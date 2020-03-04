MIZZOU
Tyree lead Ole Miss charge past past Missouri 75-67

  • Mar 04, 2020

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) Mississippi coach Kermit Davis leaned in and whispered to his senior guard Breein Tyree as both exited the court with smiles after Mississippi defeated Missouri 75-67 Wednesday night.

I told him that may have been the most efficient offensive performance I've ever seen,'' said Davis, after Tyree finished with 19 points on 6 of 9 shooting from the field. ''He put us on his back and carried us in the second half. I've been coaching 38 years and there aren't many like him that come around and score like he does.''

Tyree sparked a 10-2 run midway through the second half to give the Rebels a 63-55 lead with 8:18 left. Missouri never got closer than four points again, failing to score in the final two minutes. Tyree, in his final home appearance, added five assists and four rebounds.

''I didn't shoot a lot of shots but I thought I affected the game. I just knew I had to be more aggressive in the second half and to get this last win at home, it's the greatest feeling.''

Blake Hinson had 19 points, all in the first half, for Ole Miss (15-15, 6-11 Southeastern) as the Rebels led by as many as 15 points early before leading 49-40 at halftime. KJ Buffen scored 13 points with a game-high 10 rebounds and Khadim Sy added 12 points.

Missouri (15-15, 6-11) was led by Xavier Pinson with 16 points, five assists and four rebounds. Jeremiah Tilmon Jr. scored 12 points with a team-high seven rebounds as the Tigers tied the game at 53 before falling off the pace in the final 13 minutes.

''Tyree hit a 3-ball in transition and turned the corner for a basket. He makes plays,'' Missouri coach Cuonzo Martin said. ''Wasn't happy with our effort in the first half, but we played much better in the second half and had opportunities. We just did not convert.''

Ole Miss shot 22 of 49 (45%) from the field, 6 of 16 (37%) from 3-point range, including four by Hinson. Missouri was 22 of 60 (37%) from the field, including five misses in the final two minutes. Ole Miss was 25 of 33 (76%) from the free throw line while Missouri finished 19 of 23 (82%).

BIG PICTURE

Missouri: The Tigers finished 2-10 on the road during the regular season and were not able to win three consecutive games in SEC play. However, Missouri defends well from 3-point range and Pinson's offensive potential offers hope for upset potential in the SEC Tournament.

Ole Miss: Tyree's individual brilliance makes the Rebels an opponent to avoid for teams with NCAA Tournament hopes. The Rebels closed the home schedule with two consecutive wins and have at least two more opportunities on the road to serve as postseason spoilers. Ole Miss has won 12 of the last 14 against the Tigers.

UP NEXT

Missouri: Hosts Alabama on Saturday.

Ole Miss: Visits Mississippi State on Saturday.

1st Half
MIZZOU Tigers 40
MISS Rebels 49

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Ole Miss  
19:47   Breein Tyree missed jump shot  
19:45   Defensive rebound by Reed Nikko  
19:20   Xavier Pinson missed layup, blocked by Devontae Shuler  
19:18   Offensive rebound by Missouri  
19:15   Dru Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:13   Defensive rebound by Ole Miss  
18:57   Turnover on Khadim Sy  
18:41 +2 Xavier Pinson made layup 2-0
18:24 +3 Blake Hinson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by KJ Buffen 2-3
17:59 +3 Kobe Brown made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Xavier Pinson 5-3
17:33   KJ Buffen missed jump shot, blocked by Kobe Brown  
17:31   Defensive rebound by Dru Smith  
17:23   Personal foul on Khadim Sy  
17:12   Xavier Pinson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:10   Defensive rebound by Khadim Sy  
16:56   Shooting foul on Kobe Brown  
16:56 +1 KJ Buffen made 1st of 2 free throws 5-4
16:56 +1 KJ Buffen made 2nd of 2 free throws 5-5
16:48   Lost ball turnover on Xavier Pinson, stolen by Breein Tyree  
16:46 +2 Breein Tyree made layup 5-7
16:26   Kobe Brown missed jump shot  
16:24   Defensive rebound by KJ Buffen  
16:15 +2 Breein Tyree made jump shot, assist by KJ Buffen 5-9
15:49   Reed Nikko missed jump shot  
15:47   Defensive rebound by KJ Buffen  
15:34   Shooting foul on Reed Nikko  
15:34   Commercial timeout called  
15:34 +1 KJ Buffen made 1st of 2 free throws 5-10
15:34 +1 KJ Buffen made 2nd of 2 free throws 5-11
15:19   Tray Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:17   Offensive rebound by Missouri  
15:18   Personal foul on Sammy Hunter  
15:05   Personal foul on Devontae Shuler  
14:59   Dru Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:57   Defensive rebound by KJ Buffen  
14:46   Breein Tyree missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:44   Defensive rebound by Jeremiah Tilmon  
14:25   Jeremiah Tilmon missed hook shot  
14:23   Defensive rebound by Breein Tyree  
14:08 +2 Blake Hinson made jump shot, assist by Breein Tyree 5-13
13:52   Mark Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:50   Defensive rebound by KJ Buffen  
13:28 +3 KJ Buffen made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Devontae Shuler 5-16
13:07   Dru Smith missed driving layup  
13:05   Offensive rebound by Jeremiah Tilmon  
13:01 +2 Jeremiah Tilmon made dunk 7-16
12:42   Offensive foul on KJ Buffen  
12:42   Turnover on KJ Buffen  
12:21   Lost ball turnover on Kobe Brown, stolen by KJ Buffen  
12:15   Devontae Shuler missed layup  
12:13   Defensive rebound by Kobe Brown  
12:05   Kobe Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:03   Defensive rebound by Ole Miss  
11:47   Shooting foul on Reed Nikko  
11:47   Commercial timeout called  
11:47 +1 Khadim Sy made 1st of 2 free throws 7-17
11:47 +1 Khadim Sy made 2nd of 2 free throws 7-18
11:23   Jeremiah Tilmon missed turnaround jump shot  
11:21   Defensive rebound by Khadim Sy  
10:58   Blake Hinson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:56   Defensive rebound by Xavier Pinson  
10:37 +2 Xavier Pinson made running Jump Shot, assist by Dru Smith 9-18
10:37   Shooting foul on Bryce Williams  
10:37 +1 Xavier Pinson made free throw 10-18
10:16   Blake Hinson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:14   Offensive rebound by Blake Hinson  
10:11   Blake Hinson missed layup  
10:09   Offensive rebound by Blake Hinson  
10:04 +2 Blake Hinson made tip-in 10-20
10:00   Personal foul on Devontae Shuler  
9:47 +2 Xavier Pinson made jump shot 12-20
9:29   Shooting foul on Parker Braun  
9:29 +1 Bryce Williams made 1st of 2 free throws 12-21
9:29 +1 Bryce Williams made 2nd of 2 free throws 12-22
9:16   Mitchell Smith missed jump shot  
9:14   Defensive rebound by Breein Tyree  
9:06 +3 Blake Hinson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Breein Tyree 12-25
8:37 +2 Kobe Brown made layup, assist by Tray Jackson 14-25
8:13   Breein Tyree missed jump shot  
8:11   Defensive rebound by Dru Smith  
8:07   Out of bounds turnover on Mark Smith  
7:43 +2 Austin Crowley made reverse layup 14-27
7:27 +3 Mark Smith made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kobe Brown 17-27
7:25   30-second timeout called  
7:25   Commercial timeout called  
7:10   Bad pass turnover on Breein Tyree, stolen by Dru Smith  
6:57   Bad pass turnover on Dru Smith, stolen by Sammy Hunter  
6:42   Sammy Hunter missed turnaround jump shot, blocked by Jeremiah Tilmon  
6:40   Offensive rebound by KJ Buffen  
6:38   Personal foul on Dru Smith  
6:28 +2 Khadim Sy made alley-oop shot, assist by Breein Tyree 17-29
6:05   Mark Smith missed layup  
6:03   Defensive rebound by Khadim Sy  
5:56   Lost ball turnover on Breein Tyree, stolen by Mark Smith  
5:47 +2 Tray Jackson made layup, assist by Mark Smith 19-29
5:35 +3 Blake Hinson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by KJ Buffen 19-32
5:15   Personal foul on KJ Buffen  
5:15 +1 Jeremiah Tilmon made 1st of 2 free throws 20-32
5:15 +1 Jeremiah Tilmon made 2nd of 2 free throws 21-32
5:03 +2 Khadim Sy made layup, assist by Austin Crowley 21-34
5:03   Shooting foul on Jeremiah Tilmon  
5:03 +1 Khadim Sy made free throw 21-35
4:48 +2 Xavier Pinson made driving layup 23-35
4:38   Personal foul on Mitchell Smith  
4:38 +1 Bryce Williams made 1st of 2 free throws 23-36
4:38 +1 Bryce Williams made 2nd of 2 free throws 23-37
4:22   Shooting foul on Blake Hinson  
4:22 +1 Reed Nikko made 1st of 2 free throws 24-37
4:22 +1 Reed Nikko made 2nd of 2 free throws 25-37
4:06 +2 Khadim Sy made reverse layup, assist by Blake Hinson 25-39
3:57   Shooting foul on Khadim Sy  
3:57   Commercial timeout called  
3:57 +1 Xavier Pinson made 1st of 2 free throws 26-39
3:57 +1 Xavier Pinson made 2nd of 2 free throws 27-39
3:39   Blake Hinson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:37   Defensive rebound by Reed Nikko  
3:20   Mark Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:18   Offensive rebound by Reed Nikko  
3:12   Mark Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Breein Tyree  
3:10   Defensive rebound by Sammy Hunter  
3:00 +3 Blake Hinson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Austin Crowley 27-42
2:44   Bad pass turnover on Xavier Pinson, stolen by Sammy Hunter  
2:32   Sammy Hunter missed jump shot  
2:30   Defensive rebound by Kobe Brown  
2:19 +2 Jeremiah Tilmon made reverse layup, assist by Xavier Pinson 29-42
2:19   Shooting foul on Sammy Hunter  
2:19 +1 Jeremiah Tilmon made free throw 30-42
2:05   Shooting foul on Jeremiah Tilmon  
2:05 +1 Sammy Hunter made 1st of 2 free throws 30-43
2:05 +1 Sammy Hunter made 2nd of 2 free throws 30-44
1:45   Kobe Brown missed layup  
1:43   Offensive rebound by Jeremiah Tilmon  
1:37   Jeremiah Tilmon missed layup  
1:35   Offensive rebound by Kobe Brown  
1:31   Lost ball turnover on Kobe Brown, stolen by Sammy Hunter  
1:28   Bad pass turnover on Bryce Williams, stolen by Torrence Watson  
1:17 +2 Dru Smith made jump shot 32-44
1:11   Personal foul on Dru Smith  
1:11 +1 Breein Tyree made 1st of 2 free throws 32-45
1:11 +1 Breein Tyree made 2nd of 2 free throws 32-46
59.0 +2 Kobe Brown made layup, assist by Xavier Pinson 34-46
59.0   Shooting foul on Austin Crowley  
59.0 +1 Kobe Brown made free throw 35-46
43.0   Blake Hinson missed jump shot  
43.0   Offensive rebound by Blake Hinson  
43.0 +2 Blake Hinson made dunk 35-48
43.0   Shooting foul on Kobe Brown  
43.0 +1 Blake Hinson made free throw 35-49
29.0 +3 Torrence Watson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Xavier Pinson 38-49
7.0   Bad pass turnover on Bryce Williams, stolen by Torrence Watson  
3.0 +2 Torrence Watson made layup 40-49

2nd Half
MIZZOU Tigers 27
MISS Rebels 26

Time Team Play Score
19:45   Xavier Pinson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:43   Defensive rebound by Breein Tyree  
19:35   Personal foul on Xavier Pinson  
19:25   KJ Buffen missed driving layup  
19:23   Defensive rebound by Dru Smith  
19:14   Dru Smith missed jump shot  
19:12   Defensive rebound by KJ Buffen  
19:04   Devontae Shuler missed jump shot  
19:02   Defensive rebound by Javon Pickett  
18:42 +2 Dru Smith made jump shot 42-49
18:32   Personal foul on Xavier Pinson  
18:23   Personal foul on Kobe Brown  
18:20   Devontae Shuler missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:18   Defensive rebound by Javon Pickett  
18:10   Dru Smith missed running Jump Shot  
18:09   Defensive rebound by Ole Miss  
17:55   Lost ball turnover on Khadim Sy, stolen by Mark Smith  
17:49   Javon Pickett missed driving layup  
17:47   Offensive rebound by Missouri  
17:50   Personal foul on Blake Hinson  
17:40   Traveling violation turnover on Javon Pickett  
17:24   Shooting foul on Reed Nikko  
17:24 +1 KJ Buffen made 1st of 2 free throws 42-50
17:24 +1 KJ Buffen made 2nd of 2 free throws 42-51
17:10   Shooting foul on Franco Miller Jr.  
17:10 +1 Mark Smith made 1st of 2 free throws 43-51
17:10   Mark Smith missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
17:10   Defensive rebound by Devontae Shuler  
16:49   Shooting foul on Mitchell Smith  
16:49   Devontae Shuler missed 1st of 2 free throws  
16:49   Devontae Shuler missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
16:49   Defensive rebound by Mark Smith  
16:29 +3 Mitchell Smith made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dru Smith 46-51
16:05   Blake Hinson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:03   Defensive rebound by Jeremiah Tilmon  
15:49   Commercial timeout called  
15:44 +2 Dru Smith made running Jump Shot, assist by Mark Smith 48-51
15:21   Offensive foul on Breein Tyree  
15:21   Turnover on Breein Tyree  
15:01   Shooting foul on Blake Hinson  
15:01   Tray Jackson missed 1st of 2 free throws  
15:01 +1 Tray Jackson made 2nd of 2 free throws 49-51
14:45   Lost ball turnover on KJ Buffen  
14:35   Torrence Watson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:33   Defensive rebound by Khadim Sy  
14:27   Shooting foul on Torrence Watson  
14:27   Blake Hinson missed 1st of 2 free throws  
14:27   Blake Hinson missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
14:27   Defensive rebound by Torrence Watson  
14:12   Personal foul on Khadim Sy  
14:05   Torrence Watson missed layup, blocked by Khadim Sy  
14:03   Offensive rebound by Jeremiah Tilmon  
13:56 +2 Jeremiah Tilmon made layup 51-51
13:57   30-second timeout called  
13:57   Commercial timeout called  
13:40   Devontae Shuler missed jump shot  
13:38   Offensive rebound by Ole Miss  
13:32   Personal foul on Dru Smith  
13:32 +1 Breein Tyree made 1st of 2 free throws 51-52
13:32 +1 Breein Tyree made 2nd of 2 free throws 51-53
13:05   Bad pass turnover on Xavier Pinson, stolen by Khadim Sy  
12:58   Blake Hinson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:56   Defensive rebound by Kobe Brown  
12:54   Kobe Brown missed driving layup  
12:52   Offensive rebound by Xavier Pinson  
12:52   Shooting foul on Blake Hinson  
12:52 +1 Xavier Pinson made 1st of 2 free throws 52-53
12:52 +1 Xavier Pinson made 2nd of 2 free throws 53-53
12:39   Personal foul on Dru Smith  
12:39 +1 Breein Tyree made 1st of 2 free throws 53-54
12:39 +1 Breein Tyree made 2nd of 2 free throws 53-55
12:21   Xavier Pinson missed driving layup  
12:19   Defensive rebound by KJ Buffen  
12:14 +3 Breein Tyree made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by KJ Buffen 53-58
11:47   Offensive foul on Reed Nikko  
11:47   Turnover on Reed Nikko  
11:47   Commercial timeout called  
11:34   Personal foul on Jeremiah Tilmon  
11:34   Khadim Sy missed 1st of 2 free throws  
11:34 +1 Khadim Sy made 2nd of 2 free throws 53-59
11:15   Shooting foul on Khadim Sy  
11:15   Tray Jackson missed 1st of 2 free throws  
11:15 +1 Tray Jackson made 2nd of 2 free throws 54-59
11:02   Devontae Shuler missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:00   Defensive rebound by Mark Smith  
10:39   Jeremiah Tilmon missed hook shot  
10:37   Defensive rebound by Sammy Hunter  
10:29 +2 Breein Tyree made driving layup 54-61
10:09   Personal foul on Sammy Hunter  
10:09 +1 Jeremiah Tilmon made 1st of 2 free throws 55-61
10:09   Jeremiah Tilmon missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
10:09   Defensive rebound by Austin Crowley  
9:56   Personal foul on Mitchell Smith  
9:56   KJ Buffen missed 1st of 2 free throws  
9:56   KJ Buffen missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
9:56   Defensive rebound by Javon Pickett  
9:36   Xavier Pinson missed layup, blocked by KJ Buffen  
9:34   Defensive rebound by Devontae Shuler  