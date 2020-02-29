|
20:00
|
|
|
Jumpball received by DePaul
|
|
19:41
|
|
+2
|
Charlie Moore made driving layup
|
2-0
|
19:16
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Sean McDermott
|
|
18:57
|
|
|
Romeo Weems missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
18:55
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Bryce Golden
|
|
18:49
|
|
|
Sean McDermott missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
18:47
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Charlie Moore
|
|
18:42
|
|
|
Charlie Moore missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
18:40
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Kamar Baldwin
|
|
18:31
|
|
+2
|
Kamar Baldwin made driving layup
|
2-2
|
18:11
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Jaylen Butz, stolen by Kamar Baldwin
|
|
18:05
|
|
|
Personal foul on Jalen Coleman-Lands
|
|
17:58
|
|
+2
|
Sean McDermott made jump shot
|
2-4
|
17:45
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Darious Hall
|
|
17:45
|
|
|
Turnover on Darious Hall
|
|
17:35
|
|
+2
|
Bryce Golden made layup, assist by Kamar Baldwin
|
2-6
|
17:19
|
|
|
Personal foul on Aaron Thompson
|
|
17:01
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Jalen Coleman-Lands, stolen by Bryce Golden
|
|
16:51
|
|
|
Kamar Baldwin missed jump shot
|
|
16:49
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Butler
|
|
16:30
|
|
+2
|
Bryce Nze made layup
|
2-8
|
16:14
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Charlie Moore, stolen by Bryce Golden
|
|
16:10
|
|
|
Personal foul on Charlie Moore
|
|
16:07
|
|
|
Out of bounds turnover on Kamar Baldwin
|
|
15:48
|
|
|
Jalen Coleman-Lands missed jump shot
|
|
15:46
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Sean McDermott
|
|
15:33
|
|
|
Bryce Nze missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
15:31
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Kamar Baldwin
|
|
15:25
|
|
+3
|
Sean McDermott made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kamar Baldwin
|
2-11
|
15:16
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Romeo Weems, stolen by Sean McDermott
|
|
15:13
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
14:53
|
|
+2
|
Aaron Thompson made floating jump shot, assist by Bryce Golden
|
2-13
|
14:35
|
|
|
Personal foul on Kamar Baldwin
|
|
14:23
|
|
|
Darious Hall missed jump shot
|
|
14:21
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Darious Hall
|
|
14:18
|
|
+2
|
Darious Hall made dunk
|
4-13
|
13:52
|
|
|
Bryce Nze missed layup, blocked by Jaylen Butz
|
|
13:50
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jalen Coleman-Lands
|
|
13:46
|
|
|
Charlie Moore missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
13:44
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Bryce Golden
|
|
13:44
|
|
|
Personal foul on Romeo Weems
|
|
13:26
|
|
+3
|
Sean McDermott made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Aaron Thompson
|
4-16
|
13:10
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Oscar Lopez Jr., stolen by Kamar Baldwin
|
|
13:03
|
|
|
Sean McDermott missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
13:01
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jaylen Butz
|
|
12:57
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Romeo Weems
|
|
12:57
|
|
|
Turnover on Romeo Weems
|
|
12:40
|
|
|
Sean McDermott missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
12:38
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Bryce Nze
|
|
12:37
|
|
|
Bryce Nze missed layup
|
|
12:35
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jaylen Butz
|
|
12:19
|
|
+2
|
Jalen Coleman-Lands made jump shot
|
6-16
|
11:50
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Bryce Nze
|
|
11:50
|
|
|
Turnover on Bryce Nze
|
|
11:50
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
11:42
|
|
|
Darious Hall missed layup
|
|
11:40
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Kamar Baldwin
|
|
11:10
|
|
|
Kamar Baldwin missed floating jump shot
|
|
11:08
|
|
|
Personal foul on Jalen Coleman-Lands
|
|
10:53
|
|
|
Bryce Nze missed hook shot
|
|
10:51
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jaylen Butz
|
|
10:40
|
|
+2
|
Jaylen Butz made layup, assist by Darious Hall
|
8-16
|
10:13
|
|
+2
|
Kamar Baldwin made layup
|
8-18
|
10:13
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Darious Hall
|
|
10:13
|
|
+1
|
Kamar Baldwin made free throw
|
8-19
|
10:02
|
|
|
Charlie Moore missed floating jump shot
|
|
10:00
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Bryce Golden
|
|
9:48
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Bryce Golden
|
|
9:43
|
|
|
Nick Ongenda missed layup
|
|
9:41
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Oscar Lopez Jr.
|
|
9:35
|
|
|
DJ Williams missed jump shot
|
|
9:33
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Bryce Nze
|
|
9:28
|
|
|
Jordan Tucker missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
9:26
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by DJ Williams
|
|
9:18
|
|
+2
|
Nick Ongenda made layup, assist by Darious Hall
|
10-19
|
9:18
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Henry Baddley
|
|
9:18
|
|
|
Nick Ongenda missed free throw
|
|
9:18
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Bryce Nze
|
|
8:54
|
|
|
Bryce Golden missed layup
|
|
8:52
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Nick Ongenda
|
|
8:34
|
|
|
Darious Hall missed layup
|
|
8:32
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Bryce Nze
|
|
8:24
|
|
|
Henry Baddley missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
8:22
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Butler
|
|
8:15
|
|
+2
|
Aaron Thompson made layup, assist by Bryce Nze
|
10-21
|
8:05
|
|
+2
|
Charlie Moore made reverse layup
|
12-21
|
7:40
|
|
|
Bryce Nze missed layup, blocked by Nick Ongenda
|
|
7:38
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Sean McDermott
|
|
7:27
|
|
|
Kamar Baldwin missed jump shot
|
|
7:25
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Darious Hall
|
|
7:14
|
|
|
Personal foul on Bryce Nze
|
|
7:05
|
|
+2
|
Nick Ongenda made layup
|
14-21
|
7:05
|
|
+2
|
Nick Ongenda made layup
|
14-21
|
6:40
|
|
|
Jordan Tucker missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
6:38
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Oscar Lopez Jr.
|
|
6:30
|
|
|
Charlie Moore missed jump shot
|
|
6:28
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jordan Tucker
|
|
6:11
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Jordan Tucker, stolen by Charlie Moore
|
|
6:07
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Jordan Tucker
|
|
6:07
|
|
+1
|
Charlie Moore made 1st of 2 free throws
|
15-21
|
6:07
|
|
+1
|
Charlie Moore made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
16-21
|
5:47
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Aaron Thompson, stolen by Jaylen Butz
|
|
5:33
|
|
|
Jaylen Butz missed layup
|
|
5:31
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by John-Michael Mulloy
|
|
5:12
|
|
+2
|
Kamar Baldwin made layup
|
16-23
|
4:37
|
|
|
Charlie Moore missed jump shot, blocked by John-Michael Mulloy
|
|
4:35
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Sean McDermott
|
|
4:09
|
|
|
Jordan Tucker missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
4:07
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Darious Hall
|
|
4:02
|
|
|
Darious Hall missed layup, blocked by Kamar Baldwin
|
|
4:00
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Kamar Baldwin
|
|
3:50
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Aaron Thompson
|
|
3:50
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
3:32
|
|
+2
|
Oscar Lopez Jr. made driving layup
|
18-23
|
3:04
|
|
|
Jumpball received by Butler
|
|
2:58
|
|
|
Kamar Baldwin missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
2:56
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Henry Baddley
|
|
2:56
|
|
|
Henry Baddley missed layup
|
|
2:54
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Flynn Cameron
|
|
2:44
|
|
+2
|
Darious Hall made dunk, assist by Oscar Lopez Jr.
|
20-23
|
2:14
|
|
+2
|
Henry Baddley made layup, assist by Aaron Thompson
|
20-25
|
2:04
|
|
|
Charlie Moore missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
2:02
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Kamar Baldwin
|
|
1:51
|
|
|
Sean McDermott missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
1:49
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Oscar Lopez Jr.
|
|
1:30
|
|
|
Darious Hall missed jump shot
|
|
1:28
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Henry Baddley
|
|
1:06
|
|
+3
|
Sean McDermott made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kamar Baldwin
|
20-28
|
54.0
|
|
|
Personal foul on Henry Baddley
|
|
54.0
|
|
|
Charlie Moore missed free throw
|
|
54.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Sean McDermott
|
|
44.0
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Nick Ongenda
|
|
44.0
|
|
|
Aaron Thompson missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
31.0
|
|
|
Personal foul on Henry Baddley
|
|
44.0
|
|
+1
|
Aaron Thompson made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
20-29
|
31.0
|
|
+1
|
Jalen Coleman-Lands made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
22-29
|
31.0
|
|
|
Personal foul on Henry Baddley
|
|
31.0
|
|
+1
|
Jalen Coleman-Lands made 1st of 2 free throws
|
21-29
|
31.0
|
|
+1
|
Jalen Coleman-Lands made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
22-29
|
1.0
|
|
|
Shot clock violation turnover on Butler
|
|
1.0
|
|
|
Jaylen Butz missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
End of period
|