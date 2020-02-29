WYO
FRESNO

Fresno State tops Wyoming 63-55 behind Hyder, Hart

  • Feb 29, 2020

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) Jarred Hyder and Niven Hart scored 11 points each and Fresno State beat Wyoming 63-55 on Saturday night in a regular-season finale.

Nate Grimes had nine points and 14 rebounds for the Bulldogs (11-18, 7-11 Mountain West Conference), who outrebounded the Cowboys 40-30. New Williams scored 10 points.

Trevon Taylor scored 19 points and Jake Hendricks added 13 and six rebounds for Wyoming (7-23, 2-16). A.J. Banks had six rebounds.

Hunter Maldonado, whose 17 points per game heading into the matchup led the Cowboys, had eight points on 3-of-10 shooting.

The Bulldogs improve to 2-0 against the Cowboys for the season. Fresno State defeated Wyoming 65-50 on Jan. 18.

1st Half
WYO Cowboys 22
FRESNO Bulldogs 21

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Fresno State  
19:46 +2 Nate Grimes made dunk, assist by Orlando Robinson 0-2
19:17 +2 Hunter Maldonado made jump shot 2-2
18:58   Nate Grimes missed jump shot  
18:56   Defensive rebound by Jake Hendricks  
18:50   Hunter Maldonado missed jump shot  
18:48   Defensive rebound by Nate Grimes  
18:36   Lost ball turnover on Noah Blackwell, stolen by Kwane Marble II  
18:28 +3 Jake Hendricks made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kwane Marble II 5-2
18:11   Lost ball turnover on Orlando Robinson, stolen by A.J. Banks  
18:06 +2 A.J. Banks made layup 7-2
17:43 +3 Nate Grimes made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Noah Blackwell 7-5
17:30   Jake Hendricks missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:28   Defensive rebound by Orlando Robinson  
17:18   Bad pass turnover on Noah Blackwell  
16:52   Jake Hendricks missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:50   Offensive rebound by Kwane Marble II  
16:44 +2 Kwane Marble II made dunk 9-5
16:24   Personal foul on Hunter Maldonado  
16:19   Bad pass turnover on Noah Blackwell, stolen by Kwane Marble II  
16:13   Bad pass turnover on Hunter Maldonado  
15:57   Anthony Holland missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:55   Defensive rebound by Wyoming  
15:55   Commercial timeout called  
15:44   Trevon Taylor missed jump shot  
15:42   Offensive rebound by Kwane Marble II  
15:42   Out of bounds turnover on Kwane Marble II  
15:18   Niven Hart missed jump shot  
15:16   Defensive rebound by Jake Hendricks  
15:00   Kwane Marble II missed layup, blocked by Niven Hart  
14:58   Defensive rebound by Nate Grimes  
14:51   Personal foul on Kwane Marble II  
14:51   Nate Grimes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:51   Offensive rebound by Anthony Holland  
14:51   Niven Hart missed jump shot  
14:49   Defensive rebound by Kwane Marble II  
14:36   Kwane Marble II missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:34   Defensive rebound by Anthony Holland  
14:15   Niven Hart missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:13   Defensive rebound by A.J. Banks  
14:02   Greg Milton III missed jump shot  
14:00   Defensive rebound by Anthony Holland  
13:54   Jarred Hyder missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:52   Defensive rebound by A.J. Banks  
13:24   Jake Hendricks missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:22   Defensive rebound by Anthony Holland  
13:05   Personal foul on Kwane Marble II  
12:58   Noah Blackwell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:56   Defensive rebound by Jake Hendricks  
12:32   Hunter Maldonado missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:30   Defensive rebound by Orlando Robinson  
12:12   Offensive foul on Orlando Robinson  
12:12   Turnover on Orlando Robinson  
11:53 +3 Jake Hendricks made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Hunter Maldonado 12-5
11:36   Anthony Holland missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:34   Defensive rebound by Greg Milton III  
11:17   Bad pass turnover on Jake Hendricks, stolen by Orlando Robinson  
11:07 +2 Orlando Robinson made layup, assist by New Williams 12-7
10:53   Bad pass turnover on Greg Milton III  
10:53   Commercial timeout called  
10:26   New Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:24   Offensive rebound by Orlando Robinson  
10:21   Lost ball turnover on Nate Grimes  
10:06   Personal foul on New Williams  
10:01   Jake Hendricks missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:59   Defensive rebound by Noah Blackwell  
9:31   Orlando Robinson missed jump shot  
9:29   Defensive rebound by Jake Hendricks  
9:09 +3 Jake Hendricks made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Hunter Maldonado 15-7
8:54   Personal foul on Hunter Maldonado  
8:40 +3 Noah Blackwell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jarred Hyder 15-10
8:12   Personal foul on New Williams  
8:03   Offensive foul on Trevon Taylor  
8:03   Turnover on Trevon Taylor  
7:39   Jarred Hyder missed jump shot  
7:37   Defensive rebound by Kenny Foster  
7:22   Brandon Porter missed jump shot, blocked by Nate Grimes  
7:20   Defensive rebound by Nate Grimes  
7:20   Commercial timeout called  
7:03   Jarred Hyder missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:01   Offensive rebound by Orlando Robinson  
6:52   Noah Blackwell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:50   Defensive rebound by A.J. Banks  
6:36   Trevon Taylor missed layup  
6:34   Defensive rebound by Nate Grimes  
6:23   New Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:21   Offensive rebound by Orlando Robinson  
6:19   Personal foul on Haize Fornstrom  
5:59   New Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:57   Offensive rebound by Nate Grimes  
5:51   Nate Grimes missed layup  
5:49   Defensive rebound by Trevon Taylor  
5:38   Lost ball turnover on Kenny Foster, stolen by Noah Blackwell  
5:34   Shooting foul on Haize Fornstrom  
5:34 +1 New Williams made 1st of 2 free throws 15-11
5:34   New Williams missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
5:34   Defensive rebound by Kenny Foster  
5:15   A.J. Banks missed jump shot  
5:13   Defensive rebound by Nate Grimes  
4:55 +2 Niven Hart made jump shot 15-13
4:35   A.J. Banks missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:33   Defensive rebound by Anthony Holland  
4:17   Personal foul on Haize Fornstrom  
4:17 +1 Niven Hart made 1st of 2 free throws 15-14
4:17 +1 Niven Hart made 2nd of 2 free throws 15-15
3:58   Kenny Foster missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:56   Defensive rebound by Anthony Holland  
3:45   Nate Grimes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:43   Defensive rebound by Trevon Taylor  
3:37   Jake Hendricks missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:35   Defensive rebound by Noah Blackwell  
3:28   Jarred Hyder missed jump shot  
3:26   Offensive rebound by Nate Grimes  
3:22   Lost ball turnover on Nate Grimes, stolen by Kenny Foster  
2:54 +2 Trevon Taylor made jump shot 17-15
2:26   Offensive foul on Jarred Hyder  
2:26   Turnover on Jarred Hyder  
2:26   Commercial timeout called  
2:02   Jake Hendricks missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:00   Defensive rebound by Anthony Holland  
1:54   Personal foul on Greg Milton III  
1:54   Orlando Robinson missed free throw  
1:54   Defensive rebound by Jake Hendricks  
1:31   Trevon Taylor missed jump shot  
1:29   Defensive rebound by Orlando Robinson  
1:11 +3 Niven Hart made 3-pt. jump shot 17-18
59.0 +2 A.J. Banks made jump shot 19-18
36.0 +3 Anthony Holland made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by New Williams 19-21
26.0   30-second timeout called  
4.0 +3 Hunter Maldonado made 3-pt. jump shot 22-21
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
WYO Cowboys 33
FRESNO Bulldogs 42

Time Team Play Score
19:35 +3 Trevon Taylor made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by A.J. Banks 25-21
19:12   Personal foul on Kwane Marble II  
18:56   Offensive foul on New Williams  
18:56   Turnover on New Williams  
18:48 +2 Hunter Maldonado made layup 27-21
18:33   Nate Grimes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:31   Defensive rebound by A.J. Banks  
18:25   Personal foul on Noah Blackwell  
18:16   Hunter Maldonado missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:14   Defensive rebound by Anthony Holland  
17:59   Bad pass turnover on Noah Blackwell, stolen by Hunter Maldonado  
17:53   Shooting foul on Jarred Hyder  
17:53 +1 Kwane Marble II made 1st of 2 free throws 28-21
17:53 +1 Kwane Marble II made 2nd of 2 free throws 29-21
17:46   Shooting foul on Trevon Taylor  
17:46 +1 New Williams made 1st of 2 free throws 29-22
17:46 +1 New Williams made 2nd of 2 free throws 29-23
17:44   Bad pass turnover on Greg Milton III  
17:40   Orlando Robinson missed jump shot  
17:38   Defensive rebound by Greg Milton III  
17:12 +2 Trevon Taylor made jump shot, assist by Greg Milton III 31-23
16:56 +3 Anthony Holland made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by New Williams 31-26
16:43   Greg Milton III missed jump shot  
16:41   Defensive rebound by Nate Grimes  
16:23   Jarred Hyder missed layup  
16:21   Offensive rebound by Nate Grimes  
16:21   Shooting foul on Hunter Maldonado  
16:21   Nate Grimes missed 1st of 2 free throws  
16:21   Nate Grimes missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
16:21   Defensive rebound by Hunter Maldonado  
16:14   Jake Hendricks missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:12   Defensive rebound by Nate Grimes  
16:05   Jarred Hyder missed jump shot  
16:03   Defensive rebound by Greg Milton III  
15:49 +3 Trevon Taylor made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Hunter Maldonado 34-26
15:19 +2 Jarred Hyder made layup 34-28
15:20   Shooting foul on Greg Milton III  
15:20   Commercial timeout called  
15:20 +1 Jarred Hyder made free throw 34-29
15:00   Shooting foul on Niven Hart  
15:00   Trevon Taylor missed 1st of 2 free throws  
15:00 +1 Trevon Taylor made 2nd of 2 free throws 35-29
14:30 +2 Aguir Agau made layup 35-31
14:08   Trevon Taylor missed jump shot  
14:06   Defensive rebound by Aguir Agau  
13:57 +3 Jarred Hyder made 3-pt. jump shot 35-34
13:29 +3 Trevon Taylor made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jake Hendricks 38-34
13:15 +2 Orlando Robinson made layup, assist by New Williams 38-36
13:06   Personal foul on Aguir Agau  
12:52   A.J. Banks missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:50   Defensive rebound by New Williams  
12:36   Full timeout called  
12:36   Commercial timeout called  
12:25 +2 Nate Grimes made layup, assist by Jarred Hyder 38-38
11:57   Personal foul on Aguir Agau  
11:57   Commercial timeout called  
11:38 +3 Trevon Taylor made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by A.J. Banks 41-38
11:11   Personal foul on Kwane Marble II  
10:55   Jarred Hyder missed jump shot  
10:53   Offensive rebound by Nate Grimes  
10:47 +3 Noah Blackwell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nate Grimes 41-41
10:20   A.J. Banks missed layup  
10:18   Defensive rebound by Nate Grimes  
10:06 +2 Jarred Hyder made layup 41-43
9:50   Hunter Maldonado missed jump shot  
9:48   Defensive rebound by Jarred Hyder  
9:34   Aguir Agau missed jump shot, blocked by A.J. Banks  
9:33   Defensive rebound by A.J. Banks  
9:33   Personal foul on Aguir Agau  
9:33   A.J. Banks missed free throw  
9:33   Defensive rebound by Anthony Holland  
9:15   New Williams missed jump shot  
9:13   Defensive rebound by Wyoming  
8:51   Jake Hendricks missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:49   Defensive rebound by Noah Blackwell  
8:27   Shooting foul on Hunter Maldonado  
8:27 +1 New Williams made 1st of 2 free throws 41-44
8:27 +1 New Williams made 2nd of 2 free throws 41-45
8:16   Trevon Taylor missed layup  
8:16   Offensive rebound by Kwane Marble II  
8:16   Personal foul on Anthony Holland  
8:16   Kwane Marble II missed free throw  
8:16   Defensive rebound by Jarred Hyder  
8:12   Lost ball turnover on Jarred Hyder, stolen by Kwane Marble II  
7:58   Greg Milton III missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:56   Defensive rebound by Nate Grimes  
7:35 +2 Niven Hart made layup 41-47
7:14   Shooting foul on Niven Hart  
7:14   Commercial timeout called  
7:14 +1 Trevon Taylor made 1st of 2 free throws 42-47
7:14 +1 Trevon Taylor made 2nd of 2 free throws 43-47
7:03   Niven Hart missed layup  
7:01   Defensive rebound by Trevon Taylor  
6:42 +2 Kwane Marble II made layup 45-47
6:26   Jarred Hyder missed layup, blocked by Trevon Taylor  
6:24   Defensive rebound by Hunter Maldonado  
6:14   Trevon Taylor missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:12   Defensive rebound by Jarred Hyder  
5:44   Shooting foul on Kwane Marble II  
5:44 +1 Niven Hart made 1st of 2 free throws 45-48
5:44 +1 Niven Hart made 2nd of 2 free throws 45-49
5:33   Hunter Maldonado missed layup, blocked by Orlando Robinson  
5:31   Offensive rebound by Wyoming  
5:26   Lost ball turnover on Greg Milton III, stolen by Jarred Hyder  
5:22 +2 Jarred Hyder made layup 45-51
4:51 +3 Jake Hendricks made 3-pt. jump shot 48-51
4:50   Shooting foul on New Williams  
4:50 +1 Jake Hendricks made free throw 49-51
4:35   Shooting foul on Trevon Taylor  
4:35   Jarred Hyder missed 1st of 2 free throws  
4:35 +1 Jarred Hyder made 2nd of 2 free throws 49-52
4:12   Bad pass turnover on Hunter Maldonado, stolen by New Williams  
4:06 +2 Orlando Robinson made layup, assist by New Williams 49-54
3:50   Hunter Maldonado missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:48   Defensive rebound by Jarred Hyder  
3:25   Jarred Hyder missed jump shot  
3:23   Defensive rebound by A.J. Banks  
3:21   Commercial timeout called  
2:53   Shot clock violation turnover on Wyoming  
2:33   Orlando Robinson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:31   Defensive rebound by Greg Milton III  
2:17 +3 A.J. Banks made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Trevon Taylor 52-54
2:04   Shooting foul on Jake Hendricks  
2:04 +1 Nate Grimes made 1st of 2 free throws 52-55
2:04 +1 Nate Grimes made 2nd of 2 free throws 52-56
1:55 +2 A.J. Banks made layup 54-56
1:21   Traveling violation turnover on Nate Grimes  
1:20   Bad pass turnover on Hunter Maldonado  
52.0 +3 New Williams made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jarred Hyder 54-59
42.0   Personal foul on Nate Grimes  
