceasar DeJesus made 2nd of 2 free throws 22-27
3:35 +2 Sidney Wilson made layup, assist by Christian Vital 22-29
3:19   Brandon Mahan missed layup  
3:17   Defensive rebound by James Bouknight  
3:11   Brendan Adams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:09   Offensive rebound by Sidney Wilson  
3:03   Sidney Wilson missed tip-in  
3:01   Defensive rebound by Matt Milon  
3:01   Shooting foul on James Bouknight  
3:02 +1 Dazon Ingram made 1st of 2 free throws 23-29
3:01   Dazon Ingram missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
3:01   Defensive rebound by Christian Vital  
2:48   Traveling violation turnover on James Bouknight  
2:25 +2 Darin Green Jr. made jump shot 25-29
2:07 +3 Alterique Gilbert made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Christian Vital 25-32
1:52 +2 Brandon Mahan made layup 27-32
1:41   James Bouknight missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:39   Defensive rebound by Dazon Ingram  
1:33   Personal foul on Christian Vital  
1:33 +1 Dazon Ingram made 1st of 2 free throws 28-32
1:33 +1 Dazon Ingram made 2nd of 2 free throws 29-32
1:22   Alterique Gilbert missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:20   Offensive rebound by Christian Vital  
1:15   Christian Vital missed layup  
1:13   Offensive rebound by Isaiah Whaley  
1:13   Personal foul on Dazon Ingram  
1:16 +1 Isaiah Whaley made 1st of 2 free throws 29-33
1:16 +1 Isaiah Whaley made 2nd of 2 free throws 29-34
1:01 +3 Darin Green Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Matt Milon 32-34
53.0   30-second timeout called  
48.0   James Bouknight missed 3-pt. jump shot  
46.0   Offensive rebound by Isaiah Whaley  
39.0 +2 Isaiah Whaley made layup 32-36
31.0   Offensive foul on Ceasar DeJesus  
31.0   Turnover on Ceasar DeJesus  
2.0   Brendan Adams missed jump shot  
1.0   Defensive rebound by UCF  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
UCF Knights 33
UCONN Huskies 45

Time Team Play Score
19:44   Traveling violation turnover on Josh Carlton  
19:27 +2 Collin Smith made jump shot 34-36
19:20   Shooting foul on Brandon Mahan  
19:20 +1 James Bouknight made 1st of 2 free throws 34-37
19:20 +1 James Bouknight made 2nd of 2 free throws 34-38
19:01 +2 Collin Smith made jump shot 36-38
18:23   Josh Carlton missed jump shot  
18:21   Offensive rebound by Josh Carlton  
18:18 +2 Josh Carlton made tip-in 36-40
18:05   Traveling violation turnover on Ceasar DeJesus  
17:40   Violation on Unknown  
17:31   Josh Carlton missed layup  
17:29   Defensive rebound by Brandon Mahan  
17:21   Ceasar DeJesus missed layup, blocked by Isaiah Whaley  
17:19   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Whaley  
17:17   Double dribble turnover on Jalen Gaffney  
17:02   Personal foul on Josh Carlton  
16:54   Offensive foul on Collin Smith  
16:54   Turnover on Collin Smith  
16:46   Personal foul on Darin Green Jr.  
16:45 +2 Isaiah Whaley made dunk, assist by Alterique Gilbert 36-42
16:29   Personal foul on Isaiah Whaley  
16:27   Darin Green Jr. missed jump shot  
16:25   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Whaley  
16:07   Personal foul on Dazon Ingram  
16:05   Lost ball turnover on Isaiah Whaley, stolen by Ceasar DeJesus  
15:54   Dazon Ingram missed layup  
15:52   Offensive rebound by Dazon Ingram  
15:49 +2 Dazon Ingram made layup 38-42
15:31 +2 Isaiah Whaley made dunk, assist by Alterique Gilbert 38-44
15:11   Darin Green Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:09   Defensive rebound by Christian Vital  
15:04 +2 Christian Vital made layup 38-46
14:57   30-second timeout called  
14:57   Commercial timeout called  
14:42   Personal foul on Brendan Adams  
14:42   Commercial timeout called  
14:23   Matt Milon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:21   Offensive rebound by UCF  
14:21   Personal foul on Brendan Adams  
14:09   Lost ball turnover on Ceasar DeJesus, stolen by Alterique Gilbert  
13:59   Christian Vital missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:57   Defensive rebound by Dazon Ingram  
13:50 +2 Ceasar DeJesus made layup, assist by Dazon Ingram 40-46
13:30 +2 Brendan Adams made layup, assist by Isaiah Whaley 40-48
13:30   Shooting foul on Matt Milon  
13:30 +1 Brendan Adams made free throw 40-49
13:09 +2 Collin Smith made layup 42-49
12:55 +2 Alterique Gilbert made jump shot 42-51
12:32   Bad pass turnover on Frank Bertz, stolen by Brendan Adams  
12:24 +2 Christian Vital made layup, assist by Brendan Adams 42-53
12:22   Official timeout called  
12:12   Dazon Ingram missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:10   Defensive rebound by Connecticut  
12:01 +2 Josh Carlton made layup, assist by Christian Vital 42-55
11:51   30-second timeout called  
11:51   Commercial timeout called  
11:43   Personal foul on Christian Vital  
11:42   Bad pass turnover on Dazon Ingram, stolen by Josh Carlton  
11:33 +2 Christian Vital made layup, assist by Brendan Adams 42-57
11:33   Shooting foul on Darin Green Jr.  
11:36 +1 Christian Vital made free throw 42-58
11:11   Collin Smith missed jump shot  
11:09   Defensive rebound by Alterique Gilbert  
11:04   Offensive foul on Josh Carlton  
11:04   Turnover on Josh Carlton  
10:39   Lost ball turnover on Collin Smith, stolen by Brendan Adams  
10:29   Alterique Gilbert missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:27   Defensive rebound by Collin Smith  
10:16   Shooting foul on Alterique Gilbert  
10:16   Tony Johnson Jr. missed 1st of 2 free throws  
10:16 +1 Tony Johnson Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 43-58
10:00 +2 Isaiah Whaley made dunk, assist by Alterique Gilbert 43-60
9:50 +2 Ceasar DeJesus made layup 45-60
9:26   30-second timeout called  
9:20   Bad pass turnover on Brendan Adams, stolen by Ceasar DeJesus  
9:16 +2 Dazon Ingram made layup, assist by Ceasar DeJesus 47-60
9:16   Shooting foul on Jalen Gaffney  
9:16   Dazon Ingram missed free throw  
9:16   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Whaley  
8:49   James Bouknight missed layup  
8:47   Defensive rebound by Darin Green Jr.  
8:42   Lost ball turnover on Darin Green Jr., stolen by Christian Vital  
8:32   Christian Vital missed dunk  
8:30   Defensive rebound by Darin Green Jr.  
8:25 +3 Darin Green Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dazon Ingram 50-60
8:17 +3 Christian Vital made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jalen Gaffney 50-63
8:06 +2 Tony Johnson Jr. made jump shot 52-63
7:34   Brendan Adams missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Dazon Ingram  
7:33   Shot clock violation turnover on Connecticut  
7:24   Tony Johnson Jr. missed layup, blocked by Isaiah Whaley  
7:24   Tony Johnson Jr. missed layup, blocked by Isaiah Whaley  
7:22   Defensive rebound by James Bouknight  
7:22   Personal foul on Dazon Ingram  
7:22 +1 James Bouknight made 1st of 2 free throws 52-64
7:22 +1 James Bouknight made 2nd of 2 free throws 52-65
7:14   Brandon Mahan missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:12   Defensive rebound by James Bouknight  
7:06 +2 Isaiah Whaley made layup, assist by James Bouknight 52-67
6:51 +2 Dazon Ingram made layup 54-67
6:39   Personal foul on Tony Johnson Jr.  
6:39 +1 James Bouknight made 1st of 2 free throws 54-68
6:39 +1 James Bouknight made 2nd of 2 free throws 54-69
6:29   Lost ball turnover on Dazon Ingram, stolen by Jalen Gaffney  
6:23 +2 Jalen Gaffney made layup 54-71
6:03   Shooting foul on Alterique Gilbert  
6:03 +1 Collin Smith made 1st of 2 free throws 55-71
6:03  