No. 24 Wisconsin beats Northwestern 63-48, moves into 1st

  • Mar 05, 2020

MADISON, Wis. (AP) No. 24 Wisconsin will have a shot to clinch at least a share of the Big Ten title. The Badgers just need to tighten up a few things to improve their chances.

Nate Reuvers scored 11 points and Wisconsin struggled through a 63-48 victory over Northwestern on Wednesday night, moving into a three way-tie for first place in the conference.

''We're not done yet,'' guard D'Mitrik Trice said. ''We've got one more to go.''

The Badgers (20-10, 13-6 Big Ten) play at Indiana on Saturday.

They have work to do after shooting just 39% against the 12th-worst defense in the conference.

Neither team exactly put on an offensive show. The Badgers found a way in the second half to put things together and pull away.

Northwestern (7-22, 2-17) dug itself two holes, only finding its way out of one.

The Wildcats, who shoot 42% from the field on average, started the game 1 for 10 with five turnovers in the first nine minutes. But after trailing by 17 points with 5:48 left, Northwestern cut the Wisconsin lead to 32-28 just before half.

The Wildcats' offensive woes resurfaced after the break as they started 1 for 12 and fell behind 48-33 with 8:51 left.

Pete Nance led Northwestern with 14 points.

Wildcats coach Chris Collins said his struggled to knock down shots, even when they got good looks. At one point in the first half, they had well-executed plays that resulted in open shots that they missed.

Collins said the most frustrating thing was Northwestern wasn't able to take advantage of the opportunity they gave themselves by largely keeping Wisconsin's offense in check.

The Badgers had averaged 75 points a game over their six straight wins coming into the game.

''I thought our defense did enough,'' Collins said. ''It was just our inability to score to keep us within striking distance.''

The Badgers rely heavily on the 3-point shot, averaging nearly nine a game and shooting 35% from the arc. They made the first 3-pointer they took on consecutive possessions to start the game. From there, Wisconsin made 5 of their next 22.

''We'd love to always hit our shots,'' Wisconsin guard Brad Davison said. ''But when it comes down to it, if you play both ends of the floor, you can win from both ends of the floor.''

NO. 100

The win was Wisconsin coach Greg Gard's 100th, improving his record to 100-57 since taking over midway through the 2015-16 season from former coach Bo Ryan.

''I'm just happy for all the people who have been a part of it,'' Gard said. ''I haven't done this by myself.''

SENIORS

Wisconsin's final home game of the season was a special night for two seniors, including one who started his career with the Badgers more than 25 years ago.

Former player Rashard Griffin left Wisconsin after his sophomore season in 1995 to turn pro and later returned to the university and graduated. He was accompanied during the festivities by the parents of Wisconsin assistant coach Howard Moore, who was Griffin's teammate and has been on leave this season recovering from a May car crash that killed his wife and daughter.

Meanwhile, Michael Ballard, who had played nine minutes all season coming in, was played in the final minute of play. He drove through several Northwestern defenders in the closing seconds for a layup, even though teammate Brevin Pritzl said it was a ''blatant'' travel that the refs let go.

''He got his name in the scorebook, so that's all that matters,'' Pritzl said.

BIG PICTURE

Northwestern: The season has been a struggle for the Wildcats. They showed fight at times, but lacked any kind of offensive attack to give them a chance at the upset.

Wisconsin: The Badgers have gone from a 5-5 start in December to a three-way tie for first in the Big Ten, joining Maryland and Michigan State with one game to play in the regular season.

UP NEXT

Northwestern: Hosts Penn State on Saturday.

Wisconsin: Travels to Indiana on Saturday.

1st Half
NWEST Wildcats 28
WISC Badgers 34

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Wisconsin  
19:32 +3 Aleem Ford made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by D'Mitrik Trice 0-3
19:08 +2 Ryan Young made driving layup, assist by Pat Spencer 2-3
18:45 +3 Brevin Pritzl made 3-pt. jump shot 2-6
18:21   Pat Spencer missed turnaround jump shot  
18:19   Offensive rebound by Ryan Young  
18:11   Ryan Young missed driving layup  
18:09   Defensive rebound by Aleem Ford  
18:03 +3 Brevin Pritzl made 3-pt. jump shot 2-9
17:42   Shooting foul on Aleem Ford  
17:42 +1 Robbie Beran made 1st of 2 free throws 3-9
17:42   Robbie Beran missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
17:42   Defensive rebound by Brad Davison  
17:17 +2 Nate Reuvers made jump shot, assist by Brad Davison 3-11
17:01   Traveling violation turnover on Robbie Beran  
16:50   Personal foul on Robbie Beran  
16:38   D'Mitrik Trice missed jump shot  
16:36   Defensive rebound by Pat Spencer  
16:15   Pat Spencer missed jump shot  
16:13   Defensive rebound by Brevin Pritzl  
16:00   Brevin Pritzl missed hook shot  
15:58   Defensive rebound by Ryan Young  
15:53   Offensive foul on Robbie Beran  
15:53   Turnover on Robbie Beran  
15:53   Commercial timeout called  
15:34 +3 D'Mitrik Trice made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Brad Davison 3-14
15:13   Shooting foul on Tyler Wahl  
15:14 +1 Ryan Young made 1st of 2 free throws 4-14
15:14 +1 Ryan Young made 2nd of 2 free throws 5-14
14:58 +2 Tyler Wahl made driving layup 5-16
14:37   Pete Nance missed jump shot  
14:35   Defensive rebound by Brad Davison  
14:25   Brevin Pritzl missed floating jump shot  
14:23   Defensive rebound by Pete Nance  
14:11   Miller Kopp missed jump shot  
14:09   Defensive rebound by Brevin Pritzl  
13:55   Micah Potter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:50   Defensive rebound by Northwestern  
13:30   Pat Spencer missed jump shot  
13:28   Defensive rebound by Brad Davison  
13:19   Lost ball turnover on Micah Potter  
13:04   Lost ball turnover on Boo Buie  
12:56   Bad pass turnover on Tyler Wahl  
12:42   A.J. Turner missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:40   Offensive rebound by Pete Nance  
12:33   Traveling violation turnover on Miller Kopp  
12:03   Aleem Ford missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:03   Defensive rebound by Northwestern  
11:52   Pete Nance missed turnaround jump shot  
11:50   Defensive rebound by Nate Reuvers  
11:37   Nate Reuvers missed jump shot  
11:35   Defensive rebound by Pete Nance  
11:29   Miller Kopp missed floating jump shot  
11:27   Defensive rebound by D'Mitrik Trice  
11:18   Nate Reuvers missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:15   Defensive rebound by Northwestern  
11:05   Offensive foul on Jared Jones  
11:05   Turnover on Jared Jones  
10:44 +2 Brad Davison made turnaround jump shot 5-18
10:24 +3 Miller Kopp made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by A.J. Turner 8-18
10:08 +3 Brad Davison made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Aleem Ford 8-21
9:54   Lost ball turnover on Boo Buie, stolen by D'Mitrik Trice  
9:47   Lost ball turnover on Brad Davison, stolen by A.J. Turner  
9:38   Jared Jones missed driving layup  
9:36   Defensive rebound by Aleem Ford  
9:25   Micah Potter missed driving layup  
9:24   Defensive rebound by Boo Buie  
9:24   Personal foul on Micah Potter  
9:11   Ryan Young missed driving layup  
9:09   Defensive rebound by Micah Potter  
8:54 +2 Micah Potter made hook shot 8-23
8:39   A.J. Turner missed floating jump shot  
8:37   Offensive rebound by Ryan Young  
8:35   Shooting foul on Micah Potter  
8:35   Ryan Young missed 1st of 2 free throws  
8:35 +1 Ryan Young made 2nd of 2 free throws 9-23
8:17 +2 Nate Reuvers made jump shot 9-25
7:56 +2 Ryan Young made driving layup, assist by Pat Spencer 11-25
7:48 +2 Nate Reuvers made driving layup, assist by Trevor Anderson 11-27
7:48   Shooting foul on Pat Spencer  
7:48   Commercial timeout called  
7:48 +1 Nate Reuvers made free throw 11-28
7:36   Boo Buie missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:34   Defensive rebound by Trevor Anderson  
7:09   Nate Reuvers missed turnaround jump shot  
7:07   Defensive rebound by Pat Spencer  
6:59   Ryan Young missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:56   Defensive rebound by Wisconsin  
6:36   Brad Davison missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:34   Defensive rebound by Robbie Beran  
6:21   Personal foul on Tyler Wahl  
6:03   Miller Kopp missed jump shot  
6:01   Defensive rebound by Brad Davison  
5:49   Aleem Ford missed driving layup, blocked by Robbie Beran  
5:47   Defensive rebound by Robbie Beran  
5:39 +3 Robbie Beran made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by A.J. Turner 14-28
5:12   Aleem Ford missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:10   Defensive rebound by Pat Spencer  
5:03 +3 Pete Nance made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Pat Spencer 17-28
4:34 +2 Trevor Anderson made dunk 17-30
4:42   D'Mitrik Trice missed floating jump shot  
4:40   Offensive rebound by Trevor Anderson  
4:34 +2 Trevor Anderson made dunk 17-30
4:22 +2 Pete Nance made driving layup, assist by Robbie Beran 19-30
4:22   Shooting foul on Brad Davison  
4:22 +1 Pete Nance made free throw 20-30
3:53   Aleem Ford missed floating jump shot  
3:51   Defensive rebound by Pete Nance  
3:39   Robbie Beran missed driving layup, blocked by Brevin Pritzl  
3:37   Defensive rebound by Aleem Ford  
3:28   D'Mitrik Trice missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:26   Defensive rebound by Robbie Beran  
2:59 +2 Robbie Beran made hook shot, assist by Pat Spencer 22-30
2:43 +2 Brad Davison made driving layup 22-32
2:25 +2 Pete Nance made driving layup, assist by A.J. Turner 24-32
2:25   Shooting foul on Brevin Pritzl  
2:25   Commercial timeout called  
2:25   Pete Nance missed free throw  
2:25   Defensive rebound by Brad Davison  
2:14   Offensive foul on Nate Reuvers  
2:14   Turnover on Nate Reuvers  
2:05   Lost ball turnover on Boo Buie  
1:54   Personal foul on Pat Spencer  
1:35   Brad Davison missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:33   Defensive rebound by Miller Kopp  
1:17 +2 Boo Buie made driving layup 26-32
1:00   Brevin Pritzl missed 3-pt. jump shot  
58.0   Defensive rebound by Jared Jones  
43.0 +2 Jared Jones made driving layup, assist by A.J. Turner 28-32
9.0 +2 Trevor Anderson made driving layup 28-34
1.0   A.J. Turner missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0.0   Defensive rebound by Brevin Pritzl  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
NWEST Wildcats 20
WISC Badgers 29

Time Team Play Score
19:51   Miller Kopp missed jump shot  
19:49   Defensive rebound by Brad Davison  
19:27   Nate Reuvers missed layup  
19:25   Defensive rebound by Ryan Young  
19:16   Boo Buie missed jump shot  
19:14   Offensive rebound by Ryan Young  
19:11   Lost ball turnover on Ryan Young, stolen by Nate Reuvers  
18:45   Aleem Ford missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:43   Defensive rebound by Ryan Young  
18:32   Personal foul on Nate Reuvers  
18:26   Miller Kopp missed layup, blocked by D'Mitrik Trice  
18:24   Defensive rebound by Nate Reuvers  
18:16 +2 Nate Reuvers made dunk, assist by D'Mitrik Trice 28-36
17:55 +2 Ryan Young made layup, assist by Pat Spencer 30-36
17:41   Personal foul on Ryan Young  
17:36 +2 Aleem Ford made turnaround jump shot 30-38
17:21   Shooting foul on Brad Davison  
17:21 +1 Pat Spencer made 1st of 2 free throws 31-38
17:21 +1 Pat Spencer made 2nd of 2 free throws 32-38
17:03   Lost ball turnover on Nate Reuvers  
16:50   Boo Buie missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:48   Defensive rebound by Brad Davison  
16:38 +3 Micah Potter made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by D'Mitrik Trice 32-41
16:21   Pete Nance missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:19   Defensive rebound by Brad Davison  
15:56 +3 Brevin Pritzl made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by D'Mitrik Trice 32-44
15:31   Traveling violation turnover on Boo Buie  
15:31   Commercial timeout called  
15:22   Brevin Pritzl missed driving layup, blocked by Jared Jones  
15:18   Offensive rebound by Wisconsin  
15:05   D'Mitrik Trice missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:03   Defensive rebound by A.J. Turner  
14:35   Pete Nance missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:33   Defensive rebound by D'Mitrik Trice  
14:12   Brad Davison missed driving layup  
14:10   Offensive rebound by Micah Potter  
14:02   Micah Potter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:00   Offensive rebound by Aleem Ford  
13:56   Aleem Ford missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:54   Defensive rebound by Pat Spencer  
13:56   Personal foul on Brad Davison  
13:44   Shooting foul on Micah Potter  
13:44 +1 Jared Jones made 1st of 2 free throws 33-44
13:44   Jared Jones missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
13:44   Offensive rebound by Pat Spencer  
13:40   Pat Spencer missed driving layup  
13:38   Defensive rebound by Nate Reuvers  
13:17   Personal foul on Jared Jones  
13:04   Nate Reuvers missed jump shot  
13:02   Offensive rebound by Tyler Wahl  
12:59   Brevin Pritzl missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:57   Defensive rebound by Pat Spencer  
12:50   Offensive foul on Pat Spencer  
12:50   Turnover on Pat Spencer  
12:27   Personal foul on Miller Kopp  
12:10   Jumpball received by Wisconsin  
12:07   Trevor Anderson missed jump shot  
12:05   Defensive rebound by Pete Nance  
11:58   Miller Kopp missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:56   Defensive rebound by Trevor Anderson  
11:42   Personal foul on Jared Jones  
11:42   Commercial timeout called  
11:25   D'Mitrik Trice missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:23   Defensive rebound by Northwestern  
11:00   Robbie Beran missed layup  
10:58   Defensive rebound by Nate Reuvers  
10:35   Tyler Wahl missed layup, blocked by Robbie Beran  
10:33   Defensive rebound by Robbie Beran  
10:24   Personal foul on Nate Reuvers  
10:12   Boo Buie missed driving layup  
10:10   Defensive rebound by Aleem Ford  
9:58   Micah Potter missed turnaround jump shot  
9:56   Offensive rebound by Brevin Pritzl  
9:50   Personal foul on Boo Buie  
9:44   Personal foul on Robbie Beran  
9:44 +1 Aleem Ford made 1st of 2 free throws 33-45
9:44 +1 Aleem Ford made 2nd of 2 free throws 33-46
9:30   Robbie Beran missed driving layup, blocked by Aleem Ford  
9:28   Defensive rebound by Micah Potter  
9:03   D'Mitrik Trice missed driving layup, blocked by Pete Nance  
9:01   Offensive rebound by Micah Potter  
8:58 +2 Micah Potter made dunk 33-48
8:55   Full timeout called  
8:49 +2 Pete Nance made alley-oop shot, assist by Pat Spencer 35-48
8:27   Personal foul on Robbie Beran  
8:27   Micah Potter missed free throw  
8:27   Defensive rebound by A.J. Turner  
8:10   Ryan Young missed reverse layup  
8:08   Defensive rebound by Micah Potter  
7:42 +2 D'Mitrik Trice made floating jump shot 35-50
7:17   A.J. Turner missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:15   Defensive rebound by Aleem Ford  
7:03   Trevor Anderson missed layup, blocked by Pete Nance  
7:02   Offensive rebound by Wisconsin  
7:02   Commercial timeout called  
6:51   Shooting foul on Jared Jones  
6:51 +1 Micah Potter made 1st of 2 free throws 35-51
6:51 +1 Micah Potter made 2nd of 2 free throws 35-52
6:39   Miller Kopp missed jump shot  
6:37   Defensive rebound by Brevin Pritzl  
6:18   Bad pass turnover on Micah Potter, stolen by Pete Nance  
6:15 +2 Pat Spencer made driving layup, assist by Pete Nance 37-52
6:14   Shooting foul on Aleem Ford  
6:14 +1 Pat Spencer made free throw 38-52
5:57   Personal foul on Jared Jones  
5:57 +1 Nate Reuvers made 1st of 2 free throws 38-53
5:57 +1 Nate Reuvers made 2nd of 2 free throws 38-54
5:45 +2 Pat Spencer made driving layup 40-54
5:27   Traveling violation turnover on Nate Reuvers  
5:15 +2 A.J. Turner made driving dunk, assist by Pete Nance 42-54
4:48 +2 Aleem Ford made layup 42-56
4:36 +2 Pete Nance made jump shot, assist by Pat Spencer 44-56
4:16   Aleem Ford missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:13   Defensive rebound by Northwestern  
4:01   Pat Spencer missed fade-away jump shot  
3:59   Defensive rebound by D'Mitrik Trice  
3:35   Lost ball turnover on D'Mitrik Trice  
3:35   Commercial timeout called  
3:22   Pete Nance missed jump shot  
3:20   Defensive rebound by Aleem Ford  
2:59   Brad Davison missed fade-away jump shot  
2:57   Defensive rebound by Pat Spencer  
2:48   Pete Nance missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:46   Offensive rebound by Pat Spencer  
2:41   Pat Spencer missed dunk  
2:39   Defensive rebound by Brevin Pritzl  
2:19 +3 D'Mitrik Trice made 3-pt. jump shot 44-59
1:56 +2 Pete Nance made driving dunk 46-59
1:35   Brevin Pritzl missed 3-pt. jump shot  