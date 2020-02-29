|
20:00
|
|
|
Jumpball received by San Jose State
|
|
19:52
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Omari Moore, stolen by Vitaliy Shibel
|
|
19:42
|
|
+2
|
Amauri Hardy made driving layup
|
2-0
|
19:20
|
|
|
Brae Ivey missed jump shot
|
|
19:18
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Elijah Mitrou-Long
|
|
19:10
|
|
+2
|
Elijah Mitrou-Long made driving layup
|
4-0
|
18:53
|
|
|
Richard Washington missed jump shot
|
|
18:51
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by San Jose State
|
|
18:36
|
|
+2
|
Omari Moore made driving layup
|
4-2
|
18:15
|
|
|
Bryce Hamilton missed jump shot
|
|
18:13
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Seneca Knight
|
|
18:13
|
|
+2
|
Christian Anigwe made layup, assist by Seneca Knight
|
4-4
|
18:13
|
|
|
Amauri Hardy missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
18:11
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by San Jose State
|
|
17:20
|
|
+3
|
Richard Washington made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Brae Ivey
|
4-7
|
17:00
|
|
+2
|
Bryce Hamilton made layup, assist by Amauri Hardy
|
6-7
|
16:44
|
|
|
Richard Washington missed jump shot
|
|
16:42
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Marvin Coleman
|
|
16:34
|
|
|
Bryce Hamilton missed jump shot
|
|
16:32
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by San Jose State
|
|
16:32
|
|
|
Personal foul on Bryce Hamilton
|
|
16:19
|
|
|
Brae Ivey missed jump shot
|
|
16:17
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Elijah Mitrou-Long
|
|
16:04
|
|
+2
|
Cheikh Mbacke Diong made alley-oop shot, assist by Amauri Hardy
|
8-7
|
15:39
|
|
|
Personal foul on Marvin Coleman
|
|
15:40
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
15:31
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Seneca Knight, stolen by Elijah Mitrou-Long
|
|
15:24
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Amauri Hardy, stolen by Omari Moore
|
|
15:15
|
|
|
Richard Washington missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
15:13
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Cheikh Mbacke Diong
|
|
15:00
|
|
|
Personal foul on Christian Anigwe
|
|
14:57
|
|
|
Out of bounds turnover on Jonah Antonio
|
|
14:50
|
|
|
Seneca Knight missed layup, blocked by Cheikh Mbacke Diong
|
|
14:48
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Cheikh Mbacke Diong
|
|
14:44
|
|
+3
|
Jonah Antonio made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marvin Coleman
|
11-7
|
14:27
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Omari Moore, stolen by Cheikh Mbacke Diong
|
|
14:27
|
|
|
Jonah Antonio missed layup
|
|
14:25
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Jonah Antonio
|
|
14:25
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Cheikh Mbacke Diong
|
|
14:25
|
|
|
Turnover on Cheikh Mbacke Diong
|
|
14:05
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Marvin Coleman
|
|
14:05
|
|
|
Eduardo Lane missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
14:05
|
|
+1
|
Eduardo Lane made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
11-8
|
13:52
|
|
+3
|
Amauri Hardy made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Bryce Hamilton
|
14-8
|
13:26
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Zach Chappell, stolen by Cheikh Mbacke Diong
|
|
13:10
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Eduardo Lane
|
|
13:10
|
|
+1
|
Bryce Hamilton made 1st of 2 free throws
|
15-8
|
13:10
|
|
+1
|
Bryce Hamilton made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
16-8
|
12:53
|
|
|
Personal foul on Nick Blair
|
|
12:33
|
|
|
Zach Chappell missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
12:31
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by San Jose State
|
|
12:31
|
|
|
30-second timeout called
|
|
12:29
|
|
+2
|
Eduardo Lane made layup, assist by Richard Washington
|
16-10
|
12:13
|
|
+2
|
Bryce Hamilton made floating jump shot, assist by Elijah Mitrou-Long
|
18-10
|
11:56
|
|
|
Trey Smith missed jump shot
|
|
11:54
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Nick Blair
|
|
11:46
|
|
+2
|
Cheikh Mbacke Diong made alley-oop shot, assist by Elijah Mitrou-Long
|
20-10
|
11:24
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Richard Washington
|
|
11:25
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
11:14
|
|
+2
|
Elijah Mitrou-Long made driving layup
|
22-10
|
10:53
|
|
+3
|
Trey Smith made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Zach Chappell
|
22-13
|
10:44
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Trey Smith
|
|
10:41
|
|
+1
|
Cheikh Mbacke Diong made 1st of 2 free throws
|
23-13
|
10:41
|
|
+1
|
Cheikh Mbacke Diong made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
24-13
|
10:28
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Amauri Hardy
|
|
10:28
|
|
+1
|
Seneca Knight made 1st of 2 free throws
|
24-14
|
10:28
|
|
+1
|
Seneca Knight made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
24-15
|
10:03
|
|
|
Elijah Mitrou-Long missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
10:01
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by UNLV
|
|
10:02
|
|
|
Personal foul on Eduardo Lane
|
|
10:00
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Amauri Hardy
|
|
9:43
|
|
+2
|
Brae Ivey made layup
|
24-17
|
9:25
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Amauri Hardy
|
|
9:15
|
|
|
Ralph Agee missed hook shot
|
|
9:13
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jay Green
|
|
8:58
|
|
|
Bryce Hamilton missed layup
|
|
8:56
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Seneca Knight
|
|
8:56
|
|
|
Personal foul on Jay Green
|
|
8:53
|
|
+1
|
Seneca Knight made 1st of 2 free throws
|
24-18
|
8:53
|
|
+1
|
Seneca Knight made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
24-19
|
8:37
|
|
+3
|
Bryce Hamilton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Amauri Hardy
|
27-19
|
8:16
|
|
|
Trey Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
8:14
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Bryce Hamilton
|
|
8:04
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Zach Chappell
|
|
8:04
|
|
|
Elijah Mitrou-Long missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
8:04
|
|
+1
|
Elijah Mitrou-Long made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
28-19
|
7:49
|
|
|
Trey Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
7:47
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Elijah Mitrou-Long
|
|
7:41
|
|
+2
|
Elijah Mitrou-Long made driving layup
|
30-19
|
7:26
|
|
|
Brae Ivey missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
7:24
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Bryce Hamilton
|
|
7:14
|
|
|
Amauri Hardy missed jump shot
|
|
7:12
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Vitaliy Shibel
|
|
7:06
|
|
+3
|
Elijah Mitrou-Long made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Vitaliy Shibel
|
33-19
|
6:53
|
|
+2
|
Trey Smith made jump shot
|
33-21
|
6:30
|
|
+3
|
Trey Smith made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Omari Moore
|
33-24
|
|
6:05
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Jay Green, stolen by Omari Moore
|
|
5:58
|
|
+2
|
Omari Moore made dunk
|
33-26
|
5:44
|
|
|
Amauri Hardy missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
5:42
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by San Jose State
|
|
5:21
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Jonah Antonio, stolen by Seneca Knight
|
|
5:16
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Jonah Antonio
|
|
5:16
|
|
|
Seneca Knight missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
5:16
|
|
+1
|
Seneca Knight made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
33-27
|
5:16
|
|
+1
|
Seneca Knight made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
33-27
|
5:03
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Elijah Mitrou-Long, stolen by Trey Smith
|
|
4:58
|
|
|
Personal foul on Vitaliy Shibel
|
|
4:58
|
|
+1
|
Seneca Knight made 1st of 2 free throws
|
33-28
|
4:58
|
|
+1
|
Seneca Knight made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
33-29
|
4:41
|
|
|
Personal foul on Omari Moore
|
|
4:31
|
|
+2
|
Marvin Coleman made driving layup, assist by Amauri Hardy
|
35-29
|
4:15
|
|
|
Trey Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
4:13
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Cheikh Mbacke Diong
|
|
3:52
|
|
|
Amauri Hardy missed layup, blocked by Christian Anigwe
|
|
3:50
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Seneca Knight
|
|
3:44
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
3:37
|
|
+3
|
Trey Smith made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Seneca Knight
|
35-32
|
3:15
|
|
|
Personal foul on Trey Smith
|
|
3:15
|
|
+1
|
Amauri Hardy made 1st of 2 free throws
|
36-32
|
3:15
|
|
+1
|
Amauri Hardy made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
37-32
|
3:08
|
|
|
Seneca Knight missed jump shot
|
|
3:06
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Elijah Mitrou-Long
|
|
2:57
|
|
+2
|
Cheikh Mbacke Diong made hook shot, assist by Elijah Mitrou-Long
|
39-32
|
2:52
|
|
|
Personal foul on Marvin Coleman
|
|
2:52
|
|
+1
|
Omari Moore made 1st of 2 free throws
|
39-33
|
2:52
|
|
+1
|
Omari Moore made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
39-34
|
2:34
|
|
+3
|
Bryce Hamilton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Elijah Mitrou-Long
|
42-34
|
2:19
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Jay Green
|
|
2:19
|
|
+1
|
Omari Moore made 1st of 2 free throws
|
42-35
|
2:19
|
|
|
Omari Moore missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
2:19
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Cheikh Mbacke Diong
|
|
2:18
|
|
|
Personal foul on Brae Ivey
|
|
2:18
|
|
|
Cheikh Mbacke Diong missed free throw
|
|
2:18
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Cheikh Mbacke Diong
|
|
2:06
|
|
|
Bryce Hamilton missed layup
|
|
2:04
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Cheikh Mbacke Diong
|
|
2:01
|
|
+2
|
Cheikh Mbacke Diong made tip-in
|
44-35
|
1:36
|
|
|
Omari Moore missed jump shot
|
|
1:34
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Richard Washington
|
|
1:28
|
|
|
Richard Washington missed jump shot
|
|
1:26
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jay Green
|
|
1:01
|
|
|
Elijah Mitrou-Long missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
59.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Richard Washington
|
|
49.0
|
|
|
Seneca Knight missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
47.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by UNLV
|
|
47.0
|
|
|
Personal foul on Christian Anigwe
|
|
47.0
|
|
|
Cheikh Mbacke Diong missed free throw
|
|
47.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Brae Ivey
|
|
29.0
|
|
|
Richard Washington missed layup
|
|
27.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Cheikh Mbacke Diong
|
|
20.0
|
|
|
Amauri Hardy missed layup
|
|
18.0
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Amauri Hardy
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
Elijah Mitrou-Long missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by San Jose State
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
End of period
|