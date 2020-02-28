ARIZST
Jaquez's 3 propels UCLA to win over Arizona State

  Feb 28, 2020

LOS ANGELES (AP) Jaime Jaquez had practiced driving down the floor and hitting the game-winning shot plenty of times in a park while growing up. On Thursday night he got to do it for real.

The UCLA freshman hit a 3-pointer from the top of the key with .6 seconds remaining to give the Bruins a 75-72 victory over Arizona State and a share of the lead in the Pac-12 Conference.

''It is something you dream about a lot - battle for first place and hitting the shot. To do it tonight was amazing and an unreal feeling,'' said Jaquez, who was one of five UCLA players in double figures with 18 points.

Tyger Campbell tied it at 72 with a free throw in the final minute but the Bruins were called for a lane violation on the second attempt. Arizona State's Remy Martin - who scored a game-high 30 points - missed a 3-pointer, which set the stage for Jaquez's game-winner.

UCLA coach Mick Cronin didn't call a time out after Martin's miss because he didn't want Arizona State to come out with a zone defense. Cronin said the original plan was for Campbell to drive into the paint and hopefully draw a foul.

''At the end you have to trust your players,'' said Cronin, who is in his first season with the Bruins.

The Bruins (18-11), who were 8-9 and 1-3 in the conference at one point, have won six straight and 10 of their last 12. They are tied with Oregon atop the conference at 11-5. UCLA hosts Arizona on Saturday before finishing the regular season at Southern California on March 7.

''This is a tremendous win for our team. It was a great game. We made one more play,'' Cronin said. ''We are trying to build faith in our team and the fan base. We're still a bubble team and we have to rest up. That's the reality of our situation.''

Arizona State (19-9) - which beat UCLA by 18 in the first meeting on Feb. 6 - had its seven-game winning streak snapped and is a half-game back at 10-5. The Sun Devils last two losses have come on last-second shots.

''We have really been on the right side of many of these games,'' Arizona State coach Bobby Hurley said. ''It was a tough contested shot. I just wish one of our guys had that opportunity.''

Jake Kyman tied a career high 21 points, with 19 coming in the first half, and Jalen Hill added 13 for the Bruins.

It was Martin's second game with 30 or more points this season. Rob Edwards added 23 for the Sun Devils, including seven 3-pointers.

Arizona State jumped out to a 24-14 lead before UCLA responded with 11 straight points as part of an 18-2 run. Kyman scored 14 during the rally, including three straight 3-pointers. A 3 by Edwards pulled Arizona State within 36-35 with 1:04 remaining before the Bruins scored the final five points to go up 41-35 at halftime.

UCLA extended its lead to nine with 11:44 remaining on a dunk by Hill but the Sun Devils went on a 14-4 rally to grab a 60-58 advantage three minutes later as Edwards powered the run with eight points.

There would be five ties and seven lead changes the rest of the way.

BIG PICTURE

Arizona State: Alonzo Verge Jr. was averaging 20.6 points off the bench during the Sun Devils winning streak but struggled against the Bruins. The junior guard was saddled with early foul trouble and had just 12 points in 23 minutes before fouling out.

UCLA: Campbell had a career high 14 assists, marking his second straight game with 10 or more. He had 11 in last Saturday's win at Colorado.

UP NEXT

Arizona State: Remains in Los Angeles to face Southern California on Saturday.

UCLA: Hosts Arizona on Saturday in its last home game of the season.

---

1st Half
ARIZST Sun Devils 35
UCLA Bruins 41

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by UCLA  
19:47   Tyger Campbell missed layup  
19:45   Offensive rebound by Jalen Hill  
19:39   Jalen Hill missed layup  
19:37   Defensive rebound by Rob Edwards  
19:28   Rob Edwards missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:26   Defensive rebound by Jalen Hill  
19:26   Personal foul on Mickey Mitchell  
19:17 +2 Tyger Campbell made jump shot 0-2
18:52   Romello White missed layup  
18:50   Defensive rebound by Jaime Jaquez Jr.  
18:46   Traveling violation turnover on Tyger Campbell  
18:39   Lost ball turnover on Mickey Mitchell, stolen by Jaime Jaquez Jr.  
18:34 +2 Jaime Jaquez Jr. made layup 0-4
18:07 +2 Kimani Lawrence made jump shot, assist by Remy Martin 2-4
17:41   Traveling violation turnover on Jalen Hill  
17:30 +2 Remy Martin made layup 4-4
17:14   Offensive foul on Tyger Campbell  
17:14   Turnover on Tyger Campbell  
17:04   Remy Martin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:02   Defensive rebound by Chris Smith  
16:55 +3 Chris Smith made 3-pt. jump shot 4-7
16:39   Remy Martin missed jump shot  
16:37   Defensive rebound by David Singleton  
16:26   Lost ball turnover on Jalen Hill, stolen by Mickey Mitchell  
16:20   Shooting foul on Jaime Jaquez Jr.  
16:20 +1 Remy Martin made 1st of 2 free throws 5-7
16:20 +1 Remy Martin made 2nd of 2 free throws 6-7
16:08   Chris Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:06   Defensive rebound by Romello White  
16:01   Remy Martin missed layup  
15:59   Defensive rebound by Cody Riley  
15:49   David Singleton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:47   Defensive rebound by Remy Martin  
15:38   Bad pass turnover on Alonzo Verge Jr., stolen by Jaime Jaquez Jr.  
15:33   David Singleton missed layup  
15:31   Offensive rebound by Chris Smith  
15:32   Commercial timeout called  
15:30   Chris Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:28   Offensive rebound by Cody Riley  
15:18 +2 Chris Smith made jump shot, assist by Tyger Campbell 6-9
15:02   Rob Edwards missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:00   Defensive rebound by Tyger Campbell  
14:47   Jules Bernard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:45   Defensive rebound by Khalid Thomas  
14:33   Remy Martin missed layup  
14:31   Defensive rebound by Jules Bernard  
14:24   Tyger Campbell missed layup  
14:22   Defensive rebound by Alonzo Verge Jr.  
14:16 +2 Alonzo Verge Jr. made jump shot 8-9
13:59   Tyger Campbell missed jump shot  
13:57   Defensive rebound by Alonzo Verge Jr.  
13:49   Alonzo Verge Jr. missed layup  
13:47   Offensive rebound by Romello White  
13:47   Shooting foul on Cody Riley  
13:47 +1 Romello White made 1st of 2 free throws 9-9
13:47 +1 Romello White made 2nd of 2 free throws 10-9
13:29   David Singleton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:27   Defensive rebound by Khalid Thomas  
13:21   Romello White missed layup  
13:19   Offensive rebound by Romello White  
13:17 +2 Romello White made layup 12-9
12:55   Lost ball turnover on Cody Riley, stolen by Alonzo Verge Jr.  
12:50   Bad pass turnover on Alonzo Verge Jr., stolen by Jaime Jaquez Jr.  
12:42   Lost ball turnover on Jaime Jaquez Jr., stolen by Khalid Thomas  
12:36   Jaelen House missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:34   Defensive rebound by Jules Bernard  
12:17   Personal foul on Jaelen House  
12:13 +2 Jaime Jaquez Jr. made jump shot, assist by David Singleton 12-11
11:48 +2 Alonzo Verge Jr. made layup 14-11
11:48   Commercial timeout called  
11:38   Personal foul on Jaelen House  
11:22   Lost ball turnover on Jalen Hill, stolen by Remy Martin  
11:17 +2 Remy Martin made layup 16-11
10:49   Tyger Campbell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:47   Defensive rebound by Kimani Lawrence  
10:37 +2 Alonzo Verge Jr. made layup 18-11
10:36   30-second timeout called  
10:27   Personal foul on Alonzo Verge Jr.  
10:17   Shooting foul on Alonzo Verge Jr.  
10:17   Jaime Jaquez Jr. missed 1st of 2 free throws  
10:17 +1 Jaime Jaquez Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 18-12
10:00   Rob Edwards missed dunk, blocked by Cody Riley  
9:58   Offensive rebound by Jalen Graham  
9:53 +3 Remy Martin made 3-pt. jump shot 21-12
9:35   Bad pass turnover on Chris Smith, stolen by Remy Martin  
9:35   Personal foul on Cody Riley  
9:15   Remy Martin missed jump shot  
9:13   Defensive rebound by Tyger Campbell  
9:06   Jake Kyman missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:04   Defensive rebound by Jalen Graham  
9:03   Personal foul on Jalen Hill  
8:58   Bad pass turnover on Mickey Mitchell, stolen by Chris Smith  
8:57   Personal foul on Remy Martin  
8:38 +2 Jake Kyman made jump shot 21-14
8:16 +3 Rob Edwards made 3-pt. jump shot 23-14
7:52   Shooting foul on Mickey Mitchell  
7:52   Commercial timeout called  
7:52 +1 Tyger Campbell made 1st of 2 free throws 24-15
7:52 +1 Tyger Campbell made 2nd of 2 free throws 24-16
7:36   Rob Edwards missed jump shot  
7:34   Defensive rebound by Jaime Jaquez Jr.  
7:16   Tyger Campbell missed jump shot  
7:14   Offensive rebound by UCLA  
7:13 +3 Jake Kyman made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tyger Campbell 24-19
6:50   Romello White missed jump shot  
6:48   Defensive rebound by Jalen Hill  
6:40 +3 Jake Kyman made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tyger Campbell 24-22
6:24   Remy Martin missed layup  
6:22   Defensive rebound by Jake Kyman  
5:58 +3 Jake Kyman made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Chris Smith 24-25
5:56   30-second timeout called  
5:43 +2 Remy Martin made layup 26-25
5:21   Offensive foul on Jalen Hill  
5:21   Turnover on Jalen Hill  
5:16   Offensive foul on Alonzo Verge Jr.  
5:16   Turnover on Alonzo Verge Jr.  
5:02 +2 Chris Smith made jump shot, assist by Tyger Campbell 26-27
4:41   Bad pass turnover on Remy Martin  
4:24   Jake Kyman missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:22   Offensive rebound by Chris Smith  
4:18   Chris Smith missed layup  
4:16   Offensive rebound by Jalen Hill  
4:13 +2 Jalen Hill made layup 26-29
4:00   Lost ball turnover on Remy Martin, stolen by Tyger Campbell  
3:57 +3 Jake Kyman made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tyger Campbell 26-32
3:57   30-second timeout called  
3:57   Commercial timeout called  
3:47 +3 Rob Edwards made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Remy Martin 29-32
3:21   Chris Smith missed jump shot  
3:19   Defensive rebound by Arizona State  
2:59   Romello White missed layup  
2:57   Defensive rebound by Jalen Hill  
2:42 +2 Jake Kyman made jump shot, assist by Tyger Campbell 29-34
2:24   Remy Martin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:22   Defensive rebound by Jake Kyman  
2:07   Personal foul on Khalid Thomas  
2:07   Chris Smith missed free throw  
2:07   Defensive rebound by Khalid Thomas  
1:52 +3 Rob Edwards made 3-pt. jump shot 32-34
1:36   Tyger Campbell missed layup, blocked by Jalen Graham  
1:34   Offensive rebound by UCLA  
1:23   Tyger Campbell missed jump shot  
1:21   Offensive rebound by Jalen Hill  
1:20 +2 Jalen Hill made layup 32-36
1:05 +3 Rob Edwards made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Remy Martin 35-36
37.0 +3 Jake Kyman made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tyger Campbell 35-39
10.0   Traveling violation turnover on Remy Martin  
3.0 +2 Tyger Campbell made jump shot 35-41
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
ARIZST Sun Devils 37
UCLA Bruins 34

Time Team Play Score
19:42   Personal foul on David Singleton  
19:40   Shooting foul on Chris Smith  
19:40   Kimani Lawrence missed 1st of 2 free throws  
19:40 +1 Kimani Lawrence made 2nd of 2 free throws 36-41
19:13   Chris Smith missed jump shot, blocked by Romello White  
19:11   Defensive rebound by Romello White  
19:03 +2 Remy Martin made layup 38-41
18:52 +2 Cody Riley made jump shot, assist by David Singleton 38-43
18:52   Shooting foul on Romello White  
18:52 +1 Cody Riley made free throw 38-44
18:35   Bad pass turnover on Mickey Mitchell, stolen by Chris Smith  
18:14 +2 Cody Riley made jump shot, assist by Tyger Campbell 38-46
18:14   Shooting foul on Romello White  
18:14 +1 Cody Riley made free throw 38-47
18:01   Remy Martin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:59   Defensive rebound by Cody Riley  
17:42   Jaime Jaquez Jr. missed layup, blocked by Jalen Graham  
17:40   Offensive rebound by Jaime Jaquez Jr.  
17:38   Out of bounds turnover on Jaime Jaquez Jr.  
17:24   Traveling violation turnover on Jalen Graham  
16:58   Lost ball turnover on Tyger Campbell, stolen by Rob Edwards  
16:57   Personal foul on Tyger Campbell  
16:45   Alonzo Verge Jr. missed layup  
16:43   Defensive rebound by Jake Kyman  
16:33   Chris Smith missed jump shot  
16:31   Defensive rebound by Jalen Graham  
16:23   Remy Martin missed layup  
16:21   Defensive rebound by David Singleton  
16:21   Personal foul on Jalen Graham  
16:01   Cody Riley missed jump shot  
15:59   Defensive rebound by Mickey Mitchell  
15:50   Alonzo Verge Jr. missed layup  
15:48   Defensive rebound by David Singleton  
15:41   Traveling violation turnover on Jaime Jaquez Jr.  
15:41   Commercial timeout called  
15:26 +2 Remy Martin made jump shot 40-47
15:26   Shooting foul on Tyger Campbell  
15:26 +1 Remy Martin made free throw 41-47
14:56   Shot clock violation turnover on UCLA  
14:41   Rob Edwards missed jump shot  
14:39   Defensive rebound by Chris Smith  
14:23   Personal foul on Rob Edwards  
14:15   Jake Kyman missed layup  
14:13   Defensive rebound by Rob Edwards  
14:08   Lost ball turnover on Rob Edwards, stolen by Jaime Jaquez Jr.  
14:02 +2 Jake Kyman made layup, assist by Tyger Campbell 41-49
13:43   Alonzo Verge Jr. missed layup  
13:41   Defensive rebound by Cody Riley  
13:29   Bad pass turnover on Chris Smith  
13:22 +2 Remy Martin made layup 43-49
12:50   Tyger Campbell missed jump shot, blocked by Khalid Thomas  
12:48   Offensive rebound by Jalen Hill  
12:41 +2 Jalen Hill made layup 43-51
12:34 +3 Remy Martin made 3-pt. jump shot 46-51
12:10 +2 Jalen Hill made layup, assist by Tyger Campbell 46-53
11:53   Alonzo Verge Jr. missed layup, blocked by Jalen Hill  
11:51   Defensive rebound by Jaime Jaquez Jr.  
11:44 +2 Jalen Hill made dunk, assist by Tyger Campbell 46-55
11:43   30-second timeout called  
11:43   Commercial timeout called  
11:27   Remy Martin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:25   Offensive rebound by Alonzo Verge Jr.  
11:19 +2 Alonzo Verge Jr. made jump shot 48-55
10:57   Bad pass turnover on Jaime Jaquez Jr., stolen by Remy Martin  
10:52 +2 Remy Martin made layup 50-55
10:38   Tyger Campbell missed layup  
10:37   Offensive rebound by Jalen Hill  
10:36 +2 Jalen Hill made layup 50-57
10:36   Shooting foul on Mickey Mitchell  
10:36   Commercial timeout called  
10:36 +1 Jalen Hill made free throw 50-58
10:22 +3 Rob Edwards made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Alonzo Verge Jr. 53-58
10:02   Personal foul on Remy Martin  
9:55   Chris Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:53   Defensive rebound by Mickey Mitchell  
9:35   Jaelen House missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:33   Offensive rebound by Mickey Mitchell  
9:27 +3 Rob Edwards made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Mickey Mitchell 56-58
8:57   Tyger Campbell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:55   Defensive rebound by Alonzo Verge Jr.  
8:49 +2 Rob Edwards made layup, assist by Alonzo Verge Jr. 58-58
8:22   Jake Kyman missed jump shot  
8:22   Jake Kyman missed jump shot  
8:20   Defensive rebound by Jaelen House  
8:17   Personal foul on Jalen Hill  
8:07 +2 Alonzo Verge Jr. made jump shot 60-58
7:54   Lost ball turnover on David Singleton, stolen by Alonzo Verge Jr.  
7:54   Commercial timeout called  
7:54   Commercial timeout called  
7:49   Jaelen House missed layup, blocked by Jake Kyman  
7:47   Offensive rebound by Romello White  
7:35   Remy Martin missed jump shot  
7:33   Defensive rebound by Cody Riley  
7:24   Personal foul on Romello White  
7:24 +1 Cody Riley made 1st of 2 free throws 60-59
7:24   Cody Riley missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
7:24   Defensive rebound by Romello White  
7:06   Lost ball turnover on Alonzo Verge Jr., stolen by Tyger Campbell  
6:38   Cody Riley missed layup  
6:36   Offensive rebound by Jake Kyman  
6:20 +3 Jaime Jaquez Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tyger Campbell 60-62
5:50   Remy Martin missed jump shot, blocked by Jaime Jaquez Jr.  
5:48   Defensive rebound by Jake Kyman  
5:25 +2 Tyger Campbell made jump shot 60-64
5:01   Bad pass turnover on Mickey Mitchell  
4:48  