SJST
NMEX

No Text

Jackson carries New Mexico past San Jose St. in MWC tourney

  • AP
  • Mar 04, 2020

LAS VEGAS (AP) Vance Jackson had 26 points and 12 rebounds as New Mexico beat San Jose State 79-66 in the first round of the Mountain West Conference tournament Wednesday.

Makuach Maluach added 22 points and seven rebounds and Corey Manigault had 18 points for New Mexico (19-13).

The Lobos play second-seeded Utah State in the quarterfinals Thursday. New Mexico beat the Aggies 66-64 in the regular-season finale, the only other matchup between the teams this season.

JaQuan Lyle, who led the Lobos in scoring entering the contest with 15 points per game, scored seven on 1-of-7 shooting.

Seneca Knight had 22 points for the Spartans (7-24). Omari Moore added 17 points and eight steals. Brae Ivey had seven rebounds.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

1st Half
SJST Spartans 29
NMEX Lobos 45

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by New Mexico  
19:37 +2 Corey Manigault made jump shot 0-2
19:17 +3 Richard Washington made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Omari Moore 3-2
18:57   Lost ball turnover on JaQuan Lyle, stolen by Omari Moore  
18:51   Seneca Knight missed layup  
18:49   Offensive rebound by Seneca Knight  
18:42 +3 Richard Washington made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Seneca Knight 6-2
18:23 +2 Vance Jackson made layup 6-4
18:16   Lost ball turnover on Seneca Knight, stolen by Makuach Maluach  
18:06   Bad pass turnover on Makuach Maluach, stolen by Omari Moore  
18:00 +2 Omari Moore made layup 8-4
17:45   Vance Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:43   Defensive rebound by Brae Ivey  
17:43   Personal foul on Corey Manigault  
17:30   Lost ball turnover on Omari Moore, stolen by Zane Martin  
17:21   Lost ball turnover on Zane Martin, stolen by Richard Washington  
17:11   Richard Washington missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:09   Offensive rebound by Christian Anigwe  
17:06   Personal foul on Zane Martin  
16:45   Seneca Knight missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:43   Defensive rebound by Makuach Maluach  
16:29   JaQuan Lyle missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:27   Defensive rebound by Brae Ivey  
16:17   Christian Anigwe missed layup  
16:15   Defensive rebound by Vance Jackson  
16:08   Shooting foul on Christian Anigwe  
16:08 +1 JaQuan Lyle made 1st of 2 free throws 8-5
16:08 +1 JaQuan Lyle made 2nd of 2 free throws 8-6
15:43   Seneca Knight missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:41   Defensive rebound by Vance Jackson  
15:31 +3 Makuach Maluach made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Vance Jackson 8-9
15:08   Brae Ivey missed jump shot  
15:06   Defensive rebound by JaQuan Lyle  
14:55 +2 Makuach Maluach made layup 8-11
14:45   Bad pass turnover on Omari Moore, stolen by Corey Manigault  
14:34   Vance Jackson missed layup  
14:32   Defensive rebound by Omari Moore  
14:29   Personal foul on Kurt Wegscheider  
14:29   Commercial timeout called  
14:07   Lost ball turnover on Seneca Knight  
13:54 +2 JaQuan Lyle made hook shot 8-13
13:39   Kaison Hammonds missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:37   Defensive rebound by Makuach Maluach  
13:23   Corey Manigault missed jump shot  
13:21   Offensive rebound by Makuach Maluach  
13:23   Out of bounds turnover on Makuach Maluach  
13:11   Richard Washington missed layup  
13:09   Offensive rebound by Ralph Agee  
13:03   Richard Washington missed layup  
13:01   Defensive rebound by Vance Jackson  
12:57 +2 Makuach Maluach made layup 8-15
12:57   Shooting foul on Seneca Knight  
12:57 +1 Makuach Maluach made free throw 8-16
12:35   Zach Chappell missed jump shot  
12:33   Defensive rebound by Kurt Wegscheider  
12:18 +2 Corey Manigault made layup 8-18
12:18   Shooting foul on Seneca Knight  
12:18 +1 Corey Manigault made free throw 8-19
12:00   Personal foul on Zane Martin  
12:00   Commercial timeout called  
11:48   Richard Washington missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:46   Defensive rebound by Vante Hendrix  
11:31   Corey Manigault missed jump shot  
11:29   Defensive rebound by Zach Chappell  
11:17   Zach Chappell missed layup  
11:15   Defensive rebound by Zane Martin  
11:09   Zane Martin missed jump shot  
11:07   Defensive rebound by Trey Smith  
10:43   Zach Chappell missed jump shot  
10:41   Defensive rebound by Vante Hendrix  
10:35 +2 Kurt Wegscheider made layup, assist by Zane Martin 8-21
10:17   Lost ball turnover on Richard Washington, stolen by Corey Manigault  
10:13 +2 Corey Manigault made dunk, assist by Kurt Wegscheider 8-23
10:04   Traveling violation turnover on Kaison Hammonds  
10:04   Traveling violation turnover on Kaison Hammonds  
9:49   Traveling violation turnover on Makuach Maluach  
9:31   Trey Smith missed jump shot  
9:29   Defensive rebound by Vante Hendrix  
9:23 +2 Keith McGee made layup, assist by Makuach Maluach 8-25
9:09 +3 Trey Smith made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Seneca Knight 11-25
8:50   Makuach Maluach missed jump shot  
8:48   Defensive rebound by Ralph Agee  
8:41 +3 Trey Smith made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kaison Hammonds 14-25
8:30 +2 Makuach Maluach made layup, assist by Vante Hendrix 14-27
8:25   Bad pass turnover on Kaison Hammonds, stolen by Makuach Maluach  
8:14   Vante Hendrix missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:12   Offensive rebound by JaQuan Lyle  
8:02   Shooting foul on Ralph Agee  
8:02 +1 Makuach Maluach made 1st of 2 free throws 14-28
8:02 +1 Makuach Maluach made 2nd of 2 free throws 14-29
7:41   Personal foul on Corey Manigault  
7:41   Commercial timeout called  
7:26   Trey Smith missed jump shot  
7:24   Defensive rebound by Vance Jackson  
7:07   Zane Martin missed jump shot  
7:05   Defensive rebound by Brae Ivey  
6:59 +2 Seneca Knight made dunk 16-29
6:39 +2 Corey Manigault made layup, assist by Zane Martin 16-31
6:39   Shooting foul on Trey Smith  
6:39 +1 Corey Manigault made free throw 16-32
6:24   Seneca Knight missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:22   Defensive rebound by Vante Hendrix  
6:14   Lost ball turnover on Keith McGee, stolen by Brae Ivey  
6:07 +2 Seneca Knight made layup, assist by Omari Moore 18-32
5:41 +3 Vance Jackson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by JaQuan Lyle 18-35
5:12   Brae Ivey missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:10   Defensive rebound by Vance Jackson  
5:00   Vante Hendrix missed layup, blocked by Christian Anigwe  
4:58   Offensive rebound by Vante Hendrix  
4:46   Vante Hendrix missed layup  
4:44   Defensive rebound by Omari Moore  
4:38 +2 Omari Moore made layup 20-35
4:33   Vance Jackson missed layup  
4:31   Defensive rebound by Brae Ivey  
4:22   Trey Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:20   Defensive rebound by Vante Hendrix  
4:11   Personal foul on Omari Moore  
3:50   Lost ball turnover on Makuach Maluach, stolen by Richard Washington  
3:38   Eduardo Lane missed layup  
3:36   Offensive rebound by Eduardo Lane  
3:31 +2 Eduardo Lane made tip-in 22-35
3:15   JaQuan Lyle missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:13   Offensive rebound by Makuach Maluach  
3:08 +2 Makuach Maluach made layup 22-37
3:03   Commercial timeout called  
2:51   Bad pass turnover on Richard Washington, stolen by Keith McGee  
2:42   Keith McGee missed dunk  
2:40   Offensive rebound by Vance Jackson  
2:36   Bad pass turnover on Vance Jackson, stolen by Brae Ivey  
2:25 +2 Omari Moore made layup, assist by Brae Ivey 24-37
2:15   Traveling violation turnover on Makuach Maluach  
2:01 +3 Brae Ivey made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Seneca Knight 27-37
1:39 +3 JaQuan Lyle made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Keith McGee 27-40
1:29 +2 Richard Washington made layup 29-40
1:21 +3 Vance Jackson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by JaQuan Lyle 29-43
59.0   Brae Ivey missed 3-pt. jump shot  
57.0   Defensive rebound by Makuach Maluach  
48.0   Vance Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
46.0   Defensive rebound by Richard Washington  
36.0   Bad pass turnover on Omari Moore, stolen by Vance Jackson  
36.0   Personal foul on Omari Moore  
36.0 +1 Vance Jackson made 1st of 2 free throws 29-44
36.0 +1 Vance Jackson made 2nd of 2 free throws 29-45
9.0   Richard Washington missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7.0   Defensive rebound by Vance Jackson  
2.0   Kurt Wegscheider missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1.0   Offensive rebound by Vante Hendrix  

2nd Half
SJST Spartans 37
NMEX Lobos 34

Time Team Play Score
19:45   Christian Anigwe missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:43   Defensive rebound by Zane Martin  
19:26   Zane Martin missed jump shot  
19:24   Offensive rebound by Zane Martin  
19:24   Bad pass turnover on Zane Martin  
19:14   Bad pass turnover on Brae Ivey, stolen by Vance Jackson  
19:11   Traveling violation turnover on Zane Martin  
19:00 +2 Seneca Knight made jump shot 31-45
18:49   Bad pass turnover on JaQuan Lyle, stolen by Omari Moore  
18:41   Richard Washington missed layup  
18:39   Offensive rebound by Christian Anigwe  
18:34 +2 Christian Anigwe made layup 33-45
18:16   Zane Martin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:14   Defensive rebound by Richard Washington  
18:02 +2 Omari Moore made layup, assist by Brae Ivey 35-45
18:02   Shooting foul on Corey Manigault  
18:02 +1 Omari Moore made free throw 36-45
17:35   Lost ball turnover on Vance Jackson, stolen by Omari Moore  
17:32   Personal foul on JaQuan Lyle  
17:24   Bad pass turnover on Christian Anigwe  
17:08   JaQuan Lyle missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:06   Offensive rebound by Kurt Wegscheider  
17:02   Lost ball turnover on JaQuan Lyle, stolen by Omari Moore  
17:00   Lost ball turnover on Omari Moore  
16:48   Corey Manigault missed layup  
16:46   Defensive rebound by Christian Anigwe  
16:37   Richard Washington missed layup  
16:36   Defensive rebound by New Mexico  
16:23   JaQuan Lyle missed hook shot  
16:21   Defensive rebound by Richard Washington  
16:02   Seneca Knight missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:00   Defensive rebound by Vance Jackson  
15:49 +2 Vance Jackson made layup 36-47
15:49   Shooting foul on Omari Moore  
15:49   Commercial timeout called  
15:49 +1 Vance Jackson made free throw 36-48
15:36   Richard Washington missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:34   Defensive rebound by JaQuan Lyle  
15:25 +3 Vance Jackson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Makuach Maluach 36-51
14:59   Omari Moore missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:57   Defensive rebound by Vance Jackson  
14:47   Offensive foul on Corey Manigault  
14:47   Turnover on Corey Manigault  
14:27   Seneca Knight missed jump shot  
14:25   Offensive rebound by San Jose State  
14:17 +2 Omari Moore made layup 38-51
14:02 +3 Vance Jackson made 3-pt. jump shot 38-54
13:58   Bad pass turnover on Omari Moore  
13:39 +2 Vance Jackson made jump shot 38-56
13:13   Trey Smith missed jump shot  
13:11   Defensive rebound by Vance Jackson  
13:08   Personal foul on Seneca Knight  
12:55   Lost ball turnover on Vante Hendrix, stolen by Omari Moore  
12:50   Personal foul on Makuach Maluach  
12:31 +2 Omari Moore made dunk, assist by Eduardo Lane 40-56
12:19   Offensive foul on Makuach Maluach  
12:19   Turnover on Makuach Maluach  
12:09   Traveling violation turnover on Eduardo Lane  
11:57   Makuach Maluach missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:55   Defensive rebound by Brae Ivey  
11:47 +2 Seneca Knight made layup, assist by Omari Moore 42-56
11:36 +2 Vance Jackson made jump shot 42-58
11:36   Shooting foul on Brae Ivey  
11:36   Commercial timeout called  
11:36 +1 Vance Jackson made free throw 42-59
11:22 +2 Omari Moore made layup, assist by Eduardo Lane 44-59
11:01 +2 Keith McGee made dunk, assist by JaQuan Lyle 44-61
10:43   Eduardo Lane missed hook shot  
10:41   Defensive rebound by Vance Jackson  
10:24   JaQuan Lyle missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:22   Defensive rebound by Brae Ivey  
10:15 +2 Brae Ivey made jump shot 46-61
9:55   Vance Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:53   Defensive rebound by Eduardo Lane  
9:46   Trey Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:45   Defensive rebound by New Mexico  
9:26 +2 Corey Manigault made layup, assist by Zane Martin 46-63
9:26   Shooting foul on Eduardo Lane  
9:26 +1 Corey Manigault made free throw 46-64
9:18   Personal foul on Zane Martin  
9:07   Bad pass turnover on Seneca Knight, stolen by Corey Manigault  
9:01   Bad pass turnover on Corey Manigault, stolen by Omari Moore  
9:01   Shooting foul on Keith McGee  
8:56 +1 Seneca Knight made 1st of 2 free throws 47-64
8:56 +1 Seneca Knight made 2nd of 2 free throws 48-64
8:32 +3 Corey Manigault made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Zane Martin 48-67
8:16 +2 Brae Ivey made layup 50-67
8:03   Zane Martin missed jump shot  
8:01   Defensive rebound by Omari Moore  
7:52   Eduardo Lane missed layup, blocked by Keith McGee  
7:50   Offensive rebound by San Jose State  
7:50   Commercial timeout called  
7:34   Seneca Knight missed jump shot  
7:32   Defensive rebound by Makuach Maluach  
6:46 +2 Corey Manigault made jump shot, assist by Makuach Maluach 50-69
6:34   Omari Moore missed layup  
6:32   Offensive rebound by Eduardo Lane  
6:28 +2 Eduardo Lane made layup 52-69
6:17   Personal foul on Eduardo Lane  
6:10   Makuach Maluach missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:08   Defensive rebound by Richard Washington  
5:55   Seneca Knight missed layup, blocked by JaQuan Lyle  
5:53   Defensive rebound by Makuach Maluach  
5:50   Shooting foul on Brae Ivey  
5:50 +1 Makuach Maluach made 1st of 2 free throws 52-70
5:50 +1 Makuach Maluach made 2nd of 2 free throws 52-71
5:39 +2 Seneca Knight made jump shot 54-71
5:18   Kurt Wegscheider missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:16   Defensive rebound by Seneca Knight