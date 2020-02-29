|
20:00
Jumpball received by Fresno State
19:46
+2
Nate Grimes made dunk, assist by Orlando Robinson
0-2
19:17
+2
Hunter Maldonado made jump shot
2-2
18:58
Nate Grimes missed jump shot
18:56
Defensive rebound by Jake Hendricks
18:50
Hunter Maldonado missed jump shot
18:48
Defensive rebound by Nate Grimes
18:36
Lost ball turnover on Noah Blackwell, stolen by Kwane Marble II
18:28
+3
Jake Hendricks made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kwane Marble II
5-2
18:11
Lost ball turnover on Orlando Robinson, stolen by A.J. Banks
18:06
+2
A.J. Banks made layup
7-2
17:43
+3
Nate Grimes made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Noah Blackwell
7-5
17:30
Jake Hendricks missed 3-pt. jump shot
17:28
Defensive rebound by Orlando Robinson
17:18
Bad pass turnover on Noah Blackwell
16:52
Jake Hendricks missed 3-pt. jump shot
16:50
Offensive rebound by Kwane Marble II
16:44
+2
Kwane Marble II made dunk
9-5
16:24
Personal foul on Hunter Maldonado
16:19
Bad pass turnover on Noah Blackwell, stolen by Kwane Marble II
16:13
Bad pass turnover on Hunter Maldonado
15:57
Anthony Holland missed 3-pt. jump shot
15:55
Defensive rebound by Wyoming
15:55
Commercial timeout called
15:44
Trevon Taylor missed jump shot
15:42
Offensive rebound by Kwane Marble II
15:42
Out of bounds turnover on Kwane Marble II
15:18
Niven Hart missed jump shot
15:16
Defensive rebound by Jake Hendricks
15:00
Kwane Marble II missed layup, blocked by Niven Hart
14:58
Defensive rebound by Nate Grimes
14:51
Personal foul on Kwane Marble II
14:51
Nate Grimes missed 3-pt. jump shot
14:51
Offensive rebound by Anthony Holland
14:51
Niven Hart missed jump shot
14:49
Defensive rebound by Kwane Marble II
14:36
Kwane Marble II missed 3-pt. jump shot
14:34
Defensive rebound by Anthony Holland
14:15
Niven Hart missed 3-pt. jump shot
14:13
Defensive rebound by A.J. Banks
14:02
Greg Milton III missed jump shot
14:00
Defensive rebound by Anthony Holland
13:54
Jarred Hyder missed 3-pt. jump shot
13:52
Defensive rebound by A.J. Banks
13:24
Jake Hendricks missed 3-pt. jump shot
13:22
Defensive rebound by Anthony Holland
13:05
Personal foul on Kwane Marble II
12:58
Noah Blackwell missed 3-pt. jump shot
12:56
Defensive rebound by Jake Hendricks
12:32
Hunter Maldonado missed 3-pt. jump shot
12:30
Defensive rebound by Orlando Robinson
12:12
Offensive foul on Orlando Robinson
12:12
Turnover on Orlando Robinson
11:53
+3
Jake Hendricks made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Hunter Maldonado
12-5
11:36
Anthony Holland missed 3-pt. jump shot
11:34
Defensive rebound by Greg Milton III
11:17
Bad pass turnover on Jake Hendricks, stolen by Orlando Robinson
11:07
+2
Orlando Robinson made layup, assist by New Williams
12-7
10:53
Bad pass turnover on Greg Milton III
10:53
Commercial timeout called
10:26
New Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot
10:24
Offensive rebound by Orlando Robinson
10:21
Lost ball turnover on Nate Grimes
10:06
Personal foul on New Williams
10:01
Jake Hendricks missed 3-pt. jump shot
9:59
Defensive rebound by Noah Blackwell
9:31
Orlando Robinson missed jump shot
9:29
Defensive rebound by Jake Hendricks
9:09
+3
Jake Hendricks made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Hunter Maldonado
15-7
8:54
Personal foul on Hunter Maldonado
8:40
+3
Noah Blackwell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jarred Hyder
15-10
8:12
Personal foul on New Williams
8:03
Offensive foul on Trevon Taylor
8:03
Turnover on Trevon Taylor
7:39
Jarred Hyder missed jump shot
7:37
Defensive rebound by Kenny Foster
7:22
Brandon Porter missed jump shot, blocked by Nate Grimes
7:20
Defensive rebound by Nate Grimes
7:20
Commercial timeout called
7:03
Jarred Hyder missed 3-pt. jump shot
7:01
Offensive rebound by Orlando Robinson
6:52
Noah Blackwell missed 3-pt. jump shot
6:50
Defensive rebound by A.J. Banks
6:36
Trevon Taylor missed layup
6:34
Defensive rebound by Nate Grimes
6:23
New Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot
6:21
Offensive rebound by Orlando Robinson
6:19
Personal foul on Haize Fornstrom
5:59
New Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot
5:57
Offensive rebound by Nate Grimes
5:51
Nate Grimes missed layup
5:49
Defensive rebound by Trevon Taylor
5:38
Lost ball turnover on Kenny Foster, stolen by Noah Blackwell
5:34
Shooting foul on Haize Fornstrom
5:34
+1
New Williams made 1st of 2 free throws
15-11
5:34
New Williams missed 2nd of 2 free throws
5:34
Defensive rebound by Kenny Foster
5:15
A.J. Banks missed jump shot
5:13
Defensive rebound by Nate Grimes
4:55
+2
Niven Hart made jump shot
15-13
4:35
A.J. Banks missed 3-pt. jump shot
4:33
Defensive rebound by Anthony Holland
4:17
Personal foul on Haize Fornstrom
4:17
+1
Niven Hart made 1st of 2 free throws
15-14
4:17
+1
Niven Hart made 2nd of 2 free throws
15-15
3:58
Kenny Foster missed 3-pt. jump shot
3:56
Defensive rebound by Anthony Holland
3:45
Nate Grimes missed 3-pt. jump shot
3:43
Defensive rebound by Trevon Taylor
3:37
Jake Hendricks missed 3-pt. jump shot
3:35
Defensive rebound by Noah Blackwell
3:28
Jarred Hyder missed jump shot
3:26
Offensive rebound by Nate Grimes
3:22
Lost ball turnover on Nate Grimes, stolen by Kenny Foster
2:54
+2
Trevon Taylor made jump shot
17-15
2:26
Offensive foul on Jarred Hyder
2:26
Turnover on Jarred Hyder
2:26
Commercial timeout called
2:02
Jake Hendricks missed 3-pt. jump shot
2:00
Defensive rebound by Anthony Holland
1:54
Personal foul on Greg Milton III
1:54
Orlando Robinson missed free throw
1:54
Defensive rebound by Jake Hendricks
1:31
Trevon Taylor missed jump shot
1:29
Defensive rebound by Orlando Robinson
1:11
+3
Niven Hart made 3-pt. jump shot
17-18
59.0
+2
A.J. Banks made jump shot
19-18
36.0
+3
Anthony Holland made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by New Williams
19-21
26.0
30-second timeout called
4.0
+3
Hunter Maldonado made 3-pt. jump shot
22-21
|
0.0
|
|
|
End of period
|