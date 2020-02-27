|
20:00
|
|
|
Jumpball received by Wichita State
|
|
19:43
|
|
+2
|
Jaime Echenique made layup, assist by Trey Wade
|
0-2
|
19:27
|
|
|
Alani Moore II missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
19:25
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Trey Wade
|
|
19:15
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Trey Wade, stolen by Alani Moore II
|
|
19:04
|
|
+3
|
Nate Pierre-Louis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by J.P. Moorman II
|
3-2
|
18:47
|
|
+3
|
Trey Wade made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dexter Dennis
|
3-5
|
18:24
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Alani Moore II
|
|
18:09
|
|
|
Dexter Dennis missed finger-roll layup
|
|
18:07
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Jaime Echenique
|
|
18:06
|
|
|
Personal foul on Nate Pierre-Louis
|
|
18:00
|
|
|
Erik Stevenson missed jump shot
|
|
17:58
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by J.P. Moorman II
|
|
17:50
|
|
|
Quinton Rose missed jump shot
|
|
17:48
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Trey Wade
|
|
17:36
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Jamarius Burton
|
|
17:08
|
|
|
Alani Moore II missed jump shot
|
|
17:06
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jaime Echenique
|
|
16:54
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Erik Stevenson, stolen by Alani Moore II
|
|
16:47
|
|
|
Nate Pierre-Louis missed layup
|
|
16:45
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Damion Moore
|
|
16:33
|
|
|
Quinton Rose missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
16:31
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by J.P. Moorman II
|
|
16:28
|
|
+2
|
J.P. Moorman II made tip-in
|
5-5
|
16:17
|
|
|
Dexter Dennis missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
16:15
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Nate Pierre-Louis
|
|
15:56
|
|
|
Damion Moore missed jump shot
|
|
15:54
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jaime Echenique
|
|
15:39
|
|
+3
|
Dexter Dennis made 3-pt. jump shot
|
5-8
|
15:09
|
|
+3
|
Alani Moore II made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by J.P. Moorman II
|
8-8
|
14:49
|
|
+2
|
Jaime Echenique made dunk, assist by Erik Stevenson
|
8-10
|
14:31
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Quinton Rose, stolen by Jaime Echenique
|
|
14:24
|
|
|
Dexter Dennis missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
14:22
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Trey Wade
|
|
14:21
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Alani Moore II
|
|
14:21
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
14:21
|
|
+1
|
Trey Wade made 1st of 2 free throws
|
8-11
|
14:21
|
|
|
Trey Wade missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
14:21
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Nate Pierre-Louis
|
|
14:09
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Dexter Dennis
|
|
14:09
|
|
|
Jake Forrester missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
14:09
|
|
+1
|
Jake Forrester made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
9-11
|
13:48
|
|
|
Dexter Dennis missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
13:46
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Temple
|
|
13:46
|
|
|
Personal foul on Morris Udeze
|
|
13:18
|
|
|
De'Vondre Perry missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
13:16
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Noah Fernandes
|
|
12:58
|
|
|
DeAntoni Gordon missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
12:56
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jake Forrester
|
|
12:36
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Nate Pierre-Louis, stolen by Noah Fernandes
|
|
12:26
|
|
+2
|
Dexter Dennis made driving layup
|
9-13
|
12:07
|
|
|
Jake Forrester missed hook shot
|
|
12:05
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Morris Udeze
|
|
11:49
|
|
+3
|
Noah Fernandes made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by DeAntoni Gordon
|
9-16
|
11:25
|
|
+3
|
Alani Moore II made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nate Pierre-Louis
|
12-16
|
11:08
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Tyson Etienne, stolen by Alani Moore II
|
|
11:03
|
|
+2
|
Alani Moore II made driving layup
|
14-16
|
10:36
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Dexter Dennis
|
|
10:36
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
10:24
|
|
|
Monty Scott missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
10:22
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jaime Echenique
|
|
10:22
|
|
|
Personal foul on Damion Moore
|
|
10:06
|
|
+2
|
Trey Wade made dunk, assist by Noah Fernandes
|
14-18
|
9:35
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on De'Vondre Perry
|
|
9:21
|
|
|
Erik Stevenson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
9:19
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Quinton Rose
|
|
9:10
|
|
+2
|
Monty Scott made reverse layup, assist by Quinton Rose
|
16-18
|
8:54
|
|
+2
|
Erik Stevenson made jump shot
|
16-20
|
8:41
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Josh Pierre-Louis, stolen by Noah Fernandes
|
|
8:36
|
|
|
Personal foul on Quinton Rose
|
|
8:35
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Noah Fernandes, stolen by Quinton Rose
|
|
8:29
|
|
|
J.P. Moorman II missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
8:27
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jaime Echenique
|
|
8:27
|
|
|
Personal foul on Josh Pierre-Louis
|
|
8:14
|
|
|
Jamarius Burton missed reverse layup, blocked by Damion Moore
|
|
8:12
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Jaime Echenique
|
|
8:06
|
|
|
Jaime Echenique missed dunk
|
|
8:04
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Damion Moore
|
|
7:51
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
7:44
|
|
|
Quinton Rose missed jump shot
|
|
7:42
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jaime Echenique
|
|
7:31
|
|
|
Jumpball received by Temple
|
|
7:31
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Dexter Dennis, stolen by Quinton Rose
|
|
7:18
|
|
+2
|
Quinton Rose made driving layup
|
18-20
|
7:18
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Dexter Dennis
|
|
7:18
|
|
|
Quinton Rose missed free throw
|
|
7:18
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jaime Echenique
|
|
7:05
|
|
|
Jaime Echenique missed jump shot, blocked by Damion Moore
|
|
7:03
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by J.P. Moorman II
|
|
7:01
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Erik Stevenson
|
|
7:01
|
|
+1
|
Nate Pierre-Louis made 1st of 2 free throws
|
19-20
|
7:01
|
|
+1
|
Nate Pierre-Louis made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
20-20
|
6:48
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Jaime Echenique, stolen by Quinton Rose
|
|
6:43
|
|
+2
|
Quinton Rose made driving layup
|
22-20
|
6:43
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Jaime Echenique
|
|
6:43
|
|
+1
|
Quinton Rose made free throw
|
23-20
|
6:27
|
|
|
Erik Stevenson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
6:25
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by J.P. Moorman II
|
|
6:09
|
|
|
J.P. Moorman II missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
6:07
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Wichita State
|
|
5:55
|
|
|
Tyson Etienne missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
5:53
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Nate Pierre-Louis
|
|
5:42
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Quinton Rose
|
|
5:42
|
|
|
Turnover on Quinton Rose
|
|
5:32
|
|
|
Jamarius Burton missed jump shot
|
|
5:30
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Alani Moore II
|
|
5:10
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Morris Udeze
|
|
5:10
|
|
+1
|
De'Vondre Perry made 1st of 3 free throws
|
24-20
|
5:10
|
|
+1
|
De'Vondre Perry made 2nd of 3 free throws
|
25-20
|
5:10
|
|
+1
|
De'Vondre Perry made 3rd of 3 free throws
|
26-20
|
4:56
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Jamarius Burton, stolen by De'Vondre Perry
|
|
4:47
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Monty Scott, stolen by Noah Fernandes
|
|
4:43
|
|
|
Noah Fernandes missed driving layup
|
|
4:41
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Alani Moore II
|
|
4:24
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Monty Scott, stolen by Tyson Etienne
|
|
4:20
|
|
+2
|
Trey Wade made dunk, assist by Tyson Etienne
|
26-22
|
4:12
|
|
|
30-second timeout called
|
|
4:12
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
4:00
|
|
+2
|
Monty Scott made driving layup
|
28-22
|
3:37
|
|
+2
|
Trey Wade made dunk, assist by Jaime Echenique
|
28-24
|
3:19
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on De'Vondre Perry, stolen by Trey Wade
|
|
3:13
|
|
+2
|
Jamarius Burton made driving dunk
|
28-26
|
2:54
|
|
+3
|
Alani Moore II made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Monty Scott
|
31-26
|
2:30
|
|
+3
|
Trey Wade made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jamarius Burton
|
31-29
|
2:13
|
|
|
Damion Moore missed layup
|
|
2:11
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Trey Wade
|
|
2:06
|
|
+2
|
Tyson Etienne made layup, assist by Noah Fernandes
|
31-31
|
1:43
|
|
+2
|
Monty Scott made jump shot
|
33-31
|
1:21
|
|
+3
|
Trey Wade made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jamarius Burton
|
33-34
|
58.0
|
|
+2
|
Nate Pierre-Louis made jump shot
|
35-34
|
48.0
|
|
+2
|
Trey Wade made driving layup, assist by Noah Fernandes
|
35-36
|
33.0
|
|
+2
|
Monty Scott made fade-away jump shot
|
37-36
|
6.0
|
|
|
Noah Fernandes missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
4.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Monty Scott
|
|
1.0
|
|
|
Nate Pierre-Louis missed turnaround jump shot
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Wichita State
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
End of period
|