WASHINGTON (AP) Naji Marshall made a 3-pointer with 4.5 seconds left to lead Xavier to a 66-63 win over Georgetown on Sunday.

On the subsequent possession for the Hoyas, Terrell Allen missed a 3-pointer, allowing the Musketeers to hang on for the victory.

Marshall had 20 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Musketeers. Tyrique Jones had 18 points, 12 rebounds and five steals for Xavier (19-10, 8-8 Big East Conference).

Jahvon Blair had 18 points for the Hoyas (15-14, 5-11), whose losing streak reached four games. Jamorko Pickett added 12 points. Jagan Mosely had 11 points and seven assists.

Georgetown scored 22 points in the first half, a season low, when it trailed by six.

The Musketeers also defeated Georgetown 66-57 on Jan. 22.

Xavier plays Providence on the road on Wednesday. Georgetown plays Creighton on the road on Wednesday.

1st Half
XAVIER Musketeers 28
GTOWN Hoyas 22

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Xavier  
19:33   Naji Marshall missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:31   Defensive rebound by Georgetown  
19:19 +2 Qudus Wahab made turnaround jump shot, assist by Jagan Mosely 0-2
18:50   Paul Scruggs missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:48   Defensive rebound by Qudus Wahab  
18:36   Jagan Mosely missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:34   Defensive rebound by Naji Marshall  
18:13   Lost ball turnover on Naji Marshall, stolen by Terrell Allen  
18:03   Jahvon Blair missed layup  
18:01   Defensive rebound by Zach Freemantle  
17:54 +3 Jason Carter made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Paul Scruggs 3-2
17:40   Qudus Wahab missed turnaround jump shot  
17:38   Defensive rebound by Naji Marshall  
17:24   Zach Freemantle missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:22   Offensive rebound by Tyrique Jones  
17:13   Naji Marshall missed layup, blocked by Jamorko Pickett  
17:11   Offensive rebound by Xavier  
17:06   Offensive foul on Naji Marshall  
17:06   Turnover on Naji Marshall  
16:52   Jamorko Pickett missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:50   Defensive rebound by Tyrique Jones  
16:39   Jason Carter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:37   Defensive rebound by Qudus Wahab  
16:28 +3 Jahvon Blair made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Terrell Allen 3-5
16:11 +2 Zach Freemantle made layup, assist by Naji Marshall 5-5
15:51   Jamorko Pickett missed driving layup  
15:49   Defensive rebound by Tyrique Jones  
15:36   Shooting foul on Qudus Wahab  
15:37   Commercial timeout called  
15:37   Tyrique Jones missed 1st of 2 free throws  
15:37   Tyrique Jones missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
15:37   Defensive rebound by Qudus Wahab  
15:21   Jamorko Pickett missed turnaround jump shot  
15:19   Defensive rebound by Tyrique Jones  
15:09   Traveling violation turnover on Tyrique Jones  
14:52   Traveling violation turnover on Jahvon Blair  
14:36   Shooting foul on Jamorko Pickett  
14:36 +1 Tyrique Jones made 1st of 2 free throws 6-5
14:36 +1 Tyrique Jones made 2nd of 2 free throws 7-5
14:15   Terrell Allen missed jump shot  
14:13   Offensive rebound by Jamorko Pickett  
14:05   Jagan Mosely missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:03   Defensive rebound by Jason Carter  
13:58   Lost ball turnover on Tyrique Jones, stolen by Timothy Ighoefe  
13:58   Traveling violation turnover on Timothy Ighoefe  
13:47 +3 KyKy Tandy made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Naji Marshall 10-5
13:31   Jahvon Blair missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:29   Offensive rebound by Timothy Ighoefe  
13:21   Timothy Ighoefe missed layup  
13:19   Defensive rebound by Quentin Goodin  
13:04   Bad pass turnover on Quentin Goodin  
12:50   Jagan Mosely missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:48   Defensive rebound by Zach Freemantle  
12:36 +3 KyKy Tandy made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Paul Scruggs 13-5
12:34   30-second timeout called  
12:13   Traveling violation turnover on Jahvon Blair  
11:59 +2 Zach Freemantle made jump shot 15-5
11:45   Bad pass turnover on Terrell Allen, stolen by Quentin Goodin  
11:42   Shooting foul on Terrell Allen  
11:42   Commercial timeout called  
11:42 +1 KyKy Tandy made 1st of 2 free throws 16-5
11:42   KyKy Tandy missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
11:42   Defensive rebound by Jamorko Pickett  
11:27 +3 Terrell Allen made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jagan Mosely 16-8
11:03   Shooting foul on Terrell Allen  
11:03 +1 Zach Freemantle made 1st of 2 free throws 17-8
11:03 +1 Zach Freemantle made 2nd of 2 free throws 18-8
10:47 +2 Qudus Wahab made jump shot 18-10
10:21 +3 Paul Scruggs made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by KyKy Tandy 21-10
10:03 +2 Jamorko Pickett made layup, assist by Jagan Mosely 21-12
10:03   Shooting foul on Naji Marshall  
10:03 +1 Jamorko Pickett made free throw 21-13
9:50 +2 Jason Carter made layup, assist by Paul Scruggs 23-13
9:20   Offensive foul on Jamorko Pickett  
9:20   Turnover on Jamorko Pickett  
9:18   Lost ball turnover on Quentin Goodin, stolen by Jaden Robinson  
9:18 +2 Jaden Robinson made layup 23-15
9:08   Offensive foul on Paul Scruggs  
9:08   Turnover on Paul Scruggs  
9:01   Offensive foul on Qudus Wahab  
9:01   Turnover on Qudus Wahab  
8:42   Bad pass turnover on Jason Carter, stolen by Jahvon Blair  
8:36   Jaden Robinson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:34   Offensive rebound by Qudus Wahab  
8:34   Personal foul on Jason Carter  
8:33   George Muresan missed layup  
8:31   Offensive rebound by George Muresan  
8:21   Bad pass turnover on Jaden Robinson, stolen by Tyrique Jones  
8:03   Zach Freemantle missed floating jump shot  
8:01   Defensive rebound by Timothy Ighoefe  
7:49   Personal foul on Tyrique Jones  
7:49   Commercial timeout called  
7:40 +2 George Muresan made jump shot, assist by Jahvon Blair 23-17
7:21   KyKy Tandy missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:19   Offensive rebound by Xavier  
7:04   Paul Scruggs missed jump shot  
7:02   Offensive rebound by Tyrique Jones  
7:02   Tyrique Jones missed layup  
7:00   Defensive rebound by Georgetown  
6:45   Shooting foul on Paul Scruggs  
6:45   Jagan Mosely missed 1st of 2 free throws  
6:45 +1 Jagan Mosely made 2nd of 2 free throws 23-18
6:30   KyKy Tandy missed layup  
6:28   Offensive rebound by Tyrique Jones  
6:21   Tyrique Jones missed jump shot  
6:19   Defensive rebound by Jagan Mosely  
6:14 +2 Jagan Mosely made driving layup 23-20
6:01   Out of bounds turnover on Zach Freemantle  
5:47   Offensive foul on Jagan Mosely  
5:47   Turnover on Jagan Mosely  
5:25   Jason Carter missed jump shot  
5:23   Defensive rebound by George Muresan  
5:10   Jahvon Blair missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:08   Defensive rebound by Naji Marshall  
5:00   Quentin Goodin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:58   Defensive rebound by Jahvon Blair  
4:50   Personal foul on KyKy Tandy  
4:50   Jagan Mosely missed free throw  
4:50   Defensive rebound by Naji Marshall  
4:17   Offensive foul on Jason Carter  
4:17   Turnover on Jason Carter  
4:10   Jagan Mosely missed layup  
4:08   Defensive rebound by Jason Carter  
3:58 +3 Naji Marshall made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by KyKy Tandy 26-20
3:22 +2 Jahvon Blair made floating jump shot, assist by Jamorko Pickett 26-22
3:09   Tyrique Jones missed layup  
3:07   Defensive rebound by Terrell Allen  
3:04   Offensive foul on Timothy Ighoefe  
3:04   Turnover on Timothy Ighoefe  
3:04   Commercial timeout called  
2:49   Zach Freemantle missed jump shot  
2:47   Offensive rebound by Xavier  
2:36   Naji Marshall missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:34   Defensive rebound by Jagan Mosely  
2:14   Timothy Ighoefe missed layup, blocked by Jason Carter  
2:12   Offensive rebound by Timothy Ighoefe  
2:05   Timothy Ighoefe missed layup, blocked by Zach Freemantle  
2:03   Defensive rebound by Jason Carter  
1:39   KyKy Tandy missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:37   Defensive rebound by Timothy Ighoefe  
1:30   Jamorko Pickett missed layup  
1:28   Defensive rebound by Zach Freemantle  
1:30   Offensive foul on Quentin Goodin  
1:30   Turnover on Quentin Goodin  
1:10   Jagan Mosely missed jump shot  
1:08   Defensive rebound by Jason Carter  
1:08   Personal foul on Jagan Mosely  
1:09   Jason Carter missed free throw  
1:09   Defensive rebound by Jahvon Blair  
57.0   Jahvon Blair missed jump shot  
55.0   Defensive rebound by Zach Freemantle  
49.0 +2 Naji Marshall made floating jump shot 28-22
33.0   Terrell Allen missed 3-pt. jump shot  
31.0   Defensive rebound by Naji Marshall  
7.0   Traveling violation turnover on Zach Freemantle  
0.0   Terrell Allen missed jump shot  
0.0   Offensive rebound by Georgetown  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
XAVIER Musketeers 38
GTOWN Hoyas 41

Time Team Play Score
19:46 +3 Jamorko Pickett made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jagan Mosely 28-25
19:26   Bad pass turnover on Zach Freemantle, stolen by Jamorko Pickett  
19:11   Jamorko Pickett missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:09   Defensive rebound by Naji Marshall  
19:00   Naji Marshall missed jump shot  
18:58   Defensive rebound by Jamorko Pickett  
18:48 +2 Jagan Mosely made reverse layup, assist by Terrell Allen 28-27
18:24   Tyrique Jones missed jump shot  
18:22   Defensive rebound by Georgetown  
18:08   Lost ball turnover on Qudus Wahab  
17:49 +2 Jason Carter made turnaround jump shot 30-27
17:31   Out of bounds turnover on Jamorko Pickett  
17:05   Jason Carter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:03   Offensive rebound by Paul Scruggs  
16:57   Tyrique Jones missed jump shot  
16:55   Defensive rebound by Qudus Wahab  
16:49   Jahvon Blair missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:47   Defensive rebound by Tyrique Jones  
16:35   Zach Freemantle missed jump shot  
16:33   Offensive rebound by Naji Marshall  
16:29 +2 Naji Marshall made dunk 32-27
16:14   Lost ball turnover on Jamorko Pickett, stolen by Tyrique Jones  
16:03 +3 Paul Scruggs made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Naji Marshall 35-27
15:46   Jahvon Blair missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:44   Defensive rebound by Naji Marshall  
15:38   Bad pass turnover on Naji Marshall, stolen by Terrell Allen  
15:38   Commercial timeout called  
15:25   Terrell Allen missed floating jump shot  
15:23   Defensive rebound by Naji Marshall  
15:07   Traveling violation turnover on KyKy Tandy  
14:42   Personal foul on Jason Carter  
14:26   Jamorko Pickett missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:24   Defensive rebound by Zach Freemantle  
14:08   KyKy Tandy missed layup  
14:07   Defensive rebound by Georgetown  
13:45   Lost ball turnover on Jamorko Pickett, stolen by Jason Carter  
13:37   Naji Marshall missed layup, blocked by Timothy Ighoefe  
13:35   Defensive rebound by Jamorko Pickett  
13:35   Jahvon Blair missed layup, blocked by Paul Scruggs  
13:33   Offensive rebound by Georgetown  
13:19 +2 Jagan Mosely made layup 35-29
13:07   Zach Freemantle missed jump shot  
13:05   Defensive rebound by Jahvon Blair  
12:51   Personal foul on Tyrique Jones  
12:46   Lost ball turnover on Timothy Ighoefe, stolen by Paul Scruggs  
12:34   Naji Marshall missed jump shot  
12:32   Offensive rebound by Tyrique Jones  
12:28 +2 Tyrique Jones made dunk 37-29
12:29   Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Tyrique Jones  
12:29 +1 Jahvon Blair made 1st of 2 free throws 37-30
12:29 +1 Jahvon Blair made 2nd of 2 free throws 37-31
12:17   Jagan Mosely missed layup  
12:15   Defensive rebound by Tyrique Jones  
12:17   Personal foul on Timothy Ighoefe  
12:08   Offensive foul on Naji Marshall  
12:08   Turnover on Naji Marshall  
11:54   Personal foul on Paul Scruggs  
11:54   Commercial timeout called  
11:48   Jahvon Blair missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:46   Offensive rebound by Timothy Ighoefe  
11:40 +3 Jahvon Blair made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Timothy Ighoefe 37-34
11:24   Naji Marshall missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:22   Offensive rebound by Quentin Goodin  
11:16   Jason Carter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:14   Offensive rebound by Naji Marshall  
11:08 +2 Tyrique Jones made layup, assist by Naji Marshall 39-34
10:55   Bad pass turnover on Jamorko Pickett, stolen by Tyrique Jones  
10:48   Personal foul on Timothy Ighoefe  
10:44 +2 Naji Marshall made driving layup 41-34
10:37   30-second timeout called  
10:37   Commercial timeout called  
10:27 +3 Jamorko Pickett made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jagan Mosely 41-37
10:27   Personal foul on Timothy Ighoefe  
10:03   Shooting foul on Jagan Mosely  
10:03 +1 Paul Scruggs made 1st of 2 free throws 42-37
10:03 +1 Paul Scruggs made 2nd of 2 free throws 43-37
9:57   Terrell Allen missed jump shot  
9:55   Defensive rebound by Paul Scruggs  
9:51   Personal foul on Terrell Allen  
9:35 +3 Naji Marshall made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Quentin Goodin 46-37
9:23   Jahvon Blair missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:21   Defensive rebound by Paul Scruggs  
9:08   Lost ball turnover on Naji Marshall  
9:05   Personal foul on Quentin Goodin  
9:00   Traveling violation turnover on Jahvon Blair  
8:50   Lost ball turnover on Paul Scruggs  
8:36   Shooting foul on KyKy Tandy  
8:36 +1 Terrell Allen made 1st of 2 free throws 46-38
8:36 +1 Terrell Allen made 2nd of 2 free throws 46-39
8:11 +2 Tyrique Jones made jump shot 48-39
7:56   Shooting foul on Quentin Goodin  
7:56   Commercial timeout called  
7:56 +1 Jahvon Blair made 1st of 2 free throws 48-40
7:56 +1 Jahvon Blair made 2nd of 2 free throws 48-41
7:37   Naji Marshall missed layup, blocked by Qudus Wahab  
7:35   Offensive rebound by Tyrique Jones  
7:29