|
19:47
|
|
+2
|
Lavelle Scottie made layup
|
33-28
|
19:25
|
|
|
Nate Grimes missed hook shot
|
|
19:23
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Ryan Swan
|
|
18:53
|
|
|
Lavelle Scottie missed layup
|
|
18:52
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Air Force
|
|
18:52
|
|
|
Shot clock violation turnover on Air Force
|
|
18:28
|
|
+3
|
New Williams made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jarred Hyder
|
33-31
|
18:07
|
|
+2
|
Lavelle Scottie made layup
|
35-31
|
18:07
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Nate Grimes
|
|
18:07
|
|
|
Lavelle Scottie missed free throw
|
|
18:07
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Orlando Robinson
|
|
17:53
|
|
+3
|
New Williams made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jarred Hyder
|
35-34
|
17:26
|
|
|
Lavelle Scottie missed hook shot
|
|
17:24
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Orlando Robinson
|
|
17:13
|
|
|
Jarred Hyder missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
17:11
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by A.J. Walker
|
|
16:52
|
|
+2
|
Caleb Morris made layup
|
37-34
|
16:25
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Ryan Swan
|
|
16:25
|
|
+1
|
Noah Blackwell made 1st of 2 free throws
|
37-35
|
16:25
|
|
+1
|
Noah Blackwell made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
37-36
|
16:08
|
|
+3
|
A.J. Walker made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Caleb Morris
|
40-36
|
15:48
|
|
|
New Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
15:46
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Caleb Morris
|
|
15:41
|
|
|
A.J. Walker missed jump shot
|
|
15:39
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Orlando Robinson
|
|
15:32
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Orlando Robinson, stolen by Ryan Swan
|
|
15:25
|
|
+2
|
Ryan Swan made layup
|
42-36
|
15:16
|
|
+3
|
Jarred Hyder made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Noah Blackwell
|
42-39
|
14:56
|
|
|
Personal foul on New Williams
|
|
14:56
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
14:54
|
|
+2
|
Ryan Swan made jump shot, assist by A.J. Walker
|
44-39
|
14:30
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Jarred Hyder, stolen by A.J. Walker
|
|
14:29
|
|
|
Personal foul on Jarred Hyder
|
|
14:22
|
|
|
A.J. Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
14:20
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Ryan Swan
|
|
14:15
|
|
|
Ryan Swan missed layup
|
|
14:13
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Nate Grimes
|
|
13:58
|
|
|
Personal foul on Caleb Morris
|
|
13:45
|
|
|
Niven Hart missed jump shot
|
|
13:43
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Lavelle Scottie
|
|
13:34
|
|
|
Sid Tomes missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
13:32
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Sid Tomes
|
|
13:17
|
|
|
Lavelle Scottie missed jump shot
|
|
13:15
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Niven Hart
|
|
13:01
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Nate Grimes, stolen by A.J. Walker
|
|
12:54
|
|
+2
|
A.J. Walker made layup
|
46-39
|
12:40
|
|
+2
|
Nate Grimes made alley-oop shot, assist by Noah Blackwell
|
46-41
|
12:18
|
|
+2
|
Ameka Akaya made jump shot, assist by Caleb Morris
|
48-41
|
11:50
|
|
|
Niven Hart missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
11:48
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Caleb Morris
|
|
11:22
|
|
|
Personal foul on New Williams
|
|
11:22
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
11:12
|
|
|
Caleb Morris missed layup, blocked by Nate Grimes
|
|
11:10
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Nate Grimes
|
|
11:02
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Nate Grimes
|
|
11:02
|
|
|
Turnover on Nate Grimes
|
|
10:51
|
|
|
Turnover on Air Force
|
|
10:41
|
|
|
Personal foul on Ameka Akaya
|
|
10:36
|
|
+3
|
Niven Hart made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Orlando Robinson
|
48-44
|
10:15
|
|
+3
|
Chris Joyce made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Lavelle Scottie
|
51-44
|
9:57
|
|
+3
|
New Williams made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Noah Blackwell
|
51-47
|
9:47
|
|
+2
|
Ameka Akaya made layup, assist by A.J. Walker
|
53-47
|
9:31
|
|
|
New Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
9:29
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Nate Grimes
|
|
9:16
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Niven Hart
|
|
9:16
|
|
|
Turnover on Niven Hart
|
|
9:09
|
|
|
Chris Joyce missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
9:07
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Orlando Robinson
|
|
8:55
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Jarred Hyder
|
|
8:55
|
|
|
Turnover on Jarred Hyder
|
|
8:31
|
|
+2
|
Lavelle Scottie made jump shot, assist by Chris Joyce
|
55-47
|
8:10
|
|
|
Orlando Robinson missed jump shot
|
|
8:08
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Nate Grimes
|
|
8:06
|
|
+2
|
Nate Grimes made layup
|
55-49
|
8:06
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Ryan Swan
|
|
8:06
|
|
+1
|
Nate Grimes made free throw
|
55-50
|
7:54
|
|
+3
|
A.J. Walker made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Sid Tomes
|
58-50
|
7:29
|
|
+3
|
New Williams made 3-pt. jump shot
|
58-53
|
7:29
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Sid Tomes
|
|
7:29
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
7:29
|
|
+1
|
New Williams made free throw
|
58-54
|
7:07
|
|
+2
|
A.J. Walker made jump shot, assist by Lavelle Scottie
|
60-54
|
6:44
|
|
+3
|
New Williams made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jarred Hyder
|
60-57
|
6:24
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Niven Hart
|
|
6:24
|
|
|
Ryan Swan missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
6:24
|
|
|
Ryan Swan missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
6:24
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Lavelle Scottie
|
|
6:20
|
|
+2
|
Lavelle Scottie made layup
|
62-57
|
5:57
|
|
+3
|
New Williams made 3-pt. jump shot
|
62-60
|
5:34
|
|
|
A.J. Walker missed layup, blocked by Nate Grimes
|
|
5:32
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Nate Grimes
|
|
5:20
|
|
+3
|
Niven Hart made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by New Williams
|
62-63
|
4:56
|
|
+2
|
Lavelle Scottie made layup
|
64-63
|
4:33
|
|
+3
|
Nate Grimes made 3-pt. jump shot
|
64-66
|
4:19
|
|
+2
|
Ryan Swan made layup, assist by Chris Joyce
|
66-66
|
3:52
|
|
|
New Williams missed jump shot
|
|
3:50
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Sid Tomes
|
|
3:32
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Nate Grimes
|
|
3:32
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
3:32
|
|
+1
|
Lavelle Scottie made 1st of 2 free throws
|
67-66
|
3:32
|
|
+1
|
Lavelle Scottie made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
68-66
|
3:05
|
|
|
Niven Hart missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
3:03
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by A.J. Walker
|
|
2:55
|
|
|
Caleb Morris missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
2:53
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Anthony Holland
|
|
2:44
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Niven Hart
|
|
2:44
|
|
|
Turnover on Niven Hart
|
|
2:22
|
|
+2
|
Lavelle Scottie made layup
|
70-66
|
2:07
|
|
|
Noah Blackwell missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
2:05
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by A.J. Walker
|
|
1:35
|
|
|
A.J. Walker missed jump shot, blocked by Anthony Holland
|
|
1:33
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by New Williams
|
|
1:31
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Caleb Morris
|
|
1:31
|
|
+1
|
Noah Blackwell made 1st of 2 free throws
|
70-67
|
1:31
|
|
+1
|
Noah Blackwell made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
70-68
|
1:07
|
|
+2
|
Ryan Swan made hook shot
|
72-68
|
1:07
|
|
|
30-second timeout called
|
|
1:07
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
48.0
|
|
|
Jarred Hyder missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
46.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Sid Tomes
|
|
37.0
|
|
|
Personal foul on Noah Blackwell
|
|
37.0
|
|
|
A.J. Walker missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
37.0
|
|
+1
|
A.J. Walker made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
73-68
|
32.0
|
|
+2
|
Jarred Hyder made layup
|
73-70
|
32.0
|
|
|
30-second timeout called
|
|
27.0
|
|
|
Personal foul on New Williams
|
|
27.0
|
|
+1
|
Sid Tomes made 1st of 2 free throws
|
74-70
|
27.0
|
|
+1
|
Sid Tomes made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
75-70
|
20.0
|
|
|
New Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
18.0
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Fresno State
|
|
17.0
|
|
|
30-second timeout called
|
|
13.0
|
|
|
Niven Hart missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
11.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Caleb Morris
|
|
10.0
|
|
|
Personal foul on Noah Blackwell
|
|
10.0
|
|
+1
|
Caleb Morris made 1st of 2 free throws
|
76-70
|
10.0
|
|
+1
|
Caleb Morris made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
77-70
|
5.0
|
|
|
Jarred Hyder missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
3.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Caleb Morris
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
End of period
|