UVA
VATECH

No Text

Clark's 3-pointer lifts Virginia past Virginia Tech, 56-53

  • AP
  • Feb 26, 2020

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) Kihei Clark knew exactly what he was going to do when he took an inbounds pass in a tie game on the road and 11 seconds racing quickly off the clock.

''Yeah. I was shooting it,'' the sophomore point guard said after his 3-pointer with 2.1 seconds left lifted Virginia to a 56-53 victory at Virginia Tech on Wednesday night, saving them after they blew a big halftime lead.

''I probably just used the ball screen and I kind of figured they thought I was going to be driving so I crossed back and I created some space,'' he said.

And gave the reigning national champions another nail-biter win. It extended their winning streak to five, four of them decided by three points or fewer.

''We're giving a lot of people a heart attack,'' forward Braxton Key said. ''We're learning. We're a young team. We're starting to grow up though. We're learning how to win.''

Clark's lone 3-pointer rescued Virginia (20-7, 12-5 Atlantic Coast Conference), which led 26-11 at halftime before the Hokies started making shots they'd been missing. They twice took the lead in the final five minutes, and Tyrece Radford's slicing drive for a layup with 11 seconds left tied things at 53.

''We were doing the exact same things in the second half that we were doing in the the first half,'' first-year coach Mike Young said. The only difference was that they were being a little bit more aggressive and shots were falling, he said.

The Cavaliers (20-7, 12-5 Atlantic Coast Conference) solidified their hold on fourth place in the conference standings and won their fourth straight in the series. The Hokies (15-13, 6-11) lost for the eighth time in nine games, and Young said he's not as concerned with his team's psyche as winning games.

''We don't get into feelings around here,'' he said.

Mamadi Diakite led Virginia with 19 points, Key had 10 with 11 rebounds and Clark had seven points, six rebounds and six assists.

Landers Nolley led the Hokies with 13 points.

Virginia Tech came back after setting a program record since joining the ACC in 2004 with just 11 first-half points to trail 26-11. Their comeback began immediately after halftime as they hit 6 of 7 shots, including all three 3-pointers, then used an 11-2 run to get within 40-37 on P.J. Horne's 3-pointer.

They pulled even at 44 on two free throws by Nolley, went ahead on Hunter Cattoor's 3-pointer with 4:49 left and it was back and forth to the finish. After two free throws by Nolley gave the Hokies a 51-48 lead with 3:31 left, Clark scored inside and Casey Morsell hit a 3-pointer for Virginia to lead 53-51.

BIG PICTURE

Virginia: The Cavaliers lead the nation is scoring defense (52.7) and have done much of their best work against the Hokies. They held Virginia Tech to just 17 first-half points in their first meeting, a 65-39 victory, tying a Hokies' first-half futility record since they joined the ACC in 2004. Virginia Tech has managed just 17 three times, twice against Virginia (2014, 2020) and once against Temple (2009). The earlier game this year also marked Virginia Tech's lowest scoring total since a 43-33 loss to East Carolina in 1967.

Virginia Tech: Hokies scoring leader Landers Nolley (16.7 ppg) was not in the starting lineup for just the second time this season. He came into the game 8 for 44 from the field (18%) over his last three games and 2 for 17 (11%) from 3-point territory. He finished 3 for 10 overall and 1 for 5 on 3-pointers.

UP NEXT

The Cavaliers return home to face No. 7 Duke on Saturday night.

The Hokies head out on the road to play at No. 11 Louisville on Sunday. ---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

1st Half
UVA Cavaliers 26
VATECH Hokies 11

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Virginia  
19:40   Braxton Key missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:38   Defensive rebound by Tyrece Radford  
19:21   Isaiah Wilkins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:19   Defensive rebound by Kihei Clark  
19:03 +2 Mamadi Diakite made jump shot, assist by Tomas Woldetensae 2-0
18:33 +2 Nahiem Alleyne made layup 2-2
18:08   Mamadi Diakite missed jump shot, blocked by Isaiah Wilkins  
18:06   Defensive rebound by John Ojiako  
17:53   Bad pass turnover on Wabissa Bede  
17:40 +2 Braxton Key made layup 4-2
17:16   Tyrece Radford missed jump shot  
17:14   Defensive rebound by Braxton Key  
17:00   Tomas Woldetensae missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:58   Defensive rebound by Virginia Tech  
16:58   Personal foul on Mamadi Diakite  
16:34   Personal foul on Braxton Key  
16:23   P.J. Horne missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:21   Defensive rebound by Tomas Woldetensae  
16:03   Braxton Key missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:01   Defensive rebound by Wabissa Bede  
15:46   Landers Nolley II missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:44   Defensive rebound by Jay Huff  
15:18   Shooting foul on P.J. Horne  
15:18   Commercial timeout called  
15:18   Braxton Key missed 1st of 2 free throws  
15:18 +1 Braxton Key made 2nd of 2 free throws 5-2
14:54   Hunter Cattoor missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:52   Defensive rebound by Braxton Key  
14:33 +3 Kihei Clark made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tomas Woldetensae 8-2
14:09   Tyrece Radford missed jump shot, blocked by Braxton Key  
14:07   Offensive rebound by Tyrece Radford  
14:02 +2 Tyrece Radford made layup 8-4
13:48   Casey Morsell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:46   Defensive rebound by Hunter Cattoor  
13:24   Offensive foul on Landers Nolley II  
13:24   Turnover on Landers Nolley II  
13:10 +2 Mamadi Diakite made dunk, assist by Braxton Key 10-4
12:55   P.J. Horne missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:53   Defensive rebound by Braxton Key  
12:32   Tomas Woldetensae missed jump shot  
12:30   Defensive rebound by Tyrece Radford  
12:22   Jalen Cone missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:20   Defensive rebound by Casey Morsell  
12:08 +2 Kihei Clark made layup 12-4
11:33   Landers Nolley II missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:31   Defensive rebound by Virginia  
11:31   Commercial timeout called  
11:16   Traveling violation turnover on Mamadi Diakite  
11:01   Landers Nolley II missed jump shot  
10:59   Defensive rebound by Braxton Key  
10:43   Casey Morsell missed jump shot  
10:41   Defensive rebound by P.J. Horne  
10:23   Nahiem Alleyne missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:21   Defensive rebound by Mamadi Diakite  
10:06   Kody Stattmann missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:04   Defensive rebound by Landers Nolley II  
9:54 +2 Wabissa Bede made jump shot 12-6
9:35 +3 Kody Stattmann made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kihei Clark 15-6
9:13 +3 Landers Nolley II made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nahiem Alleyne 15-9
8:41 +2 Mamadi Diakite made jump shot, assist by Casey Morsell 17-9
8:14   Nahiem Alleyne missed layup  
8:12   Defensive rebound by Braxton Key  
7:47 +3 Mamadi Diakite made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kihei Clark 20-9
7:07   Defensive rebound by Landers Nolley II  
7:47   Commercial timeout called  
7:25   Landers Nolley II missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:23   Defensive rebound by Mamadi Diakite  
7:09   Kody Stattmann missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:07   Defensive rebound by Landers Nolley II  
6:37   Isaiah Wilkins missed jump shot, blocked by Jay Huff  
6:35   Defensive rebound by Tomas Woldetensae  
6:21   Casey Morsell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:19   Defensive rebound by John Ojiako  
6:11   Hunter Cattoor missed layup  
6:09   Defensive rebound by Mamadi Diakite  
5:47   Jay Huff missed hook shot  
5:45   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Wilkins  
5:19 +2 John Ojiako made dunk, assist by Wabissa Bede 20-11
5:00 +2 Mamadi Diakite made jump shot, assist by Kihei Clark 22-11
4:41   Landers Nolley II missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:39   Defensive rebound by Kihei Clark  
4:20   Traveling violation turnover on Jay Huff  
4:09   Personal foul on Francisco Caffaro  
4:09   P.J. Horne missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:00   Defensive rebound by Braxton Key  
3:30   Lost ball turnover on Kihei Clark, stolen by Tyrece Radford  
3:22   Personal foul on Tomas Woldetensae  
3:22   Commercial timeout called  
3:08   Lost ball turnover on Landers Nolley II  
2:51   Offensive foul on Tomas Woldetensae  
2:51   Turnover on Tomas Woldetensae  
2:42   P.J. Horne missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:40   Defensive rebound by Braxton Key  
2:20 +2 Casey Morsell made layup 24-11
1:48   Tyrece Radford missed jump shot  
1:46   Defensive rebound by Kody Stattmann  
1:29 +2 Mamadi Diakite made layup, assist by Kihei Clark 26-11
1:11   Traveling violation turnover on Wabissa Bede  
44.0   Casey Morsell missed jump shot  
42.0   Defensive rebound by Nahiem Alleyne  
25.0   Lost ball turnover on Jalen Cone, stolen by Kihei Clark  
3.0   Mamadi Diakite missed jump shot  
1.0   Defensive rebound by John Ojiako  

2nd Half
UVA Cavaliers 30
VATECH Hokies 42

Time Team Play Score
0.0   End of period  
19:49 +3 P.J. Horne made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Wabissa Bede 26-14
19:46   Personal foul on Nahiem Alleyne  
19:13 +3 Tomas Woldetensae made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kihei Clark 29-13
18:52 +2 Landers Nolley II made layup, assist by Wabissa Bede 29-15
18:39   Tomas Woldetensae missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:37   Defensive rebound by Wabissa Bede  
18:21 +2 Tyrece Radford made jump shot 29-18
18:24   Shooting foul on Casey Morsell  
18:01   Tyrece Radford missed free throw  
18:01   Defensive rebound by Mamadi Diakite  
18:01   Casey Morsell missed layup, blocked by P.J. Horne  
18:01   Offensive rebound by Virginia  
18:01 +2 Braxton Key made jump shot, assist by Tomas Woldetensae 31-18
17:40 +2 Landers Nolley II made jump shot 31-20
17:21   Tomas Woldetensae missed jump shot, blocked by Nahiem Alleyne  
17:19   Offensive rebound by Virginia  
17:15   Tomas Woldetensae missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:13   Offensive rebound by Casey Morsell  
17:02 +2 Mamadi Diakite made dunk, assist by Kihei Clark 33-20
16:38 +3 Wabissa Bede made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Landers Nolley II 33-23
16:09 +2 Braxton Key made layup, assist by Tomas Woldetensae 35-23
15:56   Nahiem Alleyne missed jump shot  
15:54   Defensive rebound by Casey Morsell  
15:39   Lost ball turnover on Kihei Clark, stolen by Wabissa Bede  
15:29 +3 P.J. Horne made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tyrece Radford 35-26
15:04   Shooting foul on Landers Nolley II  
15:04   Commercial timeout called  
15:04   Braxton Key missed free throw  
15:04   Offensive rebound by Virginia  
15:04 +1 Braxton Key made 2nd of 2 free throws 36-26
14:34   Wabissa Bede missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:32   Defensive rebound by Braxton Key  
14:07   Offensive foul on Mamadi Diakite  
14:07   Turnover on Mamadi Diakite  
13:58   Landers Nolley II missed jump shot  
13:56   Defensive rebound by Kihei Clark  
13:41 +2 Jay Huff made dunk, assist by Braxton Key 38-26
13:18   Bad pass turnover on Tyrece Radford, stolen by Braxton Key  
13:09   Casey Morsell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:07   Offensive rebound by Braxton Key  
12:50   Braxton Key missed layup, blocked by John Ojiako  
12:50   Offensive rebound by Braxton Key  
12:50   Braxton Key missed jump shot  
12:48   Defensive rebound by Tyrece Radford  
12:39   Wabissa Bede missed layup, blocked by Jay Huff  
12:37   Offensive rebound by Virginia Tech  
12:25   Nahiem Alleyne missed jump shot  
12:23   Defensive rebound by Kihei Clark  
12:12   Turnover on Jay Huff  
12:06   Hunter Cattoor missed layup, blocked by Mamadi Diakite  
12:04   Offensive rebound by Jalen Cone  
11:56   Isaiah Wilkins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:54   Defensive rebound by Jay Huff  
11:32   Tomas Woldetensae missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:30   Defensive rebound by Virginia Tech  
11:30   Personal foul on Jay Huff  
11:30   Commercial timeout called  
11:12   Jalen Cone missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:10   Defensive rebound by Mamadi Diakite  
10:50   Mamadi Diakite missed jump shot  
10:48   Defensive rebound by Hunter Cattoor  
10:37 +2 Jalen Cone made jump shot 38-28
10:11   Kihei Clark missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:09   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Wilkins  
10:00 +3 Hunter Cattoor made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Isaiah Wilkins 38-31
9:32   Personal foul on P.J. Horne  
9:15 +2 Casey Morsell made jump shot 40-31
8:48 +3 Jalen Cone made 3-pt. jump shot 40-34
8:32   Kihei Clark missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:30   Defensive rebound by P.J. Horne  
8:19 +3 P.J. Horne made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tyrece Radford 40-37
8:18   Commercial timeout called  
8:18   Commercial timeout called  
8:02   Kihei Clark missed jump shot  
8:00   Offensive rebound by Braxton Key  
8:00   Shooting foul on Isaiah Wilkins  
8:00 +1 Braxton Key made 1st of 2 free throws 41-37
8:00 +1 Braxton Key made 2nd of 2 free throws 42-37
7:31   P.J. Horne missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:29   Defensive rebound by Tomas Woldetensae  
7:03   Personal foul on Nahiem Alleyne  
6:49   Tomas Woldetensae missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:47   Defensive rebound by Landers Nolley II  
6:38   Landers Nolley II missed jump shot, blocked by Mamadi Diakite  
6:37   Offensive rebound by Landers Nolley II  
6:37   Shooting foul on Braxton Key  
6:37 +1 Landers Nolley II made 1st of 2 free throws 42-38
6:37 +1 Landers Nolley II made 2nd of 2 free throws 42-39
6:21   Shooting foul on P.J. Horne  
6:21 +1 Mamadi Diakite made 1st of 2 free throws 43-39
6:21 +1 Mamadi Diakite made 2nd of 2 free throws 44-39
6:00 +3 Jalen Cone made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Hunter Cattoor 44-42
5:43   Offensive foul on Tomas Woldetensae  
5:43   Turnover on Tomas Woldetensae  
5:15   Shooting foul on Braxton Key  
5:15 +1 Landers Nolley II made 1st of 2 free throws 44-43
5:15 +1 Landers Nolley II made 2nd of 2 free throws 44-44
5:10   Personal foul on Hunter Cattoor  
5:10 +1 Tomas Woldetensae made 1st of 2 free throws 45-44
5:10 +1 Tomas Woldetensae made 2nd of 2 free throws 46-44
4:50 +3 Hunter Cattoor made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Landers Nolley II 46-47
4:29   Mamadi Diakite missed layup, blocked by Landers Nolley II  
4:27   Offensive rebound by Mamadi Diakite  
4:27 +2 Mamadi Diakite made layup 48-47
4:27   30-second timeout called  
4:12 +2 Tyrece Radford made jump shot 48-49
3:55   Bad pass turnover on Tomas Woldetensae, stolen by Landers Nolley II  
3:32   Personal foul on Tomas Woldetensae  
3:32 +1 Landers Nolley II made 1st of 2 free throws 48-50
3:32 +1 Landers Nolley II made 2nd of 2 free throws 48-51
3:08   Bad pass turnover on Braxton Key, stolen by Hunter Cattoor  
2:57   Offensive foul on Landers Nolley II  
2:57   Turnover on Landers Nolley II  
2:35 +2 Kihei Clark made jump shot 50-51
2:23   Jalen Cone missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:21   Defensive rebound by Kihei Clark  
2:00 +3 Casey Morsell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kody Stattmann 53-51
1:56   30-second timeout called  
1:56   Commercial timeout called  
1:36   Tyrece Radford missed jump shot  
1:34   Defensive rebound by Kihei Clark  
1:20   Traveling violation turnover on Kihei Clark  
52.0   Hunter Cattoor missed 3-pt. jump shot  
50.0   Defensive rebound by Virginia  
28.0   Casey Morsell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
26.0   Defensive rebound by Landers Nolley II  
22.0   Full timeout called  
17.0 +2 Tyrece Radford made layup 53-53
2.0 +3 Kihei Clark made 3-pt. jump shot 56-53
2.0   30-second timeout called  
2.0   30-second timeout called  
0.0   Landers Nolley II missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0.0   Defensive rebound by Virginia  
Key Players
B. Key
W. Bede
30.3 Min. Per Game 30.3
5.4 Pts. Per Game 5.4
5.7 Ast. Per Game 5.7
3.9 Reb. Per Game 3.9
43.5 Field Goal % 36.0
20.3 Three Point % 23.7
58.8 Free Throw % 50.0
  Defensive rebound by Virginia 0.0
  Landers Nolley II missed 3-pt. jump shot 0.0
  30-second timeout called 2.0
  30-second timeout called 2.0
+ 3 Kihei Clark made 3-pt. jump shot 2.0
+ 2 Tyrece Radford made layup 17.0
  Full timeout called 22.0
  Defensive rebound by Landers Nolley II 26.0
  Casey Morsell missed 3-pt. jump shot 28.0
  Defensive rebound by Virginia 50.0
  Hunter Cattoor missed 3-pt. jump shot 52.0
Team Stats
Points 56 53
Field Goals 21-49 (42.9%) 19-51 (37.3%)
3-Pointers 6-21 (28.6%) 9-27 (33.3%)
Free Throws 8-10 (80.0%) 6-7 (85.7%)
Total Rebounds 34 23
Offensive 5 3
Defensive 27 19
Team 2 1
Assists 14 10
Steals 2 4
Blocks 5 5
Turnovers 11 7
Fouls 12 10
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
25
M. Diakite F
19 PTS, 6 REB
home team logo
2
L. Nolley II G
13 PTS, 5 REB, 2 AST
12T
away team logo Virginia 20-7 263056
home team logo Virginia Tech 15-13 114253
Cassell Coliseum Blacksburg, VA
Cassell Coliseum Blacksburg, VA
Team Stats
away team logo Virginia 20-7 57.6 PPG 36.9 RPG 11.7 APG
home team logo Virginia Tech 15-13 70.0 PPG 37.3 RPG 14.9 APG
Key Players
25
M. Diakite F 13.6 PPG 6.7 RPG 0.6 APG 48.2 FG%
2
L. Nolley II G 16.6 PPG 6.1 RPG 2.5 APG 38.0 FG%
Top Scorers
25
M. Diakite F 19 PTS 6 REB 0 AST
2
L. Nolley II G 13 PTS 5 REB 2 AST
42.9 FG% 37.3
28.6 3PT FG% 33.3
80.0 FT% 85.7
Virginia
Starters
M. Diakite
B. Key
K. Clark
T. Woldetensae
J. Huff
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Diakite 19 6 0 8/12 1/1 2/2 2 35 0 2 2 1 5
B. Key 10 11 2 3/7 0/2 4/6 3 34 1 1 1 3 8
K. Clark 10 6 6 4/7 2/4 0/0 0 39 1 0 3 0 6
T. Woldetensae 5 3 4 1/8 1/6 2/2 4 27 0 0 3 0 3
J. Huff 2 2 0 1/2 0/0 0/0 1 13 0 2 2 0 2
Starters
M. Diakite
B. Key
K. Clark
T. Woldetensae
J. Huff
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB