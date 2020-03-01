MICH
No. 23 Buckeyes surge late to beat No. 19 Michigan 77-63

  • Mar 01, 2020

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) After slogging through a miserable January, No. 23 Ohio State has won eight of its last 10 games, a surge that culminated in a 77-63 victory over No. 19 Michigan in front of sold-out crowd Sunday.

The Buckeyes (20-9, 10-8 Big Ten) did it by overwhelming the Wolverines late. After Michigan's Jon Teske hit a 3-pointer to tie the game at 54 with 6:41 left, CJ Walker's jumper and back-to-back 3s by brothers Andre and Kaleb Wesson touched off a 23-9 Ohio State run to cap the victory.

Ohio State was led by its guards, but all five starters hit double figures. Duane Washington Jr. tied a career high with 20 points, and Walker had 15 and a career-tying six rebounds. Andre Wesson and Kaleb Wesson each had 14 points.

The resurgence from Ohio State came after a 2-6 start in Big Ten play in 2020 and the announcement that guard D.J. Carton was leaving the team for mental health reasons.

''Listen, we realize plenty of people wrote us off,'' Ohio State coach Chris Holtmann said. ''When we were 2-6 they made fun of us. We had people kind of making fun of us and, you know, putting all their sarcastic tweets out there. I got them all saved. All of them.''

The Buckeyes have won three straight, swept the season series against Michigan, winning 61-58 in Ann Arbor on Feb. 4, and reached 20 wins for the third straight season and the 30th time in school history.

Franz Wagner had 18 points and 10 rebounds for the Wolverines (18-11, 9-9), who lost their second straight after winning five in a row.

The two teams have followed s similar pattern: a hot start, January doldrums and improved play down the stretch.

Ohio State led 32-29 at the half behind Washington's 12 points and 3-for-4 shooting from 3-point range. The Buckeyes did not allow Michigan an offensive rebound in the first half.

RAINING 3s

Both coaches acknowledged that late 3-pointers from the Wesson brothers was the spark that pushed Ohio State ahead to stay.

The Buckeyes had a 56-54 lead when Andre Wesson hit a falling 3-pointer that banked in off the glass. Then, after a defensive rebound by Ohio State, Kaleb hit a bomb to stretch the lead to 62-54. He banked in another 3-pointer with 1:36 left to make it 73-60.

''Unfortunately, when guys are making shots like that, then obviously their confidence levels are extremely high,'' Michigan coach Juwan Howard said. ''It was a back-breaker for us.''

Ohio State was 11 for 21 from 3-point range for 52.4%.

''It was just one of those days for balls falling,'' Washington said.

BIG PICTURE

Michigan: The Wolverines hate to lose to Ohio State, and they did twice this season. This one came after they lost to Wisconsin 81-74 at home on Thursday.

Ohio State: The Buckeyes have shaken off their mid-season malaise and seemed poised to take some momentum into the NCAA Tournament.

''We're built for this,'' said Walker, a Florida State transfer.

''It's a long season,'' he said. ''I've always said the Big Ten is a tough conference that has it's ups and downs. Right now we're on our up so we'll just try to stay consistent with that and keep going.''

POLL IMPLICATIONS

With plenty of Top 25 losses this weekend, the Buckeyes could move up a few slots in the AP Top 25 and likely will be among as many as 10 Big Ten teams to make the NCAA Tournament.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Ohio State forward Kyle Young missed his second game with a high-ankle sprain suffered in the Feb. 23 win over Maryland. He is day-to-day.

UP NEXT

Michigan: Hosts Nebraska on Thursday before finishing the regular season at No. 9 Maryland on March 8.

Ohio State: Hosts Illinois on Thursday before wrapping up the season at No. 24 Michigan State on March 8.

1st Half
MICH Wolverines 29
OHIOST Buckeyes 32

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Michigan  
19:41   Jon Teske missed jump shot, blocked by Kaleb Wesson  
19:39   Defensive rebound by Duane Washington Jr.  
19:29   Offensive foul on Kaleb Wesson  
19:29   Turnover on Kaleb Wesson  
19:13 +2 Jon Teske made dunk, assist by Eli Brooks 2-0
18:53   Duane Washington Jr. missed driving layup  
18:51   Defensive rebound by Zavier Simpson  
18:46   Eli Brooks missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:44   Defensive rebound by Kaleb Wesson  
18:40 +2 Andre Wesson made dunk, assist by CJ Walker 2-2
18:18   Eli Brooks missed jump shot  
18:16   Defensive rebound by Kaleb Wesson  
18:06   Kaleb Wesson missed jump shot, blocked by Jon Teske  
18:04   Defensive rebound by Eli Brooks  
17:46   Jon Teske missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:44   Defensive rebound by Luther Muhammad  
17:27   Shooting foul on Jon Teske  
17:27   Duane Washington Jr. missed 1st of 2 free throws  
17:27 +1 Duane Washington Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 2-3
17:13 +3 Isaiah Livers made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Franz Wagner 5-3
16:48   CJ Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:46   Defensive rebound by Eli Brooks  
16:38 +2 Jon Teske made jump shot, assist by Eli Brooks 7-3
16:17   Kaleb Wesson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:15   Defensive rebound by Eli Brooks  
16:13   Personal foul on Luther Muhammad  
16:02   Bad pass turnover on Zavier Simpson  
15:58 +2 Luther Muhammad made layup, assist by Duane Washington Jr. 7-5
15:37 +2 Zavier Simpson made layup 9-5
15:13   Lost ball turnover on Kaleb Wesson, stolen by Franz Wagner  
15:05   Jon Teske missed hook shot  
15:03   Defensive rebound by Andre Wesson  
14:48 +3 Duane Washington Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by CJ Walker 9-8
14:23   Franz Wagner missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:21   Defensive rebound by Kaleb Wesson  
13:59 +3 Andre Wesson made 3-pt. jump shot 9-11
13:51   30-second timeout called  
13:51   Commercial timeout called  
13:42   Offensive foul on Austin Davis  
13:41   Turnover on Austin Davis  
13:26   Duane Washington Jr. missed jump shot  
13:24   Defensive rebound by Eli Brooks  
12:59 +2 Eli Brooks made jump shot 11-11
12:30 +2 Andre Wesson made driving layup 11-13
12:01   Isaiah Livers missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:59   Defensive rebound by Ohio State  
11:58   Commercial timeout called  
11:43 +2 E.J. Liddell made jump shot, assist by Andre Wesson 11-15
11:25 +3 Franz Wagner made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Zavier Simpson 14-15
11:07   Andre Wesson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:05   Defensive rebound by Franz Wagner  
10:44   Isaiah Livers missed turnaround jump shot  
10:42   Defensive rebound by Kaleb Wesson  
10:38   Personal foul on Franz Wagner  
10:27   Kaleb Wesson missed jump shot  
10:25   Defensive rebound by Franz Wagner  
10:10   David DeJulius missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:08   Defensive rebound by Ohio State  
9:58   Personal foul on Austin Davis  
9:47   Luther Muhammad missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:45   Defensive rebound by Brandon Johns Jr.  
9:45   Personal foul on Andre Wesson  
9:34   Brandon Johns Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:32   Defensive rebound by CJ Walker  
9:26   Lost ball turnover on CJ Walker, stolen by Zavier Simpson  
9:21 +2 Zavier Simpson made layup 16-15
9:02   Kaleb Wesson missed layup  
9:00   Defensive rebound by Austin Davis  
8:49 +2 Austin Davis made reverse layup, assist by Zavier Simpson 18-15
8:28 +2 Andre Wesson made layup 18-17
8:15   Lost ball turnover on Austin Davis, stolen by Luther Muhammad  
8:06 +2 Luther Muhammad made layup 18-19
7:48   Shooting foul on Duane Washington Jr.  
7:48   Commercial timeout called  
7:48   Brandon Johns Jr. missed 1st of 2 free throws  
7:48   Brandon Johns Jr. missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
7:48   Defensive rebound by Duane Washington Jr.  
7:20 +3 Duane Washington Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot 18-22
6:55   Isaiah Livers missed jump shot  
6:53   Defensive rebound by E.J. Liddell  
6:43 +3 Duane Washington Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by E.J. Liddell 18-25
6:21   Personal foul on Andre Wesson  
6:18   Isaiah Livers missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:16   Defensive rebound by Duane Washington Jr.  
6:02   Luther Muhammad missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:00   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Livers  
5:55   Shooting foul on Luther Muhammad  
5:55 +1 Jon Teske made 1st of 2 free throws 19-25
5:55 +1 Jon Teske made 2nd of 2 free throws 20-25
5:27   Duane Washington Jr. missed jump shot  
5:25   Offensive rebound by CJ Walker  
5:22 +3 Kaleb Wesson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by CJ Walker 20-28
5:12   Shooting foul on CJ Walker  
5:12 +1 David DeJulius made 1st of 2 free throws 21-28
5:12 +1 David DeJulius made 2nd of 2 free throws 22-28
5:02   Duane Washington Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:00   Offensive rebound by E.J. Liddell  
4:56   Personal foul on Colin Castleton  
4:41   Duane Washington Jr. missed layup  
4:39   Offensive rebound by E.J. Liddell  
4:36 +2 E.J. Liddell made layup 22-30
4:24   Colin Castleton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:22   Defensive rebound by E.J. Liddell  
4:04   Kaleb Wesson missed layup  
4:02   Defensive rebound by Eli Brooks  
3:53   Shooting foul on Justin Ahrens  
3:53   Commercial timeout called  
3:53 +1 Colin Castleton made 1st of 2 free throws 23-30
3:53 +1 Colin Castleton made 2nd of 2 free throws 24-30
3:43   CJ Walker missed layup, blocked by Colin Castleton  
3:41   Defensive rebound by Zavier Simpson  
3:35 +2 Zavier Simpson made layup 26-30
3:21   Personal foul on Colin Castleton  
3:19 +2 Duane Washington Jr. made jump shot, assist by CJ Walker 26-32
3:01   Isaiah Livers missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:59   Defensive rebound by Duane Washington Jr.  
2:40   E.J. Liddell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:38   Defensive rebound by Zavier Simpson  
2:25   Franz Wagner missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:23   Defensive rebound by Kaleb Wesson  
2:12   Lost ball turnover on E.J. Liddell, stolen by Isaiah Livers  
1:49 +3 Isaiah Livers made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Zavier Simpson 29-32
1:14   Lost ball turnover on Duane Washington Jr.  
1:08   Zavier Simpson missed layup  
1:06   Defensive rebound by CJ Walker  
1:05   30-second timeout called  
47.0   Kaleb Wesson missed layup  
45.0   Offensive rebound by Kaleb Wesson  
40.0   Kaleb Wesson missed layup  
38.0   Defensive rebound by Franz Wagner  
28.0   Offensive foul on Jon Teske  
28.0   Turnover on Jon Teske  
4.0   Kaleb Wesson missed turnaround jump shot  
2.0   Defensive rebound by Eli Brooks  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
MICH Wolverines 34
OHIOST Buckeyes 45

Time Team Play Score
19:46 +2 CJ Walker made jump shot 29-34
19:16 +2 Zavier Simpson made finger-roll layup 31-34
18:50   Duane Washington Jr. missed layup  
18:48   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Livers  
18:38 +3 Eli Brooks made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Isaiah Livers 34-34
18:07   Lost ball turnover on Kaleb Wesson  
18:00 +2 Zavier Simpson made driving layup 36-34
17:46   Luther Muhammad missed jump shot  
17:44   Defensive rebound by Franz Wagner  
17:37   Eli Brooks missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:35   Offensive rebound by Franz Wagner  
17:32 +2 Franz Wagner made dunk 38-34
17:32   30-second timeout called  
17:32   Commercial timeout called  
17:19 +2 CJ Walker made layup 38-36
17:19   Shooting foul on Isaiah Livers  
17:19 +1 CJ Walker made free throw 38-37
17:02   Isaiah Livers missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:00   Defensive rebound by Kaleb Wesson  
16:54   CJ Walker missed layup  
16:52   Defensive rebound by Zavier Simpson  
16:49   Personal foul on CJ Walker  
16:36   Personal foul on Kaleb Wesson  
16:26   Jon Teske missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:24   Defensive rebound by Andre Wesson  
16:24   Personal foul on Isaiah Livers  
16:05   Personal foul on Jon Teske  
15:57   Shooting foul on Eli Brooks  
15:57   Commercial timeout called  
15:57 +1 Duane Washington Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 38-38
15:57 +1 Duane Washington Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 38-39
15:36   Offensive foul on Austin Davis  
15:36   Turnover on Austin Davis  
15:26 +3 Kaleb Wesson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Duane Washington Jr. 38-42
15:05   Eli Brooks missed floating jump shot  
15:03   Defensive rebound by Kaleb Wesson  
14:54   Bad pass turnover on Duane Washington Jr., stolen by Franz Wagner  
14:44 +2 Eli Brooks made driving layup 40-42
14:26 +2 CJ Walker made jump shot 40-44
14:16   Zavier Simpson missed layup, blocked by Andre Wesson  
14:14   Defensive rebound by CJ Walker  
13:59   Shooting foul on Eli Brooks  
13:59 +1 Andre Wesson made 1st of 2 free throws 40-45
13:59 +1 Andre Wesson made 2nd of 2 free throws 40-46
13:44   Isaiah Livers missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:42   Offensive rebound by Franz Wagner  
13:31   Traveling violation turnover on Zavier Simpson  
13:17   Offensive foul on Andre Wesson  
13:17   Turnover on Andre Wesson  
13:05 +2 Austin Davis made layup, assist by Isaiah Livers 42-46
12:38   Luther Muhammad missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:36   Defensive rebound by Franz Wagner  
12:28   Offensive foul on Isaiah Livers  
12:28   Turnover on Isaiah Livers  
12:16   Duane Washington Jr. missed jump shot, blocked by Franz Wagner  
12:14   Defensive rebound by David DeJulius  
12:09   Franz Wagner missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:07   Defensive rebound by Duane Washington Jr.  
11:56   CJ Walker missed layup  
11:54   Defensive rebound by Franz Wagner  
11:45 +2 Zavier Simpson made finger-roll layup 44-46
11:19 +3 Duane Washington Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot 44-49
10:59   Isaiah Livers missed jump shot  
10:57   Defensive rebound by CJ Walker  
10:36   E.J. Liddell missed turnaround jump shot  
10:34   Defensive rebound by Franz Wagner  
10:23 +2 Austin Davis made layup, assist by Zavier Simpson 46-49
10:01 +3 Duane Washington Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Luther Muhammad 46-52
9:49   30-second timeout called  
9:49   Commercial timeout called  
9:34   Franz Wagner missed jump shot  
9:32   Defensive rebound by Duane Washington Jr.  
9:26   Duane Washington Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:24   Defensive rebound by Franz Wagner  
9:15 +3 Franz Wagner made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Zavier Simpson 49-52
8:46   Kaleb Wesson missed jump shot  
8:44   Defensive rebound by Jon Teske  
8:26   Jon Teske missed jump shot  
8:24   Offensive rebound by David DeJulius  
8:19 +3 Franz Wagner made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by David DeJulius 52-52
8:00 +2 CJ Walker made jump shot 52-54
7:42   Personal foul on Duane Washington Jr.  
7:42   Commercial timeout called  
7:25   Lost ball turnover on Franz Wagner, stolen by Luther Muhammad  
7:06   Bad pass turnover on Duane Washington Jr., stolen by Jon Teske  
6:52 +2 Jon Teske made hook shot, assist by David DeJulius 54-54
6:28 +2 CJ Walker made jump shot 54-56
6:14   Offensive foul on Jon Teske  
6:14   Turnover on Jon Teske  
5:47 +3 Andre Wesson made 3-pt. jump shot 54-59
5:24   Isaiah Livers missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:22   Defensive rebound by Luther Muhammad  
5:06 +3 Kaleb Wesson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by CJ Walker 54-62
4:52 +2 Franz Wagner made layup, assist by Zavier Simpson 56-62
4:28 +2 Luther Muhammad made jump shot, assist by CJ Walker 56-64
4:14   Lost ball turnover on Zavier Simpson, stolen by Duane Washington Jr.  
4:07   CJ Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:05   Defensive rebound by Zavier Simpson  
3:56 +2 Austin Davis made dunk, assist by Franz Wagner 58-64
3:35   Shooting foul on Isaiah Livers  
3:35   Commercial timeout called  
3:35 +1 Luther Muhammad made 1st of 2 free throws 58-65
3:35 +1 Luther Muhammad made 2nd of 2 free throws 58-66
3:23   Franz Wagner missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:21   Defensive rebound by Luther Muhammad  
2:51 +2 CJ Walker made jump shot 58-68
2:35   Bad pass turnover on Zavier Simpson  
2:21 +2 Kaleb Wesson made layup, assist by CJ Walker 58-70
2:06 +2 Franz Wagner made layup, assist by Zavier Simpson 60-70
2:05   30-second timeout called  
1:36 +3 Kaleb Wesson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Duane Washington Jr. 60-73
1:18   Eli Brooks missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:16   Offensive rebound by Isaiah Livers  
1:13   Zavier Simpson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:11   Defensive rebound by CJ Walker  
57.0   Personal foul on Eli Brooks  
57.0 +1 Luther Muhammad made 1st of 2 free throws 60-74
57.0 +1 Luther Muhammad made 2nd of 2 free throws 60-75
49.0   Bad pass turnover on Jon Teske, stolen by CJ Walker  
46.0   Personal foul on Zavier Simpson  
46.0 +1 CJ Walker made 1st of 2 free throws 60-76
46.0 +1 CJ Walker made 2nd of 2 free throws 60-77
46.0   Full timeout called  
41.0   Zavier Simpson missed layup, blocked by Andre Wesson  
39.0   Defensive rebound by Kaleb Wesson  
12.0   CJ Walker missed jump shot  
10.0   Defensive rebound by Eli Brooks  
1.0 +3 Franz Wagner made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Isaiah Livers 63-77
0.0   End of period  