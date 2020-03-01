|
20:00
Jumpball received by Xavier
19:33
Naji Marshall missed 3-pt. jump shot
19:31
Defensive rebound by Georgetown
19:19
+2
Qudus Wahab made turnaround jump shot, assist by Jagan Mosely
0-2
18:50
Paul Scruggs missed 3-pt. jump shot
18:48
Defensive rebound by Qudus Wahab
18:36
Jagan Mosely missed 3-pt. jump shot
18:34
Defensive rebound by Naji Marshall
18:13
Lost ball turnover on Naji Marshall, stolen by Terrell Allen
18:03
Jahvon Blair missed layup
18:01
Defensive rebound by Zach Freemantle
17:54
+3
Jason Carter made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Paul Scruggs
3-2
17:40
Qudus Wahab missed turnaround jump shot
17:38
Defensive rebound by Naji Marshall
17:24
Zach Freemantle missed 3-pt. jump shot
17:22
Offensive rebound by Tyrique Jones
17:13
Naji Marshall missed layup, blocked by Jamorko Pickett
17:11
Offensive rebound by Xavier
17:06
Offensive foul on Naji Marshall
17:06
Turnover on Naji Marshall
16:52
Jamorko Pickett missed 3-pt. jump shot
16:50
Defensive rebound by Tyrique Jones
16:39
Jason Carter missed 3-pt. jump shot
16:37
Defensive rebound by Qudus Wahab
16:28
+3
Jahvon Blair made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Terrell Allen
3-5
16:11
+2
Zach Freemantle made layup, assist by Naji Marshall
5-5
15:51
Jamorko Pickett missed driving layup
15:49
Defensive rebound by Tyrique Jones
15:36
Shooting foul on Qudus Wahab
15:37
Commercial timeout called
15:37
Tyrique Jones missed 1st of 2 free throws
15:37
Tyrique Jones missed 2nd of 2 free throws
15:37
Defensive rebound by Qudus Wahab
15:21
Jamorko Pickett missed turnaround jump shot
15:19
Defensive rebound by Tyrique Jones
15:09
Traveling violation turnover on Tyrique Jones
14:52
Traveling violation turnover on Jahvon Blair
14:36
Shooting foul on Jamorko Pickett
14:36
+1
Tyrique Jones made 1st of 2 free throws
6-5
14:36
+1
Tyrique Jones made 2nd of 2 free throws
7-5
14:15
Terrell Allen missed jump shot
14:13
Offensive rebound by Jamorko Pickett
14:05
Jagan Mosely missed 3-pt. jump shot
14:03
Defensive rebound by Jason Carter
13:58
Lost ball turnover on Tyrique Jones, stolen by Timothy Ighoefe
13:58
Traveling violation turnover on Timothy Ighoefe
13:47
+3
KyKy Tandy made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Naji Marshall
10-5
13:31
Jahvon Blair missed 3-pt. jump shot
13:29
Offensive rebound by Timothy Ighoefe
13:21
Timothy Ighoefe missed layup
13:19
Defensive rebound by Quentin Goodin
13:04
Bad pass turnover on Quentin Goodin
12:50
Jagan Mosely missed 3-pt. jump shot
12:48
Defensive rebound by Zach Freemantle
12:36
+3
KyKy Tandy made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Paul Scruggs
13-5
12:34
30-second timeout called
12:13
Traveling violation turnover on Jahvon Blair
11:59
+2
Zach Freemantle made jump shot
15-5
11:45
Bad pass turnover on Terrell Allen, stolen by Quentin Goodin
11:42
Shooting foul on Terrell Allen
11:42
Commercial timeout called
11:42
+1
KyKy Tandy made 1st of 2 free throws
16-5
11:42
KyKy Tandy missed 2nd of 2 free throws
11:42
Defensive rebound by Jamorko Pickett
11:27
+3
Terrell Allen made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jagan Mosely
16-8
11:03
Shooting foul on Terrell Allen
11:03
+1
Zach Freemantle made 1st of 2 free throws
17-8
11:03
+1
Zach Freemantle made 2nd of 2 free throws
18-8
10:47
+2
Qudus Wahab made jump shot
18-10
10:21
+3
Paul Scruggs made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by KyKy Tandy
21-10
10:03
+2
Jamorko Pickett made layup, assist by Jagan Mosely
21-12
10:03
Shooting foul on Naji Marshall
10:03
+1
Jamorko Pickett made free throw
21-13
9:50
+2
Jason Carter made layup, assist by Paul Scruggs
23-13
9:20
Offensive foul on Jamorko Pickett
9:20
Turnover on Jamorko Pickett
9:18
Lost ball turnover on Quentin Goodin, stolen by Jaden Robinson
9:18
+2
Jaden Robinson made layup
23-15
9:08
Offensive foul on Paul Scruggs
9:08
Turnover on Paul Scruggs
9:01
Offensive foul on Qudus Wahab
9:01
Turnover on Qudus Wahab
8:42
Bad pass turnover on Jason Carter, stolen by Jahvon Blair
8:36
Jaden Robinson missed 3-pt. jump shot
8:34
Offensive rebound by Qudus Wahab
8:34
Personal foul on Jason Carter
8:33
George Muresan missed layup
8:31
Offensive rebound by George Muresan
8:21
Bad pass turnover on Jaden Robinson, stolen by Tyrique Jones
8:03
Zach Freemantle missed floating jump shot
8:01
Defensive rebound by Timothy Ighoefe
7:49
Personal foul on Tyrique Jones
7:49
Commercial timeout called
7:40
+2
George Muresan made jump shot, assist by Jahvon Blair
23-17
7:21
KyKy Tandy missed 3-pt. jump shot
7:19
Offensive rebound by Xavier
7:04
Paul Scruggs missed jump shot
7:02
Offensive rebound by Tyrique Jones
7:02
Tyrique Jones missed layup
7:00
Defensive rebound by Georgetown
6:45
Shooting foul on Paul Scruggs
6:45
Jagan Mosely missed 1st of 2 free throws
6:45
+1
Jagan Mosely made 2nd of 2 free throws
23-18
6:30
KyKy Tandy missed layup
6:28
Offensive rebound by Tyrique Jones
6:21
Tyrique Jones missed jump shot
6:19
Defensive rebound by Jagan Mosely
6:14
+2
Jagan Mosely made driving layup
23-20
6:01
Out of bounds turnover on Zach Freemantle
5:47
Offensive foul on Jagan Mosely
5:47
Turnover on Jagan Mosely
5:25
Jason Carter missed jump shot
5:23
Defensive rebound by George Muresan
5:10
Jahvon Blair missed 3-pt. jump shot
5:08
Defensive rebound by Naji Marshall
5:00
Quentin Goodin missed 3-pt. jump shot
4:58
Defensive rebound by Jahvon Blair
4:50
Personal foul on KyKy Tandy
4:50
Jagan Mosely missed free throw
4:50
Defensive rebound by Naji Marshall
4:17
Offensive foul on Jason Carter
4:17
Turnover on Jason Carter
4:10
Jagan Mosely missed layup
4:08
Defensive rebound by Jason Carter
3:58
+3
Naji Marshall made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by KyKy Tandy
26-20
3:22
+2
Jahvon Blair made floating jump shot, assist by Jamorko Pickett
26-22
3:09
Tyrique Jones missed layup
3:07
Defensive rebound by Terrell Allen
3:04
Offensive foul on Timothy Ighoefe
3:04
Turnover on Timothy Ighoefe
3:04
Commercial timeout called
2:49
Zach Freemantle missed jump shot
2:47
Offensive rebound by Xavier
2:36
Naji Marshall missed 3-pt. jump shot
2:34
Defensive rebound by Jagan Mosely
2:14
Timothy Ighoefe missed layup, blocked by Jason Carter
2:12
Offensive rebound by Timothy Ighoefe
2:05
Timothy Ighoefe missed layup, blocked by Zach Freemantle
2:03
Defensive rebound by Jason Carter
1:39
KyKy Tandy missed 3-pt. jump shot
1:37
Defensive rebound by Timothy Ighoefe
1:30
Jamorko Pickett missed layup
1:28
Defensive rebound by Zach Freemantle
1:30
Offensive foul on Quentin Goodin
1:30
Turnover on Quentin Goodin
1:10
Jagan Mosely missed jump shot
1:08
Defensive rebound by Jason Carter
1:08
Personal foul on Jagan Mosely
1:09
Jason Carter missed free throw
1:09
Defensive rebound by Jahvon Blair
57.0
Jahvon Blair missed jump shot
55.0
Defensive rebound by Zach Freemantle
49.0
+2
Naji Marshall made floating jump shot
28-22
33.0
Terrell Allen missed 3-pt. jump shot
31.0
Defensive rebound by Naji Marshall
7.0
Traveling violation turnover on Zach Freemantle
0.0
Terrell Allen missed jump shot
0.0
Offensive rebound by Georgetown
0.0
End of period
