|
20:00
|
|
|
Jumpball received by LSU
|
|
19:43
|
|
|
Javonte Smart missed layup, blocked by Isaiah Joe
|
|
19:41
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Arkansas
|
|
19:21
|
|
|
Adrio Bailey missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
19:19
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Darius Days
|
|
19:03
|
|
+2
|
Marlon Taylor made driving layup
|
2-0
|
18:44
|
|
|
Isaiah Joe missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Javonte Smart
|
|
18:42
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Arkansas
|
|
18:38
|
|
|
Mason Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
18:36
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Marlon Taylor
|
|
18:22
|
|
|
Darius Days missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
18:20
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jimmy Whitt Jr.
|
|
18:14
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Skylar Mays
|
|
18:14
|
|
+1
|
Jimmy Whitt Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws
|
2-1
|
18:14
|
|
+1
|
Jimmy Whitt Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
2-2
|
18:00
|
|
|
Trendon Watford missed layup, blocked by Adrio Bailey
|
|
17:58
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Marlon Taylor
|
|
17:53
|
|
|
Javonte Smart missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
17:51
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Marlon Taylor
|
|
17:47
|
|
+2
|
Marlon Taylor made dunk
|
4-2
|
17:22
|
|
|
Jimmy Whitt Jr. missed jump shot
|
|
17:20
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Ethan Henderson
|
|
17:19
|
|
|
Personal foul on Darius Days
|
|
17:06
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Javonte Smart
|
|
17:06
|
|
|
Jimmy Whitt Jr. missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
17:06
|
|
+1
|
Jimmy Whitt Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
4-3
|
16:54
|
|
|
Emmitt Williams missed hook shot
|
|
16:53
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by LSU
|
|
16:44
|
|
|
Personal foul on Desi Sills
|
|
16:24
|
|
|
Javonte Smart missed floating jump shot
|
|
16:22
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jimmy Whitt Jr.
|
|
16:14
|
|
+3
|
Desi Sills made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jimmy Whitt Jr.
|
4-6
|
15:48
|
|
+2
|
Trendon Watford made reverse layup
|
6-6
|
15:31
|
|
+3
|
Desi Sills made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Adrio Bailey
|
6-9
|
15:09
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Adrio Bailey
|
|
15:09
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
15:09
|
|
+1
|
Trendon Watford made 1st of 2 free throws
|
7-9
|
15:09
|
|
|
Trendon Watford missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
15:09
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Ethan Henderson
|
|
14:58
|
|
|
Jimmy Whitt Jr. missed driving layup
|
|
14:56
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Marlon Taylor
|
|
14:40
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Skylar Mays
|
|
14:40
|
|
|
Turnover on Skylar Mays
|
|
14:26
|
|
|
Desi Sills missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
14:24
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Trendon Watford
|
|
14:09
|
|
|
Skylar Mays missed fade-away jump shot
|
|
14:07
|
|
|
Personal foul on Trendon Watford
|
|
13:58
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Marlon Taylor
|
|
13:58
|
|
|
Official timeout called
|
|
13:58
|
|
+1
|
Mason Jones made 1st of 3 free throws
|
7-10
13:58
|
|
+1
|
Mason Jones made 2nd of 3 free throws
|
7-11
|
13:58
|
|
+1
|
Mason Jones made 3rd of 3 free throws
|
7-12
|
13:40
|
|
|
Trendon Watford missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
13:38
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Ethan Henderson
|
|
13:14
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Emmitt Williams
|
|
13:14
|
|
|
Ethan Henderson missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
13:14
|
|
+1
|
Ethan Henderson made 2nd of 2 free throws
7-13
|
7-13
|
13:14
|
|
+1
|
Ethan Henderson made 2nd of 2 free throws
7-13
|
7-13
|
13:04
|
|
|
Javonte Smart missed layup
|
|
13:02
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Isaiah Joe
|
|
12:56
|
|
|
Jalen Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
12:54
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Javonte Smart
|
|
12:48
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Darius Days, stolen by Mason Jones
|
|
12:40
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Darius Days
|
|
12:40
|
|
+1
|
Ethan Henderson made 1st of 2 free throws
|
7-14
|
12:40
|
|
+1
|
Ethan Henderson made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
7-15
|
12:24
|
|
|
Skylar Mays missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
12:22
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Emmitt Williams
|
|
12:20
|
|
+2
|
Emmitt Williams made layup
|
9-15
|
12:20
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Ethan Henderson
|
|
12:20
|
|
|
Emmitt Williams missed free throw
|
|
12:20
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Mason Jones
|
|
11:55
|
|
|
Mason Jones missed fade-away jump shot
|
|
11:53
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Marlon Taylor
|
|
11:35
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Jimmy Whitt Jr.
|
|
11:35
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
11:35
|
|
+1
|
Trendon Watford made 1st of 2 free throws
|
10-15
|
11:35
|
|
+1
|
Trendon Watford made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
11-15
|
11:15
|
|
+2
|
Jimmy Whitt Jr. made jump shot
|
11-17
|
10:50
|
|
|
Javonte Smart missed running Jump Shot
|
|
10:48
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jimmy Whitt Jr.
|
|
10:39
|
|
+3
|
Mason Jones made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jimmy Whitt Jr.
|
11-20
|
10:05
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Javonte Smart
|
|
10:23
|
|
+2
|
Skylar Mays made jump shot
|
13-20
|
10:07
|
|
|
Jimmy Whitt Jr. missed jump shot
|
|
10:05
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Javonte Smart
|
|
9:57
|
|
|
Skylar Mays missed driving layup
|
|
9:55
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Adrio Bailey
|
|
9:49
|
|
+2
|
Mason Jones made driving layup
|
13-22
|
9:38
|
|
|
Javonte Smart missed layup
|
|
9:36
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jimmy Whitt Jr.
|
|
9:29
|
|
|
Isaiah Joe missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
9:27
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Javonte Smart
|
|
9:11
|
|
|
Trendon Watford missed jump shot
|
|
9:09
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jimmy Whitt Jr.
|
|
9:02
|
|
+2
|
Jimmy Whitt Jr. made driving layup
|
13-24
|
8:29
|
|
+3
|
Skylar Mays made 3-pt. jump shot
|
16-24
|
8:11
|
|
|
Jimmy Whitt Jr. missed jump shot
|
|
8:09
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Desi Sills
|
|
8:05
|
|
+2
|
Desi Sills made layup
|
16-26
|
7:52
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Adrio Bailey
|
|
7:52
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
7:52
|
|
|
Emmitt Williams missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
7:39
|
|
+2
|
Ethan Henderson made dunk
|
17-28
|
7:52
|
|
+1
|
Emmitt Williams made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
17-26
|
7:41
|
|
|
Isaiah Joe missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
7:39
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Ethan Henderson
|
|
7:39
|
|
+2
|
Ethan Henderson made dunk
|
17-28
|
7:39
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Darius Days
|
|
7:39
|
|
|
Ethan Henderson missed free throw
|
|
7:39
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Emmitt Williams
|
|
7:19
|
|
+3
|
Emmitt Williams made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by James Bishop
|
20-28
|
7:02
|
|
+2
|
Ethan Henderson made dunk, assist by Mason Jones
|
20-30
|
6:41
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Trendon Watford
|
|
6:19
|
|
+2
|
Jimmy Whitt Jr. made finger-roll layup, assist by Desi Sills
|
20-32
|
6:04
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Skylar Mays, stolen by Jimmy Whitt Jr.
|
|
5:59
|
|
+3
|
Mason Jones made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jimmy Whitt Jr.
|
20-35
|
5:48
|
|
+1
|
Skylar Mays made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
22-35
|
5:50
|
|
|
Aundre Hyatt missed jump shot
|
|
5:49
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by LSU
|
|
5:48
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Ethan Henderson
|
|
5:48
|
|
+1
|
Skylar Mays made 1st of 2 free throws
|
21-35
|
5:48
|
|
+1
|
Skylar Mays made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
22-35
|
5:29
|
|
+2
|
Desi Sills made driving layup
|
22-37
|
5:04
|
|
|
Aundre Hyatt missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
5:02
|
|
|
Personal foul on Marlon Taylor
|
|
5:02
|
|
+1
|
Isaiah Joe made 1st of 2 free throws
|
22-38
|
5:02
|
|
+1
|
Isaiah Joe made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
22-39
|
4:45
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Trendon Watford
|
|
4:37
|
|
|
Mason Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
4:35
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Reggie Chaney
|
|
4:28
|
|
+2
|
Jimmy Whitt Jr. made dunk, assist by Reggie Chaney
|
22-41
|
4:15
|
|
|
Javonte Smart missed jump shot
|
|
4:13
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jimmy Whitt Jr.
|
|
4:08
|
|
|
Personal foul on Emmitt Williams
|
|
4:08
|
|
|
Mason Jones missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
3:45
|
|
|
Personal foul on Marlon Taylor
|
|
4:08
|
|
+1
|
Mason Jones made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
22-42
|
3:48
|
|
|
Marlon Taylor missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
3:46
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jimmy Whitt Jr.
|
|
3:45
|
|
|
Personal foul on Marlon Taylor
|
|
3:45
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
3:45
|
|
+1
|
Jimmy Whitt Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws
|
22-43
|
3:45
|
|
|
Jimmy Whitt Jr. missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
3:45
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Skylar Mays
|
|
3:36
|
|
|
James Bishop missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
3:34
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Isaiah Joe
|
|
3:24
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Desi Sills, stolen by Javonte Smart
|
|
3:19
|
|
+2
|
Javonte Smart made driving layup
|
24-43
|
3:02
|
|
+2
|
Mason Jones made finger-roll layup
|
24-45
|
2:51
|
|
+3
|
Javonte Smart made 3-pt. jump shot
|
27-45
|
2:28
|
|
+2
|
Mason Jones made driving layup
|
27-47
|
2:16
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on James Bishop
|
|
1:48
|
|
|
Jimmy Whitt Jr. missed turnaround jump shot
|
|
1:46
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Javonte Smart
|
|
1:41
|
|
|
Personal foul on Reggie Chaney
|
|
1:41
|
|
+1
|
Emmitt Williams made 1st of 2 free throws
|
28-47
|
1:41
|
|
|
Emmitt Williams missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
1:41
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Marshall Graves
|
|
1:24
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Emmitt Williams
|
|
1:24
|
|
|
Turnover on Emmitt Williams
|
|
1:12
|
|
+2
|
Reggie Chaney made layup, assist by Mason Jones
|
28-49
|
1:12
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Javonte Smart
|
|
1:12
|
|
|
Reggie Chaney missed free throw
|
|
1:12
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Trendon Watford
|
|
51.0
|
|
+3
|
Trendon Watford made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Skylar Mays
|
31-49
|
49.0
|
|
|
Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Trendon Watford
|
|
49.0
|
|
+1
|
Isaiah Joe made 1st of 2 free throws
|
31-50
|
49.0
|
|
+1
|
Isaiah Joe made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
31-51
|
36.0
|
|
|
Desi Sills missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
34.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Javonte Smart
|
|
25.0
|
|
|
Javonte Smart missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
23.0
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Trendon Watford
|
|
17.0
|
|
+3
|
Marshall Graves made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Trendon Watford
|
34-51
|
3.0
|
|
+3
|
Mason Jones made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Isaiah Joe
|
34-54
|
3.0
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Javonte Smart
|
|
3.0
|
|
+1
|
Mason Jones made free throw
|
34-55