CINCY
HOU

No Text

No. 25 Houston beats Cincinnati, moves into 1st in AAC

  • AP
  • Mar 01, 2020

HOUSTON (AP) Houston overcame poor shooting with a solid defensive effort to earn a big win.

Marcus Sasser scored 21 points, Nate Hinton had 16 and No. 25 Houston beat Cincinnati 68-55 on Sunday.

Sasser, who scored 12 points in the second half, shot 8 of 16, including 5 of 12 on 3-pointers. Caleb Mills added 15 points for Houston (22-7, 12-4 American Athletic Conference).

''We needed somebody to step up,'' Houston coach Kelvin Sampson said. ''We were getting good shots; we were getting good looks. At some point, we needed to reward ourselves for what we were doing. We were doing just about everything right.''

Houston shot 36%, including a 2-for-19 stretch to end the first half and start the second half.

''To win by shooting 36% with 22 offensive rebounds, I'd rather shoot 55% with 10 offensive rebounds,'' Sampson said. ''Our kids have learned how to win without making shots. That's something we preach from day one.''

The Cougars moved into a tie atop the American with Tulsa, one game ahead of Cincinnati (18-10, 11-5).

''We knew this was a game we needed to win,'' said Houston center Chris Harris Jr., who had 11 rebounds and four blocks. ''We just came out and handled business. That could have really been the difference in our season. That was a must-win game.''

Tre Scott had 17 points and 11 rebounds, and Jarron Cumberland added 11 points for the Bearcats, who shot 35% but made just 6 of 25 in the second half.

''We just got to take good shots,'' Scott said. ''We have to take smart shots. We have to be aggressive. They did a good job defensively I guess if we shot 24% from the field (in the second half). At the end of the day, we all should be disappointed, especially in the first half, with how we rebounded the ball.''

Cincinnati coach John Brannen pointed to Houston's 22-9 edge in offensive rebounds.

''That was the game,'' Brannen said. ''Fourteen more shots at halftime, 20-plus more shots in the game. It's an easy numbers game when you shoot that many (more) shots than your opponent, you're going to win the game.''

Houston ended the first half with a 13-1 run behind four points apiece by Mills and Hinton to take a 38-31 lead into halftime. Mills had 12 points at the half.

After the Bearcats closed within 54-49 on a layup by Zach Harvey with seven minutes remaining, Houston answered with a 14-2 run over the next five minutes.

BIG PICTURE

Cincinnati: The Bearcats missed a chance to help their NCAA Tournament resume. Cincinnati beat Houston 64-62 at home on Feb. 1. ... Cincinnati fell to 2-3 this season against ranked opponents.

Houston: The Cougars improved to 7-0 this season after a loss. ... Houston held a 13-3 advantage in second-chance points.

BRANNEN COACHES AFTER FATHER'S DEATH

Brannen coached a day after the death of his father, also named John Brannen. He said on Twitter that his father died of ALS and dementia. Houston held a moment of silence before the game in memory of the elder John Brannen.

''It was a classy act,'' Brannen said. ''I was notified before the game. Kelvin reached out to me the day before, sent me a text. Classy organization. Kelvin is a well-respected coach in his profession. You can see why. I was certainly very appreciative, very thankful. It's been an extremely emotional 24 hours.''

SAMPSON, BRANNEN GET TECHNICALS

Brannen and Sampson were both issued technical fouls. Brannen got his technical foul with two minutes left in the first half after an offensive foul by Chris Vogt. Brannen had to be restrained by his assistant coaches after officials called the technical. Sampson got a technical with nine minutes remaining in the second half after arguing an offensive foul.

UP NEXT

Cincinnati: At South Florida on Tuesday.

Houston: Visits UConn on Thursday.

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

1st Half
CINCY Bearcats 31
HOU Cougars 38

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Houston  
19:49   DeJon Jarreau missed jump shot  
19:47   Defensive rebound by Tre Scott  
19:19   Tre Scott missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:17   Defensive rebound by Nate Hinton  
18:59 +2 Fabian White Jr. made jump shot, assist by DeJon Jarreau 0-2
18:30   Keith Williams missed jump shot  
18:28   Defensive rebound by Marcus Sasser  
18:10   Shooting foul on Keith Williams  
18:10 +1 Nate Hinton made 1st of 2 free throws 0-3
18:10 +1 Nate Hinton made 2nd of 2 free throws 0-4
17:57   Tre Scott missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:55   Offensive rebound by Keith Williams  
17:54   Personal foul on DeJon Jarreau  
17:54   Official timeout called  
17:38   Shooting foul on Fabian White Jr.  
17:38 +1 Tre Scott made 1st of 2 free throws 1-4
17:38 +1 Tre Scott made 2nd of 2 free throws 2-4
17:17 +3 Marcus Sasser made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nate Hinton 2-7
16:54 +3 Mika Adams-Woods made 3-pt. jump shot 5-7
16:36   Nate Hinton missed layup  
16:34   Defensive rebound by Chris Vogt  
16:20   Keith Williams missed layup  
16:20   Offensive rebound by Chris Vogt  
16:20   Chris Vogt missed layup, blocked by Fabian White Jr.  
16:18   Defensive rebound by Nate Hinton  
16:04   Nate Hinton missed jump shot  
16:02   Offensive rebound by Chris Harris Jr.  
15:50   Fabian White Jr. missed jump shot  
15:48   Offensive rebound by Chris Harris Jr.  
15:43   Marcus Sasser missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:41   Defensive rebound by Chris Vogt  
15:37 +2 Tre Scott made layup 7-7
15:37   Shooting foul on Chris Harris Jr.  
15:37 +1 Tre Scott made free throw 8-7
15:37 +1 Tre Scott made free throw 8-7
15:28   Personal foul on Tre Scott  
15:08   Caleb Mills missed jump shot  
15:06   Offensive rebound by Brison Gresham  
15:06   Personal foul on Mamoudou Diarra  
14:56   DeJon Jarreau missed layup  
14:54   Defensive rebound by Keith Williams  
14:49   Bad pass turnover on Jarron Cumberland  
14:31 +2 Caleb Mills made jump shot 8-9
14:08 +2 Mamoudou Diarra made jump shot, assist by Jarron Cumberland 10-9
13:50 +2 Caleb Mills made layup 10-11
13:32 +3 Jarron Cumberland made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tre Scott 13-11
13:09   Caleb Mills missed jump shot  
13:07   Defensive rebound by Mika Adams-Woods  
12:38 +2 Tre Scott made jump shot 15-11
12:18   Quentin Grimes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:16   Offensive rebound by Brison Gresham  
12:12   Bad pass turnover on Marcus Sasser  
11:47   Traveling violation turnover on Jaevin Cumberland  
11:47   Commercial timeout called  
11:34   Bad pass turnover on Quentin Grimes, stolen by Mika Adams-Woods  
11:15   Shooting foul on Brison Gresham  
11:15   Chris Vogt missed 1st of 2 free throws  
11:15   Chris Vogt missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
11:15   Defensive rebound by Quentin Grimes  
11:02 +3 Marcus Sasser made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Caleb Mills 15-14
10:40   Mika Adams-Woods missed layup, blocked by Brison Gresham  
10:40   Offensive rebound by Cincinnati  
10:38   Bad pass turnover on Jarron Cumberland, stolen by Fabian White Jr.  
10:33 +2 Fabian White Jr. made layup 15-16
10:08 +3 Mamoudou Diarra made 3-pt. jump shot 18-16
9:48   Caleb Mills missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:46   Offensive rebound by Fabian White Jr.  
9:36   Fabian White Jr. missed jump shot  
9:34   Offensive rebound by Nate Hinton  
9:34   Personal foul on Jaevin Cumberland  
9:33   Personal foul on Jaevin Cumberland  
9:19 +2 Caleb Mills made layup 18-18
9:19   Shooting foul on Zach Harvey  
9:19   Caleb Mills missed free throw  
9:19   Defensive rebound by Chris Vogt  
9:07   Shooting foul on Chris Harris Jr.  
9:07 +1 Jarron Cumberland made 1st of 2 free throws 19-18
9:07 +1 Jarron Cumberland made 2nd of 2 free throws 20-18
8:44   Discontinue dribble turnover on Caleb Mills  
8:26 +3 Keith Williams made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tre Scott 23-18
8:09   Marcus Sasser missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:07   Offensive rebound by Fabian White Jr.  
8:02 +2 Caleb Mills made layup 23-20
7:42   Bad pass turnover on Keith Williams, stolen by Fabian White Jr.  
7:31   Fabian White Jr. missed jump shot  
7:29   Defensive rebound by Tre Scott  
7:23   Jarron Cumberland missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:21   Offensive rebound by Tre Scott  
7:17   Shooting foul on Fabian White Jr.  
7:17   Commercial timeout called  
7:19   Tre Scott missed 1st of 2 free throws  
7:19 +1 Tre Scott made 2nd of 2 free throws 24-20
6:56 +3 Nate Hinton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by DeJon Jarreau 24-23
6:41   Personal foul on Justin Gorham  
6:40 +1 Jarron Cumberland made 1st of 2 free throws 25-23
6:40 +1 Jarron Cumberland made 2nd of 2 free throws 26-23
6:31 +2 Quentin Grimes made layup 26-25
6:05 +2 Tre Scott made jump shot, assist by Jarron Cumberland 28-25
5:31   Shot clock violation turnover on Houston  
5:11 +2 Keith Williams made jump shot 30-25
4:46   Nate Hinton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:44   Defensive rebound by Keith Williams  
4:36   Lost ball turnover on Jarron Cumberland, stolen by Caleb Mills  
4:29 +3 Caleb Mills made 3-pt. jump shot 30-28
4:08   Tre Scott missed jump shot  
4:06   Defensive rebound by Justin Gorham  
3:58   Caleb Mills missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:56   Defensive rebound by Mika Adams-Woods  
3:51   Commercial timeout called  
3:40   Mika Adams-Woods missed layup, blocked by Caleb Mills  
3:38   Defensive rebound by Caleb Mills  
3:14   Marcus Sasser missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:12   Offensive rebound by Brison Gresham  
3:03   Shooting foul on Zach Harvey  
3:03   Marcus Sasser missed 1st of 2 free throws  
3:03   Marcus Sasser missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
3:03   Offensive rebound by Justin Gorham  
2:55   Caleb Mills missed jump shot  
2:53   Offensive rebound by Nate Hinton  
2:48   Lost ball turnover on Nate Hinton  
2:34   Lost ball turnover on Tre Scott, stolen by Marcus Sasser  
2:25   Caleb Mills missed layup  
2:23   Offensive rebound by Brison Gresham  
2:14   Brison Gresham missed layup  
2:12   Defensive rebound by Jaevin Cumberland  
2:09   Offensive foul on Chris Vogt  
2:07   Turnover on Chris Vogt  
2:09   Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Cincinnati  
2:09 +1 Nate Hinton made 1st of 2 free throws 30-29
2:09 +1 Nate Hinton made 2nd of 2 free throws 30-30
1:56   Caleb Mills missed jump shot  
1:54   Offensive rebound by Nate Hinton  
1:54   Personal foul on Keith Williams  
1:54 +1 Nate Hinton made 1st of 2 free throws 30-31
1:54 +1 Nate Hinton made 2nd of 2 free throws 30-32
1:42   Lost ball turnover on Jaevin Cumberland, stolen by Caleb Mills  
1:39   Personal foul on Chris Vogt  
1:39 +1 Brison Gresham made 1st of 2 free throws 30-33
1:39 +1 Brison Gresham made 2nd of 2 free throws 30-34
1:26   Shooting foul on Nate Hinton  
1:26   Tre Scott missed 1st of 2 free throws  
1:26 +1 Tre Scott made 2nd of 2 free throws 31-34
1:07   Caleb Mills missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:05   Offensive rebound by Brison Gresham  
1:02   Quentin Grimes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:00   Offensive rebound by Caleb Mills  
44.0 +3 Marcus Sasser made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Caleb Mills 31-37
35.0   30-second timeout called  
25.0   Personal foul on Marcus Sasser  
25.0   Jarron Cumberland missed free throw  
25.0   Defensive rebound by Marcus Sasser  
19.0   30-second timeout called  
3.0   Personal foul on Mika Adams-Woods  
3.0   Caleb Mills missed 1st of 2 free throws  
3.0 +1 Caleb Mills made 2nd of 2 free throws 31-38
0.0   Chris McNeal missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
CINCY Bearcats 24
HOU Cougars 30

Time Team Play Score
19:44   Mika Adams-Woods missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:42   Defensive rebound by Nate Hinton  
19:14   Marcus Sasser missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Keith Williams  
19:12   Offensive rebound by Marcus Sasser  
19:00   Marcus Sasser missed jump shot  
19:00   Offensive rebound by Chris Harris Jr.  
19:00   Bad pass turnover on Chris Harris Jr., stolen by Chris Vogt  
19:00 +2 Tre Scott made layup 33-38
18:42   DeJon Jarreau missed floating jump shot  
18:40   Offensive rebound by Chris Harris Jr.  
18:35 +2 Nate Hinton made jump shot, assist by Chris Harris Jr. 33-40
18:27   Keith Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:25   Defensive rebound by Marcus Sasser  
18:18   Nate Hinton missed jump shot  
18:16   Offensive rebound by Chris Harris Jr.  
18:13   Marcus Sasser missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:11   Defensive rebound by Tre Scott  
17:55   Tre Scott missed layup, blocked by Chris Harris Jr.  
17:53   Offensive rebound by Keith Williams  
17:51   Keith Williams missed layup  
17:49   Defensive rebound by Fabian White Jr.  
17:20   Chris Harris Jr. missed layup, blocked by Mamoudou Diarra  
17:20   Defensive rebound by Cincinnati  
17:20   Mamoudou Diarra missed jump shot  
17:18   Defensive rebound by Marcus Sasser  
17:10   DeJon Jarreau missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:08   Offensive rebound by DeJon Jarreau  
17:03   Marcus Sasser missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:01   Offensive rebound by Fabian White Jr.  
16:52   Fabian White Jr. missed tip-in  
16:50   Defensive rebound by Tre Scott  
16:32   Tre Scott missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:30   Defensive rebound by DeJon Jarreau  
16:23 +3 Nate Hinton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by DeJon Jarreau 33-43
16:01   Bad pass turnover on Mika Adams-Woods, stolen by Nate Hinton  
15:51 +2 Brison Gresham made alley-oop shot, assist by DeJon Jarreau 33-45
15:45   30-second timeout called  
15:45   Commercial timeout called  
15:26   Jarron Cumberland missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:24   Offensive rebound by Tre Scott  
15:19   Tre Scott missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:17   Defensive rebound by Justin Gorham  
15:09   DeJon Jarreau missed dunk  
15:07   Defensive rebound by Tre Scott  
15:03   Offensive foul on Jarron Cumberland  
15:03   Turnover on Jarron Cumberland  
14:56   Bad pass turnover on Nate Hinton, stolen by Jaevin Cumberland  
14:51   Shooting foul on DeJon Jarreau  
14:51 +1 Keith Williams made 1st of 2 free throws 34-45
14:51 +1 Keith Williams made 2nd of 2 free throws 35-45
14:33   Personal foul on Jaevin Cumberland  
14:21   Nate Hinton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:19   Defensive rebound by Tre Scott  
14:11   Personal foul on Brison Gresham  
14:08 +2 Jaevin Cumberland made jump shot 37-45
13:41   Quentin Grimes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:39   Defensive rebound by Chris Vogt  
13:18   Traveling violation turnover on Chris Vogt  
13:01   Shooting foul on Keith Williams  
13:01   Caleb Mills missed 1st of 2 free throws  
13:01 +1 Caleb Mills made 2nd of 2 free throws 37-46
12:42   Jaevin Cumberland missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Caleb Mills  
12:40   Offensive rebound by Chris Vogt  
12:39   Personal foul on Brison Gresham  
12:31   Zach Harvey missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:29   Offensive rebound by Chris Vogt  
12:25   Jarron Cumberland missed driving layup  
12:23   Offensive rebound by Tre Scott  
12:23   Personal foul on Fabian White Jr.  
12:18   Jarron Cumberland missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:16   Defensive rebound by Marcus Sasser  
11:57 +3 Marcus Sasser made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Caleb Mills 37-49
11:40   Jaevin Cumberland missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:38   Defensive rebound by Chris Harris Jr.  
11:31   Marcus Sasser missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:29   Defensive rebound by Tre Scott  
11:23   Shooting foul on Quentin Grimes  
11:23   Commercial timeout called  
11:23 +1 Jarron Cumberland made 1st of 2 free throws 38-49
11:23 +1 Jarron Cumberland made 2nd of 2 free throws 39-49
11:16   Personal foul on Keith Williams  
11:05   Nate Hinton missed jump shot  
11:03   Defensive rebound by Cincinnati  
10:45   Personal foul on Quentin Grimes  
10:36   Shooting foul on Fabian White Jr.  
10:36   Tre Scott missed 1st of 2 free throws  
10:36 +1 Tre Scott made 2nd of 2 free throws 40-49
10:16   Justin Gorham missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:14   Defensive rebound by Jarron Cumberland  
9:50   Chris Vogt missed layup, blocked by Chris Harris Jr.  
9:48   Defensive rebound by Caleb Mills  
9:41   Caleb Mills missed fade-away jump shot  
9:40   Offensive rebound by Houston  
9:34   Caleb Mills missed fade-away jump shot  
9:32   Defensive rebound by Jaevin Cumberland  
9:25  