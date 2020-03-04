|
20:00
Jumpball received by Ole Miss
19:47
Breein Tyree missed jump shot
19:45
Defensive rebound by Reed Nikko
19:20
Xavier Pinson missed layup, blocked by Devontae Shuler
19:18
Offensive rebound by Missouri
19:15
Dru Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot
19:13
Defensive rebound by Ole Miss
18:57
Turnover on Khadim Sy
18:41
+2
Xavier Pinson made layup
2-0
18:24
+3
Blake Hinson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by KJ Buffen
2-3
17:59
+3
Kobe Brown made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Xavier Pinson
5-3
17:33
KJ Buffen missed jump shot, blocked by Kobe Brown
17:31
Defensive rebound by Dru Smith
17:23
Personal foul on Khadim Sy
17:12
Xavier Pinson missed 3-pt. jump shot
17:10
Defensive rebound by Khadim Sy
16:56
Shooting foul on Kobe Brown
16:56
+1
KJ Buffen made 1st of 2 free throws
5-4
16:56
+1
KJ Buffen made 2nd of 2 free throws
5-5
16:48
Lost ball turnover on Xavier Pinson, stolen by Breein Tyree
16:46
+2
Breein Tyree made layup
5-7
16:26
Kobe Brown missed jump shot
16:24
Defensive rebound by KJ Buffen
16:15
+2
Breein Tyree made jump shot, assist by KJ Buffen
5-9
15:49
Reed Nikko missed jump shot
15:47
Defensive rebound by KJ Buffen
15:34
Shooting foul on Reed Nikko
15:34
Commercial timeout called
15:34
+1
KJ Buffen made 1st of 2 free throws
5-10
15:34
+1
KJ Buffen made 2nd of 2 free throws
5-11
15:19
Tray Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot
15:17
Offensive rebound by Missouri
15:18
Personal foul on Sammy Hunter
15:05
Personal foul on Devontae Shuler
14:59
Dru Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot
14:57
Defensive rebound by KJ Buffen
14:46
Breein Tyree missed 3-pt. jump shot
14:44
Defensive rebound by Jeremiah Tilmon
14:25
Jeremiah Tilmon missed hook shot
14:23
Defensive rebound by Breein Tyree
14:08
+2
Blake Hinson made jump shot, assist by Breein Tyree
5-13
13:52
Mark Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot
13:50
Defensive rebound by KJ Buffen
13:28
+3
KJ Buffen made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Devontae Shuler
5-16
13:07
Dru Smith missed driving layup
13:05
Offensive rebound by Jeremiah Tilmon
13:01
+2
Jeremiah Tilmon made dunk
7-16
12:42
Offensive foul on KJ Buffen
12:42
Turnover on KJ Buffen
12:21
Lost ball turnover on Kobe Brown, stolen by KJ Buffen
12:15
Devontae Shuler missed layup
12:13
Defensive rebound by Kobe Brown
12:05
Kobe Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot
12:03
Defensive rebound by Ole Miss
11:47
Shooting foul on Reed Nikko
11:47
Commercial timeout called
11:47
+1
Khadim Sy made 1st of 2 free throws
7-17
11:47
+1
Khadim Sy made 2nd of 2 free throws
7-18
11:23
Jeremiah Tilmon missed turnaround jump shot
11:21
Defensive rebound by Khadim Sy
10:58
Blake Hinson missed 3-pt. jump shot
10:56
Defensive rebound by Xavier Pinson
10:37
+2
Xavier Pinson made running Jump Shot, assist by Dru Smith
9-18
10:37
Shooting foul on Bryce Williams
10:37
+1
Xavier Pinson made free throw
10-18
10:16
Blake Hinson missed 3-pt. jump shot
10:14
Offensive rebound by Blake Hinson
10:11
Blake Hinson missed layup
10:09
Offensive rebound by Blake Hinson
10:04
+2
Blake Hinson made tip-in
10-20
10:00
Personal foul on Devontae Shuler
9:47
+2
Xavier Pinson made jump shot
12-20
9:29
Shooting foul on Parker Braun
9:29
+1
Bryce Williams made 1st of 2 free throws
12-21
9:29
+1
Bryce Williams made 2nd of 2 free throws
12-22
9:16
Mitchell Smith missed jump shot
9:14
Defensive rebound by Breein Tyree
9:06
+3
Blake Hinson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Breein Tyree
12-25
8:37
+2
Kobe Brown made layup, assist by Tray Jackson
14-25
8:13
Breein Tyree missed jump shot
8:11
Defensive rebound by Dru Smith
8:07
Out of bounds turnover on Mark Smith
7:43
+2
Austin Crowley made reverse layup
14-27
7:27
+3
Mark Smith made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kobe Brown
17-27
7:25
30-second timeout called
7:25
Commercial timeout called
7:10
Bad pass turnover on Breein Tyree, stolen by Dru Smith
6:57
Bad pass turnover on Dru Smith, stolen by Sammy Hunter
6:42
Sammy Hunter missed turnaround jump shot, blocked by Jeremiah Tilmon
6:40
Offensive rebound by KJ Buffen
6:38
Personal foul on Dru Smith
6:28
+2
Khadim Sy made alley-oop shot, assist by Breein Tyree
17-29
6:05
Mark Smith missed layup
6:03
Defensive rebound by Khadim Sy
5:56
Lost ball turnover on Breein Tyree, stolen by Mark Smith
5:47
+2
Tray Jackson made layup, assist by Mark Smith
19-29
5:35
+3
Blake Hinson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by KJ Buffen
19-32
5:15
Personal foul on KJ Buffen
5:15
+1
Jeremiah Tilmon made 1st of 2 free throws
20-32
5:15
+1
Jeremiah Tilmon made 2nd of 2 free throws
21-32
5:03
+2
Khadim Sy made layup, assist by Austin Crowley
21-34
5:03
Shooting foul on Jeremiah Tilmon
5:03
+1
Khadim Sy made free throw
21-35
4:48
+2
Xavier Pinson made driving layup
23-35
4:38
Personal foul on Mitchell Smith
4:38
+1
Bryce Williams made 1st of 2 free throws
23-36
4:38
+1
Bryce Williams made 2nd of 2 free throws
23-37
4:22
Shooting foul on Blake Hinson
4:22
+1
Reed Nikko made 1st of 2 free throws
24-37
4:22
+1
Reed Nikko made 2nd of 2 free throws
25-37
4:06
+2
Khadim Sy made reverse layup, assist by Blake Hinson
25-39
3:57
Shooting foul on Khadim Sy
3:57
Commercial timeout called
3:57
+1
Xavier Pinson made 1st of 2 free throws
26-39
3:57
+1
Xavier Pinson made 2nd of 2 free throws
27-39
3:39
Blake Hinson missed 3-pt. jump shot
3:37
Defensive rebound by Reed Nikko
3:20
Mark Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot
3:18
Offensive rebound by Reed Nikko
3:12
Mark Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Breein Tyree
3:10
Defensive rebound by Sammy Hunter
3:00
+3
Blake Hinson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Austin Crowley
27-42
2:44
Bad pass turnover on Xavier Pinson, stolen by Sammy Hunter
2:32
Sammy Hunter missed jump shot
2:30
Defensive rebound by Kobe Brown
2:19
+2
Jeremiah Tilmon made reverse layup, assist by Xavier Pinson
29-42
2:19
Shooting foul on Sammy Hunter
2:19
+1
Jeremiah Tilmon made free throw
30-42
2:05
Shooting foul on Jeremiah Tilmon
2:05
+1
Sammy Hunter made 1st of 2 free throws
30-43
2:05
+1
Sammy Hunter made 2nd of 2 free throws
30-44
1:45
Kobe Brown missed layup
1:43
Offensive rebound by Jeremiah Tilmon
1:37
Jeremiah Tilmon missed layup
1:35
Offensive rebound by Kobe Brown
1:31
Lost ball turnover on Kobe Brown, stolen by Sammy Hunter
1:28
Bad pass turnover on Bryce Williams, stolen by Torrence Watson
1:17
+2
Dru Smith made jump shot
32-44
1:11
Personal foul on Dru Smith
1:11
+1
Breein Tyree made 1st of 2 free throws
32-45
1:11
+1
Breein Tyree made 2nd of 2 free throws
32-46
59.0
+2
Kobe Brown made layup, assist by Xavier Pinson
34-46
59.0
Shooting foul on Austin Crowley
59.0
+1
Kobe Brown made free throw
35-46
43.0
Blake Hinson missed jump shot
43.0
Offensive rebound by Blake Hinson
43.0
+2
Blake Hinson made dunk
35-48
43.0
Shooting foul on Kobe Brown
43.0
+1
Blake Hinson made free throw
35-49
29.0
+3
Torrence Watson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Xavier Pinson
38-49
7.0
Bad pass turnover on Bryce Williams, stolen by Torrence Watson
3.0
+2
Torrence Watson made layup
40-49