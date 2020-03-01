|
19:46
|
|
|
Justin Brown missed jump shot
|
|
19:44
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Nate Pierre-Louis
|
|
19:37
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Alani Moore II
|
|
19:20
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Justin Brown, stolen by Damion Moore
|
|
19:15
|
|
+2
|
Nate Pierre-Louis made dunk, assist by Quinton Rose
|
33-27
|
18:56
|
|
|
Xavier Castaneda missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
18:54
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Nate Pierre-Louis
|
|
18:26
|
|
+3
|
J.P. Moorman II made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Quinton Rose
|
33-30
|
17:50
|
|
+2
|
David Collins made layup, assist by Justin Brown
|
35-30
|
17:38
|
|
|
J.P. Moorman II missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
17:36
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Nate Pierre-Louis
|
|
17:35
|
|
|
Personal foul on Justin Brown
|
|
17:30
|
|
|
Damion Moore missed hook shot
|
|
17:28
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Laquincy Rideau
|
|
17:00
|
|
|
David Collins missed fade-away jump shot
|
|
16:58
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Nate Pierre-Louis
|
|
16:50
|
|
|
Quinton Rose missed layup
|
|
16:48
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Michael Durr
|
|
16:45
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Michael Durr, stolen by Nate Pierre-Louis
|
|
16:39
|
|
|
Personal foul on Laquincy Rideau
|
|
16:29
|
|
|
Alani Moore II missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
16:27
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Xavier Castaneda
|
|
16:17
|
|
+2
|
Antun Maricevic made hook shot, assist by Laquincy Rideau
|
37-30
|
15:49
|
|
|
Nate Pierre-Louis missed layup
|
|
15:47
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by South Florida
|
|
15:46
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
15:16
|
|
|
Antun Maricevic missed hook shot
|
|
15:14
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Quinton Rose
|
|
15:07
|
|
+3
|
Quinton Rose made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nate Pierre-Louis
|
37-33
|
14:47
|
|
|
Laquincy Rideau missed jump shot
|
|
14:45
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jake Forrester
|
|
14:35
|
|
+2
|
Quinton Rose made driving layup, assist by Nate Pierre-Louis
|
37-35
|
14:13
|
|
+2
|
Antun Maricevic made hook shot, assist by Xavier Castaneda
|
39-35
|
14:02
|
|
|
Jumpball received by Temple
|
|
13:53
|
|
|
J.P. Moorman II missed layup
|
|
13:51
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Justin Brown
|
|
13:41
|
|
|
Laquincy Rideau missed layup
|
|
13:39
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Antun Maricevic
|
|
13:29
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Antun Maricevic
|
|
13:29
|
|
|
Turnover on Antun Maricevic
|
|
13:20
|
|
|
Jake Forrester missed layup
|
|
13:18
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Jake Forrester
|
|
13:15
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Antun Maricevic
|
|
13:15
|
|
|
Jake Forrester missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
13:15
|
|
+1
|
Jake Forrester made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
39-36
|
12:46
|
|
|
Justin Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
12:44
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Nate Pierre-Louis
|
|
12:29
|
|
+2
|
J.P. Moorman II made reverse layup, assist by Jake Forrester
|
39-38
|
12:13
|
|
|
Out of bounds turnover on Michael Durr
|
|
11:51
|
|
+3
|
Monty Scott made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nate Pierre-Louis
|
39-41
|
11:47
|
|
|
Personal foul on J.P. Moorman II
|
|
11:47
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
11:22
|
|
|
David Collins missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
11:20
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Quinton Rose
|
|
10:53
|
|
+2
|
Nate Pierre-Louis made driving layup
|
39-43
|
10:53
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Xavier Castaneda
|
|
10:53
|
|
+1
|
Nate Pierre-Louis made free throw
|
39-44
|
10:33
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Jake Forrester
|
|
10:33
|
|
+1
|
Michael Durr made 1st of 2 free throws
|
40-44
|
10:33
|
|
+1
|
Michael Durr made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
41-44
|
10:17
|
|
|
Monty Scott missed layup, blocked by Ezacuras Dawson III
|
|
10:15
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Quinton Rose
|
|
10:03
|
|
|
Shot clock violation turnover on Temple
|
|
9:49
|
|
|
David Collins missed layup, blocked by Nate Pierre-Louis
|
|
9:47
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Monty Scott
|
|
9:39
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Ezacuras Dawson III
|
|
9:39
|
|
+1
|
Quinton Rose made 1st of 2 free throws
|
41-45
|
9:39
|
|
+1
|
Quinton Rose made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
41-46
|
9:29
|
|
|
David Collins missed layup
|
|
9:27
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Monty Scott
|
|
9:04
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Monty Scott, stolen by Laquincy Rideau
|
|
8:58
|
|
+2
|
Laquincy Rideau made layup
|
43-46
|
8:58
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Quinton Rose
|
|
8:58
|
|
+1
|
Laquincy Rideau made free throw
|
44-46
|
8:41
|
|
|
Quinton Rose missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
8:39
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by De'Vondre Perry
|
|
8:35
|
|
+2
|
De'Vondre Perry made layup
|
44-48
|
8:14
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on David Collins, stolen by Alani Moore II
|
|
8:08
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Alani Moore II
|
|
7:57
|
|
+3
|
Justin Brown made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ezacuras Dawson III
|
47-48
|
7:35
|
|
+2
|
De'Vondre Perry made layup, assist by Quinton Rose
|
47-50
|
7:19
|
|
|
Michael Durr missed hook shot
|
|
7:17
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Nate Pierre-Louis
|
|
6:52
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Michael Durr
|
|
6:52
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
6:52
|
|
+1
|
Nate Pierre-Louis made free throw
|
47-51
|
6:52
|
|
+1
|
Nate Pierre-Louis made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
47-52
|
6:25
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Laquincy Rideau, stolen by J.P. Moorman II
|
|
6:25
|
|
|
Personal foul on Laquincy Rideau
|
|
6:25
|
|
+1
|
J.P. Moorman II made 1st of 2 free throws
|
47-53
|
6:25
|
|
+1
|
J.P. Moorman II made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
47-54
|
6:10
|
|
+3
|
Laquincy Rideau made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Xavier Castaneda
|
50-54
|
6:09
|
|
|
30-second timeout called
|
|
5:53
|
|
|
Monty Scott missed jump shot
|
|
5:51
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Justin Brown
|
|
5:39
|
|
+3
|
Justin Brown made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Laquincy Rideau
|
53-54
|
5:12
|
|
|
Quinton Rose missed jump shot
|
|
5:10
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Michael Durr
|
|
4:42
|
|
|
Justin Brown missed jump shot
|
|
4:40
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Quinton Rose
|
|
4:14
|
|
|
Nate Pierre-Louis missed layup, blocked by Michael Durr
|
|
4:12
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Temple
|
|
4:10
|
|
+3
|
Quinton Rose made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nate Pierre-Louis
|
53-57
|
3:47
|
|
|
Justin Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
3:45
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Nate Pierre-Louis
|
|
3:42
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Nate Pierre-Louis, stolen by David Collins
|
|
3:42
|
|
+2
|
David Collins made layup
|
55-57
|
3:42
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Alani Moore II
|
|
3:42
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
3:42
|
|
+1
|
David Collins made free throw
|
56-57
|
3:18
|
|
|
Nate Pierre-Louis missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
3:16
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by David Collins
|
|
3:10
|
|
|
David Collins missed layup, blocked by Jake Forrester
|
|
3:08
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by David Collins
|
|
3:01
|
|
|
Laquincy Rideau missed layup
|
|
2:59
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Laquincy Rideau
|
|
2:55
|
|
|
David Collins missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
2:53
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Justin Brown
|
|
2:39
|
|
|
Laquincy Rideau missed layup
|
|
2:37
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Michael Durr
|
|
2:35
|
|
+2
|
Michael Durr made dunk
|
58-57
|
2:13
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Michael Durr
|
|
2:13
|
|
+1
|
Monty Scott made 1st of 2 free throws
|
58-58
|
2:13
|
|
|
Monty Scott missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
2:13
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by David Collins
|
|
1:59
|
|
|
Laquincy Rideau missed floating jump shot
|
|
1:57
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Michael Durr
|
|
1:57
|
|
|
Shooting foul on J.P. Moorman II
|
|
1:57
|
|
+1
|
Michael Durr made 1st of 2 free throws
|
59-58
|
1:57
|
|
+1
|
Michael Durr made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
60-58
|
1:46
|
|
|
Monty Scott missed driving layup
|
|
1:44
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by David Collins
|
|
1:29
|
|
|
Laquincy Rideau missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
1:27
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Quinton Rose
|
|
1:05
|
|
|
Monty Scott missed jump shot
|
|
1:03
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Nate Pierre-Louis
|
|
1:01
|
|
|
Full timeout called
|
|
54.0
|
|
|
Quinton Rose missed layup
|
|
52.0
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Temple
|
|
45.0