20:00
Jumpball received by South Carolina
19:44
Lost ball turnover on Keyshawn Bryant, stolen by Alex Reese
19:33
Jaden Shackelford missed layup
19:31
Defensive rebound by Keyshawn Bryant
19:11
+2
Maik Kotsar made jump shot, assist by Keyshawn Bryant
2-0
18:53
Jaden Shackelford missed 3-pt. jump shot
18:51
Defensive rebound by Keyshawn Bryant
18:45
+3
AJ Lawson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jermaine Couisnard
5-0
18:22
Shooting foul on Keyshawn Bryant
18:22
Javian Davis missed 1st of 2 free throws
18:22
+1
Javian Davis made 2nd of 2 free throws
5-1
18:04
+2
Keyshawn Bryant made jump shot
7-1
17:55
Out of bounds turnover on Kira Lewis Jr.
17:40
+2
Alanzo Frink made jump shot
9-1
17:21
James Bolden missed layup
17:19
Defensive rebound by Keyshawn Bryant
17:09
AJ Lawson missed 3-pt. jump shot
17:07
Defensive rebound by Kira Lewis Jr.
16:59
Kira Lewis Jr. missed jump shot
16:57
Defensive rebound by Maik Kotsar
16:49
Maik Kotsar missed jump shot
16:47
Defensive rebound by Herbert Jones
16:41
Lost ball turnover on Herbert Jones, stolen by Keyshawn Bryant
16:30
+2
Jermaine Couisnard made layup
11-1
16:22
Alex Reese missed 3-pt. jump shot
16:21
Defensive rebound by South Carolina
16:04
Wildens Leveque missed jump shot
16:02
Defensive rebound by Galin Smith
15:56
Kira Lewis Jr. missed layup
15:54
Defensive rebound by South Carolina
15:54
Personal foul on James Bolden
15:54
Commercial timeout called
15:40
Shooting foul on Galin Smith
15:40
+1
Maik Kotsar made 1st of 2 free throws
12-1
15:40
Maik Kotsar missed 2nd of 2 free throws
15:40
Defensive rebound by Alex Reese
15:16
Out of bounds turnover on Galin Smith
15:01
Offensive foul on Wildens Leveque
15:01
Turnover on Wildens Leveque
14:47
+2
Jaden Shackelford made layup
12-3
14:33
Personal foul on Galin Smith
14:27
+3
Jermaine Couisnard made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by AJ Lawson
15-3
14:06
Kira Lewis Jr. missed jump shot
14:04
Offensive rebound by Jaden Shackelford
13:50
Kira Lewis Jr. missed jump shot
13:48
Offensive rebound by Javian Davis
13:48
+2
Javian Davis made layup
15-5
13:48
Shooting foul on Maik Kotsar
13:48
+1
Javian Davis made free throw
15-6
13:26
Jermaine Couisnard missed 3-pt. jump shot
13:24
Defensive rebound by Javian Davis
13:17
James Bolden missed 3-pt. jump shot
13:15
Offensive rebound by Javian Davis
13:11
Lost ball turnover on Javian Davis, stolen by Jermaine Couisnard
13:11
+2
AJ Lawson made layup
17-6
13:11
Shooting foul on James Bolden
13:11
+1
AJ Lawson made free throw
18-6
12:52
Kira Lewis Jr. missed jump shot
12:50
Offensive rebound by Herbert Jones
12:50
Shooting foul on Jalyn McCreary
12:50
+1
Herbert Jones made 1st of 2 free throws
18-7
12:50
+1
Herbert Jones made 2nd of 2 free throws
18-8
12:50
Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Alabama
12:50
+1
AJ Lawson made 1st of 2 free throws
19-8
12:50
+1
AJ Lawson made 2nd of 2 free throws
20-8
12:23
Offensive foul on AJ Lawson
12:23
Turnover on AJ Lawson
12:13
+3
Jaden Shackelford made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kira Lewis Jr.
20-11
11:56
Bad pass turnover on Jalyn McCreary, stolen by Kira Lewis Jr.
11:49
+2
Kira Lewis Jr. made layup
20-13
11:45
Bad pass turnover on TJ Moss, stolen by Kira Lewis Jr.
11:45
Shooting foul on Jalyn McCreary
11:45
Commercial timeout called
11:45
+1
Kira Lewis Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws
20-14
11:45
Kira Lewis Jr. missed 2nd of 2 free throws
11:45
Defensive rebound by Alanzo Frink
11:22
Jermaine Couisnard missed 3-pt. jump shot
11:20
Defensive rebound by Alex Reese
11:09
Jaden Shackelford missed layup
11:07
Defensive rebound by Keyshawn Bryant
10:49
Jermaine Couisnard missed 3-pt. jump shot
10:47
Defensive rebound by Alex Reese
10:41
Shooting foul on Jair Bolden
10:41
Jaylen Forbes missed 1st of 2 free throws
10:41
+1
Jaylen Forbes made 2nd of 2 free throws
20-15
10:24
Shooting foul on Jaylen Forbes
10:24
+1
Maik Kotsar made 1st of 2 free throws
21-15
10:24
Maik Kotsar missed 2nd of 2 free throws
10:24
Defensive rebound by Alex Reese
10:17
Personal foul on Alanzo Frink
10:17
+1
Kira Lewis Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws
21-16
10:17
+1
Kira Lewis Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws
21-17
9:56
Maik Kotsar missed jump shot
9:54
Defensive rebound by Jaylen Forbes
9:45
Kira Lewis Jr. missed layup
9:43
Defensive rebound by Keyshawn Bryant
9:36
AJ Lawson missed jump shot
9:34
Defensive rebound by Javian Davis
9:20
Shooting foul on Alanzo Frink
9:20
+1
Javian Davis made 1st of 2 free throws
21-18
9:20
+1
Javian Davis made 2nd of 2 free throws
21-19
9:03
+2
Keyshawn Bryant made dunk, assist by Wildens Leveque
23-19
8:50
Shooting foul on Wildens Leveque
8:50
+1
Javian Davis made 1st of 2 free throws
23-20
8:50
+1
Javian Davis made 2nd of 2 free throws
23-21
8:26
+3
Jair Bolden made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Maik Kotsar
26-21
8:13
+2
Kira Lewis Jr. made layup
26-23
8:04
+2
Jermaine Couisnard made layup
28-23
7:41
+2
Javian Davis made layup, assist by Jaden Shackelford
28-25
7:26
AJ Lawson missed jump shot
7:24
Defensive rebound by Herbert Jones
7:20
+3
Jaden Shackelford made 3-pt. jump shot
28-28
7:06
+2
Jair Bolden made jump shot
30-28
6:51
+2
Kira Lewis Jr. made layup
30-30
6:45
Shooting foul on Kira Lewis Jr.
6:44
Commercial timeout called
6:45
+1
Jermaine Couisnard made 1st of 2 free throws
31-30
6:45
Jermaine Couisnard missed 2nd of 2 free throws
6:45
Defensive rebound by Jaylen Forbes
6:19
Lost ball turnover on Jaden Shackelford, stolen by Jair Bolden
6:14
Shooting foul on Jaylen Forbes
6:14
+1
Keyshawn Bryant made 1st of 2 free throws
32-30
6:14
Keyshawn Bryant missed 2nd of 2 free throws
6:14
Defensive rebound by Alex Reese
5:57
Bad pass turnover on Alex Reese, stolen by Jermaine Couisnard
5:41
Maik Kotsar missed jump shot
5:39
Offensive rebound by Keyshawn Bryant
5:36
Keyshawn Bryant missed jump shot
5:34
Defensive rebound by Javian Davis
5:34
Personal foul on Maik Kotsar
5:34
+1
Javian Davis made 1st of 2 free throws
32-31
5:34
Javian Davis missed 2nd of 2 free throws
5:34
Defensive rebound by AJ Lawson
5:20
AJ Lawson missed jump shot
5:18
Defensive rebound by Herbert Jones
5:12
Alex Reese missed layup
5:10
Offensive rebound by Alex Reese
5:05
James Bolden missed 3-pt. jump shot
5:03
Defensive rebound by Jermaine Couisnard
4:35
+3
Jair Bolden made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jermaine Couisnard
35-31
4:28
James Bolden missed layup, blocked by Wildens Leveque
4:28
Defensive rebound by Jair Bolden
4:28
Shooting foul on Alex Reese
4:28
Keyshawn Bryant missed 1st of 2 free throws
4:04
+3
Kira Lewis Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot
36-34
4:28
+1
Keyshawn Bryant made 2nd of 2 free throws
36-31
4:04
+3
Kira Lewis Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot
36-34
3:43
+2
Keyshawn Bryant made jump shot, assist by Trae Hannibal
38-34
3:30
+3
Kira Lewis Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot
38-37
3:12
Personal foul on Jaden Shackelford
3:13
Personal foul on Wildens Leveque
3:13
Commercial timeout called
3:03
Bad pass turnover on Jalyn McCreary, stolen by Herbert Jones
2:52
Jaden Shackelford missed 3-pt. jump shot
2:50
Offensive rebound by Alabama
2:40
+2
Jaden Shackelford made layup
38-39
2:23
Jair Bolden missed jump shot
2:21
Defensive rebound by Jaden Shackelford
2:10
Alex Reese missed 3-pt. jump shot
2:08
Defensive rebound by Keyshawn Bryant
2:02
+3
Jair Bolden made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Trae Hannibal
41-39
1:40
Alex Reese missed 3-pt. jump shot
1:38
Offensive rebound by Jaden Shackelford
1:33
Javian Davis missed 3-pt. jump shot
1:29
Offensive rebound by Alex Reese
1:29
Personal foul on Jair Bolden
1:29
+1
Alex Reese made 1st of 2 free throws
41-40
1:29
+1
Alex Reese made 2nd of 2 free throws
41-41
1:16
AJ Lawson missed jump shot
1:14
Defensive rebound by Herbert Jones
1:05
Lost ball turnover on Jaden Shackelford, stolen by Keyshawn Bryant
47.0
AJ Lawson missed 3-pt. jump shot
45.0
Defensive rebound by Javian Davis
33.0
Javian Davis missed layup, blocked by Jalyn McCreary
31.0
Defensive rebound by AJ Lawson
21.0
Trae Hannibal missed layup, blocked by Jaden Shackelford
19.0
Offensive rebound by Keyshawn Bryant
10.0
+2
Keyshawn Bryant made layup
43-41
1.0
Kira Lewis Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot
0.0
Defensive rebound by South Carolina
