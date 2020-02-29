UNC
North Carolina's long-range barrage sinks Syracuse, 92-79

  • AP
  • Feb 29, 2020

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) Freshman guard Cole Anthony hit a season-high seven 3-pointers and scored 25 points, Garrison Brooks added 26 points and a career-high 14 rebounds, and North Carolina beat Syracuse 92-79 on Saturday.

The victory for the Tar Heels (12-17, 5-13 Atlantic Coast Conference) snapped a modest two-game winning streak by the Orange (16-13, 9-9) and put a serious damper on their postseason chances.

The Tar Heels, who ended a seven-game losing streak on Tuesday night with an 85-79 victory over North Carolina State after an awful start, broke open a tight game by hitting six 3-pointers in the first six minutes of the second half.

Anthony hit three of them, Brandon Robinson had two and reserve Christian Keeling's at 14:00 boosted the lead to 64-48. North Carolina, which entered the game shooting 28% from 3, finished 11 of 26 from long range and outscored the Orange 22-10 on second-chance points.

Keeling continued his recent strong play with 18 points for UNC, which hit 9 of 14 from the arc in the second half after going 2 of 12 in the first.

Bourama Sidibe had 17 points and 15 rebounds for his fourth double-double of the season, and Buddy Boeheim had 22 points to lead Syracuse. Elijah Hughes, the ACC's leading scorer, finished with 19 points on 5-of-16 shooting and freshman point guard Joe Girard had nine points on 3-of-12 shooting for the Orange.

In his previous five games, Buddy Boeheim had shot 6 of 28 from deep, and had been held scoreless twice in 47 minutes of play in two of the previous four games. Boeheim, who was dealing with an ankle sprain suffered in a win at Pitt on Wednesday night, was 9 of 17 from the field.

It was the men's final game in the Carrier Dome, which will close for renovations after Sunday's women's basketball game.

BIG RUNS

North Carolina scored 16 straight points after Sidibe's slam tied the game at 17-all midway through the first half. Brooks started the spurt by converting a lob, Keeling and Anthony each scored six, and Keeling's jumper gave the Tar Heels a 33-17 lead with 5:17 left.

Held scoreless for just over six minutes, Syracuse responded with an 11-0 run. Buddy Boeheim scored seven points and a pair of free throws by Hughes narrowed the deficit to 33-28 with 2:37 left as the Tar Heels went to the break with a 40-35 lead.

WALLACE HONORED

The No. 44 jersey of former Syracuse star John Wallace was retired during a halftime ceremony. He joins 14 other players to be so honored. Wallace, who led the Orange in scoring (22.2) and rebounding (8.4) as a senior in 1995-96, led the team to the national championship game against Kentucky, but the Wildcats prevailed 76-67. He finished his career with 2,119 points, third all-time at the school.

''Today's not just about me,'' Wallace said. ''It's about the people who helped me get here.''

SPECIAL GUESTS

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, teammate Julian Edelman and comedian Jimmy Fallon were seated courtside next to the Syracuse bench. Brady, who played college ball at Michigan, helped the Wolverines beat the Orange 18-13 in the Carrier Dome in 1999, a year after Donovan McNabb and the Orange won by 10 in the Big House. Fallon received a huge ovation and bowed to the crowd in appreciation before tipoff.

BIG PICTURE

North Carolina: The Tar Heels aren't going to the NCAA Tournament if they don't win the conference tournament. In his 17 seasons as head coach, Roy Williams' longest losing streak before this year's seven-game skid was four games in 2009-10.

Syracuse: The Orange entered the game tied for fifth in the ACC with Notre Dame and have two regular-season games left, both on the road, but the loss to the Tar Heels was critical to any postseason chances. The Orange had been pointed in the right direction after a five-game winning streak, but they followed that January surge with six losses in seven games, three by five points or fewer and the lone win by two points before winning the previous two.

UP NEXT

North Carolina: The Tar Heels host Wake Forest on Tuesday night and finish the regular season next Saturday at No. 7 Duke.

Syracuse: The Orange close the regular season with road games against Boston College on Tuesday night and Miami next Saturday.

1st Half
UNC Tar Heels 40
CUSE Orange 35

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Syracuse  
19:38   Lost ball turnover on Elijah Hughes, stolen by Leaky Black  
19:31 +2 Leaky Black made dunk 2-0
19:06 +2 Bourama Sidibe made layup, assist by Joseph Girard III 2-2
19:06   Shooting foul on Brandon Robinson  
19:06 +1 Bourama Sidibe made free throw 2-3
18:44   Garrison Brooks missed layup  
18:42   Defensive rebound by Bourama Sidibe  
18:36   Elijah Hughes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:34   Defensive rebound by Armando Bacot  
18:28   Offensive foul on Garrison Brooks  
18:28   Turnover on Garrison Brooks  
18:12 +2 Joseph Girard III made jump shot 2-5
18:02   Brandon Robinson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:00   Offensive rebound by Leaky Black  
17:57 +2 Leaky Black made layup 4-5
17:37   Buddy Boeheim missed jump shot  
17:35   Defensive rebound by Garrison Brooks  
17:23   Armando Bacot missed layup, blocked by Marek Dolezaj  
17:21   Defensive rebound by Joseph Girard III  
17:13   Joseph Girard III missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:11   Defensive rebound by North Carolina  
16:57   Brandon Robinson missed jump shot  
16:55   Offensive rebound by Armando Bacot  
16:55 +2 Armando Bacot made tip-in 6-5
16:32 +3 Joseph Girard III made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marek Dolezaj 6-8
16:11   Cole Anthony missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:09   Defensive rebound by Marek Dolezaj  
15:54   Marek Dolezaj missed jump shot, blocked by Garrison Brooks  
15:52   Defensive rebound by Garrison Brooks  
15:47 +2 Cole Anthony made layup 8-8
15:19   Joseph Girard III missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:17   Defensive rebound by Armando Bacot  
15:05   Personal foul on Marek Dolezaj  
15:05   Commercial timeout called  
15:05   Armando Bacot missed 1st of 2 free throws  
15:05 +1 Armando Bacot made 2nd of 2 free throws 9-8
14:40 +2 Buddy Boeheim made jump shot 9-10
14:32   Shooting foul on Marek Dolezaj  
14:32 +1 Garrison Brooks made 1st of 2 free throws 10-10
14:32 +1 Garrison Brooks made 2nd of 2 free throws 11-10
14:09   Joseph Girard III missed jump shot  
14:07   Defensive rebound by Armando Bacot  
13:50   Leaky Black missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:48   Offensive rebound by Brandon Robinson  
13:43 +2 Garrison Brooks made layup, assist by Cole Anthony 13-10
13:22 +2 Buddy Boeheim made jump shot 13-12
13:01   Garrison Brooks missed jump shot  
12:59   Offensive rebound by Garrison Brooks  
12:52   Leaky Black missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:50   Defensive rebound by Bourama Sidibe  
12:42   Personal foul on Brandon Robinson  
12:29 +3 Elijah Hughes made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Buddy Boeheim 13-15
12:10   Bad pass turnover on Leaky Black, stolen by Buddy Boeheim  
12:04   Lost ball turnover on Joseph Girard III  
11:51 +2 Garrison Brooks made dunk, assist by Cole Anthony 15-15
11:39   Elijah Hughes missed jump shot  
11:37   Defensive rebound by Garrison Brooks  
11:17 +2 Christian Keeling made jump shot, assist by Garrison Brooks 17-15
11:13   Commercial timeout called  
11:09 +2 Bourama Sidibe made dunk, assist by Quincy Guerrier 17-17
10:51 +2 Garrison Brooks made jump shot, assist by Cole Anthony 19-17
10:38   Offensive foul on Elijah Hughes  
10:38   Turnover on Elijah Hughes  
10:18   Offensive foul on Cole Anthony  
10:18   Turnover on Cole Anthony  
10:02   Bad pass turnover on Buddy Boeheim  
9:46 +2 Christian Keeling made jump shot, assist by Cole Anthony 21-17
9:20   Offensive foul on Joseph Girard III  
9:20   Turnover on Joseph Girard III  
9:02 +3 Cole Anthony made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Garrison Brooks 24-17
9:01   30-second timeout called  
8:46   Elijah Hughes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:44   Defensive rebound by Garrison Brooks  
8:33   Christian Keeling missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:31   Offensive rebound by Garrison Brooks  
8:20 +2 Christian Keeling made jump shot, assist by Cole Anthony 26-17
8:07   Brycen Goodine missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:05   Defensive rebound by Garrison Brooks  
7:56 +2 Justin Pierce made jump shot, assist by Garrison Brooks 28-17
7:39   Joseph Girard III missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:37   Defensive rebound by Brandon Robinson  
7:22   Bad pass turnover on Garrison Brooks, stolen by Marek Dolezaj  
7:16   Offensive foul on Marek Dolezaj  
7:16   Turnover on Marek Dolezaj  
7:16   Commercial timeout called  
7:08 +3 Cole Anthony made 3-pt. jump shot 31-17
6:43   Quincy Guerrier missed jump shot  
6:41   Offensive rebound by Bourama Sidibe  
6:35   Elijah Hughes missed jump shot, blocked by Garrison Brooks  
6:33   Offensive rebound by Bourama Sidibe  
6:04   Bourama Sidibe missed jump shot  
6:04   Defensive rebound by Garrison Brooks  
6:04   Christian Keeling missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:02   Defensive rebound by Quincy Guerrier  
5:56   Lost ball turnover on Elijah Hughes, stolen by Brandon Robinson  
5:35   Justin Pierce missed layup, blocked by Bourama Sidibe  
5:33   Defensive rebound by Bourama Sidibe  
5:26   Brycen Goodine missed layup, blocked by Cole Anthony  
5:24   Defensive rebound by Garrison Brooks  
5:19 +2 Christian Keeling made jump shot, assist by Cole Anthony 33-17
4:36   Justin Pierce missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:03 +2 Buddy Boeheim made jump shot 33-19
4:36   Justin Pierce missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:34   Defensive rebound by Bourama Sidibe  
4:28 +2 Buddy Boeheim made jump shot, assist by Joseph Girard III 33-21
4:11   Brandon Robinson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:09   Defensive rebound by Bourama Sidibe  
4:04   Elijah Hughes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:02   Offensive rebound by Bourama Sidibe  
3:58   Shooting foul on Justin Pierce  
3:58   Commercial timeout called  
3:58 +1 Bourama Sidibe made 1st of 2 free throws 33-22
3:58 +1 Bourama Sidibe made 2nd of 2 free throws 33-23
3:50   Personal foul on Buddy Boeheim  
3:40   Garrison Brooks missed layup  
3:38   Defensive rebound by Elijah Hughes  
3:24 +3 Buddy Boeheim made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Elijah Hughes 33-26
3:06   Cole Anthony missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:04   Defensive rebound by Bourama Sidibe  
2:53   Buddy Boeheim missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:51   Defensive rebound by Justin Pierce  
2:43   Bad pass turnover on Garrison Brooks, stolen by Elijah Hughes  
2:37   Shooting foul on Justin Pierce  
2:37 +1 Elijah Hughes made 1st of 2 free throws 33-27
2:37 +1 Elijah Hughes made 2nd of 2 free throws 33-28
2:21   Garrison Brooks missed jump shot, blocked by Bourama Sidibe  
2:19   Defensive rebound by Bourama Sidibe  
2:13   Lost ball turnover on Joseph Girard III, stolen by Cole Anthony  
2:07   Cole Anthony missed layup  
2:05   Offensive rebound by Garrison Brooks  
2:05 +2 Garrison Brooks made layup 35-28
2:05   Shooting foul on Bourama Sidibe  
2:05 +1 Garrison Brooks made free throw 36-28
1:53   Personal foul on Christian Keeling  
1:53 +1 Buddy Boeheim made 1st of 2 free throws 36-29
1:53 +1 Buddy Boeheim made 2nd of 2 free throws 36-30
1:39   Offensive foul on Cole Anthony  
1:39   Turnover on Cole Anthony  
1:34 +2 Buddy Boeheim made fade-away jump shot 36-32
1:13   Justin Pierce missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:11   Offensive rebound by Andrew Platek  
1:10   Shooting foul on Bourama Sidibe  
1:10 +1 Andrew Platek made 1st of 2 free throws 37-32
1:10 +1 Andrew Platek made 2nd of 2 free throws 38-32
56.0   Buddy Boeheim missed fade-away jump shot  
54.0   Offensive rebound by Bourama Sidibe  
52.0 +2 Bourama Sidibe made tip-in 38-34
28.0 +2 Justin Pierce made jump shot, assist by Garrison Brooks 40-34
1.0   Shooting foul on Garrison Brooks  
1.0 +1 Bourama Sidibe made 1st of 2 free throws 40-35
1.0   Bourama Sidibe missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
1.0   Defensive rebound by Garrison Brooks  

2nd Half
UNC Tar Heels 52
CUSE Orange 44

Time Team Play Score
19:34   Justin Pierce missed jump shot, blocked by Bourama Sidibe  
19:32   Offensive rebound by Justin Pierce  
19:25 +2 Garrison Brooks made layup, assist by Justin Pierce 42-35
19:16 +2 Marek Dolezaj made layup 42-37
18:54 +3 Cole Anthony made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Leaky Black 45-37
18:37   Elijah Hughes missed jump shot, blocked by Leaky Black  
18:36   Offensive rebound by Syracuse  
18:27   Elijah Hughes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:25   Defensive rebound by North Carolina  
18:07 +3 Brandon Robinson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Christian Keeling 48-37
17:50   Joseph Girard III missed jump shot  
17:48   Defensive rebound by Brandon Robinson  
17:40   Leaky Black missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:38   Offensive rebound by Brandon Robinson  
17:31   Brandon Robinson missed tip-in  
17:29   Defensive rebound by Bourama Sidibe  
17:29 +2 Elijah Hughes made layup 48-39
17:29   Shooting foul on Brandon Robinson  
17:29 +1 Elijah Hughes made free throw 48-40
17:06   Leaky Black missed layup  
17:04   Offensive rebound by Leaky Black  
17:01 +2 Leaky Black made layup 50-40
16:48 +2 Marek Dolezaj made floating jump shot 50-42
16:45   Personal foul on Marek Dolezaj  
16:33   Personal foul on Bourama Sidibe  
16:25 +3 Brandon Robinson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Leaky Black 53-42
16:10 +2 Buddy Boeheim made floating jump shot, assist by Joseph Girard III 53-44
15:45 +2 Garrison Brooks made layup, assist by Brandon Robinson 55-44
15:32 +2 Bourama Sidibe made dunk, assist by Buddy Boeheim 55-46
15:19 +3 Cole Anthony made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Brandon Robinson 58-46
15:03 +2 Elijah Hughes made layup, assist by Marek Dolezaj 58-48
14:50 +3 Cole Anthony made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Brandon Robinson 61-48
14:19   Joseph Girard III missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:17   Offensive rebound by Marek Dolezaj  
14:11   Joseph Girard III missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:09   Defensive rebound by Garrison Brooks  
14:02 +3 Christian Keeling made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Cole Anthony 64-48
13:58   Commercial timeout called  
13:31   Buddy Boeheim missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:29   Defensive rebound by Christian Keeling  
13:22   Christian Keeling missed layup, blocked by Bourama Sidibe  
13:20   Defensive rebound by Buddy Boeheim  
13:10   Elijah Hughes missed jump shot  
13:08   Offensive rebound by Elijah Hughes  
13:08   Shooting foul on Garrison Brooks  
13:08 +1 Elijah Hughes made 1st of 2 free throws 64-49
13:08   Commercial timeout called  
13:08 +1 Elijah Hughes made 1st of 2 free throws 64-49
13:08 +1 Elijah Hughes made 2nd of 2 free throws 64-50
13:00   Leaky Black missed layup  
12:58   Defensive rebound by Marek Dolezaj  
12:36   Personal foul on Leaky Black  
12:31   Lost ball turnover on Marek Dolezaj, stolen by Cole Anthony  
12:27   Offensive foul on Leaky Black  
12:27   Turnover on Leaky Black  
12:12   Buddy Boeheim missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:10   Defensive rebound by Cole Anthony  
12:02 +2 Christian Keeling made jump shot, assist by Leaky Black 66-50
11:32 +3 Joseph Girard III made 3-pt. jump shot 66-53
11:12 +2 Garrison Brooks made layup, assist by Justin Pierce 68-53
10:45   Joseph Girard III missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:43   Defensive rebound by Garrison Brooks  
10:32   Justin Pierce missed jump shot, blocked by Bourama Sidibe  
10:30   Defensive rebound by Bourama Sidibe  
10:22 +2 Bourama Sidibe made layup 68-55
10:22   Shooting foul on Justin Pierce  
10:22   Commercial timeout called  
10:22 +1 Bourama Sidibe made free throw 68-56
10:16   Christian Keeling missed jump shot  
10:14   Defensive rebound by Elijah Hughes  
10:14   Personal foul on Christian Keeling  
9:58   Elijah Hughes missed layup  
9:56   Defensive rebound by Justin Pierce  
9:29 +3 Cole Anthony made 3-pt. jump shot 71-56
9:00 +2 Quincy Guerrier made hook shot 71-58
8:38   Brandon Robinson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:36   Offensive rebound by Christian Keeling  
8:31 +3 Cole Anthony made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Christian Keeling 74-58
8:23   Buddy Boeheim missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:21   Offensive rebound by Syracuse  
8:21   Personal foul on Justin Pierce  
8:21 +1 Bourama Sidibe made 1st of 2 free throws 74-59
8:21 +1 Bourama Sidibe made 2nd of 2 free throws 74-60
7:59   Shooting foul on Quincy Guerrier  
7:59   Commercial timeout called  
7:59 +1 Christian Keeling made 1st of 2 free throws 75-60
7:59 +1 Christian Keeling made 2nd of 2 free throws 76-60
7:47 +2 Marek Dolezaj made turnaround jump shot 76-62
7:16   Brandon Robinson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:14   Offensive rebound by Christian Keeling  
7:04 +2 Leaky Black made jump shot, assist by Brandon Robinson 78-62
6:43 +2 Quincy Guerrier made layup, assist by Marek Dolezaj 78-64
6:27 +2 Garrison Brooks made layup, assist by Leaky Black 80-64
6:05 +3 Buddy Boeheim made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Quincy Guerrier 80-67
5:43 +3 Christian Keeling made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Leaky Black 83-67
5:20 +2 Quincy Guerrier made layup, assist by Elijah Hughes 83-69
4:53   Cole Anthony missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:51   Defensive rebound by Syracuse  
4:35 +2 Buddy Boeheim made jump shot, assist by Brycen Goodine 83-71
4:27   Personal foul on Elijah Hughes  
4:24   Personal foul on Buddy Boeheim  
