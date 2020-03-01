NWEST
Kopp, Northwestern beat Nebraska in OT, snap 12-game skid

  • AP
  • Mar 01, 2020

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) Miller Kopp took Northwestern’s first shot in overtime Sunday, draining a 3-pointer that triggered a 7-0 Wildcat run and the Wildcats held on for an 81-76 win over Nebraska that snapped their 12-game losing streak.

“It was nice to knock that down just to give us, you know, a little bit of momentum,” Kopp said. “ I made a 3 but then we came down and hit a nice floater I think. The biggest thing though was our defense in that time that you know stretched, you know we got stops.”

Northwestern (7-21, 2-16 Big Ten) forced two Nebraska turnovers and scored a pair of layups to go up 74-67 with 3:15 left in overtime -- a spurt that coach Chris Collins said his young team needed to win the game on the road.

“They were really determined they didn't look rattled,” Collins said of his team in overtime. “And then we came out there and I thought those first two minutes, that was kind of the story to get the separation we needed to get in that seven-point, little burst.”

Nebraska (7-22, 2-16) cut its deficit to 78-76 on Dachon Burke Jr.’s 3-pointer with 46 seconds left and the Huskers had a chance to tie the game 22 seconds later when Yvan Ouedraogo missed a pair of free throws. Northwestern hit 3 of 4 free throws to seal the win.

Nebraska lost the game at the free-throw line where the Huskers hit just 8 of 30. Northwestern made 15 of its 20 free throws. According to BTN no Division 1 team in the last 10 years has shot under 30% from the free throw line with 30 or more attempts. Nebraska shot 27% Sunday.

“It’s contagious,” Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg said of missing free throws. “I’ve been around this game long enough, when you miss a few early, it just seems to get in everybody’s head. Tempo gets quick, you don’t trust your stroke. It’s hard. We’ve been shooting better the last five games, about 65% then to have a night like this where you make a couple more and you’re on the winning end.”

Northwestern, which led 37-34 at half, saw Nebraska use a 13-4 run to go up 47-41 on Burke’s steal and dunk with 14:11 left. But the Huskers could manage only nine more points in the next nine minutes, falling behind 63-53.

Nebraska tied the game at 65 on a Haanif Cheatam 3-pointer with 1:51 left and went up 67-65 on a Cam Mack basket with 1:39 left. A pair of Pat Spencer free throws tied the game at 67-all with 49 seconds left.

Boo Buie had 15 points for Northwestern. Spencer finished with 12 points and Ryan Young scored 10.

Cheatam led Nebraska with 20 points. Burke scored 19, Mack added 13 and Ouedraogo had 11 points and 19 rebounds.

BIG PICTURE

Northwestern: With Sunday’s win, Northwestern swept Nebraska, getting both of its Big Ten conference wins against the Huskers. The Wildcats victory moved past Nebraska into 13th place in the conference.

Nebraska: Despite a 5-11 home record, Nebraska continues to draw more than 15,000 fans per game. Going into Sunday, Nebraska ranked 11th in the nation in attendance at 15,589. That’s the highest per-game average since Pinnacle Bank Arena opened in 2013.

UP NEXT

Northwestern is at Wisconsin Wednesday

Nebraska travels to Michigan Thursday

1st Half
NWEST Wildcats 37
NEB Cornhuskers 34

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Nebraska  
19:39   Haanif Cheatham missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:37   Defensive rebound by Pat Spencer  
19:23 +2 Robbie Beran made jump shot, assist by Ryan Young 2-0
18:57   Yvan Ouedraogo missed layup  
18:55   Offensive rebound by Yvan Ouedraogo  
18:50 +2 Yvan Ouedraogo made layup 2-2
18:41   Bad pass turnover on Ryan Young, stolen by Dachon Burke Jr.  
18:36 +2 Haanif Cheatham made layup, assist by Dachon Burke Jr. 2-4
18:19   Boo Buie missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:17   Defensive rebound by Yvan Ouedraogo  
18:03   Cam Mack missed layup, blocked by Robbie Beran  
18:01   Defensive rebound by Robbie Beran  
17:55   Bad pass turnover on Ryan Young, stolen by Haanif Cheatham  
17:55   Offensive foul on Dachon Burke Jr.  
17:55   Turnover on Dachon Burke Jr.  
17:37   Robbie Beran missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:35   Defensive rebound by Thorir Thorbjarnarson  
17:27   Traveling violation turnover on Thorir Thorbjarnarson  
17:16   Miller Kopp missed jump shot  
17:14   Offensive rebound by Ryan Young  
17:08   Ryan Young missed jump shot, blocked by Thorir Thorbjarnarson  
17:06   Defensive rebound by Haanif Cheatham  
17:08   Shooting foul on Boo Buie  
17:08 +1 Haanif Cheatham made 1st of 2 free throws 2-5
17:08 +1 Haanif Cheatham made 2nd of 2 free throws 2-6
16:51   Boo Buie missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:49   Defensive rebound by Yvan Ouedraogo  
16:40   Lost ball turnover on Dachon Burke Jr., stolen by Miller Kopp  
16:34   Pat Spencer missed layup  
16:32   Offensive rebound by Miller Kopp  
16:32   Shooting foul on Cam Mack  
16:32 +1 Miller Kopp made 1st of 2 free throws 3-6
16:32 +1 Miller Kopp made 2nd of 2 free throws 4-6
16:23   Shooting foul on Robbie Beran  
16:23   Yvan Ouedraogo missed 1st of 2 free throws  
16:23   Yvan Ouedraogo missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
16:23   Defensive rebound by Jared Jones  
16:09 +3 Miller Kopp made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Pat Spencer 7-6
15:53 +2 Cam Mack made layup 7-8
15:31   Miller Kopp missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:29   Offensive rebound by Jared Jones  
15:19   Jared Jones missed layup  
15:19   Defensive rebound by Yvan Ouedraogo  
15:19   Cam Mack missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:17   Defensive rebound by Robbie Beran  
15:09   Robbie Beran missed jump shot  
15:07   Defensive rebound by Yvan Ouedraogo  
15:02 +3 Thorir Thorbjarnarson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Cam Mack 7-11
14:39 +2 Jared Jones made layup, assist by Boo Buie 9-11
14:21   Dachon Burke Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:19   Offensive rebound by Yvan Ouedraogo  
14:15   Yvan Ouedraogo missed layup  
14:13   Defensive rebound by Jared Jones  
14:05   Miller Kopp missed layup  
14:03   Defensive rebound by Yvan Ouedraogo  
13:59   Dachon Burke Jr. missed layup  
13:57   Defensive rebound by Jared Jones  
13:53 +3 Miller Kopp made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Boo Buie 12-11
13:44   Shooting foul on Robbie Beran  
13:44   Commercial timeout called  
13:37 +3 Haanif Cheatham made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jervay Green 12-14
13:18   Pete Nance missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:16   Offensive rebound by Ryan Young  
13:11 +2 Ryan Young made layup 14-14
13:03   Kevin Cross missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:01   Defensive rebound by Miller Kopp  
12:44 +3 A.J. Turner made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Boo Buie 17-14
12:25   Bad pass turnover on Kevin Cross, stolen by Boo Buie  
12:13 +2 Miller Kopp made jump shot 19-14
12:04   Cam Mack missed layup  
12:02   Defensive rebound by Pete Nance  
11:51 +2 Boo Buie made jump shot 21-14
11:38   Haanif Cheatham missed layup  
11:51   Commercial timeout called  
11:38   Haanif Cheatham missed layup  
11:36   Offensive rebound by Yvan Ouedraogo  
11:35   Lost ball turnover on Yvan Ouedraogo, stolen by Miller Kopp  
11:29   Personal foul on Yvan Ouedraogo  
11:14 +2 Pete Nance made jump shot 23-14
10:52   Shooting foul on Miller Kopp  
10:52   Dachon Burke Jr. missed 1st of 2 free throws  
10:26   Lost ball turnover on Pat Spencer, stolen by Jervay Green  
10:52 +1 Dachon Burke Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 23-15
10:26   Lost ball turnover on Pat Spencer, stolen by Jervay Green  
10:20   Dachon Burke Jr. missed layup  
10:18   Offensive rebound by Yvan Ouedraogo  
10:13 +2 Yvan Ouedraogo made layup 23-17
9:59   Lost ball turnover on Pat Spencer, stolen by Cam Mack  
9:42   Thorir Thorbjarnarson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:40   Offensive rebound by Yvan Ouedraogo  
9:37   Bad pass turnover on Jervay Green, stolen by Boo Buie  
9:30 +2 Boo Buie made layup 25-17
9:24   Personal foul on Ryan Greer  
9:10   Jervay Green missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:08   Defensive rebound by Pete Nance  
8:51   Boo Buie missed jump shot  
8:49   Defensive rebound by Charlie Easley  
8:43   Personal foul on Ryan Greer  
8:39   Offensive foul on Dachon Burke Jr.  
8:39   Turnover on Dachon Burke Jr.  
8:26   A.J. Turner missed jump shot  
8:24   Defensive rebound by Yvan Ouedraogo  
8:13   Charlie Easley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:11   Defensive rebound by Pete Nance  
8:02   Jared Jones missed jump shot  
8:00   Defensive rebound by Charlie Easley  
7:52   Yvan Ouedraogo missed layup, blocked by Pete Nance  
7:50   Offensive rebound by Yvan Ouedraogo  
7:50   Commercial timeout called  
7:46   Personal foul on Boo Buie  
7:46   Haanif Cheatham missed free throw  
7:46   Defensive rebound by Pete Nance  
7:23   Pete Nance missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:21   Defensive rebound by Yvan Ouedraogo  
7:12 +2 Yvan Ouedraogo made layup, assist by Cam Mack 25-19
6:58   Jared Jones missed jump shot  
6:56   Defensive rebound by Thorir Thorbjarnarson  
6:46   Yvan Ouedraogo missed layup  
6:44   Offensive rebound by Charlie Easley  
6:44   Charlie Easley missed layup, blocked by Pete Nance  
6:42   Offensive rebound by Nebraska  
6:32 +2 Haanif Cheatham made layup 25-21
6:14 +2 Miller Kopp made jump shot, assist by Pete Nance 27-21
5:52 +3 Cam Mack made 3-pt. jump shot 27-24
5:34   Shooting foul on Charlie Easley  
5:34 +1 Ryan Young made 1st of 2 free throws 28-24
5:34 +1 Ryan Young made 2nd of 2 free throws 29-24
5:18 +3 Cam Mack made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Haanif Cheatham 29-27
4:54   Robbie Beran missed jump shot  
4:52   Defensive rebound by Thorir Thorbjarnarson  
4:40   Bad pass turnover on Cam Mack, stolen by Ryan Young  
4:33 +2 Pat Spencer made jump shot 31-27
4:25 +2 Haanif Cheatham made layup, assist by Cam Mack 31-29
4:01 +2 Miller Kopp made jump shot 33-29
3:32   Lost ball turnover on Haanif Cheatham, stolen by A.J. Turner  
3:24   Miller Kopp missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:22   Defensive rebound by Cam Mack  
3:17   Thorir Thorbjarnarson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:15   Defensive rebound by Robbie Beran  
3:01 +2 A.J. Turner made layup 35-29
3:01   Shooting foul on Charlie Easley  
3:01   Commercial timeout called  
3:01   A.J. Turner missed free throw  
3:01   Defensive rebound by Akol Arop  
3:00   Personal foul on Pete Nance  
3:00 +1 Thorir Thorbjarnarson made 1st of 2 free throws 35-30
3:00 +1 Thorir Thorbjarnarson made 2nd of 2 free throws 35-31
2:48   Bad pass turnover on Pat Spencer, stolen by Thorir Thorbjarnarson  
2:42   Bad pass turnover on Jervay Green, stolen by A.J. Turner  
2:32   Pat Spencer missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:30   Defensive rebound by Cam Mack  
2:26   Cam Mack missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:24   Defensive rebound by Pat Spencer  
2:04   Shooting foul on Akol Arop  
2:04 +1 Pete Nance made 1st of 2 free throws 36-31
2:04 +1 Pete Nance made 2nd of 2 free throws 37-31
1:41   Thorir Thorbjarnarson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:38   Defensive rebound by Northwestern  
1:22   Traveling violation turnover on Ryan Young  
1:11 +3 Jervay Green made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Cam Mack 37-34
51.0   Bad pass turnover on Ryan Young, stolen by Cam Mack  
47.0   Shooting foul on Pat Spencer  
47.0   Jervay Green missed 1st of 2 free throws  
47.0   Defensive rebound by Pete Nance  
47.0   Jervay Green missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
47.0   Defensive rebound by Pete Nance  
29.0   Pete Nance missed 3-pt. jump shot  
27.0   Defensive rebound by Haanif Cheatham  
0.0   Shooting foul on Miller Kopp  
0.0   Cam Mack missed 1st of 3 free throws  
0.0   Cam Mack missed 2nd of 3 free throws  
0.0   Defensive rebound by Pete Nance  
0.0   Cam Mack missed 3rd of 3 free throws  
0.0   Defensive rebound by Pete Nance  

2nd Half
NWEST Wildcats 30
NEB Cornhuskers 33

Time Team Play Score
19:44   Traveling violation turnover on Ryan Young  
19:32   Traveling violation turnover on Thorir Thorbjarnarson  
19:19   Pat Spencer missed jump shot, blocked by Thorir Thorbjarnarson  
19:17   Defensive rebound by Thorir Thorbjarnarson  
19:11   Cam Mack missed layup, blocked by Ryan Young  
19:09   Defensive rebound by Robbie Beran  
19:04   Pat Spencer missed jump shot  
19:02   Defensive rebound by Thorir Thorbjarnarson  
18:55 +2 Haanif Cheatham made layup 37-36
18:41   Bad pass turnover on Boo Buie, stolen by Haanif Cheatham  
18:38   Shooting foul on Pat Spencer  
18:38   Dachon Burke Jr. missed 1st of 2 free throws  
18:38 +1 Dachon Burke Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 37-37
18:24   Boo Buie missed jump shot  
18:22   Defensive rebound by Nebraska  
18:09   Thorir Thorbjarnarson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:07   Defensive rebound by Boo Buie  
17:59 +2 Robbie Beran made jump shot, assist by Boo Buie 39-37
17:45 +2 Dachon Burke Jr. made layup 39-39
17:32   Lost ball turnover on Robbie Beran, stolen by Yvan Ouedraogo  
17:28   Shooting foul on Pat Spencer  
17:28   Haanif Cheatham missed 1st of 2 free throws  
17:28   Haanif Cheatham missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
17:28   Defensive rebound by Pete Nance  
17:04   Boo Buie missed jump shot  
17:02   Defensive rebound by Thorir Thorbjarnarson  
16:56 +3 Cam Mack made 3-pt. jump shot 39-42
16:40   Personal foul on Haanif Cheatham  
16:36   Miller Kopp missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:34   Defensive rebound by Dachon Burke Jr.  
16:13   Offensive foul on Thorir Thorbjarnarson  
16:13   Turnover on Thorir Thorbjarnarson  
16:12   Bad pass turnover on Pete Nance, stolen by Thorir Thorbjarnarson  
16:12   Bad pass turnover on Thorir Thorbjarnarson  
15:45 +2 Pete Nance made jump shot 41-42
15:44   Out of bounds turnover on Dachon Burke Jr.  
15:44   Commercial timeout called  
15:30   Pete Nance missed jump shot  
15:28   Defensive rebound by Thorir Thorbjarnarson  
15:05   Haanif Cheatham missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:03   Defensive rebound by A.J. Turner  
14:56   A.J. Turner missed layup  
14:54   Defensive rebound by Yvan Ouedraogo  
14:45 +3 Dachon Burke Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Haanif Cheatham 41-45
14:28   Lost ball turnover on Boo Buie, stolen by Dachon Burke Jr.  
14:24 +2 Dachon Burke Jr. made dunk 41-47
14:09   30-second timeout called  
14:09   Commercial timeout called  
13:48 +2 Miller Kopp made jump shot 43-47
13:24   Dachon Burke Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:22   Defensive rebound by Jared Jones  
13:16   Lost ball turnover on Pete Nance, stolen by Thorir Thorbjarnarson  
12:56   Haanif Cheatham missed layup, blocked by Pete Nance  
12:54   Defensive rebound by Boo Buie  
12:28 +2 Jared Jones made jump shot, assist by Pete Nance 45-47
12:10   Personal foul on Boo Buie  
12:05   Offensive foul on Kevin Cross  
12:05   Turnover on Kevin Cross  
11:51   Bad pass turnover on Pat Spencer  
11:51   Commercial timeout called  
11:39   Dachon Burke Jr. missed layup, blocked by Pete Nance  
11:37   Defensive rebound by Pete Nance  
11:16   Miller Kopp missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:14   Offensive rebound by Pat Spencer  
11:10 +2 Pat Spencer made tip-in 47-47
10:59   Cam Mack missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:57   Defensive rebound by Miller Kopp  
10:48   Boo Buie missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:46   Offensive rebound by Pat Spencer  
10:41 +2 Pat Spencer made jump shot 49-47
10:32   Lost ball turnover on Jervay Green  
10:16   Pat Spencer missed jump shot  
10:14   Defensive rebound by Yvan Ouedraogo  
10:06   Personal foul on Miller Kopp  
9:50