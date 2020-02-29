SC
BAMA

Lewis, Davis lead Alabama past South Carolina 90-86

  • AP
  • Feb 29, 2020

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) Short-handed Alabama as usual leaned heavily on leading scorer Kira Lewis Jr., but he got plenty of help from freshman Javian Davis.

Lewis scored 25 points and Davis had a season-high 20 to help the Crimson Tide overcome a slow start and the absence of injured guard John Petty to beat South Carolina 90-86 on Saturday night.

''We could have easily folded, especially knowing we had built-in excuses as to why we could lose this with injuries,'' Crimson Tide coach Nate Oats said. ''Our guys fought back and showed a ton of character and resiliency.

''It's a big win.''

Davis finished his biggest game of the season by making the second of two free throws with four seconds left to help the Tide (16-13, 8-8 Southeastern Conference) complete a rally from an early 12-point deficit.

Beetle Bolden and Jaden Shackelford each made two free throws over the final 25 seconds after the Gamecocks (17-12, 9-7) staged their own comeback in the final minutes.

Davis also had 10 rebounds and made his second 3-pointer of the season. Lewis dished out six assists while making 3 of 4 3-pointers. Jaden Shackelford scored 18 and Herbert Jones added 10.

Alabama was without No. 2 scorer Petty, who sustained an elbow injury in Tuesday night's loss to Mississippi State.

Keyshawn Bryant led South Carolina with 22 points on 9-of-13 shooting to pace five double-digit scorers. He also collected 13 rebounds for his third straight double double.

Lawson scored 17, Jermaine Couisnard 12, Jair Bolden 11 and Alanzo Frink 10.

''We didn't put up a fight defensively,'' South Carolina coach Frank Martin said. ''We scored points. They should have shot 74 (%) as bad as we were defensively.''

The Tide took a 78-70 lead on Beetle Bolden's first basket, a 3-pointer from the corner with 4:33 left.

Bryant's layup cut it to 86-84 with 1:12 left and South Carolina had a chance to tie it but he couldn't make a basket inside.

Trae Hannibal matched Bolden's two free throws with 17 seconds left to keep the Gamecocks alive. Then Davis rebounded Lawson's missed 3-pointer and drew the foul before icing it with a foul shot after one miss and a South Carolina timeout.

Oats said the freshman had put in some early morning workouts to improve his game.

''After they called the timeout (when) he missed that first free throw, I said, `You didn't show up at 6:30 to miss this thing. You've already earned this,''' Oats said.

BIG PICTURE

South Carolina has lost three of its last four games. Maik Kotsar (eight points) became the 46th South Carolina player with 1,000 career points.

Alabama failed to make a field goal for more than five minutes to open the game, digging 12-1 and 15-3 holes. Made 33 of 47 free throws (70.2%). Has won five straight over South Carolina.

FOUR-POINT SWING

Jones converted a flagrant 1 foul against Couisinard into two free throws and a basket in one late sequence. That was another play that frustrated Martin.

''Turns it over and then whacks the guys in the face,'' the coach said. ''Those are the fouls we committed all night. Just bad plays. You put a team on the line 47 times, and you don't deserve to win.''

TECHNICAL

Alabama's Oats was called for a first-half technical after continuing to complain about a foul call, and Lewis said it got him fired up.

''It actually woke me up a lot because coach was taking up for us because he felt like the refs missed a couple of calls,'' Lewis said. ''He started barking at coach like, `Be quiet.' I was like if coach is going to take up for me, then I feel like us as players should take up for him.''

UP NEXT

South Carolina hosts Mississippi State on Tuesay night.

Alabama hosts Vanderbilt on Tuesday night.

1st Half
SC Gamecocks 43
BAMA Crimson Tide 41

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by South Carolina  
19:44   Lost ball turnover on Keyshawn Bryant, stolen by Alex Reese  
19:33   Jaden Shackelford missed layup  
19:31   Defensive rebound by Keyshawn Bryant  
19:11 +2 Maik Kotsar made jump shot, assist by Keyshawn Bryant 2-0
18:53   Jaden Shackelford missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:51   Defensive rebound by Keyshawn Bryant  
18:45 +3 AJ Lawson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jermaine Couisnard 5-0
18:22   Shooting foul on Keyshawn Bryant  
18:22   Javian Davis missed 1st of 2 free throws  
18:22 +1 Javian Davis made 2nd of 2 free throws 5-1
18:04 +2 Keyshawn Bryant made jump shot 7-1
17:55   Out of bounds turnover on Kira Lewis Jr.  
17:40 +2 Alanzo Frink made jump shot 9-1
17:21   James Bolden missed layup  
17:19   Defensive rebound by Keyshawn Bryant  
17:09   AJ Lawson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:07   Defensive rebound by Kira Lewis Jr.  
16:59   Kira Lewis Jr. missed jump shot  
16:57   Defensive rebound by Maik Kotsar  
16:49   Maik Kotsar missed jump shot  
16:47   Defensive rebound by Herbert Jones  
16:41   Lost ball turnover on Herbert Jones, stolen by Keyshawn Bryant  
16:30 +2 Jermaine Couisnard made layup 11-1
16:22   Alex Reese missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:21   Defensive rebound by South Carolina  
16:04   Wildens Leveque missed jump shot  
16:02   Defensive rebound by Galin Smith  
15:56   Kira Lewis Jr. missed layup  
15:54   Defensive rebound by South Carolina  
15:54   Personal foul on James Bolden  
15:54   Commercial timeout called  
15:40   Shooting foul on Galin Smith  
15:40 +1 Maik Kotsar made 1st of 2 free throws 12-1
15:40   Maik Kotsar missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
15:40   Defensive rebound by Alex Reese  
15:16   Out of bounds turnover on Galin Smith  
15:01   Offensive foul on Wildens Leveque  
15:01   Turnover on Wildens Leveque  
14:47 +2 Jaden Shackelford made layup 12-3
14:33   Personal foul on Galin Smith  
14:27 +3 Jermaine Couisnard made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by AJ Lawson 15-3
14:06   Kira Lewis Jr. missed jump shot  
14:04   Offensive rebound by Jaden Shackelford  
13:50   Kira Lewis Jr. missed jump shot  
13:48   Offensive rebound by Javian Davis  
13:48 +2 Javian Davis made layup 15-5
13:48   Shooting foul on Maik Kotsar  
13:48 +1 Javian Davis made free throw 15-6
13:26   Jermaine Couisnard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:24   Defensive rebound by Javian Davis  
13:17   James Bolden missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:15   Offensive rebound by Javian Davis  
13:11   Lost ball turnover on Javian Davis, stolen by Jermaine Couisnard  
13:11 +2 AJ Lawson made layup 17-6
13:11   Shooting foul on James Bolden  
13:11 +1 AJ Lawson made free throw 18-6
12:52   Kira Lewis Jr. missed jump shot  
12:50   Offensive rebound by Herbert Jones  
12:50   Shooting foul on Jalyn McCreary  
12:50 +1 Herbert Jones made 1st of 2 free throws 18-7
12:50 +1 Herbert Jones made 2nd of 2 free throws 18-8
12:50   Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Alabama  
12:50 +1 AJ Lawson made 1st of 2 free throws 19-8
12:50 +1 AJ Lawson made 2nd of 2 free throws 20-8
12:23   Offensive foul on AJ Lawson  
12:23   Turnover on AJ Lawson  
12:13 +3 Jaden Shackelford made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kira Lewis Jr. 20-11
11:56   Bad pass turnover on Jalyn McCreary, stolen by Kira Lewis Jr.  
11:49 +2 Kira Lewis Jr. made layup 20-13
11:45   Bad pass turnover on TJ Moss, stolen by Kira Lewis Jr.  
11:45   Shooting foul on Jalyn McCreary  
11:45   Commercial timeout called  
11:45 +1 Kira Lewis Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 20-14
11:45   Kira Lewis Jr. missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
11:45   Defensive rebound by Alanzo Frink  
11:22   Jermaine Couisnard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:20   Defensive rebound by Alex Reese  
11:09   Jaden Shackelford missed layup  
11:07   Defensive rebound by Keyshawn Bryant  
10:49   Jermaine Couisnard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:47   Defensive rebound by Alex Reese  
10:41   Shooting foul on Jair Bolden  
10:41   Jaylen Forbes missed 1st of 2 free throws  
10:41 +1 Jaylen Forbes made 2nd of 2 free throws 20-15
10:24   Shooting foul on Jaylen Forbes  
10:24 +1 Maik Kotsar made 1st of 2 free throws 21-15
10:24   Maik Kotsar missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
10:24   Defensive rebound by Alex Reese  
10:17   Personal foul on Alanzo Frink  
10:17 +1 Kira Lewis Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 21-16
10:17 +1 Kira Lewis Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 21-17
9:56   Maik Kotsar missed jump shot  
9:54   Defensive rebound by Jaylen Forbes  
9:45   Kira Lewis Jr. missed layup  
9:43   Defensive rebound by Keyshawn Bryant  
9:36   AJ Lawson missed jump shot  
9:34   Defensive rebound by Javian Davis  
9:20   Shooting foul on Alanzo Frink  
9:20 +1 Javian Davis made 1st of 2 free throws 21-18
9:20 +1 Javian Davis made 2nd of 2 free throws 21-19
9:03 +2 Keyshawn Bryant made dunk, assist by Wildens Leveque 23-19
8:50   Shooting foul on Wildens Leveque  
8:50 +1 Javian Davis made 1st of 2 free throws 23-20
8:50 +1 Javian Davis made 2nd of 2 free throws 23-21
8:26 +3 Jair Bolden made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Maik Kotsar 26-21
8:13 +2 Kira Lewis Jr. made layup 26-23
8:04 +2 Jermaine Couisnard made layup 28-23
7:41 +2 Javian Davis made layup, assist by Jaden Shackelford 28-25
7:26   AJ Lawson missed jump shot  
7:24   Defensive rebound by Herbert Jones  
7:20 +3 Jaden Shackelford made 3-pt. jump shot 28-28
7:06 +2 Jair Bolden made jump shot 30-28
6:51 +2 Kira Lewis Jr. made layup 30-30
6:45   Shooting foul on Kira Lewis Jr.  
6:44   Commercial timeout called  
6:45 +1 Jermaine Couisnard made 1st of 2 free throws 31-30
6:45   Jermaine Couisnard missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
6:45   Defensive rebound by Jaylen Forbes  
6:19   Lost ball turnover on Jaden Shackelford, stolen by Jair Bolden  
6:14   Shooting foul on Jaylen Forbes  
6:14 +1 Keyshawn Bryant made 1st of 2 free throws 32-30
6:14   Keyshawn Bryant missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
6:14   Defensive rebound by Alex Reese  
5:57   Bad pass turnover on Alex Reese, stolen by Jermaine Couisnard  
5:41   Maik Kotsar missed jump shot  
5:39   Offensive rebound by Keyshawn Bryant  
5:36   Keyshawn Bryant missed jump shot  
5:34   Defensive rebound by Javian Davis  
5:34   Personal foul on Maik Kotsar  
5:34 +1 Javian Davis made 1st of 2 free throws 32-31
5:34   Javian Davis missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
5:34   Defensive rebound by AJ Lawson  
5:20   AJ Lawson missed jump shot  
5:18   Defensive rebound by Herbert Jones  
5:12   Alex Reese missed layup  
5:10   Offensive rebound by Alex Reese  
5:05   James Bolden missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:03   Defensive rebound by Jermaine Couisnard  
4:35 +3 Jair Bolden made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jermaine Couisnard 35-31
4:28   James Bolden missed layup, blocked by Wildens Leveque  
4:28   Defensive rebound by Jair Bolden  
4:28   Shooting foul on Alex Reese  
4:28   Keyshawn Bryant missed 1st of 2 free throws  
4:04 +3 Kira Lewis Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot 36-34
4:28 +1 Keyshawn Bryant made 2nd of 2 free throws 36-31
4:04 +3 Kira Lewis Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot 36-34
3:43 +2 Keyshawn Bryant made jump shot, assist by Trae Hannibal 38-34
3:30 +3 Kira Lewis Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot 38-37
3:12   Personal foul on Jaden Shackelford  
3:13   Personal foul on Wildens Leveque  
3:13   Commercial timeout called  
3:03   Bad pass turnover on Jalyn McCreary, stolen by Herbert Jones  
2:52   Jaden Shackelford missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:50   Offensive rebound by Alabama  
2:40 +2 Jaden Shackelford made layup 38-39
2:23   Jair Bolden missed jump shot  
2:21   Defensive rebound by Jaden Shackelford  
2:10   Alex Reese missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:08   Defensive rebound by Keyshawn Bryant  
2:02 +3 Jair Bolden made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Trae Hannibal 41-39
1:40   Alex Reese missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:38   Offensive rebound by Jaden Shackelford  
1:33   Javian Davis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:29   Offensive rebound by Alex Reese  
1:29   Personal foul on Jair Bolden  
1:29 +1 Alex Reese made 1st of 2 free throws 41-40
1:29 +1 Alex Reese made 2nd of 2 free throws 41-41
1:16   AJ Lawson missed jump shot  
1:14   Defensive rebound by Herbert Jones  
1:05   Lost ball turnover on Jaden Shackelford, stolen by Keyshawn Bryant  
47.0   AJ Lawson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
45.0   Defensive rebound by Javian Davis  
33.0   Javian Davis missed layup, blocked by Jalyn McCreary  
31.0   Defensive rebound by AJ Lawson  
21.0   Trae Hannibal missed layup, blocked by Jaden Shackelford  
19.0   Offensive rebound by Keyshawn Bryant  
10.0 +2 Keyshawn Bryant made layup 43-41
1.0   Kira Lewis Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0.0   Defensive rebound by South Carolina  

2nd Half
SC Gamecocks 43
BAMA Crimson Tide 49

Time Team Play Score
19:49 +3 Javian Davis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kira Lewis Jr. 43-44
19:28 +2 Keyshawn Bryant made layup, assist by Maik Kotsar 45-44
19:28   Shooting foul on Alex Reese  
19:28 +1 Keyshawn Bryant made free throw 46-44
19:09   Jaden Shackelford missed layup  
19:07   Defensive rebound by Keyshawn Bryant  
19:07   Personal foul on Javian Davis  
18:52 +2 Maik Kotsar made jump shot 48-44
18:32   Shooting foul on Alanzo Frink  
18:32   Herbert Jones missed 1st of 2 free throws  
18:32   Herbert Jones missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
18:32   Defensive rebound by Keyshawn Bryant  
18:14   Personal foul on Herbert Jones  
18:09 +2 AJ Lawson made jump shot, assist by Jermaine Couisnard 50-44
17:58 +3 Jaden Shackelford made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kira Lewis Jr. 50-47
17:36   Keyshawn Bryant missed jump shot  
17:34   Offensive rebound by Jermaine Couisnard  
17:27   Jermaine Couisnard missed layup  
17:25   Defensive rebound by Javian Davis  
17:21 +2 Kira Lewis Jr. made layup 50-49
17:21   Jalyn McCreary missed jump shot  
17:19   Offensive rebound by South Carolina  
17:19   Personal foul on Herbert Jones  
17:15 +2 Jalyn McCreary made layup, assist by Trae Hannibal 52-49
16:58   Personal foul on Jalyn McCreary  
16:49   Shooting foul on Keyshawn Bryant  
16:50   Javian Davis missed 1st of 2 free throws  
16:50 +1 Javian Davis made 2nd of 2 free throws 52-50
16:30   Maik Kotsar missed jump shot  
16:28   Defensive rebound by Jaden Shackelford  
16:14   Lost ball turnover on Jaden Shackelford, stolen by AJ Lawson  
16:14   Personal foul on Jaden Shackelford  
15:59   Commercial timeout called  
15:47 +2 AJ Lawson made layup 54-50
15:26   Bad pass turnover on James Bolden, stolen by Trae Hannibal  
15:17 +2 Keyshawn Bryant made layup, assist by AJ Lawson 56-50
15:07   Shooting foul on Keyshawn Bryant  
15:07   Kira Lewis Jr. missed 1st of 2 free throws  
15:07 +1 Kira Lewis Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 56-51
14:55   Maik Kotsar missed jump shot  
14:53   Defensive rebound by Herbert Jones  
14:48   Shooting foul on Maik Kotsar  
14:48 +1 Kira Lewis Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 56-52
14:48 +1 Kira Lewis Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 56-53
14:33   Jalyn McCreary missed jump shot  
14:31   Offensive rebound by Jalyn McCreary  
14:24   Jalyn McCreary missed jump shot  
14:22   Defensive rebound by Herbert Jones  
14:18   Javian Davis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:16   Offensive rebound by Javian Davis  
14:08 +2 Alex Reese made layup, assist by Javian Davis 56-55
14:01   Personal foul on Kira Lewis Jr.  
14:01   Jermaine Couisnard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:59   Defensive rebound by Alex Reese  