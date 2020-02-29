PITT
N.C. State defeats Pitt 77-73 behind Hellems' surge

  • Feb 29, 2020

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) Facing the prospect of a loss that would severely damage its NCAA Tournament hopes, N.C. State tightened up its defense late and got a big scoring boost from reserve forward Jericole Hellems to bounce back for a 77-73 win over Pittsburgh on Saturday.

Coach Kevin Keatts admitted that he doesn't know exactly what to tell his players at this time of year. He feels the need to tell them just how important each game is to their NCAA Tournament credentials, but he's afraid they will be tight or nervous if he spends too much time talking about it.

Whether he mentions it or not, the players know.

''Right now we talk about it a lot,'' said freshman center Manny Bates, who scored a career-high 13 points. ''Every game is a big game for us, so we're just going to have to come in and play our hearts out.''

Nonetheless, N.C. State (18-11, 9-9 ACC) trailed 58-51 with 10 minutes remaining as Pitt looked more like the desperate team for most of the game. But the Wolfpack tightened up its defense and forced the Panthers to miss eight of their next nine field goal attempts.

Hellems, meanwhile, scored nine points in three minutes, including a 3-pointer from the baseline with 6:53 remaining that gave the Wolfpack its first lead of the game at 62-61. Hellems also sprinted down the floor for a layup and a tip-in and scored on a 15-foot jumper during his personal scoring binge.

Pitt briefly regained the lead with two Eric Hamilton free throws, but the Wolfpack scored the next eight points to grab a 70-63 lead and held on to win.

''For us, it was just being positive and staying positive throughout the whole game, uplifting each other so we can finish the game off strong the way we did,'' Hellems said.

Hellems and C.J. Bryce each scored 16 points to lead four Wolfpack players in double figures. D.J. Funderburk scored 14 points, and Bates added a career-high 13.

Au'Diese Toney scored 24 points to lead the Panthers, while Xavier Johnson added 13 points and Justin Champagnie and Hamilton had 10 apiece. Pitt (15-15, 6-13) suffered its sixth straight loss as its overall record fell to .500.

The loss came just a week after Pitt fell by three at home against Virginia. In his second season as coach, Jeff Capel didn't seem interested in moral victories.

''The bottom line is that we have to win basketball games,'' Capel said.

The same is true for N.C. State, which was caught off guard by Pitt's hot shooting for most of the game. The Panthers were averaging just 29.2% from 3-point range but made five of their first seven from beyond the arc as the Wolfpack opted not to close out hard on most of their shooters.

But led by Devon Daniels, who held Xavier Johnson to three points in the second half after he scored 10 before halftime, the Wolfpack found their defensive rhythm just in time.

''We found a way to win a game when we were not playing very good basketball,'' Keatts said. ''I thought the last five or six minutes of the game was when we started to play.''

BIG PICTURE

Pitt: The Panthers demonstrated that they hadn't lost their fight even though they hadn't won since Feb. 8. But as has often been the case, they struggled to make shots down the stretch after playing well for most of the game.

N.C. State: The Wolfpack's fight for an NCAA Tournament bid would have gotten much tougher if it had been defeated by an opponent that had lost five in a row. To get into the tournament, you need to win the games you are supposed to win and get a few victories that people weren't expecting over highly regarded opponents. Monday's game against Duke, which N.C. State defeated 88-66 on Feb. 19, is another opportunity for a win that will turn some heads.

KEY STAT

Bates delivered his first career double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds. He also was effective defensively in his familiar role as rim protector, blocking five shots. ''He's a freshman and he's gotten better,'' Keatts said. ''If he starts scoring the ball offensively, then he could be a very good basketball player for N.C. State.''

QUICK HITS

Guard Trey McGowens scored just seven points but contributed team highs of five assists and five steals for Pitt...Hellems' scoring total was a career-best in an ACC game...In a game decided by four points, free throws played an important role as both teams attempted 27. N.C. State made 20. Pitt made 15.

UP NEXT

Pitt: Plays at Georgia Tech on Wednesday.

N.C. State: Visits Duke on Monday.

1st Half
PITT Panthers 31
NCST Wolfpack 30

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Pittsburgh  
19:48 +3 Au'Diese Toney made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Trey McGowens 3-0
19:22 +2 Devon Daniels made layup 3-2
18:47 +2 Trey McGowens made jump shot 5-2
18:39   C.J. Bryce missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:37   Offensive rebound by Manny Bates  
18:32   C.J. Bryce missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:30   Offensive rebound by Manny Bates  
18:23   Out of bounds turnover on Devon Daniels  
18:05   Xavier Johnson missed layup, blocked by C.J. Bryce  
18:04   Offensive rebound by Pittsburgh  
18:04   Bad pass turnover on Au'Diese Toney, stolen by C.J. Bryce  
17:58   Traveling violation turnover on D.J. Funderburk  
17:47   Xavier Johnson missed layup  
17:45   Offensive rebound by Au'Diese Toney  
17:39 +2 Au'Diese Toney made layup 7-2
17:30   Markell Johnson missed jump shot  
17:28   Offensive rebound by Manny Bates  
17:23 +2 Manny Bates made tip-in 7-4
17:16 +2 Au'Diese Toney made jump shot 9-4
16:38 +2 Manny Bates made alley-oop shot, assist by Devon Daniels 9-6
16:17   Personal foul on Markell Johnson  
16:12   Abdoul Karim Coulibaly missed layup, blocked by D.J. Funderburk  
16:10   Defensive rebound by NC State  
16:00 +2 C.J. Bryce made layup 9-8
15:40 +2 Abdoul Karim Coulibaly made layup, assist by Xavier Johnson 11-8
15:22 +2 D.J. Funderburk made hook shot, assist by C.J. Bryce 11-10
15:11   Xavier Johnson missed jump shot  
15:09   Defensive rebound by C.J. Bryce  
15:01   C.J. Bryce missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:59   Defensive rebound by Justin Champagnie  
14:42   3-second violation turnover on Abdoul Karim Coulibaly  
14:42   Commercial timeout called  
14:18   Bad pass turnover on Jericole Hellems, stolen by Trey McGowens  
13:56 +2 Abdoul Karim Coulibaly made layup, assist by Trey McGowens 13-10
13:38 +3 Braxton Beverly made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Markell Johnson 13-13
13:14   Abdoul Karim Coulibaly missed layup, blocked by D.J. Funderburk  
13:12   Offensive rebound by Abdoul Karim Coulibaly  
13:12   Shooting foul on Jericole Hellems  
13:12   Abdoul Karim Coulibaly missed 1st of 2 free throws  
13:12 +1 Abdoul Karim Coulibaly made 2nd of 2 free throws 14-13
12:59   Jumpball received by NC State  
12:47   Lost ball turnover on Jericole Hellems, stolen by Trey McGowens  
12:34   Abdoul Karim Coulibaly missed layup  
12:32   Defensive rebound by Devon Daniels  
12:16   Shooting foul on Abdoul Karim Coulibaly  
12:16   Manny Bates missed 1st of 2 free throws  
12:16 +1 Manny Bates made 2nd of 2 free throws 14-14
11:47   Abdoul Karim Coulibaly missed jump shot, blocked by Manny Bates  
11:45   Offensive rebound by Abdoul Karim Coulibaly  
11:45   Shot clock violation turnover on Pittsburgh  
11:45   Commercial timeout called  
11:28   C.J. Bryce missed jump shot  
11:26   Offensive rebound by C.J. Bryce  
11:22   Out of bounds turnover on C.J. Bryce  
11:11   Bad pass turnover on Justin Champagnie  
10:55   Braxton Beverly missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:53   Defensive rebound by Au'Diese Toney  
10:48 +3 Xavier Johnson made 3-pt. jump shot 17-14
10:35 +2 C.J. Bryce made layup 17-16
10:07   Au'Diese Toney missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:05   Defensive rebound by Devon Daniels  
9:59   Out of bounds turnover on Devon Daniels  
9:44 +2 Xavier Johnson made dunk 19-16
9:27   Braxton Beverly missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:25   Offensive rebound by C.J. Bryce  
9:16   Personal foul on Au'Diese Toney  
9:13   Personal foul on Trey McGowens  
8:57   Markell Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:55   Defensive rebound by Au'Diese Toney  
8:34 +2 Justin Champagnie made layup, assist by Xavier Johnson 21-16
8:19   Bad pass turnover on Markell Johnson, stolen by Au'Diese Toney  
8:14 +2 Au'Diese Toney made layup 23-16
8:14   30-second timeout called  
8:14   Commercial timeout called  
7:52 +2 Jericole Hellems made jump shot, assist by C.J. Bryce 23-18
7:22   Jumpball received by Pittsburgh  
7:17 +2 Xavier Johnson made jump shot 25-18
7:04 +2 C.J. Bryce made jump shot 25-20
6:52   Au'Diese Toney missed layup  
6:50   Defensive rebound by Jericole Hellems  
6:45   C.J. Bryce missed layup  
6:43   Defensive rebound by Pittsburgh  
6:29   Traveling violation turnover on Trey McGowens  
6:11 +3 C.J. Bryce made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Markell Johnson 25-23
5:40   Lost ball turnover on Abdoul Karim Coulibaly, stolen by Devon Daniels  
5:38   Personal foul on Abdoul Karim Coulibaly  
5:26 +2 Markell Johnson made layup 25-25
5:16 +3 Xavier Johnson made 3-pt. jump shot 28-25
5:02   C.J. Bryce missed jump shot  
5:00   Offensive rebound by D.J. Funderburk  
4:59   D.J. Funderburk missed layup  
4:57   Defensive rebound by Trey McGowens  
4:51   Lost ball turnover on Au'Diese Toney, stolen by Jericole Hellems  
4:50   Personal foul on Au'Diese Toney  
4:36   Devon Daniels missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:34   Offensive rebound by D.J. Funderburk  
4:33   Offensive foul on D.J. Funderburk  
4:33   Turnover on D.J. Funderburk  
4:03   Shot clock violation turnover on Pittsburgh  
3:51   Devon Daniels missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:49   Offensive rebound by C.J. Bryce  
3:49   Personal foul on Eric Hamilton  
3:49   Commercial timeout called  
3:42   Lost ball turnover on D.J. Funderburk, stolen by Trey McGowens  
3:40   Personal foul on C.J. Bryce  
3:28   Lost ball turnover on Justin Champagnie  
3:16   Bad pass turnover on Markell Johnson, stolen by Eric Hamilton  
3:03   Eric Hamilton missed hook shot  
3:01   Offensive rebound by Eric Hamilton  
2:54   Eric Hamilton missed layup  
2:54   Defensive rebound by Markell Johnson  
2:54   Shooting foul on Justin Champagnie  
2:54 +1 Jericole Hellems made 1st of 2 free throws 28-26
2:54 +1 Jericole Hellems made 2nd of 2 free throws 28-27
2:40   Personal foul on Jericole Hellems  
2:39   Justin Champagnie missed layup  
2:37   Offensive rebound by Eric Hamilton  
2:24   Manny Bates missed jump shot  
2:22   Defensive rebound by Xavier Johnson  
2:13   Lost ball turnover on Eric Hamilton, stolen by Braxton Beverly  
2:11   Lost ball turnover on Justin Champagnie, stolen by Braxton Beverly  
2:04   Devon Daniels missed layup, blocked by Justin Champagnie  
2:02   Defensive rebound by Pittsburgh  
1:42   Personal foul on Manny Bates  
1:42   Shooting foul on Devon Daniels  
1:42   Eric Hamilton missed 1st of 2 free throws  
1:42   Eric Hamilton missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
1:42   Eric Hamilton missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
1:42   Defensive rebound by D.J. Funderburk  
1:24   D.J. Funderburk missed jump shot  
1:22   Defensive rebound by Pittsburgh  
1:06   Trey McGowens missed layup  
1:04   Offensive rebound by Eric Hamilton  
1:04   Shooting foul on C.J. Bryce  
1:04 +1 Eric Hamilton made 1st of 2 free throws 29-27
1:04   Eric Hamilton missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
1:04   Defensive rebound by D.J. Funderburk  
42.0   Bad pass turnover on D.J. Funderburk  
20.0   Xavier Johnson missed jump shot, blocked by Manny Bates  
20.0   Xavier Johnson missed jump shot, blocked by Manny Bates  
18.0   Offensive rebound by Eric Hamilton  
17.0   Shooting foul on D.J. Funderburk  
17.0 +1 Eric Hamilton made 1st of 2 free throws 30-27
17.0 +1 Eric Hamilton made 2nd of 2 free throws 31-27
1.0 +2 Manny Bates made layup 31-29
1.0   Shooting foul on Eric Hamilton  
1.0 +1 Manny Bates made free throw 31-30

2nd Half
PITT Panthers 42
NCST Wolfpack 47

Time Team Play Score
19:50   Devon Daniels missed layup  
19:48   Defensive rebound by Eric Hamilton  
19:46   Personal foul on C.J. Bryce  
19:29   Shooting foul on Devon Daniels  
19:29 +1 Justin Champagnie made 1st of 2 free throws 32-30
19:29 +1 Justin Champagnie made 2nd of 2 free throws 33-30
19:16   Lost ball turnover on Markell Johnson, stolen by Trey McGowens  
19:09 +2 Trey McGowens made layup 35-30
18:57 +2 D.J. Funderburk made alley-oop shot, assist by Markell Johnson 35-32
18:28 +2 Xavier Johnson made floating jump shot 37-32
18:17   Markell Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:15   Offensive rebound by D.J. Funderburk  
18:10   D.J. Funderburk missed layup  
18:08   Offensive rebound by D.J. Funderburk  
18:04   C.J. Bryce missed jump shot  
18:02   Offensive rebound by NC State  
17:55 +2 Devon Daniels made jump shot 37-34
17:35   Justin Champagnie missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:33   Defensive rebound by Manny Bates  
17:24   Shooting foul on Eric Hamilton  
17:24 +1 D.J. Funderburk made 1st of 2 free throws 37-35
17:24 +1 D.J. Funderburk made 2nd of 2 free throws 37-36
16:59   Trey McGowens missed jump shot  
16:57   Defensive rebound by Markell Johnson  
16:48   Braxton Beverly missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:46   Defensive rebound by Justin Champagnie  
16:30 +3 Trey McGowens made 3-pt. jump shot 40-36
16:13 +2 Markell Johnson made driving layup 40-38
15:58   Personal foul on Braxton Beverly  
15:58   Commercial timeout called  
15:51   Justin Champagnie missed layup, blocked by Manny Bates  
15:49   Offensive rebound by Terrell Brown  
15:40   Lost ball turnover on Trey McGowens  
15:29   D.J. Funderburk missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:27   Offensive rebound by Manny Bates  
15:19 +2 D.J. Funderburk made layup 40-40
15:00 +2 Abdoul Karim Coulibaly made layup, assist by Au'Diese Toney 42-40
14:53   Personal foul on Xavier Johnson  
14:46   Personal foul on Xavier Johnson  
14:42   Personal foul on Abdoul Karim Coulibaly  
14:33   Braxton Beverly missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Xavier Johnson  
14:31   Defensive rebound by Abdoul Karim Coulibaly  
14:28   Shooting foul on Devon Daniels  
14:28 +1 Au'Diese Toney made 1st of 2 free throws 43-40
14:28 +1 Au'Diese Toney made 2nd of 2 free throws 44-40
14:07 +2 D.J. Funderburk made hook shot 44-42
14:07   Shooting foul on Abdoul Karim Coulibaly  
14:07   Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Justin Champagnie  
14:07   Official timeout called  
14:07 +1 D.J. Funderburk made free throw 44-43
14:07   Braxton Beverly missed 1st of 2 free throws  
14:07   Braxton Beverly missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
14:04   Braxton Beverly missed jump shot  
14:02   Defensive rebound by Pittsburgh  
14:02   Personal foul on Jericole Hellems  
13:48 +2 Au'Diese Toney made layup 46-43
13:35   C.J. Bryce missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:33   Defensive rebound by Terrell Brown  
13:05 +2 Terrell Brown made dunk, assist by Trey McGowens 48-43
12:49   Personal foul on Trey McGowens  
12:49 +1 Braxton Beverly made 1st of 2 free throws 48-44
12:49 +1 Braxton Beverly made 2nd of 2 free throws 48-45
12:42   Lost ball turnover on Terrell Brown, stolen by Markell Johnson  
12:26 +2 D.J. Funderburk made layup 48-47
12:26   Shooting foul on Terrell Brown  
12:26 +1 D.J. Funderburk made free throw 48-48
12:19   Personal foul on Markell Johnson  
12:01 +3 Justin Champagnie made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Trey McGowens 51-48
11:45 +3 Jericole Hellems made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Devon Daniels 51-51
11:20 +2 Eric Hamilton made layup, assist by Xavier Johnson 53-51
11:20   Shooting foul on D.J. Funderburk  
11:20   Commercial timeout called  
11:20 +1 Eric Hamilton made free throw 54-51
11:10   Bad pass turnover on Jericole Hellems, stolen by Au'Diese Toney  
11:01 +2 Au'Diese Toney made layup 56-51
10:33   Bad pass turnover on C.J. Bryce, stolen by Trey McGowens  
10:17   Justin Champagnie missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:15   Offensive rebound by Au'Diese Toney  
10:09 +2 Au'Diese Toney made layup 58-51
9:54 +2 Jericole Hellems made jump shot, assist by Markell Johnson 58-53
9:35   Eric Hamilton missed layup, blocked by Manny Bates  
9:33   Defensive rebound by Manny Bates  
9:30   C.J. Bryce missed layup, blocked by Justin Champagnie  
9:28   Offensive rebound by Jericole Hellems  
9:26 +2 Jericole Hellems made tip-in 58-55
9:26   30-second timeout called  
9:26   Commercial timeout called  
8:55   Justin Champagnie missed layup  
8:53   Offensive rebound by Justin Champagnie  
8:53   Personal foul on D.J. Funderburk  
8:53 +1 Justin Champagnie made 1st of 2 free throws 59-55
8:53   Justin Champagnie missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
8:53   Defensive rebound by C.J. Bryce  
8:27   C.J. Bryce missed jump shot  
8:25   Defensive rebound by Eric Hamilton  
