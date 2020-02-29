|
20:00
|
|
|
Jumpball received by Duquesne
|
|
19:40
|
|
|
Marcus Weathers missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
19:38
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Michael Hughes
|
|
19:38
|
|
|
Michael Hughes missed layup
|
|
19:36
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Marcus Weathers
|
|
19:35
|
|
+2
|
Marcus Weathers made dunk
|
0-2
|
19:08
|
|
+2
|
Josh Oduro made reverse layup, assist by Jamal Hartwell II
|
2-2
|
18:49
|
|
+3
|
Sincere Carry made 3-pt. jump shot
|
2-5
|
18:27
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Xavier Johnson, stolen by Michael Hughes
|
|
18:22
|
|
+2
|
Maceo Austin made dunk, assist by Michael Hughes
|
2-7
|
18:05
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Xavier Johnson, stolen by Marcus Weathers
|
|
17:58
|
|
|
Shooting foul on AJ Wilson
|
|
17:58
|
|
+1
|
Sincere Carry made 1st of 2 free throws
|
2-8
|
17:58
|
|
+1
|
Sincere Carry made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
2-9
|
17:51
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on AJ Wilson, stolen by Lamar Norman Jr.
|
|
17:44
|
|
|
Lamar Norman Jr. missed dunk, blocked by AJ Wilson
|
|
17:42
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Sincere Carry
|
|
17:37
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Sincere Carry, stolen by Jason Douglas-Stanley
|
|
17:42
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Lamar Norman Jr.
|
|
17:42
|
|
+1
|
Jason Douglas-Stanley made 1st of 2 free throws
|
3-9
|
17:42
|
|
+1
|
Jason Douglas-Stanley made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
4-9
|
17:14
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Michael Hughes
|
|
17:00
|
|
+2
|
Jordan Miller made layup
|
6-9
|
16:42
|
|
+2
|
Michael Hughes made dunk, assist by Sincere Carry
|
6-11
|
16:22
|
|
|
Jason Douglas-Stanley missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
16:20
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Marcus Weathers
|
|
16:20
|
|
|
Personal foul on Goanar Mar
|
|
15:58
|
|
|
Personal foul on Jamal Hartwell II
|
|
15:58
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
15:56
|
|
|
Maceo Austin missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
15:54
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Baylee Steele
|
|
15:49
|
|
|
Baylee Steele missed dunk
|
|
15:47
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jordan Miller
|
|
15:44
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Goanar Mar
|
|
15:27
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Sincere Carry, stolen by AJ Wilson
|
|
15:21
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on AJ Wilson, stolen by Sincere Carry
|
|
15:14
|
|
+2
|
Maceo Austin made driving layup
|
6-13
|
14:51
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on AJ Wilson, stolen by Tavian Dunn-Martin
|
|
14:25
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Baylee Steele, stolen by Xavier Johnson
|
|
14:15
|
|
+2
|
Goanar Mar made driving layup
|
8-13
|
14:15
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Austin Rotroff
|
|
14:15
|
|
+1
|
Goanar Mar made free throw
|
9-13
|
13:59
|
|
|
Tavian Dunn-Martin missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
13:57
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jordan Miller
|
|
13:52
|
|
|
Jamal Hartwell II missed jump shot
|
|
13:50
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Jordan Miller
|
|
13:50
|
|
|
Personal foul on Evan Buckley
|
|
13:46
|
|
+2
|
Jordan Miller made jump shot
|
11-13
|
13:24
|
|
+3
|
Maceo Austin made 3-pt. jump shot
|
11-16
|
13:02
|
|
|
Personal foul on Evan Buckley
|
|
12:42
|
|
|
Jordan Miller missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
12:40
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Goanar Mar
|
|
12:37
|
|
|
Personal foul on Michael Hughes
|
|
12:27
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Goanar Mar, stolen by Michael Hughes
|
|
12:21
|
|
|
Maceo Austin missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
12:19
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Greg Calixte
|
|
12:03
|
|
+2
|
Jordan Miller made driving layup
|
13-16
|
11:42
|
|
|
Personal foul on Goanar Mar
|
|
11:42
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
11:30
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Michael Hughes
|
|
11:08
|
|
|
AJ Wilson missed layup
|
|
11:06
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Michael Hughes
|
|
10:52
|
|
|
Marcus Weathers missed jump shot
|
|
10:50
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jamal Hartwell II
|
|
10:40
|
|
+3
|
AJ Wilson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jamal Hartwell II
|
16-16
|
10:10
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Marcus Weathers
|
|
9:59
|
|
+2
|
AJ Wilson made layup, assist by Xavier Johnson
|
18-16
|
9:34
|
|
+2
|
Michael Hughes made hook shot
|
18-18
|
9:21
|
|
|
Xavier Johnson missed driving layup, blocked by Michael Hughes
|
|
9:19
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Marcus Weathers
|
|
9:07
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Xavier Johnson
|
|
9:07
|
|
+1
|
Marcus Weathers made 1st of 2 free throws
|
18-19
|
9:07
|
|
|
Marcus Weathers missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
9:07
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Josh Oduro
|
|
8:54
|
|
+2
|
Jamal Hartwell II made floating jump shot
|
20-19
|
8:38
|
|
+3
|
Sincere Carry made 3-pt. jump shot
|
20-22
|
8:04
|
|
|
Jason Douglas-Stanley missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
8:03
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by George Mason
|
|
8:02
|
|
|
Jason Douglas-Stanley missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Marcus Weathers
|
|
8:00
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Marcus Weathers
|
|
7:54
|
|
+2
|
Sincere Carry made layup, assist by Marcus Weathers
|
20-24
|
7:33
|
|
+3
|
AJ Wilson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jason Douglas-Stanley
|
23-24
|
7:13
|
|
|
Sincere Carry missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
7:11
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jason Douglas-Stanley
|
|
6:59
|
|
|
AJ Wilson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
6:57
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Greg Calixte
|
|
6:45
|
|
|
Jason Douglas-Stanley missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
6:43
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Greg Calixte
|
|
6:43
|
|
+2
|
Greg Calixte made dunk
|
25-24
|
6:43
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Baylee Steele
|
|
6:43
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
6:43
|
|
+1
|
Greg Calixte made free throw
|
26-24
|
6:17
|
|
+2
|
Lamar Norman Jr. made jump shot
|
26-26
|
5:40
|
|
|
Jordan Miller missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
5:38
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Xavier Johnson
|
|
5:38
|
|
|
Shot clock violation turnover on George Mason
|
|
5:26
|
|
+2
|
Austin Rotroff made reverse layup, assist by Lamar Norman Jr.
|
26-28
|
5:06
|
|
|
Jamal Hartwell II missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
5:04
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Maceo Austin
|
|
4:48
|
|
+2
|
Baylee Steele made hook shot
|
26-30
|
4:26
|
|
+2
|
Jordan Miller made driving layup
|
28-30
|
4:26
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Baylee Steele
|
|
4:26
|
|
|
Jordan Miller missed free throw
|
|
4:26
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Maceo Austin
|
|
4:14
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Sincere Carry, stolen by Xavier Johnson
|
|
3:49
|
|
|
Xavier Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
3:47
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Michael Hughes
|
|
3:31
|
|
|
Sincere Carry missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
3:29
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jamal Hartwell II
|
|
3:12
|
|
+2
|
Jordan Miller made turnaround jump shot
|
30-30
|
2:48
|
|
+2
|
Michael Hughes made hook shot
|
30-32
|
2:48
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Jordan Miller
|
|
2:48
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
2:48
|
|
|
Michael Hughes missed free throw
|
|
2:48
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Josh Oduro
|
|
2:41
|
|
|
Personal foul on Michael Hughes
|
|
2:41
|
|
|
AJ Wilson missed free throw
|
|
2:41
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Marcus Weathers
|
|
2:25
|
|
+2
|
Tavian Dunn-Martin made floating jump shot
|
30-34
|
2:06
|
|
|
Offensive foul on AJ Wilson
|
|
2:06
|
|
|
Turnover on AJ Wilson
|
|
1:50
|
|
|
Lamar Norman Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
1:48
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Xavier Johnson
|
|
1:29
|
|
|
Jordan Miller missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
1:27
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Lamar Norman Jr.
|
|
1:19
|
|
|
Marcus Weathers missed jump shot, blocked by Goanar Mar
|
|
1:17
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by George Mason
|
|
1:01
|
|
|
Josh Oduro missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
59.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Austin Rotroff
|
|
48.0
|
|
|
Personal foul on Jamal Hartwell II
|
|
48.0
|
|
+1
|
Tavian Dunn-Martin made 1st of 2 free throws
|
30-35
|
48.0
|
|
|
Tavian Dunn-Martin missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
48.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Goanar Mar
|
|
48.0
|
|
|
Personal foul on Marcus Weathers
|
|
48.0
|
|
+1
|
Goanar Mar made 1st of 2 free throws
|
31-35
|
48.0
|
|
|
Goanar Mar missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
48.0
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Josh Oduro
|
|
48.0
|
|
+2
|
Josh Oduro made dunk
|
33-35
|
35.0
|
|
+2
|
Sincere Carry made driving layup
|
33-37
|
24.0
|
|
|
Out of bounds turnover on Jordan Miller
|
|
1.0
|
|
|
Sincere Carry missed jump shot, blocked by Josh Oduro
|
|
1.0
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Duquesne
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
End of period
|