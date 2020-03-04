AF
FRESNO

Walker lifts Air Force past Fresno St. 77-70 in MWC tourney

  • AP
  • Mar 04, 2020

LAS VEGAS (AP) A.J. Walker had a career-high 24 points as Air Force topped Fresno State 77-70 in the first round of the Mountain West Conference tournament Wednesday.

The No. 9 seed Falcons plays top-seeded and fifth-ranked San Diego State the quarterfinals Thursday. The Aztecs won the only regular-season matchup between the teams 89-74.

Walker made 5 of 7 from 3-point range. Lavelle Scottie added 21 points and Ryan Swan scored 12 for Air Force (12-19).

New Williams made six 3-pointers and finished with 21 points for the Bulldogs (11-19). Nate Grimes added 13 points and 11 rebounds. Noah Blackwell and Niven Hart each scored 13 points as well.

Grimes hit a 3-pointer to give Fresno State a 66-64 lead with 4:33 to play but the Bulldogs shot just 1 of 8 from there as Air Forced scored 13 of the final 17 points.

1st Half
AF Falcons 31
FRESNO Bulldogs 28

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Fresno State  
19:49   Noah Blackwell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:47   Offensive rebound by Nate Grimes  
19:45   Personal foul on A.J. Walker  
19:29   Orlando Robinson missed jump shot  
19:27   Defensive rebound by Lavelle Scottie  
19:05 +2 Lavelle Scottie made jump shot 2-0
18:38 +3 Noah Blackwell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jarred Hyder 2-3
18:16   Lavelle Scottie missed layup  
18:15   Offensive rebound by Ryan Swan  
18:15   Personal foul on New Williams  
18:10 +3 Caleb Morris made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by A.J. Walker 5-3
18:00   Bad pass turnover on Jarred Hyder, stolen by Lavelle Scottie  
17:55 +2 Lavelle Scottie made dunk 7-3
17:37   Lost ball turnover on Nate Grimes, stolen by A.J. Walker  
17:16   Lavelle Scottie missed jump shot, blocked by Nate Grimes  
17:14   Defensive rebound by Orlando Robinson  
17:05   Traveling violation turnover on Nate Grimes  
17:04   Personal foul on Noah Blackwell  
16:57   A.J. Walker missed jump shot  
16:55   Defensive rebound by Fresno State  
16:44   Nate Grimes missed layup  
16:42   Defensive rebound by Ryan Swan  
16:29   Sid Tomes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:27   Defensive rebound by Nate Grimes  
16:18 +3 Nate Grimes made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jarred Hyder 7-6
15:56   3-second violation turnover on Lavelle Scottie  
15:56   Commercial timeout called  
15:43   Bad pass turnover on Jarred Hyder, stolen by Ryan Swan  
15:23 +2 Ryan Swan made jump shot, assist by Caleb Morris 9-6
15:05   Jarred Hyder missed jump shot  
15:03   Defensive rebound by Caleb Morris  
14:44 +3 Lavelle Scottie made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Sid Tomes 12-6
14:29   Noah Blackwell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:27   Offensive rebound by Nate Grimes  
14:21   Nate Grimes missed layup  
14:19   Defensive rebound by Lavelle Scottie  
14:16   Shooting foul on Jarred Hyder  
14:16 +1 A.J. Walker made 1st of 2 free throws 13-6
14:16 +1 A.J. Walker made 2nd of 2 free throws 14-6
14:06   New Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:04   Defensive rebound by Air Force  
13:54   Out of bounds turnover on Lavelle Scottie  
13:36   Orlando Robinson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:34   Defensive rebound by Caleb Morris  
13:18   Lavelle Scottie missed jump shot  
13:16   Defensive rebound by Niven Hart  
13:09   Personal foul on Lavelle Scottie  
13:03 +2 Niven Hart made jump shot 14-8
12:35   Lost ball turnover on Ameka Akaya, stolen by Noah Blackwell  
12:18   Lost ball turnover on Orlando Robinson, stolen by Chris Joyce  
12:10   Ryan Swan missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:08   Defensive rebound by Fresno State  
11:57 +3 Anthony Holland made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Noah Blackwell 14-11
11:31 +3 A.J. Walker made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Sid Tomes 17-11
11:16   Bad pass turnover on Noah Blackwell, stolen by Ameka Akaya  
11:08 +2 A.J. Walker made layup 19-11
10:57   Jarred Hyder missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:55   Defensive rebound by Lavelle Scottie  
10:42 +3 A.J. Walker made 3-pt. jump shot 22-11
10:19   Personal foul on Ameka Akaya  
10:19   Commercial timeout called  
10:07   Niven Hart missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:05   Defensive rebound by Sid Tomes  
9:45   Lavelle Scottie missed layup, blocked by Nate Grimes  
9:43   Defensive rebound by Nate Grimes  
9:33 +3 Noah Blackwell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nate Grimes 22-14
9:11   A.J. Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:09   Defensive rebound by Nate Grimes  
9:00   Nate Grimes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:58   Defensive rebound by Lavelle Scottie  
8:36   Lavelle Scottie missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:34   Defensive rebound by Noah Blackwell  
8:29   Personal foul on Chris Joyce  
8:09   Shooting foul on Sid Tomes  
8:09 +1 New Williams made 1st of 3 free throws 22-15
8:09   New Williams missed 2nd of 3 free throws  
8:09 +1 New Williams made 3rd of 3 free throws 22-16
7:45 +2 Chris Joyce made layup 24-16
7:25   Niven Hart missed layup  
7:23   Defensive rebound by Chris Joyce  
6:53 +2 Chris Joyce made jump shot, assist by LeSean Brown 26-16
6:34   Jarred Hyder missed jump shot  
6:32   Defensive rebound by LeSean Brown  
6:32   Personal foul on Nate Grimes  
6:32   Commercial timeout called  
6:19   Chris Joyce missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:17   Defensive rebound by Orlando Robinson  
5:54   New Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:52   Defensive rebound by Caleb Morris  
5:28   Caleb Morris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:26   Defensive rebound by New Williams  
5:20 +2 Orlando Robinson made layup, assist by Jarred Hyder 26-18
5:00   Personal foul on Orlando Robinson  
4:52   Personal foul on Anthony Holland  
4:32   Lavelle Scottie missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:30   Defensive rebound by Anthony Holland  
4:12 +2 Nate Grimes made layup, assist by Noah Blackwell 26-20
3:42   Traveling violation turnover on Chris Joyce  
3:42   Commercial timeout called  
3:29 +3 Noah Blackwell made 3-pt. jump shot 26-23
3:05 +3 A.J. Walker made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Sid Tomes 29-23
2:41   Traveling violation turnover on Jarred Hyder  
2:23   Sid Tomes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:21   Defensive rebound by Nate Grimes  
2:08   Anthony Holland missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:06   Defensive rebound by A.J. Walker  
1:56   Bad pass turnover on A.J. Walker  
1:36   Offensive foul on Niven Hart  
1:36   Turnover on Niven Hart  
1:06   Traveling violation turnover on Ryan Swan  
52.0   Personal foul on Ryan Swan  
41.0 +2 Niven Hart made jump shot 29-25
32.0   Personal foul on Orlando Robinson  
32.0   30-second timeout called  
32.0 +1 Ryan Swan made 1st of 2 free throws 30-25
32.0 +1 Ryan Swan made 2nd of 2 free throws 31-25
24.0   30-second timeout called  
5.0 +3 Niven Hart made 3-pt. jump shot 31-28
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
AF Falcons 46
FRESNO Bulldogs 42

Time Team Play Score
19:47 +2 Lavelle Scottie made layup 33-28
19:25   Nate Grimes missed hook shot  
19:23   Defensive rebound by Ryan Swan  
18:53   Lavelle Scottie missed layup  
18:52   Offensive rebound by Air Force  
18:52   Shot clock violation turnover on Air Force  
18:28 +3 New Williams made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jarred Hyder 33-31
18:07 +2 Lavelle Scottie made layup 35-31
18:07   Shooting foul on Nate Grimes  
18:07   Lavelle Scottie missed free throw  
18:07   Defensive rebound by Orlando Robinson  
17:53 +3 New Williams made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jarred Hyder 35-34
17:26   Lavelle Scottie missed hook shot  
17:24   Defensive rebound by Orlando Robinson  
17:13   Jarred Hyder missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:11   Defensive rebound by A.J. Walker  
16:52 +2 Caleb Morris made layup 37-34
16:25   Shooting foul on Ryan Swan  
16:25 +1 Noah Blackwell made 1st of 2 free throws 37-35
16:25 +1 Noah Blackwell made 2nd of 2 free throws 37-36
16:08 +3 A.J. Walker made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Caleb Morris 40-36
15:48   New Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:46   Defensive rebound by Caleb Morris  
15:41   A.J. Walker missed jump shot  
15:39   Defensive rebound by Orlando Robinson  
15:32   Lost ball turnover on Orlando Robinson, stolen by Ryan Swan  
15:25 +2 Ryan Swan made layup 42-36
15:16 +3 Jarred Hyder made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Noah Blackwell 42-39
14:56   Personal foul on New Williams  
14:56   Commercial timeout called  
14:54 +2 Ryan Swan made jump shot, assist by A.J. Walker 44-39
14:30   Lost ball turnover on Jarred Hyder, stolen by A.J. Walker  
14:29   Personal foul on Jarred Hyder  
14:22   A.J. Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:20   Offensive rebound by Ryan Swan  
14:15   Ryan Swan missed layup  
14:13   Defensive rebound by Nate Grimes  
13:58   Personal foul on Caleb Morris  
13:45   Niven Hart missed jump shot  
13:43   Defensive rebound by Lavelle Scottie  
13:34   Sid Tomes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:32   Offensive rebound by Sid Tomes  
13:17   Lavelle Scottie missed jump shot  
13:15   Defensive rebound by Niven Hart  
13:01   Bad pass turnover on Nate Grimes, stolen by A.J. Walker  
12:54 +2 A.J. Walker made layup 46-39
12:40 +2 Nate Grimes made alley-oop shot, assist by Noah Blackwell 46-41
12:18 +2 Ameka Akaya made jump shot, assist by Caleb Morris 48-41
11:50   Niven Hart missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:48   Defensive rebound by Caleb Morris  
11:22   Personal foul on New Williams  
11:22   Commercial timeout called  
11:12   Caleb Morris missed layup, blocked by Nate Grimes  
11:10   Defensive rebound by Nate Grimes  
11:02   Offensive foul on Nate Grimes  
11:02   Turnover on Nate Grimes  
10:51   Turnover on Air Force  
10:41   Personal foul on Ameka Akaya  
10:36 +3 Niven Hart made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Orlando Robinson 48-44
10:15 +3 Chris Joyce made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Lavelle Scottie 51-44
9:57 +3 New Williams made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Noah Blackwell 51-47
9:47 +2 Ameka Akaya made layup, assist by A.J. Walker 53-47
9:31   New Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:29   Offensive rebound by Nate Grimes  
9:16   Offensive foul on Niven Hart  
9:16   Turnover on Niven Hart  
9:09   Chris Joyce missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:07   Defensive rebound by Orlando Robinson  
8:55   Offensive foul on Jarred Hyder  
8:55   Turnover on Jarred Hyder  
8:31 +2 Lavelle Scottie made jump shot, assist by Chris Joyce 55-47
8:10   Orlando Robinson missed jump shot  
8:08   Offensive rebound by Nate Grimes  
8:06 +2 Nate Grimes made layup 55-49
8:06   Shooting foul on Ryan Swan  
8:06 +1 Nate Grimes made free throw 55-50
7:54 +3 A.J. Walker made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Sid Tomes 58-50
7:29 +3 New Williams made 3-pt. jump shot 58-53
7:29   Shooting foul on Sid Tomes  
7:29   Commercial timeout called  
7:29 +1 New Williams made free throw 58-54
7:07 +2 A.J. Walker made jump shot, assist by Lavelle Scottie 60-54
6:44 +3 New Williams made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jarred Hyder 60-57
6:24   Shooting foul on Niven Hart  
6:24   Ryan Swan missed 1st of 2 free throws  
6:24   Ryan Swan missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
6:24   Offensive rebound by Lavelle Scottie  
6:20 +2 Lavelle Scottie made layup 62-57
5:57 +3 New Williams made 3-pt. jump shot 62-60
5:34   A.J. Walker missed layup, blocked by Nate Grimes  
5:32   Defensive rebound by Nate Grimes  
5:20 +3 Niven Hart made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by New Williams 62-63
4:56 +2 Lavelle Scottie made layup 64-63
4:33 +3 Nate Grimes made 3-pt. jump shot 64-66
4:19 +2 Ryan Swan made layup, assist by Chris Joyce 66-66
3:52   New Williams missed jump shot  
3:50   Defensive rebound by Sid Tomes  
3:32   Shooting foul on Nate Grimes  
3:32   Commercial timeout called  
3:32 +1 Lavelle Scottie made 1st of 2 free throws 67-66
3:32 +1 Lavelle Scottie made 2nd of 2 free throws 68-66
3:05   Niven Hart missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:03   Defensive rebound by A.J. Walker  
2:55   Caleb Morris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:53   Defensive rebound by Anthony Holland  
2:44   Offensive foul on Niven Hart  
2:44   Turnover on Niven Hart  
2:22 +2 Lavelle Scottie made layup 70-66
2:07   Noah Blackwell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:05   Defensive rebound by A.J. Walker  
1:35   A.J. Walker missed jump shot, blocked by Anthony Holland  
1:33   Defensive rebound by New Williams  
1:31   Shooting foul on Caleb Morris  
1:31 +1 Noah Blackwell made 1st of 2 free throws 70-67
1:31 +1 Noah Blackwell made 2nd of 2 free throws 70-68
1:07 +2 Ryan Swan made hook shot 72-68
1:07   30-second timeout called  
1:07   Commercial timeout called  
48.0   Jarred Hyder missed 3-pt. jump shot  
46.0   Defensive rebound by Sid Tomes  
37.0   Personal foul on Noah Blackwell  
37.0   A.J. Walker missed 1st of 2 free throws  
37.0 +1 A.J. Walker made 2nd of 2 free throws 73-68
32.0 +2 Jarred Hyder made layup 73-70
32.0   30-second timeout called  
27.0   Personal foul on New Williams  
27.0 +1 Sid Tomes made 1st of 2 free throws 74-70
27.0 +1 Sid Tomes made 2nd of 2 free throws 75-70
20.0   New Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18.0   Offensive rebound by Fresno State  
17.0   30-second timeout called  
13.0   Niven Hart missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11.0   Defensive rebound by Caleb Morris  
10.0   Personal foul on Noah Blackwell  
10.0 +1 Caleb Morris made 1st of 2 free throws 76-70
10.0 +1 Caleb Morris made 2nd of 2 free throws 77-70
5.0   Jarred Hyder missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3.0   Defensive rebound by Caleb Morris  
0.0   End of period  
Key Players
L. Scottie
N. Blackwell
32.1 Min. Per Game 32.1
9.7 Pts. Per Game 9.7
3.3 Ast. Per Game 3.3
3.1 Reb. Per Game 3.1
46.3 Field Goal % 40.9
36.9 Three Point % 38.5
66.1 Free Throw % 79.3
Team Stats
Points 77 70
Field Goals 29-54 (53.7%) 23-52 (44.2%)
3-Pointers 8-20 (40.0%) 16-36 (44.4%)
Free Throws 11-15 (73.3%) 8-9 (88.9%)
Total Rebounds 29 27
Offensive 4 4
Defensive 23 20
Team 2 3
Assists 15 14
Steals 8 1
Blocks 0 5
Turnovers 6 15
Fouls 12 21
Technicals 0 0