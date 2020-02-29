DEPAUL
BUTLER

No Text

Butler rolls past DePaul 60-42

  • Feb 29, 2020

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) Jordan Tucker and Sean McDermott scored 13 points each and Butler beat DePaul 60-42 on Saturday night.

McDermott scored 11 points in the first half when Butler took a 29-22 lead and Tucker scored all his points over an 8 1/2-minute span of the second half, finishing a 20-6 run with three consecutive 3-pointers for a 53-32 lead with six minutes to go.

Tucker had four 3-pointers and McDermott three. DePaul, meanwhile, missed 11 shots from the arc before Romeo Weems extended the Blue Demons' streak of consecutive games with a 3 to 835 when he sank one with 19 seconds remaining.

Butler's Kamar Baldwin had nine points, eight rebounds, six steals and three blocks.

Charlie Moore and Nick Ongenda had eight points each to lead DePaul, which shot only 33% and committed 17 turnovers. Their 20 second-half points were a season low.

Butler (20-9, 8-8 Big East) posted its 20th 20-win season over the past 24 campaigns.

DePaul (14-15, 2-14) beat Butler 79-66 on Jan. 18 to end an 11-game win streak in the series by the Bulldogs.

Butler faces St. John's at home on Wednesday. DePaul plays Marquette at home on Tuesday.

---

---

1st Half
DEPAUL Blue Demons 22
BUTLER Bulldogs 29

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by DePaul  
19:41 +2 Charlie Moore made driving layup 2-0
19:16   Bad pass turnover on Sean McDermott  
18:57   Romeo Weems missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:55   Defensive rebound by Bryce Golden  
18:49   Sean McDermott missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:47   Defensive rebound by Charlie Moore  
18:42   Charlie Moore missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:40   Defensive rebound by Kamar Baldwin  
18:31 +2 Kamar Baldwin made driving layup 2-2
18:11   Bad pass turnover on Jaylen Butz, stolen by Kamar Baldwin  
18:05   Personal foul on Jalen Coleman-Lands  
17:58 +2 Sean McDermott made jump shot 2-4
17:45   Offensive foul on Darious Hall  
17:45   Turnover on Darious Hall  
17:35 +2 Bryce Golden made layup, assist by Kamar Baldwin 2-6
17:19   Personal foul on Aaron Thompson  
17:01   Bad pass turnover on Jalen Coleman-Lands, stolen by Bryce Golden  
16:51   Kamar Baldwin missed jump shot  
16:49   Offensive rebound by Butler  
16:30 +2 Bryce Nze made layup 2-8
16:14   Bad pass turnover on Charlie Moore, stolen by Bryce Golden  
16:10   Personal foul on Charlie Moore  
16:07   Out of bounds turnover on Kamar Baldwin  
15:48   Jalen Coleman-Lands missed jump shot  
15:46   Defensive rebound by Sean McDermott  
15:33   Bryce Nze missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:31   Offensive rebound by Kamar Baldwin  
15:25 +3 Sean McDermott made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kamar Baldwin 2-11
15:16   Lost ball turnover on Romeo Weems, stolen by Sean McDermott  
15:13   Commercial timeout called  
14:53 +2 Aaron Thompson made floating jump shot, assist by Bryce Golden 2-13
14:35   Personal foul on Kamar Baldwin  
14:23   Darious Hall missed jump shot  
14:21   Offensive rebound by Darious Hall  
14:18 +2 Darious Hall made dunk 4-13
13:52   Bryce Nze missed layup, blocked by Jaylen Butz  
13:50   Defensive rebound by Jalen Coleman-Lands  
13:46   Charlie Moore missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:44   Defensive rebound by Bryce Golden  
13:44   Personal foul on Romeo Weems  
13:26 +3 Sean McDermott made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Aaron Thompson 4-16
13:10   Bad pass turnover on Oscar Lopez Jr., stolen by Kamar Baldwin  
13:03   Sean McDermott missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:01   Defensive rebound by Jaylen Butz  
12:57   Offensive foul on Romeo Weems  
12:57   Turnover on Romeo Weems  
12:40   Sean McDermott missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:38   Offensive rebound by Bryce Nze  
12:37   Bryce Nze missed layup  
12:35   Defensive rebound by Jaylen Butz  
12:19 +2 Jalen Coleman-Lands made jump shot 6-16
11:50   Offensive foul on Bryce Nze  
11:50   Turnover on Bryce Nze  
11:50   Commercial timeout called  
11:42   Darious Hall missed layup  
11:40   Defensive rebound by Kamar Baldwin  
11:10   Kamar Baldwin missed floating jump shot  
11:08   Personal foul on Jalen Coleman-Lands  
10:53   Bryce Nze missed hook shot  
10:51   Defensive rebound by Jaylen Butz  
10:40 +2 Jaylen Butz made layup, assist by Darious Hall 8-16
10:13 +2 Kamar Baldwin made layup 8-18
10:13   Shooting foul on Darious Hall  
10:13 +1 Kamar Baldwin made free throw 8-19
10:02   Charlie Moore missed floating jump shot  
10:00   Defensive rebound by Bryce Golden  
9:48   Bad pass turnover on Bryce Golden  
9:43   Nick Ongenda missed layup  
9:41   Offensive rebound by Oscar Lopez Jr.  
9:35   DJ Williams missed jump shot  
9:33   Defensive rebound by Bryce Nze  
9:28   Jordan Tucker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:26   Defensive rebound by DJ Williams  
9:18 +2 Nick Ongenda made layup, assist by Darious Hall 10-19
9:18   Shooting foul on Henry Baddley  
9:18   Nick Ongenda missed free throw  
9:18   Defensive rebound by Bryce Nze  
8:54   Bryce Golden missed layup  
8:52   Defensive rebound by Nick Ongenda  
8:34   Darious Hall missed layup  
8:32   Defensive rebound by Bryce Nze  
8:24   Henry Baddley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:22   Offensive rebound by Butler  
8:15 +2 Aaron Thompson made layup, assist by Bryce Nze 10-21
8:05 +2 Charlie Moore made reverse layup 12-21
7:40   Bryce Nze missed layup, blocked by Nick Ongenda  
7:38   Offensive rebound by Sean McDermott  
7:27   Kamar Baldwin missed jump shot  
7:25   Defensive rebound by Darious Hall  
7:14   Personal foul on Bryce Nze  
7:05 +2 Nick Ongenda made layup 14-21
6:40   Jordan Tucker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:38   Defensive rebound by Oscar Lopez Jr.  
6:30   Charlie Moore missed jump shot  
6:28   Defensive rebound by Jordan Tucker  
6:11   Bad pass turnover on Jordan Tucker, stolen by Charlie Moore  
6:07   Shooting foul on Jordan Tucker  
6:07 +1 Charlie Moore made 1st of 2 free throws 15-21
6:07 +1 Charlie Moore made 2nd of 2 free throws 16-21
5:47   Bad pass turnover on Aaron Thompson, stolen by Jaylen Butz  
5:33   Jaylen Butz missed layup  
5:31   Defensive rebound by John-Michael Mulloy  
5:12 +2 Kamar Baldwin made layup 16-23
4:37   Charlie Moore missed jump shot, blocked by John-Michael Mulloy  
4:35   Defensive rebound by Sean McDermott  
4:09   Jordan Tucker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:07   Defensive rebound by Darious Hall  
4:02   Darious Hall missed layup, blocked by Kamar Baldwin  
4:00   Defensive rebound by Kamar Baldwin  
3:50   Bad pass turnover on Aaron Thompson  
3:50   Commercial timeout called  
3:32 +2 Oscar Lopez Jr. made driving layup 18-23
3:04   Jumpball received by Butler  
2:58   Kamar Baldwin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:56   Offensive rebound by Henry Baddley  
2:56   Henry Baddley missed layup  
2:54   Defensive rebound by Flynn Cameron  
2:44 +2 Darious Hall made dunk, assist by Oscar Lopez Jr. 20-23
2:14 +2 Henry Baddley made layup, assist by Aaron Thompson 20-25
2:04   Charlie Moore missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:02   Defensive rebound by Kamar Baldwin  
1:51   Sean McDermott missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:49   Defensive rebound by Oscar Lopez Jr.  
1:30   Darious Hall missed jump shot  
1:28   Defensive rebound by Henry Baddley  
1:06 +3 Sean McDermott made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kamar Baldwin 20-28
54.0   Personal foul on Henry Baddley  
54.0   Charlie Moore missed free throw  
54.0   Defensive rebound by Sean McDermott  
44.0   Shooting foul on Nick Ongenda  
44.0   Aaron Thompson missed 1st of 2 free throws  
31.0   Personal foul on Henry Baddley  
44.0 +1 Aaron Thompson made 2nd of 2 free throws 20-29
31.0 +1 Jalen Coleman-Lands made 2nd of 2 free throws 22-29
31.0   Personal foul on Henry Baddley  
31.0 +1 Jalen Coleman-Lands made 1st of 2 free throws 21-29
31.0 +1 Jalen Coleman-Lands made 2nd of 2 free throws 22-29
1.0   Shot clock violation turnover on Butler  
1.0   Jaylen Butz missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
DEPAUL Blue Demons 20
BUTLER Bulldogs 31

Time Team Play Score
19:41   Jaylen Butz missed jump shot  
19:39   Offensive rebound by Jaylen Butz  
19:35   Jalen Coleman-Lands missed layup, blocked by Kamar Baldwin  
19:35   Offensive rebound by DePaul  
19:35   Jalen Coleman-Lands missed jump shot  
19:33   Defensive rebound by Sean McDermott  
19:27 +2 Bryce Golden made layup, assist by Kamar Baldwin 22-31
19:09   Lost ball turnover on Jalen Coleman-Lands, stolen by Kamar Baldwin  
18:44   Kamar Baldwin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:42   Offensive rebound by Sean McDermott  
18:35   Bad pass turnover on Sean McDermott, stolen by Charlie Moore  
18:23   Personal foul on Bryce Golden  
18:19   Lost ball turnover on Oscar Lopez Jr., stolen by Kamar Baldwin  
18:19   Personal foul on Oscar Lopez Jr.  
18:13   Bryce Golden missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:11   Defensive rebound by DePaul  
18:00   Bad pass turnover on Romeo Weems, stolen by Aaron Thompson  
17:48   Offensive foul on Aaron Thompson  
17:48   Turnover on Aaron Thompson  
17:33   Romeo Weems missed jump shot  
17:31   Offensive rebound by Romeo Weems  
17:26 +2 Romeo Weems made layup 24-31
17:13 +2 Kamar Baldwin made layup 24-33
16:57   Personal foul on Bryce Golden  
16:43   Offensive foul on Charlie Moore  
16:43   Turnover on Charlie Moore  
16:24   Sean McDermott missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:22   Offensive rebound by Kamar Baldwin  
16:15   Kamar Baldwin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:13   Defensive rebound by Nick Ongenda  
16:09 +2 Nick Ongenda made dunk, assist by Jalen Coleman-Lands 26-33
15:37   Bryce Golden missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:35   Defensive rebound by Charlie Moore  
15:14   Charlie Moore missed layup, blocked by Kamar Baldwin  
15:12   Offensive rebound by Romeo Weems  
15:06   Double dribble turnover on Jalen Coleman-Lands  
15:06   Commercial timeout called  
14:40 +3 Jordan Tucker made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Sean McDermott 26-36
14:40   Shooting foul on Charlie Moore  
14:40 +1 Jordan Tucker made free throw 26-37
14:25   Personal foul on Aaron Thompson  
14:14   Jalen Coleman-Lands missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:12   Defensive rebound by Butler  
13:58   Lost ball turnover on Kamar Baldwin, stolen by Charlie Moore  
13:54   Lost ball turnover on Charlie Moore, stolen by Kamar Baldwin  
13:31   Henry Baddley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:29   Defensive rebound by Jaylen Butz  
13:06   Lost ball turnover on Oscar Lopez Jr., stolen by Sean McDermott  
13:11   Personal foul on Jalen Coleman-Lands  
12:54 +2 Bryce Nze made jump shot, assist by Sean McDermott 26-39
12:41 +2 Jaylen Butz made jump shot 28-39
12:15   Kamar Baldwin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:13   Defensive rebound by Charlie Moore  
12:03   Out of bounds turnover on Jalen Coleman-Lands  
11:38   Kamar Baldwin missed jump shot  
11:36   Defensive rebound by Jaylen Butz  
11:29   Charlie Moore missed layup  
11:27   Offensive rebound by Jaylen Butz  
11:22   Jaylen Butz missed layup, blocked by Sean McDermott  
11:20   Defensive rebound by Kamar Baldwin  
11:17 +3 Henry Baddley made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Sean McDermott 28-42
10:54 +2 Jalen Coleman-Lands made layup 30-42
10:23   Jordan Tucker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:21   Offensive rebound by Bryce Nze  
10:16 +2 Bryce Nze made jump shot 30-44
10:10   Lost ball turnover on Oscar Lopez Jr., stolen by Kamar Baldwin  
10:02   Jordan Tucker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:00   Defensive rebound by Jalen Coleman-Lands  
9:49 +2 Charlie Moore made layup 32-44
9:49   30-second timeout called  
9:49   Commercial timeout called  
9:24   Sean McDermott missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:22   Defensive rebound by Jaylen Butz  
9:04   Jalen Coleman-Lands missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:02   Defensive rebound by Bryce Golden  
8:53 +3 Jordan Tucker made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Aaron Thompson 32-47
8:30   Jalen Coleman-Lands missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:28   Offensive rebound by Jaylen Butz  
8:19   Jaylen Butz missed dunk, blocked by Sean McDermott  
8:17   Defensive rebound by Bryce Golden  
8:11 +3 Jordan Tucker made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Sean McDermott 32-50
7:57   Oscar Lopez Jr. missed jump shot  
7:55   Offensive rebound by Jalen Coleman-Lands  
7:55   Personal foul on Bryce Golden  
7:55   Commercial timeout called  
7:50   Traveling violation turnover on Darious Hall  
7:49   Commercial timeout called  
7:20   Shot clock violation turnover on Butler  
6:42   Jaylen Butz missed jump shot  
6:40   Defensive rebound by Kamar Baldwin  
6:10 +3 Jordan Tucker made 3-pt. jump shot 32-53
5:51   Shooting foul on Bryce Nze  
5:51   Darious Hall missed 1st of 2 free throws  
5:51 +1 Darious Hall made 2nd of 2 free throws 33-53
5:30   Aaron Thompson missed layup, blocked by Nick Ongenda  
5:30   Offensive rebound by Bryce Nze  
5:28   Personal foul on Flynn Cameron  
5:24   Kamar Baldwin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:22   Offensive rebound by Sean McDermott  
5:03   Sean McDermott missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:01   Offensive rebound by Bryce Nze  
4:44   Sean McDermott missed layup  
4:42   Defensive rebound by Darious Hall  
4:31 +2 Flynn Cameron made layup 35-53
4:01 +2 Aaron Thompson made layup, assist by Kamar Baldwin 35-55
3:46   Charlie Moore missed layup  
3:44   Defensive rebound by Jordan Tucker  
3:21 +2 Bryce Nze made layup, assist by Aaron Thompson 35-57
3:11   Flynn Cameron missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:09   Offensive rebound by Romeo Weems  
3:00   Romeo Weems missed layup  
2:58   Offensive rebound by Nick Ongenda  
2:52 +2 Nick Ongenda made layup 37-57
2:26   Shooting foul on Flynn Cameron  
2:26   Commercial timeout called  
2:26 +1 Sean McDermott made 1st of 2 free throws 37-58
2:26 +1 Sean McDermott made 2nd of 2 free throws 37-59
2:12   DJ Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:10   Defensive rebound by Markeese Hastings  
2:10   Jumpball received by Butler  
1:42   Shooting foul on Charlie Moore  
1:42   Aaron Thompson missed 1st of 2 free throws  
1:42 +1 Aaron Thompson made 2nd of 2 free throws 37-60
1:31 +2 Romeo Weems made jump shot 39-60
1:02   Jordan Tucker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:00  