NOVA
SETON

No Text

No. 14 Villanova edges No. 8 Hall; Big East up for grabs

  • AP
  • Mar 05, 2020

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) Villanova kept its chances alive for a piece of a sixth Big East Conference regular-season title in seven years by putting No. 8 Seton Hall's title hopes on hold.

Saddiq Bey scored 20 points and the No. 14 Wildcats overcame some late free-throw shooting woes to prevent the Pirates from clinching the league title with a 79-77 victory on Wednesday night.

''It was a great college basketball game,'' Villanova coach Jay Wright said. ''I think they're one of the best teams in the country, I really do. We played Baylor, we played Kansas, I think they're right up there with those guys. So therefore, that's a hell of a road victory against a team that we have great respect for. So to come in here and do that, that's great effort from our guys.''

Wright and Villanova (23-7, 12-5) not only won on the road, they did it without getting a point from the bench and in front of a crowd of 16,863, a record for a Seton Hall game at the Prudential Center.

Justin Moore and Jermaine Samuels added 19 points apiece and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl had nine points and 11 rebounds as the Wildcats opened the possibility of the league having a three-way tie for first place.

Collin Gillespie added 12 points for Villanova, which kept the game close by missing seven free throws in the final 1:03.

''It's basketball, man. We work on it,'' Wright said of the free-throw shooting. ''We shoot. Sometimes they don't go in and you've got to be able to do other things. You can't be afraid to miss.''

Sandro Mamukelashvili led Seton Hall (21-8, 13-4) with 20 points and 10 rebounds. Quincy McKnight added 16 points, six rebounds and seven assists and Myles Powell had 14 points and eight assists in their final home game.

The Pirates rallied from a 14-point second-half deficit and had a chance to tie the game with 5 seconds left, but Powell's 3-pointer bounced off the rim.

''This one was rough,'' said Powell, a preseason All-America choice. ''My last time here. I didn't go out the way we wanted to but we fought. We fought until we saw zeros on that clock.''

Samuels made 1 of 2 free throws with 3 seconds to play. Seton Hall rushed the ball up the court but didn't get a shot off before the buzzer.

The win was the sixth in seven games for Villanova after a three-game losing streak.

Down 27-22 with five minutes left in the half, Villanova went on a 31-12 run over the next 12 minutes and opened a 43-39 lead with 14:20 to play. The Wildcats, who were 5 of 30 from long range in a loss to Providence over the weekend, made eight 3-pointers, including a four-point play by Bey.

The Pirates would not go away. Over the next five minutes, they made four 3-pointers, including two by Reynolds, and got within five points and eventually down to three and then the last two-point margin. They never tied the game.

''Villanova is a Top 10 basketball team,'' Powell said. ''They handled our runs. They handled our crowd. Their back was against the wall. That's Villanova basketball.''

BIG PICTURE

Villanova: Can't be the No. 1 seed in conference tournament. Can be No. 2 if Hall beats Creighton. The only year Villanova did not either win the conference title or get a share of it was in 2017-18, when Xavier won it outright. Nova then won the conference tournament and national championship.

Seton Hall: The Pirates head into Saturday with a one-game lead over Villanova and No. 11 Creighton (23-8, 12-5), which beat Georgetown. They will win the title if they win at Creighton. If they lose and Nova beats Georgetown, it will be a three-way tie. Creighton would be the top seed in the tournament based on its sweeping the Hall and splitting with Wildcats. Hall would end up No. 3 seed for the tournament and Nova second.

''I feel we play better when our backs are against the wall anyway,'' Powell said. ''We always tend to make it harder for ourselves.''

SENIOR NIGHT

The Pirates honored Powell, McKnight, Gill and Asiah Avent before their final home game. Avent got his first career start and was pulled after 5 seconds.

UP NEXT

Villanova: Ends the regular season at Georgetown on Saturday.

Seton Hall: Finishes the regular season at No. 11 Creighton on Saturday.

''We never look back,'' Mamukelashvili said. ''We have faith. We have positivity. We have everything on this team. As coach said, he came in gave us a couple of good words and he said: 'Let's just go to Creighton and win it.'''

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

1st Half
NOVA Wildcats 33
SETON Pirates 30

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Seton Hall  
19:43   Romaro Gill missed hook shot  
19:41   Defensive rebound by Collin Gillespie  
19:18   Jermaine Samuels missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:16   Defensive rebound by Myles Cale  
18:55   Out of bounds turnover on Sandro Mamukelashvili  
18:39 +3 Jeremiah Robinson-Earl made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Justin Moore 3-0
18:26   Lost ball turnover on Quincy McKnight, stolen by Collin Gillespie  
18:12 +2 Saddiq Bey made fade-away jump shot 5-0
17:56 +2 Sandro Mamukelashvili made jump shot 5-2
17:38   Saddiq Bey missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:36   Defensive rebound by Sandro Mamukelashvili  
17:27 +2 Quincy McKnight made driving layup 5-4
17:06 +3 Justin Moore made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Collin Gillespie 8-4
16:47   Myles Powell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:45   Offensive rebound by Romaro Gill  
16:31   Myles Cale missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:29   Defensive rebound by Jeremiah Robinson-Earl  
16:01   Shooting foul on Sandro Mamukelashvili  
16:01 +1 Jermaine Samuels made 1st of 2 free throws 9-4
16:01 +1 Jermaine Samuels made 2nd of 2 free throws 10-4
15:44 +3 Sandro Mamukelashvili made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Quincy McKnight 10-7
15:25   Out of bounds turnover on Justin Moore  
15:25   Commercial timeout called  
15:11 +2 Myles Powell made driving layup 10-9
14:45 +2 Saddiq Bey made jump shot 12-9
14:27   Romaro Gill missed dunk  
14:25   Defensive rebound by Collin Gillespie  
14:09   Offensive foul on Dhamir Cosby-Roundtree  
14:09   Turnover on Dhamir Cosby-Roundtree  
13:56 +3 Myles Powell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Quincy McKnight 12-12
13:27 +3 Collin Gillespie made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jermaine Samuels 15-12
13:10   Myles Powell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:08   Defensive rebound by Jeremiah Robinson-Earl  
12:57 +2 Collin Gillespie made driving layup 17-12
12:36 +2 Sandro Mamukelashvili made dunk, assist by Myles Powell 17-14
12:08   Collin Gillespie missed driving layup  
12:06   Defensive rebound by Sandro Mamukelashvili  
11:59   Offensive foul on Myles Powell  
11:59   Turnover on Myles Powell  
11:59   Commercial timeout called  
11:46   Personal foul on Shavar Reynolds, Jr.  
11:43   Collin Gillespie missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:41   Defensive rebound by Myles Powell  
11:34   Myles Powell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:32   Defensive rebound by Cole Swider  
11:25   Justin Moore missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:23   Offensive rebound by Cole Swider  
11:18   Lost ball turnover on Cole Swider, stolen by Myles Cale  
11:10   Jared Rhoden missed jump shot  
11:08   Defensive rebound by Justin Moore  
10:56   Jeremiah Robinson-Earl missed jump shot  
10:54   Defensive rebound by Myles Cale  
10:30 +2 Romaro Gill made layup 17-16
10:16   Offensive foul on Jeremiah Robinson-Earl  
10:16   Turnover on Jeremiah Robinson-Earl  
10:01   Shooting foul on Cole Swider  
10:01   Quincy McKnight missed 1st of 2 free throws  
10:01 +1 Quincy McKnight made 2nd of 2 free throws 17-17
9:33 +2 Jermaine Samuels made jump shot 19-17
9:16 +2 Quincy McKnight made layup 19-19
8:45   Bad pass turnover on Jermaine Samuels, stolen by Jared Rhoden  
8:30 +2 Quincy McKnight made driving layup 19-21
8:11   Justin Moore missed jump shot  
8:09   Offensive rebound by Jeremiah Robinson-Earl  
7:57 +2 Justin Moore made floating jump shot 21-21
7:37   Shooting foul on Saddiq Bey  
7:37   Commercial timeout called  
7:37   Shavar Reynolds, Jr. missed 1st of 2 free throws  
7:37 +1 Shavar Reynolds, Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 21-22
7:22   Saddiq Bey missed jump shot  
7:20   Defensive rebound by Romaro Gill  
7:12   Personal foul on Jermaine Samuels  
7:08   Bad pass turnover on Sandro Mamukelashvili  
6:51   Shooting foul on Romaro Gill  
6:51   Jeremiah Robinson-Earl missed 1st of 2 free throws  
6:51 +1 Jeremiah Robinson-Earl made 2nd of 2 free throws 22-22
6:32   Sandro Mamukelashvili missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:30   Offensive rebound by Myles Cale  
6:31   Personal foul on Justin Moore  
6:26   Myles Powell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:24   Defensive rebound by Saddiq Bey  
6:09   Traveling violation turnover on Saddiq Bey  
5:52 +3 Quincy McKnight made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Myles Powell 22-25
5:26   Jeremiah Robinson-Earl missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:24   Defensive rebound by Myles Cale  
5:05   Quincy McKnight missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:03   Offensive rebound by Myles Powell  
4:57 +2 Myles Powell made reverse layup 22-27
4:27 +3 Justin Moore made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jeremiah Robinson-Earl 25-27
3:52   Myles Powell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:50   Defensive rebound by Saddiq Bey  
3:39   Personal foul on Sandro Mamukelashvili  
3:39   Commercial timeout called  
3:19   Jermaine Samuels missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:17   Defensive rebound by Quincy McKnight  
3:09   Quincy McKnight missed floating jump shot  
3:07   Defensive rebound by Jeremiah Robinson-Earl  
2:54   Collin Gillespie missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:52   Defensive rebound by Myles Powell  
2:46   Jared Rhoden missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:44   Defensive rebound by Jermaine Samuels  
2:20   Jermaine Samuels missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:18   Defensive rebound by Myles Powell  
1:53   Myles Powell missed driving layup  
1:51   Defensive rebound by Jeremiah Robinson-Earl  
1:44   Justin Moore missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:42   Offensive rebound by Jermaine Samuels  
1:36 +3 Saddiq Bey made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jermaine Samuels 28-27
1:32   30-second timeout called  
1:13   Quincy McKnight missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:11   Defensive rebound by Jeremiah Robinson-Earl  
1:04   Jeremiah Robinson-Earl missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:02   Defensive rebound by Romaro Gill  
53.0   Out of bounds turnover on Quincy McKnight  
43.0 +3 Collin Gillespie made 3-pt. jump shot 31-27
22.0   Shavar Reynolds, Jr. missed jump shot  
20.0   Offensive rebound by Quincy McKnight  
15.0 +3 Myles Cale made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Quincy McKnight 31-30
15.0   30-second timeout called  
1.0 +2 Jermaine Samuels made reverse layup 33-30
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
NOVA Wildcats 46
SETON Pirates 47

Time Team Play Score
19:52   Saddiq Bey missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:50   Defensive rebound by Romaro Gill  
19:35   Romaro Gill missed dunk  
19:33   Offensive rebound by Seton Hall  
18:43   Myles Cale missed jump shot  
18:43   Defensive rebound by Justin Moore  
18:43   Jermaine Samuels missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:43   Defensive rebound by Quincy McKnight  
18:43   Quincy McKnight missed layup  
18:43   Offensive rebound by Quincy McKnight  
18:46   Quincy McKnight missed layup  
18:44   Offensive rebound by Quincy McKnight  
18:43 +2 Quincy McKnight made layup 33-32
18:29 +2 Justin Moore made jump shot 35-32
18:11 +2 Romaro Gill made dunk, assist by Myles Powell 35-34
17:49 +3 Jermaine Samuels made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jeremiah Robinson-Earl 38-34
17:24   Sandro Mamukelashvili missed driving layup  
17:22   Defensive rebound by Jeremiah Robinson-Earl  
17:16 +3 Justin Moore made 3-pt. jump shot 41-34
17:06   Commercial timeout called  
16:57   Bad pass turnover on Quincy McKnight, stolen by Justin Moore  
16:45   Justin Moore missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:43   Offensive rebound by Dhamir Cosby-Roundtree  
16:43 +3 Saddiq Bey made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dhamir Cosby-Roundtree 44-34
16:43   Shooting foul on Myles Powell  
16:43 +1 Saddiq Bey made free throw 45-34
16:31 +2 Romaro Gill made alley-oop shot, assist by Myles Powell 45-36
16:12   Bad pass turnover on Collin Gillespie, stolen by Jared Rhoden  
15:55   Quincy McKnight missed layup  
15:53   Offensive rebound by Quincy McKnight  
15:48 +3 Myles Cale made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Quincy McKnight 45-39
15:49   30-second timeout called  
15:49   Commercial timeout called  
14:43   Myles Powell missed driving layup  
14:41   Defensive rebound by Jeremiah Robinson-Earl  
14:24 +3 Jermaine Samuels made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Justin Moore 53-39
14:12   30-second timeout called  
14:01 +3 Sandro Mamukelashvili made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Quincy McKnight 53-42
13:36   Lost ball turnover on Saddiq Bey, stolen by Jared Rhoden  
13:28 +3 Myles Powell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Quincy McKnight 53-45
13:28   30-second timeout called  
13:16   Collin Gillespie missed layup  
13:14   Defensive rebound by Sandro Mamukelashvili  
12:55   Quincy McKnight missed jump shot  
12:53   Defensive rebound by Jermaine Samuels  
12:44   Personal foul on Quincy McKnight  
12:35 +2 Saddiq Bey made jump shot 55-45
12:19   Quincy McKnight missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:17   Defensive rebound by Justin Moore  
12:00   Saddiq Bey missed jump shot  
11:58   Defensive rebound by Jared Rhoden  
11:50   Shooting foul on Saddiq Bey  
11:50   Commercial timeout called  
11:50 +1 Myles Powell made 1st of 2 free throws 55-46
11:50   Myles Powell missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
11:50   Defensive rebound by Jeremiah Robinson-Earl  
11:26   Jermaine Samuels missed turnaround jump shot  
11:24   Defensive rebound by Jared Rhoden  
11:16 +3 Shavar Reynolds, Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Myles Powell 55-49
10:40   Saddiq Bey missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Sandro Mamukelashvili  
10:38   Offensive rebound by Jeremiah Robinson-Earl  
10:26 +2 Saddiq Bey made jump shot, assist by Jeremiah Robinson-Earl 57-49
10:12   Myles Cale missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:10   Offensive rebound by Sandro Mamukelashvili  
10:01 +3 Shavar Reynolds, Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Myles Powell 57-52
9:34   Personal foul on Myles Cale  
9:21   Jermaine Samuels missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:19   Defensive rebound by Sandro Mamukelashvili  
9:09   Jared Rhoden missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:07   Defensive rebound by Jermaine Samuels  
8:46   Personal foul on Myles Cale  
8:32 +3 Justin Moore made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jermaine Samuels 60-52
8:16   Myles Powell missed layup  
8:14   Defensive rebound by Saddiq Bey  
7:56   Lost ball turnover on Justin Moore, stolen by Jared Rhoden  
7:51 +2 Sandro Mamukelashvili made layup 60-54
7:51   Shooting foul on Saddiq Bey  
7:51   Commercial timeout called  
7:51 +1 Sandro Mamukelashvili made free throw 60-55
7:27 +2 Saddiq Bey made layup 62-55
7:01   Shooting foul on Jeremiah Robinson-Earl  
7:01 +1 Quincy McKnight made 1st of 2 free throws 62-56
7:01 +1 Quincy McKnight made 2nd of 2 free throws 62-57
6:38   Bad pass turnover on Jermaine Samuels, stolen by Shavar Reynolds, Jr.  
6:30   Jared Rhoden missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:28   Defensive rebound by Collin Gillespie  
6:19   Collin Gillespie missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:17   Defensive rebound by Jared Rhoden  
6:02   Myles Powell missed layup  
6:01   Offensive rebound by Jared Rhoden  
6:00   Shooting foul on Jeremiah Robinson-Earl  
6:00   Jared Rhoden missed 1st of 2 free throws  
6:00 +1 Jared Rhoden made 2nd of 2 free throws 62-58
5:43   Collin Gillespie missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:41   Offensive rebound by Jeremiah Robinson-Earl  
5:37 +2 Jeremiah Robinson-Earl made tip-in 64-58
5:24 +3 Shavar Reynolds, Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Myles Powell 64-61
4:55 +2 Collin Gillespie made driving layup 66-61
4:30 +2 Sandro Mamukelashvili made layup, assist by Quincy McKnight 66-63
4:01 +3 Justin Moore made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Collin Gillespie 69-63
3:45   Myles Powell missed driving layup  
3:43   Defensive rebound by Collin Gillespie  
3:17 +2 Jermaine Samuels made driving layup 71-63
2:55   Bad pass turnover on Quincy McKnight, stolen by Justin Moore  
2:47   Personal foul on Shavar Reynolds, Jr.  
2:47   Commercial timeout called  
2:29 +2 Collin Gillespie made layup, assist by Jermaine Samuels 73-63
2:18 +3 Myles Powell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Quincy McKnight 73-66
1:36   Collin Gillespie missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:34   Defensive rebound by Sandro Mamukelashvili  
1:18   Myles Powell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:16   Defensive rebound by Jermaine Samuels  
1:03   Personal foul on Myles Powell  
1:03   Jeremiah Robinson-Earl missed free throw  
1:03   Defensive rebound by Sandro Mamukelashvili  
53.0 +2 Sandro Mamukelashvili made layup 73-68
52.0   Personal foul on Shavar Reynolds, Jr.  
52.0 +1 Saddiq Bey made 1st of 2 free throws 74-68
52.0   Saddiq Bey missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
52.0   Defensive rebound by Sandro Mamukelashvili  
39.0   Myles Powell missed jump shot  
37.0   Defensive rebound by Jermaine Samuels  
37.0   Personal foul on Myles Powell  
37.0 +1 Jermaine Samuels made 1st of 2 free throws 75-68
37.0 +1 Jermaine Samuels made 2nd of 2 free throws 76-68
33.0 +2 Quincy McKnight made driving layup 76-70
32.0   Full timeout called  
30.0   Personal foul on Shavar Reynolds, Jr.  
30.0   Collin Gillespie missed 1st of 2 free throws  
30.0   Collin Gillespie missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
30.0   Defensive rebound by Sandro Mamukelashvili  
23.0 +3 Sandro Mamukelashvili made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Myles Powell 76-73
22.0   Full timeout called  
18.0 +2 Jermaine Samuels made dunk, assist by Saddiq Bey 78-73
14.0 +2 Jared Rhoden made layup 78-75
13.0   Personal foul on Myles Cale  
13.0   Saddiq Bey missed 1st of 2 free throws  
13.0   Saddiq Bey missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
13.0   Defensive rebound by Sandro Mamukelashvili  
9.0   Personal foul on Saddiq Bey  
8.0   Personal foul on Saddiq Bey  