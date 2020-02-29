UNLV
Mitrou-Long sparks UNLV to 92-69 romp over San Jose State

  • AP
  • Feb 29, 2020

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) Elijah Mitrou-Long totaled 20 points, six rebounds and six assists and UNLV routed San Jose State 92-69 on Saturday.

Mitrou-Long hit 8 of 14 shots from the floor with three 3-pointers for the Rebels (17-14, 12-6 Mountain West Conference), who ran their winning streak to five heading into the conference tournament. Cheikh Mbacke Diong added 19 points - on 7-of-7 shooting - and 12 rebounds off the bench for his fifth double-double of the season. Bryce Hamilton added 18 points, while Amauri Hardy scored 17 with eight assists.

Seneca Knight had 20 points and eight rebounds for the Spartans (7-23, 3-15), whose losing streak stretched to nine games. Trey Smith added 11 points.

UNLV shot 56% from the floor and 50% from beyond the arc (11 of 22). The Rebels sank 13 of 21 free throws. San Jose State shot 40% overall and 31% from distance (8 of 26). The Spartans hit 19 of 28 foul shots.

The Rebels improved to 2-0 against the Spartans for the season. UNLV defeated San Jose State 98-87 on Jan. 15.

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press.

1st Half
UNLV Rebels 44
SJST Spartans 35

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by San Jose State  
19:52   Bad pass turnover on Omari Moore, stolen by Vitaliy Shibel  
19:42 +2 Amauri Hardy made driving layup 2-0
19:20   Brae Ivey missed jump shot  
19:18   Defensive rebound by Elijah Mitrou-Long  
19:10 +2 Elijah Mitrou-Long made driving layup 4-0
18:53   Richard Washington missed jump shot  
18:51   Offensive rebound by San Jose State  
18:36 +2 Omari Moore made driving layup 4-2
18:15   Bryce Hamilton missed jump shot  
18:13   Defensive rebound by Seneca Knight  
18:13 +2 Christian Anigwe made layup, assist by Seneca Knight 4-4
18:13   Amauri Hardy missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:11   Defensive rebound by San Jose State  
17:20 +3 Richard Washington made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Brae Ivey 4-7
17:00 +2 Bryce Hamilton made layup, assist by Amauri Hardy 6-7
16:44   Richard Washington missed jump shot  
16:42   Defensive rebound by Marvin Coleman  
16:34   Bryce Hamilton missed jump shot  
16:32   Defensive rebound by San Jose State  
16:32   Personal foul on Bryce Hamilton  
16:19   Brae Ivey missed jump shot  
16:17   Defensive rebound by Elijah Mitrou-Long  
16:04 +2 Cheikh Mbacke Diong made alley-oop shot, assist by Amauri Hardy 8-7
15:39   Personal foul on Marvin Coleman  
15:40   Commercial timeout called  
15:31   Lost ball turnover on Seneca Knight, stolen by Elijah Mitrou-Long  
15:24   Bad pass turnover on Amauri Hardy, stolen by Omari Moore  
15:15   Richard Washington missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:13   Defensive rebound by Cheikh Mbacke Diong  
15:00   Personal foul on Christian Anigwe  
14:57   Out of bounds turnover on Jonah Antonio  
14:50   Seneca Knight missed layup, blocked by Cheikh Mbacke Diong  
14:48   Defensive rebound by Cheikh Mbacke Diong  
14:44 +3 Jonah Antonio made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marvin Coleman 11-7
14:27   Bad pass turnover on Omari Moore, stolen by Cheikh Mbacke Diong  
14:27   Jonah Antonio missed layup  
14:25   Offensive rebound by Jonah Antonio  
14:25   Offensive foul on Cheikh Mbacke Diong  
14:25   Turnover on Cheikh Mbacke Diong  
14:05   Shooting foul on Marvin Coleman  
14:05   Eduardo Lane missed 1st of 2 free throws  
14:05 +1 Eduardo Lane made 2nd of 2 free throws 11-8
13:52 +3 Amauri Hardy made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Bryce Hamilton 14-8
13:26   Bad pass turnover on Zach Chappell, stolen by Cheikh Mbacke Diong  
13:10   Shooting foul on Eduardo Lane  
13:10 +1 Bryce Hamilton made 1st of 2 free throws 15-8
13:10 +1 Bryce Hamilton made 2nd of 2 free throws 16-8
12:53   Personal foul on Nick Blair  
12:33   Zach Chappell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:31   Offensive rebound by San Jose State  
12:31   30-second timeout called  
12:29 +2 Eduardo Lane made layup, assist by Richard Washington 16-10
12:13 +2 Bryce Hamilton made floating jump shot, assist by Elijah Mitrou-Long 18-10
11:56   Trey Smith missed jump shot  
11:54   Defensive rebound by Nick Blair  
11:46 +2 Cheikh Mbacke Diong made alley-oop shot, assist by Elijah Mitrou-Long 20-10
11:24   Bad pass turnover on Richard Washington  
11:25   Commercial timeout called  
11:14 +2 Elijah Mitrou-Long made driving layup 22-10
10:53 +3 Trey Smith made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Zach Chappell 22-13
10:44   Shooting foul on Trey Smith  
10:41 +1 Cheikh Mbacke Diong made 1st of 2 free throws 23-13
10:41 +1 Cheikh Mbacke Diong made 2nd of 2 free throws 24-13
10:28   Shooting foul on Amauri Hardy  
10:28 +1 Seneca Knight made 1st of 2 free throws 24-14
10:28 +1 Seneca Knight made 2nd of 2 free throws 24-15
10:03   Elijah Mitrou-Long missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:01   Offensive rebound by UNLV  
10:02   Personal foul on Eduardo Lane  
10:00   Traveling violation turnover on Amauri Hardy  
9:43 +2 Brae Ivey made layup 24-17
9:25   Traveling violation turnover on Amauri Hardy  
9:15   Ralph Agee missed hook shot  
9:13   Defensive rebound by Jay Green  
8:58   Bryce Hamilton missed layup  
8:56   Defensive rebound by Seneca Knight  
8:56   Personal foul on Jay Green  
8:53 +1 Seneca Knight made 1st of 2 free throws 24-18
8:53 +1 Seneca Knight made 2nd of 2 free throws 24-19
8:37 +3 Bryce Hamilton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Amauri Hardy 27-19
8:16   Trey Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:14   Defensive rebound by Bryce Hamilton  
8:04   Shooting foul on Zach Chappell  
8:04   Elijah Mitrou-Long missed 1st of 2 free throws  
8:04 +1 Elijah Mitrou-Long made 2nd of 2 free throws 28-19
7:49   Trey Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:47   Defensive rebound by Elijah Mitrou-Long  
7:41 +2 Elijah Mitrou-Long made driving layup 30-19
7:26   Brae Ivey missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:24   Defensive rebound by Bryce Hamilton  
7:14   Amauri Hardy missed jump shot  
7:12   Offensive rebound by Vitaliy Shibel  
7:06 +3 Elijah Mitrou-Long made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Vitaliy Shibel 33-19
6:53 +2 Trey Smith made jump shot 33-21
6:30 +3 Trey Smith made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Omari Moore 33-24
6:05   Bad pass turnover on Jay Green, stolen by Omari Moore  
5:58 +2 Omari Moore made dunk 33-26
5:44   Amauri Hardy missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:42   Defensive rebound by San Jose State  
5:21   Bad pass turnover on Jonah Antonio, stolen by Seneca Knight  
5:16   Shooting foul on Jonah Antonio  
5:16   Seneca Knight missed 1st of 2 free throws  
5:16 +1 Seneca Knight made 2nd of 2 free throws 33-27
5:03   Lost ball turnover on Elijah Mitrou-Long, stolen by Trey Smith  
4:58   Personal foul on Vitaliy Shibel  
4:58 +1 Seneca Knight made 1st of 2 free throws 33-28
4:58 +1 Seneca Knight made 2nd of 2 free throws 33-29
4:41   Personal foul on Omari Moore  
4:31 +2 Marvin Coleman made driving layup, assist by Amauri Hardy 35-29
4:15   Trey Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:13   Defensive rebound by Cheikh Mbacke Diong  
3:52   Amauri Hardy missed layup, blocked by Christian Anigwe  
3:50   Defensive rebound by Seneca Knight  
3:44   Commercial timeout called  
3:37 +3 Trey Smith made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Seneca Knight 35-32
3:15   Personal foul on Trey Smith  
3:15 +1 Amauri Hardy made 1st of 2 free throws 36-32
3:15 +1 Amauri Hardy made 2nd of 2 free throws 37-32
3:08   Seneca Knight missed jump shot  
3:06   Defensive rebound by Elijah Mitrou-Long  
2:57 +2 Cheikh Mbacke Diong made hook shot, assist by Elijah Mitrou-Long 39-32
2:52   Personal foul on Marvin Coleman  
2:52 +1 Omari Moore made 1st of 2 free throws 39-33
2:52 +1 Omari Moore made 2nd of 2 free throws 39-34
2:34 +3 Bryce Hamilton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Elijah Mitrou-Long 42-34
2:19   Shooting foul on Jay Green  
2:19 +1 Omari Moore made 1st of 2 free throws 42-35
2:19   Omari Moore missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
2:19   Defensive rebound by Cheikh Mbacke Diong  
2:18   Personal foul on Brae Ivey  
2:18   Cheikh Mbacke Diong missed free throw  
2:18   Offensive rebound by Cheikh Mbacke Diong  
2:06   Bryce Hamilton missed layup  
2:04   Offensive rebound by Cheikh Mbacke Diong  
2:01 +2 Cheikh Mbacke Diong made tip-in 44-35
1:36   Omari Moore missed jump shot  
1:34   Offensive rebound by Richard Washington  
1:28   Richard Washington missed jump shot  
1:26   Defensive rebound by Jay Green  
1:01   Elijah Mitrou-Long missed 3-pt. jump shot  
59.0   Defensive rebound by Richard Washington  
49.0   Seneca Knight missed 3-pt. jump shot  
47.0   Defensive rebound by UNLV  
47.0   Personal foul on Christian Anigwe  
47.0   Cheikh Mbacke Diong missed free throw  
47.0   Defensive rebound by Brae Ivey  
29.0   Richard Washington missed layup  
27.0   Defensive rebound by Cheikh Mbacke Diong  
20.0   Amauri Hardy missed layup  
18.0   Offensive rebound by Amauri Hardy  
0.0   Elijah Mitrou-Long missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0.0   Defensive rebound by San Jose State  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
UNLV Rebels 48
SJST Spartans 34

Time Team Play Score
0.0   End of period  
19:59   Elijah Mitrou-Long missed layup, blocked by Omari Moore  
19:57   Defensive rebound by Richard Washington  
19:46   Personal foul on Elijah Mitrou-Long  
19:46   Shooting foul on Vitaliy Shibel  
19:30 +1 Christian Anigwe made 1st of 2 free throws 44-36
19:24 +1 Christian Anigwe made 2nd of 2 free throws 44-37
19:17   Bryce Hamilton missed layup  
19:15   Offensive rebound by Vitaliy Shibel  
19:15 +2 Vitaliy Shibel made dunk 46-37
19:14 +3 Richard Washington made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Brae Ivey 46-40
19:05   Personal foul on Omari Moore  
18:23   Bryce Hamilton missed jump shot  
18:21   Defensive rebound by Richard Washington  
18:16   Brae Ivey missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:14   Defensive rebound by Vitaliy Shibel  
17:54 +2 Amauri Hardy made jump shot 48-40
17:36   Bad pass turnover on Brae Ivey  
17:22 +3 Elijah Mitrou-Long made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Amauri Hardy 51-40
16:57 +2 Richard Washington made jump shot, assist by Omari Moore 51-42
16:45   Shooting foul on Brae Ivey  
16:45 +1 Marvin Coleman made 1st of 2 free throws 52-42
16:45 +1 Marvin Coleman made 2nd of 2 free throws 53-42
16:35   Richard Washington missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Elijah Mitrou-Long  
16:33   Defensive rebound by Amauri Hardy  
16:12   Bryce Hamilton missed jump shot  
16:08   Offensive rebound by Cheikh Mbacke Diong  
16:10   Shooting foul on Christian Anigwe  
16:10 +1 Cheikh Mbacke Diong made 1st of 2 free throws 54-42
16:10   Cheikh Mbacke Diong missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
16:10   Defensive rebound by Brae Ivey  
15:41 +2 Brae Ivey made jump shot, assist by Seneca Knight 54-44
15:21   Commercial timeout called  
15:16 +2 Bryce Hamilton made layup, assist by Elijah Mitrou-Long 56-44
14:56   Ralph Agee missed jump shot  
14:54   Defensive rebound by Cheikh Mbacke Diong  
14:34   Bryce Hamilton missed jump shot  
14:32   Defensive rebound by Brae Ivey  
14:32   Jumpball received by San Jose State  
14:24   Offensive foul on Ralph Agee  
14:24   Turnover on Ralph Agee  
14:12   Elijah Mitrou-Long missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:10   Offensive rebound by Cheikh Mbacke Diong  
13:56 +2 Cheikh Mbacke Diong made layup, assist by Elijah Mitrou-Long 58-44
13:44   Trey Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:42   Offensive rebound by Seneca Knight  
13:42   Shooting foul on Amauri Hardy  
13:42 +1 Seneca Knight made 1st of 2 free throws 58-45
13:42 +1 Seneca Knight made 2nd of 2 free throws 58-46
12:23 +2 Bryce Hamilton made driving layup 60-46
11:55 +2 Zach Chappell made jump shot, assist by Seneca Knight 60-48
11:32   Amauri Hardy missed layup  
11:30   Defensive rebound by Zach Chappell  
11:23   Traveling violation turnover on Ralph Agee  
11:14   Elijah Mitrou-Long missed jump shot  
11:12   Offensive rebound by UNLV  
12:10   Bryce Hamilton missed layup, blocked by Seneca Knight  
12:08   Defensive rebound by Zach Chappell  
12:02   Shooting foul on Marvin Coleman  
12:02   Zach Chappell missed 1st of 2 free throws  
12:02   Zach Chappell missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
12:02   Defensive rebound by Cheikh Mbacke Diong  
11:35   Jonah Antonio missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:33   Offensive rebound by UNLV  
11:34   Personal foul on Eduardo Lane  
11:34   Commercial timeout called  
11:22 +2 Cheikh Mbacke Diong made hook shot, assist by Elijah Mitrou-Long 62-48
10:59   Personal foul on Jay Green  
10:46   Shooting foul on Jonah Antonio  
10:46   Christian Anigwe missed 1st of 2 free throws  
10:46   Christian Anigwe missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
10:46   Defensive rebound by Jay Green  
10:33   Lost ball turnover on Bryce Hamilton, stolen by Seneca Knight  
10:24 +2 Seneca Knight made turnaround jump shot 62-50
9:52 +3 Elijah Mitrou-Long made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Amauri Hardy 65-50
9:30   Personal foul on Elijah Mitrou-Long  
9:30 +1 Zach Chappell made 1st of 2 free throws 65-51
9:30   Zach Chappell missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
9:30   Defensive rebound by Vitaliy Shibel  
9:07 +2 Elijah Mitrou-Long made reverse layup 67-51
8:53 +3 Zach Chappell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Seneca Knight 67-54
8:32 +2 Amauri Hardy made driving layup 69-54
8:15   Christian Anigwe missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:13   Defensive rebound by Elijah Mitrou-Long  
8:07   Jonah Antonio missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:05   Offensive rebound by Vitaliy Shibel  
7:52 +3 Amauri Hardy made 3-pt. jump shot 72-54
7:38   Seneca Knight missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:36   Defensive rebound by Jonah Antonio  
7:28 +2 Elijah Mitrou-Long made driving layup 74-54
7:27   Commercial timeout called  
7:10 +2 Seneca Knight made jump shot 74-56
7:00 +2 Bryce Hamilton made hook shot 76-56
6:47   Seneca Knight missed layup, blocked by Amauri Hardy  
6:45