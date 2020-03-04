|
20:00
|
|
|
Jumpball received by New Mexico
|
|
19:37
|
|
+2
|
Corey Manigault made jump shot
|
0-2
|
19:17
|
|
+3
|
Richard Washington made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Omari Moore
|
3-2
|
18:57
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on JaQuan Lyle, stolen by Omari Moore
|
|
18:51
|
|
|
Seneca Knight missed layup
|
|
18:49
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Seneca Knight
|
|
18:42
|
|
+3
|
Richard Washington made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Seneca Knight
|
6-2
|
18:23
|
|
+2
|
Vance Jackson made layup
|
6-4
|
18:16
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Seneca Knight, stolen by Makuach Maluach
|
|
18:06
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Makuach Maluach, stolen by Omari Moore
|
|
18:00
|
|
+2
|
Omari Moore made layup
|
8-4
|
17:45
|
|
|
Vance Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
17:43
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Brae Ivey
|
|
17:43
|
|
|
Personal foul on Corey Manigault
|
|
17:30
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Omari Moore, stolen by Zane Martin
|
|
17:21
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Zane Martin, stolen by Richard Washington
|
|
17:11
|
|
|
Richard Washington missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
17:09
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Christian Anigwe
|
|
17:06
|
|
|
Personal foul on Zane Martin
|
|
16:45
|
|
|
Seneca Knight missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
16:43
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Makuach Maluach
|
|
16:29
|
|
|
JaQuan Lyle missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
16:27
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Brae Ivey
|
|
16:17
|
|
|
Christian Anigwe missed layup
|
|
16:15
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Vance Jackson
|
|
16:08
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Christian Anigwe
|
|
16:08
|
|
+1
|
JaQuan Lyle made 1st of 2 free throws
|
8-5
|
16:08
|
|
+1
|
JaQuan Lyle made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
8-6
|
15:43
|
|
|
Seneca Knight missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
15:41
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Vance Jackson
|
|
15:31
|
|
+3
|
Makuach Maluach made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Vance Jackson
|
8-9
|
15:08
|
|
|
Brae Ivey missed jump shot
|
|
15:06
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by JaQuan Lyle
|
|
14:55
|
|
+2
|
Makuach Maluach made layup
|
8-11
|
14:45
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Omari Moore, stolen by Corey Manigault
|
|
14:34
|
|
|
Vance Jackson missed layup
|
|
14:32
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Omari Moore
|
|
14:29
|
|
|
Personal foul on Kurt Wegscheider
|
|
14:29
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
14:07
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Seneca Knight
|
|
13:54
|
|
+2
|
JaQuan Lyle made hook shot
|
8-13
|
13:39
|
|
|
Kaison Hammonds missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
13:37
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Makuach Maluach
|
|
13:23
|
|
|
Corey Manigault missed jump shot
|
|
13:21
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Makuach Maluach
|
|
13:23
|
|
|
Out of bounds turnover on Makuach Maluach
|
|
13:11
|
|
|
Richard Washington missed layup
|
|
13:09
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Ralph Agee
|
|
13:03
|
|
|
Richard Washington missed layup
|
|
13:01
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Vance Jackson
|
|
12:57
|
|
+2
|
Makuach Maluach made layup
|
8-15
|
12:57
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Seneca Knight
|
|
12:57
|
|
+1
|
Makuach Maluach made free throw
|
8-16
|
12:35
|
|
|
Zach Chappell missed jump shot
|
|
12:33
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Kurt Wegscheider
|
|
12:18
|
|
+2
|
Corey Manigault made layup
|
8-18
|
12:18
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Seneca Knight
|
|
12:18
|
|
+1
|
Corey Manigault made free throw
|
8-19
|
12:00
|
|
|
Personal foul on Zane Martin
|
|
12:00
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
11:48
|
|
|
Richard Washington missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
11:46
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Vante Hendrix
|
|
11:31
|
|
|
Corey Manigault missed jump shot
|
|
11:29
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Zach Chappell
|
|
11:17
|
|
|
Zach Chappell missed layup
|
|
11:15
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Zane Martin
|
|
11:09
|
|
|
Zane Martin missed jump shot
|
|
11:07
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Trey Smith
|
|
10:43
|
|
|
Zach Chappell missed jump shot
|
|
10:41
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Vante Hendrix
|
|
10:35
|
|
+2
|
Kurt Wegscheider made layup, assist by Zane Martin
|
8-21
|
10:17
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Richard Washington, stolen by Corey Manigault
|
|
10:13
|
|
+2
|
Corey Manigault made dunk, assist by Kurt Wegscheider
|
8-23
|
10:04
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Kaison Hammonds
|
|
10:04
|
|
|
|
9:49
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Makuach Maluach
|
|
9:31
|
|
|
Trey Smith missed jump shot
|
|
9:29
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Vante Hendrix
|
|
9:23
|
|
+2
|
Keith McGee made layup, assist by Makuach Maluach
|
8-25
|
9:09
|
|
+3
|
Trey Smith made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Seneca Knight
|
11-25
|
8:50
|
|
|
Makuach Maluach missed jump shot
|
|
8:48
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Ralph Agee
|
|
8:41
|
|
+3
|
Trey Smith made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kaison Hammonds
|
14-25
|
8:30
|
|
+2
|
Makuach Maluach made layup, assist by Vante Hendrix
|
14-27
|
8:25
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Kaison Hammonds, stolen by Makuach Maluach
|
|
8:14
|
|
|
Vante Hendrix missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
8:12
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by JaQuan Lyle
|
|
8:02
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Ralph Agee
|
|
8:02
|
|
+1
|
Makuach Maluach made 1st of 2 free throws
|
14-28
|
8:02
|
|
+1
|
Makuach Maluach made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
14-29
|
7:41
|
|
|
Personal foul on Corey Manigault
|
|
7:41
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
7:26
|
|
|
Trey Smith missed jump shot
|
|
7:24
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Vance Jackson
|
|
7:07
|
|
|
Zane Martin missed jump shot
|
|
7:05
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Brae Ivey
|
|
6:59
|
|
+2
|
Seneca Knight made dunk
|
16-29
|
6:39
|
|
+2
|
Corey Manigault made layup, assist by Zane Martin
|
16-31
|
6:39
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Trey Smith
|
|
6:39
|
|
+1
|
Corey Manigault made free throw
|
16-32
|
6:24
|
|
|
Seneca Knight missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
6:22
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Vante Hendrix
|
|
6:14
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Keith McGee, stolen by Brae Ivey
|
|
6:07
|
|
+2
|
Seneca Knight made layup, assist by Omari Moore
|
18-32
|
5:41
|
|
+3
|
Vance Jackson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by JaQuan Lyle
|
18-35
|
5:12
|
|
|
Brae Ivey missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
5:10
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Vance Jackson
|
|
5:00
|
|
|
Vante Hendrix missed layup, blocked by Christian Anigwe
|
|
4:58
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Vante Hendrix
|
|
4:46
|
|
|
Vante Hendrix missed layup
|
|
4:44
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Omari Moore
|
|
4:38
|
|
+2
|
Omari Moore made layup
|
20-35
|
4:33
|
|
|
Vance Jackson missed layup
|
|
4:31
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Brae Ivey
|
|
4:22
|
|
|
Trey Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
4:20
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Vante Hendrix
|
|
4:11
|
|
|
Personal foul on Omari Moore
|
|
3:50
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Makuach Maluach, stolen by Richard Washington
|
|
3:38
|
|
|
Eduardo Lane missed layup
|
|
3:36
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Eduardo Lane
|
|
3:31
|
|
+2
|
Eduardo Lane made tip-in
|
22-35
|
3:15
|
|
|
JaQuan Lyle missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
3:13
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Makuach Maluach
|
|
3:08
|
|
+2
|
Makuach Maluach made layup
|
22-37
|
3:03
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
2:51
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Richard Washington, stolen by Keith McGee
|
|
2:42
|
|
|
Keith McGee missed dunk
|
|
2:40
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Vance Jackson
|
|
2:36
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Vance Jackson, stolen by Brae Ivey
|
|
2:25
|
|
+2
|
Omari Moore made layup, assist by Brae Ivey
|
24-37
|
2:15
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Makuach Maluach
|
|
2:01
|
|
+3
|
Brae Ivey made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Seneca Knight
|
27-37
|
1:39
|
|
+3
|
JaQuan Lyle made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Keith McGee
|
27-40
|
1:29
|
|
+2
|
Richard Washington made layup
|
29-40
|
1:21
|
|
+3
|
Vance Jackson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by JaQuan Lyle
|
29-43
|
59.0
|
|
|
Brae Ivey missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
57.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Makuach Maluach
|
|
48.0
|
|
|
Vance Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
46.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Richard Washington
|
|
36.0
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Omari Moore, stolen by Vance Jackson
|
|
36.0
|
|
|
Personal foul on Omari Moore
|
|
36.0
|
|
+1
|
Vance Jackson made 1st of 2 free throws
|
29-44
|
36.0
|
|
+1
|
Vance Jackson made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
29-45
|
9.0
|
|
|
Richard Washington missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
7.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Vance Jackson
|
|
2.0
|
|
|
Kurt Wegscheider missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
1.0
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Vante Hendrix
|