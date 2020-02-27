TEMPLE
Late basket by Burton carries Wichita St. over Temple

  • AP
  • Feb 27, 2020

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) Jamarius Burton hit a pair of foul shots with 1:48 remaining to give Wichita State the lead en route to a 72-69 win over Temple on Thursday night. Burton followed his key score with a layup with 23 seconds left to help secure the win for the Shockers.

Trey Wade had a season-high 21 points to lead the Shockers.

Burton had 15 points and six assists for Wichita State (21-7, 9-6 American Athletic Conference). Jaime Echenique added 14 points, 13 rebounds and three assists.

Quinton Rose had 20 points and five steals for the Owls (14-14, 6-9). Monty Scott added 14 points. Nate Pierre-Louis had 11 points and six rebounds.

The Shockers leveled the season series against the Owls with the win. Temple defeated then-No. 16 Wichita State 65-53 on Jan. 15. Wichita State matches up against SMU on the road on Sunday. Temple takes on South Florida at home on Sunday.

1st Half
TEMPLE Owls 37
WICHST Shockers 36

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Wichita State  
19:43 +2 Jaime Echenique made layup, assist by Trey Wade 0-2
19:27   Alani Moore II missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:25   Defensive rebound by Trey Wade  
19:15   Bad pass turnover on Trey Wade, stolen by Alani Moore II  
19:04 +3 Nate Pierre-Louis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by J.P. Moorman II 3-2
18:47 +3 Trey Wade made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dexter Dennis 3-5
18:24   Bad pass turnover on Alani Moore II  
18:09   Dexter Dennis missed finger-roll layup  
18:07   Offensive rebound by Jaime Echenique  
18:06   Personal foul on Nate Pierre-Louis  
18:00   Erik Stevenson missed jump shot  
17:58   Defensive rebound by J.P. Moorman II  
17:50   Quinton Rose missed jump shot  
17:48   Defensive rebound by Trey Wade  
17:36   Lost ball turnover on Jamarius Burton  
17:08   Alani Moore II missed jump shot  
17:06   Defensive rebound by Jaime Echenique  
16:54   Bad pass turnover on Erik Stevenson, stolen by Alani Moore II  
16:47   Nate Pierre-Louis missed layup  
16:45   Offensive rebound by Damion Moore  
16:33   Quinton Rose missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:31   Offensive rebound by J.P. Moorman II  
16:28 +2 J.P. Moorman II made tip-in 5-5
16:17   Dexter Dennis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:15   Defensive rebound by Nate Pierre-Louis  
15:56   Damion Moore missed jump shot  
15:54   Defensive rebound by Jaime Echenique  
15:39 +3 Dexter Dennis made 3-pt. jump shot 5-8
15:09 +3 Alani Moore II made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by J.P. Moorman II 8-8
14:49 +2 Jaime Echenique made dunk, assist by Erik Stevenson 8-10
14:31   Bad pass turnover on Quinton Rose, stolen by Jaime Echenique  
14:24   Dexter Dennis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:22   Offensive rebound by Trey Wade  
14:21   Shooting foul on Alani Moore II  
14:21   Commercial timeout called  
14:21 +1 Trey Wade made 1st of 2 free throws 8-11
14:21   Trey Wade missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
14:21   Defensive rebound by Nate Pierre-Louis  
14:09   Shooting foul on Dexter Dennis  
14:09   Jake Forrester missed 1st of 2 free throws  
14:09 +1 Jake Forrester made 2nd of 2 free throws 9-11
13:48   Dexter Dennis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:46   Defensive rebound by Temple  
13:46   Personal foul on Morris Udeze  
13:18   De'Vondre Perry missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:16   Defensive rebound by Noah Fernandes  
12:58   DeAntoni Gordon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:56   Defensive rebound by Jake Forrester  
12:36   Bad pass turnover on Nate Pierre-Louis, stolen by Noah Fernandes  
12:26 +2 Dexter Dennis made driving layup 9-13
12:07   Jake Forrester missed hook shot  
12:05   Defensive rebound by Morris Udeze  
11:49 +3 Noah Fernandes made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by DeAntoni Gordon 9-16
11:25 +3 Alani Moore II made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nate Pierre-Louis 12-16
11:08   Lost ball turnover on Tyson Etienne, stolen by Alani Moore II  
11:03 +2 Alani Moore II made driving layup 14-16
10:36   Traveling violation turnover on Dexter Dennis  
10:36   Commercial timeout called  
10:24   Monty Scott missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:22   Defensive rebound by Jaime Echenique  
10:22   Personal foul on Damion Moore  
10:06 +2 Trey Wade made dunk, assist by Noah Fernandes 14-18
9:35   Traveling violation turnover on De'Vondre Perry  
9:21   Erik Stevenson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:19   Defensive rebound by Quinton Rose  
9:10 +2 Monty Scott made reverse layup, assist by Quinton Rose 16-18
8:54 +2 Erik Stevenson made jump shot 16-20
8:41   Lost ball turnover on Josh Pierre-Louis, stolen by Noah Fernandes  
8:36   Personal foul on Quinton Rose  
8:35   Bad pass turnover on Noah Fernandes, stolen by Quinton Rose  
8:29   J.P. Moorman II missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:27   Defensive rebound by Jaime Echenique  
8:27   Personal foul on Josh Pierre-Louis  
8:14   Jamarius Burton missed reverse layup, blocked by Damion Moore  
8:12   Offensive rebound by Jaime Echenique  
8:06   Jaime Echenique missed dunk  
8:04   Defensive rebound by Damion Moore  
7:51   Commercial timeout called  
7:44   Quinton Rose missed jump shot  
7:42   Defensive rebound by Jaime Echenique  
7:31   Jumpball received by Temple  
7:31   Lost ball turnover on Dexter Dennis, stolen by Quinton Rose  
7:18 +2 Quinton Rose made driving layup 18-20
7:18   Shooting foul on Dexter Dennis  
7:18   Quinton Rose missed free throw  
7:18   Defensive rebound by Jaime Echenique  
7:05   Jaime Echenique missed jump shot, blocked by Damion Moore  
7:03   Defensive rebound by J.P. Moorman II  
7:01   Shooting foul on Erik Stevenson  
7:01 +1 Nate Pierre-Louis made 1st of 2 free throws 19-20
7:01 +1 Nate Pierre-Louis made 2nd of 2 free throws 20-20
6:48   Lost ball turnover on Jaime Echenique, stolen by Quinton Rose  
6:43 +2 Quinton Rose made driving layup 22-20
6:43   Shooting foul on Jaime Echenique  
6:43 +1 Quinton Rose made free throw 23-20
6:27   Erik Stevenson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:25   Defensive rebound by J.P. Moorman II  
6:09   J.P. Moorman II missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:07   Defensive rebound by Wichita State  
5:55   Tyson Etienne missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:53   Defensive rebound by Nate Pierre-Louis  
5:42   Offensive foul on Quinton Rose  
5:42   Turnover on Quinton Rose  
5:32   Jamarius Burton missed jump shot  
5:30   Defensive rebound by Alani Moore II  
5:10   Shooting foul on Morris Udeze  
5:10 +1 De'Vondre Perry made 1st of 3 free throws 24-20
5:10 +1 De'Vondre Perry made 2nd of 3 free throws 25-20
5:10 +1 De'Vondre Perry made 3rd of 3 free throws 26-20
4:56   Bad pass turnover on Jamarius Burton, stolen by De'Vondre Perry  
4:47   Bad pass turnover on Monty Scott, stolen by Noah Fernandes  
4:43   Noah Fernandes missed driving layup  
4:41   Defensive rebound by Alani Moore II  
4:24   Lost ball turnover on Monty Scott, stolen by Tyson Etienne  
4:20 +2 Trey Wade made dunk, assist by Tyson Etienne 26-22
4:12   30-second timeout called  
4:12   Commercial timeout called  
4:00 +2 Monty Scott made driving layup 28-22
3:37 +2 Trey Wade made dunk, assist by Jaime Echenique 28-24
3:19   Lost ball turnover on De'Vondre Perry, stolen by Trey Wade  
3:13 +2 Jamarius Burton made driving dunk 28-26
2:54 +3 Alani Moore II made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Monty Scott 31-26
2:30 +3 Trey Wade made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jamarius Burton 31-29
2:13   Damion Moore missed layup  
2:11   Defensive rebound by Trey Wade  
2:06 +2 Tyson Etienne made layup, assist by Noah Fernandes 31-31
1:43 +2 Monty Scott made jump shot 33-31
1:21 +3 Trey Wade made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jamarius Burton 33-34
58.0 +2 Nate Pierre-Louis made jump shot 35-34
48.0 +2 Trey Wade made driving layup, assist by Noah Fernandes 35-36
33.0 +2 Monty Scott made fade-away jump shot 37-36
6.0   Noah Fernandes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4.0   Defensive rebound by Monty Scott  
1.0   Nate Pierre-Louis missed turnaround jump shot  
0.0   Defensive rebound by Wichita State  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
TEMPLE Owls 32
WICHST Shockers 36

Time Team Play Score
19:49   Jaime Echenique missed jump shot  
19:47   Offensive rebound by Erik Stevenson  
19:42 +2 Erik Stevenson made dunk 37-38
19:30 +2 Damion Moore made hook shot 39-38
19:09 +3 Erik Stevenson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jaime Echenique 39-41
18:48 +2 Quinton Rose made driving layup 41-41
18:20 +2 Jaime Echenique made jump shot, assist by Jamarius Burton 41-43
18:00   Quinton Rose missed layup  
17:58   Defensive rebound by Jaime Echenique  
17:37 +2 Jaime Echenique made hook shot, assist by Jamarius Burton 41-45
17:28   30-second timeout called  
17:28   Commercial timeout called  
17:11   Alani Moore II missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:09   Defensive rebound by Trey Wade  
17:04   Trey Wade missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:02   Defensive rebound by Alani Moore II  
16:51   J.P. Moorman II missed fade-away jump shot  
16:49   Defensive rebound by Erik Stevenson  
16:43   Tyson Etienne missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:41   Offensive rebound by Jamarius Burton  
16:35   Erik Stevenson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:33   Defensive rebound by Damion Moore  
16:16   Nate Pierre-Louis missed jump shot  
16:14   Offensive rebound by Damion Moore  
16:04   Nate Pierre-Louis missed reverse layup  
16:02   Defensive rebound by Jaime Echenique  
15:54   Lost ball turnover on Jamarius Burton, stolen by Quinton Rose  
15:49 +2 Nate Pierre-Louis made layup, assist by Quinton Rose 43-45
15:27 +3 Jamarius Burton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tyson Etienne 43-48
15:07   Quinton Rose missed jump shot  
15:05   Defensive rebound by Erik Stevenson  
14:56   Jamarius Burton missed driving layup  
14:54   Defensive rebound by J.P. Moorman II  
14:47   Bad pass turnover on Nate Pierre-Louis, stolen by Erik Stevenson  
14:45 +2 Jamarius Burton made dunk, assist by Jaime Echenique 43-50
14:23 +3 Quinton Rose made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Alani Moore II 46-50
14:09 +3 Tyson Etienne made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jamarius Burton 46-53
13:36   Nate Pierre-Louis missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Erik Stevenson  
13:34   Offensive rebound by Temple  
13:35   Shot clock violation turnover on Temple  
13:35   Commercial timeout called  
13:22   Jaime Echenique missed jump shot  
13:20   Defensive rebound by Jake Forrester  
13:02   De'Vondre Perry missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:00   Defensive rebound by Wichita State  
13:01   Personal foul on Jake Forrester  
12:45   Lost ball turnover on Jaime Echenique, stolen by Quinton Rose  
12:41 +2 Quinton Rose made driving layup 48-53
12:41   Shooting foul on Jaime Echenique  
12:41 +1 Quinton Rose made free throw 49-53
12:27   Jaime Echenique missed turnaround jump shot  
12:25   Offensive rebound by Dexter Dennis  
12:15   Bad pass turnover on DeAntoni Gordon  
12:01 +2 Monty Scott made jump shot 51-53
12:01   Shooting foul on Tyson Etienne  
12:01   Monty Scott missed free throw  
12:01   Defensive rebound by Erik Stevenson  
11:43   Erik Stevenson missed jump shot  
11:41   Defensive rebound by Nate Pierre-Louis  
11:38 +2 Jake Forrester made driving layup 53-53
11:38   Commercial timeout called  
11:11   Jamarius Burton missed layup  
11:09   Defensive rebound by Quinton Rose  
10:56   Monty Scott missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Erik Stevenson  
10:53   Offensive rebound by Temple  
10:54   Personal foul on Jamarius Burton  
10:43   Personal foul on Erik Stevenson  
10:36   Quinton Rose missed layup, blocked by Jaime Echenique  
10:34   Offensive rebound by Temple  
10:27   Nate Pierre-Louis missed jump shot, blocked by Trey Wade  
10:27   Offensive rebound by Nate Pierre-Louis  
10:27   Shooting foul on Dexter Dennis  
10:27   Jake Forrester missed 1st of 2 free throws  
10:27 +1 Jake Forrester made 2nd of 2 free throws 54-53
10:18 +2 Jaime Echenique made layup, assist by Erik Stevenson 54-55
10:18   Shooting foul on Monty Scott  
10:18 +1 Jaime Echenique made free throw 54-56
9:55   Monty Scott missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:53   Offensive rebound by Monty Scott  
9:33   Alani Moore II missed jump shot  
9:31   Defensive rebound by Jaime Echenique  
9:08   Bad pass turnover on Jaime Echenique, stolen by Monty Scott  
9:00 +2 Monty Scott made driving layup 56-56
9:00   Shooting foul on Dexter Dennis  
9:00   Monty Scott missed free throw  
9:00   Defensive rebound by Trey Wade  
8:49   Lost ball turnover on Jamarius Burton  
8:34 +2 Monty Scott made driving layup 58-56
8:04   Shooting foul on Monty Scott  
8:04   Trey Wade missed 1st of 2 free throws  
8:04   Trey Wade missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
8:04   Defensive rebound by Quinton Rose  
7:41 +2 Quinton Rose made jump shot 60-56
7:25   Jamarius Burton missed jump shot  
7:23   Defensive rebound by Monty Scott  
7:01   Shooting foul on Isaiah Poor Bear-Chandler  
7:01   Commercial timeout called  
7:01 +1 J.P. Moorman II made 1st of 2 free throws 61-56
7:01   J.P. Moorman II missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
7:01   Defensive rebound by Trey Wade  
6:46   Traveling violation turnover on Jamarius Burton  
6:24   Quinton Rose missed jump shot, blocked by Jamarius Burton  
6:23   Defensive rebound by Wichita State  
6:08   Erik Stevenson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:06   Defensive rebound by Nate Pierre-Louis  
5:46   Quinton Rose missed driving layup  
5:44   Defensive rebound by Jaime Echenique  
5:45   Personal foul on Damion Moore  
5:25   Tyson Etienne missed running Jump Shot  
5:23   Defensive rebound by Damion Moore  
5:02   Personal foul on Jamarius Burton  
5:02 +1 Nate Pierre-Louis made 1st of 2 free throws 62-56
5:02 +1 Nate Pierre-Louis made 2nd of 2 free throws 63-56
4:46 +2 Jaime Echenique made layup, assist by Tyson Etienne 63-58
4:27 +2 Quinton Rose made driving layup, assist by Monty Scott 65-58
4:08 +3 Trey Wade made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jamarius Burton 65-61
3:33   Shot clock violation turnover on Temple  
3:33   Commercial timeout called  
3:19 +2 Tyson Etienne made running Jump Shot 65-63
2:52   Shooting foul on Tyson Etienne  
2:52   Quinton Rose missed 1st of 2 free throws  
2:52 +1 Quinton Rose made 2nd of 2 free throws 66-63
2:38   Personal foul on Quinton Rose  
2:19 +2