Providence knocks off No. 12 Villanova 58-54

  AP
  Feb 29, 2020

PHILADELPHIA (AP) Ed Cooley opened the door to the Providence locker room and was met by a crush of Friars yelling, hugging and twirling jerseys in the air toward their coach. When someone yelled out for a dance, Cooley obliged, raising the roof as the Friars encircled him and hollered, ''Hey! Hey! Hey! Hey!'' to the beat of the music.

The Friars are dancing like a team determined to keep the party going into March, and a 5 for 5 month against ranked teams just might get them into the NCAA Tournament.

''We're playing for our lives,'' Cooley said, ''and we're as desperate as anybody could imagine.''

Luwane Pipkins scored 27 points to lead Providence to its fifth win over a Top 25 team this month, holding off No. 12 Villanova 58-54 on Saturday.

The Friars (17-12, 10-6 Big East) boosted their NCAA Tournament resume with a win in Philly where they led for the balance of the game. Providence already knocked off Butler, Creighton, Seton Hall and Marquette during their ranked-win streak in February. The Friars won their fourth straight game overall and have put behind a disastrous start to the season -- which included losses to Long Beach State and College of Charleston - to aid their tournament chances.

''We had a few bad losses early on in the year and we had to redeem ourselves,'' Pipkins said.

The Wildcats (22-7, 11-5) played their worst game of the season and were never really in it, missing 3-pointer after 3-pointer to shoot themselves out of a chance at a victory.

The Wildcats missed 21 of 24 3s when Jeremiah Robinson-Earl hit one that brought the Wildcats to 46-44 with 3:51 left and sent the crowd into a frenzy. The Friars hung tight, and overcame Nate Watson's fifth foul, to keep the lead. Villanova coach Jay Wright twirled around and covered his face when Justin Moore was whistled for a foul, but Maliek White missed two free throws and Robinson-Earl dunked on the other end to keep it a two-point deficit.

Pipkins buried a jumper to again stretch the lead and Cooley's team now has the most wins over ranked teams since the 1986-87 and 1990-91 teams also had five.

''We're just trying to win as many games as we can to be in that conversation to be an at-large team if we're not fortunate enough to win the Big East Tournament,'' Cooley said.

NCAA Tournament bracket master Joe Lunardi did have Providence as one of his ''last four in'' teams in his latest predicted field. Wright, winner of two national championships, certainly saw enough to convince him the Friars are tourney bound.

''I hope that gets them in,'' Wright said.

The Friars only had to play average basketball to take a 30-18 lead into halftime. Pipkins hit three 3s and Providence shot 44 percent overall from the floor. The Friars also outscored Villanova 16-3 over the final 8 minutes.

''Coach Cooley trusts me a lot more now,'' Pipkins said. ''I'm just trying to win games and be the guy he brought me here to be.''

Villanova, though, was just flat-out awful. The Wildcats missed 12 of 14 3s, made five turnovers and silenced an already lazy Saturday afternoon crowd at the home of the 76ers. Villanova even missed seven of nine from the free-throw line, an off half for a team shooting 77 percent overall.

Collin Gillespie (15.5 ppg) was the biggest offender, missing five of six shots (and both 3-point attempts) as he started and played 19 minutes after suffering a deep right thigh bruise against St. John's. He winced midway through the second half when he crashed to the court to try and grab a loose rebound. It was more bad news on the next possession when leading scorer Saddiq Bey picked up his fourth foul with the Wildcats down 10. Bey fouled out at 6:51 of the second half and Nova down nine.

The lid seemed closed on both rims -- the Friars at one point missed seven straight shots and 12 of 15 overall in the second half and still led by 10. Providence held Villanova to its second-lowest point total of the season.

''They were tougher and made more intelligent plays down the stretch,'' Wright said.

BIG PICTURE

Providence was on the NCAA Tournament bubble and needed a road win to put themselves in at least First Four contention.

Villanova needs to shake this one off before a big one against Seton Hall and then the Big East Tournament.

INTO THE FRIAR

The Friars are the fifth team to ever beat five ranked teams in a single month, according to ESPN Stats & Info.

UP NEXT

Providence hosts Xavier on Wednesday.

Villanova plays Wednesday at No. 13 Seton Hall in one of the biggest Big East games of the season.

1st Half
PROV Friars 30
NOVA Wildcats 18

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Providence  
19:46 +2 Alpha Diallo made layup, assist by A.J. Reeves 2-0
19:19   Traveling violation turnover on Jeremiah Robinson-Earl  
19:04   Traveling violation turnover on Alpha Diallo  
18:53   Collin Gillespie missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:51   Defensive rebound by Alpha Diallo  
18:43   A.J. Reeves missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:41   Defensive rebound by Justin Moore  
18:34   Traveling violation turnover on Justin Moore  
18:14   Nate Watson missed hook shot  
18:12   Defensive rebound by Jeremiah Robinson-Earl  
17:57   Shooting foul on Luwane Pipkins  
17:57   Jermaine Samuels missed 1st of 2 free throws  
17:57 +1 Jermaine Samuels made 2nd of 2 free throws 2-1
17:39   Luwane Pipkins missed jump shot  
17:37   Offensive rebound by Nate Watson  
17:34   Personal foul on Jeremiah Robinson-Earl  
17:28   Personal foul on Jermaine Samuels  
17:25 +2 Luwane Pipkins made fade-away jump shot 4-1
17:07   Personal foul on Alpha Diallo  
16:53   Jermaine Samuels missed layup  
16:51   Defensive rebound by Providence  
16:39   David Duke missed jump shot  
16:37   Defensive rebound by Collin Gillespie  
16:11   Collin Gillespie missed jump shot  
16:09   Defensive rebound by A.J. Reeves  
15:57   Personal foul on Saddiq Bey  
15:57   Commercial timeout called  
15:51   A.J. Reeves missed jump shot  
15:49   Offensive rebound by Nate Watson  
15:49   Nate Watson missed layup  
15:47   Defensive rebound by Jermaine Samuels  
15:37   Cole Swider missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:35   Defensive rebound by David Duke  
15:31 +3 Luwane Pipkins made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Alpha Diallo 7-1
15:11   Shooting foul on A.J. Reeves  
15:11   Cole Swider missed 1st of 2 free throws  
15:11   Cole Swider missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
15:11   Defensive rebound by Providence  
14:41   David Duke missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:39   Defensive rebound by Villanova  
14:27   Justin Moore missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:25   Defensive rebound by Kalif Young  
14:18 +3 Maliek White made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Alpha Diallo 10-1
13:56 +2 Collin Gillespie made reverse layup 10-3
13:30   Kalif Young missed jump shot  
13:28   Defensive rebound by Cole Swider  
13:20   Jeremiah Robinson-Earl missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:18   Defensive rebound by Providence  
12:51 +2 Maliek White made driving layup 12-3
12:14   Jeremiah Robinson-Earl missed layup  
12:12   Defensive rebound by Emmitt Holt  
11:47   Bad pass turnover on David Duke, stolen by Justin Moore  
11:35 +2 Justin Moore made driving layup, assist by Collin Gillespie 12-5
11:35   Shooting foul on David Duke  
11:35   Commercial timeout called  
11:35   Justin Moore missed free throw  
11:35   Defensive rebound by Emmitt Holt  
11:12   Bad pass turnover on Greg Gantt, stolen by Saddiq Bey  
11:04   Saddiq Bey missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:02   Offensive rebound by Jermaine Samuels  
11:01   Shooting foul on Kalif Young  
11:01   Jermaine Samuels missed 1st of 2 free throws  
11:01 +1 Jermaine Samuels made 2nd of 2 free throws 12-6
10:48   Luwane Pipkins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:46   Defensive rebound by Jeremiah Robinson-Earl  
10:28 +2 Saddiq Bey made turnaround jump shot 12-8
10:09 +2 Maliek White made driving layup, assist by Kalif Young 14-8
9:46 +2 Saddiq Bey made jump shot 14-10
9:24   Alpha Diallo missed jump shot  
9:22   Defensive rebound by Jermaine Samuels  
9:05   Saddiq Bey missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:03   Defensive rebound by Alpha Diallo  
8:50   Lost ball turnover on Luwane Pipkins, stolen by Saddiq Bey  
8:44 +2 Dhamir Cosby-Roundtree made layup, assist by Collin Gillespie 14-12
8:20   Bad pass turnover on Luwane Pipkins, stolen by Dhamir Cosby-Roundtree  
8:13 +3 Saddiq Bey made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jeremiah Robinson-Earl 14-15
8:04   30-second timeout called  
8:04   Commercial timeout called  
7:49   Nate Watson missed hook shot  
7:47   Defensive rebound by Dhamir Cosby-Roundtree  
7:40   Justin Moore missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:38   Offensive rebound by Jeremiah Robinson-Earl  
7:21   Justin Moore missed jump shot  
7:18   Defensive rebound by Providence  
7:07   Shooting foul on Jeremiah Robinson-Earl  
7:07 +1 Nate Watson made 1st of 2 free throws 15-15
7:07   Nate Watson missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
7:07   Defensive rebound by Jermaine Samuels  
6:51   Jermaine Samuels missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:49   Defensive rebound by David Duke  
6:40   Maliek White missed layup  
6:38   Offensive rebound by Nate Watson  
6:38   Personal foul on Justin Moore  
6:29   Greg Gantt missed jump shot  
6:27   Defensive rebound by Jermaine Samuels  
6:20   Lost ball turnover on Dhamir Cosby-Roundtree, stolen by Nate Watson  
6:06 +2 Maliek White made driving layup, assist by Greg Gantt 17-15
5:41   Saddiq Bey missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:39   Defensive rebound by Nate Watson  
5:22   Lost ball turnover on Maliek White  
5:04   Collin Gillespie missed jump shot  
5:02   Defensive rebound by David Duke  
4:42   Shooting foul on Saddiq Bey  
4:42   Nate Watson missed 1st of 2 free throws  
4:42   Nate Watson missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
4:42   Defensive rebound by Saddiq Bey  
4:21   Traveling violation turnover on Saddiq Bey  
3:57   David Duke missed layup  
3:55   Defensive rebound by Collin Gillespie  
3:47   Saddiq Bey missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:45   Defensive rebound by Greg Gantt  
3:21 +3 Luwane Pipkins made 3-pt. jump shot 20-15
2:58   Shooting foul on Nate Watson  
2:58   Commercial timeout called  
2:58   Justin Moore missed 1st of 2 free throws  
2:58   Justin Moore missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
2:58   Defensive rebound by David Duke  
2:44   Offensive foul on Greg Gantt  
2:44   Turnover on Greg Gantt  
2:25   Jeremiah Robinson-Earl missed jump shot  
2:23   Defensive rebound by Greg Gantt  
1:57 +2 David Duke made driving layup, assist by Luwane Pipkins 22-15
1:57   Shooting foul on Jermaine Samuels  
1:57 +1 David Duke made free throw 23-15
1:42 +3 Justin Moore made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Saddiq Bey 23-18
1:19 +3 Luwane Pipkins made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by A.J. Reeves 26-18
59.0   Collin Gillespie missed 3-pt. jump shot  
57.0   Defensive rebound by David Duke  
47.0 +2 Kalif Young made driving layup, assist by Maliek White 28-18
37.0   Collin Gillespie missed jump shot  
35.0   Defensive rebound by Kalif Young  
28.0   Personal foul on Jermaine Samuels  
28.0 +1 Luwane Pipkins made 1st of 2 free throws 29-18
28.0 +1 Luwane Pipkins made 2nd of 2 free throws 30-18
8.0   Bad pass turnover on Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, stolen by Kalif Young  
1.0   Lost ball turnover on Maliek White, stolen by Brandon Slater  
1.0   Justin Moore missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0.0   Offensive rebound by Villanova  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
PROV Friars 28
NOVA Wildcats 36

Time Team Play Score
19:51   Bad pass turnover on Luwane Pipkins, stolen by Jeremiah Robinson-Earl  
19:41   Saddiq Bey missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:39   Offensive rebound by Jeremiah Robinson-Earl  
19:39   Personal foul on Nate Watson  
19:26   Jermaine Samuels missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:24   Defensive rebound by Luwane Pipkins  
19:02   Shooting foul on Jeremiah Robinson-Earl  
19:02 +1 Nate Watson made 1st of 2 free throws 31-18
19:02 +1 Nate Watson made 2nd of 2 free throws 32-18
18:49   Lost ball turnover on Saddiq Bey  
18:36   Nate Watson missed layup  
18:34   Defensive rebound by Jeremiah Robinson-Earl  
18:28 +3 Collin Gillespie made 3-pt. jump shot 32-21
18:05   Personal foul on Collin Gillespie  
17:56   Offensive foul on Nate Watson  
17:56   Turnover on Nate Watson  
17:50   Collin Gillespie missed jump shot  
17:48   Defensive rebound by Alpha Diallo  
17:41   Luwane Pipkins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:39   Offensive rebound by Kalif Young  
17:39 +2 Kalif Young made tip-in 34-21
17:16 +2 Jeremiah Robinson-Earl made reverse layup, assist by Jermaine Samuels 34-23
16:59   A.J. Reeves missed jump shot  
16:57   Defensive rebound by Justin Moore  
16:37   Shooting foul on Alpha Diallo  
16:37 +1 Saddiq Bey made 1st of 2 free throws 34-24
16:37 +1 Saddiq Bey made 2nd of 2 free throws 34-25
16:06   Shot clock violation turnover on Providence  
15:55 +2 Justin Moore made jump shot 34-27
15:31 +3 Luwane Pipkins made 3-pt. jump shot 37-27
15:09   Justin Moore missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:07   Defensive rebound by Maliek White  
14:56   Luwane Pipkins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:54   Offensive rebound by Kalif Young  
14:40   David Duke missed jump shot  
14:38   Defensive rebound by Collin Gillespie  
14:35   Lost ball turnover on Collin Gillespie, stolen by Alpha Diallo  
14:12 +2 Kalif Young made driving layup, assist by David Duke 39-27
13:51 +2 Saddiq Bey made driving layup 39-29
13:27   Personal foul on Saddiq Bey  
13:27   Commercial timeout called  
13:22   Alpha Diallo missed layup  
13:20   Defensive rebound by Jeremiah Robinson-Earl  
13:13   Saddiq Bey missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:11   Defensive rebound by Providence  
12:56   Maliek White missed layup, blocked by Brandon Slater  
12:54   Defensive rebound by Saddiq Bey  
12:52   Bad pass turnover on Collin Gillespie  
12:29   Alpha Diallo missed layup  
12:27   Offensive rebound by Kalif Young  
12:27   Kalif Young missed tip-in  
12:25   Defensive rebound by Saddiq Bey  
12:07   Lost ball turnover on Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, stolen by Kalif Young  
11:55   Shooting foul on Saddiq Bey  
11:55   Commercial timeout called  
11:55 +1 Maliek White made 1st of 2 free throws 40-29
11:55 +1 Maliek White made 2nd of 2 free throws 41-29
11:48   Cole Swider missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:46   Defensive rebound by Luwane Pipkins  
11:28   Lost ball turnover on Kalif Young, stolen by Brandon Slater  
11:23 +2 Brandon Slater made dunk 41-31
10:54   David Duke missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:52   Defensive rebound by Cole Swider  
10:41   Jermaine Samuels missed layup  
10:39   Defensive rebound by David Duke  
10:34   Maliek White missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:32   Defensive rebound by Jeremiah Robinson-Earl  
10:23   Justin Moore missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:21   Offensive rebound by Jermaine Samuels  
10:19   Cole Swider missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:17   Defensive rebound by Kalif Young  
9:55   Alpha Diallo missed jump shot  
9:53   Defensive rebound by Justin Moore  
9:40   30-second timeout called  
9:40   Commercial timeout called  
9:33 +2 Jermaine Samuels made floating jump shot, assist by Collin Gillespie 41-33
9:03 +2 Nate Watson made layup, assist by Maliek White 43-33
8:43   Justin Moore missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:41   Defensive rebound by Nate Watson  
8:32   Bad pass turnover on Luwane Pipkins  
8:16   Justin Moore missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:14   Offensive rebound by Jermaine Samuels  
8:10 +2 Collin Gillespie made jump shot, assist by Jermaine Samuels 43-35
7:36   Shooting foul on Justin Moore  
7:36   Commercial timeout called  
7:36   Luwane Pipkins missed 1st of 2 free throws  
7:36 +1 Luwane Pipkins made 2nd of 2 free throws 44-35
7:24   Collin Gillespie missed jump shot  
7:22   Defensive rebound by Nate Watson  
7:20   Bad pass turnover on Nate Watson, stolen by Collin Gillespie  
7:12   30-second timeout called  
7:01   Personal foul on Maliek White  
6:51   Offensive foul on Saddiq Bey  
6:51   Turnover on Saddiq Bey  
6:31   David Duke missed layup  
6:29   Defensive rebound by Brandon Slater  
6:22   Personal foul on Nate Watson  
6:03   Shooting foul on Maliek White  
6:03   Jermaine Samuels missed 1st of 3 free throws  
6:03 +1 Jermaine Samuels made 2nd of 3 free throws 44-36
6:03 +1 Jermaine Samuels made 3rd of 3 free throws 44-37
5:38   Alpha Diallo missed layup  
5:36   Defensive rebound by Jeremiah Robinson-Earl  
5:30   Shooting foul on David Duke  
5:30 +1 Collin Gillespie made 1st of 2 free throws 44-38
5:30 +1 Collin Gillespie made 2nd of 2 free throws 44-39
5:28   Personal foul on Collin Gillespie  
5:28 +1 Luwane Pipkins made 1st of 2 free throws 45-39
5:28 +1 Luwane Pipkins made 2nd of 2 free throws 46-39
5:19 +2 Collin Gillespie made jump shot 46-41
4:52   Luwane Pipkins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:50   Defensive rebound by Jeremiah Robinson-Earl  
4:44   30-second timeout called  
4:33