South Florida beats Temple 64-58

  • Mar 01, 2020

PHILADELPHIA (AP) Justin Brown posted 13 points and nine rebounds as South Florida defeated Temple 64-58 on Sunday.

Michael Durr had 12 points, seven rebounds and three blocks for South Florida (13-16, 6-10 American Athletic Conference). David Collins added 11 points and seven rebounds. Antun Maricevic had 10 points.

Quinton Rose had 13 points and seven rebounds for the Owls (14-15, 6-10). Nate Pierre-Louis added 12 points, 13 rebounds and seven assists.

South Florida plays Cincinnati at home on Tuesday. Temple faces Tulsa at home on Wednesday.

1st Half
SFLA Bulls 33
TEMPLE Owls 25

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by South Florida  
19:41 +2 Michael Durr made hook shot 2-0
19:22   Damion Moore missed hook shot  
19:20   Defensive rebound by Xavier Castaneda  
18:59 +2 Michael Durr made hook shot, assist by Laquincy Rideau 4-0
18:36   Quinton Rose missed jump shot, blocked by Michael Durr  
18:34   Defensive rebound by Justin Brown  
18:27 +2 David Collins made layup 6-0
18:07   Damion Moore missed layup, blocked by Michael Durr  
18:05   Offensive rebound by Damion Moore  
17:58 +2 Nate Pierre-Louis made layup, assist by Damion Moore 6-2
17:44 +3 Justin Brown made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Laquincy Rideau 9-2
17:19   Alani Moore II missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:17   Defensive rebound by David Collins  
17:08   Laquincy Rideau missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:06   Defensive rebound by Nate Pierre-Louis  
16:56   Lost ball turnover on Alani Moore II, stolen by Justin Brown  
16:31   Michael Durr missed turnaround jump shot  
16:29   Offensive rebound by Justin Brown  
16:21 +2 Justin Brown made jump shot 11-2
15:52 +3 Nate Pierre-Louis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Damion Moore 11-5
15:27   Xavier Castaneda missed layup  
15:25   Defensive rebound by J.P. Moorman II  
15:18   Lost ball turnover on J.P. Moorman II, stolen by Laquincy Rideau  
15:08 +2 Michael Durr made jump shot, assist by Justin Brown 13-5
15:08   30-second timeout called  
15:08   Commercial timeout called  
14:37 +3 Quinton Rose made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nate Pierre-Louis 13-8
14:13 +2 Antun Maricevic made layup, assist by Laquincy Rideau 15-8
13:49   Jake Forrester missed layup  
13:47   Defensive rebound by Laquincy Rideau  
13:39   Laquincy Rideau missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:37   Defensive rebound by Monty Scott  
13:13   Quinton Rose missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:11   Defensive rebound by Antun Maricevic  
13:03 +3 Ezacuras Dawson III made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Laquincy Rideau 18-8
12:40 +2 Jake Forrester made floating jump shot, assist by Quinton Rose 18-10
12:20   Shooting foul on Alani Moore II  
12:20   David Collins missed 1st of 2 free throws  
12:20 +1 David Collins made 2nd of 2 free throws 19-10
12:20   Commercial timeout called  
12:08   Monty Scott missed layup  
12:06   Offensive rebound by Jake Forrester  
12:03 +2 Jake Forrester made dunk 19-12
11:45   Ezacuras Dawson III missed jump shot  
11:43   Defensive rebound by Nate Pierre-Louis  
11:37   Monty Scott missed layup  
11:35   Defensive rebound by Justin Brown  
11:12   Michael Durr missed dunk, blocked by Jake Forrester  
11:10   Defensive rebound by Quinton Rose  
11:01   Nate Pierre-Louis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:57   Defensive rebound by South Florida  
10:38   Xavier Castaneda missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:36   Defensive rebound by Jake Forrester  
10:07 +3 Monty Scott made 3-pt. jump shot 19-15
9:44   David Collins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:42   Offensive rebound by South Florida  
9:30   Ezacuras Dawson III missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:28   Defensive rebound by Quinton Rose  
9:23   Monty Scott missed layup  
9:21   Offensive rebound by De'Vondre Perry  
9:21   Jumpball received by Temple  
9:09   De'Vondre Perry missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:07   Defensive rebound by Ezacuras Dawson III  
8:38   Shooting foul on Jake Forrester  
8:38 +1 David Collins made 1st of 2 free throws 20-15
8:38 +1 David Collins made 2nd of 2 free throws 21-15
8:14   Jake Forrester missed hook shot  
8:12   Defensive rebound by Michael Durr  
7:51   Ezacuras Dawson III missed fade-away jump shot  
7:49   Defensive rebound by Nate Pierre-Louis  
7:36   Offensive foul on De'Vondre Perry  
7:36   Turnover on De'Vondre Perry  
7:36   Commercial timeout called  
7:24   Madut Akec missed layup  
7:22   Offensive rebound by South Florida  
7:22   Personal foul on De'Vondre Perry  
7:17   Lost ball turnover on Xavier Castaneda, stolen by Monty Scott  
7:15   Personal foul on Madut Akec  
7:03 +2 Monty Scott made driving layup 21-17
6:43   Michael Durr missed jump shot  
6:41   Offensive rebound by Laquincy Rideau  
6:20   Michael Durr missed layup  
6:18   Offensive rebound by Michael Durr  
6:13   Lost ball turnover on Michael Durr, stolen by Monty Scott  
5:58 +2 Damion Moore made layup, assist by Monty Scott 21-19
5:33 +3 Laquincy Rideau made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Xavier Castaneda 24-19
5:09   Offensive foul on Monty Scott  
5:09   Turnover on Monty Scott  
4:49   David Collins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:47   Defensive rebound by Monty Scott  
4:43   Quinton Rose missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:41   Defensive rebound by Justin Brown  
4:33   Shooting foul on Damion Moore  
4:34   David Collins missed 1st of 2 free throws  
4:34   David Collins missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
4:34   Defensive rebound by Nate Pierre-Louis  
4:12   Quinton Rose missed turnaround jump shot  
4:10   Defensive rebound by Justin Brown  
4:00 +2 Xavier Castaneda made jump shot 26-19
3:39   Bad pass turnover on Jake Forrester, stolen by Xavier Castaneda  
3:34   Xavier Castaneda missed layup, blocked by Nate Pierre-Louis  
3:32   Defensive rebound by Jake Forrester  
3:32   Personal foul on Justin Brown  
3:32   Commercial timeout called  
3:17   Bad pass turnover on Monty Scott  
3:02   Bad pass turnover on Laquincy Rideau  
2:45 +3 Alani Moore II made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nate Pierre-Louis 26-22
2:21 +2 Antun Maricevic made hook shot 28-22
2:03   Monty Scott missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:01   Defensive rebound by Antun Maricevic  
1:51   David Collins missed layup  
1:49   Offensive rebound by Antun Maricevic  
1:46 +2 Antun Maricevic made dunk 30-22
1:19 +2 Jake Forrester made layup, assist by Nate Pierre-Louis 30-24
1:19   Shooting foul on Laquincy Rideau  
1:19 +1 Jake Forrester made free throw 30-25
58.0 +3 Xavier Castaneda made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Michael Durr 33-25
58.0   30-second timeout called  
45.0   Bad pass turnover on Nate Pierre-Louis, stolen by Laquincy Rideau  
22.0   Justin Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot  
20.0   Offensive rebound by Michael Durr  
2.0   Laquincy Rideau missed layup, blocked by J.P. Moorman II  
0.0   Offensive rebound by South Florida  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
SFLA Bulls 31
TEMPLE Owls 33

Time Team Play Score
19:46   Justin Brown missed jump shot  
19:44   Defensive rebound by Nate Pierre-Louis  
19:37   Lost ball turnover on Alani Moore II  
19:20   Lost ball turnover on Justin Brown, stolen by Damion Moore  
19:15 +2 Nate Pierre-Louis made dunk, assist by Quinton Rose 33-27
18:56   Xavier Castaneda missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:54   Defensive rebound by Nate Pierre-Louis  
18:26 +3 J.P. Moorman II made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Quinton Rose 33-30
17:50 +2 David Collins made layup, assist by Justin Brown 35-30
17:38   J.P. Moorman II missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:36   Offensive rebound by Nate Pierre-Louis  
17:35   Personal foul on Justin Brown  
17:30   Damion Moore missed hook shot  
17:28   Defensive rebound by Laquincy Rideau  
17:00   David Collins missed fade-away jump shot  
16:58   Defensive rebound by Nate Pierre-Louis  
16:50   Quinton Rose missed layup  
16:48   Defensive rebound by Michael Durr  
16:45   Lost ball turnover on Michael Durr, stolen by Nate Pierre-Louis  
16:39   Personal foul on Laquincy Rideau  
16:29   Alani Moore II missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:27   Defensive rebound by Xavier Castaneda  
16:17 +2 Antun Maricevic made hook shot, assist by Laquincy Rideau 37-30
15:49   Nate Pierre-Louis missed layup  
15:47   Defensive rebound by South Florida  
15:46   Commercial timeout called  
15:16   Antun Maricevic missed hook shot  
15:14   Defensive rebound by Quinton Rose  
15:07 +3 Quinton Rose made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nate Pierre-Louis 37-33
14:47   Laquincy Rideau missed jump shot  
14:45   Defensive rebound by Jake Forrester  
14:35 +2 Quinton Rose made driving layup, assist by Nate Pierre-Louis 37-35
14:13 +2 Antun Maricevic made hook shot, assist by Xavier Castaneda 39-35
14:02   Jumpball received by Temple  
13:53   J.P. Moorman II missed layup  
13:51   Defensive rebound by Justin Brown  
13:41   Laquincy Rideau missed layup  
13:39   Offensive rebound by Antun Maricevic  
13:29   Offensive foul on Antun Maricevic  
13:29   Turnover on Antun Maricevic  
13:20   Jake Forrester missed layup  
13:18   Offensive rebound by Jake Forrester  
13:15   Shooting foul on Antun Maricevic  
13:15   Jake Forrester missed 1st of 2 free throws  
13:15 +1 Jake Forrester made 2nd of 2 free throws 39-36
12:46   Justin Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:44   Defensive rebound by Nate Pierre-Louis  
12:29 +2 J.P. Moorman II made reverse layup, assist by Jake Forrester 39-38
12:13   Out of bounds turnover on Michael Durr  
11:51 +3 Monty Scott made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nate Pierre-Louis 39-41
11:47   Personal foul on J.P. Moorman II  
11:47   Commercial timeout called  
11:22   David Collins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:20   Defensive rebound by Quinton Rose  
10:53 +2 Nate Pierre-Louis made driving layup 39-43
10:53   Shooting foul on Xavier Castaneda  
10:53 +1 Nate Pierre-Louis made free throw 39-44
10:33   Shooting foul on Jake Forrester  
10:33 +1 Michael Durr made 1st of 2 free throws 40-44
10:33 +1 Michael Durr made 2nd of 2 free throws 41-44
10:17   Monty Scott missed layup, blocked by Ezacuras Dawson III  
10:15   Offensive rebound by Quinton Rose  
10:03   Shot clock violation turnover on Temple  
9:49   David Collins missed layup, blocked by Nate Pierre-Louis  
9:47   Defensive rebound by Monty Scott  
9:39   Shooting foul on Ezacuras Dawson III  
9:39 +1 Quinton Rose made 1st of 2 free throws 41-45
9:39 +1 Quinton Rose made 2nd of 2 free throws 41-46
9:29   David Collins missed layup  
9:27   Defensive rebound by Monty Scott  
9:04   Bad pass turnover on Monty Scott, stolen by Laquincy Rideau  
8:58 +2 Laquincy Rideau made layup 43-46
8:58   Shooting foul on Quinton Rose  
8:58 +1 Laquincy Rideau made free throw 44-46
8:41   Quinton Rose missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:39   Offensive rebound by De'Vondre Perry  
8:35 +2 De'Vondre Perry made layup 44-48
8:14   Lost ball turnover on David Collins, stolen by Alani Moore II  
8:08   Bad pass turnover on Alani Moore II  
7:57 +3 Justin Brown made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ezacuras Dawson III 47-48
7:35 +2 De'Vondre Perry made layup, assist by Quinton Rose 47-50
7:19   Michael Durr missed hook shot  
7:17   Defensive rebound by Nate Pierre-Louis  
6:52   Shooting foul on Michael Durr  
6:52   Commercial timeout called  
6:52 +1 Nate Pierre-Louis made free throw 47-51
6:52 +1 Nate Pierre-Louis made 2nd of 2 free throws 47-52
6:25   Lost ball turnover on Laquincy Rideau, stolen by J.P. Moorman II  
6:25   Personal foul on Laquincy Rideau  
6:25 +1 J.P. Moorman II made 1st of 2 free throws 47-53
6:25 +1 J.P. Moorman II made 2nd of 2 free throws 47-54
6:10 +3 Laquincy Rideau made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Xavier Castaneda 50-54
6:09   30-second timeout called  
5:53   Monty Scott missed jump shot  
5:51   Defensive rebound by Justin Brown  
5:39 +3 Justin Brown made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Laquincy Rideau 53-54
5:12   Quinton Rose missed jump shot  
5:10   Defensive rebound by Michael Durr  
4:42   Justin Brown missed jump shot  
4:40   Defensive rebound by Quinton Rose  
4:14   Nate Pierre-Louis missed layup, blocked by Michael Durr  
4:12   Offensive rebound by Temple  
4:10 +3 Quinton Rose made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nate Pierre-Louis 53-57
3:47   Justin Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:45   Defensive rebound by Nate Pierre-Louis  
3:42   Lost ball turnover on Nate Pierre-Louis, stolen by David Collins  
3:42 +2 David Collins made layup 55-57
3:42   Shooting foul on Alani Moore II  
3:42   Commercial timeout called  
3:42 +1 David Collins made free throw 56-57
3:18   Nate Pierre-Louis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:16   Defensive rebound by David Collins  
3:10   David Collins missed layup, blocked by Jake Forrester  
3:08   Offensive rebound by David Collins  
3:01   Laquincy Rideau missed layup  
2:59   Offensive rebound by Laquincy Rideau  
2:55   David Collins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:53   Offensive rebound by Justin Brown  
2:39   Laquincy Rideau missed layup  
2:37   Offensive rebound by Michael Durr  
2:35 +2 Michael Durr made dunk 58-57
2:13   Shooting foul on Michael Durr  
2:13 +1 Monty Scott made 1st of 2 free throws 58-58
2:13   Monty Scott missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
2:13   Defensive rebound by David Collins  
1:59   Laquincy Rideau missed floating jump shot  
1:57   Offensive rebound by Michael Durr  
1:57   Shooting foul on J.P. Moorman II  
1:57 +1 Michael Durr made 1st of 2 free throws 59-58
1:57 +1 Michael Durr made 2nd of 2 free throws 60-58
1:46   Monty Scott missed driving layup  
1:44   Defensive rebound by David Collins  
1:29   Laquincy Rideau missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:27   Defensive rebound by Quinton Rose  
1:05   Monty Scott missed jump shot  
1:03   Offensive rebound by Nate Pierre-Louis  
1:01   Full timeout called  
54.0   Quinton Rose missed layup  
52.0   Offensive rebound by Temple  
45.0