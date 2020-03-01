UTAHST
Jackson, Manigault help New Mexico beat Utah State 66-64

  • Mar 01, 2020

ALBUQUERQUE (AP) Vance Jackson scored 17 points and drew a crucial foul Saturday night to help New Mexico knock off Utah State 66-64.

Corey Manigault added 16 points and had an important late steal and layup to help seal the victory for the Lobos (18-13, 7-11 Mountain West).

Utah State had its six-game win streak snapped and the Lobos ended a five-game skid.

''It's been rough,'' New Mexico coach Paul Weir said. ''We're two free throws missed at Fresno and two free throws missed at Air Force. We're (with the) ball down one with 15 seconds left here against UNLV. Close ones that make you feel a lot worse than maybe you really are. And to break through and get one... And Utah State is playing terrific basketball right now. To get this win says a lot about our guys.''

Neemias Queta and Sam Merrill each scored 18 for Utah State (23-8, 12-6).

A 13-0 Utah State run, which included two Merrill 3-pointers, pushed the Aggies into a 52-38 lead with 11:46 to play.

But New Mexico responded with consecutive 3-pointers from Makuach Maluach, Jackson and Keith McGee to cut the lead to 52-47 just 90 seconds later.

New Mexico ''certainly answered the bell when we went up on them by 14,'' Aggies coach Craig Smith said.

But it appeared the Aggies had weathered the comeback attempt until Jackson headed for the basket on a breakaway and got clobbered by Utah State's Abel Porter. Porter was ejected on a flagrant 2 that was the heart of an 8-0 run, tying the score at 57-all with 3:35 left.

That proved to be a pivotal play as Porter was the Aggies point guard, leaving the ball handling duties to Merrill.

''Abel has been a very good player for us the last year and half or so,'' Smith said. ''When you lose your point guard and he's the guy that can stabilize the ship and we're comfortable with Merrill at the point, but he's just another handler out on the floor... Handler and decision maker and in a game like (Saturday), that makes a big, big difference.''

Still, Utah State went back up 63-59 after a 3-pointer from Diego Brito, but a Zane Martin layup, followed by a dunk and foul shot from Manigault put New Mexico up 64-63 with 44.5 seconds left. And with 23 seconds left, Manigault snagged a pass and took it down for a layup to give the Lobos just enough cushion to win.

''To end on this note for the regular season hopefully gives us, like everybody has been alluding to, some really good energy heading into the next season,'' Weir said of the conference tournament.

BIG PICTURE

Utah State: Despite the loss the Aggies earned a runner-up finish in the conference standings and bye for the first round of the Mountain West tournament.

New Mexico: The Lobos secured the seventh slot in the conference tournament, which can be important as it keeps them on the opposite side of the bracket from San Diego State

DANCING

Utah State has been one of the last four teams into the NCAA tournament as an at-large squad in projections and this outcome could change that, although Smith is optimistic it won't.

''We have some great quality wins, we scheduled difficult,'' he said. ''Everything we want is still in front of us. We have a great opportunity at the conference tournament to get back at it and see what we can do.''

UP NEXT

Utah State: The Aggies face the winner of an opening-round game between New Mexico and San Jose State.

New Mexico: The Lobos take on San Jose State in an opening-round game Wednesday. New Mexico and the Spartans split their regular-season games.

1st Half
UTAHST Aggies 32
NMEX Lobos 33

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Utah State  
19:49   Turnover on Abel Porter  
19:25 +2 Corey Manigault made jump shot, assist by Vance Jackson 0-2
18:59 +2 Neemias Queta made layup, assist by Diogo Brito 2-2
18:41 +3 Makuach Maluach made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by JaQuan Lyle 2-5
18:23   Justin Bean missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:21   Defensive rebound by Kurt Wegscheider  
18:08 +2 Corey Manigault made jump shot, assist by JaQuan Lyle 2-7
17:45   Sam Merrill missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:43   Defensive rebound by Makuach Maluach  
17:38   Personal foul on Sam Merrill  
17:24   Makuach Maluach missed jump shot  
17:22   Offensive rebound by Vance Jackson  
17:18   Lost ball turnover on Vance Jackson, stolen by Justin Bean  
17:09   Sam Merrill missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:07   Offensive rebound by Neemias Queta  
17:03   Abel Porter missed layup, blocked by Makuach Maluach  
17:01   Offensive rebound by Utah State  
16:49   Lost ball turnover on Justin Bean, stolen by Vance Jackson  
16:42   Lost ball turnover on Vance Jackson, stolen by Sam Merrill  
16:36   Diogo Brito missed layup  
16:34   Offensive rebound by Neemias Queta  
16:32 +2 Neemias Queta made dunk 4-7
16:09   Corey Manigault missed jump shot  
16:07   Defensive rebound by Justin Bean  
15:58   Diogo Brito missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:56   Offensive rebound by Utah State  
15:55   Personal foul on Corey Manigault  
15:55   Commercial timeout called  
15:51 +2 Justin Bean made jump shot, assist by Diogo Brito 6-7
15:21   JaQuan Lyle missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:19   Offensive rebound by Zane Martin  
15:14   Offensive foul on JaQuan Lyle  
15:14   Turnover on JaQuan Lyle  
14:59 +2 Sam Merrill made layup, assist by Neemias Queta 8-7
14:44 +3 Corey Manigault made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by JaQuan Lyle 8-10
14:30   Diogo Brito missed dunk  
14:28   Offensive rebound by Brock Miller  
14:24   Brock Miller missed jump shot  
14:22   Defensive rebound by Corey Manigault  
14:14   Lost ball turnover on Corey Manigault, stolen by Sam Merrill  
14:02   Turnover on Neemias Queta  
13:40 +3 JaQuan Lyle made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Makuach Maluach 8-13
13:21 +3 Brock Miller made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Justin Bean 11-13
13:00   Corey Manigault missed jump shot  
12:58   Defensive rebound by Diogo Brito  
12:56   Personal foul on Corey Manigault  
12:38 +2 Alphonso Anderson made layup, assist by Justin Bean 13-13
12:23   Lost ball turnover on JaQuan Lyle, stolen by Justin Bean  
12:19   Shooting foul on Makuach Maluach  
12:19 +1 Sam Merrill made 1st of 2 free throws 14-13
12:19 +1 Sam Merrill made 2nd of 2 free throws 15-13
12:05 +3 Vance Jackson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Vante Hendrix 15-16
11:47 +2 Justin Bean made layup, assist by Alphonso Anderson 17-16
11:36   Shooting foul on Sean Bairstow  
11:36   Commercial timeout called  
11:36   Zane Martin missed 1st of 2 free throws  
11:36   Zane Martin missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
11:36   Defensive rebound by Alphonso Anderson  
11:14   Alphonso Anderson missed layup  
11:11   Defensive rebound by New Mexico  
10:53   JaQuan Lyle missed floating jump shot  
10:51   Offensive rebound by JaQuan Lyle  
10:46 +2 JaQuan Lyle made jump shot 17-18
10:30 +2 Sean Bairstow made layup 19-18
10:15   Vance Jackson missed layup  
10:13   Defensive rebound by Justin Bean  
9:51 +2 Alphonso Anderson made jump shot 21-18
9:32   Zane Martin missed floating jump shot  
9:30   Defensive rebound by Sean Bairstow  
9:30   Personal foul on Zane Martin  
9:11   Backcourt turnover on Diogo Brito  
9:00   Corey Manigault missed layup, blocked by Neemias Queta  
8:58   Offensive rebound by Kurt Wegscheider  
8:50 +2 Zane Martin made layup 21-20
8:20   Lost ball turnover on Neemias Queta, stolen by Zane Martin  
7:57   Zane Martin missed jump shot  
7:55   Defensive rebound by Diogo Brito  
7:50 +2 Sean Bairstow made layup, assist by Diogo Brito 23-20
7:30   Vance Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:28   Defensive rebound by Abel Porter  
7:17 +2 Neemias Queta made layup, assist by Sean Bairstow 25-20
6:54   Corey Manigault missed layup, blocked by Neemias Queta  
6:52   Offensive rebound by New Mexico  
6:52   Commercial timeout called  
6:50 +2 Corey Manigault made layup, assist by JaQuan Lyle 25-22
6:18   Sam Merrill missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:16   Defensive rebound by Vance Jackson  
6:12   Jumpball received by Utah State  
6:12   Lost ball turnover on Vance Jackson, stolen by Abel Porter  
5:51   Neemias Queta missed hook shot  
5:49   Defensive rebound by Kurt Wegscheider  
5:31   Corey Manigault missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:29   Defensive rebound by Justin Bean  
5:18   Bad pass turnover on Abel Porter  
4:59   Offensive foul on Corey Manigault  
4:59   Turnover on Corey Manigault  
4:39 +2 Neemias Queta made layup, assist by Justin Bean 27-22
4:25 +3 JaQuan Lyle made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kurt Wegscheider 27-25
4:07   Neemias Queta missed layup  
4:05   Defensive rebound by Makuach Maluach  
3:55   Bad pass turnover on JaQuan Lyle  
3:55   Commercial timeout called  
3:42 +3 Sam Merrill made 3-pt. jump shot 30-25
3:21   Shooting foul on Neemias Queta  
3:21 +1 Makuach Maluach made 1st of 2 free throws 30-26
3:21   Makuach Maluach missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
3:21   Defensive rebound by Neemias Queta  
3:08   Justin Bean missed layup  
3:06   Defensive rebound by JaQuan Lyle  
2:53 +3 Makuach Maluach made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by JaQuan Lyle 30-29
2:33   Brock Miller missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:31   Defensive rebound by Zane Martin  
2:14   Zane Martin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:12   Offensive rebound by New Mexico  
2:15   Personal foul on Sam Merrill  
2:14   Makuach Maluach missed layup, blocked by Justin Bean  
2:12   Offensive rebound by New Mexico  
2:05   JaQuan Lyle missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:02   Defensive rebound by Utah State  
1:48   Lost ball turnover on Justin Bean, stolen by Vance Jackson  
1:42 +2 Zane Martin made dunk, assist by Vance Jackson 30-31
1:24   Bad pass turnover on Justin Bean, stolen by JaQuan Lyle  
1:19   Personal foul on Diogo Brito  
1:19   30-second timeout called  
1:04   Personal foul on Justin Bean  
1:01 +2 Vance Jackson made turnaround jump shot, assist by Zane Martin 30-33
30.0 +2 Alphonso Anderson made layup 32-33
3.0   JaQuan Lyle missed driving layup  
1.0   Defensive rebound by Diogo Brito  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
UTAHST Aggies 32
NMEX Lobos 33

Time Team Play Score
19:35   JaQuan Lyle missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:33   Defensive rebound by Abel Porter  
19:15   Neemias Queta missed jump shot  
19:11   Offensive rebound by Utah State  
18:55   Shooting foul on JaQuan Lyle  
18:55 +1 Diogo Brito made 1st of 2 free throws 33-33
18:55 +1 Diogo Brito made 2nd of 2 free throws 34-33
18:31   Corey Manigault missed layup  
18:29   Defensive rebound by Neemias Queta  
18:18   Diogo Brito missed jump shot  
18:16   Offensive rebound by Justin Bean  
18:14 +2 Justin Bean made dunk 36-33
17:44   JaQuan Lyle missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:42   Defensive rebound by Neemias Queta  
17:14   Sam Merrill missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:12   Offensive rebound by Neemias Queta  
17:08   Lost ball turnover on Neemias Queta, stolen by Kurt Wegscheider  
16:53 +3 Vance Jackson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by JaQuan Lyle 36-36
16:28 +3 Sam Merrill made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Diogo Brito 39-36
16:05   Lost ball turnover on Kurt Wegscheider, stolen by Abel Porter  
16:00   Justin Bean missed layup  
15:58   Offensive rebound by Justin Bean  
15:55   Sam Merrill missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by JaQuan Lyle  
15:53   Defensive rebound by Kurt Wegscheider  
15:41 +2 Zane Martin made driving layup 39-38
15:19 +3 Sam Merrill made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Abel Porter 42-38
14:47   Corey Manigault missed layup  
14:45   Defensive rebound by Diogo Brito  
14:40   Neemias Queta missed layup, blocked by Vance Jackson  
14:38   Offensive rebound by Utah State  
14:40   Commercial timeout called  
14:35   Lost ball turnover on Neemias Queta, stolen by JaQuan Lyle  
14:27   Lost ball turnover on Zane Martin, stolen by Justin Bean  
14:26   Personal foul on Zane Martin  
14:15 +2 Neemias Queta made dunk, assist by Diogo Brito 44-38
13:49   Corey Manigault missed jump shot  
13:47   Defensive rebound by Abel Porter  
13:19   Lost ball turnover on Neemias Queta, stolen by Vance Jackson  
13:13   Lost ball turnover on Corey Manigault  
12:49 +3 Brock Miller made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Diogo Brito 47-38
12:28   JaQuan Lyle missed jump shot, blocked by Diogo Brito  
12:26   Defensive rebound by Sam Merrill  
12:20   Sam Merrill missed layup  
12:18   Offensive rebound by Neemias Queta  
12:17 +2 Neemias Queta made dunk 49-38
12:17   30-second timeout called  
12:17   Commercial timeout called  
11:56   Zane Martin missed jump shot, blocked by Sam Merrill  
11:54   Defensive rebound by Diogo Brito  
11:45 +3 Sam Merrill made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Abel Porter 52-38
11:26 +3 Makuach Maluach made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by JaQuan Lyle 52-41
10:59   Lost ball turnover on Diogo Brito, stolen by Makuach Maluach  
10:53 +3 Vance Jackson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Makuach Maluach 52-44
10:26   Abel Porter missed jump shot  
10:24   Defensive rebound by Vance Jackson  
10:12 +3 Keith McGee made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by JaQuan Lyle 52-47
10:02   30-second timeout called  
10:02   Commercial timeout called  
9:47   Shooting foul on Vance Jackson  
9:47 +1 Neemias Queta made 1st of 2 free throws 53-47
9:47   Neemias Queta missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
9:47   Defensive rebound by JaQuan Lyle  
9:30 +2 Keith McGee made layup, assist by Zane Martin 53-49
9:04 +2 Neemias Queta made jump shot, assist by Sam Merrill 55-49
8:45   Vance Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:43   Defensive rebound by Neemias Queta  
8:21   Offensive foul on Neemias Queta  
8:21   Turnover on Neemias Queta  
8:03   Makuach Maluach missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:01   Defensive rebound by Neemias Queta  
7:49   Diogo Brito missed jump shot  
7:47   Defensive rebound by Makuach Maluach  
7:35   Makuach Maluach missed turnaround jump shot  
7:33   Defensive rebound by Neemias Queta  
7:27   Commercial timeout called  
7:20   Sam Merrill missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:18   Defensive rebound by Kurt Wegscheider  
7:18   Personal foul on Justin Bean  
7:03   Vance Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:01   Defensive rebound by Neemias Queta  
6:51   Sam Merrill missed layup  
6:49   Defensive rebound by New Mexico  
6:49   Personal foul on Neemias Queta  
6:24   JaQuan Lyle missed layup  
6:22   Defensive rebound by Neemias Queta  
5:56 +2 Neemias Queta made hook shot, assist by Abel Porter 57-49
5:41   Vance Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:39   Offensive rebound by Makuach Maluach  
5:33 +2 Vance Jackson made layup, assist by JaQuan Lyle 57-51
5:23   Personal foul on Zane Martin  
5:21   Bad pass turnover on Abel Porter, stolen by Zane Martin  
5:15   Flagrant foul on Abel Porter  
5:15 +1 Vance Jackson made 1st of 2 free throws 57-52
5:15 +1 Vance Jackson made 2nd of 2 free throws 57-53
5:08 +2 Corey Manigault made dunk, assist by JaQuan Lyle 57-55
4:37   Sam Merrill missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:35   Defensive rebound by Makuach Maluach  
4:23   Vance Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:21   Defensive rebound by Neemias Queta  
4:14   Personal foul on Zane Martin  
3:56   Bad pass turnover on Neemias Queta  
3:56   Commercial timeout called  
3:35 +2 Zane Martin made floating jump shot 57-57
3:16 +2 Sam Merrill made driving layup 59-57
2:58 +2 Vance Jackson made floating jump shot 59-59
2:31   Shooting foul on JaQuan Lyle  
2:31 +1 Diogo Brito made 1st of 2 free throws 60-59
2:31   Diogo Brito missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
2:31   Defensive rebound by JaQuan Lyle  
2:10   JaQuan Lyle missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:08   Defensive rebound by Brock Miller  
1:59 +3 Diogo Brito made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Sam Merrill 63-59
1:36   JaQuan Lyle missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:34   Offensive rebound by Vance Jackson  
1:31   Personal foul on Sam Merrill  
1:20 +2 Zane Martin made floating jump shot 63-61
55.0   Sam Merrill missed 3-pt. jump shot  
53.0   Defensive rebound by Zane Martin  
44.0 +2 Corey Manigault made dunk, assist by Makuach Maluach 63-63
44.0   Shooting foul on Diogo Brito  
44.0 +1 Corey Manigault made free throw 63-64
35.0   Full timeout called  
27.0   Bad pass turnover on Diogo Brito, stolen by Corey Manigault  
22.0 +2 Corey Manigault made layup 63-66
3.0   Diogo Brito missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1.0   Offensive rebound by Neemias Queta  
1.0   Personal foul on Corey Manigault  
1.0   30-second timeout called  
1.0 +1 Neemias Queta made 1st of 2 free throws 64-66
1.0   Turnover on Neemias Queta  
1.0   30-second timeout called  
1.0   Personal foul on Alphonso Anderson  
1.0   Makuach Maluach missed free throw  
1.0   Defensive rebound by Justin Bean  
0.0   End of period  
