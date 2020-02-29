MIAMI
GATECH

Alvarado helps Georgia Tech hold off Miami 63-57

  • AP
  • Feb 29, 2020

ATLANTA (AP) Georgia Tech really wants to earn a first-round bye in the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament for the first time in seven years, and for a long time Saturday night the Yellow Jackets looked like they would lock up that privilege against Miami as they cruised to a 20-point lead in the second half.

And just like that the dream faded but then returned as Jose Alvarado scored nine of his 16 points after intermission and Tech rallied after Miami's 24-2 run for a 63-57 win, clinching a first-round bye in the ACC tournament for the first time since 2013.

Fellow guard Michael Devoe added 14 points for Tech (15-14, 9-9) and center James Banks III pitched in 13 points and 14 rebounds. Alvarado was 7-of-15 shooting and had seven steals.

Point guard Chris Lykes paced the Hurricanes (14-14, 6-12) with 14 points, but the Tech defense tightened and Miami failed to score over the final 4:08.

The Jackets won their fifth consecutive ACC home game, and also held a conference opponent under 60 points for the fifth straight time in McCamish Pavilion.

''One thing I think we got out of this is we never stopped fighting regardless of what happens. A lot of teams probably would have went down,'' Alvarado said. ''We don't want to play on Tuesday (March 10, the first day of the ACC tournament), we keep on saying that.''

Tech's biggest lead came when Devoe hit a 3-pointer with 15:33 left for a 49-29 edge, but the Hurricanes went on a 24-2 run during a stretch when the Yellow Jackets were plagued by turnovers (six in that time) and a missed alley-oop by Jordan Usher. Tech missed 10 of 11 shots.

Lykes gave Miami leads of 53-51 on a 3-pointer with 7:36 remaining, and 57-55 on a pair of free throws with 4:08 to go.

Banks pushed Tech ahead for good, 58-57, on two free throws with 3:04 left as the Hurricanes missed their last seven shots.

''We still got outrebounded by 15 (48-33), but at least in the second half we were trying to rebound the basketball,'' said Miami coach Jim Larranaga. ''We were able to take the lead, but they executed much better in the last four minutes than we did.''

The Hurricanes scarcely challenged Tech in the first half, when the Yellow Jackets ran off 13 consecutive points late in the period to take a 40-24 lead. Georgia Tech had a huge 25-13 rebounding advantage, and 14 of the Jackets' 16 made field goals in the half came in the paint.

Lykes, Miami's leading scorer, went scoreless until the final minute before intermission, and took just three shots in the half as Tech had a pair of defenders, the 6-foot Alvarado and 5-10 reserve guard Bubba Parham, who were quick enough to stay in front of the Hurricanes' 5-7 point guard.

It didn't help that Miami turned the ball over 11 times before halftime, as Alvarado picked up four of his seven steals for Georgia Tech.

BIG PICTURE

Miami: The Hurricanes had to work so hard to overcome that 20-point deficit that they looked gassed over the game's final four-plus minutes. Miami was often short on shots, and made just 2 of 17 3-pointers while shooting 36.7 percent overall.

Georgia Tech: The Yellow Jackets are in a five-way tie - locked with Notre Dame, North Carolina State, Clemson and Syracuse - for fifth place in the ACC. The top nine teams in the 15-team conference will have first-round byes in the conference tournament, and Tech has clinched a top nine spot at worst.

BIG IN THE MIDDLE

Banks was a force while playing his best game in several weeks. Not only were his 14 rebounds one short of his season and career highs, but his 13 points were his most in seven games. He hit double digits just once in that span, averaging seven points in the previous six. He also fouled out of four of those games. Saturday, he added two blocks and two steals.

''I thought James Banks was really big,'' said Tech coach Josh Pastner. ''But what turned it around was that we got extra possessions late based on offensive rebounds (Banks had seven of Tech's 18).''

In addition to five free throws made, Banks had four dunks/layups and Tech made 16 of 21 shots (76%) at the rim to Miami's 7 of 16 (44%).

UP NEXT

Miami: The Hurricanes will play host to Virginia on Wednesday night.

Georgia Tech: The Jackets will play their final home game Wednesday against Pittsburgh.

1st Half
MIAMI Hurricanes 24
GATECH Yellow Jackets 40

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Miami (Fla.)  
19:37 +2 Rodney Miller Jr. made layup, assist by Keith Stone 2-0
19:09 +3 Jose Alvarado made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Michael Devoe 2-3
18:36   Isaiah Wong missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:34   Defensive rebound by Georgia Tech  
18:13   Traveling violation turnover on Michael Devoe  
17:53   Lost ball turnover on Chris Lykes, stolen by Jose Alvarado  
17:45   Bad pass turnover on Jose Alvarado, stolen by Isaiah Wong  
17:38 +2 Isaiah Wong made layup 4-3
17:13   Moses Wright missed jump shot  
17:11   Defensive rebound by Rodney Miller Jr.  
17:03   Personal foul on James Banks III  
17:00   Keith Stone missed layup, blocked by James Banks III  
16:58   Defensive rebound by Moses Wright  
16:34   Moses Wright missed jump shot  
16:32   Defensive rebound by Dejan Vasiljevic  
16:25   Chris Lykes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:23   Defensive rebound by Michael Devoe  
16:09   Michael Devoe missed jump shot  
16:07   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Wong  
15:57 +2 Isaiah Wong made reverse layup 6-3
15:38 +2 Moses Wright made reverse layup, assist by James Banks III 6-5
15:20   Lost ball turnover on Isaiah Wong  
15:20   Commercial timeout called  
15:08 +2 Michael Devoe made driving layup 6-7
14:49   Dejan Vasiljevic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:47   Defensive rebound by Michael Devoe  
14:45   Personal foul on Keith Stone  
14:33 +2 Michael Devoe made driving layup 6-9
13:59   Isaiah Wong missed layup  
13:57   Defensive rebound by Jordan Usher  
13:55   Shooting foul on Kameron McGusty  
13:55   Moses Wright missed 1st of 2 free throws  
13:55 +1 Moses Wright made 2nd of 2 free throws 6-10
13:40   Offensive foul on Chris Lykes  
13:39   Turnover on Chris Lykes  
13:19   Michael Devoe missed layup, blocked by Harlond Beverly  
13:17   Offensive rebound by Michael Devoe  
13:10   Michael Devoe missed jump shot  
13:10   Offensive rebound by Georgia Tech  
13:10 +2 Jordan Usher made jump shot 6-12
12:42   Personal foul on Jordan Usher  
12:34   Chris Lykes missed jump shot  
12:32   Defensive rebound by Michael Devoe  
12:17   Bad pass turnover on Jordan Usher, stolen by Sam Waardenburg  
12:17 +2 Harlond Beverly made layup 8-12
12:17   Shooting foul on Bubba Parham  
12:17   Harlond Beverly missed free throw  
12:17   Defensive rebound by James Banks III  
11:54   Moses Wright missed jump shot  
11:52   Defensive rebound by Harlond Beverly  
11:33   Bad pass turnover on Sam Waardenburg, stolen by Jose Alvarado  
11:26   Jose Alvarado missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:24   Offensive rebound by James Banks III  
11:13 +2 James Banks III made dunk 8-14
10:54   Personal foul on Khalid Moore  
10:54   Commercial timeout called  
10:44   Harlond Beverly missed layup  
10:42   Defensive rebound by Jose Alvarado  
10:34 +2 James Banks III made alley-oop shot, assist by Jose Alvarado 8-16
10:13   30-second timeout called  
10:00   Sam Waardenburg missed turnaround jump shot  
9:58   Defensive rebound by Khalid Moore  
9:49   Shooting foul on Harlond Beverly  
9:49   James Banks III missed 1st of 2 free throws  
9:49 +1 James Banks III made 2nd of 2 free throws 8-17
9:33 +2 Sam Waardenburg made layup, assist by Rodney Miller Jr. 10-17
9:22   Bubba Parham missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Isaiah Wong  
9:20   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Wong  
9:16   Lost ball turnover on Isaiah Wong, stolen by James Banks III  
9:13   Shooting foul on Rodney Miller Jr.  
9:13 +1 Moses Wright made 1st of 2 free throws 10-18
9:13 +1 Moses Wright made 2nd of 2 free throws 10-19
8:52 +2 Rodney Miller Jr. made layup 12-19
8:33 +2 Moses Wright made layup, assist by Michael Devoe 12-21
8:10   Sam Waardenburg missed jump shot  
8:08   Defensive rebound by James Banks III  
8:04   Bad pass turnover on Michael Devoe  
7:51   Keith Stone missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:49   Defensive rebound by James Banks III  
7:38 +2 Jose Alvarado made driving layup 12-23
7:25 +2 Harlond Beverly made layup 14-23
7:04 +2 Michael Devoe made layup 14-25
6:44 +2 Rodney Miller Jr. made hook shot 16-25
6:20   Lost ball turnover on Jose Alvarado, stolen by Rodney Miller Jr.  
6:15   Harlond Beverly missed layup, blocked by Moses Wright  
6:13   Offensive rebound by Miami (Fla.)  
6:14   Commercial timeout called  
5:55   Harlond Beverly missed jump shot  
5:53   Offensive rebound by Isaiah Wong  
5:48 +2 Harlond Beverly made dunk, assist by Rodney Miller Jr. 18-25
5:30   Lost ball turnover on Moses Wright, stolen by Rodney Miller Jr.  
5:28   Traveling violation turnover on Rodney Miller Jr.  
5:26   Michael Devoe missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:24   Offensive rebound by James Banks III  
5:20   Backcourt turnover on James Banks III  
5:11   Harlond Beverly missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:09   Offensive rebound by Isaiah Wong  
5:09 +2 Isaiah Wong made dunk 20-25
4:50 +2 Evan Cole made dunk, assist by Jordan Usher 20-27
4:50   Shooting foul on Rodney Miller Jr.  
4:50 +1 Evan Cole made free throw 20-28
4:33   Sam Waardenburg missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:31   Defensive rebound by Jordan Usher  
4:22 +2 James Banks III made dunk, assist by Jordan Usher 20-30
4:15   Lost ball turnover on Harlond Beverly, stolen by Jose Alvarado  
4:07   Jose Alvarado missed layup, blocked by Keith Stone  
4:05   Offensive rebound by Georgia Tech  
4:05   Michael Devoe missed layup  
4:00   Offensive rebound by Evan Cole  
4:03 +2 Evan Cole made layup 20-32
3:59   Commercial timeout called  
3:47   Harlond Beverly missed layup  
3:45   Offensive rebound by Isaiah Wong  
3:44   Isaiah Wong missed layup  
3:44   Offensive rebound by Isaiah Wong  
3:44   Isaiah Wong missed layup  
3:40   Defensive rebound by Evan Cole  
3:17   3-second violation turnover on Evan Cole  
3:03   Lost ball turnover on Isaiah Wong  
2:45   Jordan Usher missed layup  
2:44   Offensive rebound by Evan Cole  
2:44   Shooting foul on Isaiah Wong  
2:44   Evan Cole missed 1st of 2 free throws  
2:28   Lost ball turnover on Keith Stone, stolen by Michael Devoe  
2:44 +1 Evan Cole made 2nd of 2 free throws 20-33
2:28   Lost ball turnover on Keith Stone, stolen by Michael Devoe  
2:21 +2 Michael Devoe made layup 20-35
2:10   Lost ball turnover on Isaiah Wong, stolen by Jordan Usher  
2:08   Shooting foul on Isaiah Wong  
2:08   Jordan Usher missed 1st of 2 free throws  
2:08 +1 Jordan Usher made 2nd of 2 free throws 20-36
2:00   Bad pass turnover on Kameron McGusty, stolen by Jose Alvarado  
1:53 +2 Jose Alvarado made layup 20-38
1:30 +2 Kameron McGusty made driving layup 22-38
1:17   Evan Cole missed jump shot  
1:15   Offensive rebound by Jordan Usher  
1:15   Jordan Usher missed layup  
1:13   Offensive rebound by Jordan Usher  
1:13   Jordan Usher missed layup  
1:11   Offensive rebound by Evan Cole  
1:10 +2 Jordan Usher made layup, assist by Evan Cole 22-40
1:06   Shooting foul on Keith Stone  
54.0   Jordan Usher missed free throw  
50.0   Defensive rebound by Dejan Vasiljevic  
1:04   Dejan Vasiljevic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
40.0   Defensive rebound by Jose Alvarado  
52.0   Jordan Usher missed 3-pt. jump shot  
38.0   Defensive rebound by Miami (Fla.)  
39.0 +2 Chris Lykes made jump shot 24-40
22.0   Jose Alvarado missed 3-pt. jump shot  
22.0   Defensive rebound by Chris Lykes  
3.0   Kameron McGusty missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1.0   Defensive rebound by Moses Wright  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
MIAMI Hurricanes 33
GATECH Yellow Jackets 23

Time Team Play Score
19:47 +2 Jose Alvarado made reverse layup 24-42
19:21   Dejan Vasiljevic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:19   Defensive rebound by Michael Devoe  
18:56   James Banks III missed layup, blocked by Sam Waardenburg  
18:54   Defensive rebound by Chris Lykes  
18:41   Chris Lykes missed jump shot  
18:39   Defensive rebound by Jordan Usher  
18:18   Moses Wright missed layup  
18:16   Offensive rebound by James Banks III  
18:11   Bad pass turnover on Jordan Usher, stolen by Rodney Miller Jr.  
18:05   Shooting foul on James Banks III  
18:05 +1 Sam Waardenburg made 1st of 2 free throws 25-42
18:05   Sam Waardenburg missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
18:05   Defensive rebound by James Banks III  
17:49 +2 Jose Alvarado made turnaround jump shot, assist by Moses Wright 25-44
17:36 +2 Dejan Vasiljevic made fade-away jump shot, assist by Kameron McGusty 27-44
17:27   Lost ball turnover on Jose Alvarado, stolen by Chris Lykes  
17:19   Lost ball turnover on Chris Lykes, stolen by Jose Alvarado  
17:13   Lost ball turnover on Jose Alvarado, stolen by Dejan Vasiljevic  
17:05   Chris Lykes missed layup  
17:03   Defensive rebound by Moses Wright  
16:50 +2 James Banks III made hook shot, assist by Jose Alvarado 27-46
16:32   Shooting foul on Moses Wright  
16:32 +1 Sam Waardenburg made 1st of 2 free throws 28-46
16:32 +1 Sam Waardenburg made 2nd of 2 free throws 29-46
16:16   Offensive foul on Moses Wright  
16:16   Turnover on Moses Wright  
15:59   Chris Lykes missed driving layup  
15:57   Defensive rebound by James Banks III  
15:51 +3 Michael Devoe made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Bubba Parham 29-49
15:33   Shooting foul on James Banks III  
15:33   Commercial timeout called  
15:33 +1 Rodney Miller Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 30-49
15:33 +1 Rodney Miller Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 31-49
15:27   Personal foul on Chris Lykes  
15:04   Bad pass turnover on Michael Devoe, stolen by Rodney Miller Jr.  
15:04   Dejan Vasiljevic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:02   Defensive rebound by Moses Wright  
14:54   Jordan Usher missed reverse layup  
14:52   Defensive rebound by Sam Waardenburg  
14:41 +2 Kameron McGusty made layup 33-49
14:40   Commercial timeout called  
14:40   Commercial timeout called  
14:12   Khalid Moore missed layup  
14:10   Defensive rebound by Chris Lykes  
14:10   Jumpball received by Miami (Fla.)  
14:05   Personal foul on Evan Cole  
13:58   Rodney Miller Jr. missed hook shot  
13:56   Offensive rebound by Sam Waardenburg  
13:56   Lost ball turnover on Sam Waardenburg, stolen by Jose Alvarado  
13:56   Personal foul on Chris Lykes  
13:44   James Banks III missed layup  
13:42   Defensive rebound by Kameron McGusty  
13:37 +2 Kameron McGusty made layup 35-49
13:10   Evan Cole missed jump shot  
13:08   Defensive rebound by Kameron McGusty  
13:03   Personal foul on Jose Alvarado  
12:52 +2 Chris Lykes made jump shot 37-49
12:25   Moses Wright missed jump shot  
12:23   Defensive rebound by Kameron McGusty  
12:12   Lost ball turnover on Kameron McGusty, stolen by Bubba Parham  
12:02 +2 Jose Alvarado made layup 37-51
11:51   Dejan Vasiljevic missed turnaround jump shot  
11:49   Defensive rebound by Jose Alvarado  
11:38   Lost ball turnover on Jose Alvarado, stolen by Kameron McGusty  
11:38 +2 Kameron McGusty made layup 39-51
11:38   Shooting foul on Jose Alvarado  
11:38   Commercial timeout called  
11:38 +1 Kameron McGusty made free throw 40-51
11:17   Moses Wright missed jump shot  
11:15   Offensive rebound by James Banks III  
11:13   Offensive goaltending turnover on James Banks III  
10:57 +2 Keith Stone made layup 42-51
10:33   Offensive foul on Moses Wright  
10:33   Turnover on Moses Wright  
10:14   Dejan Vasiljevic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:12   Offensive rebound by Sam Waardenburg  
10:06   Lost ball turnover on Sam Waardenburg, stolen by Jose Alvarado  
10:06   Personal foul on Sam Waardenburg  
9:48   Jose Alvarado missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:46   Defensive rebound by Dejan Vasiljevic  
9:40 +3 Chris Lykes made 3-pt. jump shot 45-51
9:19   Bubba Parham missed jump shot  
9:17   Defensive rebound by Dejan Vasiljevic  
9:13   Personal foul on Jose Alvarado  
9:13 +1 Dejan Vasiljevic made 1st of 2 free throws 46-51
9:13   Dejan Vasiljevic missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
9:13   Defensive rebound by James Banks III  
8:54   Jordan Usher missed alley-oop shot  
8:52   Defensive rebound by Dejan Vasiljevic  
8:38   Keith Stone missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:36   Defensive rebound by Bubba Parham  
8:24   Lost ball turnover on Jose Alvarado, stolen by Dejan Vasiljevic  
8:20   Shooting foul on Bubba Parham