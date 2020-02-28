19:40
Lost ball turnover on Dan Fotu, stolen by Tahj Eaddy
19:31
Jaden Bediako missed layup, blocked by Dan Fotu
19:29
Defensive rebound by Malik Fitts
19:22
Jordan Ford missed 3-pt. jump shot
19:20
Defensive rebound by Tahj Eaddy
19:22
Personal foul on Malik Fitts
19:08
+2
Jalen Williams made alley-oop shot, assist by Tahj Eaddy
35-33
18:45
Jordan Ford missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by DJ Mitchell
18:43
Offensive rebound by Saint Mary's
18:43
Personal foul on Jaden Bediako
18:26
Tommy Kuhse missed layup
18:24
Defensive rebound by Jalen Williams
18:08
Jalen Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot
18:06
Defensive rebound by Malik Fitts
17:58
+2
Tommy Kuhse made layup
37-33
17:48
+3
Tahj Eaddy made 3-pt. jump shot
37-36
17:21
Tommy Kuhse missed jump shot
17:19
Offensive rebound by Kyle Bowen
17:15
Malik Fitts missed 3-pt. jump shot
17:13
Offensive rebound by Saint Mary's
17:13
Personal foul on Keshawn Justice
16:57
+2
Malik Fitts made jump shot
39-36
16:41
Tahj Eaddy missed 3-pt. jump shot
16:39
Defensive rebound by Tommy Kuhse
16:39
Personal foul on Jaden Bediako
16:21
Lost ball turnover on Jordan Ford, stolen by Tahj Eaddy
16:14
+3
Tahj Eaddy made 3-pt. jump shot
39-39
15:52
Tommy Kuhse missed 3-pt. jump shot
15:50
Defensive rebound by Jaden Bediako
15:41
Shooting foul on Jordan Ford
15:41
Commercial timeout called
15:41
+1
Tahj Eaddy made 1st of 2 free throws
39-40
15:41
+1
Tahj Eaddy made 2nd of 2 free throws
39-41
15:19
+2
Jordan Ford made jump shot
41-41
14:55
+2
Guglielmo Caruso made layup, assist by Jalen Williams
41-43
14:55
Shooting foul on Kyle Bowen
14:55
+1
Guglielmo Caruso made free throw
41-44
14:41
+2
Jordan Ford made floating jump shot
43-44
14:31
Tahj Eaddy missed 3-pt. jump shot
14:29
Defensive rebound by Tanner Krebs
14:22
Tanner Krebs missed 3-pt. jump shot
14:20
Offensive rebound by Saint Mary's
14:06
+3
Jordan Ford made 3-pt. jump shot
46-44
13:40
Tahj Eaddy missed jump shot
13:38
Defensive rebound by Tanner Krebs
13:27
+2
Dan Fotu made layup, assist by Jordan Ford
48-44
13:14
Personal foul on Malik Fitts
13:09
DJ Mitchell missed jump shot
13:07
Defensive rebound by Malik Fitts
12:55
Jordan Ford missed layup
12:53
Defensive rebound by Keshawn Justice
12:48
DJ Mitchell missed 3-pt. jump shot
12:46
Defensive rebound by Malik Fitts
12:45
Personal foul on Guglielmo Caruso
12:35
+3
Kristers Zoriks made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Malik Fitts
51-44
12:11
Lost ball turnover on DJ Mitchell, stolen by Malik Fitts
12:03
Dan Fotu missed layup
12:01
Defensive rebound by DJ Mitchell
11:52
Personal foul on Dan Fotu
11:52
Commercial timeout called
11:43
Jalen Williams missed layup, blocked by Malik Fitts
11:41
Defensive rebound by Dan Fotu
11:41
Lost ball turnover on Dan Fotu, stolen by Jaden Bediako
11:37
+2
Giordan Williams made dunk, assist by Jalen Williams
51-46
11:37
Shooting foul on Malik Fitts
11:37
+1
Giordan Williams made free throw
51-47
11:19
+2
Dan Fotu made layup, assist by Kristers Zoriks
53-47
11:01
Lost ball turnover on Tahj Eaddy, stolen by Kristers Zoriks
10:34
Kristers Zoriks missed jump shot
10:32
Defensive rebound by Keshawn Justice
10:32
Personal foul on Dan Fotu
10:32
Jalen Williams missed free throw
10:32
Defensive rebound by Malik Fitts
10:14
+3
Tanner Krebs made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tommy Kuhse
56-47
9:45
Keshawn Justice missed jump shot
9:43
Offensive rebound by Jaden Bediako
9:37
+3
Giordan Williams made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jaden Bediako
56-50
9:23
Tanner Krebs missed 3-pt. jump shot
9:21
Defensive rebound by Tahj Eaddy
9:11
+3
Giordan Williams made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Keshawn Justice
56-53
8:41
+2
Jordan Ford made jump shot, assist by Kyle Bowen
58-53
8:25
+2
Jaden Bediako made layup, assist by Tahj Eaddy
58-55
8:10
Personal foul on Jalen Williams
7:57
Tommy Kuhse missed jump shot
7:55
Defensive rebound by Keshawn Justice
7:51
+3
Keshawn Justice made 3-pt. jump shot
58-58
7:23
Lost ball turnover on Tommy Kuhse, stolen by Keshawn Justice
7:23
Jalen Williams missed dunk
7:21
Defensive rebound by Tanner Krebs
7:11
Malik Fitts missed 3-pt. jump shot
7:09
Defensive rebound by Keshawn Justice
6:51
Personal foul on Tommy Kuhse
6:51
Commercial timeout called
6:51
+1
Tahj Eaddy made 1st of 2 free throws
58-59
6:51
+1
Tahj Eaddy made 2nd of 2 free throws
58-60
6:25
+2
Tanner Krebs made layup
60-60
5:52
Keshawn Justice missed 3-pt. jump shot
5:50
Defensive rebound by Tanner Krebs
5:37
+2
Kyle Bowen made layup, assist by Jordan Ford
62-60
5:22
+2
Tahj Eaddy made layup
62-62
5:05
+3
Jordan Ford made 3-pt. jump shot
65-62
4:42
Tahj Eaddy missed 3-pt. jump shot
4:40
Defensive rebound by Saint Mary's
4:23
Personal foul on Giordan Williams
4:17
+3
Malik Fitts made 3-pt. jump shot
68-62
4:06
30-second timeout called
4:06
Commercial timeout called
3:56
Shooting foul on Tanner Krebs
3:56
Commercial timeout called
3:56
+1
Guglielmo Caruso made 1st of 2 free throws
68-63
3:56
+1
Guglielmo Caruso made 2nd of 2 free throws
68-64
3:39
Bad pass turnover on Kyle Bowen, stolen by Keshawn Justice
3:30
+2
Guglielmo Caruso made layup, assist by Tahj Eaddy
68-66
3:11
Jordan Ford missed jump shot
3:09
Defensive rebound by Giordan Williams
2:53
Giordan Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot
2:51
Defensive rebound by Tanner Krebs
2:22
Tanner Krebs missed 3-pt. jump shot
2:20
Defensive rebound by Guglielmo Caruso
2:20
Personal foul on Kyle Bowen
2:20
+1
Guglielmo Caruso made 1st of 2 free throws
68-67
2:20
Guglielmo Caruso missed 2nd of 2 free throws
2:20
Defensive rebound by Dan Fotu
1:55
+2
Jordan Ford made layup
70-67
1:24
Tahj Eaddy missed layup
1:22
Defensive rebound by Saint Mary's
1:05