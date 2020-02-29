TEXAM
Mays' strong 2nd half lifts LSU past Texas&M

  • AP
  • Feb 29, 2020

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — LSU guard Skylar Mays rose decisively for late-game 3-pointers, mixed in a crisp, cross-court pass to set up Emmitt Williams' pivotal fast-break dunk and hustled into the paint on the defensive end to help the Tigers compete for rebounds.

Mays scored 19 of his 24 points in the second half and grabbed eight rebounds to help LSU defeat Texas A&M 64-50 on Saturday. It was a performance the Tigers sorely needed coming off a 15-point setback at Florida that marked LSU's fifth loss in its previous seven games.

"The biggest thing that we did out there was we just competed and took pride in it," Mays said. "It shows what we are capable of and we are just going to build on it."

LSU (20-9, 11-5 SEC) now needs one victory in its final two regular season games — or one loss by both South Carolina and Mississippi State — to clinch a double-bye in the SEC tournament. A victory would be preferable for as the Tigers seek to re-establish their NCAA Tournament credentials after recently plummeting out of the Top 25.

Javonte Smart scored 14 points, hitting three 3-pointers in the first half to help LSU open an early 13-point lead.

"We played with really good effort, energy and physicality," LSU coach Will Wade said. "It was a much needed win and I'm proud of their effort."

The Tigers held a lead of around 10 points for much of the game, but the Aggies (14-14, 8-8) briefly closed to 55-48 when when A&M top scorer Savion Flagg hit a 3 with 5:54 left.

Mays responded with his fifth 3 of the game and later set up Williams' transition dunk that gave the Tigers a 60-48 lead with 3:26 left. The Aggies managed only one basket the rest of the way.

"They're really good. All credit to them," A&M coach Buzz Williams said of LSU. "Their size, their length, their talent, their scheme — all of it for sure impacted us."

Hitting 6 of 8 shots, including 5 of 6 from 3-point range, Flagg finished with 17 points, giving him 10 or more points in six straight games. Josh Nebo added 11 points and nine rebounds for A&M.

BIG PICTURE

Texas A&M: The Aggies shot 40.8%, with just Flagg and Nebo making as many as half of their shots. A&M's point total was the lowest by one of LSU's SEC opponents since A&M scored 49 in 2014. A lack of assertiveness inside limited the Aggies to nine free throws, of which they missed eight, including all five in the second half. A&M also committed 13 turnovers, leading to 12 LSU points.

"We need to make more than one free throw," Williams said. "We need to try to get in the bonus both halves, as early as we can."

LSU: Despite shooting inconsistently, the Tigers maintained a comfortable lead most of the way by playing effective defense, limiting their own turnovers to a season-low four, and outrebounding A&M 35-33. Although LSU only shot 40.4%, the Tigers combined for 10 3s, one more than the Aggies, and outscored the A&M 8-1 on the free throw line.

RETIRING NO. 35

Three decades after playing his final game for LSU, Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf stood on the court during halftime to see an enlarged image of his No. 35 jersey retired and hung in the rafters next to that of former teammate Shaquille O'Neal. Abdul-Rauf went by the name Chris Jackson during his two years at LSU and when he was drafted by the Denver Nuggets in 1990.

O'Neal recorded a video message played on the scoreboard, saying Abdul-Rauf was "really the best player" on their team.

Among dignitaries in attendance were Bob Pettit, a former LSU and NBA star who was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame, and former LSU and NBA player Rudy Macklin, who is among five players, along with Pettit and the late Pete Maravich, to have his jersey retired by LSU. The volume of the applauding crowd spiked when Abdul-Rauf embraced his former coach, Dale Brown.

Abdul-Rauf thanked Brown, his mother, former teammates and people from his childhood in Mississippi for their role in his success.

"Growing up without a father, I would wake up and I would train relentlessly because one of my goals was to have a family someday and to be able to raise children," Abdul-Rauf said as tears began rolling down his cheeks and several of his children converged affectionately around him. "So I just wanted them to know, even though they weren't there through all those years of training, they were always in the back of my mind, and I wanted them to experience this moment."

UP NEXT

Texas A&M: Visits Auburn on Wednesday night.

LSU: Visits Arkansas on Wednesday night.

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/MarchMadness and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

1st Half
TEXAM Aggies 20
LSU Tigers 28

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Texas A&M  
19:34 +3 Jay Jay Chandler made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Wendell Mitchell 3-0
19:10   Darius Days missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:08   Offensive rebound by LSU  
18:48   Darius Days missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:46   Defensive rebound by Josh Nebo  
18:29   Wendell Mitchell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:27   Defensive rebound by Javonte Smart  
18:10 +3 Skylar Mays made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Javonte Smart 3-3
17:48   Jumpball received by LSU  
17:48   Lost ball turnover on Jay Jay Chandler, stolen by Trendon Watford  
17:31 +2 Javonte Smart made jump shot 3-5
17:12   Lost ball turnover on Emanuel Miller  
16:49   Darius Days missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:47   Defensive rebound by Emanuel Miller  
16:22   Bad pass turnover on Josh Nebo, stolen by Darius Days  
16:15 +3 Javonte Smart made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Trendon Watford 3-8
15:52 +3 Wendell Mitchell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jay Jay Chandler 6-8
15:26   Javonte Smart missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:24   Defensive rebound by Savion Flagg  
15:04   Bad pass turnover on Wendell Mitchell  
15:03   Commercial timeout called  
14:41   Marlon Taylor missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:39   Offensive rebound by Emmitt Williams  
14:39   Personal foul on Josh Nebo  
14:11   Bad pass turnover on Savion Flagg, stolen by Trendon Watford  
13:53   Trendon Watford missed jump shot  
13:51   Defensive rebound by Josh Nebo  
13:37   Andre Gordon missed jump shot  
13:35   Defensive rebound by Skylar Mays  
13:14   Skylar Mays missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:12   Offensive rebound by Trendon Watford  
13:06   Javonte Smart missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:04   Defensive rebound by Savion Flagg  
13:05   Personal foul on Marlon Taylor  
12:49   Quenton Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:47   Defensive rebound by Emmitt Williams  
12:38   Emmitt Williams missed layup  
12:36   Offensive rebound by Emmitt Williams  
12:37   Shooting foul on Emanuel Miller  
12:37   Emmitt Williams missed 1st of 2 free throws  
12:37 +1 Emmitt Williams made 2nd of 2 free throws 6-9
12:12   Wendell Mitchell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:10   Defensive rebound by Skylar Mays  
11:58 +2 Darius Days made jump shot, assist by Marshall Graves 6-11
11:58   Shooting foul on Quenton Jackson  
11:58   Commercial timeout called  
11:58   Darius Days missed free throw  
11:58   Defensive rebound by Josh Nebo  
11:38   Bad pass turnover on Savion Flagg, stolen by Skylar Mays  
11:30   Darius Days missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:28   Defensive rebound by Josh Nebo  
11:14   Savion Flagg missed jump shot  
11:12   Defensive rebound by LSU  
10:50   Marshall Graves missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:48   Defensive rebound by Andre Gordon  
10:32   Quenton Jackson missed jump shot  
10:30   Defensive rebound by Darius Days  
10:13 +2 Marlon Taylor made layup 6-13
9:47 +3 Savion Flagg made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Quenton Jackson 9-13
9:22 +3 Darius Days made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Emmitt Williams 9-16
8:59 +2 Josh Nebo made jump shot, assist by Savion Flagg 11-16
8:30   Marshall Graves missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:28   Defensive rebound by Quenton Jackson  
8:22   Shooting foul on Javonte Smart  
8:22   Quenton Jackson missed 1st of 2 free throws  
8:22   Quenton Jackson missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
8:22   Defensive rebound by Emmitt Williams  
7:54 +3 Javonte Smart made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Skylar Mays 11-19
7:20   Emanuel Miller missed layup, blocked by Emmitt Williams  
7:18   Offensive rebound by Emanuel Miller  
7:16   Shot clock violation turnover on Texas A&M  
7:16   Commercial timeout called  
7:06   Bad pass turnover on Trendon Watford  
6:54   Andre Gordon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:52   Offensive rebound by Josh Nebo  
6:39   Jay Jay Chandler missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:37   Defensive rebound by Marlon Taylor  
6:26   Javonte Smart missed layup  
6:24   Offensive rebound by Marlon Taylor  
6:12   Trendon Watford missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:10   Defensive rebound by Josh Nebo  
5:56   Bad pass turnover on Andre Gordon, stolen by Marlon Taylor  
5:50 +2 Marlon Taylor made layup 11-21
5:40   30-second timeout called  
5:27   Jay Jay Chandler missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:25   Defensive rebound by LSU  
4:59 +3 Javonte Smart made 3-pt. jump shot 11-24
4:28   Jay Jay Chandler missed layup  
4:26   Defensive rebound by Skylar Mays  
4:19   Skylar Mays missed layup  
4:17   Offensive rebound by Trendon Watford  
4:14   Trendon Watford missed layup, blocked by Josh Nebo  
4:12   Defensive rebound by Emanuel Miller  
4:11   Traveling violation turnover on Jay Jay Chandler  
3:57   Darius Days missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:55   Defensive rebound by Wendell Mitchell  
3:35   Savion Flagg missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:33   Defensive rebound by Skylar Mays  
3:23   Marlon Taylor missed layup  
3:21   Offensive rebound by LSU  
3:20   Commercial timeout called  
3:01   Quenton Jackson missed jump shot  
2:59   Offensive rebound by Yavuz Gultekin  
2:57   Yavuz Gultekin missed layup  
2:55   Offensive rebound by Texas A&M  
2:51 +3 Savion Flagg made 3-pt. jump shot 14-24
2:19 +2 Trendon Watford made jump shot 14-26
1:54 +3 Quenton Jackson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Josh Nebo 17-26
1:52   Personal foul on Savion Flagg  
1:35   Marlon Taylor missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:33   Offensive rebound by Darius Days  
1:18   Skylar Mays missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:16   Offensive rebound by LSU  
1:12   Lost ball turnover on Trendon Watford, stolen by Josh Nebo  
1:05   Quenton Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:03   Offensive rebound by Texas A&M  
1:02   Personal foul on Marlon Taylor  
59.0   Josh Nebo missed layup  
57.0   Offensive rebound by Josh Nebo  
58.0   Shooting foul on Darius Days  
58.0   Josh Nebo missed 1st of 2 free throws  
58.0 +1 Josh Nebo made 2nd of 2 free throws 18-26
49.0 +2 Skylar Mays made layup 18-28
25.0 +2 Emanuel Miller made layup, assist by Quenton Jackson 20-28
3.0   Javonte Smart missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1.0   Offensive rebound by Darius Days  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
TEXAM Aggies 30
LSU Tigers 36

Time Team Play Score
0.0   End of period  
19:44   Emanuel Miller missed jump shot  
19:42   Offensive rebound by Texas A&M  
19:32 +2 Quenton Jackson made jump shot 22-28
19:06   Personal foul on Quenton Jackson  
19:04   Darius Days missed jump shot  
19:02   Offensive rebound by Marlon Taylor  
18:57   Marlon Taylor missed layup  
18:55   Offensive rebound by Trendon Watford  
18:46   Darius Days missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:44   Defensive rebound by Quenton Jackson  
18:30   Quenton Jackson missed jump shot  
18:28   Defensive rebound by Trendon Watford  
18:16   Skylar Mays missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:14   Defensive rebound by Quenton Jackson  
18:01   Emanuel Miller missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:59   Defensive rebound by Javonte Smart  
17:50 +3 Skylar Mays made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Darius Days 22-31
17:19   Quenton Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:17   Defensive rebound by Skylar Mays  
16:54   Personal foul on Wendell Mitchell  
16:37 +2 Skylar Mays made layup 22-33
16:14 +2 Yavuz Gultekin made jump shot, assist by Wendell Mitchell 24-33
15:53 +3 Darius Days made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Skylar Mays 24-36
15:27 +3 Savion Flagg made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Josh Nebo 27-36
15:00 +2 Trendon Watford made floating jump shot 27-38
14:36   Wendell Mitchell missed jump shot  
14:34   Offensive rebound by Josh Nebo  
14:17 +2 Josh Nebo made layup 29-38
14:17   Shooting foul on Yavuz Gultekin  
14:17   Commercial timeout called  
14:17 +1 Skylar Mays made 1st of 2 free throws 29-39
14:17 +1 Skylar Mays made 2nd of 2 free throws 29-40
14:00   Bad pass turnover on Andre Gordon, stolen by Trendon Watford  
13:39   Darius Days missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:37   Defensive rebound by Josh Nebo  
13:17 +3 Yavuz Gultekin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Andre Gordon 32-40
12:48   Shooting foul on Josh Nebo  
12:48   Javonte Smart missed 1st of 2 free throws  
12:48 +1 Javonte Smart made 2nd of 2 free throws 32-41
12:40 +2 Yavuz Gultekin made jump shot 34-41
12:40   Shooting foul on Trendon Watford  
12:40   Yavuz Gultekin missed free throw  
12:40   Defensive rebound by Emmitt Williams  
11:51 +2 Marshall Graves made floating jump shot 34-43
11:26 +2 Wendell Mitchell made layup 36-43
11:11   Shooting foul on Savion Flagg  
11:11   Commercial timeout called  
11:11 +1 Skylar Mays made 1st of 2 free throws 36-44
11:11 +1 Skylar Mays made 2nd of 2 free throws 36-45
10:52   Andre Gordon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:50   Defensive rebound by Marlon Taylor  
10:23 +2 Skylar Mays made jump shot 36-47
10:06   Yavuz Gultekin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:04   Defensive rebound by Skylar Mays  
9:58   Lost ball turnover on Skylar Mays, stolen by Wendell Mitchell  
9:47   Wendell Mitchell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:45   Defensive rebound by Skylar Mays  
9:22   Skylar Mays missed layup  
9:20   Defensive rebound by Savion Flagg  
9:13   Personal foul on Emmitt Williams  
9:06 +2 Savion Flagg made jump shot 38-47
8:42 +2 Trendon Watford made floating jump shot 38-49
8:23 +2 Josh Nebo made dunk, assist by Andre Gordon 40-49
8:22   30-second timeout called  
8:22   Commercial timeout called  
7:58   Javonte Smart missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:56   Offensive rebound by Emmitt Williams  
7:52   Shot clock violation turnover on LSU  
7:52   Commercial timeout called  
7:34 +2 Josh Nebo made dunk 42-49
7:07 +3 Marlon Taylor made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Javonte Smart 42-52
7:08   Shooting foul on Emanuel Miller  
7:08   Marlon Taylor missed free throw  
7:08   Defensive rebound by Josh Nebo  
6:44   Shooting foul on Trendon Watford  
6:43   Josh Nebo missed 1st of 2 free throws  
6:43   Josh Nebo missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
6:43   Offensive rebound by Yavuz Gultekin  
6:39 +3 Savion Flagg made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Wendell Mitchell 45-52
6:17 +3 Skylar Mays made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Javonte Smart 45-55
5:55 +3 Savion Flagg made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Wendell Mitchell 48-55
5:48   30-second timeout called  
5:34   Trendon Watford missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:32   Defensive rebound by Yavuz Gultekin  
5:09   Shooting foul on Darius Days  
5:09   Savion Flagg missed 1st of 2 free throws  
5:09   Savion Flagg missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
5:09   Defensive rebound by Trendon Watford  
4:53   Javonte Smart missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:51   Defensive rebound by Jay Jay Chandler  
4:15   Shot clock violation turnover on Texas A&M  
3:56 +3 Skylar Mays made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Darius Days 48-58
3:30   Bad pass turnover on Yavuz Gultekin, stolen by Emmitt Williams  
3:26 +2 Emmitt Williams made dunk 48-60
3:24   30-second timeout called  
3:24   Commercial timeout called  
3:03   Bad pass turnover on Savion Flagg  
2:39   Marlon Taylor missed layup  
2:37   Defensive rebound by Wendell Mitchell  
2:32   Yavuz Gultekin missed layup  
2:30   Defensive rebound by Darius Days  
2:10   Darius Days missed layup  
2:08   Defensive rebound by Wendell Mitchell  
2:00   Personal foul on Marlon Taylor  
1:54   Wendell Mitchell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:52   Defensive rebound by Skylar Mays  
1:37   Personal foul on Andre Gordon  
1:37 +1 Skylar Mays made 1st of 2 free throws 48-61
1:37 +1 Skylar Mays made 2nd of 2 free throws 48-62
1:31   Full timeout called  
1:21 +2 Josh Nebo made dunk, assist by Jay Jay Chandler 50-62
46.0 +2 Javonte Smart made layup 50-64
41.0   Yavuz Gultekin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
39.0   Defensive rebound by Javonte Smart  
10.0   Javonte Smart missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8.0   Defensive rebound by Yavuz Gultekin  
2.0   Josh Nebo missed dunk  
0.0   Defensive rebound by Trendon Watford  
Key Players
S. Flagg
S. Mays
34.4 Min. Per Game 34.4
16.4 Pts. Per Game 16.4
3.3 Ast. Per Game 3.3
5.0 Reb. Per Game 5.0
40.7 Field Goal % 49.7
35.0 Three Point % 37.2
55.7 Free Throw % 86.0
  Defensive rebound by Trendon Watford 0.0
  Josh Nebo missed dunk 2.0
  Defensive rebound by Yavuz Gultekin 8.0
  Javonte Smart missed 3-pt. jump shot 10.0
  Defensive rebound by Javonte Smart 39.0
  Yavuz Gultekin missed 3-pt. jump shot 41.0
+ 2 Javonte Smart made layup 46.0
+ 2 Josh Nebo made dunk, assist by Jay Jay Chandler 1:21
  Full timeout called 1:31
+ 1 Skylar Mays made 2nd of 2 free throws 1:37
+ 1 Skylar Mays made 1st of 2 free throws 1:37
Team Stats
Points 50 64
Field Goals 20-49 (40.8%) 23-57 (40.4%)
3-Pointers 9-23 (39.1%) 10-31 (32.3%)
Free Throws 1-9 (11.1%) 8-12 (66.7%)
Total Rebounds 33 35
Offensive 6 10
Defensive 22 22
Team 5 3
Assists 12 11
Steals 2 7
Blocks 1 1
Turnovers 11 3
Fouls 11 9
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
1
S. Flagg G
17 PTS, 4 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
4
S. Mays G
24 PTS, 8 REB, 3 AST
12T
away team logo Texas A&M 14-14 203050
home team logo LSU 20-9 283664
Pete Maravich Assembly Center Baton Rouge, LA
Pete Maravich Assembly Center Baton Rouge, LA
Team Stats
away team logo Texas A&M 14-14 62.6 PPG 36.7 RPG 10.9 APG
home team logo LSU 20-9 80.3 PPG 42.8 RPG 12.8 APG
Key Players
1
S. Flagg G 10.3 PPG 5.3 RPG 2.6 APG 40.1 FG%
4
S. Mays G 15.9 PPG 4.9 RPG 3.3 APG 48.7 FG%
Top Scorers
1
S. Flagg G 17 PTS 4 REB 1 AST
4
S. Mays G 24 PTS 8 REB 3 AST
40.8 FG% 40.4
39.1 3PT FG% 32.3
11.1 FT% 66.7