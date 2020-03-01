MARYCA
Saint Mary's
Gaels
24-7
away team logo
76
TF 0
FINAL
End
2nd
ESP2
Sat Feb. 29
10:00pm
BONUS
86
TF 0
home team logo
GONZAG
3 Gonzaga
Bulldogs
29-2
ML: +686
GONZAG -13, O/U 147.5
ML: -1080
MARYCA
GONZAG

Petrusev leads No. 3 Gonzaga over Saint Mary's 86-76

  • AP
  • Mar 01, 2020

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) While his players chanted “Got The Hardware," Gonzaga coach Mark Few pondered a question about what sort of season this has been for the No. 3 Bulldogs.

“Incredible," Few said.

Gonzaga lost four starters from last year's team, and the top returning player Killian Tillie was sidelined with an injury when this season started. But the Bulldogs found new stars and didn't miss a step.

Filip Petrusev scored 27 points and Gonzaga beat Saint Mary's 86-76 on Saturday night to finish the regular season with a sweep of its arch-rival. They were presented with the West Coast Conference regular-season trophy after the game.

“I've never had a team surprise me as much as this one did," Few said. “We don't have lottery picks. But they worked and listened and were coachable. Our whole is definitely greater than the sum of the parts."

Corey Kispert added 20 points and Tillie 13 for Gonzaga (29-2, 15-1 West Coast), which won the WCC regular-season title for the eighth consecutive season.

Jordan Ford scored 28 points and Malik Fitts 15 for Saint Mary's (24-7, 11-5), which earlier in February lost 90-60 at home to Gonzaga. It was the worst home loss for the Gaels under coach Randy Bennett.

The Zags are also hoping to be seeded first in the West so they can play the first two rounds of the NCAA Tournament at home.

Saint Mary's made eight of its first 12 shots to take an 18-15 lead. But Kispert hit a pair of baskets to give Gonzaga its first lead at 19-18 with 12:32 left in the first.

Jock Perry came off the bench to score seven consecutive points for the Gaels as they took a 34-31 lead.

The game was tied at 34 at halftime. Ford led all scorers with 12 points in the first.

Kispert sank a pair of 3-pointers as Gonzaga took a 45-42 lead early in the second half. Kispert made another 3, his fourth in five attempts, to extend Gonzaga's lead to 52-42.

“Corey hit some big shots,” Few said.

Petrusev was 11 of 13 from the free throw line, and added six rebounds and three assists.

“Fil did a great job delivering,” Few said. “It was really physical in there.”

Gonzaga made seven of its first 10 shots in the second.

The Gaels went six minutes without a field goal and the Zags outscored them 26-14 in the first 10 minutes of the second to build a 60-48 lead.

Saint Mary's scored seven straight points to cut Gonzaga's lead to 73-68 with 4:39 left. But the Gaels could get no closer as the teams traded baskets.

“They're hard to guard, but we didn't guard them well enough in the second half,” Bennett said. “We did a great job making it a game down the stretch, but Gonzaga is the last team we want to be 10 points down against.

“I hope we see them again in the WCC Tournament, because that means we'll be playing for the championship.”

GOODBYE SENIORS

The Zags honored seniors Killian Tillie, Ryan Woolridge and Admon Gilder before the game. Tillie has contributed to a 96-9 record in his four seasons. Woolridge, a graduate transfer from North Texas, and Gilder, a grad transfer from Texas A&M, have made big contributions this year.

RETURN OF RUI

Former Gonzaga star Rui Hachimura, who now plays for the Washington Wizards of the NBA, attended the game and was introduced after the seniors.

BIG PICTURE

Saint Mary's: Ford leads the WCC in scoring at 20.5 points per game and is tops in the nation in minutes played this season at 1,088. ... The Gaels have participated in six NCAA Tournaments and six NITs in the past 12 years ... The Gaels have clinched a No. 3 seed in the WCC Tournament.

Gonzaga: The Bulldogs have won 39 straight home games, the longest streak in the nation ... Gonzaga leads the country in scoring at 87.8 points per game, and has six players in double figures ... The Bulldogs have finished with two or fewer losses in the regular season seven times since the 2003-04 season, all under Few.

UP NEXT

Saint Mary's: advances to the WCC Tournament, where it upset Gonzaga in the title game last year.

Gonzaga: advances directly to the semifinals of the WCC Tournament on March 9.

---

1st Half
MARYCA Gaels 34
GONZAG Bulldogs 34

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Saint Mary's  
19:30 +2 Jordan Ford made layup 2-0
19:21 +2 Filip Petrusev made layup, assist by Killian Tillie 2-2
18:41 +2 Tommy Kuhse made layup 4-2
19:05   Personal foul on Dan Fotu  
18:51   Ryan Woolridge missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:49   Defensive rebound by Tommy Kuhse  
18:24 +2 Jordan Ford made jump shot 6-2
18:31 +2 Killian Tillie made layup, assist by Filip Petrusev 6-4
18:24   Tanner Krebs missed jump shot  
18:22   Defensive rebound by Gonzaga  
18:14   Filip Petrusev missed jump shot, blocked by Aaron Menzies  
18:12   Defensive rebound by Tommy Kuhse  
18:01   Personal foul on Killian Tillie  
17:49   Malik Fitts missed jump shot  
17:47   Defensive rebound by Corey Kispert  
17:39   Corey Kispert missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:37   Offensive rebound by Killian Tillie  
16:52 +2 Killian Tillie made layup 6-6
16:40 +2 Tanner Krebs made layup 8-6
16:33   Corey Kispert missed layup  
16:28   Defensive rebound by Aaron Menzies  
16:25   Jordan Ford missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:21   Defensive rebound by Ryan Woolridge  
16:16 +2 Admon Gilder made layup 8-8
15:58   Jordan Ford missed jump shot  
15:55   Offensive rebound by Saint Mary's  
15:55   Commercial timeout called  
15:50 +2 Aaron Menzies made dunk, assist by Jordan Ford 10-8
15:34   Filip Petrusev missed layup  
15:32   Offensive rebound by Filip Petrusev  
15:32   Shooting foul on Aaron Menzies  
15:32 +1 Filip Petrusev made 1st of 2 free throws 10-9
15:32 +1 Filip Petrusev made 2nd of 2 free throws 10-10
15:13 +3 Tanner Krebs made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tommy Kuhse 13-10
15:03   Offensive foul on Drew Timme  
15:03   Turnover on Drew Timme  
14:50   Offensive foul on Aaron Menzies  
14:50   Turnover on Aaron Menzies  
14:35 +3 Corey Kispert made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Filip Petrusev 13-13
14:13 +3 Jordan Ford made 3-pt. jump shot 16-13
13:49   Ryan Woolridge missed layup  
13:47   Offensive rebound by Drew Timme  
13:42 +2 Drew Timme made layup 16-15
13:22 +2 Tanner Krebs made jump shot 18-15
13:10 +2 Corey Kispert made layup, assist by Ryan Woolridge 18-17
12:56   Offensive foul on Tanner Krebs  
12:56   Turnover on Tanner Krebs  
12:33 +2 Corey Kispert made jump shot 18-19
12:13   Jock Perry missed hook shot  
12:11   Defensive rebound by Joel Ayayi  
12:02   Lost ball turnover on Joel Ayayi, stolen by Jordan Ford  
11:52   Lost ball turnover on Jock Perry, stolen by Joel Ayayi  
11:49   Personal foul on Tommy Kuhse  
11:49   Commercial timeout called  
11:44 +3 Killian Tillie made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Joel Ayayi 18-22
11:10   Aaron Menzies missed layup  
11:09   Defensive rebound by Gonzaga  
10:45   Killian Tillie missed jump shot  
10:43   Defensive rebound by Kristers Zoriks  
10:35   Jordan Ford missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:33   Offensive rebound by Dan Fotu  
10:23 +2 Dan Fotu made layup 20-22
10:14   Admon Gilder missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:12   Defensive rebound by Saint Mary's  
9:57   Kristers Zoriks missed jump shot  
9:55   Defensive rebound by Joel Ayayi  
9:47 +2 Killian Tillie made layup, assist by Ryan Woolridge 20-24
9:32 +3 Jordan Ford made 3-pt. jump shot 23-24
9:11 +2 Joel Ayayi made driving layup 23-26
9:01 +2 Malik Fitts made layup 25-26
8:51   Lost ball turnover on Ryan Woolridge, stolen by Jordan Ford  
8:45 +2 Jordan Ford made layup 27-26
8:35   Personal foul on Dan Fotu  
8:28   Filip Petrusev missed hook shot  
8:26   Defensive rebound by Tommy Kuhse  
8:13   Malik Fitts missed jump shot  
8:11   Defensive rebound by Joel Ayayi  
8:08   Bad pass turnover on Joel Ayayi, stolen by Jordan Ford  
8:03   Jordan Ford missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:01   Defensive rebound by Filip Petrusev  
8:03   Personal foul on Jock Perry  
8:03 +1 Filip Petrusev made 1st of 2 free throws 27-27
8:03   Filip Petrusev missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
8:03   Defensive rebound by Jock Perry  
8:03   Personal foul on Killian Tillie  
7:40   Bad pass turnover on Malik Fitts  
7:40   Commercial timeout called  
7:18   Lost ball turnover on Filip Petrusev, stolen by Tommy Kuhse  
7:04   Shooting foul on Corey Kispert  
7:04 +1 Jock Perry made 1st of 2 free throws 28-27
7:04 +1 Jock Perry made 2nd of 2 free throws 29-27
6:52   Personal foul on Kyle Bowen  
6:52   Drew Timme missed free throw  
6:52   Defensive rebound by Elijah Thomas  
6:32 +2 Jock Perry made layup, assist by Tommy Kuhse 31-27
6:12   Drew Timme missed layup  
6:10   Defensive rebound by Jordan Ford  
5:57   Jordan Ford missed layup  
5:55   Defensive rebound by Corey Kispert  
5:49 +2 Filip Petrusev made dunk, assist by Ryan Woolridge 31-29
5:17   Elijah Thomas missed layup  
5:15   Defensive rebound by Joel Ayayi  
5:10 +2 Ryan Woolridge made layup, assist by Joel Ayayi 31-31
4:49   Personal foul on Drew Timme  
4:37   Jock Perry missed layup  
4:35   Offensive rebound by Jock Perry  
4:35   Shooting foul on Filip Petrusev  
4:35 +1 Jock Perry made 1st of 2 free throws 32-31
4:35   Jock Perry missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
4:35   Defensive rebound by Joel Ayayi  
4:12   Joel Ayayi missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:10   Defensive rebound by Malik Fitts  
3:45 +2 Jock Perry made layup, assist by Jordan Ford 34-31
3:31   Ryan Woolridge missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:29   Offensive rebound by Admon Gilder  
3:20   Personal foul on Jordan Ford  
3:20   Commercial timeout called  
3:20   Filip Petrusev missed 1st of 2 free throws  
3:20 +1 Filip Petrusev made 2nd of 2 free throws 34-32
2:50   Jordan Ford missed layup  
2:48   Offensive rebound by Jock Perry  
2:44   Tanner Krebs missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:42   Defensive rebound by Ryan Woolridge  
2:37   Lost ball turnover on Ryan Woolridge, stolen by Tanner Krebs  
2:08   Tommy Kuhse missed jump shot  
2:06   Defensive rebound by Filip Petrusev  
1:46   Personal foul on Jock Perry  
1:46 +1 Filip Petrusev made 1st of 2 free throws 34-33
1:46 +1 Filip Petrusev made 2nd of 2 free throws 34-34
1:15   Shot clock violation turnover on Saint Mary's  
1:02   Bad pass turnover on Ryan Woolridge  
40.0   Backcourt turnover on Jordan Ford  
40.0   30-second timeout called  
29.0   Offensive foul on Filip Petrusev  
29.0   Turnover on Filip Petrusev  
1.0   Logan Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0.0   Defensive rebound by Gonzaga  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
MARYCA Gaels 42
GONZAG Bulldogs 52

Time Team Play Score
19:51   Corey Kispert missed layup  
19:49   Defensive rebound by Dan Fotu  
19:41 +2 Malik Fitts made hook shot 36-34
19:21   Lost ball turnover on Killian Tillie, stolen by Tommy Kuhse  
19:06 +2 Jordan Ford made floating jump shot, assist by Tommy Kuhse 38-34
18:56 +3 Corey Kispert made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Killian Tillie 38-37
18:25   Traveling violation turnover on Dan Fotu  
18:06 +2 Killian Tillie made jump shot, assist by Filip Petrusev 38-39
17:48 +2 Jordan Ford made finger-roll layup 40-39
17:34   Admon Gilder missed jump shot  
17:32   Offensive rebound by Filip Petrusev  
17:32 +2 Filip Petrusev made layup 40-41
17:32   Shooting foul on Tommy Kuhse  
17:32 +1 Filip Petrusev made free throw 40-42
17:08   Jordan Ford missed hook shot  
17:06   Defensive rebound by Admon Gilder  
16:59   Offensive foul on Filip Petrusev  
16:59   Turnover on Filip Petrusev  
16:36 +2 Dan Fotu made jump shot 42-42
16:24   Personal foul on Malik Fitts  
16:19 +3 Corey Kispert made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Drew Timme 42-45
15:43   Shot clock violation turnover on Saint Mary's  
15:34 +2 Corey Kispert made layup, assist by Drew Timme 42-47
15:02   Malik Fitts missed jump shot, blocked by Corey Kispert  
15:00   Defensive rebound by Killian Tillie  
14:51   Ryan Woolridge missed jump shot  
14:49   Defensive rebound by Tommy Kuhse  
14:48   Personal foul on Drew Timme  
14:24   Backcourt turnover on Saint Mary's  
14:05 +2 Ryan Woolridge made layup 42-49
13:44   Tanner Krebs missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:42   Defensive rebound by Joel Ayayi  
13:32   Personal foul on Kristers Zoriks  
13:21 +3 Corey Kispert made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Killian Tillie 42-52
13:07 +1 Dan Fotu made 1st of 2 free throws 43-52
13:19   Commercial timeout called  
13:07   Shooting foul on Ryan Woolridge  
13:07 +1 Dan Fotu made 2nd of 2 free throws 44-52
12:42   Killian Tillie missed jump shot  
12:40   Defensive rebound by Tommy Kuhse  
12:40   Jumpball received by Saint Mary's  
12:16   Malik Fitts missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:14   Defensive rebound by Ryan Woolridge  
12:07   Admon Gilder missed layup  
12:05   Defensive rebound by Dan Fotu  
11:52   Shooting foul on Admon Gilder  
11:52   Commercial timeout called  
11:52 +1 Dan Fotu made 1st of 2 free throws 45-52
11:52 +1 Dan Fotu made 2nd of 2 free throws 46-52
11:29 +2 Killian Tillie made turnaround jump shot 46-54
11:02   Offensive foul on Malik Fitts  
11:02   Turnover on Malik Fitts  
10:49 +2 Filip Petrusev made jump shot 46-56
10:34 +2 Jordan Ford made jump shot 48-56
10:11   Shooting foul on Jock Perry  
10:11 +1 Filip Petrusev made 1st of 2 free throws 48-57
10:11 +1 Filip Petrusev made 2nd of 2 free throws 48-58
9:43   Tommy Kuhse missed jump shot, blocked by Joel Ayayi  
9:41   Defensive rebound by Corey Kispert  
9:35   Filip Petrusev missed jump shot  
9:33   Offensive rebound by Joel Ayayi  
9:33 +2 Joel Ayayi made layup 48-60
8:54   Shooting foul on Dan Fotu  
9:13 +2 Jordan Ford made finger-roll layup 50-60
9:13   Shooting foul on Admon Gilder  
9:13 +1 Jordan Ford made free throw 51-60
8:54 +2 Filip Petrusev made jump shot 51-62
8:54   Shooting foul on Dan Fotu  
8:54 +1 Filip Petrusev made free throw 51-63
8:39   Jordan Ford missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:37   Defensive rebound by Corey Kispert  
8:26 +2 Filip Petrusev made jump shot, assist by Joel Ayayi 51-65
8:15 +3 Tanner Krebs made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jordan Ford 54-65
8:03   Lost ball turnover on Admon Gilder, stolen by Dan Fotu  
7:56   Lost ball turnover on Tommy Kuhse, stolen by Admon Gilder  
7:53   Bad pass turnover on Admon Gilder  
7:53   Commercial timeout called  
7:38 +3 Kristers Zoriks made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tanner Krebs 57-65
7:18 +3 Joel Ayayi made 3-pt. jump shot 57-68
7:02 +2 Malik Fitts made layup, assist by Kristers Zoriks 59-68
6:47 +2 Filip Petrusev made layup, assist by Joel Ayayi 59-70
6:47   Shooting foul on Dan Fotu  
6:47 +1 Filip Petrusev made free throw 59-71
6:31 +2 Jordan Ford made layup 61-71
6:13 +2 Ryan Woolridge made layup 61-73
5:52   Kristers Zoriks missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:50   Defensive rebound by Corey Kispert  
5:35   Corey Kispert missed jump shot  
5:33   Defensive rebound by Tanner Krebs  
5:28 +2 Jordan Ford made layup 63-73
4:00   Malik Fitts missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:14   Ryan Woolridge missed jump shot  
5:12   Defensive rebound by Dan Fotu  
5:07 +3 Jordan Ford made 3-pt. jump shot 66-73
4:50   Lost ball turnover on Ryan Woolridge, stolen by Malik Fitts  
4:43 +2 Malik Fitts made layup 68-73
2:35   Admon Gilder missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:08 +2 Admon Gilder made jump shot 68-75
3:58   Defensive rebound by Filip Petrusev  
3:51   Bad pass turnover on Joel Ayayi, stolen by Malik Fitts  
3:44 +2 Malik Fitts made dunk 70-75
3:23 +2 Admon Gilder made layup 70-77
3:01 +2 Malik Fitts made jump shot 72-77
2:33   Defensive rebound by Malik Fitts  
2:20   Jordan Ford missed jump shot  
2:18   Defensive rebound by Joel Ayayi  
1:58 +3 Joel Ayayi made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Killian Tillie 72-80
1:39   Dan Fotu missed jump shot  
1:37   Defensive rebound by Killian Tillie  
1:13   Corey Kispert missed jump shot  
1:11   Offensive rebound by Filip Petrusev  
1:04 +2 Filip Petrusev made layup 72-82
57.0   Malik Fitts missed 3-pt. jump shot  
55.0