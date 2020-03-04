LSU
ARK

Arkansas beats LSU to keep NCAA Tournament hopes alive

  • AP
  • Mar 04, 2020

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) Mason Jones scored 36 points - 20 in the first half - and Arkansas kept its slender NCAA Tournament hopes alive with a 99-90 win over LSU on Wednesday.

Arkansas (19-11, 7-10 SEC) led 55-34 at halftime and had three players score in double figures by intermission. Jimmy Whitt Jr., Desi Sills and Isaiah Joe joined him atop the box score with 26, 13 and 11 points respectively. Ethan Henderson added 10.

''Offensively, by far the best we've played,'' Arkansas coach Eric Musselman said. ''We finished the season at home the way we should. We knew we had to win tonight, for sure.''

Arkansas established its first-half cushion thanks to 16 LSU personal fouls and two technicals. The Razorbacks outscored LSU (20-10, 11-6) by nine from the line and scored 11 points off seven Tigers turnovers while giving the ball away just once in that span. LSU finished with 34 fouls, leading to a 36 for 54 night at the stripe for Arkansas.

''Statistically speaking, you wouldn't believe it tonight, we foul the least in the SEC,'' LSU coach Will Wade said. ''The one thing we hadn't done all year is foul. That's the way it goes. We fouled jump shooters, we fouled them inside. Really hurt us.''

LSU pulled as close as seven in the final two minutes, going 5 of 6 from the field during a late stretch, before Arkansas sealed with game with free throws.

Skylar Mays led the Tigers with 28 points, Emmitt Williams scored 16 and Javonte Smart and Trendon Watford each scored 14.

NEARING ALL-TIME STATUS

Jones, a junior, scored 30-or-more points for the eighth time season. One more such game will tie him with Todd Day (1988-92) for the second most such games in Arkansas history. Two more would tie the all-time leader, Martin Terry (1971-73).

THE FINAL GAME

Whitt played his final game regular-season game at Bud Walton Arena on Wednesday. He started his college career at Arkansas before transferring to SMU after his first season, then transferred, as a graduate, back to Arkansas. He added 15 rebounds and five assists to his 26 points against LSU.

BIG PICTURE

LSU had already clinched a first-round bye in next week's SEC Tournament by virtue of a guaranteed top-four finish in league play. The Tigers could finish as high as the second seed with a win in their finale coupled with an Auburn loss.

A win over LSU was practically required to keep Arkansas in the conversation for the NCAA Tournament. The only team to ever reach the tournament while finishing two games below .500 in SEC play was Georgia in 2008, which won the SEC Tournament despite a 4-12 record in the regular season.

UP NEXT

LSU hosts Georgia on Saturday to end its regular season.

Arkansas travels to College Station, Texas to end the regular season Saturday against Texas A&M. The Razorbacks beat Texas A&M in Fayetteville, Arkansas, 69-59, on January 4.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

1st Half
LSU Tigers 34
ARK Razorbacks 55

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by LSU  
19:43   Javonte Smart missed layup, blocked by Isaiah Joe  
19:41   Defensive rebound by Arkansas  
19:21   Adrio Bailey missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:19   Defensive rebound by Darius Days  
19:03 +2 Marlon Taylor made driving layup 2-0
18:44   Isaiah Joe missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Javonte Smart  
18:42   Offensive rebound by Arkansas  
18:38   Mason Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:36   Defensive rebound by Marlon Taylor  
18:22   Darius Days missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:20   Defensive rebound by Jimmy Whitt Jr.  
18:14   Shooting foul on Skylar Mays  
18:14 +1 Jimmy Whitt Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 2-1
18:14 +1 Jimmy Whitt Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 2-2
18:00   Trendon Watford missed layup, blocked by Adrio Bailey  
17:58   Offensive rebound by Marlon Taylor  
17:53   Javonte Smart missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:51   Offensive rebound by Marlon Taylor  
17:47 +2 Marlon Taylor made dunk 4-2
17:22   Jimmy Whitt Jr. missed jump shot  
17:20   Offensive rebound by Ethan Henderson  
17:19   Personal foul on Darius Days  
17:06   Shooting foul on Javonte Smart  
17:06   Jimmy Whitt Jr. missed 1st of 2 free throws  
17:06 +1 Jimmy Whitt Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 4-3
16:54   Emmitt Williams missed hook shot  
16:53   Offensive rebound by LSU  
16:44   Personal foul on Desi Sills  
16:24   Javonte Smart missed floating jump shot  
16:22   Defensive rebound by Jimmy Whitt Jr.  
16:14 +3 Desi Sills made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jimmy Whitt Jr. 4-6
15:48 +2 Trendon Watford made reverse layup 6-6
15:31 +3 Desi Sills made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Adrio Bailey 6-9
15:09   Shooting foul on Adrio Bailey  
15:09   Commercial timeout called  
15:09 +1 Trendon Watford made 1st of 2 free throws 7-9
15:09   Trendon Watford missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
15:09   Defensive rebound by Ethan Henderson  
14:58   Jimmy Whitt Jr. missed driving layup  
14:56   Defensive rebound by Marlon Taylor  
14:40   Offensive foul on Skylar Mays  
14:40   Turnover on Skylar Mays  
14:26   Desi Sills missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:24   Defensive rebound by Trendon Watford  
14:09   Skylar Mays missed fade-away jump shot  
14:07   Personal foul on Trendon Watford  
13:58   Shooting foul on Marlon Taylor  
13:58   Official timeout called  
13:58 +1 Mason Jones made 1st of 3 free throws 7-10
13:58 +1 Mason Jones made 2nd of 3 free throws 7-11
13:58 +1 Mason Jones made 3rd of 3 free throws 7-12
13:40   Trendon Watford missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:38   Defensive rebound by Ethan Henderson  
13:14   Shooting foul on Emmitt Williams  
13:14   Ethan Henderson missed 1st of 2 free throws  
13:14 +1 Ethan Henderson made 2nd of 2 free throws 7-13
13:04   Javonte Smart missed layup  
13:02   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Joe  
12:56   Jalen Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:54   Defensive rebound by Javonte Smart  
12:48   Lost ball turnover on Darius Days, stolen by Mason Jones  
12:40   Shooting foul on Darius Days  
12:40 +1 Ethan Henderson made 1st of 2 free throws 7-14
12:40 +1 Ethan Henderson made 2nd of 2 free throws 7-15
12:24   Skylar Mays missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:22   Offensive rebound by Emmitt Williams  
12:20 +2 Emmitt Williams made layup 9-15
12:20   Shooting foul on Ethan Henderson  
12:20   Emmitt Williams missed free throw  
12:20   Defensive rebound by Mason Jones  
11:55   Mason Jones missed fade-away jump shot  
11:53   Defensive rebound by Marlon Taylor  
11:35   Shooting foul on Jimmy Whitt Jr.  
11:35   Commercial timeout called  
11:35 +1 Trendon Watford made 1st of 2 free throws 10-15
11:35 +1 Trendon Watford made 2nd of 2 free throws 11-15
11:15 +2 Jimmy Whitt Jr. made jump shot 11-17
10:50   Javonte Smart missed running Jump Shot  
10:48   Defensive rebound by Jimmy Whitt Jr.  
10:39 +3 Mason Jones made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jimmy Whitt Jr. 11-20
10:05   Defensive rebound by Javonte Smart  
10:23 +2 Skylar Mays made jump shot 13-20
10:07   Jimmy Whitt Jr. missed jump shot  
10:05   Defensive rebound by Javonte Smart  
9:57   Skylar Mays missed driving layup  
9:55   Defensive rebound by Adrio Bailey  
9:49 +2 Mason Jones made driving layup 13-22
9:38   Javonte Smart missed layup  
9:36   Defensive rebound by Jimmy Whitt Jr.  
9:29   Isaiah Joe missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:27   Defensive rebound by Javonte Smart  
9:11   Trendon Watford missed jump shot  
9:09   Defensive rebound by Jimmy Whitt Jr.  
9:02 +2 Jimmy Whitt Jr. made driving layup 13-24
8:29 +3 Skylar Mays made 3-pt. jump shot 16-24
8:11   Jimmy Whitt Jr. missed jump shot  
8:09   Offensive rebound by Desi Sills  
8:05 +2 Desi Sills made layup 16-26
7:52   Shooting foul on Adrio Bailey  
7:52   Commercial timeout called  
7:52   Emmitt Williams missed 1st of 2 free throws  
7:39 +2 Ethan Henderson made dunk 17-28
7:52 +1 Emmitt Williams made 2nd of 2 free throws 17-26
7:41   Isaiah Joe missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:39   Offensive rebound by Ethan Henderson  
7:39 +2 Ethan Henderson made dunk 17-28
7:39   Shooting foul on Darius Days  
7:39   Ethan Henderson missed free throw  
7:39   Defensive rebound by Emmitt Williams  
7:19 +3 Emmitt Williams made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by James Bishop 20-28
7:02 +2 Ethan Henderson made dunk, assist by Mason Jones 20-30
6:41   Traveling violation turnover on Trendon Watford  
6:19 +2 Jimmy Whitt Jr. made finger-roll layup, assist by Desi Sills 20-32
6:04   Bad pass turnover on Skylar Mays, stolen by Jimmy Whitt Jr.  
5:59 +3 Mason Jones made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jimmy Whitt Jr. 20-35
5:48 +1 Skylar Mays made 2nd of 2 free throws 22-35
5:50   Aundre Hyatt missed jump shot  
5:49   Offensive rebound by LSU  
5:48   Shooting foul on Ethan Henderson  
5:48 +1 Skylar Mays made 1st of 2 free throws 21-35
5:48 +1 Skylar Mays made 2nd of 2 free throws 22-35
5:29 +2 Desi Sills made driving layup 22-37
5:04   Aundre Hyatt missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:02   Personal foul on Marlon Taylor  
5:02 +1 Isaiah Joe made 1st of 2 free throws 22-38
5:02 +1 Isaiah Joe made 2nd of 2 free throws 22-39
4:45   Bad pass turnover on Trendon Watford  
4:37   Mason Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:35   Offensive rebound by Reggie Chaney  
4:28 +2 Jimmy Whitt Jr. made dunk, assist by Reggie Chaney 22-41
4:15   Javonte Smart missed jump shot  
4:13   Defensive rebound by Jimmy Whitt Jr.  
4:08   Personal foul on Emmitt Williams  
4:08   Mason Jones missed 1st of 2 free throws  
3:45   Personal foul on Marlon Taylor  
4:08 +1 Mason Jones made 2nd of 2 free throws 22-42
3:48   Marlon Taylor missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:46   Defensive rebound by Jimmy Whitt Jr.  
3:45   Personal foul on Marlon Taylor  
3:45   Commercial timeout called  
3:45 +1 Jimmy Whitt Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 22-43
3:45   Jimmy Whitt Jr. missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
3:45   Defensive rebound by Skylar Mays  
3:36   James Bishop missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:34   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Joe  
3:24   Lost ball turnover on Desi Sills, stolen by Javonte Smart  
3:19 +2 Javonte Smart made driving layup 24-43
3:02 +2 Mason Jones made finger-roll layup 24-45
2:51 +3 Javonte Smart made 3-pt. jump shot 27-45
2:28 +2 Mason Jones made driving layup 27-47
2:16   Traveling violation turnover on James Bishop  
1:48   Jimmy Whitt Jr. missed turnaround jump shot  
1:46   Defensive rebound by Javonte Smart  
1:41   Personal foul on Reggie Chaney  
1:41 +1 Emmitt Williams made 1st of 2 free throws 28-47
1:41   Emmitt Williams missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
1:41   Offensive rebound by Marshall Graves  
1:24   Offensive foul on Emmitt Williams  
1:24   Turnover on Emmitt Williams  
1:12 +2 Reggie Chaney made layup, assist by Mason Jones 28-49
1:12   Shooting foul on Javonte Smart  
1:12   Reggie Chaney missed free throw  
1:12   Defensive rebound by Trendon Watford  
51.0 +3 Trendon Watford made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Skylar Mays 31-49
49.0   Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Trendon Watford  
49.0 +1 Isaiah Joe made 1st of 2 free throws 31-50
49.0 +1 Isaiah Joe made 2nd of 2 free throws 31-51
36.0   Desi Sills missed 3-pt. jump shot  
34.0   Defensive rebound by Javonte Smart  
25.0   Javonte Smart missed 3-pt. jump shot  
23.0   Offensive rebound by Trendon Watford  
17.0 +3 Marshall Graves made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Trendon Watford 34-51
3.0 +3 Mason Jones made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Isaiah Joe 34-54
3.0   Shooting foul on Javonte Smart  
3.0 +1 Mason Jones made free throw 34-55

2nd Half
LSU Tigers 56
ARK Razorbacks 44

Time Team Play Score
19:50   Adrio Bailey missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:48   Defensive rebound by Javonte Smart  
19:39 +3 Skylar Mays made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Trendon Watford 37-55
19:10 +2 Jimmy Whitt Jr. made fade-away jump shot 37-57
18:31   Shot clock violation turnover on LSU  
18:08 +2 Jimmy Whitt Jr. made fade-away jump shot 37-59
17:54   Shooting foul on Adrio Bailey  
17:54 +1 Skylar Mays made 1st of 2 free throws 38-59
17:54 +1 Skylar Mays made 2nd of 2 free throws 39-59
17:43 +3 Isaiah Joe made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Mason Jones 39-62
17:31 +2 Emmitt Williams made driving layup, assist by Javonte Smart 41-62
17:28   Personal foul on Marlon Taylor  
17:09   Isaiah Joe missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:07   Defensive rebound by Skylar Mays  
16:51   Emmitt Williams missed jump shot  
16:49   Defensive rebound by Desi Sills  
16:45   Shooting foul on Emmitt Williams  
16:45 +1 Desi Sills made 1st of 2 free throws 41-63
16:45 +1 Desi Sills made 2nd of 2 free throws 41-64
16:34 +2 Darius Days made driving layup 43-64
16:10   Jimmy Whitt Jr. missed jump shot  
16:08   Defensive rebound by Darius Days  
15:58   Commercial timeout called  
15:55   Skylar Mays missed layup  
15:52   Personal foul on Mason Jones  
15:47   Skylar Mays missed layup  
15:45   Defensive rebound by Ethan Henderson  
15:45   Personal foul on Darius Days  
15:35   Desi Sills missed layup  
15:33   Defensive rebound by Trendon Watford  
15:25 +3 Javonte Smart made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Skylar Mays 46-64
15:08   Isaiah Joe missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:06   Offensive rebound by Jimmy Whitt Jr.  
15:06 +2 Jimmy Whitt Jr. made dunk 46-66
14:55   Shooting foul on Jimmy Whitt Jr.  
14:55 +1 Skylar Mays made 1st of 2 free throws 47-66
14:55 +1 Skylar Mays made 2nd of 2 free throws 48-66
14:41   Shooting foul on Courtese Cooper  
14:41   Desi Sills missed 1st of 2 free throws  
14:41 +1 Desi Sills made 2nd of 2 free throws 48-67
14:35   Javonte Smart missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:33   Defensive rebound by Mason Jones  
14:32   Personal foul on Javonte Smart  
14:23   Mason Jones missed layup  
14:21   Defensive rebound by Courtese Cooper  
14:13   Lost ball turnover on Trendon Watford, stolen by Mason Jones  
14:06   Bad pass turnover on Mason Jones  
13:51 +3 James Bishop made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Skylar Mays 51-67
13:37   Bad pass turnover on Jalen Harris  
13:19   James Bishop missed layup  
13:17   Defensive rebound by Desi Sills  
13:04 +3 Mason Jones made 3-pt. jump shot