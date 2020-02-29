GMASON
DUQ

Duquesne beats back George Mason with Carry at foul line

  • AP
  • Feb 29, 2020

PITTSBURGH (AP) Sincere Carry scored 23 points, Marcus Weathers finished with a double-double and Duquesne held off George Mason for an 81-78 win on Saturday night.

Weathers had 16 points and 10 rebounds, Michael Hughes scored 12 points and Maceo Austin 10 for the Dukes (20-8, 10-6 Atlantic 10 Conference).

Jordan Miller had 19 points and 11 rebounds, AJ Wilson scored 14 points and Jamal Hartwell II contributed 12 points Patriots (15-14, 4-12).

Miller made a layup with 24 seconds left to reduce the Patriots' deficit to 74-70. During the play, Duquesne's Michael Hughes was whistled for a foul against Miller. He went to the foul line and missed the front-end of a one-and-one, but Miller grabbed his own rebound and Josh Oduro scored on a layup to cut George Mason's deficit to 74-72 with 18 seconds remaining. Carry made 5 of 6 from the foul line to close it out.

---

1st Half
GMASON Patriots 33
DUQ Dukes 37

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Duquesne  
19:40   Marcus Weathers missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:38   Offensive rebound by Michael Hughes  
19:38   Michael Hughes missed layup  
19:36   Offensive rebound by Marcus Weathers  
19:35 +2 Marcus Weathers made dunk 0-2
19:08 +2 Josh Oduro made reverse layup, assist by Jamal Hartwell II 2-2
18:49 +3 Sincere Carry made 3-pt. jump shot 2-5
18:27   Bad pass turnover on Xavier Johnson, stolen by Michael Hughes  
18:22 +2 Maceo Austin made dunk, assist by Michael Hughes 2-7
18:05   Lost ball turnover on Xavier Johnson, stolen by Marcus Weathers  
17:58   Shooting foul on AJ Wilson  
17:58 +1 Sincere Carry made 1st of 2 free throws 2-8
17:58 +1 Sincere Carry made 2nd of 2 free throws 2-9
17:51   Bad pass turnover on AJ Wilson, stolen by Lamar Norman Jr.  
17:44   Lamar Norman Jr. missed dunk, blocked by AJ Wilson  
17:42   Offensive rebound by Sincere Carry  
17:37   Lost ball turnover on Sincere Carry, stolen by Jason Douglas-Stanley  
17:42   Shooting foul on Lamar Norman Jr.  
17:42 +1 Jason Douglas-Stanley made 1st of 2 free throws 3-9
17:42 +1 Jason Douglas-Stanley made 2nd of 2 free throws 4-9
17:14   Traveling violation turnover on Michael Hughes  
17:00 +2 Jordan Miller made layup 6-9
16:42 +2 Michael Hughes made dunk, assist by Sincere Carry 6-11
16:22   Jason Douglas-Stanley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:20   Defensive rebound by Marcus Weathers  
16:20   Personal foul on Goanar Mar  
15:58   Personal foul on Jamal Hartwell II  
15:58   Commercial timeout called  
15:56   Maceo Austin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:54   Offensive rebound by Baylee Steele  
15:49   Baylee Steele missed dunk  
15:47   Defensive rebound by Jordan Miller  
15:44   Lost ball turnover on Goanar Mar  
15:27   Lost ball turnover on Sincere Carry, stolen by AJ Wilson  
15:21   Lost ball turnover on AJ Wilson, stolen by Sincere Carry  
15:14 +2 Maceo Austin made driving layup 6-13
14:51   Bad pass turnover on AJ Wilson, stolen by Tavian Dunn-Martin  
14:25   Lost ball turnover on Baylee Steele, stolen by Xavier Johnson  
14:15 +2 Goanar Mar made driving layup 8-13
14:15   Shooting foul on Austin Rotroff  
14:15 +1 Goanar Mar made free throw 9-13
13:59   Tavian Dunn-Martin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:57   Defensive rebound by Jordan Miller  
13:52   Jamal Hartwell II missed jump shot  
13:50   Offensive rebound by Jordan Miller  
13:50   Personal foul on Evan Buckley  
13:46 +2 Jordan Miller made jump shot 11-13
13:24 +3 Maceo Austin made 3-pt. jump shot 11-16
13:02   Personal foul on Evan Buckley  
12:42   Jordan Miller missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:40   Offensive rebound by Goanar Mar  
12:37   Personal foul on Michael Hughes  
12:27   Bad pass turnover on Goanar Mar, stolen by Michael Hughes  
12:21   Maceo Austin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:19   Defensive rebound by Greg Calixte  
12:03 +2 Jordan Miller made driving layup 13-16
11:42   Personal foul on Goanar Mar  
11:42   Commercial timeout called  
11:30   Traveling violation turnover on Michael Hughes  
11:08   AJ Wilson missed layup  
11:06   Defensive rebound by Michael Hughes  
10:52   Marcus Weathers missed jump shot  
10:50   Defensive rebound by Jamal Hartwell II  
10:40 +3 AJ Wilson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jamal Hartwell II 16-16
10:10   Traveling violation turnover on Marcus Weathers  
9:59 +2 AJ Wilson made layup, assist by Xavier Johnson 18-16
9:34 +2 Michael Hughes made hook shot 18-18
9:21   Xavier Johnson missed driving layup, blocked by Michael Hughes  
9:19   Defensive rebound by Marcus Weathers  
9:07   Shooting foul on Xavier Johnson  
9:07 +1 Marcus Weathers made 1st of 2 free throws 18-19
9:07   Marcus Weathers missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
9:07   Defensive rebound by Josh Oduro  
8:54 +2 Jamal Hartwell II made floating jump shot 20-19
8:38 +3 Sincere Carry made 3-pt. jump shot 20-22
8:04   Jason Douglas-Stanley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:03   Offensive rebound by George Mason  
8:02   Jason Douglas-Stanley missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Marcus Weathers  
8:00   Defensive rebound by Marcus Weathers  
7:54 +2 Sincere Carry made layup, assist by Marcus Weathers 20-24
7:33 +3 AJ Wilson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jason Douglas-Stanley 23-24
7:13   Sincere Carry missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:11   Defensive rebound by Jason Douglas-Stanley  
6:59   AJ Wilson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:57   Offensive rebound by Greg Calixte  
6:45   Jason Douglas-Stanley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:43   Offensive rebound by Greg Calixte  
6:43 +2 Greg Calixte made dunk 25-24
6:43   Shooting foul on Baylee Steele  
6:43   Commercial timeout called  
6:43 +1 Greg Calixte made free throw 26-24
6:17 +2 Lamar Norman Jr. made jump shot 26-26
5:40   Jordan Miller missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:38   Offensive rebound by Xavier Johnson  
5:38   Shot clock violation turnover on George Mason  
5:26 +2 Austin Rotroff made reverse layup, assist by Lamar Norman Jr. 26-28
5:06   Jamal Hartwell II missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:04   Defensive rebound by Maceo Austin  
4:48 +2 Baylee Steele made hook shot 26-30
4:26 +2 Jordan Miller made driving layup 28-30
4:26   Shooting foul on Baylee Steele  
4:26   Jordan Miller missed free throw  
4:26   Defensive rebound by Maceo Austin  
4:14   Lost ball turnover on Sincere Carry, stolen by Xavier Johnson  
3:49   Xavier Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:47   Defensive rebound by Michael Hughes  
3:31   Sincere Carry missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:29   Defensive rebound by Jamal Hartwell II  
3:12 +2 Jordan Miller made turnaround jump shot 30-30
2:48 +2 Michael Hughes made hook shot 30-32
2:48   Shooting foul on Jordan Miller  
2:48   Commercial timeout called  
2:48   Michael Hughes missed free throw  
2:48   Defensive rebound by Josh Oduro  
2:41   Personal foul on Michael Hughes  
2:41   AJ Wilson missed free throw  
2:41   Defensive rebound by Marcus Weathers  
2:25 +2 Tavian Dunn-Martin made floating jump shot 30-34
2:06   Offensive foul on AJ Wilson  
2:06   Turnover on AJ Wilson  
1:50   Lamar Norman Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:48   Defensive rebound by Xavier Johnson  
1:29   Jordan Miller missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:27   Defensive rebound by Lamar Norman Jr.  
1:19   Marcus Weathers missed jump shot, blocked by Goanar Mar  
1:17   Defensive rebound by George Mason  
1:01   Josh Oduro missed 3-pt. jump shot  
59.0   Defensive rebound by Austin Rotroff  
48.0   Personal foul on Jamal Hartwell II  
48.0 +1 Tavian Dunn-Martin made 1st of 2 free throws 30-35
48.0   Tavian Dunn-Martin missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
48.0   Defensive rebound by Goanar Mar  
48.0   Personal foul on Marcus Weathers  
48.0 +1 Goanar Mar made 1st of 2 free throws 31-35
48.0   Goanar Mar missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
48.0   Offensive rebound by Josh Oduro  
48.0 +2 Josh Oduro made dunk 33-35
35.0 +2 Sincere Carry made driving layup 33-37
24.0   Out of bounds turnover on Jordan Miller  
1.0   Sincere Carry missed jump shot, blocked by Josh Oduro  
1.0   Offensive rebound by Duquesne  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
GMASON Patriots 45
DUQ Dukes 44

Time Team Play Score
19:37 +2 AJ Wilson made jump shot, assist by Jamal Hartwell II 35-37
19:20 +2 Austin Rotroff made dunk, assist by Michael Hughes 35-39
18:53   Josh Oduro missed layup, blocked by Austin Rotroff  
18:51   Offensive rebound by George Mason  
18:48 +2 Jordan Miller made layup, assist by Jamal Hartwell II 37-39
18:31   Michael Hughes missed hook shot  
18:29   Defensive rebound by Josh Oduro  
18:10   Traveling violation turnover on AJ Wilson  
17:57 +3 Sincere Carry made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Maceo Austin 37-42
17:43   Shooting foul on Michael Hughes  
17:43   Josh Oduro missed 1st of 2 free throws  
17:43   Josh Oduro missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
17:43   Defensive rebound by Austin Rotroff  
17:25   Marcus Weathers missed layup, blocked by Josh Oduro  
17:23   Offensive rebound by Marcus Weathers  
17:22   Marcus Weathers missed layup, blocked by Josh Oduro  
17:20   Defensive rebound by Xavier Johnson  
17:20   Turnover on Xavier Johnson  
17:05 +2 Austin Rotroff made hook shot, assist by Maceo Austin 37-44
16:40   Personal foul on Sincere Carry  
16:30   Xavier Johnson missed jump shot, blocked by Marcus Weathers  
16:28   Defensive rebound by Marcus Weathers  
16:19   Personal foul on Xavier Johnson  
16:13   Shooting foul on Josh Oduro  
16:13   Sincere Carry missed 1st of 2 free throws  
16:13 +1 Sincere Carry made 2nd of 2 free throws 37-45
15:55   Bad pass turnover on Goanar Mar, stolen by Maceo Austin  
15:48   Lamar Norman Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:46   Defensive rebound by Jordan Miller  
15:37   Commercial timeout called  
15:29   Personal foul on Sincere Carry  
15:11 +2 Jamal Hartwell II made jump shot 39-45
14:58   Baylee Steele missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:56   Defensive rebound by Jordan Miller  
14:42   Greg Calixte missed hook shot  
14:40   Offensive rebound by Goanar Mar  
14:40   Personal foul on Marcus Weathers  
14:40   Personal foul on Sincere Carry  
14:28 +3 Jamal Hartwell II made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Goanar Mar 42-45
14:12 +2 Marcus Weathers made jump shot, assist by Sincere Carry 42-47
14:12   Shooting foul on Greg Calixte  
14:12 +1 Marcus Weathers made free throw 42-48
13:59   Shooting foul on Baylee Steele  
13:59 +1 Goanar Mar made 1st of 2 free throws 43-48
13:59 +1 Goanar Mar made 2nd of 2 free throws 44-48
13:32   Personal foul on Jordan Miller  
13:29 +2 Tavian Dunn-Martin made jump shot, assist by Sincere Carry 44-50
13:02   Personal foul on Tavian Dunn-Martin  
13:02   Xavier Johnson missed free throw  
13:02   Offensive rebound by Jordan Miller  
12:56   Jamal Hartwell II missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:54   Defensive rebound by Michael Hughes  
12:53   Personal foul on AJ Wilson  
12:40   Tavian Dunn-Martin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:38   Defensive rebound by Jordan Miller  
12:18 +2 Xavier Johnson made layup, assist by AJ Wilson 46-50
12:06   Bad pass turnover on Tavian Dunn-Martin, stolen by AJ Wilson  
11:57   Xavier Johnson missed floating jump shot, blocked by Michael Hughes  
11:55   Offensive rebound by George Mason  
11:55   Commercial timeout called  
11:45 +2 AJ Wilson made hook shot, assist by Jordan Miller 48-50
11:13   Sincere Carry missed jump shot  
11:11   Defensive rebound by George Mason  
10:51   Traveling violation turnover on AJ Wilson  
10:33   Lost ball turnover on Michael Hughes, stolen by Josh Oduro  
10:18   Personal foul on Lamar Norman Jr.  
10:18 +1 Jamal Hartwell II made 1st of 2 free throws 49-50
10:18 +1 Jamal Hartwell II made 2nd of 2 free throws 50-50
10:08 +3 Maceo Austin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Michael Hughes 50-53
9:36   Turnover on Jordan Miller  
9:19 +3 Lamar Norman Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Sincere Carry 50-56
8:58   Lost ball turnover on Josh Oduro  
8:58   Commercial timeout called  
8:58   Commercial timeout called  
8:44 +2 Marcus Weathers made layup 50-58
8:15 +2 AJ Wilson made turnaround jump shot 52-58
7:59 +2 Marcus Weathers made driving layup 52-60
7:59   Shooting foul on AJ Wilson  
7:59   Marcus Weathers missed free throw  
7:59   Defensive rebound by Greg Calixte  
7:42   Jamal Hartwell II missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:40   Offensive rebound by Goanar Mar  
7:34   Personal foul on Michael Hughes  
7:34   Commercial timeout called  
7:34 +1 Goanar Mar made 1st of 2 free throws 53-60
7:34 +1 Goanar Mar made 2nd of 2 free throws 54-60
7:06   Sincere Carry missed jump shot  
7:04   Offensive rebound by Marcus Weathers  
7:00   Marcus Weathers missed jump shot  
6:58   Defensive rebound by Jordan Miller  
6:27   Jamal Hartwell II missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:25   Offensive rebound by Greg Calixte  
6:24 +2 Greg Calixte made dunk 56-60
5:56   Shot clock violation turnover on Duquesne  
5:38 +2 Jordan Miller made jump shot, assist by Xavier Johnson 58-60
5:27   Bad pass turnover on Maceo Austin, stolen by Greg Calixte  
5:18 +3 Jamal Hartwell II made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Greg Calixte 61-60
5:07   Bad pass turnover on Sincere Carry  
5:07   30-second timeout called  
4:43   Traveling violation turnover on Jordan Miller  
4:20 +2 Michael Hughes made layup, assist by Marcus Weathers 61-62
4:20   Shooting foul on Greg Calixte  
4:20 +1 Michael Hughes made free throw 61-63
4:20   30-second timeout called  
4:20   Commercial timeout called  
