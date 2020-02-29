VANDY
MISS

No Text

Shuler carries Ole Miss to blowout win over Vandy

  • AP
  • Feb 29, 2020

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) Not much has gone right in Jerry Stackhouse’s first season at Vanderbilt.

The Commodores are last in the Southeastern Conference with only one SEC win, and that one was almost a month ago. Even so, Saturday’s 86-60 loss to Ole Miss was especially demoralizing for Stackhouse, more so for the way his team played than the outcome.

“It was just one of those days, I guess, where everything that could go wrong did go wrong,” Stackhouse said. “Even though we haven’t been winning games, we’ve been doing things well. Today was one of the first games where I thought we didn’t get better.”

All five Ole Miss starters finished in double figures. Devontae Shuler scored 18 points and KJ Buffen scored 17 points to lead Ole Miss (14-15, 5-11 SEC) in the win. The Rebels shot 55% from the field (35 of 64) and hit nine 3-pointers. Behind Shuler and Buffen, Blake Hinson had 13 points and Khadim Sy 12.

“Defensively we never really set the tone of what we were trying to do,” Stackhouse said. “We came in with a different game plan than what we normally do, just to try to get ball out of the hands of Tyree and Shuler. Sort of banking on the other guys not to step up, but they did.”

Vanderbilt (9-20, 1-15) allowed a 13-1 run to open the game, then hit four straight 3s, two by Scotty Pippen Jr. to tie the game at 13. The two teams traded leads twice over the next few minutes, but a 19-5 run late in the half put the Rebels up 43-27 at the break, and they never trailed in the second half.

Vanderbilt held Ole Miss leading scorer Breein Tyree to 11 points, his lowest point total in eight games, but the Rebels registered 26 assists and simply found other ways to generate offense. The Commodores also turned the ball over 11 times.

“We just moved the ball really well,” Ole Miss head coach Kermit Davis said. “Breein only played 30 minutes, which I think is a good thing. We jumped out to that quick lead and subbed some guys in, and boom, it was tied, but then the next time we subbed those guys in, they held. Just ball movement, ball shared. We had a couple of really good possessions there in the second half.”

Sy was 5 of 7 from the floor and had six rebounds.

“In practice, coach has been telling me to be more physical around rim and to work on shooting the ball with better balance,” Sy said. “He’s been telling me that for a while, and I’m just trying to listen and improve my game.”

Ejike Obinna led the Commodores with 13 points, Pippen scored 11 and Saban Lee 10.

BIG PICTURE

Vanderbilt: The program continues to play out the remaining games of a disappointing season. This is its seventh loss in a row, and it has lost 34 of its last 35 SEC games.

Ole Miss: The Rebels played one of their most complete offensive games of the season, and 86 points is their highest point total in SEC play. They’re 8-2 against Vanderbilt in their last 10 matchups.

UP NEXT:

Vanderbilt heads to Tuscaloosa on Tuesday to play Alabama.

Ole Miss hosts Missouri on Wednesday.

---

1st Half
VANDY Commodores 27
MISS Rebels 43

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Ole Miss  
19:47 +2 Khadim Sy made layup, assist by Devontae Shuler 0-2
19:21   Saben Lee missed jump shot  
19:19   Defensive rebound by Khadim Sy  
19:03 +2 Khadim Sy made hook shot, assist by KJ Buffen 0-4
18:34   Shooting foul on KJ Buffen  
18:34   Saben Lee missed 1st of 2 free throws  
18:34 +1 Saben Lee made 2nd of 2 free throws 1-4
18:21 +2 Breein Tyree made jump shot 1-6
18:06   Scotty Pippen Jr. missed jump shot, blocked by Khadim Sy  
18:04   Defensive rebound by KJ Buffen  
18:00   Breein Tyree missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:58   Defensive rebound by Dylan Disu  
17:51   Maxwell Evans missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:49   Defensive rebound by Blake Hinson  
17:36 +2 Khadim Sy made layup, assist by Devontae Shuler 1-8
17:18   Saben Lee missed jump shot  
17:16   Defensive rebound by Breein Tyree  
17:08 +2 Blake Hinson made jump shot, assist by Breein Tyree 1-10
17:05   30-second timeout called  
16:49   Saben Lee missed jump shot  
16:47   Offensive rebound by Vanderbilt  
16:43   Jumpball received by Vanderbilt  
16:38   Bad pass turnover on Dylan Disu, stolen by Blake Hinson  
16:30   KJ Buffen missed dunk  
16:28   Offensive rebound by Ole Miss  
16:22   KJ Buffen missed jump shot  
16:21   Offensive rebound by Ole Miss  
16:21   Personal foul on Dylan Disu  
16:16 +3 Devontae Shuler made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Blake Hinson 1-13
15:46 +3 Scotty Pippen Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Maxwell Evans 4-13
15:24   Blake Hinson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:22   Defensive rebound by Saben Lee  
15:17   Saben Lee missed layup, blocked by Blake Hinson  
15:13   Offensive rebound by Ejike Obinna  
15:13   Ejike Obinna missed hook shot, blocked by Sammy Hunter  
15:11   Offensive rebound by Maxwell Evans  
15:10   Personal foul on Blake Hinson  
15:10   Commercial timeout called  
15:07   Bad pass turnover on Saben Lee, stolen by Breein Tyree  
14:53   Khadim Sy missed layup  
14:51   Defensive rebound by Dylan Disu  
14:48   Personal foul on Devontae Shuler  
14:28 +3 Jordan Wright made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Scotty Pippen Jr. 7-13
14:04   Bad pass turnover on Bryce Williams, stolen by Dylan Disu  
13:55 +3 Scotty Pippen Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jordan Wright 10-13
13:52   30-second timeout called  
13:32   Devontae Shuler missed jump shot  
13:30   Defensive rebound by Jon Jossell  
13:22   Traveling violation turnover on Jordan Wright  
13:10   Offensive foul on Breein Tyree  
13:10   Turnover on Breein Tyree  
12:50 +3 Braelee Albert made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dylan Disu 13-13
12:33   Lost ball turnover on Blake Hinson, stolen by Jordan Wright  
12:29 +2 Jordan Wright made dunk 15-13
11:57   Shooting foul on Dylan Disu  
11:57   Commercial timeout called  
11:57 +1 Breein Tyree made 1st of 2 free throws 15-14
11:57 +1 Breein Tyree made 2nd of 2 free throws 15-15
11:27 +2 Saben Lee made jump shot 17-15
11:02   Lost ball turnover on Blake Hinson, stolen by Jon Jossell  
10:55   Saben Lee missed layup  
10:53   Defensive rebound by Devontae Shuler  
10:50 +2 Devontae Shuler made jump shot 17-17
10:18   Braelee Albert missed layup  
10:16   Defensive rebound by Khadim Sy  
10:12   Blake Hinson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:10   Defensive rebound by Oton Jankovic  
10:01   Jordan Wright missed layup  
9:59   Defensive rebound by Blake Hinson  
9:59   30-second timeout called  
9:46 +2 Khadim Sy made layup, assist by Austin Crowley 17-19
9:38   Bad pass turnover on Scotty Pippen Jr.  
9:20 +3 Devontae Shuler made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by KJ Buffen 17-22
9:02 +2 Scotty Pippen Jr. made jump shot, assist by Saben Lee 19-22
8:45   Personal foul on Braelee Albert  
8:38   Austin Crowley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:36   Offensive rebound by Ole Miss  
8:36   Personal foul on Jordan Wright  
8:30   Shooting foul on Ejike Obinna  
8:30 +1 Khadim Sy made 1st of 2 free throws 19-23
8:30 +1 Khadim Sy made 2nd of 2 free throws 19-24
8:12   Personal foul on Devontae Shuler  
8:00 +3 Maxwell Evans made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Saben Lee 22-24
7:34 +2 KJ Buffen made layup, assist by Austin Crowley 22-26
7:08   Saben Lee missed layup  
7:06   Defensive rebound by KJ Buffen  
7:00   Breein Tyree missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:58   Offensive rebound by Khadim Sy  
6:54   Khadim Sy missed layup  
6:52   Offensive rebound by Khadim Sy  
6:47 +2 KJ Buffen made dunk, assist by Khadim Sy 22-28
6:26   Saben Lee missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:24   Defensive rebound by Austin Crowley  
6:14 +2 Breein Tyree made jump shot 22-30
5:48   Bad pass turnover on Scotty Pippen Jr.  
5:48   Commercial timeout called  
5:37   Bad pass turnover on Austin Crowley  
5:17   Scotty Pippen Jr. missed jump shot  
5:15   Offensive rebound by Scotty Pippen Jr.  
5:12 +2 Scotty Pippen Jr. made layup 24-30
4:52   Devontae Shuler missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:50   Defensive rebound by Scotty Pippen Jr.  
4:42   Scotty Pippen Jr. missed layup  
4:40   Defensive rebound by Devontae Shuler  
4:37 +3 Breein Tyree made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Devontae Shuler 24-33
4:19   Maxwell Evans missed jump shot  
4:17   Defensive rebound by Devontae Shuler  
4:11   Devontae Shuler missed layup  
4:09   Offensive rebound by Sammy Hunter  
4:09 +2 Sammy Hunter made layup 24-35
4:09   Shooting foul on Drew Weikert  
4:11 +1 Sammy Hunter made free throw 24-36
3:41   Braelee Albert missed layup, blocked by Sammy Hunter  
3:39   Defensive rebound by Sammy Hunter  
3:29 +2 KJ Buffen made jump shot, assist by Breein Tyree 24-38
3:12   Maxwell Evans missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:10   Offensive rebound by Braelee Albert  
3:02   Scotty Pippen Jr. missed layup, blocked by Sammy Hunter  
3:00   Defensive rebound by Austin Crowley  
2:56 +2 Breein Tyree made jump shot 24-40
2:31   Shooting foul on Blake Hinson  
2:31   Commercial timeout called  
2:31   Scotty Pippen Jr. missed 1st of 2 free throws  
2:31 +1 Scotty Pippen Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 25-40
2:15   Breein Tyree missed jump shot  
2:13   Defensive rebound by Jordan Wright  
2:01   Oton Jankovic missed layup  
1:59   Defensive rebound by Khadim Sy  
1:41   Personal foul on Jordan Wright  
1:41 +1 KJ Buffen made 1st of 2 free throws 25-41
1:41   KJ Buffen missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
1:41   Defensive rebound by Maxwell Evans  
1:26 +2 Saben Lee made layup 27-41
57.0 +2 Khadim Sy made layup 27-43
39.0   Saben Lee missed 3-pt. jump shot  
37.0   Defensive rebound by KJ Buffen  
9.0   Breein Tyree missed jump shot  
7.0   Defensive rebound by Saben Lee  
2.0   Saben Lee missed layup  
1.0   Defensive rebound by KJ Buffen  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
VANDY Commodores 33
MISS Rebels 43

Time Team Play Score
19:45   Offensive foul on Khadim Sy  
19:45   Turnover on Khadim Sy  
19:29   Dylan Disu missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:27   Defensive rebound by Blake Hinson  
19:17   Blake Hinson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:15   Defensive rebound by Dylan Disu  
18:51   Saben Lee missed layup  
18:50   Offensive rebound by Dylan Disu  
18:48 +2 Dylan Disu made layup 29-43
18:31   KJ Buffen missed jump shot  
18:29   Defensive rebound by Maxwell Evans  
18:16   Shooting foul on KJ Buffen  
18:16 +1 Ejike Obinna made 1st of 2 free throws 30-43
18:16 +1 Ejike Obinna made 2nd of 2 free throws 31-43
18:07 +2 KJ Buffen made layup, assist by Devontae Shuler 31-45
17:53 +2 Ejike Obinna made layup, assist by Saben Lee 33-45
17:38   Personal foul on Maxwell Evans  
17:35 +2 Austin Crowley made layup 33-47
17:20   Lost ball turnover on Scotty Pippen Jr., stolen by KJ Buffen  
17:17 +2 Devontae Shuler made layup 33-49
17:04   Shooting foul on Khadim Sy  
17:04   Ejike Obinna missed 1st of 2 free throws  
17:04 +1 Ejike Obinna made 2nd of 2 free throws 34-49
17:04 +1 Ejike Obinna made 2nd of 2 free throws 34-49
16:45 +3 Blake Hinson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Austin Crowley 34-52
16:19   Scotty Pippen Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:17   Defensive rebound by KJ Buffen  
16:07 +2 KJ Buffen made layup 34-54
15:50 +2 Maxwell Evans made layup 36-54
15:38 +3 Austin Crowley made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by KJ Buffen 36-57
15:21 +3 Dylan Disu made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Maxwell Evans 39-57
14:58   Blake Hinson missed jump shot  
14:56   Defensive rebound by Ejike Obinna  
14:49   Shooting foul on Austin Crowley  
14:49   Commercial timeout called  
14:49 +1 Saben Lee made 1st of 2 free throws 40-57
14:49   Saben Lee missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
14:49   Defensive rebound by Austin Crowley  
14:21 +2 Sammy Hunter made layup, assist by Devontae Shuler 40-59
14:10   Personal foul on Devontae Shuler  
13:50   Shot clock violation turnover on Vanderbilt  
13:25   Austin Crowley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:23   Defensive rebound by Saben Lee  
13:16   Saben Lee missed layup  
13:15   Defensive rebound by KJ Buffen  
13:10   Personal foul on Scotty Pippen Jr.  
13:03 +2 KJ Buffen made jump shot, assist by Austin Crowley 40-61
12:45   Bad pass turnover on Scotty Pippen Jr., stolen by Bryce Williams  
12:38 +2 KJ Buffen made layup, assist by Austin Crowley 40-63
12:26 +2 Dylan Disu made dunk, assist by Scotty Pippen Jr. 42-63
11:55   Commercial timeout called  
11:53   Blake Hinson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:51   Defensive rebound by Maxwell Evans  
11:37   Maxwell Evans missed dunk  
11:35   Defensive rebound by Bryce Williams  
11:17 +3 Bryce Williams made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Blake Hinson 42-66
10:57   Jordan Wright missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:55   Defensive rebound by Sammy Hunter  
10:46   Breein Tyree missed jump shot  
10:44   Defensive rebound by Jordan Wright  
10:34   Braelee Albert missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:32   Defensive rebound by Ole Miss  
10:15 +2 Blake Hinson made jump shot, assist by Austin Crowley 42-68
9:57   Maxwell Evans missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:55   Defensive rebound by Khadim Sy  
9:39 +3 Devontae Shuler made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Austin Crowley 42-71
9:13 +2 Ejike Obinna made layup, assist by Saben Lee 44-71
8:56   Austin Crowley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:54   Offensive rebound by Blake Hinson  
8:44   Bryce Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:42   Defensive rebound by Saben Lee  
8:29   Lost ball turnover on Maxwell Evans, stolen by Blake Hinson  
8:11   Devontae Shuler missed jump shot  
8:09   Defensive rebound by Jordan Wright  
8:00   Dylan Disu missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:58   Defensive rebound by Devontae Shuler  
7:38   Commercial timeout called  
7:33 +2 Blake Hinson made layup, assist by Breein Tyree 44-73
7:18   Jordan Wright missed jump shot  
7:16   Offensive rebound by Ejike Obinna  
7:16   Personal foul on Sammy Hunter  
7:07   Lost ball turnover on Ejike Obinna, stolen by Bryce Williams  
7:07   Bryce Williams missed layup  
7:05   Defensive rebound by Oton Jankovic  
7:00   Maxwell Evans missed dunk  
6:58   Offensive rebound by Maxwell Evans  
6:47   Saben Lee missed jump shot  
6:45   Defensive rebound by Devontae Shuler  
6:37   Blake Hinson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:35   Defensive rebound by Jordan Wright  
6:24   Ejike Obinna missed dunk, blocked by Bryce Williams  
6:22   Defensive rebound by Bryce Williams  
6:19 +2 Devontae Shuler made layup, assist by Bryce Williams 44-75
5:55 +2 Ejike Obinna made dunk, assist by Maxwell Evans 46-75
5:55   Shooting foul on Sammy Hunter  
5:55 +1 Ejike Obinna made free throw 47-75
5:38 +2 KJ Buffen made layup, assist by Sammy Hunter 47-77
5:19   Saben Lee missed layup  
5:17   Offensive rebound by Saben Lee  
5:17   Personal foul on Sammy Hunter  
5:17 +1 Saben Lee made 1st of 2 free throws 48-77
5:17 +1 Saben Lee made 2nd of 2 free throws 49-77
5:00 +3 Devontae Shuler made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Bryce Williams 49-80
4:48 +2 Saben Lee made dunk, assist by Scotty Pippen Jr. 51-80
4:18 +2 Sammy Hunter made layup, assist by Devontae Shuler 51-82
4:04 +2 Ejike Obinna made layup, assist by Saben Lee 53-82
4:04   Shooting foul on Sammy Hunter  
4:04 +1 Ejike Obinna made free throw 54-82
3:59   Commercial timeout called  
3:59   Commercial timeout called  
3:46   Bad pass turnover on Bryce Williams  
3:46   Commercial timeout called  
3:31 +2 Oton Jankovic made jump shot, assist by Dylan Disu 56-82
3:15   Personal foul on Dylan Disu  
3:11   Blake Hinson missed jump shot  
3:09   Offensive rebound by Blake Hinson  
3:07   Shooting foul on Dylan Disu  
3:07   Blake Hinson missed 1st of 2 free throws  
3:07 +1 Blake Hinson made 2nd of 2 free throws 56-83
2:53