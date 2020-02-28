MARYCA
Ford carries Saint Mary's past Santa Clara 78-72

  AP
  Feb 28, 2020

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) Jordan Ford had 33 points as Saint Mary's topped Santa Clara 78-72 on Thursday night.

Malik Fitts had 14 points for Saint Mary's (24-6, 11-4 West Coast Conference), which earned its fourth consecutive victory. Dan Fotu added 13 points. Tanner Krebs had five points and 11 rebounds.

Tahj Eaddy scored a season-high 20 points for the Broncos (18-12, 5-10), whose losing streak reached six games. Giordan Williams added 11 points. Keshawn Justice had 11 points and nine rebounds.

The Gaels leveled the season series against the Broncos with the win. Santa Clara defeated Saint Mary's 67-66 on Jan. 11. Saint Mary's finishes out the regular season against Gonzaga on the road on Saturday. Santa Clara finishes out the regular season against Portland at home on Saturday.

1st Half
MARYCA Gaels 35
SNCLRA Broncos 31

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Santa Clara  
19:35 +2 Keshawn Justice made jump shot 0-2
19:06   Jordan Ford missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:04   Defensive rebound by Jaden Bediako  
18:56 +3 Tahj Eaddy made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jalen Williams 0-5
18:42   Malik Fitts missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:38   Defensive rebound by Jalen Williams  
18:25   Shooting foul on Alex Ducas  
18:25 +1 Jalen Williams made 1st of 2 free throws 0-6
18:25 +1 Jalen Williams made 2nd of 2 free throws 0-7
18:25   30-second timeout called  
18:02   Bad pass turnover on Tommy Kuhse, stolen by DJ Mitchell  
17:58   Bad pass turnover on Jalen Williams  
17:32 +2 Dan Fotu made layup 2-7
17:21   DJ Mitchell missed layup  
17:30   Offensive rebound by DJ Mitchell  
17:18   DJ Mitchell missed layup  
17:28   Defensive rebound by Tommy Kuhse  
17:03 +2 Dan Fotu made layup, assist by Tommy Kuhse 4-7
16:45   Tahj Eaddy missed jump shot  
17:26   Defensive rebound by Tanner Krebs  
16:30   Tommy Kuhse missed layup  
17:24   Defensive rebound by Jalen Williams  
16:15 +2 Jaden Bediako made layup, assist by Keshawn Justice 4-9
15:46 +2 Malik Fitts made layup 6-9
15:31   DJ Mitchell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:44   Offensive rebound by Tahj Eaddy  
15:11 +2 Jaden Bediako made hook shot, assist by Jalen Williams 6-11
14:51   Jordan Ford missed jump shot  
15:42   Defensive rebound by DJ Mitchell  
14:44 +2 DJ Mitchell made jump shot 6-13
15:42 +2 Dan Fotu made layup, assist by Tommy Kuhse 8-13
13:59 +2 DJ Mitchell made jump shot, assist by Tahj Eaddy 8-15
13:38   Personal foul on Jalen Williams  
13:38   Commercial timeout called  
13:20   Shooting foul on DJ Mitchell  
13:20 +1 Malik Fitts made 1st of 2 free throws 9-15
13:20 +1 Malik Fitts made 2nd of 2 free throws 10-15
13:06   Guglielmo Caruso missed layup  
13:04   Defensive rebound by Tanner Krebs  
12:48   Malik Fitts missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:46   Defensive rebound by Guglielmo Caruso  
12:35   Lost ball turnover on Guglielmo Caruso, stolen by Jordan Ford  
12:24   Malik Fitts missed layup, blocked by Guglielmo Caruso  
12:22   Defensive rebound by Keshawn Justice  
12:12 +3 Tahj Eaddy made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by DJ Mitchell 10-18
11:54 +3 Jordan Ford made 3-pt. jump shot 13-18
11:34   Keshawn Justice missed jump shot  
11:32   Defensive rebound by Kyle Bowen  
11:07   Tommy Kuhse missed layup  
11:05   Defensive rebound by Keshawn Justice  
10:58   Bad pass turnover on Tahj Eaddy, stolen by Malik Fitts  
10:49   Malik Fitts missed layup  
10:47   Defensive rebound by DJ Mitchell  
10:42   Bad pass turnover on Giordan Williams, stolen by Malik Fitts  
10:41 +2 Malik Fitts made layup 15-18
10:41   Shooting foul on Guglielmo Caruso  
10:41   Commercial timeout called  
10:41 +1 Malik Fitts made free throw 16-18
10:31   Personal foul on Dan Fotu  
10:14   Personal foul on Tommy Kuhse  
10:08   Jalen Williams missed jump shot  
10:06   Defensive rebound by Dan Fotu  
9:36 +2 Tommy Kuhse made layup 18-18
9:17   Jaden Bediako missed jump shot  
9:15   Defensive rebound by Dan Fotu  
9:17   Personal foul on Juan Ducasse  
9:01   Personal foul on Jaden Bediako  
9:01 +1 Dan Fotu made 1st of 2 free throws 19-18
9:01   Dan Fotu missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
9:01   Defensive rebound by DJ Mitchell  
8:51   Personal foul on Elijah Thomas  
8:37   Jaden Bediako missed jump shot  
8:35   Defensive rebound by Kyle Bowen  
8:24   Tommy Kuhse missed layup  
8:22   Defensive rebound by Jaden Bediako  
8:03   DJ Mitchell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:01   Defensive rebound by Tommy Kuhse  
7:55   Shooting foul on DJ Mitchell  
7:55   Commercial timeout called  
7:55 +1 Jordan Ford made 1st of 2 free throws 20-18
7:55 +1 Jordan Ford made 2nd of 2 free throws 21-18
7:41 +2 Keshawn Justice made layup, assist by Jalen Williams 21-20
7:18   Malik Fitts missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:16   Defensive rebound by David Thompson  
7:16   Personal foul on Dan Fotu  
7:07   Keshawn Justice missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:05   Offensive rebound by Jaden Bediako  
7:05   Jalen Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:03   Defensive rebound by Kristers Zoriks  
7:05   Personal foul on DJ Mitchell  
7:05   Kristers Zoriks missed free throw  
7:05   Defensive rebound by Jalen Williams  
6:40   Personal foul on Kyle Bowen  
6:31   Tahj Eaddy missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:29   Defensive rebound by Jordan Ford  
6:21 +2 Kyle Bowen made layup, assist by Jordan Ford 23-20
6:04   Personal foul on Kyle Bowen  
6:04 +1 Jalen Williams made 1st of 2 free throws 23-21
6:04 +1 Jalen Williams made 2nd of 2 free throws 23-22
5:49 +2 Kristers Zoriks made layup 25-22
5:43   Jalen Williams missed jump shot  
5:41   Defensive rebound by Tanner Krebs  
5:33 +2 Jordan Ford made jump shot 27-22
5:04   Tahj Eaddy missed layup  
5:02   Defensive rebound by Kyle Bowen  
4:57 +2 Jordan Ford made layup 29-22
4:55   30-second timeout called  
4:29   Juan Ducasse missed jump shot  
4:27   Defensive rebound by Kyle Bowen  
4:06   Kristers Zoriks missed layup  
4:05   Defensive rebound by Jaden Bediako  
4:05   Personal foul on Kyle Bowen  
4:05 +1 Jaden Bediako made 1st of 2 free throws 29-23
4:05 +1 Jaden Bediako made 2nd of 2 free throws 29-24
3:52 +2 Jordan Ford made layup 31-24
3:51   Commercial timeout called  
3:36   Tahj Eaddy missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:34   Defensive rebound by Jock Perry  
3:13   Jordan Ford missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:11   Defensive rebound by Keshawn Justice  
2:48   Jaden Bediako missed hook shot  
2:46   Defensive rebound by Tanner Krebs  
2:22 +2 Jordan Ford made jump shot 33-24
2:06   Shooting foul on Jock Perry  
2:06   Juan Ducasse missed 1st of 2 free throws  
2:06 +1 Juan Ducasse made 2nd of 2 free throws 33-25
1:38   Tanner Krebs missed jump shot  
1:36   Defensive rebound by Keshawn Justice  
1:27 +2 Keshawn Justice made jump shot 33-27
1:10   Traveling violation turnover on Jock Perry  
50.0 +2 Tahj Eaddy made layup 33-29
29.0 +2 Jordan Ford made floating jump shot 35-29
0.0 +2 Giordan Williams made floating jump shot 35-31
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
MARYCA Gaels 43
SNCLRA Broncos 41

Time Team Play Score
19:40   Lost ball turnover on Dan Fotu, stolen by Tahj Eaddy  
19:31   Jaden Bediako missed layup, blocked by Dan Fotu  
19:29   Defensive rebound by Malik Fitts  
19:22   Jordan Ford missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:20   Defensive rebound by Tahj Eaddy  
19:22   Personal foul on Malik Fitts  
19:08 +2 Jalen Williams made alley-oop shot, assist by Tahj Eaddy 35-33
18:45   Jordan Ford missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by DJ Mitchell  
18:43   Offensive rebound by Saint Mary's  
18:43   Personal foul on Jaden Bediako  
18:26   Tommy Kuhse missed layup  
18:24   Defensive rebound by Jalen Williams  
18:08   Jalen Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:06   Defensive rebound by Malik Fitts  
17:58 +2 Tommy Kuhse made layup 37-33
17:48 +3 Tahj Eaddy made 3-pt. jump shot 37-36
17:21   Tommy Kuhse missed jump shot  
17:19   Offensive rebound by Kyle Bowen  
17:15   Malik Fitts missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:13   Offensive rebound by Saint Mary's  
17:13   Personal foul on Keshawn Justice  
16:57 +2 Malik Fitts made jump shot 39-36
16:41   Tahj Eaddy missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:39   Defensive rebound by Tommy Kuhse  
16:39   Personal foul on Jaden Bediako  
16:21   Lost ball turnover on Jordan Ford, stolen by Tahj Eaddy  
16:14 +3 Tahj Eaddy made 3-pt. jump shot 39-39
15:52   Tommy Kuhse missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:50   Defensive rebound by Jaden Bediako  
15:41   Shooting foul on Jordan Ford  
15:41   Commercial timeout called  
15:41 +1 Tahj Eaddy made 1st of 2 free throws 39-40
15:41 +1 Tahj Eaddy made 2nd of 2 free throws 39-41
15:19 +2 Jordan Ford made jump shot 41-41
14:55 +2 Guglielmo Caruso made layup, assist by Jalen Williams 41-43
14:55   Shooting foul on Kyle Bowen  
14:55 +1 Guglielmo Caruso made free throw 41-44
14:41 +2 Jordan Ford made floating jump shot 43-44
14:31   Tahj Eaddy missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:29   Defensive rebound by Tanner Krebs  
14:22   Tanner Krebs missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:20   Offensive rebound by Saint Mary's  
14:06 +3 Jordan Ford made 3-pt. jump shot 46-44
13:40   Tahj Eaddy missed jump shot  
13:38   Defensive rebound by Tanner Krebs  
13:27 +2 Dan Fotu made layup, assist by Jordan Ford 48-44
13:14   Personal foul on Malik Fitts  
13:09   DJ Mitchell missed jump shot  
13:07   Defensive rebound by Malik Fitts  
12:55   Jordan Ford missed layup  
12:53   Defensive rebound by Keshawn Justice  
12:48   DJ Mitchell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:46   Defensive rebound by Malik Fitts  
12:45   Personal foul on Guglielmo Caruso  
12:35 +3 Kristers Zoriks made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Malik Fitts 51-44
12:11   Lost ball turnover on DJ Mitchell, stolen by Malik Fitts  
12:03   Dan Fotu missed layup  
12:01   Defensive rebound by DJ Mitchell  
11:52   Personal foul on Dan Fotu  
11:52   Commercial timeout called  
11:43   Jalen Williams missed layup, blocked by Malik Fitts  
11:41   Defensive rebound by Dan Fotu  
11:41   Lost ball turnover on Dan Fotu, stolen by Jaden Bediako  
11:37 +2 Giordan Williams made dunk, assist by Jalen Williams 51-46
11:37   Shooting foul on Malik Fitts  
11:37 +1 Giordan Williams made free throw 51-47
11:19 +2 Dan Fotu made layup, assist by Kristers Zoriks 53-47
11:01   Lost ball turnover on Tahj Eaddy, stolen by Kristers Zoriks  
10:34   Kristers Zoriks missed jump shot  
10:32   Defensive rebound by Keshawn Justice  
10:32   Personal foul on Dan Fotu  
10:32   Jalen Williams missed free throw  
10:32   Defensive rebound by Malik Fitts  
10:14 +3 Tanner Krebs made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tommy Kuhse 56-47
9:45   Keshawn Justice missed jump shot  
9:43   Offensive rebound by Jaden Bediako  
9:37 +3 Giordan Williams made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jaden Bediako 56-50
9:23   Tanner Krebs missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:21   Defensive rebound by Tahj Eaddy  
9:11 +3 Giordan Williams made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Keshawn Justice 56-53
8:41 +2 Jordan Ford made jump shot, assist by Kyle Bowen 58-53
8:25 +2 Jaden Bediako made layup, assist by Tahj Eaddy 58-55
8:10   Personal foul on Jalen Williams  
7:57   Tommy Kuhse missed jump shot  
7:55   Defensive rebound by Keshawn Justice  
7:51 +3 Keshawn Justice made 3-pt. jump shot 58-58
7:23   Lost ball turnover on Tommy Kuhse, stolen by Keshawn Justice  
7:23   Jalen Williams missed dunk  
7:21   Defensive rebound by Tanner Krebs  
7:11   Malik Fitts missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:09   Defensive rebound by Keshawn Justice  
6:51   Personal foul on Tommy Kuhse  
6:51   Commercial timeout called  
6:51 +1 Tahj Eaddy made 1st of 2 free throws 58-59
6:51 +1 Tahj Eaddy made 2nd of 2 free throws 58-60
6:25 +2 Tanner Krebs made layup 60-60
5:52   Keshawn Justice missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:50   Defensive rebound by Tanner Krebs  
5:37 +2 Kyle Bowen made layup, assist by Jordan Ford 62-60
5:22 +2 Tahj Eaddy made layup 62-62
5:05 +3 Jordan Ford made 3-pt. jump shot 65-62
4:42   Tahj Eaddy missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:40   Defensive rebound by Saint Mary's  
4:23   Personal foul on Giordan Williams  
4:17 +3 Malik Fitts made 3-pt. jump shot 68-62
4:06   30-second timeout called  
4:06   Commercial timeout called  
3:56   Shooting foul on Tanner Krebs  
3:56   Commercial timeout called  
3:56 +1 Guglielmo Caruso made 1st of 2 free throws 68-63
3:56 +1 Guglielmo Caruso made 2nd of 2 free throws 68-64
3:39   Bad pass turnover on Kyle Bowen, stolen by Keshawn Justice  
3:30 +2 Guglielmo Caruso made layup, assist by Tahj Eaddy 68-66
3:11   Jordan Ford missed jump shot  
3:09   Defensive rebound by Giordan Williams  
2:53   Giordan Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:51   Defensive rebound by Tanner Krebs  
2:22   Tanner Krebs missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:20   Defensive rebound by Guglielmo Caruso  
2:20   Personal foul on Kyle Bowen  
2:20 +1 Guglielmo Caruso made 1st of 2 free throws 68-67
2:20   Guglielmo Caruso missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
2:20   Defensive rebound by Dan Fotu  
1:55 +2 Jordan Ford made layup 70-67
1:24   Tahj Eaddy missed layup  
1:22   Defensive rebound by Saint Mary's  
1:05