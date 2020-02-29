FLA
TENN

No Text

Tennessee hold off Florida 63-58 behind Fulkerson

  • AP
  • Feb 29, 2020

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) John Fulkerson knew the shot clock was winding down and Tennessee needed something to halt a furious Florida comeback.

Fulkerson set his feet and let a 3-point shot fly from near the top of the key. The junior forward had only attempted one other 3-pointer in his entire career, and missed.

But his second attempt hit nothing but net, and helped the Vols secure their biggest victory of the season.

Fulkerson scored 22 points, including his clutch 3 and a tip dunk down the stretch, as Tennessee held on to beat Florida 63-58 on Saturday.

Tennessee (16-13, 8-8 SEC) led by 19 points with nine minutes remaining, but saw the Gators claw back behind Tre Mann and Kerry Blackshear Jr.

Florida (18-11, 10-6) got as close as one point in the final three minutes, but Fulkerson's 3-pointer stemmed the rally.

''I was talking to Kerry Blackshear down at the other end and I was like, 'That was God right there,''' said Fulkerson, who missed his only other career 3-point attempt against Arkansas earlier this season. ''He said 'good shot,' and I was like, 'I really can't take credit for it.'''

The Vols defeated Florida for the fourth straight time, and have won five of the last six against the Gators.

Tennessee's defense put the clamps on Florida in the first half, forcing turnovers, charges and a shot clock violation.

The Vols closed the half on a 16-3 run, highlighted by back-to-back 3-pointers from Jordan Bowden and Santiago Vescovi, to carry a 32-17 lead into halftime.

Florida had 11 turnovers, leading to 13 Tennessee points, and was 6 of 18 from the field and 1 for 7 from 3-point range through the first 20 minutes.

''I thought Tennessee was really disruptive and I thought they did a really good job with pressuring us, especially in the first half,'' Florida head coach Mike White said. ''We played unsettled and somewhat rattled in the first 25 minutes of the game. I think Tennessee had a lot to do with that.''

Tennessee expanded its lead to 48-29 on a play that sent the crowd, which included former UT quarterback great Heath Shuler and basketball star Dale Ellis, into a tizzy.

Some good ball movement that started with a behind-the-head pass by Vescovi ended with a Fulkerson dunk with 11:44 remaining.

Mann and Blackshear Jr. sparked Florida's comeback on offense while Scottie Lewis tightened the defense. The Gators embarked on a 25-7 run to cut Tennessee's lead to 55-54 with under three minutes remaining.

But Fulkerson swished his 3-pointer and then soared above the rim for a putback dunk to keep the Vols barely in front for the remainder.

After Fulkerson's emphatic flush, the Tennessee fans began chanting ''Fulky, Fulky, Fulky.''

''If someone asked me if I ever thought I would be playing in a Tennessee game and they would be chanting 'Fulky,' I would have never guessed it in my wildest dreams,'' Fulkerson said. ''It is like a dream come true. I am so blessed to be in the position I am and to be able to make some good plays.''

White wasn't surprised by the Fulkerson's production.

''I thought he had the best motor in the league,'' White said. ''I think he plays as hard as anyone in the SEC.''

Freshman Josiah-Jordan James scored 12 points, including 10 in the first half, and added eight rebounds and six assists for Tennessee. Vescovi finished with 11 points and Bowden had 10.

The Vols shot 52.1% from the field (25 of 48), and had only nine turnovers after reaching double-digits in many games.

Blackshear Jr., a graduate senior who considered Tennessee when he transferred to Florida from Virginia Tech, finished with 20 points and nine rebounds to lead the Gators. Noah Locke had 15 points and Mann scored all nine of his points in the second half.

''I told the team, as much as a coach I would have liked to have a little bit more comfort at the end of the game, the way we won the game was probably better for us because we have lost so many like that,'' Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes said.

ROCKY TOP HOMECOMING

Florida freshman guard Ques Glover returned home to play. The Knoxville native attended Bearden High, where he was teammates with Tennessee freshman Drew Pember.

Glover was 0 for 1 from the field in 19 minutes. Pember missed his second straight game while in concussion protocol.

Glover and Pember played Fortnite together during the week leading up to the game, but Glover said they didn't engage in any trash talk.

Glover attended games at Thompson-Boling Arena when he was growing up, and had plenty of friends and family in the stands supporting him. To his disappointment, he said he didn't receive an offer from Tennessee coming out of high school.

SWEET SURPRISE

Tennessee freshman guard Santiago Vescovi got a surprise from his family. His parents, Pablo and Laura, and his sister, Lucia, traveled from Montevideo, Uruguay, to Knoxville for the first time to watch him play. They snuck up behind Vescovi before the game, and the family shared a big group hug once he realized it was them. Vescovi was a mid-year enrollee, and arrived at Tennessee on Dec. 28.

BIC PICTURE

Florida seems safely in the NCAA Tournament with two regular-season games remaining, but the Gators didn't help their resume with the road loss to a team nowhere near the NCAA bubble.

There is no NCAA Tournament in the future for Tennessee unless it makes a run and win the SEC tournament. But beating a rival is always good motivation. The Vols have two more chances with games against Kentucky and Auburn to close out the regular season.

Up Next

Florida: Gators are at Georgia on March 4 at 7 p.m. ET

Tennessee: Vols are at Kentucky on March 3 at 9 p.m. ET

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

1st Half
FLA Gators 17
TENN Volunteers 32

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Tennessee  
19:52   Lost ball turnover on John Fulkerson  
19:36   Bad pass turnover on Kerry Blackshear Jr.  
19:04   Jordan Bowden missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:02   Offensive rebound by Josiah-Jordan James  
19:02   Jumpball received by Florida  
19:02   Lost ball turnover on Josiah-Jordan James, stolen by Scottie Lewis  
18:34   Traveling violation turnover on Scottie Lewis  
18:21 +2 John Fulkerson made hook shot, assist by Josiah-Jordan James 0-2
18:02 +2 Andrew Nembhard made layup 2-2
17:32 +2 Santiago Vescovi made layup 2-4
17:13   Personal foul on Santiago Vescovi  
17:04   Traveling violation turnover on Keyontae Johnson  
16:40   Personal foul on Kerry Blackshear Jr.  
16:34 +2 Josiah-Jordan James made layup, assist by Jordan Bowden 2-6
16:11 +3 Noah Locke made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Andrew Nembhard 5-6
15:52   Santiago Vescovi missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:50   Defensive rebound by Kerry Blackshear Jr.  
15:41   Andrew Nembhard missed layup, blocked by Jordan Bowden  
15:39   Defensive rebound by Jordan Bowden  
15:24   Josiah-Jordan James missed jump shot  
15:22   Defensive rebound by Noah Locke  
15:16   Commercial timeout called  
15:03 +2 Keyontae Johnson made layup 7-6
14:43 +2 Yves Pons made fade-away jump shot, assist by Josiah-Jordan James 7-8
14:26 +2 Kerry Blackshear Jr. made jump shot, assist by Andrew Nembhard 9-8
14:04   Yves Pons missed jump shot  
14:02   Defensive rebound by Kerry Blackshear Jr.  
13:39   Out of bounds turnover on Keyontae Johnson  
13:24 +2 John Fulkerson made jump shot 9-10
12:57   Bad pass turnover on Ques Glover  
12:40   Jordan Bowden missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:38   Defensive rebound by Florida  
12:11   Noah Locke missed layup  
12:09   Offensive rebound by Jason Jitoboh  
12:05   Jason Jitoboh missed layup  
12:03   Defensive rebound by Uros Plavsic  
11:55 +3 Josiah-Jordan James made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Uros Plavsic 9-13
11:51   30-second timeout called  
11:36   Offensive foul on Keyontae Johnson  
11:36   Turnover on Keyontae Johnson  
11:21   Offensive foul on Uros Plavsic  
11:21   Turnover on Uros Plavsic  
10:59 +2 Kerry Blackshear Jr. made layup, assist by Scottie Lewis 11-13
10:58   Shooting foul on Uros Plavsic  
10:58 +1 Kerry Blackshear Jr. made free throw 12-13
10:30 +3 Josiah-Jordan James made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Santiago Vescovi 12-16
9:56   Tre Mann missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:54   Offensive rebound by Tre Mann  
9:48 +2 Scottie Lewis made layup 14-16
9:26 +2 Yves Pons made dunk, assist by Josiah-Jordan James 14-18
8:56   Andrew Nembhard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:54   Defensive rebound by Josiah-Jordan James  
8:46   Jalen Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:44   Defensive rebound by Kerry Blackshear Jr.  
8:19   Tre Mann missed jump shot  
8:17   Offensive rebound by Kerry Blackshear Jr.  
7:59   Shot clock violation turnover on Florida  
7:40   Santiago Vescovi missed jump shot  
7:38   Offensive rebound by Josiah-Jordan James  
7:34 +2 Josiah-Jordan James made dunk 14-20
7:07   Offensive foul on Kerry Blackshear Jr.  
7:07   Turnover on Kerry Blackshear Jr.  
6:43   Yves Pons missed jump shot  
6:41   Defensive rebound by Florida  
6:27   Traveling violation turnover on Andrew Nembhard  
6:18   Personal foul on Omar Payne  
6:05 +3 Jordan Bowden made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Santiago Vescovi 14-23
5:38   Omar Payne missed layup, blocked by Josiah-Jordan James  
5:36   Defensive rebound by Jordan Bowden  
5:20 +3 Santiago Vescovi made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by John Fulkerson 14-26
4:59   Personal foul on John Fulkerson  
4:59   Personal foul on John Fulkerson  
4:50   Shooting foul on Santiago Vescovi  
4:50 +1 Noah Locke made 1st of 2 free throws 15-26
4:50 +1 Noah Locke made 2nd of 2 free throws 16-26
4:39   Personal foul on Omar Payne  
4:35   Jordan Bowden missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:33   Defensive rebound by Keyontae Johnson  
4:22   Shooting foul on Jordan Bowden  
4:22 +1 Keyontae Johnson made 1st of 2 free throws 17-26
4:22   Keyontae Johnson missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
4:22   Defensive rebound by Yves Pons  
4:09   John Fulkerson missed jump shot  
4:07   Defensive rebound by Keyontae Johnson  
3:56   Commercial timeout called  
3:55   Bad pass turnover on Tre Mann, stolen by Josiah-Jordan James  
3:45   Josiah-Jordan James missed layup  
3:43   Offensive rebound by Davonte Gaines  
3:34   Davonte Gaines missed layup, blocked by Jason Jitoboh  
3:32   Defensive rebound by Tre Mann  
3:26   Noah Locke missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:24   Defensive rebound by Yves Pons  
3:03 +2 John Fulkerson made jump shot 17-28
2:49   Keyontae Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:47   Defensive rebound by Josiah-Jordan James  
2:35 +2 Yves Pons made fade-away jump shot, assist by Jordan Bowden 17-30
2:09   Offensive foul on Andrew Nembhard  
2:09   Turnover on Andrew Nembhard  
1:56 +2 Jordan Bowden made jump shot 17-32
1:43   Personal foul on Olivier Nkamhoua  
1:43   Ques Glover missed free throw  
1:43   Defensive rebound by Olivier Nkamhoua  
1:23   Lost ball turnover on Yves Pons  
59.0   Ques Glover missed 3-pt. jump shot  
57.0   Defensive rebound by Jordan Bowden  
47.0   Josiah-Jordan James missed 3-pt. jump shot  
45.0   Defensive rebound by Jason Jitoboh  
34.0   Keyontae Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
32.0   Offensive rebound by Jason Jitoboh  
28.0   Scottie Lewis missed layup, blocked by Davonte Gaines  
26.0   Defensive rebound by Olivier Nkamhoua  
0.0   Jordan Bowden missed jump shot  
4.0   Jordan Bowden missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2.0   Offensive rebound by Jordan Bowden  
0.0   Jordan Bowden missed jump shot  
0.0   Defensive rebound by Jason Jitoboh  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
FLA Gators 41
TENN Volunteers 31

Time Team Play Score
19:34 +2 Jordan Bowden made turnaround jump shot 17-34
19:13   Kerry Blackshear Jr. missed layup  
19:11   Offensive rebound by Kerry Blackshear Jr.  
19:08 +2 Kerry Blackshear Jr. made layup 19-34
18:41 +2 John Fulkerson made layup, assist by Yves Pons 19-36
18:29   Shooting foul on Jordan Bowden  
18:29   Andrew Nembhard missed 1st of 2 free throws  
18:29   Andrew Nembhard missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
18:29   Defensive rebound by Yves Pons  
18:15   Shooting foul on Kerry Blackshear Jr.  
18:14   John Fulkerson missed 1st of 2 free throws  
18:14 +1 John Fulkerson made 2nd of 2 free throws 19-37
17:55   Noah Locke missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:53   Defensive rebound by Santiago Vescovi  
17:39   Offensive foul on Yves Pons  
17:39   Turnover on Yves Pons  
17:34   Personal foul on John Fulkerson  
17:11 +2 Jason Jitoboh made layup, assist by Andrew Nembhard 21-37
16:50   Personal foul on Jason Jitoboh  
16:47   John Fulkerson missed layup  
16:45   Offensive rebound by John Fulkerson  
16:43   John Fulkerson missed layup  
16:41   Defensive rebound by Keyontae Johnson  
16:41   Jumpball received by Florida  
16:30 +3 Noah Locke made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Andrew Nembhard 24-37
16:00 +3 Jordan Bowden made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Santiago Vescovi 24-40
15:30   Keyontae Johnson missed layup, blocked by Yves Pons  
15:28   Offensive rebound by Florida  
15:29   Commercial timeout called  
15:23 +2 Noah Locke made jump shot 26-40
14:53   Jordan Bowden missed jump shot  
14:51   Defensive rebound by Jason Jitoboh  
14:44 +3 Keyontae Johnson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Andrew Nembhard 29-40
14:29   Personal foul on Keyontae Johnson  
14:17 +2 John Fulkerson made alley-oop shot, assist by Santiago Vescovi 29-42
13:58   Andrew Nembhard missed jump shot  
13:56   Defensive rebound by Jordan Bowden  
13:30   Personal foul on Jason Jitoboh  
13:20   Personal foul on Ques Glover  
13:18 +2 John Fulkerson made layup, assist by Josiah-Jordan James 29-44
12:58   Bad pass turnover on Ques Glover  
12:43 +2 Yves Pons made turnaround jump shot 29-46
12:27   Bad pass turnover on Kerry Blackshear Jr.  
12:00 +2 John Fulkerson made dunk, assist by Josiah-Jordan James 29-48
11:43   Commercial timeout called  
11:37   Personal foul on Yves Pons  
11:35 +2 Kerry Blackshear Jr. made layup, assist by Keyontae Johnson 31-48
11:11   Bad pass turnover on Santiago Vescovi, stolen by Keyontae Johnson  
11:04 +2 Noah Locke made layup, assist by Keyontae Johnson 33-48
10:50   Bad pass turnover on Jordan Bowden, stolen by Noah Locke  
10:43 +2 Tre Mann made layup, assist by Scottie Lewis 35-48
10:37   30-second timeout called  
10:37   Commercial timeout called  
10:18 +2 Santiago Vescovi made layup 35-50
10:18   Shooting foul on Noah Locke  
10:18   Santiago Vescovi missed free throw  
10:18   Defensive rebound by Keyontae Johnson  
10:07   Bad pass turnover on Tre Mann, stolen by John Fulkerson  
9:51   Josiah-Jordan James missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:49   Defensive rebound by Florida  
9:34 +3 Noah Locke made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kerry Blackshear Jr. 38-50
8:56   Shot clock violation turnover on Tennessee  
8:51 +3 Tre Mann made 3-pt. jump shot 41-50
8:33   30-second timeout called  
8:12   John Fulkerson missed layup, blocked by Keyontae Johnson  
8:10   Defensive rebound by Kerry Blackshear Jr.  
7:57 +2 Tre Mann made jump shot 43-50
7:41   Personal foul on Keyontae Johnson  
7:41   Commercial timeout called  
7:41 +1 Santiago Vescovi made 1st of 2 free throws 43-51
7:41 +1 Santiago Vescovi made 2nd of 2 free throws 43-52
7:27 +2 Tre Mann made layup 45-52
7:01   Personal foul on Scottie Lewis  
7:01   John Fulkerson missed free throw  
7:01   Defensive rebound by Keyontae Johnson  
6:43   Tre Mann missed layup, blocked by Josiah-Jordan James  
6:41   Defensive rebound by Josiah-Jordan James  
6:12 +2 John Fulkerson made jump shot, assist by Yves Pons 45-54
5:51   Noah Locke missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Santiago Vescovi  
5:49   Defensive rebound by Yves Pons  
5:25   Personal foul on Tre Mann  
5:25   John Fulkerson missed free throw  
5:25   Defensive rebound by Keyontae Johnson  
5:16 +3 Kerry Blackshear Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Andrew Nembhard 48-54
4:53   Bad pass turnover on Josiah-Jordan James, stolen by Kerry Blackshear Jr.  
4:43   Personal foul on John Fulkerson  
4:33   Tre Mann missed jump shot  
4:31   Offensive rebound by Kerry Blackshear Jr.  
4:26 +2 Kerry Blackshear Jr. made dunk 50-54
4:03   Yves Pons missed jump shot  
4:01   Defensive rebound by Florida  
4:00   Commercial timeout called  
3:39 +2 Kerry Blackshear Jr. made layup, assist by Andrew Nembhard 52-54
3:13   Personal foul on Tre Mann  
3:13 +1 Josiah-Jordan James made 1st of 2 free throws 52-55
3:13   Josiah-Jordan James missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
3:13   Defensive rebound by Kerry Blackshear Jr.  
2:56   Personal foul on Santiago Vescovi  
2:54   Personal foul on John Fulkerson  
2:54 +1 Kerry Blackshear Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 53-55
2:54 +1 Kerry Blackshear Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 54-55
2:26 +3 John Fulkerson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Josiah-Jordan James 54-58
2:04   Scottie Lewis missed layup  
2:02   Offensive rebound by Scottie Lewis  
1:57 +2 Scottie Lewis made layup 56-58
1:24   John Fulkerson missed layup  
1:22   Defensive rebound by Kerry Blackshear Jr.  
1:09   30-second timeout called  
1:02   Tre Mann missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:00   Defensive rebound by Josiah-Jordan James  
46.0   Jordan Bowden missed layup  
44.0   Offensive rebound by John Fulkerson  
42.0 +2 John Fulkerson made dunk 56-60
26.0   Shooting foul on Yves Pons  
26.0 +1 Kerry Blackshear Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 57-60
26.0 +1 Kerry Blackshear Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 58-60
24.0   30-second timeout called  
23.0   Personal foul on Kerry Blackshear Jr.  
23.0 +1 Santiago Vescovi made 1st of 2 free throws 58-61
23.0 +1 Santiago Vescovi made 2nd of 2 free throws 58-62
15.0   Andrew Nembhard missed layup, blocked by Yves Pons  
13.0   Offensive rebound by Florida  
14.0   Kerry Blackshear Jr. missed layup  
12.0   Defensive rebound by Josiah-Jordan James  
12.0   Personal foul on Scottie Lewis  
12.0   Josiah-Jordan James missed 1st of 2 free throws  
12.0 +1 Josiah-Jordan James made 2nd of 2 free throws 58-63
7.0   Kerry Blackshear Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5.0   Offensive rebound by Florida  
1.0   Keyontae Johnson missed dunk  
0.0   Defensive rebound by Josiah-Jordan James  
0.0   End of period  
Key Players
K. Blackshear Jr.
L. Turner
1 G
33.7 Min. Per Game 33.7
12.3 Pts. Per Game 12.3
7.1 Ast. Per Game 7.1
3.5 Reb. Per Game 3.5
45.0 Field Goal % 31.0
32.0 Three Point % 23.4
80.7 Free Throw % 74.6
  Defensive rebound by Josiah-Jordan James 0.0
  Keyontae Johnson missed dunk 1.0
  Offensive rebound by Florida 5.0
  Kerry Blackshear Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot 7.0
+ 1 Josiah-Jordan James made 2nd of 2 free throws 12.0
  Josiah-Jordan James missed 1st of 2 free throws 12.0
  Personal foul on Scottie Lewis 12.0
  Defensive rebound by Josiah-Jordan James 12.0
  Kerry Blackshear Jr. missed layup 14.0
  Offensive rebound by Florida 13.0
  Andrew Nembhard missed layup, blocked by Yves Pons 15.0
Team Stats
Points 58 63
Field Goals 22-47 (46.8%) 25-48 (52.1%)
3-Pointers 6-16 (37.5%) 6-14 (42.9%)
Free Throws 8-12 (66.7%) 7-13 (53.8%)
Total Rebounds 31 24
Offensive 7 6
Defensive 17 18
Team 7 0
Assists 12 16
Steals 4 2
Blocks 2 7
Turnovers 13 8
Fouls 18 15
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
24
K. Blackshear Jr. F
20 PTS, 9 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
10
J. Fulkerson F
22 PTS, 2 REB, 1 AST
12T
away team logo Florida 18-11 174158
home team logo Tennessee 16-13 323163
Thompson-Boling Arena Knoxville, TN
Thompson-Boling Arena Knoxville, TN
Team Stats
away team logo Florida 18-11 72.6 PPG 38.8 RPG 11.7 APG
home team logo Tennessee 16-13 66.9 PPG 38.4 RPG 14.6 APG
Key Players
24
K. Blackshear Jr. F 13.1 PPG 7.5 RPG 1.6 APG 43.6 FG%
10
J. Fulkerson F 12.8 PPG 6.0 RPG 1.3 APG 60.9 FG%
Top Scorers
24
K. Blackshear Jr. F 20 PTS 9 REB 1 AST
10
J. Fulkerson F 22 PTS 2 REB 1 AST
46.8 FG% 52.1
37.5 3PT FG% 42.9
66.7 FT% 53.8