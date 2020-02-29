AF
Moore drains 7 treys, Colorado State downs Air Force 87-74

  • AP
  • Feb 29, 2020

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) Kendle Moore scored 21 points on seven 3-pointers as Colorado State defeated Air Force 87-74 on Saturday.

Isaiah Stevens added 14 points and seven assists for Colorado State (20-11, 11-7 Mountain West Conference). David Roddy also scored 14 points. Nico Carvacho had 12 points.

Lavelle Scottie led the Falcons (11-19, 5-13) with 20 points, playing his 126th career game for Air Force, a school record. A.J. Walker added 15 points and Ryan Swan had a second-straight double-double with 12 points, 10 rebounds and three assists.

Ninth-seeded Air Force opens the Mountain West tournament on Wednesday against Fresno State. Colorado State is through to the quarterfinals on Thursday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

1st Half
AF Falcons 28
COLOST Rams 42

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Air Force  
19:50   A.J. Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:48   Offensive rebound by Lavelle Scottie  
19:45   Bad pass turnover on Lavelle Scottie  
19:32   Nico Carvacho missed jump shot  
19:30   Defensive rebound by Ryan Swan  
18:58 +2 Sid Tomes made jump shot, assist by Ryan Swan 2-0
18:29 +2 David Roddy made layup, assist by Isaiah Stevens 2-2
18:18 +2 Caleb Morris made layup 4-2
18:18   Shooting foul on Kendle Moore  
18:18 +1 Caleb Morris made free throw 5-2
18:07 +2 Nico Carvacho made dunk, assist by David Roddy 5-4
17:58   Bad pass turnover on Lavelle Scottie, stolen by Kendle Moore  
17:50   Isaiah Stevens missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:48   Defensive rebound by Ryan Swan  
17:23 +3 Ryan Swan made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Sid Tomes 8-4
16:54 +2 David Roddy made layup, assist by Isaiah Stevens 8-6
16:46   Bad pass turnover on Ryan Swan, stolen by Kendle Moore  
16:38   Bad pass turnover on Kendle Moore, stolen by A.J. Walker  
16:28   Caleb Morris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:26   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Stevens  
16:14 +3 Kris Martin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Isaiah Stevens 8-9
15:55   A.J. Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:53   Defensive rebound by Colorado State  
15:53   Personal foul on Ryan Swan  
15:53   Commercial timeout called  
15:33   Shooting foul on Ryan Swan  
15:33 +1 David Roddy made 1st of 2 free throws 8-10
15:33 +1 David Roddy made 2nd of 2 free throws 8-11
15:09   Lost ball turnover on A.J. Walker  
14:44   Bad pass turnover on Isaiah Stevens, stolen by Lavelle Scottie  
14:27   A.J. Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:25   Defensive rebound by Adam Thistlewood  
14:07   David Roddy missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:05   Offensive rebound by Dischon Thomas  
14:05   Personal foul on Abe Kinrade  
13:59 +2 Isaiah Stevens made jump shot, assist by Adam Thistlewood 8-13
13:39 +2 Lavelle Scottie made layup 10-13
13:10   Bad pass turnover on Isaiah Stevens, stolen by A.J. Walker  
12:53   Personal foul on Dischon Thomas  
12:48   Personal foul on Hyron Edwards  
12:38   Lavelle Scottie missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:36   Defensive rebound by Adam Thistlewood  
12:28 +3 Adam Thistlewood made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Hyron Edwards 10-16
12:08   Lavelle Scottie missed jump shot  
12:06   Defensive rebound by Dischon Thomas  
11:55 +2 Adam Thistlewood made dunk, assist by Dischon Thomas 10-18
11:40   Commercial timeout called  
11:32   Sid Tomes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:30   Offensive rebound by Abe Kinrade  
11:11   Sid Tomes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:09   Defensive rebound by Hyron Edwards  
11:00   Offensive foul on Hyron Edwards  
11:00   Turnover on Hyron Edwards  
10:39   Ameka Akaya missed layup  
10:37   Defensive rebound by John Tonje  
10:29   Kendle Moore missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:27   Defensive rebound by Sid Tomes  
10:14   Abe Kinrade missed jump shot  
10:12   Defensive rebound by John Tonje  
10:00 +2 Dischon Thomas made floating jump shot, assist by Hyron Edwards 10-20
9:35   Offensive foul on Ameka Akaya  
9:35   Turnover on Ameka Akaya  
9:22   Personal foul on Chris Joyce  
9:10   Kendle Moore missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:08   Offensive rebound by John Tonje  
9:02   Hyron Edwards missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:00   Offensive rebound by John Tonje  
8:49 +3 Kendle Moore made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Hyron Edwards 10-23
8:47   30-second timeout called  
8:30   Lavelle Scottie missed layup  
8:28   Offensive rebound by Lavelle Scottie  
8:28   Shooting foul on Nico Carvacho  
8:28 +1 Lavelle Scottie made 1st of 2 free throws 11-23
8:28 +1 Lavelle Scottie made 2nd of 2 free throws 12-23
8:05   Bad pass turnover on John Tonje, stolen by Sid Tomes  
7:53   Commercial timeout called  
7:46   Bad pass turnover on Sid Tomes, stolen by Kris Martin  
7:37   Kendle Moore missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:35   Defensive rebound by Ryan Swan  
7:26   Ryan Swan missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:24   Defensive rebound by Hyron Edwards  
7:15   Offensive foul on Kris Martin  
7:15   Turnover on Kris Martin  
6:47 +2 Keaton Van Soelen made layup, assist by Lavelle Scottie 14-23
6:26 +3 Kris Martin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nico Carvacho 14-26
6:08 +2 Lavelle Scottie made layup 16-26
5:43 +3 Adam Thistlewood made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kendle Moore 16-29
5:18   Bad pass turnover on Keaton Van Soelen  
5:00 +3 Kendle Moore made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kris Martin 16-32
4:44   Bad pass turnover on Caleb Morris, stolen by Isaiah Stevens  
4:36   Shooting foul on A.J. Walker  
4:36   Isaiah Stevens missed 1st of 2 free throws  
4:36 +1 Isaiah Stevens made 2nd of 2 free throws 16-33
4:19   A.J. Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:17   Defensive rebound by Kendle Moore  
4:05   Traveling violation turnover on David Roddy  
3:55 +2 A.J. Walker made driving layup 18-33
3:35 +2 David Roddy made layup, assist by Isaiah Stevens 18-35
3:03   Lavelle Scottie missed jump shot  
3:01   Offensive rebound by Keaton Van Soelen  
3:00   Keaton Van Soelen missed layup  
2:58   Offensive rebound by Keaton Van Soelen  
2:57 +2 Keaton Van Soelen made dunk 20-35
2:37   Isaiah Stevens missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:35   Defensive rebound by A.J. Walker  
2:22   Commercial timeout called  
2:14 +3 A.J. Walker made 3-pt. jump shot 23-35
2:04   Personal foul on A.J. Walker  
2:04 +1 Isaiah Stevens made 1st of 2 free throws 23-36
2:04 +1 Isaiah Stevens made 2nd of 2 free throws 23-37
1:47 +2 Keaton Van Soelen made layup, assist by Lavelle Scottie 25-37
1:33 +3 Kendle Moore made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Isaiah Stevens 25-40
1:07   Sid Tomes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:05   Defensive rebound by Kendle Moore  
57.0 +2 Nico Carvacho made layup, assist by David Roddy 25-42
30.0 +3 Sid Tomes made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Mason Taylor 28-42
26.0   30-second timeout called  
4.0   David Roddy missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2.0   Offensive rebound by Adam Thistlewood  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
AF Falcons 46
COLOST Rams 45

Time Team Play Score
19:52   David Roddy missed layup  
19:50   Offensive rebound by David Roddy  
19:49   David Roddy missed layup  
19:47   Defensive rebound by A.J. Walker  
19:21 +3 A.J. Walker made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ryan Swan 31-42
18:54 +3 Kendle Moore made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by David Roddy 31-45
18:34 +2 A.J. Walker made jump shot 33-45
18:02 +2 Nico Carvacho made hook shot 33-47
17:46 +2 A.J. Walker made driving layup 35-47
17:24 +3 Isaiah Stevens made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nico Carvacho 35-50
17:10   Personal foul on Kendle Moore  
17:03   Shooting foul on Kendle Moore  
17:03   Ryan Swan missed 1st of 2 free throws  
17:03 +1 Ryan Swan made 2nd of 2 free throws 36-50
16:40   Kris Martin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:38   Defensive rebound by Caleb Morris  
16:19 +2 Caleb Morris made layup 38-50
15:48 +3 Kendle Moore made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nico Carvacho 38-53
15:33   Commercial timeout called  
15:23   Sid Tomes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:21   Defensive rebound by Nico Carvacho  
15:21   Adam Thistlewood missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:19   Defensive rebound by Lavelle Scottie  
14:58   Bad pass turnover on Caleb Morris  
14:36   Adam Thistlewood missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:34   Offensive rebound by David Roddy  
14:32 +2 David Roddy made dunk 38-55
14:19   Caleb Morris missed layup  
14:17   Defensive rebound by David Roddy  
13:58   Isaiah Stevens missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:56   Defensive rebound by Sid Tomes  
13:56   Personal foul on Adam Thistlewood  
13:42 +3 Sid Tomes made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Keaton Van Soelen 41-55
13:15 +2 Dischon Thomas made layup, assist by Isaiah Stevens 41-57
12:46 +3 Lavelle Scottie made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Chris Joyce 44-57
12:24 +2 David Roddy made layup, assist by Hyron Edwards 44-59
12:00   Shooting foul on Isaiah Stevens  
12:00   Commercial timeout called  
12:00 +1 Chris Joyce made 1st of 2 free throws 45-59
12:00 +1 Chris Joyce made 2nd of 2 free throws 46-59
11:38   Shooting foul on Chris Joyce  
11:38 +1 Hyron Edwards made 1st of 2 free throws 46-60
11:38 +1 Hyron Edwards made 2nd of 2 free throws 46-61
11:20   Chris Joyce missed jump shot  
11:18   Defensive rebound by Dischon Thomas  
11:00 +3 John Tonje made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Hyron Edwards 46-64
10:39   Chris Joyce missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:37   Offensive rebound by Sid Tomes  
10:33   Sid Tomes missed layup, blocked by Dischon Thomas  
10:31   Defensive rebound by John Tonje  
10:24   Traveling violation turnover on Dischon Thomas  
10:05 +2 Lavelle Scottie made jump shot 48-64
9:44   Adam Thistlewood missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:42   Defensive rebound by Air Force  
9:41   Personal foul on Dischon Thomas  
9:21   Jumpball received by Air Force  
9:14   Ameka Akaya missed jump shot  
9:12   Offensive rebound by Ryan Swan  
9:09 +2 Ameka Akaya made layup, assist by Ryan Swan 50-64
8:51   John Tonje missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:49   Offensive rebound by Adam Thistlewood  
8:37   Shooting foul on Ameka Akaya  
8:37   Nico Carvacho missed 1st of 2 free throws  
8:37   Nico Carvacho missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
8:37   Defensive rebound by Ryan Swan  
8:21   Chris Joyce missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:19   Defensive rebound by Kendle Moore  
8:11 +3 Kendle Moore made 3-pt. jump shot 50-67
7:54   Bad pass turnover on Chris Joyce, stolen by John Tonje  
7:50   Kendle Moore missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:48   Defensive rebound by Ryan Swan  
7:33   Ryan Swan missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:31   Defensive rebound by Nico Carvacho  
7:17   John Tonje missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:15   Defensive rebound by Air Force  
7:15   Commercial timeout called  
6:57 +2 Lavelle Scottie made jump shot 52-67
6:36   Kris Martin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:34   Defensive rebound by Lavelle Scottie  
6:26   Lavelle Scottie missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:24   Defensive rebound by Kris Martin  
6:18 +3 Kendle Moore made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kris Martin 52-70
5:56 +3 A.J. Walker made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Lavelle Scottie 55-70
5:39   Isaiah Stevens missed layup  
5:37   Defensive rebound by Mason Taylor  
5:29   Bad pass turnover on Mason Taylor, stolen by Nico Carvacho  
5:21 +2 Nico Carvacho made dunk, assist by David Roddy 55-72
4:57 +2 Ryan Swan made layup, assist by Mason Taylor 57-72
4:47   Personal foul on A.J. Walker  
4:40   Isaiah Stevens missed jump shot  
4:38   Offensive rebound by Nico Carvacho  
4:32 +2 Nico Carvacho made layup, assist by Isaiah Stevens 57-74
4:32   Shooting foul on A.J. Walker  
4:32 +1 Nico Carvacho made free throw 57-75
4:17   Lavelle Scottie missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:15   Offensive rebound by Ryan Swan  
4:12   Shooting foul on Nico Carvacho  
4:12   Ryan Swan missed 1st of 2 free throws  
4:12 +1 Ryan Swan made 2nd of 2 free throws 58-75
4:02   Shooting foul on Lavelle Scottie  
4:02   Nico Carvacho missed 1st of 2 free throws  
4:02 +1 Nico Carvacho made 2nd of 2 free throws 58-76
3:47 +3 Lavelle Scottie made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by A.J. Walker 61-76
3:25   Kris Martin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:23   Defensive rebound by Ryan Swan  
3:13 +2 Lavelle Scottie made layup, assist by Caleb Morris 63-76
3:11   Personal foul on Caleb Morris  
3:11   Personal foul on Caleb Morris  
2:53 +2 Isaiah Stevens made layup 63-78
2:44   Shooting foul on Kris Martin  
2:44   Ryan Swan missed 1st of 2 free throws  
2:44 +1 Ryan Swan made 2nd of 2 free throws 64-78
2:16   Isaiah Stevens missed jump shot  
2:14   Defensive rebound by Caleb Morris  
1:48   Shooting foul on Kendle Moore  
1:48 +1 LeSean Brown made 1st of 2 free throws 65-78
1:48   LeSean Brown missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
1:48   Defensive rebound by David Roddy  
1:39   Personal foul on Ryan Swan  
1:39   Nico Carvacho missed free throw  
1:39   Defensive rebound by Caleb Morris  
1:29 +3 Caleb Morris made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by A.J. Walker 68-78
1:29   Commercial timeout called  
1:26 +2 Adam Thistlewood made dunk, assist by David Roddy 68-80
1:13 +2 Lavelle Scottie made dunk, assist by Mason Taylor 70-80
1:12   Personal foul on LeSean Brown  
1:12   Personal foul on LeSean Brown  
1:12   Isaiah Stevens missed free throw  
1:12   Defensive rebound by Air Force  
1:11   Personal foul on David Roddy  
1:11 +1 Ryan Swan made 1st of 2 free throws 71-80
1:11 +1 Ryan Swan made 2nd of 2 free throws 72-80
1:10   Personal foul on LeSean Brown  
1:10 +1 Isaiah Stevens made 1st of 2 free throws 72-81
1:10 +1 Isaiah Stevens made 2nd of 2 free throws 72-82
1:00   Caleb Morris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
58.0   Defensive rebound by Adam Thistlewood  
58.0   Jumpball received by Colorado State  
54.0   Personal foul on Ryan Swan